Iredell County real estate transactions: July 28-Aug. 4
Real estate transactions

Iredell County real estate transactions: July 28-Aug. 4

The following deeds were filed in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from July 28-Aug. 4. For more information regarding specific plots of land, visit www.co.iredell.nc.us/Departments/RegDeeds.

TOP FIVE

From S. and M. Yant to G. Tynan, K. Jensen-Tynan, K. Jensen Tynan and K. Tynan, Lot 99A, 358 Beaten Path Road, Mooresville, $2,332,500, on July 30.

From Realco Development Corporation to MTS CLT, LLC, 33.133 acres, metes and bounds on 461 Faith Road, Moroesville, $1,925,000, on Aug. 4.

From T. and J. Young to J. and D. Cass, Lot 23 of The Point on Norman, 104 Barnstable Court, Mooresville, $1,475,000, on July 30.

From E. and B. Pruitt to A. Williams, two tracts, lot and three tracts, 124 Kirkwall Place, Mooresville, $1,425,000, on Aug. 2.

From C. and C. and D. Logue to D. and D. Chamberlain, Lot 27 of Holiday Harbor, 148 Lakeland Road, Mooresville, $1,300,000, on July 28.

CLEVELAND

From E. Gaither/Indvl & Exr, D. Gaither, T. and S. Springstead, L. and J. Wilkerson and J. Springstead/Est to J. Ellege, Lot 21 of Shinnville Estates, 158 Electra Drive, Cleveland, $296,000, on July 28.

DAVIDSON

From Greybrook Homes, LLC to T. and P. Feuerstein, Lot 3 of Riverstone at Anniston, 135 Riverstone Drive, Davidson, $718,500, on July 28.

From B. and S. Fitzpatrick to R. and J. Grimsland, Lot 130 of Anniston, 233 Walking Horse Trail, Davidson, $897,000, on Aug. 2.

HAMPTONVILLE

From K. Church to J. and R. Miles, 4.21 acres off Eagle Mills Road, Hamptonville, $62,000, on Aug. 4.

HARMONY

From E. Casper, E. James and S. Casper to R. and J. Rose, 0.797 acre, 108 Jamestown Drive, Harmony, $85,000, on July 29.

From M. Preble and J. Fifield to J. and A. Estes, 4 acres, 255 Cornwall Road, Harmony, $160,000, on July 20.

From CMH Homes, Inc. to R. Lajeunesse, (Lot 23), 340 West Memorial Highway, Harmony, $209,500, on Aug. 3.

From CMH Homes, Inc. to F. Benitez and F. Aguirre, 0.7757 acre, 193 Rimrock Road, Harmony, $149,000, on Aug. 3.

MOORESVILLE

From Leopard Realty, LLC to M. Carlin, Lot 2 of Mooresville Mill Village, 730 Spruce St., Mooresville, $200,000, on July 28.

From D. Angel to Marino JDR, LLC, Lot 3 of Sunridge Place, 109 Forest Ridge Road, Mooresville, $213,000, on July 28.

From Margaret U. Fehon Revocable Trust Agreement, R. Fehon/TR, R. Fehon and I. Rebay/TR to R. Fehon and I. Rebay, Lot 471, Due East Road, Mooresville, $675,000, on July 28.

From C. Kosofsky to T. Heffner, Legacy Village, 119 Steinbeck Way, Unit E, Mooresville, $245,000, on July 28.

From R. Robinson-Adams, R. Robinson Adams and R. and G. Adams to S. Brodbeck, Lot 124 of Foxfield North, 135 Alexandria Drive, Mooresville, $615,000, on July 28.

From J. Mairs to A. and J. Head, 1.358 acres, 129 Westmoreland Road, Mooresville, $255,000, on July 28.

From E. Brewer and J. Brown to R. and S. Bradham, Lot T34 of Waterlynn, 148 Silverspring Place, Mooresville, $262,000, on July 28.

From D.R. Horton, Inc. to C. Grier Jr., Lot 100 of Meadows at Coddle Creek, 109 Stock Lane, Mooresville, $347,500, on July 28.

From LKN Property Pros, LLC to L. and G. Gomez, Lot 69 of Water Oak at Lake Norman, 178 Gresham Lane, Mooresville, $285,000, on July 28.

From D.R. Horton, Inc. to K. and M. Laprelle, Lot 456 of Atwater Landing, 438 Preston Road, Mooresville, $413,500, on July 28.

From S. and S. Talbert and S Talbert/AIF to R. Wiegard/TR, T. Malinowski/TR and Malinowski-Wiegand Family Trust, 0.62 acre, 154 Brantley Acres Drive, Mooresville, $386,000, on July 28.

From J. and L. Armstrong to E. and J. Brown, Lot 6 of Edgemoor, 634 Briarwood Drive, Mooresville, $290,000, on July 28.

From Z. and J. and J. Jakus to J. and R. Mercedes, Lot 141 of Curtis Pond, 117 Bluffton Road, Mooresville, $285,000, on July 28.

From R. Chinn III to A. and B. Scariati, Lot 20 of Parkmount, 133 Lassen Lane, Mooresville, $414,000, on July 28.

From D.R. Horton, Inc. to A. and A. Tuttle, Lot 135 of Atwater Landing, 107 Honey Court, Mooresville, $381,500, on July 28.

From R. and M. Kistner to J. and C. Clarke, Lot 8 of Lakeside Farm, 145 Wood Duck Loop, Mooresville, $650,000, on July 28.

To J. and A. Hayes to Olympus Borrower, LLC, Lot 103 of High Ridge townhomes, 109 Lookout Point Place, Mooresville, $265,000, on July 28.

From D.R. Horton, Inc. to M. McDowell-Davis, M. Davis and M. Davis McDowell and D. Davis, Lot 472 of Atwater Landing, 126 Cherry Birch St., Mooresville, $377,000, on July 29.

From D.R. Horton, Inc. to 194 Route 17M LLC, Lot 473 of Atwater Landing, 128 Cherry Birch St., Mooresville, $382,500, on July 29.

From J. and A. Friday to L. Kocaoglu, Lot 212 of Curtis Pond, 147 Elrosa Road, Mooresville, $342,000, on July 29.

From M. and M. and D. Lambert to B. and T Buerck, Lot 52 of Shinnville Ridge, 128 Bedford Lane, Mooresville, $475,000, on July 29.

From D.R. Horton, Inc. to T. and R. Stuart, Lot 469 of Atwater Landing, 120 Cherry Birch St., Mooresville, $374,000, on July 29.

From Dison Acquisitions LLC to Future Realty LLC, Lot 77 of Foxmoor, 873 Rebecca Jane Drive, Mooresville, $245,000, on July 29.

From P. and C. Brown to C. and R. Wigginton, Lot 184 of Heritage at Neel Ranch, 196 Willow Valley Drive, Mooresville, $318,000, on July 29.

From H. Terry to Y. Janssen and C. Lehman, Lot 71 of Cypress Landing townhomes, 156 Cypress Landing Drive, Mooresville, $275,000, on July 29.

From R. and R. Bergman to Zillow Homes Property Trust, Lot 158 of Linwood Farms, 122 Fontanelle Drive, Mooresville, $448,000, on July 29.

From M. Alvarez, P. and P. Siciliano and P. and P. Alvarez to T. Severin, Lot 94 of Wyndham Shores, 153 Spring Grove Drive, Mooresville, $410,000, on July 29.

From D.R. Horton, Inc. to D. and B. and S. and B. Patel, Lot 465 of Atwater Landing, 112 Cherry Birch St., Mooresville, $355,000, on July 30.

From Lomartire Services Inc. to Peachtree Residential NC, LLC and Peachtree Residential, LLC, Lot 411 of Morrison Plantation, 376 Montibello Drive, Mooresville, $100,000, on July 30.

From E. Dekarz to M. and A. Bansal, Lot 40 of Briargate, 132 Suggs Mill Drive, Mooresville, $410,000, on July 30.

From D. and D. and K. and K. Crane to B. Colan and C. Liner, Lot 56 of Bridgeport, 115 South Haven Drive, Mooresville, $500,000, on July 30.

From J. and C. Dickerson to A. Sajjad and S. Ghafoor, Lot 61 of Bay Crossing, 254 Bay Shore Loop, Mooresville, $1,086,000, on July 30.

From R. Shaw to G. Schaffer/TR, E. Schaffer/TR and Schaffer Family Trust, Lot 33 of The Point on Norman, 200 Falmouth Road, Mooresville, $925,000, on July 30.

From F. and M. and M. Wey to R. and K. Scott, Lot 78 of Bells Crossing, 250 Bells Crossing Drive, Mooresville, $695,000, on July 30.

From S. and J. and J. and L. Greenberg to M. Ide, two tracts, Lot 72 of The Harbour and metes and bounds, 285 Bay Harbour Road, Mooresville, $566,000, on July 30.

From J. and M. and M. Phillips to S. and D. Lavin, Lot 392 of The Point, 128 Wellfleet Lane, Mooresville, $1,225,000, on July 30.

From Nest Homes, LLC to L. Ledford, Lot 88 of Atwater Landing, 104 Tallow Court, Mooresville, $490,500, on July 30.

From Station 115, LLC to WRM Investments, NC, LLC, four parcels, 106 Locomotive Lane, Suite 203, Mooresville, 110 Steam Engine Drive, Suites 201 and 202, Mooresville, $577,500, on July 30.

From R. and J. Phelan to A. and A. Hernandez, 0.274, 426 Willow Ave., Mooresville, $263,000, on July 30.

From 17 Mooresville, LLC to True Homes, LLC, multiple lots and parcels, Mercer subdivision, Mooresville, $399,000, on July 30.

From L. and S. Dillon to P. and D. Baynard, two tracts, (Lot 979), 133 Harvest Lane, Mooresville, $1,250,000, on July 30.

From Mount Mourne Clusters, LLC to Tri Pointe Homes Holdings, Inc. 23.14 acres on Faith Road, Mooresville, $840,000, on July 30.

From Wolfpack Advantage, LLC and Mooresville South, LLC to Tri Pointe Homes Holdings, Inc., 0.47 +/- acres and 4.395 +/- acres off Faith Road, Mooresville, $1,060,000, on July 30.

From D. and D. Rowland to Olympus Borrower, LLC, Lot 108 of Tall Oaks, 132 Sterling Terrace Drive, Mooresville, $280,000, on July 30.

From A. Beato, D. Glascock and L. Leeper to R. and C. Robbins, Lot 60 of Northington Woods, 125 Whispering Cove Court, Mooresville, $570,000, on July 30.

From K. Houten and K. Van Houten to J. Vettraino, Lot 82 of Kensington Village South, 106 Drury Lane, Mooresville, $325,000, on July 30.

From D. and C. and C. Reilly to C. Baklarz and D. Fox, Unit 06-02-02 Mallard Head Condominiums, 622 Mallard Head Lane, Mooresville, $165,000, on July 30.

From OP SPE TPA 1, LLC to SFR JV-1 Property LLC, Lot 76 of The Hampshires, 186 English Hills Drive, Mooresville, $246,500, on July 30.

From W. Nelson to R11 Company, LLC, (Lot 2), 727 Carpenter Ave., Mooresville, $210,000, on July 30.

From Paul David Buehler Living Trust, K. Dodson/TR and P. Buehler/TR to T. and R. Buehler, Lot 27 of Morrison Cove, 111 Castles Gate Drive, Mooresville, $230,000, on Aug. 2.

From J. and J. and R. Wemlinger to D. and D. Rowland, Lot 51 of Parkmont, 165 Wrangell Drive, Mooresville, $431,000, on Aug. 2.

From R. and T. Dowling to Transformation Properties LLC, Lot 163 of Cedarcroft, 232 Indian Paint Brush Drive, Mooresville, $127,500, on Aug. 2.

From W. Stuart Eads GST Tax Ex Trust and W. Eads/TR to N. Mungse and P. Naik, Lot 43 of Briargate, 138 Suggs Mill Drive, Mooresville, $405,000, on Aug. 2.

From M. and K. Hemphill to ATJT Holdings, LLC, Lot 504 of The Villas at Morrison Plantation, 133 Capital Ave., Mooresville, $318,000, on Aug. 2.

From A. and M. Rhyne to N. Sprinkle, Lots 15 and16 of White Oaks Acres, 1118 Merrywood Court, Mooresville, $275,000, on Aug. 2.

From D.R. Horton, Inc. to J. and A. Beswick, Lot 452 of Atwater Landing, 428 Preston Road, Mooresville, $404,000, on Aug. 2.

From C. and C. and L. Willox to W. Nelson, Lot 5-B of Gabriel Estates Townhomes, 1965 Charlotte Highway, #302, Mooresville, $195,000, on Aug. 2.

From D.R. Horton, Inc. to T. and B. Bermel, Lot 447 of Atwater Landing, 416 Preston Road, Mooresville, $422,500, on Aug. 2.

From E. and C. Fontaine to FKH SFR PropCo G, L.P., Lot 70 of Kensington Village North, 105 Queensway Lane, Mooresville, $380,000, on Aug. 2.

From A. and D. Dumford to Opendoor Property C, LLC, Lot 36 of Red Oaks, 1016 Winterfield Drive, Mooresville, $388,000, on Aug. 2.

From A. and J. and J. Hall to Opendoor Property C, LLC, Lot 144 of Harbor Cove, 104 Pamlico Lane, Mooresville, $454,000, on Aug. 2.

From A. and S. Lester to D. Aikman, Lot 91 of Hempstead South, 109 Sheridan Court, Mooresville, $330,500, on Aug. 2.

From F. Temple and R. Noel to B. Snodgrass, 0.181 acre, 331West Lowrance Avenue, Mooresville, $245,000, on Aug. 2.

From A. and D. Hollins to MCH SFR NC Owner 1 LP, Lot 235 of Curtis Pond, 116 Royalton Road, Mooresville, $334,000, on Aug. 2.

From B. and L. Robison to F. Temple and R. Noel, Lot 31 of Eden Park, 129 Eden Avenue, Mooresville, $325,000, on Aug. 2.

From M. and B. Wilson to N. and S. Richardson, metes and bounds, 2.93 acres, 137 Little Ranch Road, Mooresville, $225,000, on Aug. 2.

From S. Eustis to Investcar, LLC, 7.73 acres, metes and bounds, 115 Curtis Drive, Mooresville, $225,000, on Aug. 2.

From Investcar, LLC to NC County Properties, LLC, 7.73 acres, metes and bounds, 115 Curtis Drive, Mooresville, $271,000, on Aug. 2.

From K. and M. Allison to B. Pitcher and T. Caltabiano, Lot 114 of Lakewalk, 106 Canoe Pole Lane, Mooresville, $430,000, on Aug. 2.

From K. Whitaker to C. Sturgill, Lot 92 of Mills Pond, 111 Creek View Road, Mooresville, $257,500, on Aug. 2.

From Foundation Homes Developing, LLC to P. and G. Demetter, Lot 9 of Streamside Estates, Mooresville, $100,000, on Aug. 2.

From M. and M. Zip and J. Howarth to SN NC, LLC, Lot 88 of Wellesley East, 136 Chertsey Drive, Mooresville, $385,000, on Aug. 3.

From H. Stanley to SN NC, LLC, Lot 159 of The Villages at Byers Creek, 135 Byers Commons Drive, Mooresville, $390,000, on Aug. 3.

From K. Lapping to BAF 3, LLC, Lot 125 of Cherry Grove, 169 Pink Orchard Drive, Mooresville, $338,000, on Aug. 3.

From L. Anguiano and S. DeLeon to Yamasa Co., LTD, Lot 50 of Brantley Place, 129 Brantley Place Drive, Mooresville, $281,000, on Aug. 3.

From JR Homes of North Carolina LLC to E. and R. Heinig, Lot 11 of Shinnville Ridge, 163 Butler Drive, Mooresville, $432,000, on Aug. 3.

From S. and A. Khalil to Opendoor Property Trust I, Lot 19 of Fernleaf, 634 Kenway Loop, Mooresville, $565,500, on Aug. 3.

From J. and L. Twiford to Marino JDR, LLC, Lot 1145 of Woodburn Crossing, 163 Limerick Road, Mooresville, $211,000, on Aug. 3.

From R. and D. Cambria to M. Haller, Lot 147 of Mallard Head Country Club, 231 Mallard Way, Mooresville, $152,000, on Aug. 3.

From W. and V. Stewart to Tibi Street Partners, LLC, Lot 2 of Mooresville Mill Village, 249 Institute Street, Mooresville, $79,000, on Aug. 3.

From L. Armogan to MCH SFR NC Owner 1, LP, Lot 144 of Curtis Pond, 140 Dunnell Road, Mooresville, $350,500, on Aug. 3.

From Village Real Estate Investments, LLC to M. Carvajal, Steam Engine Drive, Unit 202, Mooresville, $180,000, on Aug. 3.

From R. Crisco Jr. to N. Barthelemy, Lots 92 of Oaks on Main, 114 Chaffee Street, Mooresville, $396,000, on Aug. 3.

From D. and D. Sloop to Nexgen Holdings 20, LLC, Lot 104 of Cedarcroft, 424 Cedarcroft Drive, Mooresville, $228,000, on Aug. 4.

From Lasts, LLC to Brawley Downs, LLC, tract 11, Brawley School Road, Mooresville, $800,000, on Aug. 4.

From D. Hahn to Future Realty LLC, Lot 82 of Linwood Farms, 240 Golden Valley Drive, Mooresville, $390,000, on Aug. 4.

From B. Kazinec and M. Crawford to C. and J. Evans, Lot 87 of Glynwater, 130 Dannyn Grove Court, Mooresville, $315,000, on Aug. 4.

From A. and A. and J. Early to C. and M. Tiberg, Lot 76 of Oakbrook, 201 Brooktree Drive, Mooresville, $330,000, on Aug. 4.

From Foundation Homes Residential, LLC to A. and W. Wilson, Lot 20 of Hidden Meadows, 214 Hidden Meadows Drive, Mooresville, $724,500, on Aug. 4.

From Eastwood Construction Partners, LLC to R. Makthala and M. Akula, Lot 32 of Briargate, 107 Tiller Way, Mooresville, $362,000, on Aug. 4.

From J. Jackson/Indvl & AIF, J. O’Neil and W. Jackson to Cirrus Property Management, Inc., Lot 70 of Meadows at Coddle Creek, 136 Championship Drive, Mooresville, $340,000, on Aug. 4.

STATESVILLE

From R. and R. and T. and T. Reed to Willow Homes LLC, 4.354 acres, 254 Treebark Road, Statesville, $45,000, on July 28.

From C. Hoepker to D. and T. Shuck, Lot 19 of Donsdale, 131 Stallion Lane, Statesville, $350,000, on July 28.

From C. Parlato to Solution Home Buyers, LLC, three tracts, (Lots 195-204), 259 Little Farm Road, Statesville and two vacant lots, $120,000, on July 28.

From J. Riggs to Barton Building LLC, Lots 43, 44 and 89 of Lakewood Estates, 168, 226 and 232 Delight Loop, Statesville, $24,000, on July 28.

From R. and R. and M. and M. Skinner to M. Alvarez, metes and bounds, 517 Brevard St., Statesville, $150,000, on July 28.

From A and M. and S. Hall to Opendoor Property Trust I, metes and bounds, 528 N. Kelly St., Statesville, $176,500, on July 28.

From F. Jordan to M. Jackson, (Lot 40), 1020 S. Meeting St., Statesville, $22,000, on July 28.

From D. and D. and S. Sharp to D. and C. Hudders, Lot 5 of Shannon Acres, 108 Augusta Drive, Statesville, $364,000, on July 28.

From S. and P. Williams to A. Jones, metes and bounds, 229 S. Lackey St., Statesville, $90,000, on July 28.

From NC Salisbury House, LLC to W. Self, Lots 17-19 of Oakdale Heights, TBD Faye Street, Statesville, $15,000, on July 28.

From R. and M. and M. Compton to M. and L. Cline, 1.684 acres, 164 Holly Brook Lane, Statesville, $425,000, on July 28.

From L. and C. Allen to S. Good and J. Currier, two tracts, metes and bounds and 0.510 acre, Godfrey Pass Lane, Statesville, $60,000, on July 28.

From Buller River Development Partners, LP to Brian Peterson & Jackie Peterson Trust and R. and M. Erwin, Lot 7 of Jan Joy Acres, 2210 Beauty St., Statesville, $203,000, on July 28.

From T. and A. Grose to B. and W. Minton, Lot 4 of Balls Little Village, 128 Pineville Road, Statesville, $40,000, on July 28.

From 1st Choice Housing, Inc. to D. Thompson, Lot 21 of Fair Winds, 132 Robins Hill Lane Statesville, $167,000, on July 28.

From G. and G. Kpan to C. and T. Redmond, Lot 48 of The Oaks at Brookgreen, 2030 Arlington Ave., Statesville, $91,500, on July 29.

From T. and D. Abee to J. Espinoza, J. Fraga Espinoza and A. Vazquez, Lot 29 of Beechwood, 183 Jeremy Lane, Statesville, $13,000, on July 29.

From H. and S. Sampsel and J. and K. Best to M. White, metes and bounds, 937 4th St., Statesville, $10,000, on July 29.

From P. and T. Cernuto to Princeton Asset Management, LLC, Lot 6 of Ridgewood on Lake Norman, 171 Windingwood Drive, Statesville, $28,500, on July 29.

From N. Chick to S. and T. Parsnow, Lot 23 of Stonecrest at Idlebrook, 198 Brandenburg Drive, Statesville, $100,000, on July 29.

From N. Honeycutt/Exr, D. Mendoza/Exr and M. Roy/Est to G. Garcia and A. Hernandez, Lots 17 and 18 of Pine Ridge Estates, 240 Conifer Drive, Statesville, $155,000, on July 29.

From Opendoor Property Trust I to C. Tyler, Lot 14 of Suburban Acres, 238 Oak Grove Road, Statesville, $220,000, on July 29.

From K. and D. McCann to C. McCurdy, Lot 6 of Red Chimney Meadows, 135 Mallory Lane, Statesville, $238,000, on July 29.

From E. Rodden to W. and S. Martin, 6.02 acres, Ford Farm Road, Statesville, $65,000, on July 29.

From ELJ II Holdings Limited Partnership and ELJ Group LLC/PTNR to W. and S. Martin, 76.07 acres, Ford Farm Road, Statesville, $330,000, on July 29.

From U. and P. Homuth to J. and T. Ventres, Lot 42 of Windemere, 178 Windemere Isle Road, Statesville, $550,000, on July 29.

From John R. McCormick Contracting, LLC to Eight Dot Five Enterprises, LLC, Lots 2-7 of Kelly Court, 715 N. Kelly St., Statesville, $150,000, on July 29.

From J. and C. and C. Miller to Opendoor Property Trust I, Lot 92 of The Oaks at Brookgreen, 1511 Brookgreen Ave., Statesville, $229,500, on July 29.

From K. and T. Allen to L. Carlay, (Lot 2), 3175 Hickory Highway, Statesville, $135,500, on July 29.

From P. Kanous to N. Spoor and M. Stryker, Lots 8-9 of Mountain Road Village, 546 Bethlehem Road, Statesville, $136,000, on July 29.

From W. and A. Murphy to T. and M. Beatty, Lot 14 of Forest Creek, 163 Forest Creek Drive, Statesville, $45,000, on July 29.

From A. Kelly to B. and J. Pestotnik, Lot 37 of Valley Stream Park, 340 Earlwood Road, Statesville, $268,500, on July 29.

From V. Stricklin and M. Malone to B. Lackey, 6 acres, TBD River Hill Road, Statesville, $15,500, on July 29.

From SFR JV-Property LLC to G. McCurdy, Lot 128 of Valley Brook, 1100 Hunter St., Statesville, $219,000, on July 29.

From R. and M. Lee and M. Weinstein to Opendoor Property C, LLC, Lot 1 of Nicole Acres, 201 Clearview Road, Statesville, $266,000, on July 29.

From True Homes, LLC to R. and M. Lee, Lot 58 of The Landings, 116 Dublin Court, Statesville, $350,000, on July 30.

From F. Withers Jr. to F. Withers III, 7.749 acres, 1098 Sharon School Road, Statesville, $322,000, on July 30

From Adams Homes AEC, LLC to R. and T. Meadows, Lot 48 of Northlake, 145 Northlake Drive, Statesville, $253,000, on July 30.

From S. Daniel to Bitcryptotax Services, Inc. four tracts, 9.25 acres, metes and bounds, and 9.58 acres, 661 Bethesda Road, Statesville, $172,000, on July 30.

From J. and K. Best and H. and S. Sampsel to Cutter Cats Trust, (Lots 40-41), 1336 Caldwell St., Statesville and 1337 Old Charlotte Road, Statesville, $65,000, on July 30.

From D. Morrison to J. and G. Casey, 3.87 acres, (Lot 3), 303 Museum Road, Statesville, $217,000, on July 30.

From B. Adkins to S. Khoy, Lots 137-138 of Woodlawn, 1648 Newton Drive, Statesville, $121,000, on July 30.

From T. and T. Rollings, M. Cooper and M. Rollings to T. and K. Allen, two tracts, Lot 20 of Ashbrook Park, 220 Jamie Drive, Statesville, $295,000, on July 30.

From T. and P. Johnson to Opendoor Property Trust I, Lot 107 of Valley Brook, 1159 Valley St., Statesville, $274,500, on July 30.

From C2C Ventures, LLC to True SFR Gamma, LLC, properties A and B, 2.48 acres and metes and bounds, James Farm Road, Statesville, $990,000, on July 30.

From R. Hargrove/Est, R. Bulla/Exr, R. Bulla/Exr and T. Kelso/Exr to I. and S. Ou, Lots 22-23 of Westover, 713 Winterfield Road, Statesville, $115,000, on July 30.

From K. Martin/Est, M. Martin/Indvl & Exr, M. Martin/Indvl & Exr and D. Whitney/Indvl & Exr to G. Lewis, two tracts, metes and bounds, 516 E. Broad St., Statesville, $50,000, on July 30.

From Peeks, Inc. to G. Wilson, Lot 25 of Meadow Creek, 219 Hidden Brook Drive, Statesville, $12,000, on July 30.

From Adams Homes AEC, LLC to P. Rice, Lot 46 of Fox Den, 131 Allenton Way, Statesville, $274,500, on July 30.

From Front Door Fortune, LLC to M. Bower and B. Bentley, metes and bounds, 184 Barium Lane, Statesville, $230,000, on July 30.

From G. and G. Summers, G. Wooten and R. Wooten/AIF to G. Summers, R. and H. Wooten and K. Whitner, lots, 162 Airport Road, Statesville, $1,000, on July 30.

From A. Hogan Jr. and P. Rumple to S. Valdez, Lot 25 of Stone Creek, 127 Millbranch Lane, Statesville, $360,000, on July 30.

From D. and B. and B. Warricks to D. Candela, Lot 23 of Wendover Hills, 717 Waverly Place, Statesville, $285,000, on July 30.

From M. Howard, W. and J. O’Sullivan and B. and K. Anderson to W. O’Sullivan, Lot 18 of Fulton Heights, 622 S. Carolina Ave., Statesville, $250,000, on July 30.

From E. and A. Lygren to O. Ramirez, Lot 159 of Harbor Watch, 159 Harbor Ridge Drive, Statesville, $30,000, on July 30.

From J.L. and Ruth B. Hope Enterprises Limited Partnership to Diamond Hill Mini Storage Holding LLC, 6 tracts, 0.43 acre, 0.58 acre, 0.13 acre, 0.24 acre, 0.09 acre and 0.86 acre, Sowers and Dagenhart Streets, Statesville, $200,000, on Aug. 2.

From T. Scott and W. Scott/AIF to H. Edstrom and J. Benjamin, Lot 80 of Deer Park, 336 Deerchase Circle, Statesville, $170,000, on Aug. 2.

From Opendoor Property Trust I to FKH SFR PropCo G, L.P., Lot 239 of Hidden Lakes, 167 Hidden Lakes Road, Statesville, $347,500, on Aug. 2.

From J. and S. and S. Douglas to C. Schermerhorn, Lots 25-26 of Pisgah, Pisgah Road, Statesville, $20,000, on Aug. 2.

From J. Duncan to F. Hinkle, Lot 4 of Forest Park, 211 East End Avenue, Statesville, $225,000, on Aug. 2.

From H. Shoemaker/Est and E. Shoemaker to Rockstar Capital Development Group LP, Lots 9-10 of Statesville Development Company, Wilson Lee Blvd., Statesville, $35,000, on Aug. 2.

From Adams Homes AEC, LLC to C. Mitchell, Lot 47 of Northlake, 141 Northlake Drive, Statesville, $326,000, on Aug. 2.

From A. May and S. and H. Martin to B. and S. Setzer, metes and bounds, 614 E. Front Street, Statesville, $120,000, on Aug. 2.

From S. Steigerwalt to R. Steigerwalt, two tracts, Lots 13-14 of Schafer Heights and metes and bounds, 181 Hill Haven Road, Statesville, $145,000, on Aug. 2.

From W. Wiehe to M. and E. Dunnagan, 0.580 acre, Lot 34 of Heronwood, Heron Point, Statesville, $550,000, on Aug. 2.

From E and M. Kirk to Opendoor Property J, LLC, Lot 30 of Glenn-Echo, 109 Rockwood Lane, Statesville, $214,000, on Aug. 2.

From Adams Homes AEC, LLC to A. Garber, Lot 49 of Fox Den, 119 Allenton Way, Statesville, $287,000, on Aug. 2.

From J. and J. Steffen, L. Lovan and B. and J. Walsh to Equity Trust Company and JHR I, LLC, Lot 1 of Park Terrace, 168 Park Street, Statesville, $120,000, on Aug. 2.

From S. and K. Englebert to J. and J. and D. King, Lot 10 of Red Chimney Meadows, 126 Mallory Lane, Statesville, $259,000, on Aug. 3.

From KMM Homes, LLC to S. and M. Privette, Lot 26 of Summerset, 116 Hayworth Lane, Statesville, $131,500, on Aug. 3.

From S. Thompson to J. Kuhn, Lot 37 of Laurel Grove, 150 Breezeway Lane, Statesville, $225,000, on Aug. 3.

From M. and J. Ringler to MCH SFR NC Owner 1, LP, Lot 199 of Hidden Lakes, 219 Hidden Lakes Road, Statesville, $323,500, on Aug. 3.

From M. Sarlo/TR, Atlantis Trust and L. Sarlo/TR to Quattro Statesville LLC, 1.45 acres, 210 Turnersburg Highway, Statesville, $1,225,000, on Aug. 3.

From J. Isenhour/TR, Louise V. Isenhour Revocable Living Trust and Louise V. Isenhour Revocable Trust to Buller River Development Partners, LP, two tracts, 133 Wickersham Drive, Statesville, $31,500, on Aug. 3.

From D. Millsaps to T. Caverly, (Lots 80-83), 351 Millsaps Road, Statesville, $145,000, on Aug. 3.

From E. McMillan/TR and The Eleanor B. McMillan Family Trust to R. Moffitt, Lot 16 of Valley Stream Park, Earlwood Road, Statesville, $8,000, on Aug. 3.

From T. and T. and C. and C. Rhyne to Kennedy Properties, LLC, (Lots 13-14), 1303 Caldwell Street, Statesville, $40,000, on Aug. 3.

From A. Woods, T. Coleman and T. Woods to S. Hale, lots in Bostian Heights Development, 1157 Buffalo Shoals Road, Statesville, $155,000, on Aug. 3.

From J. Nickel and J. Nickel/AIF to R. Toland, Lot 35 of Westover, 3226 Jurney Avenue, Statesville, $205,500, on Aug. 3.

From D. Weaver/Indvl & Admr, D. Weaver and J. Weaver/Est to RS Rental I, LLC, metes and bounds, Lots PT24 and PT25 of Bellevue, 222 Cynthia Street, Statesville, $250,500, on Aug. 4.

From E. and C. Arnold to Second Look Inc., Lot 52 of Davidson Woods, 235 Winding Cedar Drive, Statesville, $13,500, on Aug. 4.

From L. Padilla, M. Sanchez Gutierrez and M. Gutierrez to Journey Capital, LLC, Lot 8 of Statesville Development Company, 1379 5th St., Statesville, $12,000, on Aug. 4.

From T. Wingler/TR and Tam Leroy Wingler Revocable Living Trust to C. Russo and D. Banks, 2.8633 acres, 178 Happy Lane, Statesville, $75,000, on Aug. 4.

From C. Romeo and L. Bragg to A. and J. Lane, metes and bounds, 1 acre, 139 Park St., Statesville, $350,000, on Aug. 4.

From Homes 2 Cash Now, LLC to Opendoor Property Trust I, lots, metes and bounds, 542 Davis Street, Statesville, $156,500, on Aug. 4

From P. and B. Watson to E. and A. Vargas, Lot 21 of Windemere, 102 W. Tattersall Drive, Statesville, $60,000, on Aug. 4.

From T. Wilcox to J. Sharpe, Lot 64 of River Run II, 117 Bramblewood Drive, Statesville, $204,000, on Aug. 4.

From Dependable Development, Inc. to True Homes, LLC, Lots 81 and 84 of Larkin, Statesville, $141,500, on Aug. 4.

From A. and A. Owens to Buller River Development Partners, LP, Lot 8 of River Rock, 145 Pumice Drive, Statesville, $25,000, on Aug. 4.

STONY POINT

From G. and G. Fox to J. and P. Sharp, two tracts, 0.726 acre and 0.772 acre, metes and bounds, Stewart Rock Road, Stony Point, $150,000, on July 30.

TROUTMAN

From Troutman Bowman, LLC to NVR, Inc., Lot 180-181 of Weather’s Creek, Troutman, $157,000, on July 28.

From D. and B. Pope to MMIT Group Fund 2020A LLC, Lot 622 of Falls Cove-Parkwood, 185 Timber Lake Drive, Troutman, $629,000, on July 28.

From R. and M. and M. Smith to C. and B. Bodwell, Lot 7 of Morrison Pointe, Morrison Farm Road, Troutman, $275,000, on July 28.

From Dependable Development, Inc. to True Homes, LLC, Lots 40, 47 and 48 of Sutters Mill, 165, 167, 170 Fairfield Drive, Troutman, $191,000, on July 28.

From J. Carrera to MCH SFR NC Owner 1 LP, Lot 218 of Sutter’s Mill, 284 Fesperman Circle, Troutman, $381,000, on July 28.

From NVR, Inc. to S. Holtham and K. Rodriguez, Lot 3 of Weather’s Creek, Troutman, $291,500, on July 29.

From W. and W. Leach, Leach Properties 4747 LLC and B. Leach to T. and B. Bridges, Lot 235 of Inglewood, 137 Downing St., Troutman, $67,500, on July 29.

From J. and A. Kimball and D. and L. and L. Mitchell to 857, LLC, (Lot 857), Penicillin Point, Troutman, $85,000, on July 29.

From Lennar Carolinas, LLC to J. and O. Saglimbeni, Lot 135 of Falls Cove at Lake Norman, 148 Slip Short Lane, Troutman, $382,500, on July 29.

From A. and A. and M. and M. Kennelly to FKH SFR PropCo G, L.P., Lot 151 of Sutter’s Mills, 172 Fesperman Circle, Troutman, $350,000, on July 29.

From NVR, Inc. to C. and V. Santore, Lot 132 of Weather’s Creek, Troutman, $315,500, on July 30.

From NVR, Inc. to B. Hawks, K. McMahan, K. Miller and K. Abraham, Lot 2 of Weather’s Creek, Troutman, $283,000, on July 30.

From F. and R. and R. Whitenack to F. and M. Armino, Lot 53 of Georgia Mills Plantation, 244 Mills Plantation Circle, Troutman, $570,000, on July 30.

From Dependable Development, Inc. to True Homes, LLC, Lots 37 and 49 of Sutter’s Mill II, 163 and 164 Fairfield Drive, Troutman, $127,500, on July 30.

From J. and J. Bergquam to L. Rivera-Stull, L. Rivera Stull and L. and D. Stull, Lot 48 of Falls Cove-Streamwood, 261 Ashmore Circle, Troutman, $83,000, on July 30.

From D. and D. and A. and A. Baum to RM1 SFR PropCo A, L.P., Lot 7 of Wiltshire Creek, 119 East Panther Creek Road, Troutman, $275,000, on Aug. 3.

From Opendoor Property Trust I to S. and A. Khalil, Lot 60 of Falls Cove, 129 Falls Cove Drive, Troutman, $395,000, on Aug. 3.

From P. Bush/Exr and C. Bubble/Est to H. Vega, Lot 8 of Magic Forest, 125 Ty Lin Way, Troutman, $172,000, on Aug. 4.

From P. Ploska to M. MacCaull, Lot 21 of Winding Forest, 216 Winding Forest Drive, Troutman, $469,500, on Aug. 4.

UNION GROVE

From J. and J. Miller and L. and S. Moore to K. Bandy, 28.776 acres on Coolbrook Road, Union Grove, $162,500, on Aug. 4.

