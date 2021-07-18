Iredell County real estate transactions July 1-2

The following deeds were filed in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from July 1-2. For more information regarding specific plots of land, visit www.co.iredell.nc.us/Departments/RegDeeds.
TOP FIVE
From Double U Holdings, LLC to Statesville Barkley, LLC, two tracts, 1.873 acres and 0.09 acre, 1470 Salisbury Road, Statesville, $1,250,000, on July 2.
From R. and R. and D. Spurgas to M. and C. Mullins, (Lot 1533), 418 Beaten Path Road, Mooresville, $1,200,000, on July 2.
From MMIT Group Fund 2020A, LLC to M. and A. Yayalar, Lot 30 of Mooreland Estates, 218 Elysian Drive, Mooresville, $1,195,000, on July 1.
From R. Schurmeier to J. and A. Kearton, Lot 198 Lake Norman recreation lots, 185 Carlton Drive, Mooresville, $1,100,000, on July 1.
From Matthew P. Pescaia Trust and M. Pescaia/Tr and M. Pescaia/TR to N. Schmidt, Lot 636 of The Point, 111 Stonewall Beach Lane, Mooresville, $1,075,000, on July 2.
DAVIDSON
From Iredell Anniston Holdings, LLC to Greybrook Homes, LLC, Lots 13 and 14 of Riverstone at Anniston, 176 and 182 Riverstone Drive, Davidson, $210,000, on July 2.
HAMPTONVILLE
From E. and A. Gaither to P. and S. Zanon, 72.500 acres, 4776 Harmony Highway, Hamptonville, $230,000, on July 1.
HARMONY
From T. Knight/Indvl & Exr, M. Knight/Est, L. Knight and M. Knight/Indvl & AIF to W. and L. McComas, (Lot 21), 488 Rock Springs Road, Harmony, $27,500, on July 2.
MOORESVILLE
From M. Barker Jr. to T. McCauley/TR and 2017 Tiffany Angela McCauley Revocable Trust, (Lot 5), 829 N. Main St., Mooresville, $225,000, on July 1.
From B. and B. and F. and F. Saenz to BAF 3, LLC, Lot 255 of Waterlynn, 117 Tulip Drive, Mooresville, $360,000, on July 1.
From North Mecklenburg Properties, LLC to MNF III Acquisitions, LLC, multiple tracts and parcels, 309, 313, 318 Bruce Ave., Mooresville, 829 Spruce St., Mooresville, 114 E. Pressley Ave., Mooresville, 113 Kingsway Drive, Mooresville, 404 E. Mills Ave., Mooresville, 648 and 700 Smith St., Mooresville, $950,000, on July 1.
From R11 Company, LLC to MNF III Acquisitions, LLC, multiple tracts and parcels, 403, 405, 407, 417, 421, 423 and 425 Ridge Ave., Mooresville, $560,000, on July 1.
From B. and C. Magin to B. and F. Saenz, Lot 209 of Heritage at Neel Ranch, 185 Willow Valley Drive, Mooresville, $300,000, on July 1.
From D.R. Horton, Inc. to K. and D. Patel, Lot 478 Atwater Landing, 407 Preston Road, Mooresville, $458,000, on July 1.
From P. Lamontagne to Ashley Dempsey, Lot 51 of Cascade Rayon Mills, 620 Brookwood St., Mooresville, $155,000, on July 1.
From D.R. Horton, Inc. to M. and K. Norton, Lot 1 of Lakewalk, 107 Hanks Bluff Drive, Mooresville, $455,000, on July 1.
From D. and D. and D. Harwell to Middle House, LLC, 1.449 acres, (Lot 213), 120 Koinonia Lane, Mooresville, $750,000, on July 1.
From New Path Corporation to ARVM 5, LLC, Lot 130 of The Hampshires, 132 Peterborough Drive, Mooresville, $242,000, on July 1.
From B. and E. Fohrman to M. and J. Reilly, Lot 35 of The Farms, 108 Tannenbaum Court, Mooresville, $800,000, on July 1.
From J. and C. and C. Stallings to J. and E. Schultz, Lot 6 of Crystal Bay, 303 Wood Duck Loop, Mooresville, $205,000, on July 1.
From R. and S. Wolford to Opendoor Property J, LLC, Lot 6 of Brookridge Shores, 112 Brook Drive, Mooresville, $334,500, on July 1.
From J. and K. Bisson and K. Lyon to N. Steele, 0.517 acre, (Lot 3), 175 E. Waterlynn Road, Mooresville, $330,000, on July 1.
From T. and N. Riddle to Oak Street, LLC, metes and bounds, 336 E. Catawba Ave., Mooresville, $160,000, on July 1.
From R. and K. Johnson to M. Christie, tract 1, 137 Whitman Circle, Mooresville, $155,000, on July 1.
From T. and J. Treon to S. Klein, Lots 24 and 25 of Windward Pointe, 138 Keyside Lane, Mooresville, $165,000, on July 2.
From T. and T. and J. Sullivan to Arcadian Ways, LLC, Lot 110 of Cypress Landing townhomes, 132 N. Arcadian Way, Mooresville, $230,000, on July 2.
From T. and T. and J. Sullivan to Arcadian Ways, LLC, Lot 67 of Cypress Landing townhomes, 171 N. Arcadian Way, Mooresville, $230,000, on July 2.
From C. Chervenka, C. Staples-Chervenka, C. Staples Chervenka and C. Chervenka to L. Nasoff, Lot 74 of The Cove at Morrison Plantation, 143 Portola Valley Drive, Mooresville, $330,000, on July 2.
From MFR Properties, LLC to C4 Property Holdings, LLC, Lot 4 of The Retreats, 1273 Brawley School Road, Mooresville, $167,500, on July 2.
From T. Gabriel/TR and The Gabriel Joint Revocable Living Trust to 8 Trailers, LLC, three tracts, lots, 943, 964, 970 N. Main St., Mooresville, $338,000, on July 2.
From NVR, Inc. to A. Barish, Lot 110E of Langtree at Waterfront, Lanyard Drive, Mooresville, $355,500, on July 2.
From L. Rumple, L. Barnette, L. Cook and T. Rumple to J. Dong and H. Luk, two tracts, Lot 15 of Lakeview Shores and metes and bounds, 187 Lakeshore Drive, Mooresville, $768,000, on July 2.
From B. and B. Izzo and S. McCabe/Agt to J. and A. High, Lot 314 of Cherry Grove, 134 Crimson Orchard Drive, Mooresville, $388,000, on July 2.
From A. Gabriel and N. Redman to N. Musin and S. Hallowell, Lot 340 of Morrison Plantation, 144 Trotter Ridge Drive, Mooresville, $449,500, on July 2.
From The Linalisa S. Amacher Revocable Trust and L. Amacher/TR to K. and K. Prater, multiple lots, 518 W. Wilson Ave., Mooresville, $244,000, on July 2.
From L. Pruett to N. Wall and R. and V. Belsole, Lot 84 of Holiday Harbor, 260 Chuckwood Road, Mooresville, $290,000, on July 2.
From JR Homes of North Carolina, LLC to J. Neubauer and J. Barrientos, Lot 10 of Shinnville Ridge, 157 Butler Drive, Mooresville, $449,500, on July 2.
From S. and L. Hayes to B. and J. Fagan, Lot 19 of Devonshire, 380 Blume Road, Mooresville, $690,000, on July 2.
From N. and D. Bruno to IH6 Property North Carolina, L.P., 297 of Atwater Landing, Mooresville, $350,000, on July 2.
From K. Wells to A. Tetteh, Lot 41 of Winbourne, 263 Grayland Road, Mooresville, $239,000, on July 2.
From NVR, Inc. to T. Lockhart, Lot 22A of Waterfront at Langtree, 105 Longleaf Drive, Mooresville, 135 Beacon Drive, Mooresville, $382,500, on July 2.
From M. and M. Fulbright to W. and N. Honeycutt, (Lot 1), 1636 Charlotte Highway, Mooresville, $509,000, on July 2.
From S. and G. Goddard to A. and J. Kuczmarski, two tracts, 1 acres and 0.091 acre, 663 Shinnville Road, Mooresville, $300,000, on July 2.
From D. and D. Olsen to M. and A. Simpson, Lot 15 of Farmdale, 176 Toucan Road, Mooresville, $300,000, on July 2.
From D.R. Horton, Inc. to T. Calogero III, Lot 455 of Atwater Landing, 432 Preston Road, Mooresville, $427,000, on July 2.
From D. and S. Morrison to Opendoor Property J, LLC, metes and bounds, 221 W. Catawba Ave., Mooresville, $205,500, on July 2.
From A. Walker to T. and K. Brookland, Lot 61 of Winbourne, 200 Markham Drive, Mooresville, $210,000, on July 2.
From Pete & Vivian Meletis Living Trust to Meletis Scott Properties, LLC, Lot 48 of Cedarcroft, 131 Green Dragon Court, Mooresville, $173,000, on July 2.
From The Peter T. Meletis Living Trust and V. Meletis/TR to Meletis Scott Properties, LLC, Lot 87 of Foxmoor, 697 Rebecca Jane Drive, Mooresville, $178,000, on July 2.
From The Peter T. Meletis Living Trust and V. Meletis/TR to Meletis Scott Properties, LLC, Lot 149 of Cedarcroft, 123 Meadow Lilly Court, Mooresville, $173,000, on July 2.
STATESVILLE
From J. Arevalo and J. Soto to SFR JV-1 Property LLC, Lot 88 of Martha’s Ridge, 2644 Andes Drive, Statesville, $290,000, on July 1.
From Dependable Development, Inc. to True Homes, LLC, Lot 68 of Larkin, Statesville, $71,000, on July 1.
From D. and A. and A. Gibbs to P. and E. and K. Redman, Lot 26 of Ridgewood on Lake Norman, 127 Southern Horizon Drive, Statesville, $22,000, on July 1.
From K. Baldwin to D. Toohey, 0.468 acre, 473 Nixon Road, Statesville, $155,000, on July 1.
From J. Stephens and G. and G. Scott to B. Scott and S. Crouch, Lot 23 of Valley Stream Park, 310 Earlwood Road, Statesville, $273,000, on July 1.
From Castlegate Builders, LLC to B. and S. Hummel, Lot 117 of Castlegate, 189 Staffordshire Drive, Statesville, $315,000, on July 1.
From H. Rimmer/Indvl & Exr, H. Rimmer/Est, E. Rimmer/Indvl & Exr, C. Giffin/Indvl & Exr, S. Kerley/Est, R. Rimmer, C. Giffin, G. and A. Kerley and K. and C. Tuttle to A. Daddona, multiple lots Park Place, metes and bounds, 729 Wood St., Statesville, $170,000, on July 1.
From J. and J. and D. Harris to C. Sanders and L. Clinton, two parcels, metes and bounds, 196 Whitney Lane, Statesville, $310,000, on July 1.
From M. Wood and M. Johnson to D. Osorio, Lot 2 of Freedom Court, Statesville, $7,000, on July 1.
From C. and C. Terll to C. and L. Terll, Lot 92 of Fox Den, 174 Wedge View Way, Statesville, $2,500, on July 1.
From S. and C. Hamilton to M. Watson, Lots 220 and 221 of Rayon Park, 2060 Bristol Road, Statesville, $105,000, on July 2.
From O. and W. and W. Owen, E. Hutchison, J. Moe and C. Hutchison to W. Self, Lot 24 of Park Grove, 611 Red Fox Trail, Statesville, $25,000, on July 2.
From O. and G. Nunez, G. Velasquez and G. Nunez to E. West, Lot 96 of Tara’s Trace, 2101 Ballingarry Drive, Statesville, $227,000, on July 2.
From J. Kinney/Indvl & Exr and T. Kinney/Est to BVJ Properties, LLC, Lots 13-16 of Monticello Heights, 166 Monte Vista Drive, Statesville, $16,000, on July 2.
From S. and R. Pellegrino to C. and J. Karbo, Lot 54 of Barium Seasons Village, 104 Autumn Frost Ave., Statesville, $476,000, on July 2.
From D. and D. and M. Olsen to N. and M. Price, metes and bounds, Hickory Highway, Statesville, $18,000, on July 2.
From RCD Omni LLC to The Sandra K. Slade Living Trust and The Jeffrey H. Slade Living Trust, Unit 15-A of Magnolia Glen, 1129 Bunch Drive, Statesville, $455,000, on July 2.
From A. and A. Edwards to M. and T. Beatty, Lot 155 of Deercroft, 124 W. Morrison Creek Road, Statesville, $377,000,on July 2.
From K. and J. Jones to K. and M. Somers, two tracts, 1.116 acres and metes and bounds, 151 Bussell Road, Statesville and TBD Bussell Road, Statesville, $269,000, on July 2.
From M. and T. and T. and V. Hunter to J. and T. Delaney, 5.24 acres, 433 Mock Mill Road, Statesville, $174,000, on July 2.
From V. and A. Waugh, B. Barnes/Indvl & AIF, B. Luke/Indvl & AIF, B. Luke/Indvl & AIF, L. and J. James and R. Barnes, to L. and J. James and W. Watt, Lots 18-25 of Morrison Acres, 130 Ivanhoe Lane, Statesville, $135,000, on July 2.
From S. Reid to W. and K. Brown, Lot 56 of Brookdale, 915 Restmore Lane, Statesville, $223,500, on July 2.
TROUTMAN
From P. Bellissimo to R. and H. Yaniero, Lot 54 of Carlyle Farms, 128 Loram Drive, Troutman, $240,000, on July 1.
From NVR, Inc. to S. Bandak, Lot 149 Weather’s Creek, Troutman, $287,500, on July 1.
From B. and J. Tinko to J. Rucker, Lot 55 of Pheasant Run, 154 Single Oak Drive, Troutman, $255,000, on July 1.
From DPG Properties, LLC and DPG Properties LLC to G. and B. Livesay, Lot 91 Shenandoah Loop, Troutman, $27,500, on July 1.