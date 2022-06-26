Iredell County real estate transactions: June 12-16

The following deeds were filed in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from June 12-16. For more information regarding specific plots of land, visit www.co.iredell.nc.us/Departments/RegDeeds.

TOP FIVE

From 150W CGC LLC, RABBEINU 1031 LLC and SL 1031 LLC to 130 Nile Circle LLC, 15.876 acres, Nile Circle, Mooresville, $38,500,000, on June 13.

From Signal Hill CGC LLC, SBDT Signal Hill, LLC, RBDT Signal Hill, LLC, JBDT Signal Hill, LLC and TADECT Signal Hill, LLC to 138 Signal Hill Dr. LLC, metes and bounds, Signal Hill Drive, Statesville, $17,000,000, on June 13.

From J. and S. Hinman to D. Wilson/TR, J. Bruncati/TR, Bruncati Irrevocable Trust #1- Trust for James Bruncati, metes and bounds, 24.631 acres, 191 Honeycutt Road, Troutman, $3,300,000, on June 16.

From Hargraves, LLC to Jagmaar Speedway, LLC, Lot 41 of Talbert Pointe Business Park, 127 Speedway Lane, Mooresville, $3,000,000, on June 14.

From E. and S. Odom to S. and A. Medda, Lot 33 of Sunset Point II at the Harbour, 128 Cedar Bluff Lane, Mooresville, $2,100,000, on June 15.

CLEVELAND

From A. Hyer to A. and K. Nagy, Lot 48 of Hidden Creek, 134 Charles Farm Drive, Cleveland, $365,000, on June 14.

From R. and R. and J. and J. Miller to P. and T. Stich, Lot 5 of Shinnville Estates, 165 Sonoma Drive, Cleveland, $210,000, on June 16.

From Adams Homes AEC, LLC to A. and S. Wilkalis, two tracts, Lot 18 of Hidden Creek and metes and bounds, 158 Charles Farm Drive, Cleveland, $269,500, on June 16.

HARMONY

From WJH LLC to L. Hawkins, Lot 20 of Rock Gate Estates, 139 Jo Creek Lane, Harmony, $196,000,on June 14.

From WJH LLC to K. Scott, Lot 19 of Rock Gate Estates, 133 Jo Creek Lane, Harmony, $194,500, on June 15.

From K. and T. Ladd to Twin Sycamore Farms, LLC, 128-7/8 acres, Kinder Road, Harmony, $1,000,000, on June 15.

From D. Laraba to N. Ramirez, Lot 26 of Eastern Acres, 173 Harmony Blend Drive, Harmony, $62,000, on June 16.

From S. Marlow to T. and S. Marlow, parcel 2, 9.826 acres, 111 Harmony Blend Drive, Harmony, $7,000, on June 16.

MOORESVILLE

From C. Elliott to S. Bartenfeld, Lot 99 of Lakewalk, 106 Boatwright Lane, Mooresville, $551,000, on June 13.

From J. and B. Rollinson to L. Jackson, Lot 3 of Harris Village, 113 Dairy Farm Road, Mooresville, $486,500, on June 13.

From J. and J. Michaud to L. Pfeffer, Lots PT6 and PT7 of Glenwood Heights, 251 Glenwood Drive, Mooresville, $257,000, on June 13.

From A. and C. Gonzalez to G. and L. Anderson, Lot 554 of Curtis Pond, 215 Elrosa Road, Mooresville, $450,000, on June 13.

From L. Donnelly/TR and Lisa P. Donnelly Living Trust 21AUG03 to P. Grolli, Lot 6 of The Villages at Oak Tree, 111 Oak Village Parkway, Mooresville, $318,000, on June 13.

From D. and S. Cole to L. and H. Lam, Lot 141 of Atwater Landing, 108 Longleaf Drive, Mooresville, $475,500, on June 13.

From A. and M. Goudreault to SFR Investments V Borrower 1, LLC, Lot 31 of Reed Creek, 435 Reed Creek Road, Mooresville, $319,000, on June 13.

From D. and T. and T. Pedulla to A. Pedulla, Lot 44 of Rockridge Point, 112 Rockridge Point Drive, Mooresville, $850,000, on June 13.

From E. and A. Bowers to SFR Acquisitions 3, LLC, Lot 52 of Cherry Grove, 220 Flowering Grove Lane, Mooresville, $550,000, on June 14.

From T. and K. Mayberry to T. Foster and T. Mayberry, Lot 11 of Mazeppa Road Industrial Park, 157 Bevan Drive, Mooresville, $40,000, on June 14.

From W. Pressel III and M. Hester to K. Luzcak, metes and bounds, 167 W. McNeely Ave., Mooresville, $315,000, on June 14.

From W. and W. and K. Atkins to J. and J. Atkins, 353 S. Academy St., Mooresville, $47,000, on June 14.

From W. and D. and D. Johnson to P. and M. Davis, Lot 82 of Muirfield, 133 Lockerbie Lane, Mooresville, $505,000, on June 14.

From J. and M. Stern to N. Huyser, Lot 2 of Lakewalk, 116 Tomahawk Drive, Mooresville, $640,000, on June 14.

From Hinckley Gauvain, LLC to Helmsman Homes, LLC, Lot 16 of Woodberry Forest, 470 Woodberry Drive, Mooresville, $110,000, on June 14.

From S. Zinda/Indvl & AIF, S. Zinda/Indvl & AIF and R. Zinda to R. Alonzo, Lot 15 of Waterlynn Grove, 113 Synandra Drive, Mooresville, $360,000, on June 14.

From V. Patterson/Est, P. Seyller/Indvl & Exr, T. and T. Seyller, P. and K. Voss, M. Szerokman, C. and D. and J. and B. Burroughs and D. and D. Jarvis to E.L. Floyd Properties, LLC, 1.79 acres, 322 Talbert Road, Mooresville, $350,000, on June 14.

From E. Harris to M. and J. Ball, Lot 52 of Heritage at Neel Ranch, 135 Willow Valley Drive, Mooresville, $360,000, on June 14.

From D. and L. and L. Rongo to BT Aspen Borrower LLC, Lot 10 of The Hampshires, 104 Hampshire Drive, Mooresville, $390,000, on June 14.

From TAC Stafford Holding, LLC to NVR, Inc., multiple lots and parcels in Stafford subdivision, Mooresville, $1,127,000, on June 14.

From L&M Construction of Blairs, LLC to K. and W. Jeske, Lot 2 of Water Street Commons, Mooresville, $300,000, on June 15.

From Hinckley Gauvain, LLC to Helmsman Homes, LLC, Lot 9 of Mooresville Mill Village, 331 Nesbit Ave., Mooresville, $165,000, on June 15.

From F. and F. and L. and L. Niver to G. Cady and L. Hull, Lot 59 of Crystal Bay, 279 Crystal Circle, Mooresville, $320,000, on June 15.

From G. Sorber and J. Malmgren to A. and S. Nettleton, Lot 318 of Linwood Farms, 140 Golden Valley Drive, Mooresville, $407,000, on June 15.

From M. and D. Zeineddine to L. Snell, Lot 105 of Cherry Grove, 108 Yardley Court, Mooresville, $617,500, on June 15.

From P. and W. Livengood to J. and C. Cantello, Lot 14 of Catalina Cove, 121 Rainbow Road, Mooresville, $1,090,000, on June 16.

From Do Great Real Estate LLC to A. Calambas, Lot 7 of Mooresville Mill Village, 323 Doster Ave., Mooresville, $200,000, on June 16.

From R. and R. and D. Luttrell to Future Realty LLC, Lot 243 of Morrison Plantation, 105 Charing Place, Mooresville, $433,500, on June 16.

From Lennar Carolinas, LLC to T. and R. Rodesiler, Lot 34 of Gambill Forest, 162 Haddonsfield Drive, Mooresville, $441,500, on June 16.

From T. and D. and D. Lampe to G. and J. Bennett, 1.12 acres, Lots 14, 15 and PT16 of Norman Woods, 113 Woodstream Circle, Mooresville, $807,500, on June 16.

From P. Leto to S. and V. Martin, Lot 206 of Bells Crossing, 150 Belfry Loop, Mooresville, $610,000, on June 16.

From F. and F. and D. Smith to H. Place, two tracts, Lot 37 of Oakwood and 0.07 acre, 246 Valleyview Road, Mooresville, $300,000, on June 16.

From L. Schierbaum/Est, L. Schierbaum/Indvl & Exr and M. and D. and D. Schierbaum to B. Vanasdlen, (Lot 312), 280 Lakeview Shores Loop, Mooresville, $790,000, on June 16.

From M. and M. and B. Arata and F. and F. Martinez to C. and W. Cline, Lot 327 of Atwater Landing, 171 Yellow Birch Loop, Mooresville, $565,000, on June 16.

OLIN

From C. and C. and J. and J. Horne to Ellis Building Company, LLC, Lot 30 of Padgett Farms, 1055 Tabor Road, Olin, $30,000, on June 15.

From Ellis Building Company, LLC to E. Benitez, Lot 30 of Padgett Farms, 1055 Tabor Road, Olin, $240,000, on June 15.

STATESVILLE

From J. Moore to Four Corners of Charlotte, LLC, Lot 33 of Castlegate, 172 Greythorn Drive, Statesville, $364,500, on June 13.

From T. Sheehy to S. Hayes to Opendoor Property Trust I, Lot 255 of Hidden Lakes, 109 Clove Hitch Drive, Statesville, $378,500, on June 13.

From J. and K. Luce to T. Helmrich, tract IV of Country Woods Estate, 192 Oak Haven Drive, Statesville, $4,000, on June 13.

From ST1, LLC to D. and L. Barney, Lot 37 of Castlegate, 188 Greythorn Drive, Statesville, $372,500, on June 14.

From C. and J. Parent and B. and B. and B. and A. Thomas to B. and B. and A. Thomas, metes and bounds, 132 Homeplace Lane, Statesville, $250,000, on June 14.

From The Robinette C. Tilley Living Trust, W. Tilley/TR & Exr, D. Levan/TR, D. Levan/TR and R. Tilley/Est to D. Pope, two tracts, metes and bounds, 2445 and 2449 Buffalo Shoals Road, Statesville, $120,000, on June 14.

From J. and T. Gibson to A. and C. Gonzalez, 10.6765 acres, 119 Ravenwood Drive, Statesville, $430,000, on June 14.

From H. and H. Johnson Jr. to G. Overman IV and M. Fajardo, tracts and parcels, Lot 262 of Shannon Acres, 619 Saint Cloud Drive, Statesville, $550,000, on June 14.

From E. Tsumas to A. Griffin, Lots PT22-25 of Park Grove, 334 N. Oakwood Drive, Statesville, $371,500, on June 14.

From Silverwave Properties, Inc. to T. and J. Kerr, Lot 62 of Featherstone, 188 Maristone Drive, Statesville, $18,000, on June 14.

From Silverwave Properties, Inc. to F. Lazaro, Lot 63 of Featherstone, 178 Maristone Drive, Statesville, $18,000, on June 14.

From Lakeshore Development Company, Corp. to TruNorth Homes, LLC, Lot 60 of Davidson Woods, 197 Winding Cedar Drive, Statesville, $37,500, on June 14.

From A. Sanabria and E. Paz to D. Morales, D. Barrera Morales and R. Flores, Lot 199 of Martha’s Ridge, 2314 Marthas Ridge Drive, Statesville, $425,000, on June 14.

From Adams Homes AEC, LLC to A. Sanabria and E. Paz, Lot 41 of Beverly Heights, 227 Macon Drive, Statesville, $361,000, on June 14.

From C. Smith, B. Hartness-Smith, B. Hartness Smith and B. Smith to W. Fridolfson and K. Wood, Lot 13 of Larkin Sloan Estate, 133 Jim Lane, Statesville, $390,000, on June 14.

From J. and G. and G. Sloan to W. and T. Bustle, 6.65 acres, Cross Country Road, Statesville, $82,500, on June 14.

From M. Hoover/Est, J. Barnard/Exr & AIF, D. and J. Hoover, J. White, S. Ward, T. Hoover/Est, M. Hoover/Indvl & Exr, B. Ladd, J. Miller, R. White and T. Ward to D. Nichols and B. Dolen, Lot 47 of Fox Den Country Club, 120 Fox Den Circle, Statesville, $440,000, on June 14.

From N. Broyhill to K. Civelli, Lot 199 of Wildwood Park, 110 Imperial Heights Road, Statesville, $15,000, on June 14.

From B. Rothlisberger to K. Hartness, two tracts, metes and bounds, Lot 5 of Chipley Park, 119 Roseman Lane, Statesville, $160,000, on June 15.

From D. Johnson to K. and M. Keckeisen, 1.31 acres, 305 Nixon Road, Statesville, $334,500, on June 15.

From BVJ Properties, LLC to PoP Homes-GSO, LLC, Lots 1-5 of Sutton Acres, 4595, 4599, 4603, 4609 and 4615 Taylorsville Highway, Statesville, and Lot 14 of Fairview Farms, 122 Zurich Lane, Statesville, $230,000, on June 15.

From Kotis Family Properties, LLC to SEDP RE Holdings LLC, Units 1207 and 1209 Davie Ave., Statesville, $750,000, on June 15.

From J. and J. McRacken Sr. and J. McRacken Jr./AIF to S. Freeman and M. Conrod, metes and bounds, 2599 Amity Hill Road, Statesville, $255,000, on June 15.

From R. and R. and R. Jenkins to Martin Marietta Materials Real Estate Investments, Inc., (Lot 2), 112 Calico Lane, Statesville, $175,000, on June 15.

From P. and B. Ingram to N. Carr, (Lots 17 and 18), 161 Travis Loop, Statesville, $175,000, on June 15.

From R. and R. and R. and C. and M. and E. Swanson to R. Warfield, 1.03 acres, 1401 Turnersburg Highway, Statesville, $25,000, on June 15.

From Eastwood Construction Partners, LLC, Eastwood Construction, Eastwood Construction, LLC and Eastwood Homes to J. and C. Birch, Lot 51 of Dogwood Grove, 163 W. Heart Pine Lane, Statesville, $500,000, on June 15.

From M. Shives and K. and C. Pitts to M. Quintanilla, N. Rivera and N. Machado De Rivera, 818 Reynolds Road, Statesville, $165,000, on June 15.

From K. and F. Leonard to S. and M. Bonilla, Lot 18 of Fort Dobbs, 106 Dobbs Drive, Statesville, $840,000, on June 15.

From Adams Homes AEC, LLC to D. and E. Dudhia, Lot 43 of Beverly Heights addition, 219 Macon Drive, Statesville, $391,000, on June 15.

From J. and G. Frayley to A. and N. Solano, metes and bounds, Lippard Farm Road, Statesville, $709,000, on June 15.

From BH Media Group, Inc. to American Renaissance Foundation, LLC, two tracts, metes and bounds, 222 E. Broad St., Statesville, $450,000, on June 15.

From Quinn-West Properties, RLLLP, K. Quinn/PTNR and K. Payne/PTNR to American Renaissance Foundation, LLC, .142 acre, (Lot 6), 210 and 212 Cooper St., Statesville, $300,000, on June 15.

From T. Gaither/TR, T. Gaither/TR and The James Cline Gaither Revocable Trust to A. and B. Davidson, (Lot 1), Old Mocksville Road, Statesville, $20,000,on June 15.

From P. and L. Caldwell and L. Murray to MCH SFR Property Owner 4 LLC, Lot 75 of Tara’s Trace, 2218 Tara’s Trace Drive, Statesville, $378,000, on June 16.

From Broad St LLC to Capfin Statesville, LLC, two tracts, 228, 230, 232, 234, 236 and 238 E. Broad St., Statesville and 534, 536, 538, 540 and 542 Stockton St., Statesville, $1,010,000, on June 16.

From A. Waugh and W. Johnson to S. and C. Papazis, Lot 8 of Celtic Ridge, 105 E. Dundee Court, Statesville, $334,000, on June 16.

From J. and J. and B. and B. Minor to D. and A. McKinley, Lot 18 of Deer Creek, 2211 James Way, Statesville, $641,000, on June 16.

From J. and N. Roe to MCH SFR Property Owner 4 LLC, Lot 17 of Autumn Brook, 157 Sierra Chase Drive, Statesville, $433,000, on June 16.

From C. and J. and J. McNeil to J. and D. Setzer, Lots 77 and 78 of River Oaks Landings, 109 Bluewater Drive, Statesville, $60,000, on June 16.

From True Homes, LLC to L. and C. Burley, Lot 398 of Hidden Lakes, 127 Buoy Lane, Statesville, $357,500, on June 16.

From Eastwood Construction Partners, LLC, Eastwood Construction, LLC and Eastwood Homes to V. and T. Waters, Lot 50 of Dogwood Grove, 165 W. Heart Pine Lane, Statesville, $450,000, on June 16.

From W. and A. Parker to M. and C. Kirkendall, 636 N. Center Street, Statesville and TBD Hackett Street, Statesville, $320,000, on June 16.

From P. and P. and E. Fox to C. Handy, three tracts, 37.9 acres, .46 acre and metes and bounds, 468 River Hill Road, Statesville, $170,000, on June 16.

TROUTMAN

From The Stutts Family Trust of 2006, K. Stutts Jr./TR, P. Stutts/TR and P. Stutts/TR to TruNorth Homes, LLC, (Lot 25), 593 Lake Circle, Troutman, $43,000, on June 13.

From NVR, Inc. to R. Ozuna and M. Matos, Lot 124 of Weathers Creek, 165 Crownpiece St., Troutman, $312,500, on June 13.

From P. McCoy to A. Mendez, Lot 48 of Palomino Park, Sorrel Lane, Troutman, $5,500, on June 14.

From C. Lipscomb to MCH SFR Property Owner 4 LLC, Lot 12 of South Trace, 724 Georgie St., Troutman, $320,000, on June 14.

From NVR, Inc. to B. Griffith, Lot 197 Weathers Creek, 115 Cavesson Ave., Troutman, $315,500, on June 14.

From R. Darling to Investcar, LLC, Lot 16 of Pleasant Garden, 118 Garden St., Troutman, $73,000, on June 14.

From Investcar, LLC, to CHS Buyers, LLC, Lot 16 of Pleasant Garden, 118 Garden St., Troutman, $111,500, on June 14.

From Troutman Bowman, LLC to NVR, Inc., Lot 47 of Weathers Creek, Troutman, $80,500, on June 14.

From NVR, Inc. to G. Johnson and D. Garrison, Lot 196 of Weathers Creek, 111 Cavesson Ave., Troutman, $356,000, on June 15.

From Lennar Carolinas, LLC to E. and N. Clark, Lot 203 of Falls Cove at Lake Norman, 157 Tackle Box Drive, Troutman, $474,500, on June 15.

From NVR, Inc. to L. Ezell and S. Lopez, Lot 192 of Weathers Creek, 104 Cavesson Ave., Troutman, $301,000, on June 15.

From Troutman Bowman, LLC to NVR, Inc., Lot 51 of Weathers Creek, Troutman, $80,500, on June 16.

From S. Rogers to D. Lloyd and C. McCaffrey, Lot 35 of Twin Creek Estates, 181 Winding Creek Drive, Troutman, $487,500, on June 16.

From NVR, Inc. to W. and N. Siegel, Lot 119 of Weathers Creek, 175 Crownpiece St., Troutman, $321,000, on June 16.

From NVR, Inc. to A. Ball and A. Brock, Lot 191 of Weathers Creek, 106 Cavesson Ave., Troutman, $336,000, on June 16.

UNION GROVE

From C. and H. Henderson to L. Freeman, two tracts, 2.582 acres and 3.115 acres, 6277 Wilkesboro Highway, Union Grove, $50,000, on June 13.

YADKINVILLE

From M. Adams to A. Mendez, tract 9, one acre, Amberhill Road, Yadkinville, $4,000, on June 16.