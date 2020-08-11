Iredell County real estate transactions: July 26-31

The following deeds were filed in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from July 26-31. For more information regarding specific plots of land, visit www.co.iredell.nc.us/Departments/RegDeeds.
TOP FIVE
From Turnersburg Ventures, LLC to J.B. Harrison Properties, LLC, 2.553 acres, (Lot 1), 700 Sullivan Rd., Statesville, $3,025,000, on July 30.
From S. Arnold to W. and D. Haas, Lot 444 of The Point, 104 Brownstone Dr., Mooresville, $1,900,000, on July 28.
From J. and J. Aquilino to B. and S. and A. Persaud, A. Mancusi and A. Persaud-Mancusi, Lot 19 of The Point on Norman, 112 Hadley Harbour Court, Mooresville, $1,600,000, on July 29.
From Z. and K. Buttar to D. and N. Durham, Lot 46 of The Harbour Sunset Pointe, 144 Hunters Pointe Lane, Mooresville, $1,265,000, on July 28.
From R. Strickland to A. and S. Lowe, Lot 21 of Sunset Pointe II At The Harbour, 156 Shipyard Pointe Rd., Mooresville, $1,205,000, on July 30.
DAVIDSON
From D. Christian/TR and The Lisa W. Sheffer and Donald L. Christian Living Trust to A. and D. Delaney, Lot 155 of Anniston, 111 Overlook Ridge Lane, Davidson, $680,000, on July 27.
HARMONY
From W. and M. Holland to BMK Holding, LLC, metes and bounds, Lots 41 and PT 142 of Eastern Heights, 131 Highland Point Ave., Harmony, $75,500, on July 27.
From C. and C. and J. Lunsford to A. Manship, 72.074 acres, Loganway Road, Harmony, $242,000, on July 27.
MOORESVILLE
From M. Staton to K. Graham, Lot 20 of Stutts Cove, 139 Poinsettia Lane, Mooresville, $12,500, on July 27.
From D.R. Horton, Inc. to A. and I. Miller, Lot 117 of Meadows at Coddle Creek, 116 West Americana Dr., Mooresville, $303,000, on July 27.
From D.R. Horton, Inc. to J. and M. King, Lot 116 of Meadows at Coddle Creek, 112 West Americana Dr., Mooresville, $320,000, on July 27.
From F. and S. Fischer to W. and J. Tuttle, Lot 11 of Beacon Pointe, 113 Frostcliff Lane, Mooresville, $500,000, on July 27.
From J. Neder to D. and R. Joost, Lot 154 of The Woodlands, 218 River Birch Circle, Mooresville, $283,000, on July 27.
From A. Nolan to D. and D. Cusick, Lot 5 of Monterey Landing, 103 Monterey Dr., Mooresville, $350,000, on July 27.
From S. Thomas to M. Apsley, Station 115 Bldg., 116 Locomotive Lane, Unit 110, Mooresville, $150,000, on July 27.
From R. Garcia, M. Marquez-Cardenas, M. Marquez and M. Cardenas to Department of Transportation, metes and bounds, Lot 138 of Reed Creek, 156 Diamond Dr., Mooresville, $2,000, on July 27.
From Mills Property Management, LLC to Tony Mangini Properties, LLC, tract one, Station 115 Bldg., 106 Locomotive Lane, Unit 108, Mooresville, $103,000, on July 27.
From J. and C. Haynes to H. and C. Gaglioti, Station 115 Condominiums, 128 Locomotive Lane, Unit 106, Mooresville, $155,000, on July 27.
From J. and B. Gibson to J. and J. Metcalf, Lot 3 of Brookridge Shores, 133 Fulton Farms Lane, Mooresville, $549,000, on July 27.
From J. and B. Zschoche to L. and K. Mollo, Lot 19 of The Cove at Chesapeake Pointe, 146 Preserve Way, Mooresville, $585,000, on July 27.
From D.R. Horton, Inc. to A. Gonzalez, Lot 16 of Atwater Landing, 184 Cherry Birch St., Mooresville, $321,500, on July 27.
From D.R. Horton, Inc. to J. and C. Yorks, Lot 357 of Atwater Landing, 217 Atwater Landing Dr., Mooresville, $291,000, on July 27.
From D.R. Horton, Inc. to M. and C. Williams, Lot 115 of Meadows at Coddle Creek, 110 West Americana Dr., Mooresville, $306,000, on July 27.
From Three Bees Properties, LLC to S. and E. Harville, Lot 1 of Cardinal Acres, 161 Westmoreland Rd., Mooresville, $207,500, on July 27.
From T. and R. and R. Mills and S. and R. Woods to J. Clark III, 0.698 acre, (Lots 36 and PT 35), 830 Pine St., Mooresville, $172,000, on July 27.
From E. Justice/Indvl & AIF, J. Justice, B. Justice/Indvl & AIF, L. Justice and A. and A. Murphy to R. and T. Webber, 0.56 acre, 225 Pintail Run Lane, Mooresville, $550,000, on July 27.
From Z. and E. and E. Stroupe to G. and K. James, Lot 11 of Mill Village, 11 Cascade St., Mooresville, $173,000, on July 28.
From D.R. Horton, Inc. to E. and R. Murphy, Lot 4 of Atwater Landing, 148 Cherry Birch St., Mooresville, $293,500, on July 28.
From J. and J. and K. Grable to A. Beauregard, 1022 Mallard Head Lane, Unit 1022, Mooresville, $162,500, on July 28.
From C. and S. and S. Pantaleo to BAF 3, LLC, Lot 22 of Reed Creek, 148 Eagle Court, Mooresville, $186,500, on July 28.
From D. and E. Jazbec to F. Burns, Lot 21 of Yacht Shores, 106 Wisteria Lane, Mooresville, $600,000, on July 28.
From T. and T. and K. and K. Nguyen to A. and J. Schaffner, .32 acre, 224 Lineberger Dr., Mooresville, $355,000, on July 28.
From B. Leed to B. and G. Emerson, Lot 31 of The Harbour, 124 Windy Knoll Lane, Mooresville, $540,000, on July 28.
From Eastwood Construction Partners, LLC to K. Card, Lot 35 of Waterlynn Grove, 114 Synandra Dr., Mooresville, $274,500, on July 28.
From S. Meritt to EPC Holdings 970 LLC, Lot 6 of Mills Forest, 111 Kisa Court, Mooresville, $240,500, on July 28.
From P&GX5, LLC to R. and P. Aquilina, 0.942 acre, Lot 10 of Countryside Estates, 2294 Charlotte Hwy., Mooresville, $230,000, on July 28.
From Eastwood Construction Partners, LLC to D. Rind, Lot 36 of Waterlynn Grove, 114 Synandra Dr., Mooresville, $247,500, on July 28.
From I. and C. Ruyle to D. and C. Jackson, Lot 60 of Waterlynn, 141 Silverspring Place, Mooresville, $324,000, on July 28.
From M/I Homes of Charlotte, LLC to J. and C. Franklin, Lot 27 of Heritage at Neel Ranch, 115 Glenfield Dr., Mooresville, $276,000, on July 28.
From O. Garcia to Davidson Holding Group, LLC, Lot 199 of Meeting Street Townhomes at Morrison Plantation, 141 Marketplace Ave., Mooresville, $270,000, on July 27.
From M. and M. Campbell to The Rodney H. & Darhla J. Morrow Revocable Trust, Lot 9 of Cove View Park, 120 Cove View Dr., Mooresville, $101,000, on July 28.
From T. and B. McFarland to A. and B. Rosas, Lot 12 of Brawley Woods, 149 Brawley Woods Lane, Mooresville, $80,000, on July 29.
From Niblock Homes, LLC to B. Fearn, Lot 5 of Brookside, 127 Holly Ridge Dr., Mooresville, $337,000, on July 29.
From K. Landis to W. and B. Horne, Lot 5 of White Oaks Acres, 1217 Bellingham Dr., Mooresville, $205,000, on July 29.
From D.R. Horton, Inc. to L. Bellino and S. Vaughan, Lot 347 of Atwater Landing, 151 Cherry Birch St., Mooresville, $315,000, on July 29.
From Reott Living Trust, L. Nieters/TR and M. Reott/TR to F. Andrews-Conrad, F. Andrews, F. Conrad and C. Andrews, (Lot 19), 138 Lakefront Dr., Mooresville, $750,000, on July 29.
From M/I Homes of Charlotte, LLC to T. and C. David, Lot 28 of Heritage at Neel Ranch, 113 Glenfield Dr., Mooresville, $314,000, on July 29.
From M. and S. Polito to D. and C. Edwards, Lot 5 of Sunset Pointe II At The Harbour, 120 Shipyard Pointe Rd., Mooresville, $540,000, on July 29.
From Knock Property 2, LLC, Starline Title Partners, LLC/AIF and Knock Homes LLC to I. Ruyle, Lot 160 of Pecan Hills, Mooresville, $509,500, on July 29.
From D. and S. Kalke to M. and A. Peterson, Lot 6 of Huntington Ridge, 701 Presbyterian Rd., Mooresville, $377,500, on July 29.
From D.R. Horton, Inc.to J. and K. Psaros, Lot 198 of Atwater Landing, 291 Preston Rd., Mooresville, $350,000, on July 29.
From P. and P. Combs to S. and R. Ely, Lot 42 of Harbor Cove, 220 Chandeleur Dr., Mooresville, $715,000, on July 29.
From D.R. Horton, Inc. to D. and D. Foster, Lot 162 of Atwater Landing, Mooresville, $397,000, on July 29.
From B. and L. Reniker to D. and V. Hart, Lot 26 of Whispering Oaks, 118 Pine Mist Dr., Mooresville, $462,000, on July 29.
From J. and K. Wiechers to S. Rogers, Lot 496 of The Farms, 148 East Cold Hollow Farms Dr., Mooresville, $700,000, on July 29.
From Standard Pacific of the Carolinas, LLC to D. and J. Mullins, Lot 29 of Byers Creek, 142 West Morehouse Ave., Mooresville, $345,000, on July 29.
From Lennar Carolinas, LLC to R. and B. Harshaw, Lot 99 of Gambill Forest, Mooresville, $293,000, on July 29.
From B. and M. and R. and M. Houston to H. Davis, metes and bounds, Weathers Creek Road, Mooresville, $55,000, on July 29.
From J. Butler to M. and M. Shipman, Lot 11 of Kelly Cove, 184 Keats Rd., Mooresville, $500,000, on July 30.
From D. and T. Brown to C. and J. Fisher, Lot 84 of Idlewood Harbor, 117 Mooreland Rd., Mooresville, $334,000, on July 30.
From J. and J. and S. Hudson to A. and T. Simpson, Lot 1 of Harbor View, 106 Hideaway Lane, Mooresville, $330,000, on July 30.
From J. and T. Godley to D. and S. Van Rossen, Lot 30 of Pirates Cove, 140 Morgan Bluff Rd., Mooresville, $387,000, on July 30.
From The Curtis Company of Carolina to ARC Investments 780, LLC, 1.8414 acres, 780 North Broad St., Mooresville, $400,000, on July 30.
From M. Hill to J. Weng and Q. Li, Lot 28 of Lakewalk, 139 Blueview Rd., Mooresville, $348,500, on July 30.
From B. Carter to C. and J. Mann, (Lot 26), 105 Hideaway Lane, Mooresville, $340,000, on July 30.
From Stanley Martin Companies, LLC to M. and C. Schwamberger, Lot 37 of Shinnville Ridge, 174 Shinnville Ridge Lane, Mooresville, $475,000, on July 30.
From R. and T. Smith to M. and C. Hlebak, Lot 43 of Walden Ridge, 120 Walnut Hill Court, Mooresville, $1,100,000, on July 30.
From J. and A. Stewart to J. Messer and J. Kay, 0.39 acre, Lot 17 of Regency Lake Village, 121 Canvasback Rd., Mooresville, $307,000, on July 30.
From J. and G. Crowley to J. and J. Kennard, Lot 76 of Bay Crossing, 144 Tea Olive Lane, Mooresville, $668,000, on July 30.
From E. and K. Staninger to B. and W. Gilchrist, Lot 103 of Lakewalk, 153 Canoe Pole Lane, Mooresville, $475,000, on July 30.
From G. and G. and B. Saunders to D. and C. Domino, Lot 42 of Oaks on Main, 108 Kenyon Loop, Mooresville, $300,000, on July 30.
From T. and J. Church to A. Chee, Lot 119 of Meeting Street Townhomes at Morrison Plantation, 240 Welton Way, Mooresville, $231,000, on July 30.
From D.R. Horton, Inc. to J. and W. Crowley, Lot 187 of Atwater Landing, 277 Preston Rd., Mooresville, $407,000, on July 30.
From D.R. Horton, Inc. to A. Amrhein, Lot 123 of Meadows at Coddle Creek, 108 Candlelight Way, Mooresville, $294,000, on July 30.
From D.R. Horton, Inc.to J. Singer, Lot 12 of Atwater Landing, 174 Cherry Birch St., Mooresville, $284,000, on July 30.
From C. and S. Nanney to Habitat for Humanity of the Charlotte Region, Inc., metes and bounds, Logan Street, Mooresville, $18,000, on July 30.
From D.R. Horton, Inc. to J. and J. Kashuba, (Lot 358), 213 Atwater Landing Dr., Mooresville, $314,000, on July 30.
From Opendoor Property Trust I to S. Guin, Lot 193 of Linwood Farms, 119 Edgington St., Mooresville, $272,000, on July 30.
From D.R. Horton, Inc. to BEFK, LLC, Lot 350 of Atwater Landing, 145 Cherry Birch St., Mooresville, $324,500, on July 30.
From C. and K. Thompson to M. and M. Royal, Lot 21 of Rocky River Estates, 201 Colony Dr., Mooresville, $607,000, on July 30.
From K. Thyen to P. and J. Stilwell, Lot 13 of St. Andrews Village, 175 Turnberry Lane, Mooresville, $364,000, on July 30.
From S. and S. Draher to J. and A. Stewart, Lot10 of Rockridge Point, 114 Wheaton Lane, Mooresville, $440,000, on July 30.
From N. and C. Froh to P. and S. Baker, Lot 30 of The Harbour, 118 Windy Knoll Lane, Mooresville, $575,000, on July 30.
From J. and L. and L. Wolfmeyer to S. Mueller, Lot 5 of White Oaks Acres, 1229 Grace Meadow Dr., Mooresville, $227,500, on July 30.
From C. and F. Aultman to P. Nelson, Lot 22 of Clipper’s Run, Mooresville, $55,000, on July 31.
From A. and A. and E. and E. McElroy to M. Matlock, Lot 63 of Meeting Street Townhomes at Morrison Plantation, 125 Quarter Lane, Mooresville, $230,000 on July 31.
From J. and J. and H. Reese to T. and R. Fiest, Lot 30 of Lakeview Shores, Mooresville, $160,000, on July 31.
From M/I Homes of Charlotte, LLC to J. and L. Phillips, Lot 26 of Heritage at Neel Ranch, 119 Glenfield Dr., Mooresville, $385,000, on July 31.
From M. Lennon, M. and M. Daws and M. Lennon to A. and L. and K. Eakin, Lot 110 of Linwood Farms, 135 Pleasant Grove Lane, Mooresville, $252,000, on July 31.
From M. Ward and S. Roblero to A. and G. Kilgour, metes and bounds, (Lot 5), 126 Clearwater Lane, Mooresville, $850,000, on July 31.
From J. Stearns and B. Griffith to V. Calcagno/TR, J. Calcagno/TR and The Calcagno Family Living Trust, Lot 28 of Rockridge Point, 143 Farm Knoll Way, Mooresville, $490,000, on July 31.
From W. and C. and C. Latta to H. and C. Kosofsky, (Lot 25), 141 Lakefront Dr., Mooresville, $390,000, on July 31.
From C. Coons, K. Sevilla and K. Coons to K. and M. Breen, Lot 34 of Devonshire, 232 Patternote Rd., Mooresville, $458,000, on July 31.
OLIN
From G. Tomlin and G. Holland to J. and A. Tomlin, metes and bounds, 2888 Jennings Rd., Olin, $75,000, on July 30.
STATESVILLE
From W. and J. Reeves to L. and R. Powers, Lot 42 of Carters Farm, 1.147 acres, Carter’s Farm Dr., Statesville, $23,000, on July 27.
From D. Barnes to L. and E. Daniels, Lot 41 of Mountain Road Village, 120 Doubletree Dr., Statesville, $73,500, on July 27.
From H. Reavis to Adjess Associates 20, LLC, Lot 13 of The Oaks at Brookgreen, 961 Ashland Ave., Statesville, $157,000, on July 27.
From D. and D. Cusick to K. Little, Lot 3 of Oakland Heights, 315 Mitchell Ave., Statesville, $268,000, on July 27.
From SFR3 LLC to D. Hogue, metes and bounds, 816 Wilmington Ave., Statesville, $105,500, on July 27.
From Ribbon Home SPV II, LLC to E. and W. Baucom, Lot 40 of Angel Oaks, 129 Falling Leaf Lane, Statesville, $192,000, on July 27.
From H. and J. Voelske to C. and H. Cheek, tracts, 550 Pineville Rd., Statesville, $450,000, on July 27.
From J. Miller, J. Martucci and B. and B. Miller to C. Sterling, Lots 24 and 34 of Davidson Woods, 116 Whistling Pines Dr., Statesville, $233,000, on July 27.
From A. Minton and A. and T. and T. Cooper to B. Reid, (Lot 19), 164 Swann Crossing Lane, Statesville, $210,000, on July 27.
From M. Campbell/Est, B. Campbell/Exr & Indvl, B. Campbell/Exr & Indvl, D. Sigmon and D. and G. Campbell to B. Campbell, 1 acre, 1298 Buffalo Shoals Rd., Statesville, $30,000, on July 28.
From H. and J. and J. Turner to S. and F. Burton, 4.15 acres, Chestnut Grove Road, Statesville, $48,000, on July 28.
From C. and L. and L. Matheson and L. Barnes to S. Lackey, 0.825 acre, 128 Oley Lane, Statesville, $195,000, on July 28.
From Silver Wave Properties, Inc. to CMH Homes, Inc. Lot 41 of Featherstone, 141 Arborgate Loop, Statesville, $13,000, on July 28.
From Silver Wave Properties, Inc. to CMH Home, Inc. Lot 48 of Featherstone, 161 Arborgate Loop, Statesville, $22,000, on July 28.
From J. and K. Duncan to Dixieland, Inc., (Lots 77-80), TBD Jo Monni Loop, Statesville, $13,500, on July 28.
From B. and B. and J. Knox to L. Love, 0.999 acre, 364 Ingram Rd., Statesville, $195,000, on July 28.
From K. and C. Atkinson to B. Taylor, 428 South Tradd St., Statesville, $110,000, on July 28.
From Equity Trust Company Custodian to Solution Home Buyers, LLC, (Lots 64-67 and 117), 1823 Old Mountain Rd., Statesville, $70,000, on July 28.
From Solution Home Buyers, LLC to F. Iaronimo, LLC, (Lots 64-67 and 117), 1823 Old Mountain Rd., Statesville, $101,000, on July 28.
From J. Ellis/Indvl & AIF and G. Ellis to J. Gaither, (Lots 1-4), 1968 Salisbury Hwy., Statesville, $168,000, on July 28.
From W. Johnson to L. Cauthen, 1815 Bristol Rd., Statesville, $36,000, on July 28.
From J. Stone/Comr to P. Bannon and K. Watt, Lot 60 of Clear View Development, 428 Coolidge Ave., Statesville, $25,000, on July 28.
From C. and C. McCullough to D. McCullough, Lot 7 of Highland Acres, 1104 McLaughlin St., Statesville, $500, on July 29.
From F. Sherrill to A. Reinhardt, (Lot 2), 111 Hampton Glen Dr., Statesville, $154,000, on July 29.
From R. and J. Gleick to Diaz G Construction LLC, Lot 27 of Lakeridge, 421 Brookfield Dr., Statesville, $22,000, on July 29.
From A. and N. and N. and N. Sayess to D. Payne and T. Lynch, Lots 34-36 of Murdock Development, 329 North Oak St., Statesville, $124,000, on July 29.
From A. and R. and R. Solis to C. Prince, (Lots 15-17), 1712 Scott Rd., Statesville, $110,000, on July 29.
From WJH LLC to S. Smith, (Lot 66), 401 Lakeridge Drive, Statesville, $164,000, on July 29.
From J. and J. and A. Harrison to R. Claiborne, lots, 314 Bristol Dr., Statesville, $20,000, on July 29.
From SDH Charlotte, LLC to A. and K. Carney, Lot 19 of Autumn Brook, 160 Sierra Chase Dr., Statesville, $331,000, on July 29.
From WJH LLC to S. Mosquera and J. Munoz, Lot 31 of Lakeridge, 437 Brookfield Dr., Statesville, $165,000, on July 29.
From A. Correa and E. Torre to P. and N. Vavoulis, Lot 58 of Wildewood, 128 Quail Springs Rd., Statesville, $242,500, on July 30.
From C&P Properties of Iredell, LP, C. Thomas/PTNR and P. Rader/PTNR to T. and D. Miller, Lots 18 and 19 of Brookwood Hills, Harmony Drive, Statesville, $51,000, on July 30.
From True Homes, LLC to G. Fucci, Lot 242 of Hidden Lakes, 142 Clove Hitch Dr., Statesville, $216,500, on July 30.
From P. and J. Mills to W. Sorrells Jr., (Lot 22), 451 N. Tradd St., Statesville, $105,000, on July 30.
From W. and J. Allison to KAJAN, LLC, Lot 95 of Shannon Acres, 329 Wentworth Place, Statesville, $25,000, on July 30.
From G. and G. and G. Scott to D. and A. Keller, .5910 acre, 444 West End Ave., Statesville, $495,000, on July 30.
From G. and G. and T. and T. Luisi to S. Benavides, Lot 42 of Vintage Place townhomes, 861 Impala Dr., Statesville, $118,000, on July 30.
From Harvey Holdings, Inc. to K. Ipock, 1.05 acres, 146 Shiloh Rd., Statesville, $172,000, on July 30.
From West Homes of NC, LLC to P. and M. Annas, Lot 100 of Fox Den, 122 Fleming Dr., Statesville, $242,000, on July 30.
From G. Dunn to WRGJR Properties, LLC, Lot 28 of Buffalo Shoals Park, TBD Longbranch Road, Statesville, $15,000, on July 30.
From W. and S. and S. Long to C. and K. Medford, 19.8030 acres, 928 Mocksville Hwy., Statesville, $352,000, on July 30.
From M. and J. Maloy to J. and E. Mohler, Lot 26 and 27 of Northmont, 169 Heavenly Dr., Statesville, $241,000, on July 30.
From J. and J. and S. and S. and S. and S. Woodside to S. Angel-Gonzalez, S. Angel, S. Gonzalez, E. Ramirez-Gonzales, E. Gonzalez and E. Ramirez-Gonzales, Lot 57 of Lakewood Estates, 243 Delight Loop, Statesville, $151,000, on July 30.
From RCD OMNI, LLC to D. Lorenzana-Bueso, D. Lorenzana and D. Bueso, Lot 7 of Holland Farms Development, 638 Holland Dr., Statesville, $110,000, on July 31.
From H. and H. Harless to C. Rogers, 0.449 acre, Tucker Road, Statesville, $15,000, on July 31.
From Habitat for Humanity of Charlotte, LLC, Habitat for Humanity of the Charlotte Region, Inc., Our Towns of North Mecklenburg-Iredell Habitat for Humanity, Inc. and Our Towns of North Mecklenburg-South Iredell Habitat for Humanity, Inc. to B. Bennett, Lot 1 of Highland Acres, 1132 McLaughlin St., Statesville, $130,000, on July 31.
From G. and G. and C. and C. Ebert to R. Bostwick and K. Ueno, Lot 2 of Barium Seasons Village, 146 Winter Flake Dr., Statesville, $375,000, on July 31.
From S. and S. Mitchell to J. and C. Lemke, 6.06 acres, 182 Austin Rd., Statesville, $115,000, on July 31.
From S. and S. Chambers, S. Harley and S. and S. Chambers to T. Emmons, Lot 33 of Bethany Trace, 129 Mt. Zion Dr., Statesville, $150,000, on July 31.
STONY POINT
From W. and M. Martin to D. Mihal, Lot 40 of River Walk, 320 Gardner Point Dr., Stony Point, $275,000, on July 30.
TROUTMAN
From J. Baynes/Indvl & AIF, J. Baynes/Indvl & AIF, S. Baynes and C. and K. Puma to T. and L. Blake, (Lot 2), 344 South Main St., Troutman, $285,000, on July 27.
From S. and S. and G. Soestbergen to H. Kimbrell/TR and Kimbrell Living Trust, (Lot 5), Perry Road, Troutman, $118,500, on July 27.
From P. and G. Harmon to D. and S. Parker, 0.58 acre, Lot 39 of Twin Creek Estates, 112 Blue Stream Way, Troutman, $381,000, on July 27.
From N. and R. Dotzel to W. and K. Hodge, Lot 8 of Talley Ridge, 138 Talley Ridge Dr., Troutman, $10,000, on July 27.
From True Homes, LLC to K. Gallucci and A. Auten Jr., (Lot 54), 180 Sutters Mill Dr., Troutman, $263,000, on July 28.
From J. Wilson to J. and S. Wilson, metes and bounds, 303 Talley St., Troutman, $1,000, on July 29.
From CMH Homes, Inc. and Freedom Homes #667 to S. and S. Landry, 0.693 acre, 832 Perry Rd., Troutman, $197,000, on July 29.
From Nest Homes, LLC to S. and M. Bell and R. Kell, Lot 3 of Sanders Ridge, 111 Round Rock Rd., Troutman, $385,000, on July 30.
From Lennar Carolinas, LLC to S. and K. Cheeks, Lot 103 of Falls Cove at Lake Norman, 114 Outrigger Lane, Troutman, $310,000, on July 30.
From TAHOSP Properties, LLC to TAH Property Management, LLC, 2.50 acres, 700 Murdock Rd., Troutman, $1,200,000, on July 31.
UNION GROVE
From J. and A. Tomlin to G. Tomlin, two tracts, metes and bounds, 0.69 acre, 201 Indian Hill Rd., Union Grove, $170,000, on July 30.
