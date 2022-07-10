Iredell County real estate transactions: June 26-30

The following deeds were filed in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from June 26-30. For more information regarding specific plots of land, visit www.co.iredell.nc.us/Departments/RegDeeds.

TOP FIVE

From D. and L. and F. Andrzejewski to S. Chong, Lot 37 of Pinnacle Shores, 168 Pinnacle Lane, Mooresville, $1,900,000, on June 30.

From K. and K. and B. Jude to R. and H. Roe, Lot 1145 of The Point, 201 Cape Cod Way, Mooresville, $1,850,000, on June 30.

From R. and L. and L. Mills to North Fork Investments, LLC and Dalacasa Properties, LLC, two tracts, 5-3/4 acres and 32-1/4 acres, 164 Nugget Lane, Troutman, $1,850,000, on June 30.

From Hyland Beaty, LLC to B. Turnipseed, Lot 14 of Highlands at Lake Norman, 124 Highland View Drive, Statesville, $1,665,000, on June 27.

From D. and J. and J. Weber to A. Lewis and S. Guerin, Lot 320 of The Point on Norman, 107 Breakwater Court, Mooresville, $1,390,000, on June 30.

CLEVELAND

From J. and C. House to T. Caldwell, 0.4991 acre, 1419 Shinnville Road, Cleveland, $131,000, on June 29.

From J. and J. and R. and R. Miller to W. and Z. Merritt, Lot 6 of Shinnville Estates, 173 Sonoma Drive, Cleveland, $130,000, on June 30.

HARMONY

From R. and L. and L. Carney to E. and D. Helmuth, Lot 1, 1.07 acres and Lot 3, .35 acre, 1300 Tabor Road and Tabor Road, Harmony, $135,000, on June 28.

From D. Inglis to E. and K. Lescano, 1.207 acres, 170 E. Memorial Highway, Harmony, $252,000, on June 29.

From S. and S. Krider to RJM Farms, LLC, metes and bounds, 32.12 acre, more or less, Abbeydale Road, Harmony, $199,000, on June 29.

From U.S. Bank National Association/TR, NRZ Pass-Through Trust XVI, Newrez, LLC, New Penn Financial, LLC and Shellpoint Mortgage Servicing/AIF to A. Santos, 4 acres, 196 Dutchman Road, Harmony, $83,000, on June 30.

From WJH LLC to R. and D. Wright, Lot 11 of Rock Gate Estates, 117 Zach Drive, Harmony, $209,000, on June 30.

MOORESVILLE

From D. and D. and T. Hickman to C. Ross and M. Impagliazza, 1.36 acres, 566 Patterson Farm Road, Mooresville, $600,000, on June 27.

From A. and A. and A. and A. Treece to L. Lewis-Soltau/TR, L. Lewis Soltau/TR, L. Soltau/TR, Carlos Lewis and Sheila Lewis Irrevocable Trust and C. and S. Lewis, Lot 64 of Oaks on Main, 157 Wellshire St., Mooresville, $525,000, on June 27.

From M. Hovey, M. Alexander and S. Hovey to Z. Erickson and M. Good, .44 acre, 533 E. Iredell Ave., Mooresville, $315,000, on June 27.

From M. Matthias/Indvl & Agt, M. Matthias/Indvl & Agt and K. and K. Matthias to J. and K. Gordon, Lot 81 of Wyndham Shores, 104 Summerbrook Lane, Mooresville, $455,000, on June 27.

From B. and A. Nix to B. and M. Fratus, (Lot 2), 257 Winthrow Creek Road, Mooresville, $615,000, on June 27.

From Taylor Morrison of Carolinas, Inc. to C. Badamo, Lot 233 of Stafford, 154 Tetcott St., Mooresville, $580,000, on June 27.

From R. and A. and A. Halstead to J. and J. Briere, Lot 38 of Morrison Cove, 179 Castles Gate Drive, Mooresville, $975,000, on June 27.

From Towd Point Mortgage Trust 2018-2, U.S. Bank National Association/TR and Select Portfolio Servicing, Inc./AIF to J. Reyes, metes and bounds, 414 Rocky River Road, Mooresville, $110,000, on June 27.

From L. Knerl/TR and The Lauren Marie Knerl Revocable Trust to USCMF SN NC A, LLC, Lot 344 of Atwater Landing, 171 Cherry Birch St., Mooresville, $500,000, on June 27.

From LH Waterfront Construction, LLC to J. Bolger, B. Caplan-Bolger, B. Caplan Bolger and B. Bolger, Lot 34 of McCrary Woods, 127 Holt Lane, Mooresville, $991,000, on June 27.

From J. and A. Upton to C. George and E. Graeca, Lot 96 of Avalon, 113 Paradise Hills Circle, Mooresville, $447,500, on June 27.

From C. Sharpe to D. and K. Rosenthal, Lot 99 of Lakewalk, 203 Canoe Pole Lane, Mooresville, $702,500, on June 27.

From J. and J. and A. Ikall to Sanav, LLC, 1.591 acres, 1103 N. Main St., Mooresville, $575,000, on June 27.

From D. and S. and S. Markofski to M. Borsody and G. Reed, (Lot 2), 133 Folkstone Road, Mooresville, $561,500, on June 27.

From Opendoor Property Trust I to M. Mcvay, D. Ryan-Mcvay, D. Ryan Mcvay, D. Mcvay and K. and M. Phelix, Lot 22 of Greene Croft, 149 Flanders Drive, Mooresville, $370,000, on June 27.

From T. and J. Ulry to S. Ulry, (Lots 41-45), 1671 Mecklenburg Highway, Mooresville, $225,000, on June 28.

From R. Disher and L. Lane/AIF to Benvestments L.L.C., Lots 10 and 11 of Mooresville Mill Village, 335 and 339 Nesbit Ave., Mooresville, $165,000, on June 28.

From N. Baggett to E. and S. Bauer, Lot 20 of Sunshine Estates, 156 Ketchie Drive, Mooresville, $405,000, on June 28.

From T. and D. Oborne to L. and R. Meadows, Lot 11 of Gambill Forest, 127 Goodleigh Lane, Mooresville, $420,000, on June 28.

From L. Scarfo to M. and M. Lady, Lot 15 of Poplar Grove, 109 Tall Oak Drive, Mooresville, $650,000, on June 28.

From R. and L. Thomas to S. Johnson/TR, J. Johnson/TR and The Sherman and Jeanne Johnson Trust, Lot 287 of Cherry Grove, 164 Flowering Grove Lane, Mooresville, $400,000, on June 28.

From Opendoor Property Trust I to R. Torres Espinal, R. Espinal, H. Castro Giron and H. Giron, Lot 4, Phase II of Whippoorwill Woods, 232 Doolie Road, Mooresville, $350,000, on June 28.

From T. and K. Mayberry to D. and F. Fernandez, Lot 9 of Beechtree Bay, 136 Chestnut Bay Lane, Mooresville, $140,000, on June 28.

From V. Lopez to USCMF SN NC A, LLC, Lot 288 of Linwood Farms, 138 Morning Sun Drive, Mooresville, $402,000, on June 28.

From R. Cyr Jr. and C. McHutchison to A. Larson, Lot 54 of Curtis Pond, 278 Almora Loop, Mooresville, $435,500, on June 28.

From M. Denora/TR, M. Denora/TR and Margaret and Charles Educational Trust to R. Sargeant/TR and Charlotte B. Sargeant Trust, (Lot 143), 144 Periwinkle Lane, Mooresville, $730,000, on June 28.

From W. and J. Loudon to K. Holland, Lot 41 of Watertree Landing, 404 Barber Loop, Mooresville, $978,000, on June 28.

From W. and A. and A. Pawliw to K. and S. Traenkle, Lot 1305 of The Point, 114 Kent Court, Mooresville, $1,125,000, on June 28.

From Ribbon Home SPV II LLC and Ribbon Home SPV II, LLC to R. and L. Thomas, Lot 217 of Fairway Estates, 123 Fairway Drive, Mooresville, $487,000, on June 29.

From A. and A. and K. Wilkinson, C. Wolfmeyer/Est and L. Treadaway/Admr to R. Smith, 1.76 acres, 2260 Statesville Highway, Mooresville, $350,000, on June 29.

From T. and F. Smith and C. and D. Johnson to D. and D. Powell, metes and bounds, 2.85 acres, 166 Wiggins Road, Mooresville, $410,000, on June 29.

From H. and H. and A. Knox to J. Gwyn, metes and bounds, 289 Rinehardt Road, Mooresville, $235,000, on June 29.

From C. Bartlett and D. Paracka to S. and D. Bartniski, Lot 21 of Pinnacle Shores, 143 Mariner Pointe Lane, Mooresville, $400,000, on June 29.

From Tri Pointe Homes Holdings, Inc. and Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. to G. Colman, Lot 13 of Forest Lake Townhomes, 1252 Brawley School Road, Mooresville, $357,500, on June 29.

From D. and R. Clark to G. and V. Spicer, Lot 33 of Farmstead, 115 Perennial Drive, Mooresville, $370,000, on June 29.

From Taylor Morrison of Carolinas, Inc. to S. Srivastava and S. Sharan, Lot 146 of Stafford, 199 Stibbs Cross Road, Mooresville, $615,000, on June 29.

From C. and C. Teets and N. and N. Jenkins to N. Teubert, Lot 24 of Autumn Grove, 114 Early Frost Lane, Mooresville, $450,000, on June 29.

From Rayna Properties LLC to FKH SFR Propco K, L.P., Lot 149 of Glynwater, 160 Glynwater Drive, Mooresville, $460,000, on June 29.

From MidAtlantic IRA, LLC, John Bears IRA and J. Beard to Octane Park, LLC, Lot 4 of Morrison Plantation, Morrison Plantation Parkway, Mooresville, $975,000, on June 30.

From K. and J. Windham to J. and J. Misjak, Lot 31 of The Farms, 120 Yellowbell Road, Mooresville, $550,000, on June 30.

From J. and W. and W. and C. Edwards to N. Kreamer, Lot 32 of Chester Oaks, 103 Hedgewood Drive, Mooresville, $450,000, on June 30.

From J. and S and S. Reimels to N. and K. Gorham, Lot 401 of The Farms, 118 Birch River Place, Mooresville, $1,020,000, on June 30.

From S. Lynch to C. Riddle, Lot 246 of Curtis Pond, 125 Royalton Road, Mooresville, $412,000, on June 30.

From R. and R. and R. and P. Evans to W. Mosby and A. Glass, Lot 32 of Pinnacle Shores, 153 High Hills Drive, Mooresville, $384,000, on June 30.

From M. and M. and N. Quqa to L. Vogt and J. Peterson, Lot 32 of Poplar Grove, 116 Sycamore Slope Lane, Mooresville, $485,000, on June 30.

From E. and M. Slattery to D. Humphrey and M. Marshall, Lot 70 of Woodleaf, 125 Trent Pines Drive, Mooresville, $750,000, on June 30.

From S. Chen and M. Zhu to J. Kaskel, Lot 24 of The Farms, 117 Yellowbell Road, Mooresville, $580,000, on June 30.

From Morici Glass 2, LLC to C. Drzewiecki, metes and bounds, Shearers Chapel Road, Mooresville, $270,000, on June 30.

From Tri Pointe Homes Holdings, Inc. and Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. to N. Kumar and A. Chandrasekhar, Lot 12 of Forest Lake Townhomes, 1262 Brawley School Road, Mooresville, $353,000, on June 60.

From J. and K. and K. Milstead to R. Belloni and R. and R. Shah, Lot 70 of Wyndhamn Shores, 141 Summerbrook Lane, Mooresville, $540,000, on June 30.

From S. and J. Warren to N. Hollenbaugh, Lot 94 of Villages at Oak Tree, 165 Oak Village Parkway, Mooresville, $295,000, on June 30.

From R. Gabriel to M. Tourtellott, Lots 149 and 150 of Windward Pointe, 208 Clear Springs Road, Mooresville, $250,000, on June 30.

From F. and F. and S. Lemings to J. and C. O’Brien, Lot 37 of Queens Cove, 146 Harwell Road, Mooresville, $810,000, on June 30.

From N. and A. and A. Wrinn to WCP SFR Properties, LLC, Lot 8 of Atwater Landing, 160 Cherry Birch St., Mooresville, $510,000, on June 30.

From L. Vega and D. Rosales to T. Vega, metes and bounds, 272 E. McNeely Ave., Mooresville, $155,000, on June 30.

From Ribbon Home SPV I, LLC and Ribbon Home SPV II, LLC to J. Blynt, Lot 74 of Meadows at Coddle Creek, 148 Candlelight Way, Mooresville, $504,000, on June 30.

From G. Bankston/TR, R. Bankston/TR, Bobby Joe Sterling and Mary Lou Talma Sterling Revocable Trust, B. and M. Sterling, The Bobby Joe Sterling and Mary Lou Talma Sterling Revocable Trust to A. and A. Fortner, Lot 97 of Villages at Oak Tree, 177 Oak Village Parkway, Mooresville, $285,000, on June 30.

From W. Watts to R. Fukata, Lots 1-4 of Terrace Acres, 112 Flagstone Lane, Mooresville, $618,000, on June 30.

From M. and L. and L. Wallace to C. and C. Cohens, Lot 240 of Atwater Landing, 154 Yellow Birch Loop, Mooresville, $550,000, on June 30.

From L. and L. and J. and J. Hickman to S. and S. Earnhardt, Lot 15 of Muirfield, 1013 Muirfield Drive, Mooresville, $470,000, on June 30.

OLIN

From J. and J. and A. and A. Hendren to B. and K. Travis, 16 acres, 294 Morgan Ford Road, Olin, $190,000, on June 29.

From C. and D. Coleman and D. White to C. Papazis and K. Coppley, Lot 39 of Padgett Farms, 116 Willies Lane, Olin, $290,500, on June 30.

STATESVILLE

From Wilson Luxury Homes LLC to Opendoor Property Trust I, 430 Wilson St., Statesville, $156,500, on June 27.

From M. Bissaillon and M. Long to C. and T. Beaver, metes and bounds, Blackwelder Road, Statesville, $66,500, on June 27.

From Superior Home Rentals North, LLC to MCH SFR Property Owner 4 LLC, Lot 58 of The Oaks at Brookgreen, 1640 Brookgreen Ave., Statesville, $271,500, on June 27.

From D. Rowland to MCH SFR Property Owner 4 LLC, Lot 85 of Tara’s Trace, 2110 Taras Trace Drive, Statesville, $337,500, on June 27.

From A. and D. Graham and L. and L. Davidson to Hedley Investments, LLC, Lot 161 and PT162 of Woodlawn, 1641 Newton Drive, Statesville, $80,000, on June 27.

From D. and D. Copp, A. Leach, K. and R. Dwyer and R. LaClair to D. Byas and L. Plumer, Lot 12 of Raefield, 127 Raefield Drive, Statesville, $193,000, on June 27.

From S. and M. Reeves to Opendoor Property Trust I, Lot 42 of Williams Farm, 160 Charis Lane, Statesville, $412,000, on June 27.

From O. Chamberlain and O. Cain to K. and K. and L. Fleming, 167 Whisper Pine Road, Statesville, $210,000, on June 27.

From K. and K. Ellis to K. and R. and M. and M. Ellis, metes and bounds, 330 River Hill Road, Statesville, $500, on June 27.

From P. and O. Exon and O. Fulbright to J. and G. Roldan, metes and bounds, .607 acre, 129 Poppy Lane, Statesville, $270,000, on June 27.

From Helmsman Homes, LLC to SFR Acquisitions 3 LLC, (Lot 2), 907 Jost St., Statesville, $280,000, on June 27.

From Opendoor Property Trust I to ICM SFR LP, Lot 33 of Hampton Glen, 110 Hyde Lane, Statesville, $287,000, on June 28.

From Opendoor Property Trust I to S. Hopkins, one acre, 806 Allen Creek Road, Statesville, $342,000, on June 28.

From YL Properties, LLC to Sand 152, LLC, 1-1/2 acres, 339 Monticello Road, Statesville, $133,000 on June 28.

From M. Dirksen to V. Dirksen, 1.230 acres, 834 Shiloh Road, Statesville, $20,000, on June 28.

From J. and A. Hadala to J. and C. Lofaso, Lot 41 of Harbor Pointe, 196 High Lake Drive, Statesville, $96,000, on June 28.

From K. Buren and K. Van Buren to J. Miller, Lot 153 of Dalwan Heights, 614 Randa Drive, Statesville, $305,000, on June 28.

From Eastwood Construction Partners, LLC, Eastwood Construction, LLC and Eastwood Homes to S. and C. Jackson, Lot 12 of Pine Forest, 130 Carolinian Drive, Statesville, $495,000, on June 28.

From J. and M. Kennison to L. Castro and J. Guevara, Lot 22 of Coolwood, 165 Coolwood Drive, Statesville, $22,000, on June 28.

From True Homes, LLC to L. Glascock, Lot 394 of Hidden Lakes, 115 Buoy Lane, Statesville, $327,500, on June 28.

From S. Shultz and S. Hupalowsky to J. Christenbury, Lot 92 of Lakewood Estates, 152 Delight Loop, Statesville, $230,000, on June 28.

From L. and L. Wishon to Opendoor Property Trust I, Unit 276 Powder House Hill Condominiums, 276 Kelly St., Statesville, $140,000, on June 29.

From Terra Firma Associates, LLC to VSP2 Homes 2, LLC, Lot 28 of Summerset, 108 Hayworth Lane, Statesville, $246,000, on June 29.

From M. Reep to M. and H. Reep, two tracts, metes and bounds, 155 and 160 Peaceful Lane, Statesville, $1,000, on June 29.

From D. and S. Goodin to Investcar LLC, metes and bounds on Euclid Avenue, Statesville, $82,000, on June 29.

From D. Dagenhart, A. and A. Beaver, K. and K. and R. Donaldson and A. Ross to R. and J. Powell, 12.99 acres, 2496 Amity Hill Road, Statesville, $182,000, on June 29.

From Investcar LLC to Briarstone Ventures LLC, metes and bounds on Euclid Avenue, Statesville, $136,000, on June 29.

From P. and P. and E. Moore to G. and S. Genoski, two tracts, 197 Whitetail Road and lot, Statesville, $145,000, on June 29.

From True Homes, LLC to I. Wingert and S. Kay, Lot 79 of Larkin, 114 Chip Shot Court, Statesville, $417,500, on June 29.

From Barton Building, LLC to D. Ellis and T. Scott, Lot 44 of Lakewood Estates, 232 Delight Loop, Statesville, $267,500, on June 29.

From R. and E. James to Bradshaw Holding Group LLC, 4.234 acres, Morrow Farm Road, Statesville, $77,500, on June 29.

From G. and G. Shumaker to Liberty One Realty LLC, metes and bounds, ½ acre, 126 Buffalo Shoals Road, Statesville, $101,000, on June 29.

From A. and A. Ostwalt to L. Ostwalt, 1.742 acres, Mt. Hermon Road, Statesville, $18,000, on June 29.

From S. Cruz and V. Garcia to Sisson Acres L.P., Lot 31 of Pinehurst Forest, 360 Forest Hollow Drive, Statesville, $250,000, on June 29.

From K. Day to Leaf Properties, LLC, metes and bounds, 3419 Taylorsville Highway, Statesville, $69,000, on June 29.

From L. Wallace to A. and A. Speer, Lots 1-3 of Chipley Park Development, 2616 S. Chipley Ford Road, Statesville, $50,000, on June 29.

From True Homes, LLC to B. Lawrence and C. Palmer, Lot 392 of Hidden Lakes, 111 Buoy Lane, Statesville, $286,000, on June 29.

From WJH LLC to T. McMillan, Lot 118 of Ridgecrest, 146 Riverfield Drive, Statesville, $201,500, on June 29.

From J. Lippard to D. Czarnecki Jr. and P. Fowler, .85 acre, Carriage Road, Statesville, $15,000, on June 30.

From X. Qi and H. Gao to SFR JV-2 Property LLC, Lot 35 of Tara’s Trace, 2224 Wexford Way, Statesville, $380,000, on June 30.

From B. and B. and K. and K. Beardslee to Invictus Investments LLC, Lot 67 of Lakeridge, 397 Lakeridge Drive, Statesville, $312,000, on June 30.

From R. and B. Morrow to M. and A. Steele, Lot 2 Lake Street, Statesville, $20,000, on June 30.

From R. and K. and K. Brown to C. Brown and J. Byrd, 40.58 acres, Mocksville Highway, Statesville, $700,000, on June 30.

From Providence Farm, LLC and Family Land Development, LLC to A. and T. Vaughn, Lot 12 Peacehaven Place, Statesville, $55,000, on June 30.

From M & P Enterprises of Iredell, LLC and M & P Enterprises of Iredell County, LLC to Flossie Creek Farms, LLC, Lots 1 and 2 Proust Road, Statesville and Lippard Farm Road, Statesville, $535,000, on June 30.

From Opendoor Property Trust I to J. Brown, Lot 46 of Wendover Hills, 710 Ferndale Drive, Statesville, $279,000, on June 30.

From J. Galliher to C. Lewis, .528 acre, Houpe Road, Statesville, $21,500, on June 30.

From J. Galliher to M. Gaither, metes and bounds, Houpe Road, Statesville, $21,500, on June 30.

From G. and G. Poston to P. Martin and W. Shaver, Unit 912-C of The Oaks on Davie, 912 Davie Ave., Statesville, $265,000, on June 30.

From K. O’Keefe to S. Singh, Lot 9 of Cross Creek, 267 Scotts Creek Road, Statesville, $330,000, on June 30.

From Brawtus Management Company, LLC to T. Pond, Lot 1 of Brawtus Management Company LLC, 654 Eufola Road, Statesville, $215,000, on June 30.

From C. and L. Tran to M. Sedeh and H. Saleh, Lot 2 of Spring Forest, 113 Winding Brook Way, Statesville, $800,000, on June 30.

From G. Bermudez and A. Restrepo to O. Richards Sr., three tracts, Lots 1 and 2 of Meadow-View Estates, 564 Jane Sowers Road, Statesville, $378,000, on June 30.

From T. Hope and Hope Bros. Builders, Inc. to NC Housing Solutions, LLC, two tracts, Lots 4 and PT3, Speigle Lane, Statesville, $12,000, on June 30.

From VM Pronto, LLC to ARMM Asset Company 1 LLC, three tracts, Lot 32 of Fulton Heights, 1135 Carolina Circle, Statesville, Lot 46 of The Oaks at Brookgreen, 2301 Arlington Ave., Statesville and Lot 5 of Forest Park, 211 Magnolia St., Statesville, $1,001,000, on June 30.

From West Statesville Realty Company to D. Call, 0.73 acre, 1417 Alexander St., Statesville, $242,000, on June 30.

From R. Bolick to C. Kirkland, Lot 8 of Cross Creek, 261 Scotts Creek Road, Statesville, $280,000, on June 30.

TROUTMAN

From NVR, Inc. to J. Johnston, Lot 121 Weathers Creek, 171 Crownpiece St., Troutman, $319,000, on June 27.

From D. and D. and F. and F. George to SN North Carolina II, LLC, Lot 36 of Sutters Mill, 128 Sutters Mill Drive, Troutman, $410,000, on June 27.

From N. Canoutas to E. Garcia and G. Lopez, one acre, 470 Fern Hill Road, Troutman, $70,000, on June 28.

From S. and D. and D. Davidson to M. and K. Carty, Lot 16 of Martha’s Vineyard, 151 Painted Bunting Drive, Troutman, $240,000, on June 29.

From J. and J. Partridge to Opendoor Property Trust I, Lot 13 of Talley Ridge, 133 Talley Ridge Drive, Troutman, $360,000, on June 29.

From Adams Homes AEC, LLC to M. Husein and R. Jundi, Lot 92 of Sanders Ridge, Sugar Hill Road, Troutman, $396,000, on June 29.

From S. and D. Sweeney to K. and J. King, (Lot 30), 148 W. Church St., Troutman, $369,000, on June 29.

From J. and T. and T. Keiser to Equity Ventures Group, LLC, 3.976 acres, 142 Suzuki Drive, Troutman, $400,000, on June 30.

From D. and D. Crouch to Ross Pitman Consult Group, LLC metes and bounds, 316 E. Church St., Troutman, $215,000, on June 30.