Iredell County real estate transactions: July 1-6

The following deeds were filed in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from July 1-6. For more information regarding specific plots of land, visit www.co.iredell.nc.us/Departments/RegDeeds.

TOP FIVE

From R. and R. Sabol to D. Thewes and H. Speer, (Lot 2), 106 Norcross Lane, Mooresville, $2,600,000, on July 5.

From K. and K. and T. Leciejewski to K. and C. Greiner, Lot 77 of The Point, 215 Falmouth Road, Mooresville, $2,511,000, on July 1.

From J. and S. Dewosky to R. and S. Joslin, Lot 1351 of The Point, 117 Alton Court, Mooresville, $1,800,000, on July 1.

From E. and E. and E. Giebler and S. Bedding to A&A Trust, Lot 141 of Bells Crossing, 294 S. San Agustin Drive, Mooresville, $895,000, on July 1.

From Loveland Mooresville Properties, LLC to Parkwood-Salem LLC and Launchramp, LLC, .770 acre, 134 N. Magnolia St., Mooresville, $875,000, on July 1.

CLEVELAND

From C. and C. Moose to B. and J. Loukos, Lot 2, 20.09 acres, 264 Rowan Road, Cleveland, $207,500, on July 1.

From C. Moose to B. and J. Loukos, Lot 3, 29.71 acres, 280 Rowan Road, Cleveland, $468,000, on July 1.

HARMONY

From KTS Capital, LLC to L. and J. Johnson, Lot 41 of Rock Gate Estate, 163 Four Andrews Drive, Harmony, $11,000, on July 1.

From B. Williams/Indvl & Exr and J. Williams/Est to M. Turcios and B. Mahan, two tracts, 202 Hayes St., Harmony, $155,000, on July 1.

From P. Barker to C. and D. Holmes, Lot 46 of Rock Gate Estate, 184 Four Andrews Drive, Harmony, $9,000, on July 5.

From A. Vickers to D. and K. Englebert, (Lot 2), 3390 Harmony Highway, Harmony, $335,000, on July 6.

MOORESVILLE

From S. and S. and L. and L. Liseski to D. and T. Eakins, Lot 33 of Estates at Sundown Cove, 129 Eclipse Way, Mooresville, $740,000, on July 1.

From D. and D. Puskas to M. Nester and N. Gonzalez, Lot 65 of Timberview, 149 Mill Pond Lane, Mooresville, $415,000, on July 1.

From C. and K. Martin to Opendoor Property Trust I, Lot 225 of Cherry Grove, 114 Forest Walk Way, Mooresville, $550,000, on July 1.

From Max Properties, LLC to J. and M. Coccari, Lot 5 of Mooresville Mill Village, 713 S. Academy St., Mooresville, $235,000, on July 1.

From A. Lloyd to C. Findlay and R. O Reilly, Lot 53 of Lochmere, 152 Matlen Drive, Mooresville, $500,000, on July 1.

From N. and S. Falotico to A. and J. Ferrage, Lot 334 of Lakewalk, 156 Blueview Road, Mooresville, $630,000, on July 1.

From Magnolia Medical Building, LLC to Loveland Mooresville Properties, LLC, .770 acre, 134 N. Magnolia St., Mooresville, $860,000, on July 1.

From N. Sears to S. and J. Miller, Lot 26 of Honeysuckle Creek, 188 Honeysuckle Creek Loop, Mooresville, $780,000, on July 1.

From CMH Homes, Inc. to C. Alston, Lot 140 of Windward Pointe, Mooresville, $221,500, on July 5.

From E. Howard Jr. and T. Bennett to Hinckley Gauvain, LLC, metes and bounds, 627 School St., Mooresville, $70,000, on July 5.

From Future Realty, LLC and Future Realty LLC to FKH SFR L, L.P., Lot 33 of Lochmere, 105 Meandering Way Lane, Mooresville, $480,000, on July 5.

From Hinckley Gauvain, LLC to Helmsman Homes, LLC, metes and bounds, 627 School St., Mooresville, $90,000, on July 5.

From S. and A. Colarusso to SFR JV-2 Property LLC, Lot 125 of Greene Croft, 118 Flanders Drive, Mooresville, $389,000, on July 6.

From Lennar Carolinas, LLC to K. Nenni, Lot 124 of Gambill Forest, 170 Kennerly Center Drive, Mooresville, $387,500, on July 6.

From N. and N. Brown to Investcar, LLC, two tracts, metes and bounds, 122 Laura Road, Mooresville, $10,000, on July 6.

From P. and A. Oco to M. Martinez, Lot 23 of Wildwood Acres, 160 Wildwood Acres Circle, Mooresville, $173,000, on July 6.

From Lake Life LLC to FKH SFR L, L.P., Lot 122 of The Hampshires, 111 Newbury Drive, Mooresville, $340,000, on July 6.

From J. and L. Harwell to E. and C. Bareis, Lot 24 of Hollybrook, 112 Avensong Court, Mooresville, $699,500, on July 6.

From Investcar, LLC to Custom Remodeling Services LLC, two tracts, metes and bounds, 122 Laura Road, Mooresville, $100,000, on July 6.

From J. Oliphant and S. Benson to B. and V. Meyer, Lot 122 of Meeting Street Townhomes at Morrison Plantation, 246 Welton Way, Mooresville, $300,000, on July 6.

From C. Lambert to RS Rental III-A, LLC, Lot 2 of Collins Park, 119 Creek Branch Drive, Mooresville, $265,000, on July 6.

STATESVILLE

From Nest Homes, LLC to C. and G. Gargano, Lot 2 of Powder Spring Creek, 151 Powder Spring Drive, Statesville, $649,000, on July 1.

From R. and B. Morrow to J. and C. Morgan, two tracts, Lot 1 and 4.774 acres, 171 Bostian Lake Road, Statesville, $449,000, on July 1.

From J. Daly-Huston, J. Daly Huston and J. and E. Huston to Opendoor Property Trust 1, Lot 90 of Lakewood Estates, 162 Delight Loop, Statesville, $199,500, on July 1.

From O.Y.L. Specialists, LLC to E. Eller, Lot 213 of Shannon Acres, 428 Westchester Road, Statesville, $48,000, on July 1.

From R. Pierce, L. Leonard/AIF and L. Leonard/AIF to J. and D. Pressly, multiple lots of Twin Oaks Development, Turnersburg Highway, Statesville, $250,000, on July 1.

From M. and H. Potts to SD Land Homes, LLC, Lot 19, .704 acre, 535 Damascus Church Road, Statesville, $12,000, on July 1.

From Eastwood Construction Partners, LLC, Eastwood Construction, LLC and Eastwood Homes to D. and S. Bassinger, Lot 4 of Dogwood Grove, 112 Cotton Field Lane, Statesville, $438,000, on July 1.

From Helmsman Homes, LLC to SFR JV-HD Property LLC, Lot 2 of Kelly Court, 715 N. Kelly St., Statesville, $320,000, on July 1.

From Substitute Trustee Services, Inc./TR and Par Two Properties, Inc. to R72 Holdings LLC, tracts II and III, metes and bounds, 1607-1609 Salisbury Highway, Statesville, $284,000, on July 1.

From Helmsman Homes, LLC to SFR JV-HD Property LLC, Lot 8 of Kelly Court, 720 N. Kelly St., Statesville, $320,000, on July 1.

From A. Rinehardt to L. Rinehardt, metes and bounds, 423 W. Bell St., Statesville, $180,000, on July 1.

From E. Pitt to J. Pippin and W. Stearns, Lot 13 of Celeste Estates, 116 Celeste Estates Road, Statesville, $232,000, on July 1.

From G. and G. and H. Hanlin to J. Rivera and A. Macedo, (Lot 3), 146 Battle Road, Statesville, $212,500, on July 1.

From C. and M. Ballard to F. Banzhof, Lot 10 of Argyle Place, 921 Argyle Court, Statesville, $410,000, on July 1.

From M. Subbiah/TR, Rebecca H. Subbiah Family Trust, R. Subbiah/TR and Murugananthan P. Subbiah 2020 Irrevocable Trust to W. and J. Sigler, Lots 68 and 69 of River Oaks Landings, Dockside Lane, Statesville, $90,000, on July 1.

From J. Perry to J. Perry, R. Atwell and P. Jones, 9.883 acres, 245 Clements Road, Statesville, $3,000, on July 1.

From VM Pronto, LLC to AMNL Asset Company 3 LLC, two tracts, Lot 24 of Ambleside, 170 Millstone Drive, Statesville and Lot 31 of Old Farm, 2335 Cliffside Drive, Statesville, $693,000, on July 5.

From M. Morton to E. and M. Fernandez, Lot 8 of Brookgreen Kitchings addition, 1504 Mount Vernon Ave., Statesville, $182,000, on July 5.

From M. Moser to M. and D. Hensley, lots, 411 Oakhurst Road, Statesville, $310,000, on July 5.

From Barton Building LLC to W. and N. Petrozelli, Lot 43 of Lakewood Estates, 226 Delight Loop, Statesville, $279,000, on July 5.

From R. Barker/TR and Carter Irrevocable Trust to D. Price and Y. Irwin, (Lots 19-24 and Lots 129-130), 1769 Old Mountain Road, Statesville, $160,000, on July 5.

From C. Alston/TR and Craig E. Alston Revocable Living Trust to Y. and O. Castro, two tracts, metes and bounds, 0.470 acre and 0.110 acre, Newton Drive, Statesville, $43,500, on July 5.

From Diakonos, Inc. to Harbinger Corporation Creative Land Solutions, (Lot 50), North Tradd Street, Statesville, $8,000, on July 5.

From E. Sondreal/TR, L. Sondreal/TR, L. Sondreal/TR and Sondreal Revocable Living Trust to Men in Motion Home Renovations, LLC, Lot 29 of Spring Forest, 180 Winding Brook Way, Statesville, $73,000, on July 5.

From OP SPE TPA1, LLC to S. Dunn and D. Camp, Lot 11 of Pressly Acres, 134 Pratt Lane, Statesville, $255,000, on July 5.

From A. Brown/TR and Allison Long Hughes Revocable Living Trust to Shaver Wood Products, Inc., timber deed, 2.5 acres, 125 Long Meadow Drive, Statesville, $7,000, on July 5.

From G. Dunn to CMH Homes, Inc., Lots 53-55 of Buffalo Shoals Park, 172 Longbranch Road, St From L. and L. and R. and R. and D. and D. and E. Sundman to A. Chasse, 1.954 acres, 120 Talons Trail, Statesville, $215,000, on July 6.

From True Homes, LLC to M. and R. Washburn, Lot 401 of Hidden Lakes, 132 Buoy Lane, Statesville, $340,500, on July 6.

From T. and K. and K. Mayberry to Solution Home Buyers, LLC, Lots 43-45 of Kingswood Estates, Castle Creek Road, Statesville, $9,500, on July 6.

From C. Olearczyk to Jolly Family Revocable Living Trust, .80 acre, 138 Twitty Lane, Statesville, $162,500, on July 6.

From Solution Home Buyers, LLC to First Principles Properties, LLC, Lots 43-45 of Kingswood Estates, Castle Creek Road, Statesville, $20,000, on July 6.

From J. and J. Jones, JFJ Custom Homes and G. Jones to J. and E. Morris, Lot 38 of Donsdale, 124 Houpe Ridge Lane, Statesville, $429,000, on July 6.

From J. and J. and J. and J. Swearingen to Opendoor Property J, LLC, Lot 15 of Pine Forest, 102 E. Heart Pine Lane, Statesville, $428,000, on July 6.

From C. and C. Shumaker and D. Lanier/AIF to C. and C. Shumaker, D. Lanier and A. Geiger, Lot 36 of West Monticello, 112 Butterfield Circle, Statesville, $1,000, on July 6.

From Fountain Wealth Associates, LLC to S. Kennedy, Lot 22 of Statesville Development Company, 1302 5th St., Statesville, $61,000, on July 6.

TROUTMAN

From P. and S. Arroyo to R. Arroyo and M. Minarik, one acre, 241 Fern Hill Road, Troutman, $130,000, on July 1.

From Lennar Carolinas, LLC to K. and J. King, Lot 258 of Falls Cove at Lake Norman, 148 Tackle Box Drive, Troutman, $449,500, on July 6.