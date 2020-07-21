Iredell County real estate transactions: July 5-7

TOP FIVE
From C. Nozet to D. and D. and D. Perry, (Lot 385), 128 Charter Place, Mooresville, $1,430,000, on July 6.
From N. and M. Jungmann to A. Frisbee, Lot 2 of Pine Knoll Court, 812 McKendree Road, Mooresville, $1,287,500, on July 7.
From D. and H. Smith to J. and R. Hallam, Lot 9 of Burl Acres, 132 Burley Dr., Mooresville, $775,000, on July 6.
From JRN Investments, LLC to NVR, Inc., Lots 57-60 and 72-75 of Langtree at Waterfront, 144 Lanyard Dr., Mooresville, and 105 Helm Lane, Mooresville, $691,500, on July 6.
From C. and L. Arnold to P. and P. Maholtz, Lot 168 of Bells Crossing, 249 S. San Agustin Dr., Mooresville, $660,000, on July 7.
HARMONY
From T. Renegar/TR and Terry D. Renegar Revocable Living Trust to R. Higgins, .615 acre, 162 Amber Hill Road, Harmony, $15,000, on July 6.
MOORESVILLE
From J. and G. Gardner to P. and D. Solomone, Lot 66 of Wellesley East, 141 Chertsey Dr., Mooresville, $320,000, on July 6.
From Sellers, Ayers, Dortch & Lyons, P.A./TR and M. Johnson to Clear Capital Investment Group, LLC, tracts, 336 Beaten Path Road, Mooresville, $522,500, on July 6.
From M. Hartman to C. Homistek, Unit 200 of Harbor Point Village Condominiums, 637 Williamson Road, Mooresville, $355,000, on July 6.
From D. and D. Schreiber and E. Schreiber/AIF to M. Leyva and S. Sastre, Lot 5 of Grace Meadows, 136 Carolina Wren Dr., Mooresville, $120,000, on July 6.
From L. Ballard, L. Cope and M. Crabtree to S. Whitmire, Lot 80 of Windsor Woods, 114 Round Keep Lane, Mooresville, $235,000, on July 6.
From D.R. Horton, Inc. to E. and S. Anderson, Lot 200 of Atwater Landing, 299 Preston Road, Mooresville, $402,000, on July 6.
From D.R. Horton, Inc. to J. and B. Litz, Lot 329 of Atwater Landing, 153 Yellow Birch Loop, Mooresville, $365,000, on July 6.
From M/I Homes of Charlotte, LLC to O. and V. Johnson and H. Williams, Lot 3 of Heritage at Neel Ranch, 108 East Neel Ranch Road, Mooresville, $360,000, on July 7.
From W. and C. and C. Allen to Sunset Homes, LLC, Lot 31 of Shepherds Bluff, 151 Sheep Path Dr., Mooresville, $25,000, on July 7.
From J. Penwarden to Sunset Homes, LLC, Lot 33 of Shepherds Bluff, 139 Sheep Path Dr., Mooresville, $30,000, on July 7.
From D.R. Horton, Inc. to D. Colon and L. Bellamy, Lot 127 of Meadows at Coddle Creek, 121 West Americana Dr., Mooresville, $330,000, on July 7.
From J. Minton to G. and E. Georgakis, Lot 117 of Cypress Landing Townhomes, 102 S. Arcadian Way, Mooresville, $231,000, on July 7.
From W. Tatum and L. Little/AIF to N. and C. Drvar, Lot 11 of The Courtyards at Brawley Point, 155 Brawley Point Circle, Mooresville, $360,000, on July 7.
From G. and G. and N. Barth to A. and M. Van De Wall, Lot 1 of The Harbour, 105 Stormy Pointe Lane, Mooresville, $591,500, on July 7.
From J. Franklin and T. Nowak to B. and L. Ballenger, Lot 1 of The Estate at Davidson, 107 Clover Bank Road, Mooresville, $435,000, on July 7.
From D.R. Horton, Inc. to A. and T. Johnson, Lot 328 of Atwater Landing, 155 Yellow Birch Loop, Mooresville, $320,000, on July 7.
From J. and S. and S. Anderson to A. Preston and J. Sloan, Lot 293 of Curtis Pond, 105 Alborn Dr., Mooresville, $285,000, on July 7.
From Eastwood Construction Partners, LLC to T. Cottle Jr., Lot 76 of Wellesley West, 179 Bushney Loop, Mooresville, $384,500, on July 7.
From J. and L. Epstein to T. and J. Church, Lot 41 of Poplar Grove, 220 Tawny Bark Dr., Mooresville, $387,000, on July 7.
From C. and J. Price to E. and L. Scherer, Lot 55 of Shinnville Ridge, 116 Bedford Lane, Mooresville, $430,000, on July 7.
From W. and M. McClare to E. and J. Pond, Lot 52 of The Hampshires, 112 Louden Dr., Mooresville, $318,000, on July 7.
From K. and K. and M. Engen to R. and J. Abbott, two tracts, Lot 13 of Crystal Bay, 129 Crystal Circle, Mooresville, $467,000, on July 7.
From L. Dyer/TR and Leisha A. Dyer Living Trust to B. and R. Cameron, Lot 9 of Harbor View Pelican Point, 145 Stumpy Creek Road, Mooresville, $338,000, on July 7.
STATESVILLE
From N. Morrison and T. Brown/AIF to Davidson Holding Group, LLC, Lot 37 of Rolling Hills, 1203 Rolling Lane, Statesville, $68,000, on July 6.
From J. and B. Phillips, J. Phillips/TR and Lois A. Phillips Revocable Trust to Warren Companies Incorporated, multiple tracts, 30.5 acres Shelton Ave. and portion of 2.07 acres Shelton Ave., Statesville, $300,000, on July 6.
From M. Bardill/Comr to Sharpesburg Land, LLC, two tracts, 0.5 acres and 1.27 acres, 234 and 240 Odell Road, Statesville, $46,500, on July 6.
From C. Hill, C. Feimster and W. Hill to J. and B. Greene, 1.39 acres, TBD Old Mocksville Road, Statesville, $23,000, on July 6.
From J. Torrone to K. Potts, K. Smith-Potts, K. Smith and K. Potts, Lots 8 and 9 of Poplar Ridge, 270 and 276 Bluegill Lane, Statesville, $28,000, on July 6.
From Wells Fargo Bank, N.A./TR, Templeton Living Trust, L. Stiles/TR and J. Lackey/TR to N. Harder, Lot 4 of Queens Crest Townhomes, 1304 Royalty Circle, Statesville, $188,000, on July 6.
From J. Alfonso/Indvl & AIF and L. Martinez to K. Murray, Lot 57 of Martha’s Ridge, 2617 Andes Dr., Statesville, $225,000, on July 6.
From W. and T. and E. Dowell, K. Dowell/AIF, M. and R. Hutchens, D. and E. and E. and E. Dowell, E. and H. Massey and E. and P. and T. and J. Jarrell to K. and K. and S. and M. Dowell, 12.499 acres, Dowell Road, Statesville, $97,000, on July 6.
From W. and T. and E. Dowell, K. Dowell/AIF, M. and R. Hutchens, D. and E. and E. Dowell, E. and H. Massey and E. and P. and T. and J. Jarrell to M. and J. Gaither, 2.726 acres, Dowell Road, Statesville, $22,000, on July 6.
From J. Dodson to F. Smith Jr. and E. Bailey, metes and bounds, 512 Berkshire Dr., Statesville, $185,000, on July 6.
From True Homes, LLC to K. and M. and L. Sibille, Lot 57 of Larkin, 163 Canada Dr., Statesville, $324,500, on July 7.
From Offerpad (SPVBorrower1), LLC to C. and K. Colby, Lot 55 of Statesville Redevelopment Commission, 1016 McCollough St., Statesville, $99,000, on July 7.
From M. and G. Henderson to C. Deal and M. Sanford, Lot 22 of West Holland Farms Development, 604 Bost St., Statesville, $75,000, on July 7.
From S. and S. and S. White to R. and J. Wilson, Lot 6 of Greenbriar Farms, 303 Thistle Lane, Statesville, $24,500, on July 7.
From Premier Seven Group, LLC to J. and L. Engelhardt, Lot 75 of Lakewood Estates, 149 Old Airport Road, Statesville, $146,000, on July 7.
TROUTMAN
From Eugene T. Honeycutt Revocable Trust, Phyllis S. Honeycutt Revocable Trust, P. Honeycutt/TR and E. Taylor/TR to M. Hutchens, (Lots 186-190), 148 Era St., Troutman, $194,000, on July 6.
From J. and J. Houk to B. and L. Macartney, Lot 50 of Martha’s Vineyard, 135 Scarlet Tanager Road, Troutman, $290,000, on July 6.
From Opendoor Property Trust I to H. Newman and S. Jones, Lot 181 Sutter’s Mill, 254 Fesperman Circle, Troutman, $250,000, on July 6.
