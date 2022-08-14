Iredell County real estate transactions: July 31-Aug. 6

The following deeds were filed in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from July 31-Aug. 6. For more information regarding specific plots of land, visit www.co.iredell.nc.us/Departments/RegDeeds.

TOP FIVE

From Castlerock Group, LLC and Summerlin Investments Group, LLC to AMO-C2, LLC, 2.053 acres, 179-187 Turnersburg Highway, Statesville, $6,625,000, on Aug. 2.

From Holland Farm Sub LLC to JJM Heritage LLC, metes and bounds, 407+ acres, Taylorsville Highway, Statesville, $3,991,500, on Aug. 5.

From JCR Mooresville, LLC to Primax Properties LLC, Lot 1 API-River Highway, LLC Prop, 592 River Highway, Mooresville, $3,300,000, on Aug. 4.

From J. and J. and J. Wiley to M. Heckert, Lot 1304 of The Point, 110 Kent Court, Mooresville, $3,020,000, on Aug. 1.

From J. and C. Ray to A. Wittwer/TR, S. Wittwer/TR and The Adam and Sarah Wittwer Family Trust, Lot 1745 of The Point, 120 Greyfriars Road, Mooresville, $3,000,000, on Aug. 5.

HARMONY

From M. Franklin and M. and J. and J. Fulford to CMH Homes, Inc. (Lot 1), 1.03 acres, 127 Homestead Road, Harmony, $11,500, on Aug. 3.

MOORESVILLE

From K. and D. Buskirk to M, Mirbaha and A. Malekfard, Lot 228 of Windborne, 111 Bosburg Drive, Mooresville, $345,000, on Aug. 1.

From N. and K. Cory to J. Svienty, Lot 9 of Yacht Harbour, 300 Yacht Road, Mooresville, $675,000, on Aug. 1.

From J. and W. Goolsby to USCMF SN NC A, LLC, Lot 41 of Kensington Village North, 190 N. Cromwell Drive, Mooresville, $467,500, on Aug. 1.

From J. Montenegro, M. Calderon/Indvl & AIF and M. Montenegro/Indvl & AIF to SFR Acquisitions 3 LLC, Lot 87 of The Meadows at Reed Creek, 149 Red Tip Lane, Mooresville, $387,500, on Aug. 1.

From C. and A. Lapre to M. and H. Francischiello, Lot 11 of Stonemarker, 505 Stonemarker Road, Mooresville, $900,000, on Aug. 1.

From J. and J. and E. and E. Potter to S. Casey and A. Boothe, Lot 48 of Oaks on Main, 117 Kenyon Loop, Mooresville, $595,000, on Aug. 1.

From D. Carter/Est, C. Poore/Indvl & Exr, C. Poore/Indvl & Exr, F. and F. Poore, P. and P. Mason and C. Carter to Adjess Associates 19, LLC, two tracts, 0.02 acre and Lot 5 of Lake Norman Bonanza, Mooresville, $955,000, on Aug. 1.

From F. and F. and N. and N. Fruhbeis to H. and L. Kaouss, (Lot 1), 174 Pin Oak Lane, Mooresville, $200,000, on Aug. 2.

From F. and J. Rickett to Olympus Borrower, LLC, Lot 49 of Brantley Place, 131 Brantley Place Drive, Mooresville, $300,000, on Aug. 2.

From M. and D. Hoffman to Terrys Real Estate Investments, LLC, metes and bounds, 779 Pine St., Mooresville, $80,000, on Aug. 2.

From J. and S. Baker to Opendoor Property Trust I, Lot 12 of Eden Park, 142 Eden Ave., Mooresville, $422,500, on Aug. 2.

From C. and J. Owen to Orchard Property II, LLC, Lot 121 of Stafford, 180 Welcombe St., Mooresville, $490,000, on Aug. 2.

From Shepherds Landing, LLC to Meritage Homes of the Carolinas, Inc. lots, Shepherds Landing, Mooresville, $2,289,500, on Aug. 2.

From A. and J. Hudson to B. Galluppi and J. Delaney, Lot 80 of Curtis Pond, 227 Madelia Place, Mooresville, $452,500, on Aug. 2.

From Terrys Real Estate Investments LLC to Ellis Redevelopment LLC, metes and bounds, 779 Pine St., Mooresville, $180,000, on Aug. 2.

From N. Kankipati to J. Bedard, Legacy Village Residential Building 6 Condominium, 121 Irving Ave., Unit B, Mooresville, $325,000 on Aug. 2.

From 1412 Investments, LLC to Princeton Land Development, LLC, .276 acre, Ogburn Street, Mooresville, $56,000, on Aug. 3.

From D. and L. Deese to Campbell’s Custom Renovation, LLC, Lot 64 of Crystal Bay, 158 Crystal Circle, Mooresville, $355,000, on Aug. 3.

From R. and R. and V. and V. Buysse to E. Schmidt/TR and Elizabeth M. Schmidt Revocable Trust, (Lot 279), 117 Holly Pond Lane, Mooresville, $2,150,000, on Aug. 3.

From D. and D. and C. Rusmisel to Z. and S. Taylor, Lot 78 of Glynwater, 107 Dannyn Grove Court, Mooresville, $450,000, on Aug. 3.

From Jenaper Associates, Inc. Retirement Plan Trust, Jenaper Associates, Inc. Retirement Plan, C. Hecht/TR and B. Hecht/TR to Opendoor Property Trust I, Lot 1 of Josh Acres, 178 Canvasback Road, Mooresville, $430,500, on Aug. 3.

From P. Wyatt/TR, S. Wyatt/TR and Wyatt Family Revocable Living Trust to L. Bealer/TR and Leonard K. Bealer Revocable Family Trust, (Lot 1), 160 Claiborne Drive, Mooresville, $203,000, on Aug. 3.

From R. and C. Graham to S. Yandle, tract 2, 0.993 acre and tract 3, 0.993 acre, Powers Estates, 1527 Oakridge Farm Highway, Mooresville, $110,000, on Aug. 4.

From C. and D. Elber to D. Sanchez, Lot 70 of Cypress Landing townhomes, 158 Cypress Landing Drive, Mooresville, $325,000, on Aug. 4.

From R. and R. Ireland to SFR JV-2 Property LLC, Lot 198 of Water Oak at Lake Norman, 139 Kensington St., Mooresville, $315,500, on Aug. 4.

From A. and O. Irlando to C. Ray, three tracts, Lot 12 of Sailors Lair, 0.0260 acre and 0.0046 acre, 108 Teakwood Lane, Mooresville, $2,210,000, on Aug. 5.

From S. Friesner to ETS Holdings, LLC, Lot 355 Atwater Landing, 221 Atwater Landing Drive, Mooresville, $465,000, on Aug. 5.

From J. Nagel/TR, James M. Nagel Family Trust, B. Nagel/TR and Beth A. Nagel Family Trust to 8209 Village Harbor, LLC, Lot 17 of Greenbay Forest, 273 Greenbay Road, Mooresville, $170,000, on Aug. 5.

From R. Fisler/TR, R. Fisler/TR and Fisler Revocable Trust to G. and R. Singh, Lot 141 of Stafford, 123 Hillston Lane, Mooresville, $550,000, on Aug. 5.

From M. Boaz to Opendoor Property C, LLC, Units 5 and 5A of Norman Townhomes, 114 Par Place, Mooresville, $255,000, on Aug. 5.

From J. and R. Santora to N. Yang and S. Kue, Lot 11 of Homestead Estates, 167 Talbert Road, Mooresville, $135,000, on Aug. 5.

From N. and N. and S. Archibald to B. Lazenby and H. Atkinson, Lot 53 of Bridgeport, 123 Southhaven Drive, Mooresville, $550,000, on Aug. 5.

From M. Campbell to Hinckley Gauvain, LLC, metes and bounds, 519 Biltmore St., Mooresville, $60,000, on Aug. 5.

From C. and B. and B. Dittrich to N. and D. McDaniel, two tracts, Lots 13 and 14 of Lakeshore Estates, 204 Wood Duck Loop, Mooresville, $851,000, on Aug. 5.

OLIN

From G. Busque to D. Chizzo, three tracts, one acre, four acres and metes and bounds, 533 Indian Hill Road, Olin, $230,000, on Aug. 2.

From G. and G. Busque to J. and S. Trivette, 0.405 acre, Indian Hill Road, Olin, $6,500, on Aug. 2.

From D. and L. Gosseck to D. Gaither, 1.810 acres, Sloans Mill Road, Olin, $12,000, on Aug. 4.

STATESVILLE

From Oz Realty, LLC to J. Booth, Lots 70 and 71, metes and bounds, 125 Broom St., Statesville, $77,500, on Aug. 1.

From Iredell Properties, Inc. to M. Hicks and K. Westmoreland, Lot 5 of Garner Estates, Island Ford Road, Statesville, $45,000, on Aug. 1.

From W. and W. and K. Chapman to MCH SFR Property Owner 4 LLC, Lot 18 of Lakeridge, 379 Brookfield Drive, Statesville, $233,500, on Aug. 1.

From J. Stevenson to Pitts Realty and Renovation, LLC, Lots 8 and 12 of Greencrest, 506 Holly St., Statesville, $105,000, on Aug. 1.

From EdCo Construction, LLC to SFR JV-HD Property LLC, Lot 30 of Lakeridge, 433 Brookfield Drive, Statesville, $295,000, on Aug. 1.

From S. Mosquera, S. Pinto and J. Munoz to SFR JV-HD Property LLC, Lot 31 of Lakeridge, 437 Brookfield Drive, Statesville, $320,000, on Aug. 1.

From EdCo Construction LLC to SFR JV-HD Property LLC, Lot 26 of Lakeridge, 413 Brookfield Drive, Statesville, $290,000, on Aug. 1.

From F. Smith to G. Ray, Lot 22 of Lake View Property, Lakeview Drive, Statesville, $15,500, on Aug. 1.

From F. Smith to Brandad Investments LLC, Lot 23 of Lake View Property, Lakeview Drive, Statesville, $10,000, on Aug. 1.

From T. and B. Case to W. and S. Arthur, 0.837 acre, 319 B St., Statesville, $225,000, on Aug. 2.

From True Homes, LLC to A. Aguilera and C. Reeder, Lot 189 of Hidden Lakes, 239 Hidden Lakes Road, Statesville, $335,000, on Aug. 2.

From V. King/Exr & Indvl, V. King/Exr & Indvl, P. Snook Sr./Est, T. King, P. Snook Jr./Exr & Indvl, S. Snook, J. and K. Maggard, D. and J. and J. Buzard and S. Snook to M. Snook, 215 Conifer Drive, Statesville, $60,000, on Aug. 2.

From E. Perkins to M. Demarco, Unit 623-E of Georgetown Manor Condominiums, 623 Cherry St., Statesville, $139,000, on Aug. 2.

From Opendoor Property Trust I to C. and V. Reed and N. McLamb, Lots 50 and 51 of Meadow View Estates, 134 E. Meadowview Drive, Statesville, $290,000, on Aug. 2.

From R. and W. Cornett and A. and J. Caldwell to J. and K. Paquette, two tracts, ½ acre and 27.23 acres, 308 Red Chimney Road, Statesville, $360,000, on Aug. 2.

From D. Basinger to SFR JV-2 Property LLC, Lot 202 of Martha’s Ridge, 2304 Marthas Ridge Drive, Statesville, $360,000, on Aug. 2.

From Opendoor Property Trust I to M. Hulsey-Strange, M. Strange, M. Hulsey Strange and J. Strange, Lot 54 of Autumn Brook, 120 Autumn Mist Road, Statesville, $500,000, on Aug. 2.

From City of Statesville to Vance Hotel Partners, LLC, metes and bounds, South Center Street, Statesville, $47,000, on Aug. 3.

From S. Fox to D. Rodriguez, Lot 19A of Grayson Park, 129 Family Circle, Statesville, $9,000, on Aug. 3.

From M. Perlstein, S. and S. Gramieri and J. and J. Perlstein to C. and J. Owen, Lot 80 of Larkin, 116 Chip Shot Court, Statesville, $455,000, on Aug. 3.

From E. Chaffins and E. Stiltner to A. Johnson and T. Dobson, 0.543 acre, 451 Mock Mill Road, Statesville, $188,000, on Aug. 3.

From J. and L. and J. Stikeleather, J. and S. Daniels, D. Beaver, D. Stikeleather, H. Beaver, R. Harpe, R. Stikeleather, G. Harpe and B. Stikeleather/Est to Carolina Total Homes LLC, (Lot 14), Long Street, Statesville, $10,000, on Aug. 3.

From P. and C. Arrington and T. and T. and H. Hopkins to E. Chaffins, (Lots 9-11), 1531 Reid St., Statesville, $218,000, on Aug. 3.

From Opendoor Property Trust I to ICM SFR LP, Lot 22 of Willowbrook, 157 Rock Island Drive, Statesville, $306,500, on Aug. 3.

From Fieldstone Properties, LLC to V. Patel, (Lots 47-50), 233 Third Creek Road, Statesville, $250,000, on Aug. 3.

From M. and M. and T. and T. Madison to E. Johnson and K. Ellis, Lot 101 of Windemere, 131 E. Tattersall Drive, Statesville, $432,500, on Aug. 4.

From G. Sekse, S. Mitchell/AIF and S. Mitchell/AIF to P. Mathis, Lot 8 of Glenn Echo, 123 Deal Lane, Statesville, $250,000, on Aug. 4.

From J. Veach/TR and Jacqueline E. Veach Trust to J. and J. Cline, Lot 7 of Queens Crest Townhomes, 1350 Royalty Circle, Statesville, $275,000, on Aug. 4.

From J. and J. and A. and A. Jeffery to GBOGH Partners, LLC, Lot 141 of Shannon Acres, 213 St. Andrews Road, Statesville, $76,500, on Aug. 4.

From Mount Sinai Evangelical Methodist Church to The Rock Church of Statesville Inc., 3.198 acres, 769 Scotts Creek Road, Statesville, $175,000, on Aug. 4.

From Bryant Group Properties LLC to K. and B. Hammann, Lot 83 of Castlegate, 137 Castle Pines Lane, Statesville, $320,000, on Aug. 4.

From Adams Homes AEC, LLC to S. and D. Wallace, two tracts, Lot 67 of Northlake and .02 acre, 146 Northlake Drive, Statesville, $399,000, on Aug. 4.

From H. Tomlin/Indvl & Admr, D. McKinney/Est and D. McKinney/Est to Q. Shaw, 0.6794 acre, 115 Marble Road, Statesville, $42,500, on Aug. 4.

From D. and D. and D. and A. and R. and M. Reeder to L. Aleman and J. Quezada, Lot 14 of Wayside Estates, 135 Red Walnut Drive, Statesville, $18,000, on Aug. 4.

From J. and J. and T. and T. Morrison to R. and M. Compton, Lot 3 of Sterling Oaks, 1350 Scotts Creek Road, Statesville, $514,000, on Aug. 4.

From Landone Investments, LLC and MJ Holland Sub LLC to Taycora Capital, LLC, metes and bounds, 12.52 acres, more or less, Taylorsville Highway, Statesville, $939,000, on Aug. 5.

From Purpose Real Estate Group LLC to J. Guzman, 357 Brevard St., Statesville, $220,000, on Aug. 5.

From D. and J. Daniels to S. Tolle, Lots 11 and 12 of Brookgreen Place, Inc., 11 and 12 Brookgreen Place, Statesville, $350,000, on Aug. 5.

From B. Gubish and K. Bush to J. Bergner, Lot 34 of Willowbrook, 125 Rock Island Drive, Statesville, $277,000, on Aug. 5.

From Trunorth Homes, LLC to J. and L. Taylor, Lot 6 of Brookmeade IV, 3532 Cambridge Place, Statesville, $380,000, on Aug. 5.

From Luca Inc. to B. Hudson Jr. and L. Gaddy, Lots 72 and 73 of Wayside Estates, 329 Bethesda Road, Statesville, $205,000, on Aug. 5.

From Willow Homes, LLC to M. and J. Henderson, 4.354 acres, 254 Treebark Road, Statesville, $330,000, on Aug. 5.

From E. and E. and M. and M. Potts to K. Prevette and E. Travis, metes and bounds, 1923 Island Ford Road, Statesville, $350,000, on Aug. 5.

From Adams Homes AEC, LLC to O. and S. Thornton, Lot 66 of Northlake, 150 Northlake Drive, Statesville, $426,000, on Aug. 5.

TROUTMAN

From LGI Homes-NC, LLC to J. and P. and J. Russell, Lot 46 of Colonial Crossing, 142 Tradesmen Trail, Troutman, $343,000, on Aug. 1.

From LGI Homes-NC, LLC to C. Bice, Lot 41 of Colonial Crossing, 118 Tradesmen Trail, Troutman, $343,000, on Aug. 1.

From K. and L. Montgomery to C. and L. Winkeljohn, .814 acre, 176 Flower House Loop, Troutman, $225,000, on Aug. 1.

From J. Byers/TR, J. Byers/TR and James & JoAnn Byers Trust to S. Alaniz and C. and V. Parker, 3.01 acres, Byers Road, Troutman, $90,000, on Aug. 1.

From Barium Springs Home for Children to Iredell-Statesville Board of Education, two tracts, 18.23 acres, Old Mountain Road, Troutman, $187,000, on Aug. 1.

From J. and C. Davis to Burgs Carwash LLC, Lot 1 of Allison Acres No. 2, 156 Brer Fox Trail, Troutman, $927,000, on Aug. 2.

From T. and T. and B. Winslow to Foley Home Sales, LLC, 7.49 acres, 541 Perry Road, Troutman, $500,000, on Aug. 2.

From S. Zittle and K. Zittle/AIF & Invl to J. and C. Davis, Lot 60 of Falls Cove-Streamwood, 187 Chaska Loop, Troutman, $888,000, on Aug. 3.

From C. and T. Lippard and T. Swedlund to D. and A. Sisk, 2.210 acres, 960 Perth Road, Troutman, $490,000, on Aug. 3.

From A. and S. Khalil to Opendoor Property C, LLC, Lot 60 of Falls Cove, 129 Falls Cove Drive, Troutman, $465,500, on Aug. 3.

From Troutman Bowman, LLC to NVR, Inc., Lot 45 of Weathers Creek, Troutman, $80,500, on Aug. 3.

From Lennar Carolinas, LLC to G. and C. Sirianni, Lot 248 of Falls Cove at Lake Norman, 188 Tackle Box Drive, Troutman, $483,000, on Aug. 4.

From M. Whitlow Jr. to Red Maple Resources, LLC, 0.0725 acre, 778 S. Main St., Troutman, $4,000, on Aug. 4.

From NVR, Inc. to A. Pozega, Lot 114 of Weathers Creek, 185 Crownpiece St., Troutman, $328,000, on Aug. 4.

From NVR, Inc. to J. Baez and C. Medina, Lot 113 of Weathers Creek, 187 Crownpiece St., Troutman, $326,000, on Aug. 5.

From E. Sunderlin to A. and T. Solis, Lots 1-3 of Wiltshire Creek, 143, 149 and 155 Wiltshire Road, Troutman, $359,000, on Aug. 5.

From W. and W. and M. and M. Wingate to FKH SFR L, L.P., Lot 188 of Sutters Mill II, 155 Parkmont Drive, Troutman, $470,000, on Aug. 5.

From M. Bryant, M. Hayes, J. and J. Bryant, A. Bryant/AIF and C. Bryant/AIF to S. McKinnon, Lot 115 of Inglewood, 409 West Ave. W, Troutman, $60,000, on Aug. 5.

From True Homes, LLC to J. Gamboa-Porras, J. Gamboa Porras, J. Porras and Y. Duque, Lot 84 of Sutters Mill II, 120 Fern Lane, Troutman, $430,000, on Aug. 5.

From Lennar Carolinas, LLC to M. and E. Miller, Lot 241 of Falls Cove at Lake Norman, 204 Tackle Box Drive, Troutman, $461,000, on Aug. 5.

From D. and R. Barbeau to NR SN NC A, LLC, Lot 4 of Sutter’s Mill, 302 Fesperman Circle, Troutman, $400,000, on Aug. 5.

UNION GROVE

From R. Solis and B. and B. Meredith to O. Campos and T. Meza, .306 acre, 138 LP Drive, Union Grove, $40,000, on Aug. 1.