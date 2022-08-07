Iredell County real estate transactions: July 24-30

The following deeds were filed in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from July 24-30. For more information regarding specific plots of land, visit www.co.iredell.nc.us/Departments/RegDeeds.

TOP FIVE

From Dubillie, LLC, F. and F. Gray and R. Gray Jr./Agt to Freshwater Landing Development Partners, metes and bounds, 93.61 acres more or less off Bridges Farm Road, Mooresville, $7,656,000, on July 26.

From B. and B. and R. Ford to D. Heffron/TR, M. Heffron/TR and Dawn M. Heffron Living Trust, Lot 819 of The Point, 118 Lightship Drive, Mooresville, $2,999,000, on July 28.

From Teakwood Lane Properties LLC to D. and J. Teifer, Lot 39 of Sailor’s Lair, 164 Teakwood Lane, Mooresville, $2,850,000, on July 26.

From C. Magazu to J. Giles and D. Dowling, Lot 37 of Sisters Cove, 119 Homer Lane, Mooresville, $1,775,000, on July 27.

From Jump Start Auto Finance, LLC to MPV SBR Investors III, LLC, 1.933 acres, 625 Sullivan Road, Statesville, $1,390,000, on July 28.

HARMONY

From WJH LLC to T. Parson Jr., Lot 12 of Rock Gate Estates, 123 Zach Drive, Harmony, $206,500, on July 26.

From WJH LLC to R. Atwell, Lot 32 of Rock Gate Estates, Jo Creek Lane, Harmony, $212,500, on July 28.

From E. Crater and V. Crater/AIF to M. Smith, 9.582 acres, Mullis Road, Harmony, $100,000, on July 29.

From WJH LLC to ET-12 LP, Lots 31 and 50 of Rock Gate Estates, 142 Jo Creek Lane, Harmony and 162 Four Andrews Drive, Harmony, $443,500, on July 29.

From Triwall Acres LLC to M. Espinal and S. Morales, two tracts, Lots 2 and 3, Triwall Acres, LLC, 144 and 154 Cornwall Road, Harmony, $37,000, on July 29.

MOORESVILLE

From Taylor Morrison of Carolinas, Inc. to D. McCullough, S. Craven-McCullough, S. Craven McCullough and S. McCullough, Lot 6 of Stafford, 130 Welcombe St., Mooresville, $640,000, on July 25.

From D. Earnest to M. and P. Gill, Lot 49 of Mills Pond, 225 Creek View Road, Mooresville, $287,000, on July 25.

From D. and K. Hooven to NR SN NC A, LLC, Lot 53 of The Hampshires, 110 Louden Drive, Mooresville, $388,500, on July 25.

From I. and C. Bellew to AKD 2022 Investment LLC, Lot 376 of Atwater Landing, 130 Maritime St., Mooresville, $500,000, on July 25.

From C. Clanton to K. Taffaro, 5.531 acres, 162 Pineridge Drive, Mooresville, $160,000, on July 25.

From J. and S. and S. Rutherford to Joseph John North Carolina Real Estate, LLC, 7.21 acres, 366 Rinehardt Road, Mooresville, $565,000, on July 25.

From M. and S. Coyle to SN North Carolina II, LLC, Lot 436 of Atwater Landing, 129 Cherry Birch St., Mooresville, $449,000, on July 25.

From Helmsman Homes, LLC to Nexpoint SFR SPE 1, LLC, Lot 7 of Fosters Glen, 115 Fosters Glen Place, Mooresville, $355,500, on July 25.

From Helmsman Homes, LLC to Nexpoint SFR SPE 1, LLC, Lot 6 of Fosters Glen, 113 Fosters Glen Place, Mooresville, $355,500, on July 25.

From Helmsman Homes, LLC to Nexpoint SFR SPE 1, LLC, Lot 9 of Fosters Glen, 123 Fosters Glen Place, Mooresville, $355,500, on July 25.

From Helmsman Homes, LLC to Nexpoint SFR SPE 1, LLC, Lot 10 of Fosters Glen, 125 Fosters Glen Place, Mooresville, $355,500, on July 25.

From Helmsman Homes, LLC to Nexpoint SFR SPE 1, LLC, Lot 4 of Fosters Glen, 109 Fosters Glen Place, Mooresville, $355,500, on July 25.

From N. and S. and S. Ewing to S. Tucker, Lot 503 of The Farms, 107 Willow Bend Court, Mooresville, $1,240,000, on July 25.

From D. Fleming to S. and K. Phillips, (Lot 2), 154 Fuggitt Drive, Mooresville, $205,000, on July 25.

From D.R. Horton, Inc. to A. List and H. Hix, Lot 45 of Sequoia Forest, 130 Sierra Road, Mooresville, $412,500, on July 25.

From E. and J. Pond to D. and K. Hooven, Lot 52 of The Hampshires, Mooresville, $450,000, on July 26.

From M. and M. and S. and S. and S. Davis to C. and G. Ceraolo, 0.70 acre, 173 Brookfield Circle, Mooresville, $453,000, on July 26.

From S. and S. and D. and D. Wallace to M. and N. Schneider, Lot 5 of Rockspring Park, 114 Torrington Court, Mooresville, $1,306,000, on July 26.

From Hinckley Gauvain, LLC to Helmsman Homes, LLC, Lot 9 of The Mooresville Mill Village, 336 E. Lowrance Ave., Mooresville, $105,000, on July 26.

From Lennar Carolinas, LLC to J. and K. McNeil, Lot 185 of Gambill Forest, 104 Abersham Drive, Mooresville, $387,000, on July 26.

From K. and K. Delp to SFR Investments V Borrower I, LLC, Lot 101 of Greene Croft, 103 Clacton Court, Mooresville, $364,000, on July 26.

From D.R. Horton, Inc. to G. and L. Stevens, Lot 44 of Sequoia Forest, 134 Sierra Road, Mooresville, $405,500, on July 26.

From B. Finn to USCMF SN NC A, LLC, Lot 75 of Greencroft, 127 Ellington Drive, Mooresville, $410,000, on July 26.

From 1412 Investments, LLC to J. Mitchell, Lot 1 of 1412 Investments, LLC, 424 Ogburn St., Mooresville, $270,000, on July 26.

From A. and A. and J. Bouslough to J. Lange, Lot 251 of Surfwood Park, 135 Marina Lane, Mooresville, $410,000, on July 26.

From K. Cahn and D. Lamprecht to R. and K. Baldwin, (Lot 2), 167 Alexander Acres Road, Mooresville, $320,000, on July 26.

From W. and J. Freshwater to Freshwater Landing Development Partners, 1.77 acres more or less off Bridges Farm Road, Mooresville, $250,000, on July 26.

From M. and K. and K. Boice to C. Mosack and D. Lundberg, Lot 65 of Cornelius Estates, 138 Ariel Drive, Mooresville, $425,000, on July 26.

From Greentree Property Group, LLC to D. Musick, Lot 93 of Windward Pointe, 236 Sailwinds Road, Mooresville, $124,000, on July 26.

From D.R. Horton, Inc. to N. Hernandez and K. Rivadeneira, Lot 62 of Sequoia Forest, 116 Kona Road, Mooresville, $421,000, on July 26.

From D.R. Horton, Inc. to J. and L. Reed, Lot 49 of Sequoia Forest, 122 Sierra Road, Mooresville, $441,500, on July 27.

From North Main Development, LLC, Habitat for Humanity of the Charlotte Region, Inc. and Our Towns of North Mecklenburg-South Iredell Habitat for Humanity, Inc. to J. Houston, Lot 6 of Mills Avenue Townhomes, 370 E. Mills Ave., Mooresville, $194,000, on July 27.

From D. and D. and E. and L. Mullaney to Kempo Corporation, Lot 19 of Mallard Head Country Club, Bufflehead Drive, Mooresville, $100,000, on July 27.

From R. and B. Logan to W. and R. Hart, Lot 187 of Waterlynn, 103 Cranbrook Lane, Mooresville, $480,000, on July 27.

From D.R. Horton, Inc. to M. Tikhile, Lot 63 of Sequoia Forest, 114 Kona Road, Mooresville, $434,500, on July 27.

From S. and S. Krise and J. Enright to K. and J. Washam, Lot 78 of Idlewood Harbor, 273 Elysian Drive, Mooresville, $420,000, on July 27.

From K. and N. and N. Winecoff to USCMF SN NC A, LLC, Lot 98 of Gabriel Estates, 113 Akerman Place, Mooresville, $413,500, on July 27.

From M. and L. Ensalaco to R. and H. Elwell, Lot 207 of Cherry Grove, 108 Laurel Glen Drive, Mooresville, $727,000, on July 27.

From D.R. Horton, Inc. to V. Blakeley, Lot 40 of Sequoia Forest, 145 N. Ranney Way, Mooresville, $414,000, on July 27.

From D.R. Horton, Inc. to M. and J. Hernandez, Lot 61 of Sequoia Forest, 118 Kona Road, Mooresville, $440,000, on July 27.

From L. Brosseau to HKLR Storage, LLC, 138 N. Main St., Mooresville, $1,000,000, on July 27.

From B. and B. and B. Tumblison to C. Farrell, Lot 3 of Mooresville Mill Village, 328 Messick Ave., Mooresville, $220,000, on July 28.

From Nest Homes, LLC to D. Berastain and N. Fiore, Lot 28 of Creek Stone, 250 Country Lake Drive, Mooresville, $568,000, on July 28.

From L. and L. Wetzel to M. Stone, Lot 14 of Deerwood No. 1, 158 Deerwood Lane, Mooresville, $400,000, on July 28.

From L. Wetzel to M. Stone, Lot 15 Deerwood Lane, Mooresville, $80,000, on July 28.

From A. Privette/Comr and J. Fuller/Comr to ELG Investments LLC, (Lot 52), 155 Riverwood Road, Mooresville, $690,000, on July 28.

From A. and A. and T. Caldwell to D. and N. Bates, Lot 109 of Water Oak at Lake Norman, 109 E. Fenway Ave., Mooresville, $435,000, on July 28.

From Future Realty LLC to FKH SFR L, L.P., Lot 57 of Water Oak at Lake Norman, 119 E. Morehead Ave., Mooresville, $455,000, on July 28.

From Taylor Morrison of Carolinas, Inc. to M. Thiyagarajan and K. Palaniappan, Lot 181 of Stafford at Langtree, 153 Tetcott St., Mooresville, $615,000, on July 28.

From Taylor Morrison of Carolinas, Inc. to K. and J. Shaffer, Lot 8 of Stafford at Langtree, 134 Welcombe St., Mooresville, $550,000, on July 28.

From B. and K. Blackwelder to Hinckley Gauvain, LLC, Lots 61 and 62 of Holiday Harbor, Lakeland Drive, Mooresville, $240,000, on July 28.

From S. and D. Harwell to A. and G. Mayhew, Lot 3 of Diamondhead, 120 Jade Court, Mooresville, $960,000, on July 28.

From Mercury Real Estate LLC of Virginia LLC to R. Stevenson, metes and bounds, 150 Kerr St., Mooresville, $325,000, on July 28.

From S. and A. and A. Brandon to P. and M. Lacy, Lot 13 of Oak Tree Landing, 555 Oak Tree Road, Mooresville, $995,000, on July 28.

From D.R. Horton, Inc. to P. Almonor, Lot 53 of Sequoia Forest, 127 Sierra Road, Mooresville, $416,000, on July 28.

From D.R. Horton, Inc. to D. and L. Lashley, Lot 60 of Sequoia Forest, 120 Kona Road, Mooresville, $426,500, on July 28.

From P. and P. and S. and S. Dame to V. and J. Pacilio, Lot 213 of Cherry Grove, 136 Laurel Glen Drive, Mooresville, $603,000, on July 29.

From L. and L. and W. and W. Fry to G. and A. Vohs, Lot 15 of Waterside Landing, 136 Pebble Brook Lane, Mooresville, $875,000, on July 29.

From REISHARKS, LLC to J. and C. Ward, Lots 74-123 of Elizabeth Heights, Mooresville, $500,000, on July 29.

From L. and L. and K. Brown to W. and L. Washam, Lots 46 and 47 of Mooreland Estates, 221 Elysian Drive, Mooresville, $625,000, on July 29.

From Lennar Carolinas, LLC to C. Riley/TR and Cynthia L. Carpenter Trust, Lot 119 of Gambill Forest, 173 Kennerly Center Drive, Mooresville, $375,000, on July 29.

From L. and S. Henderson to M. and S. Davis, Lot 60 of Creek Stone, 135 Country Lake Drive, Mooresville, $610,500, on July 29.

From T. and T. and T. Youngblood to K. and W. Jackson, (Lot 287), 122 Cloverhill Road, Mooresville, $1,248,500, on July 29.

From Broad Street United Methodist Church of Mooresville, Inc., T. Chester Sr./TR and J. Hord Jr./TR to S. Avasthi, Lot 11 of White Oaks #5, 962 Hampton Place, Mooresville, $350,000, on July 29.

From D. and A. Mahurin to J. and D. Scalzi, Lot 191 of Curtis Pond, 132 Scanlon Road, Mooresville, $457,000, on July 29.

From L. Foshee and J. Steede to D. Corwin and K. Anderson, Lot 43 of Brook Glen, 144 Rocky Point Court, Mooresville, $388,000, on July 29.

From R. Lowery and M. Brown to B. Pietroski, Lot 60 of Cypress Landing Townhomes, 155 N. Arcadian Way, Mooresville, $325,000, on July 29.

From M. and M. and A. Leever to M. and M. Johnston, Lot 3 of Castaway Shores, 192 Castaway Trail, Mooresville, $692,000, on July 29.

From R. and C. Johnson to M. Brown and R. Lowery, metes and bounds, 1.101 acres, 1058 Coddle Creek Highway, Mooresville, $399,000, on July 29.

From M. Tolson to T. and P. Busick, Lot 5 of Bradford Place Townhomes, 710 N. Main St., Mooresville, $300,000, on July 29.

From L. Swanson to C. Wiest, Lot 13 of Brook Glen, 152 Brook Glen Drive, Mooresville, $215,000, on July 29.

From Peachtree Residential, LLC to E. and A. Mannarino, Lot 411 of Morrison Plantation, 376 Montibello Drive, Mooresville, $612,000, on July 29.

From D. and D. and G. O’Malley to K. and P. Schmidt, Lot 2 of Yeoman Shores, 188 Yeoman Road, Mooresville, $863,000, on July 29.

From M. and M. Guerin to J. and E. Kuo, Lot 38 of Whippoorwill Woods, 212 Whippoorwill Road, Mooresville, $600,000, on July 29.

From M. and A. Bidwell to J. and T. Dean, Lot 55 of Harbor Cove, 296 Chandeleur Drive, Mooresville, $612,000, on July 29.

OLIN

From C. Vega to CMH Homes, Inc., Lot 3 of Hazelwood, Tabor Road, Olin, $22,000, on July 25.

From J. and D. Upright to K & P Rentals, LLC, Lot 3 of Heathstead, 899 Tabor Road, Olin, $76,000, on July 25.

From P. and P. and A. Busque to R. and A. Cunningham, 13.5 +/- acres, Indian Hill Road, Olin, $137,500, on July 26.

From Coast2Coast Group, LLC to B. Gaither, 11.302 acres, off Tabor Road, Olin, $500, on July 28.

STATESVILLE

From True Homes, LLC to K. and M. Pierce, Lot 70 of Larkin, 131 Divot Lane, Statesville, $454,000, on July 25.

From JRK Holdings LLC and JRK Holdings, LLC to E. Harris, Lot 5 of Charles Acres, 1387 Jennings Road, Statesville, $285,000, on July 25.

From M. Howe to SFR JV-2 Property LLC, Lot 165 of Hidden Lakes, 228 Hidden Lakes Road, Statesville, $325,000, on July 25.

From P. and J. and J. Pendergrass, J. Owens/Indvl & Exr, J. Owens, A. Owens/Est, S. and R. and M. and M. and A. and G. and G. Owens, L. and T. Rhoades and T. and S. Coley to Opendoor Property Trust I, Lot 73 of Kingswood Estate, 151 Kingswood Drive, Statesville, $249,000, on July 25.

From West Homes of NC, LLC to J. and D. White, Lot 22 of Fox Den, 135 Fleming Drive, Statesville, $251,500, on July 25.

From A. Reddy, J. and J. and W. and W. Evans and J. Moshier to R. Porter/TR, S. Porter/TR, Roger E. Porter Revocable Trust and Sharon L. Porter Revocable Trust, two tracts, Lot 1 and 0.719 acre, 149 Moshier Hill Lane, Statesville, $610,000, on July 25.

From T. and L. Taylor to M. and S. Evans, Lots 67 and 68 of Donsdale, 212 and 218 Donsdale Drive, Statesville, $470,000, on July 25.

From J. and J. and M. Campbell to T. Wingler, two tracts, 2.770 acres and 14.024 acres, Antietam Road, Statesville, $900,000, on July 25.

From E. Foster to Vannoppen Holdings, LLC, Lots 615-622 of Iredell Heights, Loraindale Drive, Statesville, $36,000, on July 25.

From J. and L. and M. and M. and K. and K. Torres to T. and A. Robinson, Lot 109 of Hidden Lakes, 134 Hidden Lakes Road, Statesville, $367,500, on July 26.

From M. and M. Chaffin and A. and A. Davis to P. and E. Roberts, Lot 18 of Willowbrook, 148 Rock Island Drive, Statesville, $258,000, on July 26.

From White Rum Homes Inc. and White Rum Homes, Inc. to M. and G. Suppa, Lot 23 of Shadow Wood Estates, 104 Postell Drive, Statesville, $385,000, on July 26.

From D. and S. Yates to J. Camarillo, four tracts, metes and bounds, 2.8 acres and 0.215 acre, 654 Bethesda Road, Statesville, $80,000, on July 26.

From B. Harris to N. Hinman, 0.702 acre, more or less, 124 Buffaloway Road, Statesville, $290,000, on July 26.

From C. and S. Johnson to W. and S. Martin, Lot 7 of Forest Park, 214 East End Ave., Statesville, $175,000, on July 26.

From Global Strategies, Inc. and Commodities & Securities, Inc. to J. Athanas, (Lots 20 and 21), 1110 Wall St., Statesville, $63,000, on July 26.

From K. and V. Whitener and R. and P. and H. and M. Wooten to B. and H. Wooten, (Lots 72-79 and Lots 142-145), 162 Airport Road, Statesville, $90,000, on July 27.

From W. Dowell to Better Path Homes, LLC, Lot 50 of Beverly Heights addition, Chestnut Street, Statesville, $18,000, on July 27.

From T. Lassiter/Gdn and S. Stikeleather/Est to K. and K. and K. and R. and R. Bryden, Lots 45-49 of Jo Monni Acres, 281 Jo Monni Loop, Statesville, $43,000, on July 27.

From MHendricks Builders, LLC to A. Calderon, M. Jaco-Erazo, M. Jaco Erazo and M. Erazo, Lots 3 and 4 of Garner Estates, 1848 Island Ford Road, Statesville, $85,000, on July 27.

From B. and C. Woods to A. and E. Ogata, Lot 6 of Ponderosa Farms, 303 Massey Deal Road, Statesville, $295,000, on July 27.

From True Homes, LLC to D. Alexander II and I. Baldwin, Lot 71 of Larkin, 129 Divot Lane, Statesville, $425,000, on July 27.

From EdCo Construction, LLC to SFR JV-HD Property LLC, Lot 79 of Lake Ridge, 417 Brookfield Drive, Statesville, $290,000, on July 27.

From L. Fields to SFR JV-2 Property LLC, Lot 139 of Olde Statesville, 124 Altondale Drive, Statesville, $300,000, on July 27.

From A. Simpson and M. Simpson VIII/Est to K. McKinney and P. Kazalski, Lot 3 of James Tree, 117 Davidson Road, Statesville, $280,000, on July 27.

From D. Stus and E. Campbell to R. and C. Fry, metes and bounds, 234 Edgewood Drive, Statesville, $494,500, on July 27.

From True Homes, LLC to M. Burner and R. Smith, Lot 90 of Martha’s Ridge, 2685 Andes Drive, Statesville, $364,500, on July 27.

From T. and T. and F. Stroud to N. Benson, 247 Kelly St., Statesville, $300,000, on July 27.

From B. Kearney/TR, Bobby P. Kearney Living Trust and T. Kearney/TR to T. and F. Stroud, 524 E. Broad St., Statesville, $525,000, on July 27.

From Vanderbilt Mortgage and Finance, Inc. to T. Mueller and D. Carr, (Lot 2), 750 Mountain View Road, Statesville, $244,000, on July 28.

From S. Phillips/Indvl & AIF and M. Phillips to M. and C. Zanotti, metes and bounds, 1.05 acres, 2714 Idlewood Lane, Statesville, $480,500, on July 28.

From S. Phillips/Indvl & AIF and M. Phillips to M. and C. Zanotti, (Lot 1), 2715 Idlewood Lane, Statesville, $40,000, on July 28.

From S. Phillips/Indvl & AIF and M. Phillips to M. and C. Zanotti, (Lot 2), 2719 Idlewood Lane, Statesville, $40,000, on July 28.

From Builders, Inc. to CMH Homes, Inc., Lot 107 of Stones Edge, 114 Zircon Drive, Statesville, $18,000, on July 28.

From L. Watt/Exr & Indvl, L. Watt/Exr & Indvl and J. Watt Jr./Est to P. Bounsouk, metes and bounds, 5.3 acres, 157 Fonda Road, Statesville, $390,000, on July 28.

From M. and M. Casimiro and T. Diaz to H. Brown, Lots 215 and 216 of Rayon Park, Statesville, $6,500, on July 28.

From Truist Bank to Lemonade MM Statesville LLC, two tracts, metes and bounds and 0.298 acre, 621 Sullivan Road, Statesville, $360,000, on July 28.

From B. and B. Williams, R. Garrison and J. Williams to Iredell Partners, LLC, (Lot 15), Wall Street, Statesville, $6,000, on July 28.

From D. Faulk to J. Faulk, metes and bounds, 490 Nixon Road, Statesville, $130,000, on July 28.

From Wright Mandala, LLC and Quality Control Solutions, LLC to H. Martinez, Lot 8 of Lake View, 1701 Younger Ave., Statesville, $182,000, on July 28.

From D. and D. Whetzel to Opendoor Property Trust I, Lot 6 of Tsumas-West Addition to Chipley Park, 111 Dove Circle, Statesville, $206,000, on July 28.

From R. Reed/Indvl & AIF, R. Reed/Indvl & AIF and T. and T. Reed to SFR Javelin Borrower L.P., Lot 36 of Olde Statesville, 204 Tarrington Drive, Statesville, $305,000, on July 28.

From Hinckley Gauvain, LLC to Helmsman Homes, LLC, (Lot 50), TBD North Tradd Street, Statesville, $35,000, on July 28.

From K. Griffin to Iredell Partners, LLC, (Lot 14), Wall Street, Statesville, $8,500, on July 28.

From PoP Homes, LLC to R. Moreno, 0.237 acre, 421 Dobson Ave., Statesville, $300,000, on July 29.

From C. and P. Warren to C. Warren, 28.76 acres, 453 Bethlehem Road, Statesville, $200,000, on July 29.

From T. and J. and F. Redmond to J. Dowell, (Lot 4), 225 Chestnut Lane, Statesville, $117,000, on July 29.

From Props Galore LLC to Hickory Medical Properties, LLC, lots, 1323 Old Charlotte Road, Statesville, $99,000, on July 29.

From J. and J. Mills and J. and J. Wilson to T. Dotson and J. Hill, two tracts, metes and bounds, 127 S. Patterson St., Statesville, $208,000, on July 29.

From P. Deal to P. and J. Deal, metes and bounds, 585 Bethlehem Road, Statesville, $1,500, on July 29.

From W. and E. Auton to B. and N. Pick, 0.43 acre, 1918 E. Broad St., Statesville, $250,000, on July 29.

From C. Horne to S. Allred, Lot 51 of Old Farm, 602 Pebblestone Court, Statesville, $260,000, on July 29.

From S. and H. Crawford to D. and L. Crawford, 17.38 acres, 592 E. Monbo Road, Statesville, $120,000, on July 29.

From W. Di Giacomo/Est, S. Di Giacomo/TR & Exr and William E. Di Giacomo 2021 Trust to C. Horne, .69 acre, 4118 Wilkesboro Highway, Statesville, $215,000, on July 29.

From M. and M. Rempe and C. Kelly to D. and C. Heiberger, Lot 29 of Wood Bridge Estates, 143 Draper Drive, Statesville, $597,000, on July 29.

From K. and K. and J. Hurley to T. Jarrell, Lot 7 of Eufola Farms, metes and bounds, 134 Atwell Drive, Statesville, $385,000, on July 29.

From PoP Homes – GSO, LLC to T. Rogers, Lot 1 of Lakota Partners, LLC, 413 Dobson Ave., Statesville, $250,000, on July 29.

From R. and D. and D. Mathena to Ribbon Home SPV II, LLC, 1.18 acres, 220 Nottingham Circle, Statesville, $400,000, on July 29.

From K. and S. Miller to L. Lackey, 428 Lewis Ferry Road, Statesville, $278,000, on July 29.

From R. and R. and B. and B. Dreckmann to Five Star Holding Contractors Inc., Lot 31 of Sharon Trace, 167 Falling Creek Drive, Statesville, $21,000, on July 29.

From D & R Builders, LLC to K. O’Keefe, two tracts, metes and bounds, 127 Wickersham Drive, Statesville, $520,000, on July 29.

From D. Howard/TR & Exr, June P Miller Revocable Trust and J. Miller/Est to D. and A. Keller, Lots of Fort Dobbs Farms subdivision, 137 Twin Lakes Drive, Statesville, $905,000, on July 29.

From R. Ramseur to J. and T. Ajose, Lots 53-57 of Park Grove, 635 Woods Drive, Statesville, $130,000, on July 29.

From True Homes, LLC to D. and A. Testa, Lot 100 of Fox Den, 214 Fox Den Circle, Statesville, $527,500, on July 29.

STONY POINT

From C. and J. Jenkins to C. and J. and R. and W. and Z. and Z. and C. and B. Jenkins, Lots 14-17 of Cam-A-Will, 4905 Taylorsville Highway, Stony Point, $2,000, on July 25.

TROUTMAN

From C. Reese to Opendoor Property J, LLC, Lot 64 of Falls Cove, 145 Falls Cove Drive, Troutman, $420,000, on July 25.

From HWG Troutman Lot 14, LLC to Little Daddy’s, Lot 14 of Charles Center, South Main Street, Troutman, $615,000, on July 25.

From Lennar Carolinas, LLC to S. and H. Eland, Lot 250 of Falls Cove at Lake Norman, 180 Tackle Box Drive, Troutman, $479,000, on July 25.

From K. Thompson, R. and L. Miller and C. Thompson to K. and C. Thompson and R. and L. Miller, metes and bounds, 858 Perth Road, Troutman, $1,000, on July 25.

From NVR, Inc. to W. and A. Thomas, Lot 183 of Weathers Creek, 103 Harborough Ave., Troutman, $316,500, on July 26.

From Lennar Carolinas, LLC to A. and C. Hughes, Lot 208 of Falls Cove at Lake Norman, 177 Tackle Box Drive, Troutman, $472,000, on July 26.

From Sanders Ridge Development, LLC to Helmsman Homes, LLC, Lots 85, 88 and 89 of Sanders Ridge, 204, 208 and 220 Sugar Hill Road, Troutman, $375,000, on July 26.

From Sanders Ridge Development, LLC to Helmsman Homes, LLC, Lots 82, 83 and 86 of Sanders Ridge, 216, 228 and 232 Sugar Hill Road, Troutman, $375,000, on July 26.

From NVR, Inc. to T. Risner and C. Dahn, Lot 17 of Weathers Creek, 103 Crownpiece Street, Troutman, $336,500, on July 26.

From Revels Construction Incorporated Inc. and Revels Construction Incorporated to J. Rivera and A. Allegro, Lot 91 of Meadow Glen, 163 Shenandoah Loop, Troutman, $60,000, on July 27.

From NVR, Inc. to T. Braun/TR, D. Strom/TR and Teresa Braun Revocable Trust, Lot 112 of Weathers Creek, 189 Crownpiece St., Troutman, $331,500, on July 27.

From H. Newman and S. and S. Jones to Opendoor Property J LLC, Lot 181 of Sutter’s Mill, 254 Fesperman Circle, Troutman, $394,500, on July 27.

From J. and C. Massey and D. Glenn to J. Massey, two parcels, 0.970 acre and 0.567 acre, 316 Wagner St., Troutman, $150,000, on July 27.

From Adams Homes AEC, LLC to F. and D. Ranieri, Lot 1 of Sanders Ridge, 103 Round Rock Road, Troutman, $428,000, on July 28.

From M. and M. and H. Henricksen to C. and H. Brandafino, Lot 3 of Willow Point, 162 Willow Point Road, Troutman, $430,000, on July 28.

From CMH Homes, Inc. to W. and F. Durham, metes and bounds, 243 Lipe Road, Troutman, $401,500, on July 28.

From NVR, Inc. to J. Kyeremeh, Lot 195 of Weathers Creek, 109 Cavesson Ave., Troutman, $326,000, on July 28.

From True Homes, LLC to B. Peterson, Lot 150 of Sutters Mill II, 135 Forbes Lane, Troutman, $430,000, on July 28.

From J. and R. Miller to M. Macklin and D. Starks, Lot 26 of Sutter’s Mill, 261 Fesperman Circle, Troutman, $422,000, on July 28.

From L. and K. Davis to S. Rodriguez and S. Turrubiartes, Lots 68-70 of Pheasant Run, Weathers Creek Road, Troutman, $150,000, on July 29.

From H. and H. and O. Fitzsimmons to L. Toledo and M. Juarez, Lot 32 of Martha’s Vineyard, 152 Painted Bunting Drive, Troutman, $350,000, on July 20.

From NVR, Inc. to S. and J. Ellison, Lot 116 of Weathers Creek, 181 Crownpiece St., Troutman, $314,000, on July 29.

UNION GROVE

From R. and L. Mann to C. and A. Kent, 20.01 acres, +/-, West Memorial Highway, Union Grove, $102,000, on July 28.

From US Bank Trust National Association/TR, VRMTG Asset Trust, NewRez LLC/AIF, New Penn Financial LLC and Shellpoint Mortgage to E. Santos and J. Guerreror, tract 1, 1.004 acres, 1276 Sloans Mill Road, Union Grove, $77,500, on July 28.