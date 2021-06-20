Iredell County real estate transactions: June 4-12

From J. and J. Bassey and J. Root to C. Sheets, Lot 26 of Victoria’s Landmark, 142 Jordan Crest Lane, Stony Point, $132,000, June 9.

From J. and C. Hoffman to F. and J. Allen, Lot 62 of Riverwalk, 209 Rivercliff Drive, Stony Point, $24,500, on June 10.

From J. and R. and R. Millsaps to K. Millsaps, 1.23 acres, Harris Bridge Road, Stony Point, $13,000, on June 10.

TROUTMAN

From E. and G. Cajamarca to I. Gomez, Lot 3 of Pinecroft, 134 Pinecroft Court, Troutman, $265,000, on June 4.

From Troutman Bowman, LLC to NVR, Inc., Lots 9 and 182 of Weather’s Creek, Troutman, $157,000, on June 4.

From DPG Properties, LLC to J. Folger, Lot 115 of Meadow Glen, Troutman, $27,500, on June 7.

From True Homes, LLC to M. and D. Alsop, Lot 15 of Sutters Mill II, 120 Fairfield Drive, Troutman, $371,500, on June 7.

From Development Development, Inc. to True Homes, LLC, Lots 9 and 53 of Sutters Mill II, 106 and 153 Fairfield Drive, Troutman, $127,500, on June 8.

From A. and A. and Y. and Y. Barber to D. and A. Haralson, Lot 136 of Sutter’s Mill, 145 Fesperman Circle, Troutman, $357,000, on June 8.