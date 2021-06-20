Iredell County real estate transactions: June 4-12

The following deeds were filed in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from June 4-12. For more information regarding specific plots of land, visit www.co.iredell.nc.us/Departments/RegDeeds.
TOP FIVE
From North State Development, LLC to D.R. Horton, Inc., two tracts, 30.771 acres and 60.724 acres, on Perry Road and Hoover Road, Troutman, $3,960,000, on June 10.
From MSR Investment Co., LLC to J. Black/TR, D. Dewar and The Black-Dewar Management Trust, Lot 537 of The Point, 156 Union Chapel Drive, Mooresville, $3,777,500, on June 9.
From S. Setzer and B. Senekham to D. and L. Houghton, two parcels, Lot 4 of The Cove and 0.012 acre, 150 Iron Gate Circle, Mooresville, $2,250,000, on June 9.
From J. Markee/TR, E. O’Brien/TR and Jeffrey Paul Markee Life Trust Agreement, to J. Zink/TR and James R. Zink Revocable Living Trust, 0.820 acre, Lot 1713 of Cowans Ford, 184 Tuskarora Trail, Mooresville, $2,100,000, on June 7.
From B. and B. and C. and C. Murdock to North State Development, LLC, two tracts, 30.771 acres and 60.724 acres, Perry Road, Troutman and Hoover Road, Troutman, $1,300,000, on June 9.
HARMONY
From N. Potts/Indvl & Exr, S. Smith/Est and S. Smith/Est to R. Stiltner and C. Johnson, 0.934 acre, 629 Powell Bridge Road, Harmony, $26,500, on June 4.
MOORESVILLE
From D.R. Horton, Inc. to C. and C. Allen, Lot 103 of Meadows at Coddle Creek, 103 Stock Lane, Mooresville, $339,500, on June 4.
From J. and D. McMurray to J. and J. and A and A. Reeves, Lot 495 of The Farms, 156 E. Cold Hollow Farms Drive, Mooresville, $725,000, on June 4.
From B. and B. and L. Ward to R and L. Shestakov, Lot 8 of Davidson Creek, 158 Monarch Lane, Mooresville, $909,000, on June 4.
From K. and S. and S. McMicking to J. and K. Myers, Lot 80 of Waterlynn, 133 Farmers Folly Drive, Mooresville, $540,000, on June 4.
From J. and C. Tillman to P. and C. Thornton, Lot 125 of Stafford, 190 Welcombe St., Mooresville, $462,500, on June 4.
From B. Baksh/TR and Badroonesa Baksh Revocable Trust to J. and H. Franco, Lot 54 of Trillium, 136 Heron Cove Loop, Mooresville, $543,000, on June 4.
From J. and T. Tanghe to E. and T. Babcock, Lot 10 of Lakewalk, 134 Tomahawk Drive, Mooresville, $442,000, on June 4.
From MHB Investments, LLC to C. and J. Dutile, Lot 8 of White Oak Acres, 1136 Grace Meadow Drive, Mooresville, $319,000, on June 4.
From J. and J. and C. Thayer to National Residential Nominee Services, Inc., Lot 89 of Lakewalk, 184 Canoe Pole Lane, Mooresville, $620,000, on June 4.
From National Residential Nominee Services, Inc. to D. Pike, Lot 89 of Lakewalk, 184 Canoe Pole Lane, Mooresville, $620,000, on June 4.
From J. and W. and D. Wood to 336 E. Lowrance Trust, Lot 9 of Mooresville Mill Village, 336 E. Lowrance Ave., Mooresville, $20,000, on June 4.
From K. and A. Sutcliffe to S. Albrecht, Lot 610 of Curtis Pond, 299 Glennallen Road, Mooresville, $340,000, on June 4.
From C. Perdue and D. Gates to Waters Edge Development LLC, Lot 3 of Waters Edge, 125 Waters Edge Court, Mooresville, $795,000, on June 4.
From M. and S. Martens and S. Myers to S. and C. Dolan, Lot 1 of Robinson Wood, 300 Robinson Road, Mooresville, $523,000, on June 4.
From R. and R. and G. Rudisill to J. Sosa, (Lots 29-31), 126 S. Magnolia St., Mooresville, $175,000, on June 4.
From Eastwood Construction Partners, LLC to B. Johnson, Lot 30 of Briargate, 115 Tiller Way, Mooresville, $435,000, on June 4.
From M. and M. and M. Prinino to N. and S. Clontz, Lot 130 of Harris Village, 125 Forest Glen Road, Mooresville, $373,000, on June 4.
From P. and P. and B. and B. Foley to A. and B. Alipour, Lot 79 of Harbor Cove, 150 Pamlico Lane, Mooresville, $400,000, on June 4.
From Village Real Estate Investments, LLC to D. Keck and R. Rising, 119 Steam Engine Drive, Unit 205, Mooresville, $230,000, on June 4.
From STDC1, LLC to O’Burns Holdings, LLC, Unit A16 of Late Apex Storage Condominium, Mooresville, $255,000, on June 4.
From M. and M. and T. Elliott to Zillow Homes Property Trust, Lot 508 of Curtis Pond, 149 Saye Place, Mooresville, $339,000, on June 4.
From OP SPE TPA1, LLC to G. and K. Caldwell, Lot 17 of Harbor View, 111 Woodstork Cove Drive, Mooresville, $350,000, on June 4.
From One Stop Renovations LLC to B. and D. Young, Lot 7-1 of Clippers Run, 176 Sunfish Drive, Mooresville, $341,000, on June 4.
From STDC1, LLC to O’Terry Holdings, LLC, Units A17, C10 and C28 of Late Apex Storage Condominium, Mooresville, $591,500, on June 4.
From E. Brewer/Indvl & Exr, L. Brewer/Est and J. Brewer/Est to S. Yancey and K. Newman, Lot 121 of Allison Park, 840 Emerson Drive, Mooresville, $209,000, on June 4.
From ARVM 5, LLC to CPI/Amherst SFR Program II Owner, L.L.C., two tracts, Lot 72 of The Hampshires, 118 W. Cavendish Drive, Mooresville and Lot 23 of Doolie Meadows, 234 Kendra Drive, Mooresville, $879,000, on June 7.
From K. Coone/TR, Patsy Coone Revocable Trust, H. and H. Coone, Kenneth R. Coone Family Trust and Kenneth R. Coone Trust Agreement to Mile High Borrower1 (Income), LLC, Lot 78 of Water Oak at Lake Norman, 124 E. Decatur Ave., Mooresville, $290,000, on June 7.
From S. and S. and R. and R. Incandela to M. Hardison/TR, C. Hardison/TR and The Mark and Caren Hardison Living Trust, Lot 10 of Riverwood Bend, 162 Riverwood Road, Mooresville, $815,000, on June 7.
From C. and C. and A. Gardner to A. and T. McNeill, Lot 3 of Linwood Farms, 139 Fontanelle Drive, Mooresville, $373,000, on June 7.
From R. and B. Oliver to J. and J. Fraser, Lot 5 of Autumn Grove, 122 Clear Springs Road, Mooresville, $399,000, on June 7.
From M. Couto and M. Soares to D. and J. Bellino, Lot 40 of Brantley Place, 136 Camforth Drive, Mooresville, $245,500, on June 7.
From STDC1, LLC to J. and C. McAuliffe, Unit C3 of Late Apex Storage Condominium, Mooresville, $110,000, on June 7.
From J. Petrosky and L. Williams to H. and C. Hess, Lot 79 of Winslow Bay, 123 W. Maranta Road, Mooresville, $450,000, on June 7.
From I. Leonard and T. Leonard/AIF to R. and M. Nordhagen, Lot 112 of Villages at Oak Tree, 110 Abbotswood Place, Mooresville, $210,000, on June 7.
From J. and J. and M. and M. Rudd and C. and M. Efaw to R. Hubbard, Lot 98 of Cherry Grove, 161 Crimson Orchard Drive, Mooresville, $637,500, on June 7.
From J. and A. Moellman to S. and A. Carruthers, Lot 1026 of Sconset Village at the Point, 153 Hopkinton Drive, Mooresville, $265,000, on June 7.
From R. Costa and C. Gelo to J. and K. Bowman, Lot 28 of McCrary Woods, 294 McCrary Road, Mooresville, $121,000, on June 7.
From F. Ortiz and N. Colon to L. Reszel, Lot 7 of Eden Park, 124 Eden Ave., Mooresville, $353,000, on June 7.
From D.R. Horton, Inc. to IH6 Property North Carolina L.P., Lot 402 of Atwater Landing, 126 Neill Estate Lane, Mooresville, $330,500, on June 8.
From Opendoor Property Trust I to S. and S. Carter, Lot 29 of Allison Park, 140 Kilmer Lane, Mooresville, $287,500, on June 8.
From R. and J. Harrah to J. and D. Frissora, Lot 62 of Sunset Point II at The Harbour, 123 Sanibel Lane, Mooresville, $710,000, on June 8.
From J. and P. Morrow to H. Liu and G. Scott, Lots 19 and 20 of Patterson Heights, Lee Street, Mooresville, $206,000, on June 8.
From The Timothy J. Stewart and Susan M. Stewart Revocable Living Trust, S. Stewart/TR, T. Stewart/TR and T. Stewart/TR to C. and M. Persensky, Lot 17 of Creek’s Edge, 253 Streamside Place, Mooresville, $560,000, on June 8.
From S. and S. Peterson to A. and S. Farrow, Lot 34 of Wellesley West, 182 Bushney Loop, Mooresville, $582,000, on June 8.
From JBR Custom Homes, Inc. to M. and E. Higgs, Lot 23 of Indian Forest, 147 Castle Drive, Mooresville, $875,000, on June 8.
From J. and B. Mayes to A. and D. Barone, Lot 138 of Byers Creek, 225 Blossom Ridge Drive, Mooresville, $405,000, on June 8.
From The BX3 Company Holdings LLC to P. and J. Jeffries, Lot 50 of Sunridge Townhomes, LLC, 109 High Ridge Road, Mooresville, $230,000,on June 8.
From Opendoor Property Trust I to RS Rental I, LLC, Lot 5 of Lakeview Enterprises, 326 Alexander St., Mooresville, $191,000, on June 8.
From STDC1, LLC to J. and J. Garrity, Unit A14 of Late Apex Storage Condominium, Mooresville, $255,000, on June 8.
From W. and W. Ferlauto to B. and J. Dover, Lot 2 of Spring Acres, 184 Quiet Cove Road, Mooresville, $650,000, on June 8.
From A. and H. Ayris to Opendoor Property Trust I, Lot 82 of Harbor Cove, 182 Pamlico Lane, Mooresville, $423,000, on June 8.
From K. Fratello to Opendoor Property Trust I, tracts, 131 Market Road, Mooresville, $245,000, on June 8.
From K. and T. and T. Kelley to E. Rubin and E. Cayiroglu, Lot 56 of Harris Crossing, 105 Pickens Lane, Mooresville, $330,000, on June 8.
From S. Lee and S. and J. Hawthorne to Opendoor Property Trust I, metes and bounds, 156 Cornelius Road, Mooresville, $220,000, on June 8.
From D.R. Horton, Inc. to K Maciejewski, D. Uba Oyibo, D. Uba-Oyibo and D. Oyibo, Lot 460 of Atwater Landing, 441 Preston Road, Mooresville, $391,500, on June 9.
From STDC1, LLC to CAMP456 LLC, Unit C16 of Late Apex Storage Condominium, Mooresville, $194,500, on June 9.
From M. Taylor and R. Rough to D. and J. Wallace, Lot 8 of Bridgeport, 140 Bridgeport Drive, Mooresville, $474,000, on June 9.
From T. Drake to P. and K. and S. Cedrone, Lot 46 of Bridgeport, 107 Lakewood Circle Drive, Mooresville, $330,000, on June 9.
From J&S Investments of Lake Norman LLC to SFR Javeline Borrower LP, Lot 52 of Tall Oaks, 161 Sweetmartha Drive, Mooresville, $276,000, on June 9.
From R. Rogers/Admr & Indvl, M. Lowe/Est, M. Rogers, S. Myers/Admr & Indvl, W. Myers, S. Myers/Agt and J. and J. Lowe to Crusader Properties Group, L.L.C., metes and bounds, 1 acres, 890 Mount Ulla Highway, Mooresville, $175,000, on June 9
From K. and N. Ward to A. Byrne and Z. LaGrone, Lot 30 of Curtis Pond, 168 Bluffton Road Mooresville, $260,000, on June 9.
From Bacon Development, LLC to J. and T. Harris, Lot 6 of Lakeview Haven, 136 Direct Drive, Mooresville, $81,000, on June 9.
From W. and K. Poston to Robert S. Edmiston Jr. Family Limited Partnership, RLLLP, 7.09 acres, off Wiggins Road, Mooresville, $95,000, on June 10.
From R. and M. Barboza to A. and H. Ayris, Lot 24 of Lakewood Crossings, 106 Harvest Lane, Mooresville, $675,000, on June 10.
From K. and T. Klink to A. and E. Szatanek, Lot 313 of The Farms, 156 Bayberry Creek Circle, Mooresville, $750,000, on June 10.
From JMNC Properties, LLC to J. McCann Jr., Lot 85 of Brookhaven, 123 Lynch Circle, Mooresville, $217,000, on June 10.
From D. and N. Hansen to D. and M. Hushhower, Lot 129 of Cherry Grove, 185 Pink Orchard Drive, Mooresville, $410,000, on June 10.
From C. Sanchez, K. Echenique-Sanchez, K. Echenique Sanchez and K. Sanchez to C. Tolentino, Lot 64 of Linwood Farms, 186 Golden Valley Drive, Mooresville, $375,000, on June 10.
From B. Jones to C. Minich Jr., (Lot 5), 149 Quiet View Road, Mooresville, $608,000, on June 10.
From J. and J. and M. Worden to J. Basham, Lot 2 of Monument Park, 123 Huntly Lane, Mooresville, $430,000, on June 10.
From D.R. Horton, Inc. to J. Ickes and K. Schupbach, Lot 417 of Atwater Landing, 115 Neill Estate Lane, Mooresville, $357,500, on June 10.
From JRN Investments, LLC to NVR, Inc. multiple lots and parcels, Lots 14-19 of Langtree at Waterfront, Mooresville, $757,000, on June 10.
From D.R. Horton, Inc. to R. Zhao and Q. Jiao, Lot 416 of Atwater Landing, 113 Neill Estate Lane, Mooresville, $342,500, on June 10.
From M/I Homes of Charlotte, LLC to S. and S. Panduru, Lot 138 of Heritage at Neel Ranch, 143 West Neel Ranch Road, Mooresville, $315,500, on June 10.
From S. Cawley to L. Gallina and R. Corro, Lot 451 Morrison Plantatio, 269 Montibello Drive, Mooresville, $433,000, on June 10.
From STDC1, LLC to F. Hensley, Unit B6 of Late Apex Storage Condominium, Mooresville, $165,500, on June 10.
From M. Mayor to K. Kelly and K. Kaiser, Lot 140 of Bells Crossing, 288 San Agustin Drive, Mooresville, $745,000, on June 10.
From D. and D. and L. Saitta to First Quarter Management, LLC, Lot 65 of Meeting Street Townhomes at Morrison Plantation, 121 Quarter Lane, Mooresville, $240,000, on June 10.
OLIN
From CMS Homes, Inc. to A. Burrell and W. Beach, Lot 37 of Holly Ridge, 626 Tabor Road, Olin, $230,000, on June 9.
STATESVILLE
From M. and M. and S. and M. and M. and K. Wright to All American Concrete, LLC, 3.905 acres, 687 Mocksville Highway, Statesville, $240,000, on June 4.
From A. and A. and P. Campbell to K. Stevenson and L. Phillips, Lots 73-78 of Park Grove, 711 N. Oakwood Drive, Statesville, $210,000, on June 4.
From A. and B. Merritt to Martin Marietta Real Estate Investments, Inc., 1.84 acres, 149 Bradley Farm Road, Statesville, $300,000, on June 4.
From C. and C. Patterson to J. and G. Ross, Lot 5 of Parkwood Acres, 119 Parkwood Lane, Statesville, $235,000, on June 4.
From West Homes of NC, LLC to S. Shepard and O. Peterson, Lot 39 of Fox Den, 146 Allenton Way, Statesville, $285,000, on June 4.
From Carolinas Properties, LLC and Carolinas Properties LLC to SFR JV-1 Property LLC, Lot 78 of Wildewood, 103 Harvest Pointe Drive, Statesville, $285,000, on June 4.
From M. Russell/Comr to A-1 Home Solutions, LLC, Lot 96 of Valley Brook, 1115 Valley St., Statesville, $160,000, on June 4.
From B. and B. Allison to Augustine Properties, LLC, two tracts, Lot 25 of Glenn Echo and metes and bounds, 129 Dallas Lane, Statesville, $141,000, on June 4.
From True Homes, LLC to M. Dolney, Lot 172 of Hidden Lakes, 208 Clove Hitch Drive, Statesville, $271,500, on June 4.
From M. and M. Laxton to True Homes, LLC, Lots 1 and 2 of Jennifer’s Garden, 142 and 146 Safriet Road, Statesville, $46,000, on June 4.
From Live Oak Realty Development, LLC to K. Marasini and S. Sharma, Lot 33 of Brookwood Hills II, 1004 Harmony Drive, Statesville, $20,000, on June 4.
From J. Staford/Indvl & AIF and D. Staford to S. Sidney and G. Tunney Jr., 0.4097 acre, 330 Harrill St., Statesville, $107,000, on June 4.
From J. and K. Beaver to K. and S. McMicking, two tracts, Lot 48 of Dogwood Hills and metes and bounds, 128 Trillium Drive, Statesville, $675,000, on June 4.
From J. Reavis and P. Woody to P. Meza, E. Rivas, P. Trevino Meza and E. Trevino Rivas, 5.338 acres, 3111 Hickory Highway, Statesville, $55,000, on June 4.
From V. Cheek to V. Cheek, H. Wallace and J. Love, 2.012 acres, 527 Blackwelder Road, Statesville, $2,000, on June 4.
From C. and C. Oakes to J. and K. and J. McMillan, Lot 65 of Seven Springs, 384 Seven Springs Loop, Statesville, $250,000, on June 4.
From S. DiFiore and J. Sharpe to J. and M. Belofski, two tracts, Lots 25 and 26 of Blueberry Hill Estates, 181 Blueberry Hill Drive, Statesville, $61,000, on June 4.
From H. and N. Ward to A. Shoemaker and J. Montaigne, Lot 12 of Beverly Heights, 1837 Kenmore Drive, Statesville, $253,000, on June 4.
From V. Moose to Capote Holdings, LLC and Assigns LLC, 8.033 acres, 2543 Hickory Highway, Statesville, $115,000, on June 4.
From M. and T. Skerpon to K. Antoniou, Lot 167 N. Harbor Watch Drive, Statesville, $98,000, on June 7.
From Dixieland, Inc. to B. and K. Padgett, Lot 67 of Ridgecrest, 191 Grassy Meadow Lane, Statesville, $159,000, on June 7.
From T. and T. and K. and K. Vance to J. and L. Flerra, Lot 209 of Shannon Acres, 450 Westchester Road, Statesville, $46,000, on June 7.
From C. and S. Barringer to M. and H. Anderson, Lot 5 of Stewart Acres, Statesville, $17,000, on June 7.
From R. and S. Clouatre to Leaf Properties, LLC, Lot 28 of Ambleside, 148 Millstone Drive, Statesville, $250,000, on June 7.
From Deondrae, LLC to J. Ramirez and J. Villagomez Ramirez, (Lots 277 and PT 278) 314 Bristol Drive, Statesville, $50,000, on June 7.
From Gauvain Wood, LLC to Helmsman Homes, LLC, 812, 816 and 820 Caper St., Statesville, $105,000, on June 7.
From R. and C. Reavis to A. and A. and J. Warren, Lot 1 of Baymount Meadows Stone House, 131 Crabapple Lane, Statesville, $510,000, on June 7.
From A. and J. Warren to R. and R. and C. and C. Reavis, Lot 125 of Baymount Meadows Stone House, 106 Morning Dove Lane, Statesville, $370,000, on June 7.
From True Homes, LLC to P. Stein, Lot 179 of Hidden Lakes, 205 Clove Hitch Drive, Statesville, $251,500, on June 7.
From R. and R. and D. Watkins to J. Spoonire, two tracts, 0.05 acre, 104 McCarran Trail, Statesville and Grier Pass Lane, Statesville, $23,000, on June 7.
From M. and T. Skouby to E. Kasell, Lot 10 of Lakeridge, 1948 Northridge Court, Statesville, $198,000, on June 7.
From M. Carter/TR and Margo Carter Living Trust to J. Petrosky and L. Williams, 5.818 acres, 173 Buffaloway Road, Statesville, $461,000, on June 7.
From R. and R. and J. Stegall to Hometeam Management, LLC, Lot 27 of Starmount Forest, 1006 Hempstead Place, Statesville, $6,000, on June 7.
From W. and J. Stier to M. and J. Stage, Lot 66 of Windemere, 116 E. Tattersall Drive, Statesville, $425,000, on June 7.
From J. and J. and J. and J. Griffith to S. Ishmael and S. Howell, two gracts Lot 23-26 of Park Grove and metes and bounds, 329 North Oakwood Drive, Statesville, $375,000, on June 8.
From J. and J. and D. Rhodes to A. Trinh, Lot 51 of Harbor Watch, 426 Laurel Cove Road, Statesville, $14,000, on June 8.
From J. and J. Smith to C. Burke, Lot 11 of Raefield, 131 Raefield Drive, Statesville, $89,500, on June 8.
From K. Lovelady/Indvl & Exr and G. Schaeffer/Est to J. and J. Griffith, Lot 13 of Crown Vue, 1605 Crown Vue Court, Statesville, $275,000, on June 8.
From L. and M. and M. Eudy to R. Enzwiler, metes and bounds, 310 Brevard St., Statesville, $71,000, on June 8.
From CLE Group LLC to VSP Charlotte, LLC, (Lots 1 and 2), 317 and 321 Salisbury Road, Statesville, $360,000, on June 8.
From C. and C. and S. Thomas to H. Davidson, Lot 10 of Victoria Village, 431 Windsor Lane, Statesville, $195,000, on June 8.
From P. Guillotte to S. Kinsinger, Lots 3 and 4 of Evan’s Acres, 300 Gantt Horn Road, Statesville, $170,000, on June 8.
From Magnolia Lakes Partners, LLC to Helmsman Homes, LLC, Lot 394 of Oak Creek, 141 Teak Drive, Statesville, $35,000, on June 8.
From Custom Homes By Lisa, Inc. to T. and K. Luther, (Lots 81-84), 206 Jo Monni Loop, Statesville, $274,500, on June 8.
From A. and A. Pero to A. and A. and D. and E. Pero, Lots-Tract 1 and 2, North Bellevue, Statesville, $2,000, on June 8.
From M. Karrenstein to T. Karrenstein, two tracts, 4.071 acres, Lot 2 of subdivision of 134 Wagon Wheel, Statesville and 1 acre, 369 Laurel Cove Road, Statesville, $80,000, on June 8.
From Black Label 13 Corp to J. and A. Tamarit, Lot 179 of Shannon Acres, 412 E. Glen Eagles Road, Statesville, $362,000, on June 8.
From C. and M. Kirkman, D. and D. and D. Walsh and A. and K. Kirkman to J. and J. Erickson, metes and bounds, 6.1172 acres, 150 Bigham Lane, Statesville, $460,000, on June 8.
From G. Simmons and S. Rochester to S. Sanchez, metes and bounds, 312 Drake St., Statesville, $150,000, on June 9.
From K. and J. Black to R. Eddington, Lot 19 of Stewart Acres, TBD Stewart Acres Drive, Statesville, $21,500, on June 9.
From B. and B. and C. and C. Johnson to K. and T. Cone, two tracts, 21.25 acres and metes and bounds, Barringer Drive, Statesville, $215,000, on June 9.
From NCFC Services LLC/TR and Mead Land Company, LLC to C. Burke, metes and bounds, 156 Cheryls Pass Circle, Statesville, $26,500, on June 9.
From B. and B. Poole to B. Blackburn, (Lot 1), 1803 Bristol Road, Statesville, $50,000, on June 9.
From Magnolia Lakes Partners, LLC to Helmsman Homes, LLC, Lots 410, 432 and 453 of Oak Creek and Lot 217 of Forest Acres, 146 Kodak Drive, 104 Harvest Moon Court, 188 Oak Creek Road, 251 Big Forest Drive, Statesville, $140,000, on June 9.
From K. Johnson to E. and T. Graham, Lot 23 of Lansdowne, 259 Barbary Drive, Statesville, $190,000, on June 9.
From W. Plyler to J. Plyler, Lots 34 and 35 of Hill N Dale, 209 Pilch Road, Statesville, $125,000, on June 9.
From A. and C. Duffield to M. and B. Schwegel, Lot 20 of Glenn Echo, 129 Deal Lane, Statesville, $275,000, on June 9.
From J. and J. Workman to J. and J. Dillinger, metes and bounds, 513 Tuckers Grove Road, Statesville, $11,500, on June 9.
From F. and K. Setser, J. and C. Liverman, H. Stanfield and D. and J. Setser to N. and A. Bova, 0.520 acre, 138 Congo Road, Statesville, $108,000, on June 10.
From M. and M. and E. Rice to Crawford Road Industrial, LLC, metes and bounds, Crawford Road, Statesville, $889,000, on June 10.
From T. and L. Hedrick to W. and B. Bernard, Lot 25 of Pine Tree Farms, 217 Log Cabin Road, Statesville, $196,000, on June 10.
From M. and M. and C. Moorefield to W. and K. Penn, Lot 23 of Maple Creek, 162 Four Winds Drive, Statesville, $595,000, on June 10.
From E. and E. Torres to RM1 SFR PropCo A, L.P., Lot 6 of Berkshire Hills, 714 Berkshire Drive, Statesville, $279,000, on June 10.
From J. DiFiore, J. Sharpe and S. DiFiore to A4H Ventures, LLC, Lot 50 of Vintage Place Townhomes, 889 Valiant Drive, Statesville, $122,000, on June 10.
From T. and E. Soderberg and E. Stivason to H. and J. Brooks, Lot 102 of Olde Statesville, 177 Boiling Brook Drive, Statesville, $297,500, on June 10.
STONY POINT
From J. and J. and B. and B. Warren to Department of Transportation, metes and bounds, 515 Abner Road, Stony Point, $3,000, on June 4.
From J. and J. Bassey and J. Root to C. Sheets, Lot 26 of Victoria’s Landmark, 142 Jordan Crest Lane, Stony Point, $132,000, June 9.
From J. and C. Hoffman to F. and J. Allen, Lot 62 of Riverwalk, 209 Rivercliff Drive, Stony Point, $24,500, on June 10.
From J. and R. and R. Millsaps to K. Millsaps, 1.23 acres, Harris Bridge Road, Stony Point, $13,000, on June 10.
TROUTMAN
From E. and G. Cajamarca to I. Gomez, Lot 3 of Pinecroft, 134 Pinecroft Court, Troutman, $265,000, on June 4.
From Troutman Bowman, LLC to NVR, Inc., Lots 9 and 182 of Weather’s Creek, Troutman, $157,000, on June 4.
From DPG Properties, LLC to J. Folger, Lot 115 of Meadow Glen, Troutman, $27,500, on June 7.
From True Homes, LLC to M. and D. Alsop, Lot 15 of Sutters Mill II, 120 Fairfield Drive, Troutman, $371,500, on June 7.
From Development Development, Inc. to True Homes, LLC, Lots 9 and 53 of Sutters Mill II, 106 and 153 Fairfield Drive, Troutman, $127,500, on June 8.
From A. and A. and Y. and Y. Barber to D. and A. Haralson, Lot 136 of Sutter’s Mill, 145 Fesperman Circle, Troutman, $357,000, on June 8.
From H. and H. and J. and J. Kovach to Opendoor Property Trust I, Lot 16 of Perry Heights, 158 Levo Drive, Troutman, $263,000, on June 8.
From C. Mills to J. and S. Krajack, 19.50 acres, Byers Road, Troutman, $250,000, on June 9.
From CMH Homes, Inc. to J. Woods, Lot 62 of Rocky Cove, 128 Brook Creek Drive, Troutman, $227,000, on June 9.
From B. and G. Reavis and S. and D. McMillan to C. and C. Emory, Lot 7 of Shady Cove Acres, Shady Cove Road, Troutman, $275,000, on June 10.
From Trunorth Homes, LLC to L. and S. Waugh, 0.48 acre, Wagner Heights II, 202 Autumn Leaf Road, Troutman, $340,000, on June 10.
From Nest Homes, LLC to R. and M. Barboza, Lot 11 of Sanders Ridge, 143 Round Rock Road, Troutman, $413,000, on June 10.
From D. Terry to Windstone Construction, Inc., Lot 18 of Winding Forest, 157 Winding Shore Road, Troutman, $36,000, on June 10.
From Lennar Carolinas, LLC to C. and B. Jones, Lot 125 of Falls Cove at Lake Norman, 140 Port Bow Drive, Troutman, $362,000, on June 10.
From CMH Homes, Inc. to C. and L. Davidson, Lot 3 of Oak Ridge, 123 Weathers Creek Road, Troutman, $274,000, on June 10.