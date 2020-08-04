Iredell County real estate transactions: July 17-25

The following deeds were filed in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from July 17-25. For more information regarding specific plots of land, visit www.co.iredell.nc.us/Departments/RegDeeds.
TOP FIVE
From Morningstar Marinas/Lake Norman North, LLC to SHM Skippers Landing, LLC, three parcels, 7.5098 acres, 0.1452 acre and .052 acre, 1152 Perth Road, Troutman, $5,150,000 on July 17.
From K. and K. and T. and T. Simpson to G. and M. Berndt, Lot 100 of The Point on Norman, 189 Old Post Rd., Mooresville, $1,854,000, on July 24.
From S. and D. and D. Wallace to J. Germinario/TR, J. Sulovski/TR and The 210 Milford Trust, Lot 1363 of The Point, 210 Milford Circle, Mooresville, $1,328,000, on July 22.
From D. Bermani/TR, T. Bermani/TR and Dennis and Terry Bermani 1994 Trust to R. and D. Bauer, Lot 53 of Pinnacle Shores, 243 Pinnacle Shores Dr., Mooresville, $1,300,000, on July 21.
From M. and M. McKoy to T. and S. Christopher, Lot 270 of The Point, 1671 Brawley School Rd., Mooresville, $1,205,000, on July 17.
DAVIDSON
From B. and K. Hess to J. Miller, Lot 10 of Country Court, 105 Easter Lane, Davidson, $210,000, on July 22.
HARMONY
From T. and J. Turbiville to Eagle Mills Investments, LLC, two tracts, metes and bounds, 0.6400 acre, 3390 Harmony Hwy., Harmony, $125,000, on July 20.
From R. and R. Moore to F. and E. Breedlove, 2.777 acres, 3402 Harmony Highway, Harmony, $197,000, on July 21.
MOORESVILLE
From N. and N. May to D. Overcash, Lot 20 of Waterside Landing, 116 Pebble Brook Lane, Mooresville, $875,000, on July 17.
From A. and J. Tronsgard to D. and E. Akelman, Lot 50 of Linwood Farms, 223 Golden Valley Dr., Mooresville, $275,000, on July 17.
From L. Macasieb/Est, L. Macasieb/Est and A. Macasieb/Exr to L. Ortega, Lot 255 of Curtis Pond, 123 Renville Place, Mooresville, $243,000, on July 17.
From E. and A. Koelbl to M. and M. Gregory, Lot 163 of Pecan Hills, 134 Bay Laurel Dr., Mooresville, $308,000, on July 17.
From J. and R. Hallam and R. Burch to J. and K. Tak, Lot 67 of Woodleaf, 113 Trent Pines Dr., Mooresville, $540,000, on July 17.
From R. and M. and M. Lewis to M. Peters, Lot 50 of The Farms, 104 Swamp Rose Dr., Mooresville, $400,000, on July 17.
From J. and D. Chamberlain, and D. and D. and W. McConnell to B. Speer, 100 W. Park Ave., Unit G, Mooresville, $154,000, on July 17.
From D.R. Horton, Inc. to S. and R. Player, Lot 184 of Atwater Landing, 263 Preston Rd., Mooresville, $382,000, on July 17.
From D.R. Horton, Inc. to W. and J. Manies, Lot 27 of Meadows at Coddle Creek, 113 Wrangler Dr., Mooresville, $369,500, on July 17.
From R. and T. Stiltner to Cotton Mill Properties, LLC, 0.960 acre, 1131 Young St., Mooresville, $102,500, on July 17.
From Ray Development, LLC to R. and C. Garland, Lot 155 of Davidson Downes, 149 Castleview Lane, Mooresville, $131,000, on July 17.
From D. and L. and L. Bost to L. and J. Lowe, 147 Knoxview Lane, Mooresville, $605,000, on July 17.
From D.R. Horton, Inc. to L. and D. Stenstrom, Lot 22 of Meadows at Coddle Creek, 184 Chance Rd., Mooresville, $385,000, on July 17.
From M. Blakeney/Est, D. Blakeney/Indvl & Exr, I. and T. and T. and K. and K. Blakeney, C. and C. and C. Smith and C. Blakeney to Heaven Properties, LLC, metes and bounds, Lot 21 Mill Village of Cascade Rayon Mills division, 21 Selma Dr., Mooresville, $81,000, on July 17.
From J. and A. Light to F. Wu and C. Landreth, Lot 21 of Harborcrest, 186 Oak Tree Rd., Mooresville, $440,000, on July 17.
From T. Bui and M. Nguyeh to MMIT Group Fund 2020A LLC, Lot 21 of Mooreland Estates, 174 Elysian Dr., Mooresville, $230,000, on July 17.
From A. and E. and E. Parrott and K. and M. Angell to M. Saldivia and M. Affigne, metes and bounds, P/O Lot 6 and 7 of Forest Hills, 251 Cedar St., Mooresville, $142,500, on July 17.
From R. and R. and D. Campbell to D. and E. Klinedinst, two tracts, Lot 93 of Muirfield, 177 Lockerbie Lane, Mooresville, and 0.083 acre, Huntly Lane, Mooresville, $348,000, on July 20.
From T. and M. Kistemaker to R. and B. Jurgens, Lot 40 of Winslow Bay, 135 Coronilla Rd., Mooresville, $335,000, on July 20.
From K. Taffaro to MMIT Group Fund 2020A, LLC, Lot 73 of Idlewood Harbor, 272 Elysian Dr., Mooresville, $475,000, on July 20.
From D. and M. Taylor to A. and D. O’Dierno, Lot 11 Wellesley West, 151 West Warfield Dr., Mooresville, $332,000, on July 20.
From J. and J. Douglas to GQ Investments LLC, three tracts, metes and bounds, 103 N. Church St., Mooresville, $225,000, on July 20.
From M. and J. Klapp to A. and S. Barreras, Lot 84 of Ashlyn Creek, 120 Havenbrook Dr., Mooresville, $370,000, on July 20.
From G. and B. and B. Smith to S. and R. Simkowitz, Lot 156 of Curtis Pond, 182 Scanlon Rd., Mooresville, $290,000, on July 20.
From Stanley Martin Companies, LLC to R. and K. Hartman, Lot 24 of Shinnville Ridge, 114 Butler Dr., Mooresville, $385,000, on July 20.
From Carolina Blue Properties, LLC to D. and M. Lindley, (Lot 1636), 359 Kemp Rd., Mooresville, $436,500, on July 20.
From LCB Properties, LLC to Jones Investment Properties, LLC, Lot 11 of South Fork Business Park, 197 Thunder Rd., Mooresville, $184,000, on July 21.
From R. and P. Sacharoff to D. and T. Vernon, Lot 36 of The Courtyards at Blume Point, 105 Valleymist Lane, Mooresville, $440,000, on July 21.
From J. Hartman and M. Turner to D. Reed, Lot 2 of The Harbour, 109 Jonquil Court, Mooresville, $540,000, on July 21.
From A. Porter to M. and J. Watson, 0.479 acre, 558 Brumley Rd., Mooresville, $205,000, on July 21.
From J. and J. and S. Chironna to N. and S. Ewing, Lot 503 of The Farms, 107 Willow Bend Court, Mooresville, $675,000, on July 21.
From Creekstone Development, LLC to Nest Homes, LLC, Lot 33 of Creek Stone, 272 Country Lake Dr., Mooresville, $72,000, on July 21.
From M. and A. Autin to E. and J. Towner, Lot 183 of Pecan Hills, 123 Chollywood Dr., Mooresville, $356,000, on July 21.
From J. and M. Campbell and T. and M. Mouracade to C. Cashon, Unit 301 of Harbor Point Village condominiums, 637 Williamson Rd., Mooresville, $367,500, on July 21.
From D.R. Horton, Inc. to R. and P. Sacharoff, Lot 271 of Meadows at Coddle Creek, 124 Eternal Dr., Mooresville, $300,000, on July 21.
From JRN Investments, LLC to NVR, Inc., Lots 10-13 of Langtree at Waterfront, 154 Beacon Dr., Mooresville, $488,500, on July 22.
From J. Messer, J. Kay and J. Messer to W&L Investment Properties LLC, Lot 305 Driftwood Dr., Mooresville, $50,000, on July 22.
From Ha Ha Roberts Limited Partnership to M. Wendt, 118 Steam Engine Dr., Unit 105, Mooresville, $101,000, on July 22.
From M. and M. and A. and A. Dugan to A. Yang and A. Fermin, Lot 238 of Morrison Plantation, 168 Autry Ave., Mooresville, $313,500, on July 22.
From C. and C. and S. Wilson to R. Jackson, Lot 27 of Curtis Pond, 164 Elba Dr., Mooresville, $320,000, on July 22.
From Nest Homes, LLC to J. Osman and B. Dobbs, Lot 42 of Creek Stone, 247 Country Lake Dr., Mooresville, $478,000, on July 22.
From K. and M. Fincher and K. and K. and M. Ruff to Oliva Investments, LLC, (Lot 29), 165 Agnew Rd., Mooresville, $495,000, on July 22.
From T. and G. Bevis to S. and M. Shugart, Lot 20 of Serene Lake, 136 Hardwick Dr., Mooresville, $459,000, on July 22.
From J. Tighe/Indvl & TR & Admr, James Kenneth Tighe, Sr. Family Trust, J. Tighe/Est, C. and G. and F. Tighe and S. and B. Sigmon to Smoky Mountain Equity LLC, tracts, metes and bounds, Lots 177 and 178 Mallard Head Country Club, 310 Mallard Way, Mooresville, $310,000, on July 22.
From S. and S. Greene, S. Brown and R. Greene to D. Earnest, Lot 49 of Mills Pond, 225 Creek View Rd., Mooresville, $176,000, on July 22.
From K. and S. Harris to D. and K. Talbott, Lot 110 of Chesapeake Pointe, 117 Leeward Shoals Lane, Mooresville, $710,000, on July 22.
From D.R. Horton, Inc. to S. and A. Nelson, Lot 25 of Meadows at Coddle Creek, 117 Wrangler Dr., Mooresville, $372,000, on July 22.
From C. and S. Wyckoff to C. and S. Wilson, Lot 143 of Harris Village, 177 Harris Farm Rd., Mooresville, $390,000, on July 22.
From Smoky Mountain Equity LLC to Lemon Bowl Renovations LLC, two tracts, Lots 177 and 178 of Mallard Head Country Club, 310 Mallard Way, Mooresville, $310,000, on July 22.
From D.R. Horton, Inc. to P. and S. Patel, Lot 209 of Atwater Landing, 158 Longleaf Dr., Mooresville, $360,000, on July 22.
From R. Steinhart and E. Falcone to G. and T. Moshopoulos, Lot 256 of Meadows at Coddle Creek, 111 Eternal Dr., Mooresville, $325,000, on July 22.
From Eastwood Construction Partners, LLC to M. and G. Rowland, Lot 10 of Briargate, 135 Suggs Mill Dr., Mooresville, $339,000, on July 22.
From D.R. Horton, Inc. to C. Perry and K. Smith, Lot 306 of Atwater Landing, 190 Atwater Landing Dr., Mooresville, $306,000, on July 22.
From D.R. Horton, Inc. to A. and P. Walsh, Lot 204 of Atwater Landing, 315 Preston Rd., Mooresville, $399,500, on July 22.
From GCAM Briargate LLC to Eastwood Construction Partners, LLC, Eastwood Construction, LLC and Eastwood Homes, Lots 43 and 44 of Briargate, 138 and 140 Suggs Mill Dr., Mooresville, $111,500, on July 23.
From P. and P. Conrad to IH6 Property North Carolina L.P., Lot 14 of Windsor Woods, 106 Shining Armor Court, Mooresville, $225,000, on July 23.
From L. and L. and H. and H. Doolen to H. Van Nes, Lot 44 of Franklin Grove, 1470 Pine Needle Lane, Mooresville, $370,000, on July 23.
From W. and J. Tuttle to K. and D. Renner, Lot 28 of Oaks on Main, 138 Cole Dr., Mooresville, $307,000, on July 23.
From D. and D. and K. Catropa to M. Batcheller, Lot 85 of Lake Norman Bonanza, 393 Ponderosa Circle, Mooresville, $520,000, on July 23.
From D. Reid and K. Zhang to R. and J. Shoffner, Lot 28 of Pinnacle Shores, 124 Pinnacle Lane, Mooresville, $685,000, on July 23.
From D.R. Horton, Inc. to D. and D. Wiggins, Lot 126 of Meadows at Coddle Creek, 123 West Americana Dr., Mooresville, $318,000, on July 23.
From C. and C. and H. Ruggiero to B. and L. McDonald, Lot 79 of Bells Crossing, 254 Bells Crossing Dr., Mooresville, $622,000, on July 23.
From E. and K. Pfleuger to E. and K. Ellis, Lot 50 of Whippoorwill Woods, 316 Whippoorwill Rd., Mooresville, $335,000, on July 23.
From D. and D. and N. Keck to L. and J. Brawley, Lot 24 of Rocky River Estates, 231 Colony Dr., Mooresville, $450,000, on July 23.
From L. Jones/Indvl & Exr, F. Waters/Est and J. Jones to OfferPad (SPVBorrower1), LLC, Lot 10 of The Village on Park, 121 Ivy Creek Lane, Mooresville, $220,000, on July 23.
From G. and M. and J. Carpenter and D. and M. Davison to E. and K. Pfleuger, (Lot 31), 112 Little Acorn Lane, Mooresville, $645,000, on July 23.
From P. and P. and S. Johnson to J. Lineberry/TR and Jeffrey Lineberry Family Trust, Lot 49 of Edgewater Park, 127 Egrets Walk Place, Mooresville, $575,000, on July 23.
From G. and E. Guzynski to P. and S. Johnson, (Lot 105), 144 Cooley Rd., Mooresville, $775,000, on July 23.
From S. Brumfield-Guin, S. Brumfield and S. Guin to J. Sanchez, Lot 39 of Foxmoor, 604 Rebecca Jane Dr., Mooresville, $217,000, on July 24.
From V. Roth to C. Gardner and M. Campbell, Lot 308 of Curtis Pond, 228 Madelia Place, Mooresville, $289,000, on July 24.
From M/I Homes of Charlotte, LLC to C. Deese, Lot 172 of Heritage at Neel Ranch, 172 Caversham Dr., Mooresville, $354,000, on July 24.
From R. and T. Webber to S. Hall, Lot 193 of Mallard Head Country Club, 222 Pintail Run Lane, Mooresville, $417,500, on July 24.
From Peachtree Residential, LLC to C. and L. Dillon, Lot 2 of Lakeside on Brawley, Mooresville, $749,000, on July 24.
From W. and K. Greer to S. Thompson, Lot 74 of Harbor Landing, 267 Harbor Landing Dr., Mooresville, $305,000, on July 24.
From W. Peet and P. Whitman to D. Mason, tract one, Unit 4 of Northgate off Main Condominiums, 111 Knops Nob Dr., Mooresville, $219,000, on July 24.
From Amica Development, LLC to T. and A. Loxton, Lot 512 of The Farms, 113 Colvard Farms Lane, Mooresville, $840,000, on July 24.
From J. Deaton to SC Landholdings, LLC, (Lot 25), 221 (formerly 219) Homer Lane, Mooresville, $500,000, on July 24.
From D.R. Horton, Inc. to E. and G. Honsvick, Lot 346 of Atwater Landing, 159 Cherry Birch St., Mooresville, $304,000, on July 24.
From D.R. Horton, Inc. to P. Anderson and G. Lopez, Lot 249 of Atwater Landing, 110 Silk Court, Mooresville, $365,500, on July 24.
From D.R. Horton, Inc. to M. and B. Miller, Lot 160 of Atwater Landing, Mooresville, $411,500, on July 24.
From Eastwood Construction Partners, LLC to R. Stamey, Lot 30 of Waterlynn Grove, 110 Synandra Dr., Mooresville, $258,500, on July 24.
From Kenneth Bealer Homes, Inc. to S. and D. Wallace, Lot 5 of Rockspring Park, 114 Torrington Court, Mooresville, $859,500, on July 24.
From J. Stoner to M. Alvarez, Lot 94 of Foxmoor, 783 Rebecca Jane Dr., Mooresville, $170,000, on July 24.
From M. Roggenburg and D.and D. Prezioski to Lakeshore Holdings, LLC, Lot 236 of The Point on Norman, Mooresville, $148,000, on July 24.
From D.R. Horton, Inc. to D. McHugh, Lot 262 of Meadows at Coddle Creek, 127 Eternal Dr., Mooresville, $289,000, on July 24.
OLIN
From R. and B. Holland to CMH Homes, Inc., metes and bounds, 117 Leota Lane, Olin, $28,000, on July 20.
From B. and A. Ray to F. Helmuth, Lot 6 of Holly-Bob Farms, 0.7800 acres, 174 Speaks Rd., Olin, $136,000, on July 22.
STATESVILLE
From Dependable Development, Inc. to True Homes, LLC, Lots 210, 266 and 270 of Hidden Lakes, Statesville, $163,500, on July 17.
From D. and V. Jeffrey to M. and M. Wellman, Unit 233 of Ramsey Oaks Condominiums, 229 Ramsey Court, Statesville, $112,000, on July 17.
From D. and S. and S. Parker to J. Pekarek and D. Carson, Lots 18 and 19 of Oakhurst Place, 268, 270, 272 and 274, North Mulberry St., Statesville, $280,000, on July 17.
From D. and C. Hicks to Edwards Timber Company, Inc., timber deed, 35.53 acres, 862 Cool Springs Rd., Statesville, $116,000, on July 17.
From D. and J. Mills to F. and F. and K. Little, Lot 8 of Holland Farms Development, 373 Holland Dr., Statesville, $125,000, on July 17.
From J. and K. Smith to J. and A. Kircher, Lot 36, Buffalo Shoals Road, Statesville, $182,500, on July 17.
From True Homes, LLC to R. and L. Altavilla, Lot 86 of Larkin, 149 Canada Dr., Statesville, $269,000, on July 17.
From J. and V. Streetman to L. Phillips, Lots 10-12 and 29 of Love Valley, 161 McCarran Trail, Statesville, $135,000, on July 17.
From S. and L. Saunders to C. Clark, Lot 2 of Larkin Golf Club, 209 Hunters Hill Dr., Statesville, $325,000, on July 17.
From G. Hollern to J. Snook and H. Auton, Lot 6 of Landsdowne, 151 Barbary Dr., Statesville, $127,000, on July 17.
From True Homes, LLC to P. and C. Gillum, Lot 88 of Larkin, 145 Canada Dr., Statesville, $271,000, on July 20.
From E. and D. Rush to S. Frair-Frost, S. Frair, S. Frost and K. Frair, Lot 38 of Argyle Place, 1008 Argyle Court, Statesville, $270,000, on July 20.
From D. and D. and E. and C. Johnson and B. and B. and R. Dagenhart to G. and M. Kitaker, Lot 31 of Margroll Acres, 150 Pine Haven Rd., Statesville, $180,000, on July 20.
From Wilson Building, Inc.to John Hall Holdings, LLC, Lot 1 of Venture LPH Development, Buffalo Shoals Rd., Statesville, $135,000, on July 20.
From B. and B. and R. and R. Johnson to M. and J. Thompson, Unit B-4 of Catspaw at Heronwood, 510 Catspaw Lane, Statesville, $407,000, on July 20.
From B. Pope to Village Real Estate Investments, LLC, (Lots 39 and 40), 1737 Buffalo Shoals Rd., Statesville, $170,000, on July 20.
From M. and M. Johnson to D. McHargue Jr. and S. Taggett, metes and bounds, 356 Cooper Farm Rd., Statesville, $15,000, on July 20.
From G. and G. Lytton to S. Fetter, metes and bounds, 1029 Old Charlotte Rd., Statesville, $4,000, on July 20.
From Bimini Builders, LLC to J. and C. Kitchens, Lot 76 of Meadow Oaks, 144 Golden Oak Dr., Statesville, $302,000, on July 21.
From R. and R. Rayle to K. Nash, metes and bounds, Old Mountain Rd., Statesville, $20,000, on July 21.
From G. and A. and A. Myers to L. Lee, Lot 24of Mulberry Street Commons, 424 Mables Court, Statesville, $178,000, on July 21.
From Adams Homes, AEC, LLC and Adams Homes AEC, LLC to D. and R. Bramigk, Lot 48 of Larkin/Fox Den, 123 Allenton Way, Statesville, $280,000, on July 21.
From T. and O. Garrison to F. and A. Murdock, 13.823 acres, 1460 Friendship Rd., Statesville, $385,500, on July 21.
From W. and P. Connie to Prestige Property Investments LLC, two tracts, Lot 44 of Wendover Hills and metes and bounds, 717 Ferndale Drive, Statesville, $104,000, on July 21.
From Prestige Property Investments LLC to J. Pierce, two tracts, Lot 44 of Wendover Hills and metes and bounds, 717 Ferndale Drive, Statesville, $112,500, on July 21.
From D. and T. and T. Lenahan to R. and M. Neilson, Lot 123 of Windemere, 172 East Tattersall Dr., Statesville, $81,000, on July 21.
From OP SPE TPA1, LLC and OfferPad (SPVBorrower1), LLC to A. and C. Dove, Lot 31 of Brookmeade Acres, 300 Brookmeade Dr., Statesville, $234,500, on July 21.
From S. Reid to M. Brown, Lot 9 of Queens Crest townhouses, 1315 Royalty Circle, Statesville, $219,000, on July 21.
From R. Campbell/Indvl & Exr, B. Vaughn/Est, T. Campbell and K. and D. Henderson to R. Moore, Lot 1 of Druid Hills, 705 Oakdale Dr., Statesville, $162,000, on July 21.
From Collier Properties, LLC to F. and K. Callahan, Lots 78 and 79 of The Landings, 103 and 107 Dublin Court, Statesville, $40,000, on July 21.
From S. Anderson to P. Ross Jr. and L. Ensminger, 0.53 acre, Lot 14 of Rocky Creek Cove, 173 Ridge Creek Dr., Statesville, $164,000, on July 21.
From Aerohead Incorporated to B. and A. Ray, 0.5100 acre, (Lot 10), 128 Cypress Acres Lane, Statesville, $227,000, on July 22.
From Affinity Capital, LLC to M. and J. Davis, Lot 17 of Stones Edge, 172 Gemstone Dr., Statesville, $125,000, on July 22.
From C. Vierck and K. Baxter to A 1 Cycles, Inc., Lot 48 of Harbor Watch, 203 Harbor Watch Dr., Statesville, $1,000, on July 22.
From D. Arenas to J. and C. Munoz, 0.0017 acre, Lot 25 of Summerset, 120 Hayworth Lane, Statesville, $168,000, on July 22.
From Dependable Development, Inc. to True Homes, LLC, Lot 24 of Larkin, Statesville, $70,000, on July 23.
From Parlier Development Company to Stockton 110, LLC, multiple lots and parcels, 4.401 acres, Stockton Street, Statesville, $700,000, on July 23.
From R. and R. Laymon, K. Feimster/AIF and K. Feimster/AIF to A. Blackburn, 1.143 acres Barry Oak Road, Statesville, $11,000, on July 23.
From J. and K. Marzano to R. and R. Small, Unit B-2 of Catspaw at Heronwood, 501 Catspaw Lane, Statesville, $330,000, on July 23.
From Adam Homes AEC, LLC to C. Singer, Lot 54 of Larkin/Fox Den, 104 Bunker Hill Lane, Statesville, $256,000, on July 23.
From Castlegate Builders, LLC to A. and M. Cohen, Lot 18 of Castlegate, 180 Staffordshire Dr., Statesville, $237,000, on July 23.
From K. and K. and E. Sloan to B. Smith, tract 2, Ernest Road, Statesville, $2,000, on July 23.
From V. Weiderman to S. and D. Parrish, (Lots 16-21), 3044 Wilkesboro Highway, Statesville, $145,000, on July 23.
From Dependable Development, Inc. to True Homes, LLC, Lots 209 and 278 of Hidden Lakes, Statesville, $109,000, on July 23.
From A. and A. Jones and A. Ingle to A. and H. Moffitt, .422 acre, Lots 87-90 of Kentwood Park, 807 Kentwood Dr., Statesville, $152,000, on July 23.
From B. Isenhour to M. and T. Enright, two tracts, Lots 12 and 13 of Parkwood Acres, 163 and 164 Parkwood Lane, Statesville, $217,000, on July 23.
From R. and N. Ford to R. Corpin, Lot 65 of Danbury Forest, 126 Pineview Court, Statesville, $194,000, on July 23.
From J. Ostwalt/Comr to A. and A. and H. Jakubowski, two tracts, metes and bounds, 262 Houpe Rd., Statesville, $41,000, on July 23.
From J. and J. and W. Campbell to T. and G. Bevis, 2 acres, Josey Road, Statesville, $50,000, on July 24.
From J. and J. Bare to T. Painton, Lot 17 of Flint Ridge, 136 Spearpoint Lane, Statesville, $140,000, on July 24.
From C. and C. and M. Hahn to M. and A. Ramirez, Lot 1 of Deer Creek, 2104 James Way, Statesville, $38,000, on July 24.
From Dixieland Inc. to C. and W. Howell, Lot 1 of The Reserve at Deer Crossing, 106 Trophy Dr., Statesville, $278,000, on July 24.
From True Homes, LLC to T. and S. Pogue, Lot 87 of Larkin, 147 Canada Dr., Statesville, $270,000, on July 24.
From C. and G. Campbell to J. and Y. Zhao, Lot 10 of Brookgreen, 914 Valley St., Statesville, $145,000, on July 24.
From D. and A. Keller to S. James, two tracts, metes and bounds, 0.009 in Dobbs Valley, 209 Cedar Lake Dr., Statesville, $515,000, on July 24.
From C & P Properties of Iredell, LP, C. Thomas/PTNR, P. Rader/PTNR & TR and Rachel T. Lippard Living Trust to J. and A. Light, two tracts, 2.16 acres, Camden Drive, Statesville, $23,500, on July 24.
From True Homes, LLC to A. and L. Mancusi, Lot 1 of Larkin, 138 Canada Dr., Statesville, $264,000, on July 24.
From M. and L. Bowers to M. Birmingham, Lots 32-38 of Skyland, Shelia Lane, Statesville and Skyland Dr., Statesville, $325,000, on July 24.
From WJH LLC to C. Pitts and C. Greene, Lot 11 of Lakeridge, 1944 Northridge Court, Statesville, $162,000, on July 24.
From S. and A. Barlow to J. and J. Adams, Lot 20 of Woodland Acres, 185 Big Tree Dr., Statesville, $124,000, on July 24.
From Castlegate Builders, LLC to M. Gibson and K. Dejarnette, Lot 39 of Castlegate, 193 Greythorn Dr., Statesville, $260,000, on July 24.
From SFR3, LLC to D. and J. Cruz, Lot 47 of Westwood Development, 312 Westwood Dr., Statesville, $100,000, on July 24.
STONY POINT
From J. and J. and R. Cowne to J. and S. Ertl, Lot 31 of Riverwalk, 313 Rivercliff Dr., Stony Point, $670,000, on July 17.
From J. and J. and T. Gregory to J. and C. Clark, Lot 41 of Riverwalk, 314 Gardner Point Dr., Stony Point, $9,500, on July 21.
From R. and C. and C. Caudle to J. and B. Garland, 8 acres West Lackey Farm Road, Stony Point, $75,000, on July 22.
From K. and B. Hendren to Waugh Property Management, LLC, 2 acres, 1141 Sharon School Rd., Stony Point, $150,000, on July 24.
TROUTMAN
From T. and C. Walker to N. Pena and J. Rodriguez, Lot 52 of Inglewood, 471 Avon Ave., Troutman, $190,000, on July 17.
From Collin Homes, Inc. to A. and M. Alston, (Lot 1), 107 Parkstone Dr., Troutman, $475,000, on July 17.
From Windstone Crossing, Inc. to S. Waters, Lot 46 of Windstone Crossing, 138 Windstone Dr., Troutman, $283,500, on July 17.
From Windstone Crossing, Inc. to M. Lopez-Pagen, M. Lopez and M. Pagan, Lot 18 of Windstone Crossing, 171 Windstone Dr., Troutman, $306,000, on July 20.
From G. and G. and K. and K. and K. and C. and C. Clodfelter to J. Lutchmansingh, metes and bounds, Candice Lane, Troutman, $95,000, on July 21.
From H. Van Nes to P. and M. Wacks, (Lot 30), 150 Winding Forest Dr., Troutman, $559,000, on July 22.
From C. Coley/Comr & Exr and P. Cook/Est to R. Boger, Lot 12 of The American Thread Company subdivision, 510 Cedar St., Troutman, $32,000, on July 22.
From J. Lourcey III and F. Jackson to R. Martini, Lot 74 of Meadow Glen, 188 Shenandoah Loop, Troutman, $210,000, on July 23.
From N. Johnston to M. Smith, 1.621 acres Flower House Loop, Troutman, $214,500, on July 23.
From T. Cabe and T. Norton to M. Frear, Lot 24 of South Trace, 775 Georgie St., Troutman, $239,000, on July 24.
From G. and G. and N. and N. Fillnow to M. and R. Ellis, Lot 667 of Falls Cove-Parkwood, 175 Park Crest Dr., Troutman, $975,000, on July 24.
From L. and L. and J. and J. Nodine to C. and M. Newton, Lot 32 of Twin Creek Estates, 161 Winding Creek Dr., Troutman, $390,000, on July 24.
UNION GROVE
From E. Williams and S. and S. Tatum to K. and L. Bronson, Lot 12 of Brushy Mountain Acres, Barkers Grove Road, Union Grove, $65,000, on July 24.
