Iredell County real estate transactions: July 17-23

The following deeds were filed in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from July 17-23. For more information regarding specific plots of land, visit www.co.iredell.nc.us/Departments/RegDeeds.

TOP FIVE

From H. Rawald to J. Grieger, (Lot 58, Crescent Land & Timber Corp.), 137 Chatfield Cove Drive, Mooresville, $3,944,000, on July 20.

From Northlake Partners, LLC to ACP BFS Trout, LLC, 37.918 acres, 398 Flower House Loop, Troutman, $3,500,000, on July 22.

From The Landers Revocable Trust, D. Landers/TR and V. Landers/TR to W. and C. Snead, Lot 12 of Sunset Pointe at The Harbour, 405 Bay Harbour Road, Mooresville, $2,350,000, on July 19.

From J. and S. Jenkins to Fernandez Management Group, LLC, (Lot 473), 106 Due East Road, Mooresville, $1,875,000, on July 18.

From Whispering Pines Vacation Rental, LLC, K. Gilpin and M. Wilson to La Villa Marina No. 2, LLC, two tracts, Lot 22 of Isle of Pines and 0.112 acre, 713 Isle of Pines Road, Mooresville, $1,480,000, on July 22.

CLEVELAND

From Adams Homes AEC, LLC to M. and K. Utz, Lot 16 of Hidden Creek, 159 Charles Farm Drive, Cleveland, $423,500, on July 20.

From G. and D. and J. and T. Jones and B. White/Est to W. Coffman, 1.908 acres, 133 Electra Drive, Cleveland, $350,000, on July 21.

From C. and R. and R. Witherspoon to R. Landry Jr., two tracts, metes and bounds and Lot 7, 123 White Ridge Lane, Cleveland, $36,500, on July 22.

DAVIDSON

From T. and C. Piscitella to K. and V. Pyle, Lot 35 of Anniston, 174 Logan Crossing Drive, Davidson, $860,000, on July 19.

HARMONY

From R. and R. and P. and P. Ladd to G. MacGibbon, two tracts, 1.71 acres, TBD E. Memorial Highway, Harmony, $547,500, on July 20.

From V. and J. and A. Morrison to A. Samitiz and J. Puc, two tracts, Lot 5 and metes and bounds, 625 W. Memorial Highway, Harmony, $27,000, on July 21.

From W. Seitz Jr. to J. Moroney, Lot 25 of Sagefield, 126 Cedarvale Drive, Harmony, $25,000, on July 22.

MOORESVILLE

From J. Komonski to Opendoor Property Trust I, Lot 46 of Curtis Pond, 253 Royalty Road, Mooresville, $433,000, on July 18.

From S. and S. and K. and K. Masten to N. and C. Grueninger, Lot 6 of Mooresville Mill Village, 2l9 E. Pressley Ave., Mooresville, $144,000, on July 18.

From M. and M. and M. Belanger to Opendoor Property J, LLC, Lot 278 of Curtis Pond, 145 Alborn Drive, Mooresville, $446,000, on July 18.

From R. and B. Allen to M. and A. Gigante, Lot 79 of Curtis Pond, 122 Nevis Lane, Mooresville, $380,000, on July 18.

From K. and V. Varnado to S. Scinta, Lot 59 of Autumn Grove, 157 Autumn Grove Lane, Mooresville, $415,000, on July 18.

From C. and J. Giszczak to Opendoor Property Trust I, Lot 297 of Curtis Pond, 215 Elba Drive, Mooresville, $396,000, on July 18.

From Lennar Carolinas, LLC to D. Arundell and J. Smith, Lot 45 of Gambill Forest, 183 Haddonsfeld Drive, Mooresville, $474,500, on July 17.

From Lennar Carolinas, LLC to T. Sharma and S. Panda, Lot 40 of Gambill Forest, 178 Haddonsfeld Drive, Mooresville, $471,500,

From Lennar Carolinas, LLC to R. and B. Allen, Lot 42 or Gambill Forest, 182 Haddonsfeld Drive, Mooresville, $446,000, on July 18.

From CMH Homes, Inc. to D. and R. Faulkner, 1.131 acres, 153 Ginger Lane, Mooresville, $218,500, on July 19.

From H. and H. Ksor to SN North Carolina II, LLC, Lot 67 of Kensington Village North, 111 Queensway Lane, Mooresville, $467,000, on July 19.

From Oak Street, LLC to V. Pisani, (Lot 1), 525 Ridge Ave., Mooresville, $228,000, on July 19.

From D. and T. Hinson to B. Shaw II/TR and The Byron Thomas Shaw, II Revocable Living Trust, (Lot 1), 1348 Brawley School Road, Mooresville, and 0.95 acre and 0.50 a

From F. and N. Donnelly to A. and T. Dalgleish, Lot 72 of Franklin Grove, 585 Highland Ridge Road, Mooresville, $504,000, on July 19.

From R. and R. Popovic to C. Pegram, tract 1, Lot 306 of Harbor Point Village Condominium, 637 Williamson Road, Mooresville, $625,000, on July 19.

From K. Lapirov/Est, C. George/Exr & TR and The Ken Lapirov Trust to M. Korsunsky and K. Avanesova, Lot 275 of Linwood Farms, 161 Morning Sun Drive, Mooresville, $350,000, on July 19.

From P. and J. Kouwe to B. and K. Benson, Lot 14 of Lake Norman Airpark, 249 Normandy Road, Mooresville, $1,085,000, on July 19.

From P. and B. Belk and S. Clayton to AAA Investments, LLC, 0.65 acre, 122 Little Creek Road, Mooresville, $85,000, on July 19.

From C. and C. Wilson to E. and K. Riegel, Lot 7 of Regency Lake Village, 159 Canvasback Road, Mooresville, 581,000, on July 19.

From D. and A. Uva to SN North Carolina II, LLC, Lot 2 of Atwater Landing, 144 Cherry Birch St., Mooresville, $500,000, on July 20.

From Lennar Carolinas, LLC to T. Elder Jr., T. Rogers and S. Marshall, Lot 36 of Gambill Forest, 168 Haddonsfield Drive, Mooresville, $484,500, on July 20.

From J. and J. Dalton and N. and N. Voronova to E. and K. Wickline, Lot 154 of Tall Oaks, 223 Sweetmartha Drive, Mooresville, $335,000, on July 20.

From W. and W. and L. Ingram to M. McCallops and K. Daniels, Lot 82 of Harbor Grove, 182 Pamlico Lane, Mooresville, $577,500, on July 20.

From D.R. Horton, Inc. to A. Jarvis and A. Breeden, Lot 37 of Sequoia Forest, 139 N. Ranney Way, Mooresville, $448,000, on July 20.

From McNeil Lane, LLC to R. and B. Fuller, Lot 1 of The Estates at Oak Tree Ridge, 107 McNeil Lane, Mooresville, $100,000, on July 20.

From D.R. Horton, Inc. to R. Torres Jr. and V. Encarnacion, Lot 46 of Sequoia Forest, 128 Sierra Road, Mooresville, $441,500, on July 21.

From Lennar Carolinas, LLC to J. Komonski, Lot 117 of Gambill Forest, 165 Kennerly Center Drive, Mooresville, $440,500, on July 21.

From Lennar Carolinas, LLC to D. and M. Ozkan, Lot 47 of Gambill Forest, 175 Haddonsfield Drive, Mooresville, $438,000, on July 21.

From F. Leung and F. Yip to Opendoor Property C, LLC, Lot 10 of Windsor Woods, 122 Shining Armor Court, Mooresville, $351,500, on July 21.

From B. and C. and B. Taylor to FKH SFR L, L.P., Lot 17 of Kensington Village North, 133 Kingsway Drive, Mooresville, $415,000, on July 21.

From D.R. Horton, Inc. to K. Cooper and T. Glass, Lot 47 of Sequoia Forest, 126 Sierra Road, Mooresville, $419,000, on July 21.

From M. Rupinski to J. and K. Allenstein, Lot 4 of Pinnacle Shores, 134 Sienna Lane, Mooresville, $1,225,000, on July 21.

From Lennar Carolinas, LLC to A. and J. Thwaites, Lot 39 of Gambill Forest, 176 Haddonsfield Drive, Mooresville, $435,000, on July 22.

From D.R. Horton, Inc. to P. Suman, Lot 48 of Sequoia Forest, 124 Sierra Road, Mooresville, $410,000, on July 22.

From R. and S. and S. Bhatt to D. and J. Arnout, Lot 11 of Byers Creek, 143 W. Morehouse Ave., Mooresville, $500,000, on July 22.

From C. and N. Jones and N. McNew to C. and C. Blakemore, 2.227 acres, 273 Brumley Road, Mooresville, $410,000, on July 22.

From L. and M. and M. Funk to R. and S. Bhatt, Lot 29 of Bells Crossing, 137 N. San Agustin Drive, Mooresville, $899,000, on July 22.

From D. Madden to B. Finn, Lot 27 of Cherry Grove, 195 Forest Walk Way, Mooresville, $430,000, on July 22.

From Talbert Pointe Family Investments Limited Partnership and CES Development Corp./PTNR to L&C Holdings, LLC, Lot 7 of Talbert Pointe Business Park, Mooresville, $565,000, on July 22.

From Four Corners of Charlotte, LLC and Four Corners of Charlotte LLC to FKH SFR L, L.P., metes and bounds, 667 White Oaks Road, Mooresville, $450,000, on July 22.

From Four Corners of Charlotte, LLC and Four Corners of Charlotte LLC to FKH SFR L, L.P., (Lot 17), 661 White Oaks Road, Mooresville, $450,000, on July 22.

From J. and J. Doyle to L. Ward/TR, The Larry W. Ward Trust, C. Ward/TR and The Cheryl L. Ward Trust, Lot 285 of Linwood Farms, 1007 Stanwood Place, Mooresville, $385,000, on July 22.

From Lennar Carolinas, LLC to T. and W. Roodman, Lot 120 of Gambill Forest, 177 Kennerly Center Drive, Mooresville, $416,500, on July 22.

From J. Todd to F. and R. Becker, Unit 410 of Pier 33 Condominiums, 108 Pier 33 Drive, Mooresville, $375,500, on July 22.

From Ideal Property, LLC to B. Madden/TR, B. Madden/TR and Madden Trust, Units A, B, C and D of Trend Flex Center, 115 Denver Business Park Drive, Mooresville, $940,000, on July 22.

From Lennar Carolinas, LLC to M. Arabgol, Lot 122 of Gambill Forest, 164 Kennerly Center Drive, Mooresville, $377,000, on July 22.

From Tri Pointe Homes Holdings, Inc. and Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. to D. Stellhorn, Lot 14 of Forest Lake Townhomes, Phase Map 1, 1262 Brawley School Road, Mooresville, $398,500, on July 22.

From Taylor Morrison of Carolinas, Inc. to A. and X. Mongkarach, Lot 7 of Stafford at Langtree, 132 Welcombe St., Mooresville, $660,000, on July 22.

From K. and G. Durham to D. Laird, Lots 6 and 7 of Regency Lake Village, 139 Regency Road, Mooresville, $340,000, on July 22.

From Nest Homes, LLC to J. and L. Hutton, Lot 17 of Magnolia Bay East, 180 Twin Sisters Lane, Mooresville, $1,105,000, on July 22.

From Opendoor Property Trust I to S Cataldo, Lot 93 of Brookhaven, 133 Lynch Circle, Mooresville, $221,000, on July 22.

From Taylor Morrison of Carolinas, Inc. to B. Gudibandi, Lot 182 of Stafford at Langtree, 155 Tetcott St., Mooresville, $590,500, on July 22.

From D.R. Horton, Inc. to P. Lama, Lot 36 of Sequoia Forest, 137 N. Ranney Way, Mooresville, $406,000, on July 22.

From D.R. Horton, Inc. to M. and M. Erb, Lot 38 of Sequoia Forest, 141 N. Ranney Way, Mooresville, $402,500, on July 22.

From D.R. Horton, Inc. to J. and G. DeLong, Lot 50 of Sequoia Forest, 121 Sierra Road, Mooresville, $397,500, on July 22.

MOUNT ULLA

From T. and T. Cook to C. Gajdorus, Lot 3 of Beechwood Estates, 112 Mallardwood Drive, Mount Ulla, $260,000, on July 20.

OLIN

From D. and V. and V. Wrenn to T. and B. Guye, metes and bounds, 1061 Eupeptic Springs Road, Olin, $285,000, on July 20.

From B. and P. Jordan to Addis Property Management, LLC, metes and bounds, 743 Indian Hill Road, Olin, $115,000, on July 21.

STATESVILLE

From Providence Farm, LLC and Family Land Development, LLC to Carolina Log Homes and Cabins LLC and Copper Rock Homes, Lot 24 of New Salem Estates, New Salem Road, Statesville, $40,000, on July 18.

From G. Sharpe and G. Holland to G. Sharpe, S. Black and C. Rector, Lots 41-44 of Carol Lynne Acres, Statesville, $3,000, on July 18.

From A. Sajuthi, M. and A. and A. Busemeyer to ACruz, LLC, Unit 288 of Powderhouse Hill, Inc., 288 Kelly St., Statesville, $85,000, on July 18.

From A. and A. and P. Chamra to R. and B. Horn, Lot 145 of Harbor Watch, 107 Huntcliff Drive, Statesville, $665,000, on July 18.

From A. Vanacore and D. Douglass to D. Dekleine, Lot 174 of Martha’s Ridge, 2537 Andes Drive, Statesville, $450,000, on July 18.

From J. Clark/Indvl & Exr, J. Kuykendall/Est and C. and C. and M. Clark to K. and A. Baker, Lot 1 of Berkshire Hills, 583 Greenway Drive, Statesville, $250,000, on July 18.

From Eastwood Construction Partners, LLC, Eastwood Construction, LLC and Eastwood Homes to J. and T. Myers, Lot 5 of Dogwood Grove, 116 Cotton Field Drive, Statesville, $489,000, on July 18.

From J. Johnson, Superior Properties of Iredell Limited Partnership and Johnson & Johnson Properties, LLC/PTNR to Legacy Pointe Statesville, LLC, 5.011 acres off Northside Drive, Statesville, $850,000, on July 18.

From D. and D. and P. Farren to E. Davis, Lot 4 of Mountain Road Village, 578 Bethlehem Road, Statesville, $154,500, on July 19.

From R. Tucker to P. and J. Lloyd, metes and bounds, TBD Trent Road, Statesville, $50,000, on July 19.

From Harbinger Corporation, Creative Land Solutions to Hinckley Gauvain, LLC, (Lot 50), Fifth Street, Statesville, $17,000, on July 19.

From Z. Tucker/Gdn and G. Figueroa/Est to VSP2 Homes 2, LLC, Lot 18 of Farmview Acres, 118 Farmview Lane, Statesville, $260,000, on July 19.

From B. Burkhart/Indvl & AIF and J. Burkhart Sr., to S. and R. Seuss, tract 4, 15.256 acres, +/-, Longview Road, Statesville, $150,000, on July 19.

From Rayna Properties LLC to SFR JV-2 Property LLC, Lot 134 of Tara’s Trace, 2103 Wexford Way, Statesville, $269,000, on July 20.

From Goddard & Peterson, PLLC/TR and R. and D. Wood to Affinity Capital LLC, Lot 5 of Village Point, 171 Village Point Drive, Statesville, $146,000, on July 20.

From P. Black to R. and D. Upright, one acre, 133 Jerry Drive, Statesville, $5,000, on July 20.

To J. Childers to R. and K. Boone, Lot 12 of Meadowbrook Development, 1431 Reid St., Statesville, $78,500, on July 20.

From H. Matney and R. Presnell/AIF to H. Matney and R. and T. Presnell, metes and bounds, +/- 1.31 acres, 353 Deerchase Circle, Statesville, $1,000, on July 20.

From Land Air Group, Inc. to True Homes, LLC, Lots 108, 110, 117 and 122 of Martha’s Ridge, 103 and 107 Trissy Court, Statesville and 108 Tuppy Court, Statesville, $292,000, on July 20.

From D. and H. Punt to N. and A. Whaley, Lot 77 of Barium Seasons Village, 175 Winter Flake Drive, Statesville, $460,000, on July 20.

From D. Taborda, C. and C. Velasquez and D. and D. Beqiraj to C. Chiuz and J. Paramo, Lot 16 of Gaither Building Co., 463 Hillcrest Drive, Statesville, $150,000, on July 20.

From True Homes, LLC to C. Almand, Lot 103 of Fox Den, 212 Fox Den Circle, Statesville, $505,000, on July 20.

From G. and G. and T. and T. Gibson to N. Wilson and T. Lawson, one acre, 201 Sigmon Road, Statesville, $269,500, on July 20.

From ARVM 5, LLC to T. Deloach, Lot 5 of Meadow Creek, 122 Hidden Brook Drive, Statesville, $205,000, on July 20.

From A. May to A. Glaze, C. Kluesner and C. Glaze, lots in Bellevue, 122 Belle Ave., Statesville, $181,000, on July 20.

From R. and K. and K. Manuel, L. and G. Cass and J. and C. Anderson to T. Thorneburg, two tracts, metes and bounds and 2.25 acres, 212 Belfast Road, Statesville, $90,000, on July 20.

From K. St. Clair to Opendoor Property J, LLC, Lot 66 of Vintage Place Townhomes, 919 Barracuda Ave., Statesville, $199,500, on July 20.

From M. and M. Flory and A. and D. Privette to 131 Little Forest Land Trust, Lot 43 of Danbury Forest, 131 Little Forest Lane, Statesville, $44,000, on July 20.

From R. and D. Lentz to SFR JV-2 Property LLC, Lot 55 of Martha’s Ridge, 2609 Andes Drive, Statesville, $391,500, on July 20.

From C. and C. Hargrove, to Solution Home Buyers, LLC, metes and bounds, 129 Buffalo Shoals Road, Statesville, $40,000, on July 20.

From True Homes, LLC to A. Brandon, Lot 25 of Martha’s Ridge, 2492 Martha’s Ridge Drive, Statesville, $329,000, on July 20.

From Solution Home Buyers, LLC to Gwinnett Holdings LLC, metes and bounds, 129 Buffalo Shoals Road, Statesville, $65,000, on July 20.

From S. Morrison to R11 Company, LLC, two tracts, (Lots 77 and 78), Old Mountain Road, Statesville, $100,000, on July 20.

From D. Moose/TR and David Thomas Moose Revocable Trust to R11 Company, LLC, four tracts, Lots 75-76, 116 and metes and bounds, Old Mountain Road, Statesville, $275,000, on July 20.

From Invictus Investments LLC to SFR JV-2 Property LLC, Lot 67 of Lakeridge, 397 Lakeridge Drive, Statesville, $325,000, on July 20.

From J. and P. Edwards to J. and A. Plyler and E. Harrison, Lot 124 of Forest Acres, 103 Arbor Drive, Statesville, $85,000, on July 20.

From P. and J. Edwards to J. and A. Plyler and E. Harrison, Lot 125 of Forest Acres, 109 Arbor Drive, Statesville, $15,000, on July 20.

From F. Brown to A. and J. Gangale, Lot 5 of Suburban Acres, 189 Third Creek Road, Statesville, $188,000, on July 21.

From William C. Absher Group, LLC to S. Johansson, Lot 18 of Reynolda, Statesville, $130,000, on July 21.

From Boaz Realty, LLC to N. Watson, (Lots 195-204), 259 Little Farm Road, Statesville, $281,000, on July 21.

From T. and T. and S. and S. Coley to Open Mgmt., LLC, Lot 5 of Statesville Development Company, 1017 Eighth St., Statesville, $30,000, on July 21.

From V. Daniels to V. and D. Daniels, Lots 108-111 of Iredell Heights, 150 Devon Lane, Statesville, $2,000, on July 21.

From D. Monroe/Indvl & Exr, R. Rowland/Est, P. and P. Monroe and S. Rowland to Sharpe’s Houses, LLC, metes and bounds, 140 Whitney Lane, Statesville, $136,500, on July 21.

From Iredell Properties, Inc. to J. and D. Fallon, Lot 1 of Garner Estates, Island Ford Road, Statesville, $35,000, on July 21.

From J. and S. Cashion to D. and S. Pollinger, Lot 32 of Carter’s Farm, 226 Carters Farm Drive, Statesville, $42,000, on July 22.

From G. and J. Cline to E. and G. Cajamarca, 145 Arrow Lane, Statesville, $98,000, on July 22.

From S. Allred and S. Richardson to K. Dubois, .667 acre, 2546 S. Chipley Ford Road, Statesville, $210,000, on July 22.

From M. Morrison to J. and T. Morrison, tracts A and B, 20 acres and metes and bounds, Scotts Creek Road, Statesville, $158,000, on July 22.

From M. and W. and W. Morrison, J. Hedrick-Morrison, J. Hedrick Morrison and J. Morrison to J. and T. Morrison, 2.84 acres, Scotts Creek Road, Statesville, $22,000, on July 22.

From K. Kerley to C. Brazil, Lot 65 of Brookdale, 425 Lakeside Drive, Statesville, $291,000, on July 22.

From J. Sherrill/TR and Jacqueline Stock Sherrill Living Trust to D. and A. Elliott, two tracts, 5001 Glenview Ext. Drive, Statesville, $490,000, on July 22.

From T. and T. McCoy to W. and S. Beard, (Lot 1), 145 Bethesda Road, Statesville, $15,000, on July 22.

From Four Corners of Charlotte, LLC to FKH SFR L, L.P., Lot 33 of Castlegate, 172 Greythorn Drive, Statesville, $385,000, on July 22.

STONY POINT

From Birchcraft Builders LLC to M. and M. Ribancos, Lot 2 of Fieldcroft, 189 Sweet Cherry Lane, Stony Point, $350,000, on July 18.

From M. and. Moleta to M. and J. and B. and J. Leatherman, 5.0 acres +/-, 809 New Sterling Road, Stony Point, $700,000, on July 22.

TROUTMAN

From Lennar Carolinas, LLC to D. and L. Pfiester, Lot 251 of Falls Cove at Lake Norman, 176 Tackle Box Drive, Troutman, $482,000, on July 18.

From True Homes, LLC to M. and Y. Terilus, Lot 83 of Sutters Mill II, 118 Fern Lane, Troutman, $440,000, on July 19.

From Lennar Carolinas, LLC to J. Doyle, Lot 253 of Falls Cove at Lake Norman, 168 Tackle Box Drive, Troutman, $468,000, on July 19.

From True Homes, LLC to D. and R. Luttrell, Lot 93 of Sutters Mill, 122 Forbes Lane, Troutman, $369,500, on July 19.

From J. and S. and S. Kennedy to A. and C. Juhasz, 350 Flower House Loop, Troutman, $385,000, on July 20.

From R. and D. and D. Hayes to M. Cring, Lot 31 of Silo Acres, 140 Hamilton Road, Troutman, $450,000, on July 20.

From T. Raymer to Windstone Construction, Inc., metes and bounds, 21.039 acres, 154 Passing Wind Drive, Troutman, $435,000, on July 20.

From S. and S. Strong to J. and B. Gilmore, Lot 131 of Jacob’s Woods, 186 Jacobs Woods Circle, Troutman, $330,000, on July 20.

From True Homes, LLC to C. Leisure and S. Hildreth, Lot 80 of Sutter’s Mill II, 112 Fern Lane, Troutman, $364,000, on July 21.

From Dependable Development, Inc. to True Homes, LLC, Lots 97-98 and 156 of Sutters Mill II, 136 and 138 Forbes Lane, Troutman, and 123 Fern Lane, Troutman, $155,000, on July 22.

From True Homes, LLC to T. Hollnagel and F. Osman, Lot 151 of Sutter’s Mill II, 131 Forbes Lane, Troutman, $389,500, on July 22.

From Foley Home Sales, LLC to R. and S. Overmyer, Lot 4 of Foley Home Sales, LLC, 116 Leafy Way, Troutman, $370,000, on July 22.

UNION GROVE

From J. and C. Harkins to J. and K. Gannon, (Lot 6), 1.7530 acres, Oak Hollow Road, Union Grove, $30,000, on July 22.