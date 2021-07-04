Iredell County real estate transactions: June 18-24

From NVR, Inc. to R. Ford and E. Goods, Lot 168 Weathers Creek, 183 Crosstie Lane, Troutman, $277,000, on June 22.

From HH Wiltshire Holdings, LLC to Helmsman Homes, LLC, Lot 53 of Rocky Creek Cove, 126 Ridge Creek Drive, Troutman, $32,500, on June 22.

From Falls Park, LLC to M Lopez and E. Alonso, Lot 5 of Falls Park, 416 Stillwater Road, Troutman, $70,000, on June 22.

From True Homes, LLC to A. and H. Solano, Lot 26 of Sutters Mill II, 142 Fairfield Drive, Troutman, $387,000, on June 22.

From Lennar Carolinas, LLC to J. and K. Esposito, Lot 126 of Falls Cove at Lake Norman, 136 Port Bow Drive, Troutman, $375,500, on June 23.

From W. and A. Mollohan to Simple Property Solutions, LL, 1.646 acres, 112 Bensway Lane, Troutman, $100,000, on June 23.

From NVR, Inc. to K. Reischmann Jr. and J. Shearer, Lot 5 of Weather’s Creek, Troutman, $306,000, on June 23.

From P. and T. Cayia to N. and C. Young, Lot 2 of Windstone Crossing, 109 Windstone Drive, Troutman, $329,000, on June 23.

From Nest Homes of the Carolinas, LLC to G. and O. Bauerle, Lot 8 of Sanders Ridge, 131 Round Rock Road, Troutman, $401,000, on June 24.