Iredell County real estate transactions: July 7-13

The following deeds were filed in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from Aug. 7-13. For more information regarding specific plots of land, visit www.co.iredell.nc.us/Departments/RegDeeds.

TOP FIVE

From K. and K. and K. Young to Maple Grove Development Partners, LLC, 105.792 acres, 622 Faith Road, Mooresville, $3,950,000, on Aug. 8.

From WM. T. Burnett Fiber LLC to J & B Woodcrafts LLC, 2.033 acres, 123 Hatfield Road, Statesville, $1,785,000, on Aug. 9.

From A. and L. Zurick to M. and K. Doherty, Lot 507 of The Farms, 122 Willow Bend Court, Mooresville, $1,550,000, on Aug. 9.

From J. and P. and P. Liner to JTD Land Development, LLC, .478 acre, 101 Cobbler Cove Road, Mooresville, $1,400,000, on Aug. 11.

From M. and S. Riddell to J. and B. Martin, Lot 100 of Wildlife Bay, 188 Maple View Drive, Troutman, $1,290,000, on Aug. 10.

CLEVELAND

From R. and K. McFarland to M. and A. Gordon, (Lot 3), Mount Tabor Road, Cleveland, $140,000, on Aug. 12.

HARMONY

From L. Mauney to W. and T. Goodman, 7.201 acres +/-, East Memorial Highway, Harmony, $135,000, on Aug. 8.

From H. Mosier/TR, The Hayes Family Trust, L. Roby/Admr & Indvl, J. Roby/Est, C. Hayes/Indvl & TR, C. Hayes/Indvl & TR, The Hayes Family Living Trust, P. and R. Duffey and G. and K. Hayes to ROI Land Holdings LLC, metes and bounds, Sandy Springs Road, Harmony, $91,000, on Aug. 8.

From E. Pishner to A. and K. Sells, (Lot 68), 141 Pishner Drive, Harmony, $420,000, on Aug. 11.

From T. and H. Shumaker to T. and H. Chanthaphaeng, Lot 1 of Saddlegate, TBD Stine Road, Harmony, $43,000, on Aug. 12.

MOORESVILLE

From Red Bird Holdings, LLC to RS Rental III-A, LLC, metes and bounds, 108 Cornelius Road, Mooresville, $220,000, on Aug. 8.

From T. and T. Economou to W. and L. Ingram, Lots 8 and 9 of Beechtree Forest, 109 Rob Lane, Mooresville, $692,500, on Aug. 8.

From N. Thomas to F. and G. Allen, three tracts, Lots 2 and 3 of Meadowbrook and metes and bounds, 164 Timberland Loop, Mooresville, $365,000, on Aug. 8.

From A. and P. Bangs to C. Donley, Lot 255 of Meadows at Coddle Creek, 109 Eternal Drive, Mooresville, $410,000, on Aug. 8.

From M. and K. Doherty to M. Stumpf, Lot 75 of The Farms, 111 Cherry Bark Drive, Mooresville, $655,000, on Aug. 8.

From M. and M. and E. Baumwald to J. and C. Kosofsky, Lot 162 of Davidson Downes, 124 Castleview Lane, Mooresville, $955,000, on Aug. 8.

From J. and J. Danyels to Nest Homes, LLC, Lots 4 and 5 of Danyels Place, 570 Faith Road, Mooresville, $135,000, on Aug. 8.

From T. and T. and N. and N. and D. and D. Danyels to Nest Homes, LLC, two tracts, 5.07 acres and 3.41 acres, Faith Road, Mooresville, $636,000, on Aug. 8.

From K. Johnson/Indvl & Exr and S. Brower/Est to J. and N. Koch, Lot 94 of Lakewalk,116 Boatwright Lane, Mooresville, $434,000, on Aug. 9.

From C. Leisure to A. Williams, ½ acre, more or less, 712 N. Church St., Mooresville, $255,000, on Aug. 9.

From K. Busch to D. and S. Daniluk and B. and M. LaFlam, two tracts, metes and bounds and 1.36 acres, 248 and 254 Rustic Road, Mooresville, $620,000, on Aug. 9.

From M. Hoffman and P. Clifford to S. and T. and J. Ostrowski, Lot 1014 of Woodburn Crossing, 121 Marakery Road, B, Mooresville, $243,000, on Aug. 9.

From N. Thomas to I. Okioga, Lot 15 of Meadowbrook, metes and bounds, TBD Timberland Loop, Mooresville, $25,000, on Aug. 9.

From Lennar Carolinas, LLC to D. and J. Hopkins, Lot 43 of Gambill Forest, 189 Haddonsfield Drive, Mooresville, $442,000, on Aug. 9.

From D. Dew to D. Moncho, Lot 8 and part of Lot 7 of Windsor Woods, 129 Shining Armor Court, Mooresville, $350,000, on Aug. 9.

From JKB Smart Residential, LLC to S. Szefler, Lot 131 of Reed Creek, 100 Diamond Drive, Mooresville, $325,000, on Aug. 9.

From J. and J. and A. Murray to Opendoor Property J, LLC, Lot 10 of Waterside Landing, 103 Shadyview Lane, Mooresville, $485,000, on Aug. 10.

From C. Snow to SFR JV-2 Property LLC, Lot 20 of Underhill Village, 509 Underhill Lane, Mooresville, $310,000, on Aug. 10.

From Taylor Morrison of Carolinas, Inc. to A. Lessor, Lot 183 of Stafford at Langtree, 157 Tetcott St., Mooresville, $560,000, on Aug. 10.

From V. and V. Freeze to C. Lewis, metes and bounds, 1010 Oakridge Farm Highway, Mooresville, $154,000, on Aug. 10.

From Wells Fargo Bank, N.A., Wachovia Bank, National Association, First Union National Bank and First Union National Bank of North Carolina to TIL Holdings of Texas, L.L.C., 0.9759 acre, 552 E. Plaza Drive, Mooresville, $1,125,000, on Aug. 10.

From J. and K. and K. Goldinger to J. and J. Anders, Lot 172 of Brookhaven, 110 Navigator Court, Mooresville, $235,000, on Aug. 10.

From S. Blalock to D. and A. Moore, Lot 120 of Allison Park, 850 Emerson Drive, Mooresville, $360,000, on Aug. 10.

From L. and V. Hildreth to K. McGillicuddy and A. Bleuzen, +- 0.443 acre, 114 Pandora Road, Mooresville, $350,000, on Aug. 10.

From J. and J. Chase to M. Reyes-Dheming, M. Reyes Dheming, M. Dheming, L. Reyes-Dheming, L. Reyes Dheming and L. Dheming, Lot 12 of The Woodlands, 121 Bald Cypress Lane, Mooresville, $425,000, on Aug. 10.

From J. and K. Ross to K. Diuguid, Lot 54 of Woodleaf, 324 Kenway Loop, Mooresville, $840,000, on Aug. 10.

From Lennar Carolinas, LLC to K. Watts, Lot 46 of Gambill Forest, 179 Haddonsfield Drive, Mooresville, $433,500, on Aug. 10.

From Midfield Commercial Properties LLC to SIA 108 LLC, two tracts, 0.92 acre and 2.50 acres, 607 Bluefield Road, Mooresville and 119 Midnight Lane, Mooresville, $1,000,000, on Aug. 10.

From Monterey Bay – Charlotte, LLC to W. and T. Dean, Lot 39 of Davidson Pond, 110 Wilharr Court, Mooresville, $241,000, on Aug. 11.

From B. and B. and B. Diehl to A. and S. Coon, Lot 75 of Northbridge, 131 Snow Fountain Lane, Mooresville, $635,000, on Aug. 11.

From GKR Holdings, LLC to SU2 Properties, LLC, 169 N. Main St., Mooresville, $500,000, on Aug. 11.

From Lennar Carolinas, LLC to A. and J. Santos, Lot 121 of Gambill Forest, 179 Kennerly Center Drive, Mooresville, $434,500, on Aug. 11.

From Lennar Carolinas, LLC to R. and J. Farr, Lot 182 of Gambill Forest, 112 Abersham Drive, Mooresville, $388,000, on Aug. 11.

From B. and C. Baker to P. and K. Batt, Lot 7 of Trillium, 117 Heron Cove Loop, Mooresville, $780,000, on Aug. 11.

From T. and T. and J. Willig to L. Niessner-Pyatt, L. Niessner Pyatt, L. Pyatt, G. Niessner-Pyatt, G. Niessner Pyatt and G. Pyatt, (Lot 8), 159 Live Oak Lane, Mooresville, $720,000, on Aug. 11.

From LCB Properties, LLC to Ashley Pierce Enterprises, LLC, 1.515 acres, 337 Mazeppa Road, Mooresville, $350,000, on Aug. 11.

From T. Cotton Jr. to M. Roach, Lot 3 of Lutz Place, 334 Lutz Ave., Unit 336, Mooresville, $330,000, on Aug. 11.

From Habitat For Humanity of the Charlotte Region, Inc. and Habitat for Humanity of Charlotte, Inc. to T. Knox, Lot 2 of Eddy Place, 113 Leonard St., Mooresville, $196,000, on Aug. 11.

From Lennar Carolinas, LLC to P. Swamy and B. Chellam, Lot 61 of Gambill Forest, 121 Lambeth Loop, Mooresville, $472,000, on Aug. 12.

From L. and C. Dickey to C. Joya and E. Granados, 0.99 acre, 145 Brantley Acres Drive, Mooresville, $320,000 on Aug. 12.

From Marlo Corporation to Department of Transportation, metes and bounds, Charlotte Highway, Mooresville, $21,500, on Aug. 12.

From J. Holt/PTNR, J. Clark/PTNR, E. Settlemyre/PTNR and Overcash Properties Limited Partnership, RLLP to Z. Meadows, Lot 124 of Meeting Street Townhomes at Morrison Plantation, 250 Welton Way, Mooresville, $280,000, on Aug. 12.

From Hinckley Gauvain, LLC to Helmsman Homes, LLC, metes and bounds, 519 Biltmore St., Mooresville, $80,000, on Aug. 12.

From Briar Crest Commons, LLC to Helmsman Homes, LLC, multiple lots and parcels Hillcrest Village, 216, 220, 222, 224 and 228 Hillcrest Drive, Mooresville, $295,000, on Aug. 12.

From A. and B. Bird to H. Kowacz/TR, C. Kowacz/TR and The Kowacz Family Trust, Lot 10 of The Orchard, 149 Orchard Farm Lane, Mooresville, $739,000, on Aug. 12.

From Oak Street, LLC to M. Perkins Jr., Lot 32 of Ashley Woods, 175 Ashley Woods Drive, Mooresville, $250,000, on Aug. 12.

From D.R. Horton, Inc. to M. and K. Williams, lot 39 of Sequoia Forest, 143 N. Ranney Way, Mooresville, $425,500, on Aug. 12.

From Lennar Carolinas, LLC to M. Akula, Lot 187 of Gambill Forest, 105 Abersham Drive, Mooresville, $393,000, on Aug. 12.

From A. Bechy/TR and Anthony J. Bechy Revocable Trust to B. Kalmikoff and R. Neff, Lot 89 of Avalon, 127 Paradise Hills Circle, Mooresville, $375,000, on Aug. 12.

From C. Hoffman and B. Dcey to J. and H. Aaron, Lot 198 of Morrison Plantation, 117 S. Audubon Ave., Mooresville, $385,000, on Aug. 12.

MOUNT ULLA

From P. and E. Michaud to M. Johnson and O. Patterson, Lot 8 of Kilbourne Farms, 2211 Triplett Road, Mount Ulla, $290,000, on Aug. 12.

STATESVILLE

From D. Camphor to Investcar LLC, metes and bounds, 614 Durham Ave., Statesville, $8,500, on Aug. 8.

From Investcar LLC to NC Housing Solutions LLC, metes and bounds, 614 Durham Ave., Statesville, $21,500, on Aug. 8.

From True Homes, LLC to S. Mejia, J. Tavarez-Guzman, J. Tavarez Guzman and J. Guzman, Lot 349 of Hidden Lakes, Statesville, $354,500, on Aug. 8.

From D. Camphor to Investcar LLC, metes and bounds, 905 Ivey Lane, Statesville, $45,000, on Aug. 8.

From Investcar LLC to Maccabees, LLC, metes and bounds, 905 Ivey Lane, Statesville, $79,000, on Aug. 8.

From C. and C. and P. and P. Addison to H. W. Culp Lumber Company, 18 acres, 144 God’s Farm Drive, Statesville, $70,500, on Aug. 8.

From R. and R. and B. and B. Garner to FKH SFR L, L.P., Lot 152 or Tara’s Trace, 2175 Wexford Way, Statesville, $242,000, on Aug. 8.

From J. Smith to Russnick Properties, LLC, tract one, ¾ acre, 142 Sir George Circle, Statesville; tract two, metes and bounds, 2022 Shelton Avenue, Statesville; and tract three, ¾ acre, 140 Sir George Circle, Statesville, $210,000, on Aug. 8.

From Alford Farm and Timber, LLC to Waugh Property Management, LLC, (Lot 1), 324 Ashbrook Road, Statesville, $90,000, on Aug. 8.

From Diamond Hill Coal Company to Teramore Development, LLC, 1.491 acres, 1500 W. Front St., Statesville, $295,000, on Aug. 8.

From J. and J. Gantt and L. and M. Cole to C. and B. Southern, three tracts, metes and bounds, 11.366 acres, 144 Pops Lake Road, Statesville; Old Mocksville Road, Statesville; and New Salem Road, Statesville, $250,000, on Aug. 8.

From N. and N. Weicht to N. and J. Weicht, Lot 35 of Deer Crossing, 249 Sundance Circle, Statesville, $17,500, on Aug. 8.

From D. Camphor to Investcar, LLC, two tracts, ¼ acre and metes and bounds, 409 and 413 Chambers St., Statesville, $17,500, on Aug. 9.

From Investcar LLC to All 4 U Homes, LLC, two tracts, ¼ acre and metes and bounds, 409 and 413 Chambers St., Statesville, $44,500, on Aug. 9.

From C. Guthrie/Comr and L. Dickerson/Est to Purpose Real Estate Group, LLC, Lot 40 of Lakewood Estates, 111 Tower Drive, Statesville, $143,500, on Aug. 9.

From Adams Homes AEC, LLC to D. and L. Deese, Lot 75 of Fox Den, 209 Wedge View Way, Statesville, $407,500, on Aug. 9.

From J. Dison to HPA CL2 LLC, Lots 5-8 of Eastfield Estates, 120 Highview Circle, Statesville, $287,500, on Aug. 9.

From BVJ Properties, LLC to Nest Homes, LLC, Lots 26-28 of Greencrest, Central Drive, Statesville, $90,000, on Aug. 9.

From T. Lassiter Jr./Admr, J. Barber/Est and J. and B. and B. and A. and J. and J. and S. and J. and C. and P. and T. Barber to A. Richardson and N. Baron, tract 1, Prospect Hills, 314 Prospect Road, Statesville, $347,500, on Aug. 9.

From Lakota Partners, LLC to PoP Homes – GSO, LLC, Lot 46 of Stones Edge, 138 Peridot Drive, Statesville, $40,000, on Aug. 10.

From P. and P. Clanton Jr. to Abrego Remodelations LLC, 0.67 acre, 234 Log Cabin Road, Statesville, $28,500, on Aug. 10.

From A. and A. and W. and W. Wood to Kings Resolve Trust, metes and bounds, 312 Newbern Ave., Statesville, $22,000, on Aug. 10.

From D. and C. and C. Cushman to L. Shrader, Lot 5 of Spring Shore, 123 Spring Shore Road, Statesville, $325,000, on Aug. 10.

From A. and A. Lackey to W. Stiehm and C. Jones, two tracts, 3.6 acres and 4 acres, 2413 S. Chipley Ford Road, Statesville, $440,000, on Aug. 10.

From J. and M. Richards to K. King, Lot 56 of River Run II, 120 Bramblewood Drive, Statesville, $11,000, on Aug. 10.

From Premier Seven Group, LLC to RS Rental III-A, LLC, Lot 11 of Gregory Place, 408 Millsaps Road, Statesville, $215,000, on Aug. 10.

From James H. Rogers III Living Trust, J. Rogers III/TR, J. Rogers III/TR, L. Rogers/TR and L. Rogers/TR to T. and C. Douglas, two tracts, 58.89 acres and metes and bounds, 919 Midway Road, Statesville, $729,500, on Aug. 10.

From J. and J. and D. Starrett to H. Zelaya Jr., 0.889 acre, 127 Lamb Road, Statesville, $275,000, on Aug. 10.

From T. and T. and B. Stout to Investcar, LLC, metes and bounds, 611 Newbern Ave., Statesville, $10,000, on Aug. 10.

From Investcar, LLC to P. Parson/TR and Botanical Rose Trust, metes and bounds, 611 Newbern Ave., Statesville, $28,000, on Aug. 10.

From R. and M. Barron and J. Traylor to R. and K. Osborne, three tracts, 1.958 acres, metes and bounds and 1.145 acres, 229 and 219 Baymount Drive and lot, Baymount Drive, Statesville, $650,000, on Aug. 10.

From W. and C. Phelps to T. Wilson, 1.500 acres, 136 Limbo Rock Lane, Statesville, $160,000, on Aug. 10.

From M. and M. and N. Jones to D. and D. and K. Bouchillon, Lot 3 of Fox Den, 120 Wedge View Way, Statesville, $392,000, on Aug. 10.

From D. and L. and L. Broome to J. Hernandez-Rebollar, J. Hernandez Rebollar, J. Rebollar and J. Hernandez, Lot 50 of Beaver Farm, 160 Beaverbrook Road, Statesville, $15,000, on Aug. 10.

From Optimistic Venture Group, LLC to D. Evans, Lot 19 of Old Towne Mobile Homes Inc., 168 Dusty Loop, Statesville, $220,000, on Aug. 10.

From True Homes, LLC to C. Lee, Lot 104 of Martha’s Ridge, 2657 Andes Drive, Statesville, $422,000, on Aug. 10.

From B. Campbell, B. Little and W. and W. Campbell to J. and T. Morrison and K. and S. Nicholson, 2.74 acres, Longview Road, Statesville, $80,000, on Aug. 10.

From True Homes, LLC to S. Malloy and M. Dixon Jr., Lot 395 of Hidden Lakes, 119 Buoy Lane, Statesville, $347,500, on Aug. 11.

From S. and S. Welch and A. and D. Everhart to J. Dison, 0.48 acre, Tori Pass Lane, Statesville, $75,000, on Aug. 11.

From J. Donnelly/Est, L. Donnelly/Exr and R. and A. Cole to Oak Street, LLC, Lot 26 of Oakland Heights, Summit Avenue, #26, Statesville, $32,000, on Aug. 11.

From H. N. Parker Heirs, LLC to W. and A. Parker, Lots 6 and 16 of The North State Land Company Property, tract I; Lot 7 and 14 of The North State Land Company Property, tract II; and metes and bounds, tract III; 622 N. Center St., Statesville, $275,000, on Aug. 11.

From E. Lazenby to F. Jordan, 0.24 acre, 402 E. Broad St., Statesville, $40,000, on Aug. 11.

From Shedley Holdings 1, LLC to D. Browder, Lots 41 and 42 of Greenwood Grove, 913 E. Front St., Statesville, $70,000, on Aug. 11.

From B. Burkhart/Indvl & AIF and J. Burkhart Sr. to J. Gerstner, tract 3, 25.800 acres, +/-, Longview Road, Statesville, $230,000, on Aug. 11.

From L. and G. and G. Elam and S. Summers to N. Dawson, Lot 16 of Dalwan Heights, 114 S. Toria Drive, Statesville, $205,000, on Aug. 11.

From Helmsman Homes, LLC to SFR JV-HD Property LLC, Lot 47 of Mulberry Street Commons, 729 Mulberry St., Statesville, $322,500, on Aug. 11.

From Helmsman Homes, LLC to SFR JV-HD Property LLC, Lot 15 of Mulberry Street Commons, 234 W. Turner St., Statesville, $322,500, on Aug. 11.

From D. Rust/TR and The Charles F. Bolt Special Needs Trust to D. Sudman, Lot 2 of Forest Park, 319 Magnolia St., Statesville, $245,500, on Aug. 11.

From L. Guillen to N. and C. Plyler, three tracts, Lots 1-3, Damascus Church Road, Statesville, $63,000, on Aug. 11.

From C. and C. Atwood to R. Buckley, Lot 53 of Suburban Acres, 158 Oak Grove Road, Statesville, $208,000, on Aug. 12.

From S. Phommarath and D. Betancur to D. Contreras, Lot 101 of Valleybrook Brook, 1135 Valley St., Statesville, $330,000, on Aug. 12.

From Nest Homes, LLC to Helmsman Homes, LLC, Lots, 26-28 of Greencrest, TBD Central Drive, Statesville, $156,000, on Aug. 12.

From D. and J. Mills to J. Hilton VI, Lots 15 and 16 of Country Club Estates, 534 Salisbury Road, Statesville, $211,500, on Aug. 12.

From B. and J. McGahan to J. and L. Nunez, Lot 100 of Castlegate, 104 Castle Pines Lane, Statesville, $310,000, on Aug. 12.

From K. and K. and B. and B. Broome to L. Zheleznyak, Lot 31 of Northlake, 144 Wylie Trail, Statesville, $422,500, on Aug. 12.

From N. and N. and D. Patterson to C. Long and B. Tucker, 1.83 acres, 165 Larue Circle, Statesville, $315,000, on Aug. 12.

From Brawtus, Management Company, LLC to A. and C. White, 0.511 acre, 109 Twitty Lane, Statesville, $241,000, on Aug. 12.

From Chase DRM LLC and Chase DRM, LLC to R. and D. Castillo, Lot 60 of Lakewood Estates, 229 Delight Loop, Statesville, $240,000, on Aug. 12.

From J. and J. and D. and D. Reavis to B. and J. McGahan, Lot 5 of Country Wood Estates, 112 Stockbridge Lane, Statesville, $410,000, on Aug. 12.

From S. and W. and M. Hollingsworth, E. and D. Cooper, K. Cooper-Haber, K. Cooper Haber, K and R. Haber, and A. and K. Hollingsworth to Better Path Homes, LLC, Lots 38-41, 44, 45 and 48 of Mitchellaire, 410, 418, 424, 426, 428 and 430 Florence Circle, Statesville, $210,000, on Aug. 12.

From M. and J. Myers to H.N. Parker Heirs, LLC, 0.33 acre, 224 Davie Ave., Statesville, $380,000, on Aug. 12.

STONY POINT

From D. St. Clair to D. St. Clair and S. Pearson, five acres, 105 Scottsview Drive, Stony Point, $1,500, on Aug. 8.

From S. Tucker to Renovati Holdings, LLC, Lot 35 of Riverwalk, 142 Oak Point Lane, Stony Point, $18,000, on Aug. 8.

From C. and T. Heilbrun to M. Donnellan, Lot 37 of Lindsey Farm Acres, 158 Millet Drive, Stony Point, $200,000, on Aug. 8.

From B. York to D. Murdock Jr., (Lots 7 and 8), 104 Branton Farm Road, Stony Point, $55,000, on Aug. 12.

TROUTMAN

From LGI Homes-NC, LLC to SFR JV-HD Property LLC, Lot 45 of Colonial Crossing, 138 Tradesmen Trail, Troutman, $330,000, on Aug. 8.

From Troutman Bowman, LLC to NVR, Inc., Lots 27 and 28 of Weathers Creek, Troutman, $160,500, on Aug. 8.

From True Homes, LLC to M. Sanchez, Lot 152 of Sutters Mill II, 127 Forbes Lane, Troutman, $366,000, on Aug. 8.

From J. and D. Szymkowiak to M. Hoffman and P. Clifford, Lot 22 of Perry Heights, 128 Levo Drive, Troutman, $274,500, on Aug. 9.

From E. and J. Rhyne to Piedmont Landco, LLC, 3.587 acres, 1132 Charlotte Highway, Troutman, $369,000, on Aug. 9.

From Lennar Carolinas, LLC to S. Paluzzi, Lot 214 of Falls Cove at Lake Norman, 195 Tackle Box Drive, Troutman, $480,000, on Aug. 9.

From Lennar Carolinas, LLC to N. and R. Hopper, Lot 247 of Falls Cove at Lake Norman, 190 Tackle Box Drive, Troutman, $466,000, on Aug. 9.

From M. Sweet to D. Stewart, Lot 18 of Eastern Heights, 389 Winecoff St., Troutman, $265,000, on Aug. 10.

From D. Arthurs/Indvl & TR, D. Arthurs/Indvl & TR and Harold Ray Arthurs and Dorothy Miller Arthurs Revocable Trust to J. and J. Bowers, multiple tracts, 72 acres, more or less, Arthurs Road, Troutman, $253,000, on Aug. 10.

From S. and S. Jones to H. Doinave, 1.197 acres, 115 Kendall Road, Troutman, $67,000, on Aug. 11.

From LGI Homes-NC, LLC to B. Helmka, Lot 49 of Colonial Crossing, 150 Tradesmen Trail, Troutman, $343,000, on Aug. 11.

From Lennar Carolinas, LLC to T. and C. Skogen, Lot 213 Falls Cove at Lake Norman, 193 Tackle Box Drive, Troutman, $480,500, on Aug. 11.

From J. and K. Milstead to N. and I. Delgado, Lot 26 of Falls Park, 545 Morrison Farm Road, Troutman, $65,000, on Aug. 12.

From The Peterson Family Trust, G. Peterson/TR, A. Peterson/TR and A. Peterson/TR to J. McNay, Lot 13 of Morrison Point, Morrison Farm Road, Troutman, $90,000, on Aug. 12.

From J. McGrath/Est, M. McGrath/Exr & Indvl, A. Olinger, M. and C. and C. and G. and H. and H. and J. and J. McGrath to G. and L. Bowen, metes and bounds, 246 Spicewood Circle, Troutman, $239,000, on Aug. 12.

From Opendoor Property Trust I to J. Habenicht, Lot 7 of Aberdeen Village, 116 Aberdeen Drive, Troutman, $368,000, on Aug. 12.

From Sanders Ridge Development, LLC to Helmsman Homes, LLC, Lots 84 and 87 of Sanders Ridge, 212 and 224 Sugar Hill Road, Troutman, $250,000, on Aug. 12.

From True Homes, LLC to J. Caba and C. Sanchez, Lot 81 of Sutters Mill II, 114 Fern Lane, Troutman, $366,000, on Aug. 12.