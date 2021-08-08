Iredell County real estate transactions: July 22-27

The following deeds were filed in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from July 22-27. For more information regarding specific plots of land, visit www.co.iredell.nc.us/Departments/RegDeeds.
TOP FIVE
From G. and S. McGibbon to S. Blakey/TR and The Blakey Family Trust, two tracts, 1.079 acres and Lot 314, 469 Tuskarora Trail, Mooresville, $5,300,000, on July 26.
From T. Barker to A. Caputo, Lot 701 of The Point, 111 Marbury Court, Mooresville, $2,250,000, on July 26.
From D. and K. Jansen to M. and D. Fiore, Lot 1137 of The Point, 144 Cape Cod Way, Mooresville, $1,750,000, on July 23.
From E. and J. and J. Allender to A. Ward, (Lot 109), 128 Forest Cove Lane, Mooresville, $1,235,000, on July 23.
From V. and P. Trivedi to R. and J. Leslie, Lot 47 of Sunset Pointe II At The Harbour, 132 Tranquil Cove Road, Mooresville, $1,230,000, on July 23.
DAVIDSON
From Greybrook Homes, LLC to S. Estes and M. Pedranti, Lot 9 of Riverstone at Anniston, 177 Riverstone Drive, Davidson, $746,000, on July 22.
From J. Reichmann to Y. Sun and B. Gragg, Lot 66 of Anniston, 173 Burnell Place, Davidson, $1,075,000, on July 27.
HAMPTONVILLE
From A. and D. Jones to C. and B. Phelps, tract two of Barnard Mill Estates subdivision, 353 Barnard Mill Road, Hamptonville, $240,000, on July 26.
HARMONY
From CMH Homes, Inc. to J. Christian, (Lot 22), 344 W. Memorial Highway, Harmony, $215,000, on July 27.
From D. Zimmerman/Est and D. Zimmerman/Admr to D. Zimmerman Jr., 5 acres, 140 Dalu Lane, Harmony, $55,000, on July 27.
MOORESVILLE
From J. Baxter to J. and J. Hefner, three tracts, 1.43 acres, 3.629 acres and 1.715 acres, metes and bounds, 651 Linwood Road, Mooresville, $700,000, on July 22.
From 405 Fieldstone, LLC to J. Baxter and D. Wilson, Lot 18 of Edgemoor, 405 Fieldstone Road, Mooresville, $339,000, on July 22.
From David T. Martin, Inc. to S. and A. Morgan, Lot 7 of The Glen, 134 Cottage Court, Mooresville, $375,000, on July 22.
From Silverelm Lake, LLC to A. and D. Allman, 0.50 acre, 311 S. Academy St., Mooresville, $405,000, on July 22.
From M. and M. and P. and P. McCann to Red Rose Rentals, LLC, 1.088 acres, 214 W. Wilson Ave., Mooresville, $128,000, on July 22.
From S. Shivers and A. Saake to T. and M. Vales, Lot 6 of The Orchard, 133 Orchard Farm Lane, Mooresville, $600,000, on July 22.
From W. and W. Mangum, R. Mangum/AIF and R. Mangum/AIF to K. Devincentis, (Lots 2 and 3), 111 Hileath Drive, Mooresville, $431,000, on July 22.
From K. and K. and T. and T. Maffei to M. Stock and R. Jensen, Lot 24 of Lakeshore Hills, 135 Lakeshores Hills Drive, Mooresville, $560,000, on July 22.
From A. Burke to Future Realty LLC, Lot 106 of Cypress Landing townhomes, 142 S. Arcadian Way, Mooresville, $250,000, on July 22.
From J. Keyser to T. and C. Hunt, Lot 68 of Brook Glen Crossing, 267 Brook Glen Drive, Mooresville, $365,000, on July 22.
From RBK Rentals LLC to N&M Rentals LLC, metes and bounds, 150 S. Sycamore St., Mooresville, $40,000, on July 22.
From K. and N. and N. Schweger to I. Arroyo and R. Jackson, Lot 2 of Meadows Farm, 568 Wiggins Road, Mooresville, $662,000, on July 22.
From Slate Investment Holdings, LLC to Progress Charlotte, LLC, Lot 67 of Brantley Place, 124 Brantley Place Drive, Mooresville, $280,000, on July 22.
From M. and M. and K. and K. Suttles to Zillow Homes Property Trust, Lot 125 of Harris Village, 118 Garden Gate Lane, Mooresville, $359,000, on July 22.
From W. and M. Sexton to R. and B. Perkins, Lot 4 of Brookridge Shores, 137 Brookridge Lane, Mooresville, $432,500, on July 22.
From K & M Ventures LLC to Offerpad SPV Borrower G, LLC, Lot 80 of Mills Pond, 116 Milbros Lane, Mooresville, $270,500, on July 22.
From T. and T. and A. and A. Holshouser to J. Harness, tract 1, 909 Summer St., Mooresville, $140,000, on July 22.
From L. Steelman, L. Carriker and D. Steelman to J. and T. Steelman, metes and bounds, 2064 Statesville Highway, Mooresville, $198,000, on July 22.
From D.R. Horton, Inc. to P. and E. Theodore, Lot 470 of Atwater Landing, 122 Cherry Birch St., Mooresville, $343,000, on July 23.
From STDC1, LLC to M. Hunsucker, Unit B4 of Late Apex Storage, Mooresville, $392,000, on July 23.
From L. Reyes-Dheming, L. Reyes Dheming, L. Dheming, M. Reyes-Dheming, M. Reyes Dheming and M. Dheming to M. and J. Patro, Lot 497 of Curtis Pond, 150 Millen Drive, Mooresville, $368,000, on July 23.
From S. Potu and J. Myana to SFR JV-2 Property LLC, Lot 112 of High Ridge town homes, 112 Lookout Point Place, Mooresville, $265,000, on July 23.
From C. Amick to W. and J. Straub, Lot 11 of Cherry Grove, 161 Laurel Glen Drive, Mooresville, $555,000, on July 23.
From L. and M. Hatley to Yamasa Co., LTD., Lot 69 of Brantley Place, 130 Brantley Place Drive, Mooresville, $220,000, on July 23.
From Opendoor Property Trust I to S. and J. Schelper, metes and bounds, 156 Cornelius Road, Mooresville, $245,000, on July 23.
From Cirrus Property Management, Inc. to M. and L. Hatley, Lot 30 of Lochmere, 108 Vance Crescent Drive, Mooresville, $310,000, on July 23.
From M. Turbyfill/TR and The Stephen Damian Lomax Revocable Declaration of Trust to Brawley Harbor Ventures, LLC, Lot 45 of The Point on Norman, 171 Mayfair Road, Mooresville, $900,000, on July 23.
From Ribbon Home SPV II LLC to C. and D. Sanossian, Lot 29 of The Reserve at Morrison Plantation, 369 Montibello Drive, Mooresville, $494,000, on July 23.
From P. Mascolo to D. Farrell, Lot 11 of Glynwater, 110 Stone Ridge Lane, Mooresville, $275,000, on July 23.
From D.R. Horton, Inc. to K. and S. Curry, Lot 463 of Atwater Landing, 108 Cherry Birch St., Mooresville, $344,000, on July 23.
From W. and D. Clark to M. Fuerst, Lot 120 of Cypress Landing townhomes, 133 S. Arcadian Way, Mooresville, $280,000, on July 23.
From A. Lloyd to R. and T. Wales, Lot 100 of Holiday Harbor, 135 Pine Bluff Drive, Mooresville, $215,000, on July 23.
From S. and B. and B. Howell to J. Wilson Jr., Lot 41 of Bay View Estates, 122 Bayview Drive, Mooresville, $255,000, on July 23.
From H. Boshoff/Indvl & AIF, L. Boshoff and H. Boshoff/Indvl & AIF to J. Ndri-Idohou, J. Ndri Idohou and J. and D. Idohou, Lot 32 of The Hampshires, 110 Tilton Drive, Mooresville, $410,000, on July 23.
From R. and C. Mitchell to W. and A. Mitchell, 10.207 acres, Mazeppa Road, Mooresville, $140,000, on July 23.
From M/I Homes of Charlotte, LLC to Z. and J. Ballou, Lot 108 of Heritage at Neel Ranch, 122 West Neel Ranch Road, Mooresville, $301,500, on July 23.
From M. and A. Seiler to R. and D. Compton, Lot 251-A, 138 Lucent Lane, Mooresville, $878,000, on July 23.
From W. and A. Mitchell to B. and N. Mills, 10.798 acres, 174 Prelude Drive, Mooresville, $885,000, on July 23.
From W. and A. Mitchell to B. and N. Mills, 10.207 acres, Mazeppa Road, Mooresville, $140,000, on July 23.
From W. and A. Mitchell to B. and N. Mills, 10.198 acres, Mazeppa Road, Mooresville, $140,000, on July 23.
Lot 73 of Meadows at Coddle Creek, 146 Candlelight Way, Mooresville, $337,000, on July 23.
From M. Hungartner/TR and Maryann O. Hungartner Living Trust to E. and A. Craddock, Lot 49 of Morrison Plantation, 125 Steeplechase Ave., Mooresville, $375,000, on July 23.
From C. Lane and L. and L. Loudin to Orchard Property III, LLC, Lot 28 of Monterey Landing, 114 Paseo Drive, Mooresville, $472,500, on July 26.
From F. and F. and K. Conticello to J. and R. Hillary, Lot 33 of Waterside Landing, 112 Sasserbrook Lane, Mooresville, $685,000, on July 26.
From M. and K. Sandness to L. Loudin and C. Lane, Lot 52 of Glynwater, 131 Misty Arbor Lane, Mooresville, $381,000, on July 26.
From M. and M. and M. Armour to R. and S. Carter, Lot 95 of Davidson Point, 210 Lavender Bloom Loop, Mooresville, $485,000, on July 26.
From R. and R. and K. Moser to P. and G. Golikov, Lot 88 of Chesapeake Pointe, 330 Cove Creek Loop, Mooresville, $700,000, on July 26.
From L. and L. Weidemann to C. and T. Solorzano, Lot 30 of Lakewalk, 148 Blueview Road, Mooresville, $451,500, on July 26.
From J. Barnes to J. and A. Wilcox, Lot 123 of Water Oak at Lake Norman, 187 Water Oak Drive, Mooresville, $350,000, on July 26.
From Stanley Martin Homes, LLC and Stanley Martin Company, LLC to A. McConnell, Lot 30 of Shinnville Ridge, 149 Shinnville Ridge Lane, Mooresville, $549,000, on July 26.
From Taylor Made Custom Builders, LLC to L. and B. Colegrove, Lot 1 of Whispering Oaks, 121 Isle of Pines Road, Mooresville, $135,000, on July 26.
From L. Murray and L. Keller to K. Russell, Lot 154 of Davidson Pointe, 278 Bridges Farm Road, Mooresville, $387,000, on July 26.
From A. Rondina to Mile High Borrower 1 (Value), LLC, Lot 18 of Winborne, 199 Grayland Road, Mooresville, $290,000, on July 26.
From Dolce Family Real Property Management Trust, N. Dolce/TR, L. Dolce/TR, C. Mukres/TR and T. Dolce/TR to J. and E. Cano, Lot 122 of Bells Crossing, 111 Abbeville Lane, Mooresville, $892,000, on July 26.
From C. Edmondson, B. Lyon and C. Simone/Indvl & AIF to C. and C. Armstrong, (Lot 10), 170 Gannett Road, Mooresville, $1,080,000, on July 27.
From J. and T. Watkins to Opendoor Property Trust I, Lot 6 of Meadowbrook, 101 Old Meadowbrook Road, Mooresville, $297,000, on July 27.
From A. and D. Bower to Future Realty LLC, Lot 8 of The Meadows at Reed Creek, 130 Meadow Pond Lane, Mooresville, $350,000, on July 27.
From A. Stansberry, H. Peppard/Grdn and K. and S. Stansberry to G. Chen, Lot 22 of The Farms, 125 Yellowbell Road, Mooresville, $438,000, on July 27.
From P. and J. and J. Jordan to H. Huang, Lot 241 of Atwater Landing, 148 Yellow Birch Loop, Mooresville, $438,000, on July 27.
From R. Irons to D. Barsi, Lot 8 of Mooresville Mill Village, 418 Parker Ave., Mooresville, $182,000, on July 27.
From M. and M. and M. Perez to J. Walsh, Lot 2 of Mallard Head Country Club, 209 Webbed Foot Road, Mooresville, $772,500, on July 27.
From W. and W. McConnell to S. and P. Rucker, Lot 143 of Curtis Pond, 136 Dunnell Road, Mooresville, $360,000, on July 27.
From P. and D. Denicola to R. Cleary, Lot 41 of Shepards Bluff, 110 Sheep Path Drive, Mooresville, $400,000, on July 27.
From B. Herrmann to C. Olson, Lot 1197 of The Point, 171 Torrence Chapel Road, Mooresville, $947,500, on July 27.
From K. and K. Anson to K. Anson and E. Economou, Lot 47, Sailors Lair, 108 Chelsea Point, Mooresville, $360,000, on July 27.
From M. and J. Miller to J. Pinuelo, Lot 46 of Winslow Bay, 111 Alameda Circle, Mooresville, $445,000, on July 27.
From Stanley Martin Homes, LLC and Stanley Martin Companies, LLC to E. Walker and E. Elliott, Lot 36 of Shinnville Ridge, 175 Shinnville Ridge Lane, Mooresville, $576,500, on July 27.
From CMH Homes, Inc. to A. and L. Anderson, (Lot1), 119 Marietta Road, Mooresville, $225,000, on July 27.
From M/I Homes of Charlotte, LLC to W. Suarez, Lot 110 of Heritage at Neel Ranch, 128 W. Neel Ranch Road, Mooresville, $308,500, on July 27.
From Terry A. Eudy and Doris H. Eudy Revocable Living Trust and D. Eudy/TR to B. and C. Taylor, Lot 17 of Kensington Village North, 133 Kingsway Drive, Mooresville, $338,000, on July 27.
From Alm IRA, LLC and J. and W. Redden to Helmsman Homes, LLC, 1 acre, 149 Silverlining Road, Mooresville, $75,000, on July 27.
From K. and L. and L. Taylor to Lauffer Enterprises, LLC, two tracts, Lot 1, 0.55 acre, 724 Oakridge Farm Highway, Mooresville, $815,000, on July 27.
From E. Sloop, E. and E. Dellinger and R. Sloop to J. Borland, Lot 142 of Cedarcroft, 122 Meadow Lilly Court, Mooresville, $207,500, on July 27.
From D. Vaccaro to K. and R. Moyer, Lot 74 of Waterlynn, 112 Artisan Court, Mooresville, $425,000, on July 27.
From S. Thomas and C. Deandrea Jr. to S. and M. McClintock, (Lot 1162), 102 Riverwood Road, Mooresville, $725,000, on July 27.
From S. and S. Koontz to A. Kindley and A. Pirsa, Lot 6 of Carefree Estates, 2918 Charlotte Highway, Mooresville, $150,000, on July 27.
STATESVILLE
From K. Korjack, K. Hillson and S. Korjack II to RM1 SFR PropCo A, L.P., Lot 16 of Hidden Lakes, 148 Jobe Drive, Statesville, $330,000, on July 22.
From C. and C. Ferrar to Adjess Associates 20, LLC, Lot 26 of Wildewood, 129 Mossy Pond Road, Statesville, $270,000, on July 22.
From E. and C. and C. Diaz to C. and M. Sickles, Lot 1 of Carriage Cove, 439 Carriage Road, Statesville, $185,000, on July 22.
From T. Hope to K. Watt, Lot 8 of River Run II, 134 River Bank Road, Statesville, $15,000, on July 22.
From K. and K. and K. and H. and H. and B. and B. and H. and H. Rainwater to RS Rental I, LLC, Lot 48 of Fulton Heights, 621 Carolina Ave., North, Statesville, $198,500, on July 22.
From L. Londono, Y. Cedeno-Montalvo, Y. Cedeno Montalvo and Y. Montalvo to K. Candelario, Lot 29 of Maple Creek, 137 Four Winds Drive, Statesville, $220,000, on July 22.
From N. Quach and A. Garcia to Denver Flips, LLC, Lot 15 of Cowles Land, 431 Harrison St., Statesville, $16,000, on July 22.
From Cornerstone Capital Investments LLC and Cornerstone Capital Investments, LLC to J. Martinez and J. Moran, Lot 19 of Westwood Development, 381 Westwood Drive, Statesville, $115,000, on July 22.
From C. Sweatman IV and K. Kleeberger to D. Beltran and L. Martinez, Lot 17 of Swann Crossing, 156 Swann Crossing Lane, Statesville, $248,000, on July 23.
From J. and N. Conrad to Slate Investment Holdings, LLC, Lot 36 of Mitchell College Foundation Inc. property, 2613 Carolina St., Statesville, $12,000, on July 23.
From J. and L. Wilson to O. and C. Lovelace, Lot 32 of Spring Forest, 158 Winding Brook Way, Statesville, $395,000, on July 23.
From M. and R. Combs to Journey Capital, LLC, Lot 8 of Statesville Development Company, 7th St., Statesville, $8,000, on July 23.
From S&C of Iredell LLC to E-Z Dynamics Auto Repairs Limited Liability Company, .63 acre, 2003 W. Front St., Statesville, $265,000, on July 23.
From S. Walker/Indvl & Exr and G. Reynolds/Est to WRGJR Properties LLC, Lot 133 of Harborcliff Drive, Statesville, $150,000, on July 23.
From Marc Waddell Construction Incorporated to IRA Financial Trust Company, multiple tracts and parcels, Lots 1-14, Jess Caudill Farm, Central Drive, Statesville, $28,000, on July 23.
From T. Vanstory to J. Richardson, Lot 1 of Brookhollow Estates, 228 Scotts Creek Road, Statesville, $182,500, on July 23.
From T. Templeton, T. Thomas and R. Templeton to R. and S. Castillo, multiple tracts and parcels, 1616 3rd St., Statesville, $55,000, on July 23.
From M. and D. and D. Griffith to P. and M. Hynds, two tracts, Lot 21 of Shannon Acres, 0.70 acre, 438 Augusta Drive, Statesville, $390,000, on July 23.
From J. and A. and A. Wike to D. and C. Bridges, Lot 23 of Glen Ridge, 217 Grandview Drive, Statesville, $265,000, on July 23.
From Helmsman Homes, LLC to D. Brown, Lot 44 of Meadowbrook, 488 Gray St., Statesville, $210,000, on July 26.
From M. and M. Hackett, M. Hoecker and S. Hackett Jr. to Adjess Associates 20, LLC, Lot 32 of Wildewood, 117 Mossy Pond Road, Statesville, $305,000, on July 26.
From C. and J. Main to J. and S. Williams, (Lot 7), 526 S. Green St., Statesville, $83,000, on July 26.
From S. and J. and J. Perry to T. Gray, 30 acres +/-, Longview Road, Statesville, $240,000, on July 26.
From E. and E. and C. Shelton to J. and L. Moe, Lot 29 of Barium Seasons Village, 260 Winter Flake Drive, Statesville, $407,500, on July 26.
From Optimistic Venture Group, LLC to J. and K. Beck, Lot 3 of Saddlebrook, 694 Garden Valley Road, Statesville, $181,000, on July 26.
From C. and A. Sloan to W. and A. Chapman, Lot 75 of Shannon Acres, 224 W. Glen Eagles Road, Statesville, $387,000, on July 26.
From D. and D. and P. and P. Peterson to S. Gall, 510 S. Mulberry St., Statesville, $300,000, on July 26.
From C. Foster to L. Penwarden, metes and bounds, 110 Loggerhead Road, Statesville, $115,000, on July 26.
From Adams Homes AEC, LLC to L. and D. Gilbert, Lot 64 of Fox Den, 115 Bunker Hill Lane, Statesville, $261,000, on July 26.
From M. and N. Minzey to FKH SFR PropCo G, L.P., Lot 45 of Hidden Lakes, 201 Jobe Drive, Statesville, $368,000, on July 26.
From G & C Partners, G. Janos/PTNR & AIF and C. Katsoudas/PTNR to KJJP Restaurant Partners, LLC, metes and bounds, 647 Signal Hill Drive Ext, Statesville, $694,000, on July 27.
From P. and R. Woodcock to D. and H. McCreight, 0.018 acre, Lot 11 of Harbor Watch, 195 High Lake Drive, Statesville, $230,000, on July 27.
From L. and J. Hatch to L. and E. Farias, Lot 78 of Shannon Acres, 233 W. Glen Eagles Road, Statesville, $400,000, on July 27.
From True Homes, LLC to E. Huiza and V. Digiorgio, Lot 33 of Larkin, 229 Canada Drive, Statesville, $310,000, on July 27.
From OP SPE TPA1, LLC to N. Schweger, Lot 35 Larkin Golf Club, 125 Margo Lane, Statesville, $357,000, on July 27.
From J. and J. and L. and L. Bost to J. Cromer Jr., (Lots 69-74), 225 Ashbrook Road, Statesville, $335,000, on July 27.
From A. and M. Cowan to The Lincoln Bakery, LLC, multiple tracts and parcels, 123, 125 and 127 Lincoln St., Lots 10-13, Wagner Street and Lot 9, Garfield Street, Statesville, $175,000, on July 27.
From G. and G. and B. and B. and W. and W. and V. Deal to C. Lippard and A. Speece, 2.90 acres, Beulah Road, Statesville, $90,000, on July 27.
From H. and A. Martin to B. and L. Oreka and B. and L. McClain, Lot 37 of Lippard Springs, 137 Rumple Hill Drive, Statesville, $265,000, on July 27.
TROUTMAN
From T. and T. and T. Goad, T. and T. and T. Callaway and M. Goad to D. Oliver, Lot 62 of Twin Creek Estates, 116 Twin Creeks Drive, Troutman, $500,000, on July 22.
From Lennar Carolinas, LLC to A. Pezzolla and C. Syvertsen, Lot 133 of Falls Cove at Lake Norman, 156 Slip Shot Lane, Troutman, $360,500, on July 22.
From Russell A. Smith Revocable Trust Agreement and R. Smith/TR to Opendoor Property J, LLC, Lot 10 of Kelly Farmsteads, 142 Gray Barn Drive, Troutman, $286,000, on July 23.
From Troutman Bowman LLC to NVR, Inc. Lots 8 and 10 of Weather’s Creek, Troutman, $157,000, on July 23.
From Lennar Carolinas, LLC to C. Newton and J. Tessier, Lot 129 of Falls Cove at Lake Norman, 124 Port Bow Drive, Troutman, $328,500, on July 23.
From Lennar Carolinas, LLC to R. and A. Hutchings, Lot 134 of Falls Cove at Lake Norman, 152 Slip Shop Lane, Troutman, $333,000, on July 26.
From Lennar Carolinas, LLC to K. and R. and M. Patel, Lot 137 of Falls Cove at Lake Norman, 144 Slip Shot Lane, Troutman, $360,500, on July 26.
From A. and M. Cottone to J. and K. Prince, Lot 89 of Falls Cove at Lake Norman, 112 Walleye Lane, Troutman, $400,000, on July 27.