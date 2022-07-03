Iredell County real estate transactions: June 17-25

The following deeds were filed in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from June 17-25. For more information regarding specific plots of land, visit www.co.iredell.nc.us/Departments/RegDeeds.

TOP FIVE

From ISI Properties, LLC to Spirit Realty, L.P., 1.870 acres, 919 N. Main St., Mooresville, $5,217,500, on June 24.

From Harris Brothers Family Limited Partnership, W. Harris III/PTNR and R. Harris/PTNR to Cambridge-Harris Farms, LLC, parcel 1, 96.192 acres, Coddle Creek, Mooresville, $4,865,500, on June 17.

From M. Smith and J. Beliveau to S. and T. Hildreth, Lot 1341 of The Point, 107 Waitsfield Court, Mooresville, $3,100,000, on June 24.

From MPV Troutman Investors, LLC to Woodcliff Associates, LLC, 30.22 acres, Charlotte Highway, Troutman, $3,000,000, on June 17.

From J. and P. Cousins to P. and K. Fama and C. Cline, Lot 82 of The Point on Norman, 108 Woods Hole Court, Mooresville, $3,000,000, on June 21.

CLEVELAND

From S. Raynes to N. and M. Trimbach, 1 acre, Lot 13 of Crestview, 124 Homeview Drive, Cleveland, $42,000, on June 21.

From Adams Homes AEC, LLC to E. Carr and G. Skaggs, two tracts, lot and easement of Hidden Creek, 144 Charles Farm Drive, Cleveland, $328,000, on June 23.

HARMONY

From N. and N. and J. and J. O’Keefe and C. and C. and C. Gilb to M. Schaper, two tracts, 7-3/4 acres and 9 acres, 651 Zion Liberty Road, Harmony, $130,000, on June 17.

From L. Davis and J. and J. Hicks to L. Davis and M. Allen, metes and bounds, 3121 Sandy Springs Road, Harmony, $185,000, on June 17.

MOORESVILLE

From D. and D. and D. and A. Schulze to C. and W. Voeks, Lot 352 of The Farms, 413 Bayberry Creek Circle, Mooresville, $1,400,000, on June 17.

From S. and C. Graham to M. and W. Sims, Lot 107 of Harris Village, 178 Elizabeth Hearth Road, Mooresville, $585,000, on June 17.

From E. Rader, F. Rader/Est and F. Radar/Est to W. and K. Dean, metes and bounds, 0.665 acre off Lowrance Avenue, Mooresville, $9,000, on June 17.

From W. and S. Harris to Cambridge-Mooresville, LLC, parcel 2, 0.610 acre, 1212 Coddle Creek Highway, Mooresville, $300,000, on June 17.

From Harris Brothers Family Limited Partnership, W. Harris III/PTNR and R. Harris/PTNR to Cambridge-Mooresville, LLC, parcel 3, 15.673 acres, Franklin Drive, Mooresville, $825,000, on June 17.

From Affinity Capital, LLC and Affinity Capital LLC to FKH SFR Propco K, L.P., Lot 18 of Gabriel Estates, 154 Shephard Hill Drive, Mooresville, $409,000, on June 17.

From R. and R. and A. Tatham to R. and J. McConville, Lot 334 of Cherry Grove, 228 Crimson Orchard Drive, Mooresville, $645,000, on June 17.

From A. and J. and J. Greco and J. and J. Gross to M. and J. Mills, Lot 87 of Sunridge Townhomes, 161 Forest Ridge Road, Mooresville, $289,000, on June 17.

From R. and G. Tracy to K. and J. Kowarsch, Lot 93 of Stafford, 123 Welcome St., Mooresville, $650,000, on June 17.

From D. and D. Heath to J. Bonin and M. Nelson, Lot 21 of Huntwyck (f/k/a Chester Oak) 147 Hedgewood Drive, Mooresville, $510,000, on June 17.

From HKLR Storage LLC to JMS Mooresville 2 LLC, 2.95 acres, 164 Stutts Road, Mooresville, $630,000, on June 17.

From M. Preslar to J. Pfeffer, Lot 38 of Cedarcroft, 118 Green Dragon Court, Mooresville, $260,000, on June 17.

From A. Savery to R. and R. Brooks, Lot 1187 of The Point, 111 Torrence Chapel Road, Mooresville, $1,400,000, on June 17.

From A. and A. and L. and L. Baydush to C. and S. Custer, 111 Steinbeck Way, Unit D, Mooresville, $310,000, on June 17.

From Habitat for Humanity of the Charlotte Region, Inc. and Habitat for Humanity of Charlotte, Inc. to M. and I. Johnson, (Lot 1), 416 Alexander St., Mooresville, $245,000, on June 17.

From D.R. Horton, Inc. to Ribbon Home SPV II, LLC, Lot 74 of Meadows at Coddle Creek, 148 Candlelight Way, Mooresville, $502,000, on June 17.

From S. Ghafoor and A. and A. Sajjad to C. and T. Yanulavich, Lot 61 of Bay Crossing, 254 Bay Shore Loop, Mooresville, $1,265,000, on June 17.

From C. and C. Meyers to R. and S. Daniels, Lot 1 of Curtis Pond, 204 Bluffton Road, Mooresville, $430,000, on June 17.

From S. Lawing to B. and M. Arata, two tracts, metes and bounds, 0.99 acre, 180 Lineberger Drive, Mooresville, $710,000, on June 17.

From M. and A. Farkas to K. and K. and C. and S. Turnbull, Lot 91 of Wyndham Shores, 143 Spring Grove Drive, Mooresville, $530,000, on June 17.

From G. and G. and S. and S. Hobson to R. and C. Tully, (Lot 1), 153 Folkstone Road, Mooresville, $675,000, on June 17.

From OP Gold, LLC to Resicap North Carolina Owner II LLC, Lot 7 of Ferncliff Estates, 1038 Coddle Creek Highway, Mooresville, $290,000, on June 20.

From Dream Works Enterprises, Inc. to D. Gaus, Lot 48 of Woodleaf, 260 Kenway Loop, Mooresville, $70,000, on June 20.

From R. Simonds/TR, R. Simonds/TR, L. Simonds/TR and Ralph E. Simonds and Laura D. Simonds Revocable Living Trust to N. and D. Felts, Lot 72 of Harbor Landing, 257 Harbor Landing Drive, Mooresville, $450,000, on June 20.

From A. and G. Carpenter to N. and A. Crittenden, metes and bounds, Lot 1 of Spring Acres, Mooresville, $242,000, on June 20.

From J. Rathbone and M. Coffey to JDR Enterprises, LLC, .23 acre, 126 Laura Road, Mooresville, $80,000, on June 21.

From CD Lackey, LLC and CD Lakey, LLC to Pinnacle Properties of Lake Norman, LLC, multiple tracts and parcels, Lots 27-31 of The Orchard, 106, 110, 114, 118 and 122 Flowering Cherry Lane, Mooresville, $187,000, on June 21.

From K. and K. Ramsburg to A. and P. Vicari, Lot 194 of Harbor Cove, 137 Chandeleur Drive, Mooresville, $550,000, on June 21.

From B. and M. Krokson to R. Isom, 4.41 acres, 119 Moore Farm Lane, Mooresville, $315,000, on June 21.

From D. and K. Lynch to V. and S. Constantine, Lot 50 of Parkmont, 167 Wrangell Drive, Mooresville, $485,000, on June 21.

From L. and M. and M. Moran to Seaclusions, LLC, Lot 23 of Holiday Harbor, 138 Lakeland Road, Mooresville, $950,000, on June 21.

From S. and S. Dulin to M. and A. Fishman, Lot 285 of Lakewide Park, 145 Gondola Road, Mooresville, $380,000, on June 21.

From J. and J. and K. and K. Sinnott to H. and P. Martoglio, Lot 222 of Atwater Landing, 131 Longleaf Drive, Mooresville, $505,000, on June 21.

From First Baptist Church of Mooresville, North Carolina, Inc., First Baptist Church of Mooresville, S. McCachern/TR, D. Baysinger/TR and J. Bullard/TR to Mooresville Towns, LLC, multiple tracts and parcels, East McLelland Avenue, Mooresville, $950,000, on June 21.

From S. and D. Knarr to B. Hughes, Lot 25 of Springdale, 143 Springdale Acres Drive, Mooresville, $190,000, on June 21.

From Johnson Jr. to MCH SFR Property Owner 4 LLC, Lot 86 of The Hampshires, 218 English Hills Drive, Mooresville, $394,000, on June 21.

From C. and J. Arney and R. and M. Hendren to C. Miller, (Lot 1), 245 S. Magnolia St., Mooresville, $220,500, on June 21.

From D. and C. Ferrovecchio to A. Carlini and F. Ferrovecchio, Lot 1116 of The Point, 128 Shelburne Place, Mooresville, $775,000, on June 21.

From S. Bumgarner to N. and K. Van Dyke, Lot 18 of Highland Ridge, 111 Tall Fern Loop, Mooresville, $685,000, on June 22.

From S. and A. Khanamirian to M. Pekarek/TR and The Mary Ann Pekarek Trust, Lot 1206 of The Point, 108 S. Longfellow Lane, Mooresville, $1,700,000, on June 22.

From W. and L. and L. Greenlee to A. and A. Salamone, Lot 46 of Bay Crossing, 185 Bay Shore Loop, Mooresville, $1,550,000, on June 22.

From M. and M. and P. and P. Dixson to J. and R. Munters, Lot 3 of The Harbour, 171 Lake Mist Drive, Mooresville, $935,000, on June 22.

From J. and P. Jackson to The Creighton D. Fiscina Trust, The Suzanne M. Fiscina Trust and C. and S. Fiscina, Lot 1307 of The Point, 111 Kent Court, Mooresville, $800,000,on June 22.

From A. and C. Iacofano to E. Hansen, Lot 284 of Atwater Landing, 338 Preston Road, Mooresville, $555,000, on June 22.

From A. and M. Boyer to J. Lee, Lot 35 of Windsor Woods, 115 Drawbridge Court, Mooresville, $385,000, on June 22.

From R. and L. Scheirer to J. Petrea and K. Keating, Lot 115 of Pecan Hills, 125 Sugar Magnolia Drive, Mooresville, $450,000, on June 22.

From P. Doll to D. and J. Weber, Lot 21 of The Harbour, 300 Lake Mist Drive, Mooresville, $1,950,000, on June 22.

From 604 E. Iredell Avenue, LLC to Lali Investments, LLC, two tracts, 604 E. Iredell Ave., Mooresville, $1,850,000, on June 22.

From C. Hoffman to SN North Carolina, II, LLC, Lot 15 of Atwater Landing, 180 Cherry Birch St., Mooresville, $500,000, on June 22.

From MTS CLT, LLC to Prestwick 65, LLC, multiple tracts and parcels, Shearers Road, Mooresville and Faith Road, Mooresville, $1,779,500, on June 22.

From E. and T. and T. Drum to W. and T. Pastor, Lot 38 of Creek Stone, 265 Country Lake Drive, Mooresville, $660,000, on June 22.

From J. and V. Adorno to J. and C. Fornaro, Lot 17 of Morrison Cove, 185 Longboat Road, Mooresville, $750,000, on June 22.

From Arzonico Family Trust and J. Arzonico/TR to Residential Home Buyer Charlotte, LLC, Lot 100 of Water Oak at Lake Norman, 118 E. Fenway Ave., Mooresville, $310,000, on June 22.

From The John Martin Brown and Kerry Jan Brown Living Trust, The John Brown and Kerry Brown Family Trust, J. Brown/TR, J. Brown/TR, K. Brown/TR and K. Brown/TR to Mo’ Donuts, LLC, Lot 2 of Kerry Business Park, 795 Oakridge Farm Highway, Mooresville, $397,000, on June 23.

From T. and R. Randolph and J. and R. Boyer to R. and P. Case, Lot 13 of Dunbar’s Woods, 508 Kelly Ave., Mooresville, $242,000, on June 23.

From G. and T. Paquette to SFR Investments V Borrower 1, LLC, Lot 7 of Foxmoor, 856 Rebecca Jane Drive, Mooresville, $320,000 on June 23.

From B. Witherspoon to Opendoor Property Trust I, Lot 209 of Curtis Pond, 141 Elrosa Road, Mooresville, $438,500, on June 23.

From B. and B. and M. and M. Vandyne to J. and K. Lafoe, Lot 114 of Northbridge, 162 Sansome Road, Mooresville, $642,000, on June 23.

From R. and R. Whitefoot and C. and C. Asmus to A. Kowalczyk and S. Ostafin, Lot 7 of Pinnacle Shores, 138 Red Brook Lane, Mooresville, $625,000, on June 23.

From A. Riera to Hinckley Gauvain, LLC, Lot 12 of Carolwoods, 155 Carolwoods Drive, Mooresville, $75,000, on June 23.

From C. and S. Bailie to J. and R. Ollie, Lot 112 of Franklin Grove, 1455 Pine Needle Lane, Mooresville, $475,000, on June 23.

From T. and T. and C. Walker to Offerpad SPE Borrower A, LLC, Lot 5 of Bradford Glyn, 125 Bradford Glyn Drive, Mooresville, $363,500, on June 23.

From Hinckley Gauvain, LLC to Helmsman Homes, LLC, Lot 12 of Carolwoods, 155 Carolwoods Drive, Mooresville, $105,000, on June 23.

From S. Brower to T. Hopping, Lot T96 of Waterlynn, 237 E. Waterlynn Road, Unit B, Mooresville, $312,000, on June 23.

From C. and C. and C. and C. Thompson to P. and J. Bubenzer, Lot 100 of Shavender’s Bluff, 114 Shavender Drive, Mooresville, $755,000, on June 23.

From A. and A. Nell to BSFR I Owner I L.P., Lot 36 of Cypress Landing Townhomes, 130 N. Arcadian Way, Mooresville, $337,500, on June 23.

From D. and D. and T. Wood to Residential Home Buyer Charlotte, LLC, Lot 54 of Windsor Woods, 112 Drawbridge Court, Mooresville, $342,000, on June 23.

From Opendoor Property Trust I to V. Jardan and N. Lozovanu, Lot 13 of Stonegate, 134 English Ivy Lane, Mooresville, $631,000, on June 23.

From S. and S. and R. Zinda to B. McElmeel, Lot 64 of Johnson Manor, 109 Damsire Court, Mooresville, $385,000, on June 24.

From J. and U. Henderson to G. and C. Cirino, Lot 239 of Atwater Landing, 164 Yellow Birch Loop, Mooresville, $559,000, on June 24.

From J. Ospina to E. Woon, Lot 55 of Northington Woods, 141 Whispering Cove Court, Mooresville, $660,000, on June 24.

From G. Kinney to S. Johnson, Lot 72 of Davidson Downes, 149 Canterbury Place Road, Mooresville, $578,000, on June 24.

From M. and P. Ladd to P. and C. Norwood, Lot 5 of Colony Court, 115 Colony Hill Lane, Mooresville, $77,500, on June 24.

From R. and R. Zullo and J. McLaughlin to J. and V. Desormeaux, Lot 85 of Oaks on Main, 103 Chaffee Place, Mooresville, $440,000, on June 24.

From J. Blynt to D. and M. Herrera, Lot 45 of Briargate, 110 Lanter Acres Drive, Mooresville, $490,000, on June 24.

From A. Kushner/TR, C. Kushner/TR and A & C Kushner Family Trust of 1995 to K. and K. Ramsburg, Lot 189 of Commodore Peninsula, 125 Mainview Drive, Mooresville, $358,000, on June 24.

From M. and M. and W. Crim to D. Fritz and J. Page, Lot 64 of Davidson Pointe, 107 Caladium Drive, Mooresville, $630,000, on June 24.

From MTS CLT, LLC to Summerlin 76, LLC, 33.133 acres, 461 Faith Road, Mooresville, $1,925,000, on June 24.

From H. Hamrick Jr. and D. and B. Belk to D. and B. Belk, metes and bounds, 116 Ideal Drive, Mooresville, $25,000, on June 24.

From R. Herrin to B. Myatt, two tracts, Lot 9 of Queens Cove and 1.152 acres, 288 Queens Cove Road, Mooresville, $1,200,000, on June 24.

From Duncan Investment Properties, LLC to H. McEntyre, Lot 1035 of Woodburn Crossing, 146 Marakery Road, Unit A, Mooresville, $274,000, on June 24.

From C. and C. and P. Schmidt to R. and L. Berardi, (Lot 105), 450 Greenbay Road, Mooresville, $1,250,000, on June 24.

STATESVILLE

From Peeks Inc. to L. Church, Lot 15 of Meadow Creek, 182 Hidden Brook Drive, Statesville, $15,000, on June 17.

From C. and C. and K. and K. Gibson and K. Allen to K. Thiele, 0.806 acre, Lot PT85 of Pine Tree Farms, 266 Log Cabin Road, Statesville, $288,000, on June 17.

From R. and R. Tatum and M. Pearson to A. Lindsey, +/- 2.023 acres, Spring Meadows Lane, Statesville, $500, on June 17.

From W. and N. and N. Petrozelli to R. Bishop, Lot 45 of Reavis addition to Westover, 618 Crestridge Road, Statesville, $275,000, on June 17.

From G. Smith to Marvin Stanley & Sons Fate Real Estate Group LLC, (Lot 12), 634 S. Center St., Statesville, $29,000, on June 17.

From V. Gee to J. Osborne and J. Cordova, metes and bounds, 260 Skyuka Road, Statesville, $130,000, on June 17.

From M. and D. Maloney to J. Black and A. Steger, metes and bounds, 341 N. Bost St., Statesville, $230,000, on June 17.

From Helmsman Homes, LLC to HPA CL2 LLC, Lot 1 of Helmsman Homes, LLC, 437 Salisbury Road, Statesville, $245,000, on June 17.

From MTS Pine Forest, LLC to Eastwood Construction Partners, LLC, multiple lots and parcels of Dogwood Grove, Statesville, $1,042,500, on June 17.

From L. Winfield and J. Carroll to J. and C. Chaplain, Lot 19 of Wendover Hills, 737 Waverly Place, Statesville, $287,500, on June 17.

From H. Brown to E. Rodriguez, metes and bounds, TBD Barnyard Lane, Statesville, $20,000, on June 17.

From C. and M. Snouse to J. and S. Bare, Lot 5 of The Landings, 387 Bethlehem Road, Statesville, $220,000, on June 17.

From R. and M. League to Greybrook Homes, LLC, Lot 155 of Harbor Watch, Stoneleigh Drive, Statesville, $51,000, on June 17.

From H. Lewallen to J. Minton and S. Fletcher, Lots 7 and PT8 of Bethlehem Groves, 1540 Old Mountain Road, Statesville, $255,000, on June 17.

From C. and C. and T. Long to H. Lowder and E. and K. McNaughton, 328 Davie Ave., Statesville, $305,000, on June 17.

From Dependable Development, Inc. to True Homes, LLC, Lot 329 and 334 of Hidden Lakes, Statesville, $164,500, on June 20.

From D. Childers and B. Josey to D. Childers, 12.451 acres, 1677 Old Mocksville Road, Statesville, $15,000, on June 20.

From A. and N. and N. Burwell to CMH Homes, Inc., 2.942 acres, 948 Sharon School Road, Statesville, $15,500, on June 20.

From E. and L. Jarvis and D. and D. and M. Butterworth to J. and D. Fordham, 0.908 acre, Lot 57 of River Oaks Landings, 125 Dockside Lane, Statesville, $127,000, on June 20.

From T. and T. and W. Green to M. and D. Kuhn, two tracts, Lot 38 of Williams Farm and metes and bounds, 134 Charis Lane, Statesville, $710,000, on June 21.

From EKOH Properties, LLC to A. Jackson, 0.58 acre, Whitney Lane, Statesville, $13,000, on June 21.

From W. and W. Bradley and S. and S. Blankenship to Department of Transportation, 0.172 acre, Turnersburg Highway, Statesville, $148,000, on June 21.

From W. Forehand, D. Fiant-Forehand, D. Fiant Forehand and D. Forehand to G. Stober, Lot 347 of Oak Creek, 137 Buckwheat Drive, Statesville, $155,000, on June 21.

From J. and J. Layne, J. and J. Combs and A. Case to T. Martin, 0.588 acre, 210 Celeste Eufola Road, Statesville, $215,000, on June 21.

From Madison Authority, LLC to W. Bennett, two tracts, Lot 18 Falling Creek Drive and 5.990 acres off of Falling Creek Drive, Statesville, $75,000, on June 21.

From Redhead Land & Development, LLC to Holrak, LLC, Lots 1-14 of Swann Hills, Statesville, $812,000, on June 21.

From H. Gantt and A. Bailey to D. and T. Wheeler, Lot 24 of Beverly Heights, 1617 Museum Road, Statesville, $381,000, on June 21.

From CMH Homes, Inc. to C. Tomlin and B. Dagenhart, 0.57 acre, 625 Blackwelder Road, Statesville, $132,500, on June 21.

From JRJC Neighborhood Improvement LLC to Prime Carolinas LLC, metes and bounds, 135 Clearview Road, Statesville, $175,000, on June 22.

From M. Deaton, L. McMurray/TR and Lura Deaton McMurray living Trust to GWV, Lots 31 and 32 of West Monticello, Butterfield Circle, Statesville, $35,000, on June 22.

From D. and C. Thurmon to Opendoor Property Trust I, Lot 21 of Pine Forest, 114 E. Heart Pine Lane, Statesville, $416,500, on June 22.

From Kingslayer, LLC to 1000 Washington Ave, LLC, metes and bounds, 216 Harrill St., Statesville, $400,000, on June 22.

From L. Chambers/Est, T. Banks/Indvl & Admr, T. Chambers, T. and C. Price, T. Phifer, M. McKee, E. and C. Powell and N. Chambers Jr., to C. and L. Burleson, 0.537 acre, Lots 468 and 469 or Country Club Estates, 724 E. Sharpe St., Statesville, $148,000, on June 22.

From C. Pleitez and J. Chavez to J. Pleitez, Lots 19 and 20 of Statesville Development Company, 1312 Wilson W. Lee Blvd., Statesville, $190,000, on June 22.

From M. Martin to J. Wright, Lots 12 and 13 of Southwood, 130 Southwood Drive, Statesville, $230,000, on June 22.

From G. and C. Knox to River Hill Bowman, LLC, Lots 5 and 6 of Wexford and 1.317 acres, three tracts off Riverton Drive, Statesville, $55,000, on June 22.

From A. Steele, R. and D. and D. Williams and G. and C. Knox to River Hill Bowman, LLC, 57.873 and 47.593 acres off of Mocksville Highway, Statesville, $2,320,000, on June 22.

From True Homes, LLC to Princeton Asset Management, LLLP, Lot 410 of Hidden Lakes, 110 Buoy Lane, Statesville, $374,000, on June 23.

From Affinity Capital, LLC and Affinity Capital LLC to T. Damour and K. D’amour, Lot 11 of Key Acres, 129 Pounders Ridge Lane, Statesville, $175,000, on June 23.

From M. Mason to M. Mason and P. Bellamy, Lot 35 of Fulton Heights, 1120 Fulton Drive, Statesville, $50,000, on June 23.

From M. and M. Lillard and C. Neilson/AIF to J. Al-Hussaini Jr., J. Al Hussaini Jr., J. Hussaini, J. Al-Hussaini, J. Al Hussaini and J. Hussaini, Lot 1 of Larkin multifamily development, 106 Brookshire Lane, Unit C, Statesville, $280,000, on June 23.

From J. Knox, L. Carver/Indvl & AIF, L. Carver/Indvl & AIF and B. Carver to C. and E. Comfort, Lot 24 off Carter’s Farm Drive, Statesville, $50,000, on June 23.

From Patch of Land Lending LLC to Summit Realty & Development, LLC, 1503 E. Broad St., Statesville, $650,000, on June 23.

From W. Self to G. Ajose, Lot 24 Park Grove revision, 611 Red Fox Trail, Statesville, $309,000, on June 23.

From S. Boller to Opendoor Property Trust I, Lot 22 of Willowbrook, 157 Rock Island Drive, Statesville, $276,500, on June 23.

From C. Morgan, C. Clark and J. Morgan to S. and L. Saunders, Lot 2 of Larkin Golf Club, 209 Hunters Hill Drive, Statesville, $500,000, on June 23.

From R. Brittain and C. Singer/AIF to E. Ellis, Lot 29 of Wendover Hills, 899 Wendover Road, Statesville, $295,000, on June 23.

From R. Snow/AIF and B. Snow to AO Propco 2 LP, Lot 12 of Gregory Place, 412 Millsaps Road, Statesville, $205,000, on June 23.

From A. and J. and J. McCoy to J. Samitis, .98 acre, 625 Bell Farm Road, Statesville, $46,000, on June 23.

From C. and K. and K. Drako to M. and B. Dean, metes and bounds, 406 Davie Ave., Statesville, $450,000, on June 23.

From J. Riggs to H.E.L.P. Enterprises, LLC, Lot 46 of Lakewood Estates, 242 Delight Loop, Statesville, $9,000, on June 23.

From D. Phelps to K. Sias, 0.236 acre, 642 W. Front St., Statesville, $215,000, on June 24.

From V. and D. Shoaf and M. Byers to A. Allen and R. Conley, Lot 15 of Maple Creek, 122 Four Winds Drive, Statesville, $475,000, on June 24.

From W. Chang and H. Chang/Indvl & AIF to Rahbot, LLC, two tracts, (Lots 24-28), S. Meeting St., Statesville and 1132 Shelton Ave., Statesville, $250,000, on June 24.

From M. Impagliazzo and C. Ross, to D. Dennington and T. Watts, 5 acres, 393 River Run Road, Statesville, $470,000, on June 24.

From P. Gaines to B. Burn, Lot 11 of Larkin Sloan Estate subdivision, 138 Jim Lane, Statesville, $495,000, on June 25.

From T. Ashcraft and I. Cesar to I. Aragon and B. Ramos, metes and bounds, 252 McAllister Road, Statesville, $15,000, on June 24.

From Props Galore, LLC to D. Wendel, (Lot 18), 1225 4th St., Statesville, $106,000, on June 24.

From Lakeshore Development Compay to C. Martinez, Lot 18 of Statesville Development Co., 1318 Wilson W. Lee Blvd., Statesville, $85,000, on June 24.

From R. Rayle to A. Leber and M. Ferguson, metes and bounds, 0.5 acre, 1443 Old Mountain Road, Statesville, $95,000, on June 24.

STONY POINT

From J. and J. and K. and K. Smith to J. and C. Norman, Lot 37 of Riverwalk, 395 Stewart Rock Road, Stony Point, $39,000, on June 22.

From J. and B. Pearce to W. and S. Wallace, Lot 2 of Riverwalk, 555 Stewart Rock Road, Stony Point, $100,000, on June 23.

From M. and P. Hendricks to J. and E. Bibey, one acre, 346 New Sterling Road, Stony Point, $268,000, on June 24.

TROUTMAN

From Lennar Carolinas, LLC to P. and D. Stamou, Lot 205 of Falls Cove at Lake Norman, 165 Tackle Box Drive, Troutman, $453,000, on June 17.

From Lennar Carolinas, LLC to L. and J. Osteen, Lot 202 of Falls Cove at Lake Norman, 149 Tackle Box Drive, Troutman, $464,500, on June 17.

From R. and J. Canning to F. Bohm and C. Hitchens, Lot 44 of Hawks Bay, 182 Windwood Lane, Troutman, $1,470,000, on June 17.

From Lennar Carolinas, LLC to T. and D. Barnes, Lot 256 of Falls Cove at Lake Norman, 156 Tackle Box Drive, Troutman, $471,500, on June 17.

From Shinn Farmhouse Properties, LLC to A. Laicher, Lot 2 of Shinn Farm House Properties, 731 Houston Road, Troutman, $179,000, on June 17.

From R. and R. Shinn to A. Laicher, 1.758 acres, Houston Road, Troutman, $179,000, on June 17.

From Lennar Carolinas, LLC to J. and N. Roe, Lot 204 of Falls Cove at Lake Norman, 161 Tackle Box Drive, Troutman, $432,000, on June 17.

From Dependable Development, Inc. to True Homes, LLC, Lots 100, 147, 167, 168 and 172 of Sutters Mill II, 141 and 142 Forbes Lane, Troutman, 198 and 204 Parkmont Drive, Troutman and 113 Fern Lane, Troutman, $258,500, on June 20.

From True Homes, LLC to N. Frazer-Shaw, N. Frazer Shaw and N. and R. Shaw, Lot 87 of Sutters Mill II, 128 Fern Lane, Troutman, $353,500, on June 20.

From First Principles Properties, LLC to Northlake Developers, LLC, Lot 16 of Normandy Breaks, 141 Trellis Lane, Troutman, $60,000, on June 21.

From NVR, Inc. to L. Mihelich, Lot 120 of Weather’s Creek, 173 Crownpiece St., Troutman, $314,000, on June 21.

From F. and F. and R. and R. Ervin to M. Geiger, 0.93 acre, TBD South Eastway Drive, Troutman, $7,500, on June 21.

From Lennar Carolinas, LLC to J. and J. Forte, Lot 254 of Falls Cove at Lake Norman, 164 Tackle Box Drive, Troutman, $453,000, on June 21.

From R. and C. Files to Skippers Lighthouse, LLC, Lots 45, 120 Pettit Lane, Troutman, $865,000, on June 21.

From Adams Homes AEC, LLC to A. and A. Alghamdi, Lot 40 of Sanders Ridge, 219 Sugar Hill Road, Troutman, $446,000, on June 21.

From Oakbrooke, Inc. to D. and L. Daly, Lot 32 of Falls Cove – Streamwood, 206 Streamwood Road, Troutman, $143,500, on June 21.

From M. Robinson, A. Hays-Robinson, A. Hays Robinson and A. Robinson to T. and W. Green, Lot 23 of Falls Cove at Lake Norman, 166 Falls Cove Drive, Troutman, $505,000, on June 22.

From True Homes, LLC to C. and J. Hopson, Lot 159 of Sutters Mill II, 113 Mansell Lane, Troutman, $506,000, on June 23.

From Troutman Bowman, LLC to NVR, Inc., Lot 48 of Weathers Creek, Troutman, $80,500, on June 23.

From D. and D. and T. Evans and M. Scott to N. Katsanos, +/- .82 acre, 127 Elder Lane, Troutman, $63,500, on June 24.

From R. and J. Wilson to R. and A. Wilson, tract one, 568 Troutman Farm Road, Statesville, $1,500, on June 24.

From Lennar Carolinas, LLC to M. Friedman and T. Lalicata, Jr., Lot 255 of Falls Cove at Lake Norman, 160 Tackle Box Drive, Troutman, $445,500, on June 24.

From Sutters Back LLC to MCH SFR Property Owner 4 LLC, Lot 93 of Sutter’s Mill, 235 Fesperman Circle, Troutman, $430,000, on June 24.