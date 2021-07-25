Iredell County real estate transactions: July 6-12

The following deeds were filed in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from July 6-12. For more information regarding specific plots of land, visit www.co.iredell.nc.us/Departments/RegDeeds.
TOP FIVE
From Titan 1009 NC, LLC to Upstate Mooresville, LLC, (Lot 1), River Highway, Mooresville, $4,930,000, on July 9.
From Barkley Road Statesville, LLC to Barkley Road Properties, LLC, 67.90 acres, North Barkley Road, Statesville, $3,500,000, on July 7.
From P. and K. Cedrone to V. and P. Trivedi, Lot 36 of Sunset Pointe at the Harbour, 140 Cedar Bluff Lane, Mooresville, $2,900,000, on July 12.
From J. Johnson Jr. and L. Johnson/Indvl & AIF to S. and W. Augustine, Lot 39 of Sailor’s Lair, 164 Teakwood Lane, Mooresville, $2,050,000, on July 8.
From M. and A. Relyea to L. Snook and O. Nikita, Lot 8 of The Point on Norman, 148 Quaker Road, Mooresville, $1,995,000, on July 6.
CLEVELAND
From D. and D. and C. and W. Robinson to B. and C. Robinson, 8.51 acres, 782 Barry Oak Road, Cleveland, $141,500, on July 6.
HAMPTONVILLE
From Chambers Revocable Living Trust, L. Chambers/TR, L. Chambers/TR and J. and D. Orren to J. and D. Orren, 0.949 acre +/- Barnard Mill Road, Hamptonville, $2,000, on July 7.
HARMONY
From N. Tennant to D. and T. Holbrook, 1.143 acres, 163 Tomlin Road, Harmony, $269,000, on July 9.
MOORESVILLE
From R. and R. Hinkson to H. Clarkson, Lot 109 of Allison Park, 1070 Emerson Drive, Mooresville, $320,000, on July 6.
From G. and J. Morris to F. and L. Kovacs, Lot 61 of Wellesley East, 144 Colborne Drive, Mooresville, $506,500, on July 6.
From S. and E. Maynard to M. and A. Dickmann, Lot 11 of White Oaks, 290 Heritage Place, Mooresville, $370,000, on July 6.
From K. Cornwell-Stanley, K. Cornwell Stanley and K. and J. Stanley to BAF 3, LLC, Lot 64 of Kistler Mill, 118 Sawhorse Drive, Mooresville, $235,000, on July 6.
From M. and C. Lambert to K. and R. Lewis, Lot 20 of Mills Forest, 135 Greentree Drive, Mooresville, $280,000, on July 6.
From Russnick Properties LLC to C. Gardner, Lot 4 of Mooresville Mill Village, 207 E. Pressley Ave., Mooresville, $193,000, on July 6.
From R. and R. Bishop and K. and S. Wall to A. and M. Marky, metes and bounds, 394 Stonemarker Road, #103, Mooresville, $880,000, on July 6.
From W. Newcombe, S. Schmid/Indvl & AIF and J. Schmid to A. and K. Garcia, metes and bounds, 169 Rocky River Road, Mooresville, $175,000, on July 6.
From G. and J. Martinescu to BWA Builders, LLC, Lots 19 and 20, Albany Drive, Mooresville, $95,000, on July 7.
From M. and A. Campbell to BAF 3, LLC, Lot 15 of Ketchie Acres, 145 Sun Lane, Mooresville, $297,000, on July 7.
From Richard A. Bickle, Jr. Revocable Living Trust, R. Bickle Jr./TR and R. Bickle Jr./TR to MMIT Group Fund 2020A LLC, Lot 50 of Diamond Head, 126 Emerald Drive, Mooresville, $687,500, on July 7.
From Ellis Rental Properties, LLC to P. Portell/TR and Donald J. and Phyllis Portell Revocable Trust Agreement, Lot 6 of Cascade Rayon Mills, 6 Cascade St., Mooresville, $195,000, on July 7.
From M. Edmond to T. Kennedy, Lot 6 of Bradford Place townhomes, 712 N. Main St., Mooresville, $264,000, on July 7.
From R. Nagel to RM1 SFR PropCo A, L.P., Lot 8 of Mills Pond, 954 Cornelius Road, Mooresville, $255,000, on July 7.
From K. Handler and Lake Norman Townhouse, LLC to G. Madrid, Lot 81 of Cove at Morrison Plantation, 149 Portola Valley Drive, Unit E, Mooresville, $350,000, on July 7.
From R. and T. Ragan to M. and J. Briant, Lot 25 of Glynwater, 184 Stone Ridge Lane, Mooresville, $357,000, on July 7.
From N. and J. Lacoursiere to A. Myers, Lot 62 of Creek Stone, 123 Country Lake Drive, Mooresville, $590,000, on July 7.
From T. and T. and H. Derma to B. Dolecki, Lot 330 of Cherry Grove, 208 Crimson Orchard Drive, Mooresville, $450,000, on July 7.
From L. and J. Lee to A. Scafaru and V. Baloiu, Lot 27 of Morrison Plantation, 198 Montibello Drive, Mooresville, $501,000, on July 7.
From J. and J. Garrity and J. Wise to OP SPE TPA1, LLC, Lot 76 of The Hampshires, 186 English Hills Drive, Mooresville, $234,500, on July 8.
From V. Murray/TR and Joanne Saccone Trust to S. and M. Ware, two tracts, Lots 56 and 56A of Templeton Bay, 104 Pauls Lane, Mooresville, $681,000, on July 8.
From K. and Z. McMillen to Woodland & Waterview, LLC, (Lot 1), 160 Claiborne Drive, Mooresville, $149,500, on July 8.
From C. and C. Walsh to M. and R. Akbar, Lot 15 of Pinnacle Shores, 126 Indigo Lane, Mooresville, $1,450,000, on July 8.
From J. Piorkowski, M. Cole, M. Piorkowski and K. Cole to N. Hooper, Lot 6 of The Meadows at Reed Creek, 122 Meadow Pond Lane, Mooresville, $350,000, on July 8.
From J. Williamson to R. and F. Mercedes, Lot 300 of Curtis Pond, 203 Elba Drive, Mooresville, $367,000, on July 8.
From D. and N. Elliott to C. and J. Gordievsky, Lot 11 of Winslow Bay, 163 Walmsley Drive, Mooresville, $350,000, on July 8.
From Chris Wilson Kelly Revocable Trust Agreement and C. Kelly/TR to G. Ruha and E. Cajucom, Lot 76 of Johnson Manor, 145 Martingale Ave., Mooresville, $320,000, on July 8.
From C. and C. Lamson and B. and B. Kish to R. and D. Bradley, Lot 18 of Harris Hill, 106 Teaberry Court, Mooresville, $176,000, on July 8.
From D.R. Horton, Inc. to S. White and J. Bowie, Lot 453 of Atwater Landing, 430 Preston Road, Mooresville, $421,000, on July 8.
From D. and D. and A. Osorio to A. Brown and K. Spaulding, Lot 191 of Heritage at Neel Ranch, 182 Willow Valley Drive, Mooresville, $313,000, on July 8.
From C. Norman, D. Boyd and D. Presnell to 786 Holdings, LLC, Lots 9 and 10 of Patterson Heights, 342 Bell St., Mooresville, $22,500, on July 8.
From Harbor Landing Development, LLC to Nest Homes, LLC, two tracts, Lots 4, 12 and 14 of Harbor Landing, 939 Cornelius Road, Mooresville and 204 Sagemore Road, Mooresville, $475,000, on July 8.
From T. Finke and C. Tam to S. and P. Burns, Lot 31 of Water Oak at Lake Norman, 160 Water Oak Drive, Mooresville, $325,000, on July 8.
From J. Harmon/Exr & Indvl, C. Rominger/Exr & Indvl, B. Rominger, J. Pinkham and W. Howell/Est to A. and R. Hair, Lot 4A of Back Forty, 102 Malibu Road, Mooresville, $785,000, on July 8.
From K. Rose and L. Brosseau to R. Pearson and C. Osborne, Lots 8 and 9 of Washam Point, Mooresville, $350,000, on July 8.
From C. and J. Drysdale to Progress Charlotte, LLC, Lot 4 of Curtis Pond, 112 Bluffton Road, Mooresville, $300,000, on July 8.
From B. and B. and T. and T. Davis to B. and A. Fariss, Lot 80 of Idlewood Harbor, 285 Elysian Drive, Mooresville, $337,000, on July 8.
From K. Tuntelder to BAF 3, LLC, Lot 132 of Commodore Peninsula, 326 Commodore Loop, Mooresville, $379,000, on July 9.
From G. and M. Morgan to A. and K. Bell, Lot 598 of Curtis Pond, 140 Gage Drive, Mooresville, $346,000, on July 9.
From D.R. Horton, Inc. to K. and T. Crockett, Lot 457 of Atwater Landing, 440 Preston Road, Mooresville, $447,500, on July 9.
From Georgia Mills, L.L.C. to D.R. Horton, Inc., Lot 65 of Lakewalk, 155 Hanks Bluff Drive, Mooresville, $72,500, on July 9.
From J. Wolyniak to A. Borne II and D. Bennett, Lot 50 of Bradford Glyn, 112 Canopy Court, Mooresville, $298,000, on July 9.
From B. Huss to M. Zubor, 119 Steam Engine Drive, Unit 104, Mooresville, $118,000, on July 9.
From A. Justin and S. Soosaimanickam to S. and A. Ghatpande, Lot 20 of Northington Woods, 194 Northington Woods Drive, Mooresville, $425,000, on July 9.
From A. and D. Trocke to Ribbon Home SPV II, LLC, Lot 19 of Pecan Hills, 197 Pecan Hills Drive, Mooresville, $465,000, on July 9.
From H. and H. and R. and R. Hansen to Redhead Land & Development, LLC, parcels 1 and 3 of Farmstead at Oak Ridge-tracts 1 and 2, Mooresville, $650,000, on July 9.
From J. and C. Lease to M. Alvarez and P. Siciliano, Lot 1381 of The Point, 2023 Brawley School Road, Mooresville, $375,000, on July 9.
From S. Zammitti to E. Bette and M. Sonneveld, Lot 951 of The Point, 110 Fitchburg Court, Mooresville, $1,200,000, on July 9.
From D.R. Horton, Inc. to K. and K. Howard, Lot 454 of Atwater Landing, 432 Preston Road, Mooresville, $422,000, on July 9.
From A. and K. and K. Borem to M. Lotito and M. Turner, (Lot 2), 943 Shinnville Road, Mooresville, $530,000, on July 9.
From OP SPE TPA1, LLC to IH6 Property North Carolina L.P., Lot 250 of Morrison Plantation, 112 Charing Place, Mooresville, $365,000, on July 9.
From E. Stewart to M. and E. Henson, Lots, 0.46 acre, 1133 Mecklenburg Highway, Mooresville, $205,000, on July 9.
From S. Holan and K. Holan/Invdl & AIF to R. and C. Quick, Lot 91 of Northbridge, 104 Fallon Lane, Mooresville, $510,000, on July 9.
From B. Mielnicki and A. and A. and A. Sandford to A. and M. Rogalski, Lot 32 of The Harbour, 128 Windy Knoll Lane, Mooresville, $651,000, on July 9.
From J. and M. Myers to J. Watts, Lot 1 of Cornelius Estates, Mooresville, $52,500, on July 9.
From Zillow Homes Property Trust to R. and A. James, Lot 294 of Curtis Pond, 109 Alborn Drive, Mooresville, $402,000, on July 9.
From M. and L. Holshouser to Spands Group, LLC, metes and bounds, 216 E. Statesville Ave., Mooresville, $24,000, on July 9.
From K. and K. Slaughter and F. and F. Forcino to MH 3 Investments, LLC, Lot 14 of Springfield, 105 Beechfield Court, Mooresville, $370,000, on July 9.
From T. and T. and T. Boyles to OP SPE TPA1, LLC, Lot 3 of Fieldnwood No. 1, 539 W. Wilson Ave., Mooresville, $181,000, on July 9.
From M/I Homes of Charlotte, LLC to D. and A. Osorio, Lot 109 of Heritage at Neel Ranch, 124 W. Neel Ranch Road, Mooresville, $327,500, on July 9.
From M. and M. and B. and B. Bonicelli to Zillow Homes Property Trust, Lot 613 Curtis Pond, 287 Glennallen Road, Mooresville, $355,500, on July 9.
From A. Burris and A. Moore to G. Alvarez, Lot 3 of White Oak, 651 Heatherly Road, Mooresville, $335,000, on July 9.
From D. Dodge and D. Christian to B. and M. Bonicelli, Lot 50 of Shinnville Ridge, 125 Bedford Lane, Mooresville, $415,000, on July 12.
From M/I Homes of Charlotte, LLC to The Bales Revocable Trust, Lot 144 of Heritage at Neel Ranch, 107 Dawn Run Loop, Mooresville, $359,500, on July 12.
From G. and M. Vacek to J. and L. Brijeski, Lot 7 of Sunset Pointe II at the Harbour, 118 Cades Cove Lane, Mooresville, $1,011,000, on July 12.
From Nest Homes, LLC to R. and A. Morton, Lot 82 of Atwater Landing, 136 Preston Road, Mooresville, $669,000, on July 12.
From M. Brusca to M. and C. Hernandez, Lot 81 of Stafford, 157 Welcombe St., Mooresville, $546,000, on July 12.
From ARVM 5, LLC to CPI/Amherst SFR Program II Owner, L.L.C., Lot 109 of Brantley Place, 106 Daventry Place, Mooresville, $368,000, on July 12.
From Foley Home Sales, LLC to K. Johnson, Lot 5 of Country Meadows, 124 Country Meadows Drive, Mooresville, $270,000, on July 12.
From J. and J. and P. and P. Bullard to S. Henn and B. and K. and R. Palluck, Lot 2 of White Oaks Acres, 1135 Grace Meadow Drive, Mooresville, $303,000, on July 12.
From S. Jasper to A. Canton, metes and bounds, 348 W. McLelland Ave., Mooresville, $276,000, on July 12.
From B. and H. Jordan to Offerpad (SPVBorrower1), LLC, Lot 89 and 90 of Chesapeake Pointe, 342 Cove Creek Loop, Mooresville, $600,000, on July 12.
From R. and M. Gallman to HKLR Storage, LLC, 2.95 acres, 164 Stutts Road, Mooresville, $480,000, on July 12.
From P. and P. Benfield to Rent the Farms, LLC, (Lot 330), 0.913 acre, 142 Ballycastle Road, Mooresville, $650,000, on July 12.
From B. Cruz and M. Lopez to P. and M. Saeger, Lot 239 of Stafford, 138 Tetcott St., Mooresville, $456,000, on July 12.
From D.R. Horton, Inc. to F. and K. Rodriquez, Lot 97 of Meadows at Coddle Creek, 143 Championship Drive, Mooresville, $405,500, on July 12.
From M. Ripa and S. Zinszer to B. and M. Cohen, Lot 84 of The Villages at Byers Creek, 173 Rainberry Drive, Mooresville, $428,000, on July 12.
From M. and S. Spears to K. Purcell, E. Purcell-Edwards, E. Purcell Edward and E. Edwards, Lot 49 of Trillium, 135 Heron Cove Loop, Mooresville, $535,000, on July 12.
From M. Dutcher and B. Kinser to F. Zhang, 0.54 acre, metes and bounds, 538 Canvasback Road, Mooresville, $1,030,000, on July 12.
From E. Hayes Sr./Est, E. Hayes Jr./Indvl & Exr, K. Hayes, M. and C. Rumple and D. and D. and G. and S. Hayes to SFR JV-2 Acquision LLC, Lot 116 of Gabriel Estates, 109 Gabriel Drive, Mooresville, $300,000, on July 12.
STATESVILLE
From M. and K. Estep to J. McGrath, Lot 20 of Rill Hills Estates, 125 Island Terrace Road, Statesville, $28,000, on July 6.
From J. and J. and L. and L. Wilson to G. and R. Runkles, two tracts, Lots 18 and 19 of Blueberry Hill Estates, 254 Blueberry Drive, Statesville, $620,000, on July 6.
From S. Decesare to M. and A. Selvey, Lot 10 of Wayside Estates, 119 Red Walnut Drive, Statesville, $51,000, on July 6.
From C. and B. Moose to J. Hinceman, three tracts, Lots 6-10 of Jo Monni Acres, 237 Jo Monni Loop, Statesville, $137,000, on July 6.
From N. and N. and C. Woodard to Opendoor Property J, LLC, Lots 95-98 and part of Lot 99 of Kenwood Park, 815 Kentwood Drive, Statesville, $172,000, on July 6.
From T. Wilder to T. Eschenbacher, Lot 2 of Wexford, 217 River Hill Road, Statesville, $245,000, on July 6.
From J. Huffman to J. Huffman and J. and C. Wiles, Lot 65 of River Run II, 111 Bramblewood Drive, Statesville, $1,500, on July 6.
From S. and D. and C. Frogge to S. and D. and C. and T. Frogge, metes and bounds, 232 Antietam Road, Statesville, $1,000, on July 6.
From S. and S. Zeiders to C. Yoho, (Lots 6 and 7), 151 Estate Drive, Statesville, $8,500, on July 6.
From J. and E. Childress to D. Todd, metes and bounds, 822 Cherry St., Statesville, $182,500, on July 7.
From K. and S. Smith to RM1 SFR PropCo A, L.P., Lot 195 of Hidden Lakes, 227 Hidden Lakes Road, Statesville, $330,000, on July 7.
From H. Joiner to Opendoor Property J, LLC, Lot 149 of Olde Statesville, 129 Altondale Drive, Statesville, $271,000, on July 7.
From H. Turner, R. and R. Clemons and R. Turner to R. and C. Griffin, Lot 10 of Developers Enterprises Inc., 219 Springfield Road, Statesville, $287,000, on July 7.
From J. and J. Leonard to RS Rental I, LLC, Lot 18 of Oaks at Brookgreen, 950 Ashland Ave., Statesville, $202,500, on July 7.
From J. and O. Saglimbeni to FKH SFR PropCo G, L.P., Lot 15 of Larkin Golf Club, 124 Ridgemont Lane, Statesville, $360,000 on July 7.
From E. Aragundi to Future Realty, LLC, Lot 23 of Martha’s Ridge, 2491 Marthas Ridge Drive, Statesville, $215,000, on July 7.
From J. and M. Hendrix to H. Sanchez, Lot 110 of Beverly Heights, 434 Millsaps Road, Statesville, $200,000, on July 7.
From D. Mercer to RS Rental I, LLC, Lot 1 of Valley Stream Park, 128 Brierwood Road, Statesville, $268,500, on July 7.
Lot 47 of Mulberry Street Commons, Mulberry St., Statesville, Lots 9, 116 of Stonebridge, 131, 148 Vermillion Loop, Statesville and Lot 42 of Stonebridge, 213 Wolf Creek Lane, Statesville, $405,500, on July 7.
From J. and A. Edge and A. Badra to SFR JV-2 Acquisition LLC, Lot 2 of Jan Joy Acres, 2110 Beauty St., Statesville, $225,000, on July 8.
From T. and M. Allen to S. and K. Smith, Lot 41 of Audubon Acres, 103 Meadowlark Lane, Statesville, $309,000, on July 8.
From The William Thomas Jackson Revocable Trust Agreement and W. Jackson/TR to W. Ellis Jr., 43 acres, Liberty Hill Road, Statesville, $150,000, on July 8.
From T. and A. Waters to A. and N. Merchant, Lot 9 of Buffalo Shoals Park, 2311 Buffalo Shoals Road, Statesville, $257,000, on July 8.
From D. Dobbins to Opendoor Property J, LLC, Lot 378 of Hidden Lakes, 149 Hidden Lakes Road, Statesville, $288,000, on July 8.
From J. and J. McHargue to K. Crouch, metes and bounds, 229 Troutman Farm Road, Statesville, $19,500, on July 8.
From L. and K. Britcher to R. and K. Allen, Lot 79 of Meadow Oaks, 126 Golden Oak Drive, Statesville, $370,000, on July 8.
From D. and W. and W. Hester to J. Webster Jr., three tracts, metes and bounds, 0.107 acre, Penny Drive, Statesville, $14,000, on July 8.
From C. and C. and D. Gilbert to C. and M. Sheridan, Lot 2 of The Highlands at Lake Norman, 111 Shadow Ridge Court, Statesville, $67,500, on July 8.
From S & D Homes, LLC to M. Cascaddon and J. Wright III, Lot 10 of Deerfield Estates, 169 Deerfield Lane, Statesville, $114,000, on July 8.
From B. Davidson to P. and L. Summers, Lot 5 of Eastbrook, 2603 E. Broad St., Statesville, $355,000, on July 9.
From D. Maurer to F. Cunningham, Lots of Reynolda, 416 Salisbury Road, Statesville, $210,000, on July 9.
From Dependable Development, Inc. to True Homes, LLC, Lot 63 of Larkin, Statesville, $71,000, on July 9.
From West Properties of Statesville, LLC, J. West Jr./TR, J. Roscoe West Living Trust, R. West Jr./TR, R. West Jr./TR, The Trust Bank of America, N.A./TR, West Memorial Fund Trust, J. Sullivan/TR and J. Sullivan/TR to Ken Farris Family, LLC, 28.798 acres, 130 Deer Ridge Lane, Statesville, $1,150,000, on July 9.
From Dependable Development, Inc. to True Homes, LLC, Lots 62 and 67 of Larkin, Statesville, $141,500, on July 9.
From A. and H. Prevette to R. Keziah, 0.767 acre, Prospect Road, Statesville, $8,000, on July 9.
From D. and J. Mills to K. and K. Courtney, 27 of Oakland Heights, 484 Summit Ave., Statesville, $155,000, on July 9.
From S. and M. Pendergrass to J. Guerrero, Lots 33 and 34 of Green Acres, Dillon Drive, Statesville, $150,000, on July 9.
From P. and K. Dunlop to S. Stoneking and M. Zusman, metes and bounds, 640 Davie Ave., Statesville, $472,000, on July 9.
From R. and M. Beachy to D. Bravo Jr., metes and bounds, Lot PT29 of Bank Heights, 923 Knox Ave., Statesville, $137,000, on July 9.
From J. and J. and J. and M. Kisling to RS Rental I, LLC, Lot 2 of Lincoln Estates, 1120 Rita Ave., Statesville, $125,500, on July 12.
From L. and G. Gomez to SFR JV-1 Property LLC, Lot 159 of Tara’s Trace, 2178 Wexford Way, Statesville, $225,000, on July 12.
From M. and M. and K. Mason to H. Nguyen and K. Tran, Lot 45 of Brookgreen, 1013 Hunter St., Statesville, $267,000, on July 12.
From D. and D. and S. Firestone, J. and L. and S. Freeman and A. and D. Feldman to AIP Property Group LLC, 9 tax parcels/4 tracts, Monroe Street, Cass Street and Ivey Lane, Statesville, $23,500, on July 12.
From K. and S. Kiley to Crowne Property Acquisitions LLC, Lot 19 of Allison Summit, 716 Caldwell St., Statesville, $222,000, on July 12.
From C. Mann to C. and C. Castillo, Lot 138 of Tara’s Trace, 2119 Wexford Way, Statesville, $235,000, on July 12.
From J. and J. and T. and T. Brown to A. Overcash, .45 acre, 144 Fort Dobbs Road, Statesville, $45,000, on July 12.
From Ribbon Home SPV I, LLC to Hudson SFR Property Holdings II LLC, Lot 4 of Pine Forest, 114 Carolinian Drive, Statesville, $292,000, on July 12.
From S. and S. Baker to Unashamed Romans 116, LLC, (Lot 46), 1108 S. Meeting St., Statesville, $45,000, on July 12.
From D. and P. Campbell to J. Hritz and S. Shaw, Lot 23 Barium Seasons Village, 232 Winter Flake Drive, Statesville, $530,000, on July 12.
From W. and D. Owen, C. and E. Hutchison and J. Moe to J. and M. Overcash, two parcels, metes and bounds, PT35 and 36 of Park Grove, 510 Red Fox Trail, Statesville, $250,000, on July 12.
TROUTMAN
From J. and J. Babela to M. Bunting, metes and bounds, 0.969 acre, 741 S. Main St., Troutman, $90,000, on July 6.
From P. Stewart to FKH SFR PropCo G, L.P., Lot 152 of Sutter’s Mill, 174 Fesperman Circle, Troutman, $347,000, on July 7.
From D. and D. Sain, D. and D. Deyton and H. Sain to J. and L. Edwards, Lot 4 of Brendle Hills, 559 Hicks Creek Road, Troutman, $298,000, on July 6.
From The Starr Family Revocable Trust and M. Starr/TR to H. and D. Sain, Lot 9 of Tremount, 156 Tremount Lane, Troutman, $375,000, on July 7.
From C. and K. Boschele to SN NC, LLC, Lot 22 of Sutter’s Mill, 279 Fesperman Circle, Troutman, $320,000, on July 7.
From R. and A. Brock, J. Taskin, J. Brock and J. Taskin to Journey Capital, LLC, Lot 159 of Inglewood, Valleybrook Lane, Troutman, $9,500, on July 7.
From Dependable Development, Inc. to True Homes, LLC, Lots 38 and 51 of Sutter’s Mill, 159 and 166 Fairfield Drive, Troutman, $127,500, on July 7.
From Windstone Crossing, Inc. to C. and C. and B. Bowyer, Lot 32 of Windstone Crossing, 134 Holly Springs Loop, Troutman, $326,500, on July 7.
From NVR, Inc. to S. Beaufort, Lot 151 of Weathers Creek subdivision, Troutman, $278,000, on July 7.
From Iron Ivey, LLC to CMH Homes, Inc., Lot 60 of Rocky Creek Cove, 116 Brook Creek Drive, Troutman, $25,000, on July 7.
From Troutman Baptist Church, F. Beaver/TR, B. Lail/TR and F. Hall/TR to A. and C. Larson, 0.092 acre, S. Eastway Drive, Troutman, $3,000, on July 8.
From A. and N. Hedley and L. and M. Shadley to ARVM 5, LLC, (Lot 15), 154 Ruffin Loop, Troutman, $110,000, on July 8.
From Lennar Carolinas, LLC to L. Johnson and N. Schrenker, Lot 138 of Falls Cove at Lake Norman, 140 Slip Shot Lane, Troutman, $390,000, on July 8.
From T. and A. Chidester to Daniel F. and Sandra D. MacLean Living Trust Agreement, Lot 116 of Sanders Ridge, 118 Round Rock Road, Troutman, $450,000, on July 8.
From Lennar Carolinas, LLC to D. and N. Elliott, Lot 136 of Falls Cove at Lake Norman, 146 Slip Shot Lane, Troutman, $347,000, on July 8.
From R. and M. Rumbaugh to E. and M. Harms, Lot 51 of Falls Cove-Streamwood, 249 Ashmore Circle, Troutman, $650,000, on July 9.
From N. Sookdeo, Y. Sookdeo/Indvl & AIF and E. Ramlagan to Town of Troutman, 1.146 acres, 160 Wagner St., Troutman, $255,000, on July 9.
From True Homes, LLC to M. and M. Carroll, Lot 64 of Sutters Mill II, 125 Fairfield Drive, Troutman, $327,000, on July 9.
From D. and D. Bartos and K. Keaton to SFR JV-1 Property LLC, Lot 29 of South Trace, 812 Trace Court, Troutman, $295,000, on July 12.
From Lennar Carolinas, LLC to J. Shoemake, Lot 139 of Falls Cove at Lake Norman, 136 Slip Shot Lane, Troutman, $359,500, on July 12.
From NVR, Inc. to J. Hayden Jr., Lot 148 of Weathers Creek, Troutman, $307,000, on July 12.
From Onsrud Development, LLC to C.R. Onsrud, Inc., Lots 3 and 4 of Troutman Industrial Park, 117 Technology Drive, Troutman, $1,000,000, on July 12.
From Lennar Carolinas, LLC to A. Torrillo and S. Mistretta, Lot 127 of Falls Cove at Lake Norman, 132 Port Bow Drive, Troutman, $357,000, on July 12.
From M. and C. Salter to B. Turnipseed, 1.03 acres, 428 Wagner St., Troutman, $400,000, on July 12.
From T. Somnitz to R. Brown, 2 acres, 149 Emmanuel Road, Troutman, $75,000, on July 12.
From S. Smith and B. Jones to K. and T. Tusing, Lots 5 and 6 of Sparrows Pass, 502 Pilch Road, Troutman, $265,000, on July 12.
UNION GROVE
From D. Tutterrow and J. Kruger to Grassy Knob, LLC, metes and bounds, 483 Grassy Knob, Union Grove, $91,500, on July 7.
From D. Howard/Indvl & Exr, M. Howard/Est, M. and R. and F. Howard, S. and W. Dotson and K. and D. Howard to L. and L. Welborn, two tracts, 1.75 acres and 2 acres, 6476, 6480 and 6486 Wilkesboro Highway, Union Grove, $200,000, on July 12.