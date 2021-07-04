Iredell County real estate transactions: June 18-24

The following deeds were filed in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from June 18-24. For more information regarding specific plots of land, visit www.co.iredell.nc.us/Departments/RegDeeds.
TOP FIVE
From G. and G. Tynan, K. Jensen-Tynan, K. Jensen Tynan, K. Tynan, K. Jensen-Tynan, K. Jensen Tynan and K Tynan to Skoll, LLC, Lot 726 of The Point on Norman, 173 Rehoboth Lane, Mooresville, $3,995,000, on June 24.
From W. and R. Ghannam to E. and S. Vucovich, Lot 25 of Pinnacle Shores, 160 High Hills Drive, Mooresville, $2,410,000, on June 22.
From K. and N. and N. Nelson to M. and V. Scott, Lot 38 of Wildlife Bay, 122 Hawk Run Lane, Troutman, $1,855,000, on June 24.
From RPM Property Management II, LLC to Old Iron 35-36, LLC, Lot 55 of Lakeside Park, 112 Meadow Hill Circle, Mooresville, $1,800,000, on June 18.
From A. Sullivan, A. West and K. Sullivan to M. and R. Brown, Lot 373 of The Farms, 344 Kemp Road, Mooresville, $955,000, on June 24.
CLEVELAND
From L. Owens to J. and M. Queen, 2.700 acres, 884 and 894 Barry Oak Road, Cleveland, $84,000, on June 18.
DAVIDSON
From Ridge Walk, LLC to B. and N. Wallace, Lot 14 of Ridge Walk, 141 Broad Birch Drive, Davidson, $164,000, on June 21.
From B. and B. and A. and A. Pearce to A. and S. Filipponi, Lot 58 of Anniston, 119 Burnell Place, Davidson, $730,000, on June 22.
HAMPTONVILLE
From J. Beverly to S. Piperno, 3.568 acres, 178 Eleanor Lane, Hamptonville, $158,500, on June 23.
HARMONY
From C. and S. Cartner to B. and R. and W. Cartner, two tracts, metes and bounds, 532 Stroud Mill Road, Harmony, $350,000, on June 18.
From C. and S. Cartner to D. Young, 10 acres, tract off Society Road, Harmony, $93,500, on June 22.
From P. and P. Trivette, B. Trivette/AIF & Indvl and B. and M. Trivette to C. Abonza-Hernandez, C. Abonza Hernandez and C. Hernandez, metes and bounds, 147 Grose St., Harmony, $18,000, on June 22.
From E. and E. and C. and C. Austin to C. Agner, Lots 1 and 2 of Eagle Mills, 822 Abbeydale Road, Harmony $335,500, on June 23.
MOORESVILLE
From H. and C. Lamack to Ribbon Home SPV II, LLC, Lot 29 of The Reserve at Morrison Plantation, 369 Montibello Drive, Mooresville, $494,000, on June 18.
From J. and E. and J. McClary to H. Marshall and J. Jordan, Lot 21 of Langtree, 131 Knoxview Lane, Mooresville, $585,000, on June 18.
From T. Brooks to M. Quevedo-Dejesus, M. Quevedo Dejesus and M. Dejesus, 0.70 acre, Parker Avenue, Mooresville, $35,000, on June 18.
From D.R. Horton, Inc. to D. Espinosa and R. Vega, Lot 431 of Atwater Landing, 117 Cherry Birch St., Mooresville, $359,500, on June 18.
From Windward Sailview, LLC to CMH Homes, Inc., Lot 107 of Windward Pointe, 312 Sailwinds Road, Mooresville, $18,000, on June 18.
From C. and J. Wagner and J. and J. Panos to D. and J. Rothrock, (Lot 523), 135 Gatehouse Lane, Mooresville, $590,000, on June 18.
From T. and L. Rogers to J. and C. Bass, Lot 26 of Huntington Ridge, 145 Huntington Ridge Place, Mooresville, $730,000, on June 18.
From J. and V. and V. Hatcher to E. Cruz and M. Troncoso, Lot 14 of Farmdale, 168 Toucan Road, Mooresville, $265,000, on June 18.
From C. and L. Carlson to C. Moncada and J. Gutierrez, Lot 9 of Muirfield, 965 Muirfield Drive, Mooresville, $407,000, on June 18.
From W. and P. Martin to J. Stauber, Lot 4 of White Oaks Acres, 1125 Grace Meadow Drive, Mooresville, $290,000, on June 18.
From Northlake Developers, LLC to E. and M. Corser, Lot 91 of Woodleaf, 382 Kenway Loop, Mooresville, $668,000, on June 18.
From Standard Pacific of the Carolinas, LLC to S. Apostal, Lot 44 of Byers Creek, 144 Dry Rivers Lane, Mooresville, $374,000, on June 18.
From D.R. Horton, Inc. to J. and B. Patel, Lot 150 of Meadows at Coddle Creek, 109 West Northstone Road, Mooresville, $406,000, on June 18.
From Mrs. Bubbles, LLC to Velocity Motors, LLC, metes and bounds, 872 River Highway, Mooresville, $392,500, on June 18.
From S. and W. Brunk to R. and M. Sinclair, Lot 37 of The Courtyards at Blume Point, 107 Valleymist Lane, Mooresville, $479,000, on June 18.
From D. and A. Corns to SFR Javelin Borrower LP, Lot 195 of Morrison Plantation, 112 Autry Ave., Mooresville, $306,000, on June 18.
From D.R. Horton, Inc. to M. and A. White, Lot 95 of Meadows at Coddle Creek, 147 Championship Drive, Mooresville, $359,500, on June 21.
From D.R. Horton, Inc. to S. Thanneru and A. Nandi, Lot 96 of Meadows at Coddle Creek, 145 Championship Drive, Mooresville, $353,500, on June 21.
From Nest Homes, LLC to K. Maloney, Lot 20 of Creek Stone, 218 Country Lake Drive, Mooresville, $521,500, on June 21.
From D.R. Horton, Inc. to B. Raghunathan and A. Kuman, Lot 425 of Atwater Landing, 427 Preston Road, Mooresville, $405,000, on June 21.
From D. and D. Wood to R. Vaughn, tract #2, 1597 Shearers Road, Mooresville, $203,000, on June 21.
From T. and R. and R. Bowles to D. Henry III, Lot 37 of Sequoia Forest, 2277 Charlotte Highway, Mooresville, $219,000, on June 21.
From L. and T. Johnson to K. and S. Walters, Lot 77 of Northbridge, 116 Snow Fountain Lane, Mooresville, $517,500, on June 21.
From C. Cowan to H. and R. Cote, Lot 89 of Muirfield, 161 Lockerbie Lane, Mooresville, $351,000, on June 21.
From P. and J. Clark to C. and W. Brady, Lots 1 and 2, Midway Lake Road, Mooresville, $207,000, on June 21.
From M. and J. Hannon and V. and C. Serio to P. Dimauro, (Lot 37), 469 Big Indian Loop, Mooresville, $850,000, on June 21.
From J. and A. Sweitzer to M. and M. Jean, Lot 122 of Parkmont, 142 Sequoia St., Mooresville, $363,000, on June 21.
From C. and D. Wilson to L. Brannon, 123 North Maple St., Mooresville, $246,000, on June 21.
From B. McAdams to Zillow Homes Property Trust, Lot 12 of Foxmoor, 826 Rebecca Jane Drive, Mooresville, $255,000, on June 21.
From NVR, Inc. to C. Enciso, Lot 108C of Langtree at Waterfront, Lanyard Drive, Mooresville, $379,500, on June 21.
From A. and A. and M. and M. Goddard to M. Schultheis and Y. Li, Lot 1206 of The Villas at Morrison Plantation, 115 Mint Ave., Mooresville, $396,000, on June 21.
From J. and M, Nester to G. Todd and R. Scranton, Lot 58 of Watertree Landing, 538 Barber Loop, Mooresville, $800,000, on June 21.
From Opendoor Property Trust I to FKH SFR PropCo G, L.P., Lot 34 of Bradford Glyn, 184 Bradford Glyn Drive, Mooresville, $323,000, on June 21.
From D. Dean/TR and Darrell R. Dean Trust to The Entrust Group Inc. and William G. Ashburn, II IRA, (Lot 141), 638 Normandy Road, Mooresville, $625,000, on June 22.
From R. and H. Steele to Martinray Holdings, LLC, two tracts, 32.844 acres and 1.97 acres, 1063 Patterson Farm Road, Mooresville, $766,000, on June 22.
From A. and A. and A. Slone and L. and L. Logan to J. Westmoreland, two tracts, 1.963 acres and 2.149 acres, 184 Ginger Lane, Mooresville, $30,000, on June 22.
From N-Five Properties, LLC to P. and J. Jeffries, .40 acre, 140 W. Park Ave., Mooresville, $145,000, on June 22.
From True Homes, LLC to C. Boucher, Lot 26 of Rockridge Point, 123 Farm Knoll Way, Mooresville, $50,000, on June 22.
From M. and M. and S. O’Dowd to S. and T. Dunlap, Lot 53 of Marina Village, 458 Stutts Road, Mooresville, $315,500, on June 22.
From S. and S. Carigon and M. and M. McManus to IH6 Property North Carolina L.P., Lot 217 of Winborne, 126 Bosburg Drive, Mooresville, $295,000, on June 22.
From K. Morris and K. Knutson to SFR Javelin Borrower LP, Lot 91 of Talls Oaks, 215 Devon Forrest Drive, Mooresville, $272,000, on June 22.
From D. and D. Baker to R. and J. Pahl, C. and T. Baker and D. Pahl, Lot 33 of Curtis Pond, 198 Almora Loop, Mooresville, $330,000, on June 22.
From J. and J. and K. Whitt to Holcomb Holdings, LLC, Lot 149 of Meeting Street Townhomes at Morrison Plantation, 153 Quarter Lane, Mooresville, $257,000, on June 22.
From M/I Homes of Charlotte, LLC to L. and R. Weeks, Lot 154 of Heritage at Neel Ranch, 133 Dawn Run Loop, Mooresville, $330,000, on June 22.
From A. and M. Loflin to Progress Charlotte, LLC, Lot 132 of Winborne, 180 Grayland Road, Mooresville, $256,000, on June 23.
From NVR, Inc. to B. Bailey, Lot 109D of Langtree at Waterfront, Lanyard Drive, Mooresville, $416,000, on June 23.
From O. and R. and R. Koehler to R. Todd and L. and G. Thomas, Lot 15 of Indian Forest, 526 Big Indian Loop, Mooresville, $150,000, on June 23.
From P. Bischoff and M. and L. Horn, Lot 88 of Linwood Farms, 226 Pleasant Grove Lane, Mooresville, $440,000, on June 23.
From D. and D. and K. Spence to M. and S. Davis, Lot 379 of The Point, 1662 Brawley School Road, Mooresville, $769,000, on June 23.
From D. and M. Burns to Keep Going Investments LLC, Lot 114 of Gabriel Estates, 117 Gabriel Drive, Mooresville, $300,000, on June 23.
From Atrium Real Estate Holdings, LLC to M. and A. Heller, Lot 346 of Morrison Plantation, 156 Trotter Ridge Drive, Mooresville, $440,000, on June 23.
From M. and S. Datre to S. and S. and S. and S. Powell, Lots 8-11 Shepherds Bluff Drive, Mooresville, $200,000, on June 23.
From W. Beam and H. Jennings to D. Paulding, metes and bounds, 367 Big Indian Loop, Mooresville, $565,000, on June 23.
From K. and K. and M. Kisting to R. and A. Smith, Lot 180 of Harris Village, 151 Burtons Barn Road, Mooresville, $440,000, on June 23.
From Keep Going Investments LLC to BAF 3, LLC, Lot 114 of Gabriel Estates, 117 Gabriel Drive, Mooresville, $339,000, on June 23.
From D.R. Horton, Inc. to J. Auerbach/TR and Jeanne Barsamian Auerbach Revocable Living Trust, Lot 136 of Atwater Landing, 144 Atwater Landing Drive, Mooresville, $420,000, on June 23.
From D.R. Horton, Inc. to R. and S. Montambo, Lot 71 of Lakewalk, 169 Hanks Bluff Drive, Mooresville, $383,500, on June 23.
From D.R. Horton, Inc. to J. and M. Fanelli, Lot 406 of Atwater Landing, 114 Neill Estate Lane, Mooresville, $325,500, on June 23.
From D.R Horton, Inc. to R. and L. Ludemann, Lot 72 of Lakewalk, 171 Hanks Bluff Drive, Mooresville, $370,500, on June 23.
From C. and S. Havens to C. Blasco/TR and The Christopher James Blasco Separate Property Revocable Trust, 0.574 acre, Lots 2 and 7 of Marietta Overlook, 139 and 191 Marietta Road, Mooresville, $632,000, on June 23.
From C. and C. and S. and S. Havens to C. Blasco/TR and The Christopher James Blasco Separate Property Revocable Trust, metes and bounds, Lot 2 of Marietta Overlook, 191 Marietta Road, Mooresville, $82,000, on June 23.
From Shinnville Ridge Partners LLC to Benjamin Enterprises, Lot 74 of Shinnville Ridge, Shinnville Road, Mooresville, $165,000, on June 23.
From C. and V. Harris to T. Harris, Lot 205 of Talbert Townes, 143 Talbert Town Loop, Mooresville, $170,000, on June 23.
From Standard Pacific of the Carolinas, LLC to B. Huang and S. Chen, Lot 45 of Byers Creek, 146 Dry Rivers Lane, Mooresville, $374,500, on June 23.
From L. Howell to M. and B. Kolias, Lot 63 of Tall Oaks, 170 Sweetmartha Drive, Mooresville, $265,000, on June 23.
From Habitat for Humanity of the Charlotte Region, Inc. and Our Towns of North Mecklenburg-Iredell Habitat for Humanity, Inc. to S. Yanes, 0.265 acre, metes and bounds, 308 Williams St., Mooresville, $182,000, on June 24.
From A. Lambert/Indvl & Exr, J. Culbertson/Est and P. Lambert to B. and S. Elkin, two tracts, metes and bounds, 532 Shearers Road, Mooresville, $152,000, on June 24.
From Double M Enterprises, LLC to S. Finger, 140 Locomotive Lane, Unit 110, Mooresville, $182,500, on June 24.
From P. Kennaday to A. Decker, 0.27 acre, 240 W. Stewart Ave., Mooresville, $177,000, on June 24.
From A. Leuthardt and A. Hopper to K. McGuire, Lot 16 of Crystal Bay, 143 Crystal Circle, Mooresville, $825,000, on June 24.
From B. Ronzello to W. Betush, Lot 57 of Windsor Woods, 127 Citation Drive, Mooresville, $295,000, on June 24.
From T. and L. Ruckman to P. and A. Brueckner, Lot 35 of Monterey Landing, 434 Catalina Drive, Mooresville, $640,000, on June 24
From J. and H. Watkins to Opendoor Property Trust I, Lot 11 of Normandy Hill, 629 Normandy Road, Mooresville, $388,000, on June 24.
From K. and B. Friss to Y. and S. Coble, Lot 157 of Curtis Pond, 186 Scanlon Road, Mooresville, $340,000, on June 24.
From A. Baber and I. Ammad to T. and R. Clark, Lot 94 of Parkmont, 107 Mackinac Drive, Mooresville, $354,000, on June 24.
From H. and H. and B. Van Pelt to RS Rental I, LLC, Lot 43 of Poplar Grove, 208 Tawny Bark Drive, Mooresville, $425,000, on June 24.
From R and R. and J. Angle to J. and T. Porter, Lot 15 of Whippoorwill Woods, 121 Purple Finch Lane, Mooresville, $385,000, on June 24.
From G. and G. Alls to Keep Going Investments LLC, Lot 110 of Tall Oaks, 136 Sterling Terrace Drive, Mooresville, $134,000, on June 24.
From STDC1, LLC to D. and J. Adams, Unit A20 of Late Apex Storage Condominium, Mooresville, $389,000, on June 24.
From Eastwood Construction Partners, LLC to J. and G. Cassino, Lot 29 of Briargate, 117 Tiller Way, Mooresville, $353,000, on June 24.
From Keep Going Investments LLC to ARVM 5, LLC, Lot 110 of Tall Oaks, 136 Sterling Terrace Drive, Mooresville, $221,000, on June 24.
From J. and J. and L. and L. Surprenant to K. Gardner, Lot 82 of Water Oak at Lake Norman, 113 E. Decatur Ave., Mooresville, $335,000, on June 24.
From D.R. Horton, Inc. to A. and G. Hollifield, Lot 89 of Meadows at Coddle Creek, 117 Candlelight Way, Mooresville, $347,500, on June 24.
From D. and J. Aldrich to R. and A. Martinez, Lot 128 of Linwood Farms, 107 Fontanelle Drive, Mooresville, $375,000, on June 24.
From R. and R. and S. and S. Scharbarth to Olympus Borrower, LLC, Lot 135 of High Ridge townhomes, 139 High Bluff Circle, Mooresville, $271,000, on June 24.
OLIN
From L. and L. Carver, to J. Brinager, Lot 2 of Olin Glen, 193 Olin Loop, Olin, $14,500, on June 21.
STATESVILLE
From S. and S. Horner to Ginger W. Toler Revocable Trust Agreement, metes and bounds, 316 S. Race St., Statesville, $70,000, on June 18.
From A. and S. and S. Givens to Opendoor Property J, LLC, Lot 19 of Marthas Ridge, 907 Mibbs Place, Statesville, $260,500, on June 18.
From J. and C. McNeely to A. and J. McCoy, .98 acre, 625 Bell Farm Road, Statesville, $31,000, on June 18.
From J. and V. Wiggin to J. Rucker, 0.495 acre, 1633 N. Barkley Road, Statesville, $200,000, on June 18.
From E. Shoemaker/Indvl & Exr and H. Shoemaker Jr./Est to J. Lawrence, 3571 Taylorsville Highway, Statesville, $74,000, on June 18.
From J. and S. Blackwelder and Link Family Iredell County Properties, LLC to TWP PCP State Retail, LLC, multiple tracts and parcels, Turnersburg Highway, Statesville, Cowan Lane, Statesville and James Street, Statesville, $440,000, on June 18.
From West Homes of NC, LLC to Barol Investment Group 20 LLC, Lot 102 of Fox Den, 114 Fleming Drive, Statesville, $265,000, on June 18.
From B. and B. and M. Pope to T. Bridges, three tracts, Lots 2, 8 and 9 of Upper Lake Place, Lewis Ferry Road, Statesville and Pope Huss Drive, Statesville, $500,000, on June 18.
From I. Nolan and J. and J. Washam to E. Cockeram, 1.822 acres, 177 Arey Road, Statesville, $250,000, on June 18.
From M. Shirk to J. and A. Jennings, Lot 137 of Hidden Lakes, 218 Jobe Drive, Statesville, $325,000, on June 18.
From MGI Props NC 1, LLC to Resicap North Carolina Owner LLC, Lots 4-6 of Statesville Development, 829, 835 and 841 7th St., Statesville, $523,500, on June 18.
From J. and J. and J. Black to T. and K. Crouch, Lot 283 of Shannon Acres, 504 St. Andrews Road, Statesville, $80,000, on June 18.
From Winning Broadcasting, LLC to J. and J. Busch, Lot 43 of River Rock, 140 Slate Drive, Statesville, $300,000, on June 18.
From M. Troutman/Est, M. Troutman/Est, K. Norris/Indvl & Exr, K. Troutman/Indvl & Exr, M. and M. Norris and K. Troutman to J. and L. Settle, Lots 35 and 36 of Oakland Heights, 1266 Mitchell Ave., Statesville, $160,000, on June 18.
From B. and E. and E. and T. and J. Caskaddon and J. and G. Weeks to D. and S. Caskaddon, 9.2 acres, 2366 Buffalo Shoals Road, Statesville, $100,000, on June 21.
From Dixieland, Inc. to J. Cruz and A. Riccio, Lot 61 of Ridgecrest, 229 Grassy Meadow Lane, Statesville, $164,000, on June 21.
From K. and K. and T. Thomas to D. Bacon, K. Gilchrist-Bacon, K. Gilchrist Bacon and K. Bacon, (Lot 6), 333 Brevard St., Statesville, $128,000, on June 21.
From J. and D. Hale and D. and S. Giglio to D. and A. McDaniel, (Lot 4), 677 Old Mountain Road, Statesville, $240,000, on June 21.
From L. and L. and G. and G. Beaver to L. and G. and L. and D. Beaver, two tracts, Lot 8 of Piney Brook, 122 Karmen Lane, Statesville, and multiple lots, parcels A and B, Karmen Lane, Statesville, $4,000, on June 21.
From M. and L. Hollens to Adjess Associates 20, LLC, Lot 22 of Lakeridge, 395 Brookfield Drive, Statesville, $245,500, on June 22.
From K. Branchik and A. Gove to Opendoor Property J, LLC, Lot 24 addition to Iredell Heights, 110 Lois Court, Statesville, $184,500, on June 22.
From P. and R. and R. Hicks to OP SPE TPA1, LLC, Lot 35 of Larkin Golf Club, 125 Margo Lane, Statesville, $335,500, on June 22.
From C. and M. Sheridan to BWA Builders, LLC, Lot 7 of Ponderosa Farms, 307 Massey Deal Road, Statesville, $20,000, on June 22.
From L. and L. Mayberry and J. and J. Carlin to W. Lin, Lot 73 of Fox Den Country Club, 217 Wedge View Way, Statesville, $330,000, on June 22.
From True Homes, LLC to C. Davis, Lot 181 of Hidden Lakes, 201 Clove Hitch Drive, Statesville, $268,000, on June 22.
From WRGJR Properties, LLC to Windstone Construction, Inc., Lot 23 of Ridgewood on Lake Norman, 105 Southern Horizon Drive, Statesville, $17,000, on June 22.
From A. and V. and A. Danner to K. Santibanez, Lot 75 of Forest Acres, 115 Red Oak Drive, Statesville, $52,500, on June 22.
From D. Pharr and D. Toohey to Z. and M. Nantz, 213 Ramsey Court, Unit 213, Statesville, $110,000, on June 22.
From Kenson Homes, LLC to J. and K Gecek, Lot 8 of Carson Creek, 225 Lone Pine Road, Statesville, $350,000, on June 22.
From F. and F. and F. and D. Sherrill, S. Hutchcraft/AIF, C. Sherrill and E. and E. Lefever to K. Marasini and S. Sharma, Lot 6 of Brittain Hills Inc., Sandtrap Drive, Statesville, $18,000, on June 23.
From P. and P. Ostwalt, N. Pedroza, E. Mendoza, E. Ostwalt Mendoza, S. Torres, and S. Medina Torres to A. Voelske, 10.016 acres, Ostwalt Farm Lane, Statesville, $93,000, on June 23.
From R. Hellard/Exr, N. Hellard/Est N. and D. Lee and B. and R. and T. Buyers to B. and A. Harwell, Lots 42-45 of Iredell Heights, 170 Devon Lane, Statesville, $100,000, on June 23.
From T. and S. Weaver to Global Signal Acquisitions IV, LLC, 2.885 acres more or less located at 3218 Salisbury Highway, Statesville, $190,000, on June 23.
From H. and H. Woods, A. Weatherman, A. Weatherman-Woods, A. Weatherman Woods, A. Woods, A. Weatherman-Woods, A. Weatherman Woods and A. Woods to D. and M. Parker, Lot 48 of Olde Statesville, 205 Tarrington Drive, Statesville, $195,000, on June 23.
From M. and K. Culbertson to BVJ Properties, LLC, metes and bounds, Lot 4 of City of Statesville Community Dev., 412 Dobson Ave. Statesville, $10,000, on June 23.
From T. Spainhour to T. and S. Kendall, Lot 20 of Ridgewood on the Lake Norman, 226 Windingwood Drive, Statesville, $16,000, on June 24.
From West Homes of NC, LLC to K. Amaya, Lot 40 of Fox Den, 148 Allenton Way, Statesville, $300,000, on June 24.
From P. and K. and K Fulton to J. Ramos, Lot 3 of Bloomfield, 213 N. Lackey St., Statesville, $97,500, on June 24.
From G. and D. Mitchell to L. Mendoza, metes and bounds, Lot PT 9 of Bellwood, 786 Bell Farm Road, Statesville, $160,000, on June 24.
From I. and I. and I. Swartz to Presson Properties, LLC, metes and bounds, 2530 Simonton Road, Statesville, $220,000, on June 24.
From D. Campbell, D. Bowling and C. and C. Campbell to P. Stevenson, Lot 32 of Summerset, 113 Grainger Lane, Statesville, $205,000, on June 24.
From D. and G Brown to L & P Property Group, LLC, Lots 98-100 of Rayon Park, 618 Park Drive, Statesville, $52,000, on June 24.
From D. and H. Wilson to K. and F. Harmon, (Lot 2), 165 Tilley Lane, Statesville, $340,000, on June 24.
From R. and R. Stanley, R. Goin and F. Stanley to L. and D. Boyer, Lot 61 of Old Farm, 2305 Scalybark Road, Statesville, $212,000, on June 24.
STONY POINT
From M. and S. Warren to L. and V. Hildreth, Lot 11 of Riverwalk, Rivercliff Drive, Stony Point, $115,000, on June 21.
From WRGJR Properties, LLC to T. Phomma and P. Yang, (Lot 1), Miracle Farm Road, Stony Point, $49,000, on June 21.
TROUTMAN
From D. and D. and P. Spear to T. and K. Workman, Lot 3 of Winding Forest, 131 Winding Forest Drive, Troutman, $607,000, on June 18.
From R. and L. Holshouser to Hudson SFR Property Holdings II LLC, Lot 141 of Sutter’s Miller, 150 Fesperman Circle, Troutman, $333,000, on June 18.
From W. and J. Riesterer to D. and P. Spear, Lot 643 of Falls Cove-Parkwood, 148 Emerald Creek Drive, Troutman, $860,000, on June 18.
From J. and J. Adair to The Keven Children’s Trust, (Lot 847), 109 Keven Drive, Troutman, $699,000, on June 21.
From Randy and Elizabeth Ellsworth Joint Revocable Living Trust, E. Ellsworth/TR and R. Ellsworth/TR to K. Dobbins and Inseparable Sisters, LLC, metes and bounds, 1018 Perth Road, Troutman, $180,000, on June 21.
From ELG Investments, LLC to J. and J. Castaneda, Lot 611 of Falls Cove-Parkwood, 111 Cinder Ridge Court, Troutman, $130,000, on June 22.
From NVR, Inc. to R. Ford and E. Goods, Lot 168 Weathers Creek, 183 Crosstie Lane, Troutman, $277,000, on June 22.
From HH Wiltshire Holdings, LLC to Helmsman Homes, LLC, Lot 53 of Rocky Creek Cove, 126 Ridge Creek Drive, Troutman, $32,500, on June 22.
From Falls Park, LLC to M Lopez and E. Alonso, Lot 5 of Falls Park, 416 Stillwater Road, Troutman, $70,000, on June 22.
From True Homes, LLC to A. and H. Solano, Lot 26 of Sutters Mill II, 142 Fairfield Drive, Troutman, $387,000, on June 22.
From Lennar Carolinas, LLC to J. and K. Esposito, Lot 126 of Falls Cove at Lake Norman, 136 Port Bow Drive, Troutman, $375,500, on June 23.
From W. and A. Mollohan to Simple Property Solutions, LL, 1.646 acres, 112 Bensway Lane, Troutman, $100,000, on June 23.
From NVR, Inc. to K. Reischmann Jr. and J. Shearer, Lot 5 of Weather’s Creek, Troutman, $306,000, on June 23.
From P. and T. Cayia to N. and C. Young, Lot 2 of Windstone Crossing, 109 Windstone Drive, Troutman, $329,000, on June 23.
From Nest Homes of the Carolinas, LLC to G. and O. Bauerle, Lot 8 of Sanders Ridge, 131 Round Rock Road, Troutman, $401,000, on June 24.
From HH Wiltshire Holdings, LLC to Helmsman Homes, LLC, Lots 16-18 and 82 of Rocky Creek Cove, 183, 187 and 191 Ridge Creek Drive, and 137 Brook Creek Drive, Troutman, $130,000, on June 24.
From Simple Property Solutions, LLC to A. Freeze, 1.645 acres, 112 Bensway Lane, Troutman, $130,000, on June 24.
UNION GROVE
From Gerald and Pamela Campbell Living Trust, G. Campbell/TR, G. Campbell/TR, P. Campbell/TR, P. Campbell/TR, Shaver Wood Products, Inc. and Casey & Company Forestry, PLLC to Gerald and Pamela Campbell Living Trust, G. Campbell/TR, G. Campbell/TR P. Campbell/TR, P. Campbell/TR, Shaver Wood Products, Inc. and Casey & Company Forestry, PLLC, timber deed, 18.7 acres =/-, Union Grove township, $103,500, on June 23.
From D. Addis to F. and R. Stanley, 11.04 acres, 528 Grassy Knob Road, Union Grove, $278,000, on June 24.