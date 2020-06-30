Iredell County real estate transactions: June14-20

TOP FIVE
From S. Goodman to Harbor Landing Development, LLC, multiple lots and parcels, 903, 907, 909, 917, 931 and 939 Cornelius Road, Mooresville and 200 and Lot 12 Sagemore Road, Mooresville, $2,160,000, on June 15.
From J. and S. Jakubowski to J. and J. Walsh, Lot 28 of Yacht Harbor, 117 Keel Court, Mooresville, $1,800,000, on June 15.
From A. and M. Chasnis to H. and J. Badertscher, Lot 331 of The Point, 186 Atlantic Way, Mooresville, $1,625,000, on June 15.
From R. and D. Bice to R. and D. Gates, (Lot 1), 1469 Shinnville Road, Cleveland, $1,600,000, on June 15.
From L. Hodges Jr. to K. and J. Adkins, Lot 23 of Malibu Pointe, 140 Beach Lane, Mooresville, $1,288,000, on June 15.
CLEVELAND
From R & S Holding Group, LLC to Granite Ferry, Inc., multiple tracts and parcels in Hidden Creek and Triplett Estates, 120, 124, 127, 130, 131, 134, 137, 143, 144, 149, 154, 155, 158, 159 and 161 Charles Farm Dr., Cleveland, $287,500, on June 15.
HARMONY
From G. and J. McDaniel to C. Waugh, 0.75 acre, 325 Trivette Road, Harmony, $130,000, on June 15.
From G. Marshall to M. and C. Nichols, 20.289 acres, 169 Marshall Farm Road, Harmony, $176,500, on June 15.
From C. Steelman to L. Davis and J. Hicks, metes and bounds, 3121 Sandy Springs Road, Harmony, $85,000, on June 16.
From D. and S. Burney to M. Ford, Lots 7, 8 and 13 of Saddlegate, 132 Stine Road, Harmony, $227,000, on June 17.
From A. Talley-Jackson, A. Talley, A. Jackson, A. Talley and M. Jackson to B. Burgess, 2.801 acres, 255 Autumn Road, Harmony, $135,000, on June 19.
LOVE VALLEY
From S. and S. Hermanson and R. Goff to M. Sledzianowski and S. Struse, metes and bounds, 109 Godfrey Pass Lane, Love Valley, $80,000, on June 19.
MOORESVILLE
From J. Kohnstamm/GDN and J. and B. Bohannan to R. Myers, Lot 15 of Harbor View, 1974 Perth Road, Mooresville, $285,000, on June 15.
From Switchfoot Investments LLC to NC Property LLC, 0.92 acre, (Lot 399), 130 Lochfoot Lane, Mooresville, $670,000, on June 15.
From J. Probst and J. and S. Monaghan to C. and C. and M. and M. Coones, Lot 98 of Johnson Manor, 109 Canter Lane, Mooresville, $245,000, on June 15.
From T. Seymour/TR, The Tamara A. Seymour Trust, C. Coley/TR and The Feifer and Coley Family Trust to M. McGorty and M. Cinceva, 632 Boger St., Mooresville, $110,000, on June 15.
From J. and J. and K. Diehl to J. and C. Hack, (Lot 290), 111 Strawpocket Lane, Mooresville, $1,179,000, on June 15.
From C. and C. and A. Hayes to D. Gaines III, Lot 183 of Foxfield, 269 East Waterlynn Road, Mooresville, $330,000, on June 15.
From J. Moore to A. and C. Garris, Lot 136 of Tall Oaks, 290 Sweetmartha Dr., Mooresville, $210,000, on June 15.
From J. and A. and S. and C. DeStefon to J. and O. Colapietro, Lot 66 of Lakewalk, 219 Blueview Road, Mooresville, $350,000, on June 15.
From P. Pryschlak/TR and The Pryschlak Revocable Living Trust to S. Dhanasekaran and B. Muniappan, Lot 66 of Cypress Landing Townhomes, 169 North Arcadian Way, Mooresville, $218,500, on June 15.
From F. and R. Huss to J. and A. Shaw, Lot 121 of The Farms, 119 Ferngrove Court, Mooresville, $387,500, on June 15.
From A. and R. and R. Hanisch to A. and S. Brower, 104 Pier 33 Dr., Unit 317, Mooresville, $290,000, on June 15.
From B. and H. Kelchlin to A. and D. Trocke, (Lot 19), 197 Pecan Hills Dr., Mooresville, $375,000, on June 15.
From R. and J. Canning to H. and B. Kelchlin, Lot 207 of Bells Crossing, 144 Belfry Loop, Mooresville, $484,000, on June 15.
From T. Senvisky and T. Collette to J. and S. Camino, Lot 11 of Tuskarora Point, 144 Tuskarora Point Lane, Mooresville, $593,000, on June 15.
From D.R. Horton, Inc. to L. and J. Dillon, Lot 243 of Atwater Landing, 103 Silk Court, Mooresville, $410,500, on June 15.
From S. and M. Grandison to C. Schook, M. Caraftis, M. Schook and M. Caraftis-Schook, Lot 32 of The Cove at Chesapeake Pointe, 120 Meadow Run Lane, Mooresville, $545,500, on June 15.
From M. and J. Stecher to G. and S. Ray, Lot 138 of Davidson Pointe, 293 Bridges Farm Road, Mooresville, $310,000, on June 16.
From A. and R. Sica to B. and L. Appleberg, Lot 1182 of The Point, 147 Torrence Chapel Road, Mooresville, $1,200,000, on June 16.
From S. and K. Puckett to T. and L. Garrison, Lot 412 of The Point, 138 White Horse Dr., Mooresville, $1,173,000, on June 16.
From Mills Property Management LLC to P. Culp, 118 Steam Engine Dr., Unit 108, Mooresville, $102,000, on June 16.
From D.R. Horton, Inc. to V. Goebel Jr. and K. Lerner, Lot 203 of Atwater Landing, 311 Preston Road, Mooresville, $357,000, on June 16.
From NVR, Inc. to H. Mori, Lot 99 of Waterfront at Langtree, 111 Lanyard Dr., Mooresville, $285,000, on June 16.
From R. and R. and A. Larsen to J. Butler, Lot 31 of Harbour, 109 Hunter Spring Lane, Mooresville, $662,500, on June 16.
From D.R. Horton, Inc. to G. and M. Barbieri, Lot 23 of Meadows at Coddle Creek, 188 Chance Road, Mooresville, $386,000, on June 16.
From A. Presson and A. Hahn to J. and J. Brooks, Lot 18 of Rockridge Point, 102 Farm Knoll Way, Mooresville, $553,000, on June 16.
From M. Wendt to M. Natesan and N. Muthukumar, 106 Locomotive Lane, Unit 207, Mooresville, $155,000, on June 17.
From C. Haney/Est, E. Ramsey/Indvl & Admr, M. Ramsey, A. and A. and B. Mays, M. Haynes, M. Marshall, A. Brown, R. Haynes and A. Flannigan to P. and B. Contos, Lot 56 of Mooreland Estates, 191 Elysian Dr., Mooresville, $90,000, on June 17.
From D. and S. Russler to W. Johnson Jr., Lot 86 of The Hampshires, 218 English Hills Dr., Mooresville, $210,000, on June 17.
From A. Friedt and B. Miller to D. Kradel, metes and bounds, .084 acre, 340 North Academy St., Mooresville, $262,000, on June 17.
From E. White to J. Carter, 1 acre, 159 Osborne Lane, Statesville, $6,000, on June 17.
From P. McCormick to FDFP Properties, LLC, Lot 56 of Tall Oaks, 177 Sweetmartha Dr., Mooresville, $190,000, on June 17.
From C. and A.Schott to S. and E. Flower, Lot 29 of The Harbour, 104 Ivy Hollow Lane, Mooresville, $679,500, on June 17.
From P. Patel and S. Kuzmick to B. and V. Thomas, Lot 68 of Kings Landing, 174 Knoxview Lane, Mooresville, $680,000, on June 17.
From F. and D. Milesky to E. Mink and G. Heckl, Lot 24 of Estates at Sundown Cove, 247 Corona Circle, Mooresville, $540,000, on June 17.
From Harbor Landing Development, LLC to D. and K. Bergstein, two parcels, Lot 9 of Harbor Landing and metes and bounds, 907 Cornelius Road, Mooresville, $475,000, on June 17.
From D.R. Horton, Inc. to E.Wendzicki, Lot 214 of Meadows at Coddle Creek, 113 Cup Chase Dr., Mooresville, $297,000, on June 18.
From Nest Homes, LLC to D. Bell/TR, M. Bell/TR and David S. and Michelle M. Bell Trust, Lot 143 of Lakewalk, 139 Little Indian Loop, Mooresville, $1,035,000 on June 18.
From B. and S. Anderson to N. and D. Brandt, Lot 39 of Waterside Landing, 110 Patton Court, Mooresville, $482,000, on June 18.
From Blue Chair Properties, LLC to K. Sidak, Lot 22 of Mooresville Mill Village, 310 Short Ave., Mooresville, $169,000, on June 18.
From C. and C. and M. and M. Venable to D. and J. Stricklin, Lot 32 of Grand Bay, 125 Normandy Road, Mooresville, $424,000, on June 18.
From M/I Homes of Charlotte, LLC to K. and E. Kornbluth, Lot 180 of Heritage at Neel Ranch, 212 Willow Valley Dr., Mooresville, $317,000, on June 18.
From M. and M. Toppel to F. and T. Williams, Lot 18 of Bridgeport, 129 Prestwood Lane, Mooresville, $560,000, on June 18.
From M. Paszek to R. and D. Berst, Lot 75 of Sunridge Townhomes, LLC, 163 High Ridge Road, Mooresville, $199,000, on June 18.
From M. and M. Cross to M. Caldwell, metes and bounds, 0.300 acre, 668 East Center Ave., Mooresville, $197,500, on June 18.
From S. and G. McMonigal to C. Dellinger, Lot 79 of Glynwater, 113 Dannyn Grove Court, Mooresville, $275,000, on June 18.
From D. and A. Stremme to B. and S. Anderson, Lot 26 of Bells Crossing, 155 N. San Agustin Dr., Mooresville, $615,000, on June 18.
From NC-SDS, LLC to B. and C. Everhart, Lot 63 of Oaks on Main, 153 Wellshire St., Mooresville, $18,000, on June 18.
From Georgia Mills, L.L.C. to D.R. Horton, Inc., Lots 107, 120 and 121 of Lakewalk, 112 Wallace Walk Lane, Mooresville and 174 and 176 Hanks Bluff Dr., Mooresville, $217,000, on June 18.
From J. and M. Johnson to D. Cooper, Lot 35 of Wellesley East, 131 Colborne Dr., Mooresville, $281,000, on June 18.
From E. and L. Meyer to C. and S. Hurley, Lot 6 of Davidson Pointe, 123 Lavender Bloom Loop, Mooresville, $535,000, on June 18.
From Clusters MLN, LLC to CN Holding Group, LLC, Lot 2 of Oaktree Clusters, Springwood Lane, Mooresville, $320,000, on June 18.
From M. and M. and L. Needham to KS Holding Group, LLC, Lot 3 of Oaktree Clusters, Springwood Lane, Mooresville, $320,000, on June 18.
From M. and K. Dipietro to G. Romero and R. Alegria, Lot 102 of Woodleaf, 113 Cedar Branch Court, Mooresville, $60,000, on June 19.
From Psalm 91 Holdings, LLC to R. Green, Lot 2 of Quail Ridge, 178 Quail Ridge Dr., Mooresville, $387,000, on June 19.
From A. McClune to F. and C. and A. Haskin, Lot 238 of Linwood Farms, 108 Humbold Place, Mooresville, $254,000, on June 19.
From D. and J. Baxter to P. Keppler Jr., metes and bounds, 673 Patterson Farm Road, Mooresville, $160,000, on June 19.
From D.R. Horton, Inc. to L. Ramirez, Lot 334 of Atwater Landing, 141 Yellow Birch Loop, Mooresville, $346,000, on June 19.
From K. and K. Baum to B. and K. Baker, Lot 95 of Kistler Mill, 112 Dovetail Dr., Mooresville, $280,000, on June 19.
From T. and C. Bedson to T. Polanski, (Lot 85), 233 Kemp Road, Mooresville, $520,000, on June 19.
From J. Geiger, C. Jutzi-Geiger, C. Jutzi and C. Geiger to J. Hartman and M. Turner, Lot 37 of Templeton Bay, 185 Templeton Bay Dr., Mooresville, $1,250,000, on June 19.
From D.R. Horton, Inc. to T. and A. Lumadue, Lot 205 of Atwater Landing, 321 Preston Road, Mooresville, $379,000, on June 19.
From NVR, Inc. to A. and L. Graham, Lot 98B of Waterfront at Langtree, 111 Lanyard Dr., Mooresville, $279,000, on June 19.
From J. and L. Arnold to H. and L. Martin, Lots 79 and 79A of North Shore II, 147 Cove Creek Loop, Mooresville, $899,000, on June 19.
From D.R. Horton, Inc. to C. Jutzi, Lot 186 of Atwater Landing, 273 Preston Road, Mooresville, $390,500, on June 19.
OLIN
From M. and C. Blades to Edwards Timber Company, Inc. and Casey & Company Forestry, PLLC, timber deed, 11.7 acres, Rash Road, Olin, $26,500, on June 15.
From R. and J. Gaither to Coast2Coast Group, LLC, 11.302 acres off Tabor Road, Olin, $500, on June 16.
STATESVILLE
From True Homes, LLC to J. and N. Manley, Lot 248 of Hidden Lakes, 128 Clove Hitch Dr., Statesville, $251,000, on June 15.
From R. and C. Parmiter to L. Randolph, Lot 65 of Windemere, 110 East Tattersall Dr., Statesville, $385,000, on June 15.
From D. Schotte and R. McGlamery to P. and M. Levandowski, Lot 29 of Buffalo Shoals Park, 159 Laurel Cove Road, Statesville, $200,000, on June 15.
From Cape Fear Trustee Services, LLC/TR and W. Gillespie to J. Galvis, Lot 34 of Hillcrest #2, 1129 Fulton Dr., Statesville, $114,500, on June 15.
From T. and T. and K. and K. Mitchell to Freedom Mortgage Corporation, metes and bounds, 2925 Eastway Dr., Statesville, $101,000, on June 15.
From M. Burner and R. Smith to J. Reyes, Lot 92 of Wildewood, 122 Shadow Woods Road, Statesville, $214,000, on June 15.
From D. and D. Hedrick to T. Riddle, (Lot 37), .528 acre, 147 Dusty Loop, Statesville, $58,000, on June 15.
From JGNC II, LLC to MTS Pine Forest, LLC, metes and bounds, 29.370 acres on Amity Hill Road, Statesville, $975,000, on June 15.
From T. and N. Riddle to Oak Street, LLC, 0.528 acre, 147 Dusty Loop, Statesville, $71,000, on June 15.
From R. Brown to C. Hayden, Lot 17 of Vintage Place, 822 Chevelle Dr., Statesville, $126,000, on June 15.
From L. and G. Webber to R. Marion, V. Hunter-Marion, V. Hunter and V. Marion, Lots 41 and 42 of River Rock Development, 144 and 148 Slate Dr., Statesville, $27,500, on June 15.
From T. Hignutt to K. Stevenson, Lot 8 of Westover, 3224 Jurney Ave., Statesville, $140,000, on June 15.
From L. Sipe and E. Karriker to R. Tharpe, Lot 40 of Beverly Heights, 114 Polly Dr., Statesville, $170,000, on June 16.
From E. Kaszuba, C. Kaszuba/AIF and L. Cantrell to Y. Sosa, Lot 30 of Wildewood, 121 Mossy Pond Road, Statesville, $210,000, on June 16.
From A. Vining/AIF, G. Ingle/TR and J. Harrison to Midfirst Bank, Lot 18 of Sherrill Estates, 2521 Pacer Lane, Statesville, $72,500, on June 16.
From D. and M. Haas to A. and A. and A. Lysiak, Lot 34 of Spring Meadows, 116 Angus Trail, Statesville, $345,000, on June 16.
From M. and M. and M. Burgess to K. Merrill, (Lot 21), 118 Westscott Dr., Statesville, $155,000, on June 16.
From J. and A. Reagan to P. McGrew and T. Davidson, Lot 15 of Dobbs Valley, 183 Natures Trail, Statesville, $645,000, on June 16.
From A. Carney to M. Burner and R. Smith, (Lot 372), 137 Hidden Lakes Road, Statesville, $238,000, on June 16.
From D. Sigmon to B. and R. Hedrick, metes and bounds, 4409 Hickory Highway, Statesville, $68,000, on June 16.
From Adams Homes, AEC, LLC and Adams Homes AEC, LLC to B. and B. Krimminger, (Lot 64), 158 Northlake Dr., Statesville, $249,500, on June 16.
From W. and C. Arnette to H. and H. and G. Redfear, (Lot 2), 193 Carl Austin Road, Statesville, $157,000, on June 16.
From 1st Choice Housing, Inc. to K. Nauman and C. Yoder, two tracts, Lot 42 of Bethlehem Groves and metes and bounds, 158 Belinda Loop, Statesville, $194,000, on June 16.
From J. Athorp/Indvl & Exr and V. Herbst/Est to T. Hignutt, two tracts, Lot 43 of Lippard Springs and 0.323 acre, 175 Rumple Hill Dr., Statesville, $174,000, on June 16.
From M. and J. Heindl to E. Wright, (Lot 5), 120 Tarrington Dr., Statesville, $151,000, on June 17.
From P. and P. and N. Creedmore to J. and M. Heindl, three tracts, 1.01 acres and 3.9 acres, 2701 Wilkesboro Highway, Statesville, $200,000, on June 17.
From ELH Properties, RLLLP, J. Hunter/PTNR, L. Hunter/PTNR and L. Hunter/PTNR to S. Suarez, Unit C-5 of Broadbury Hill, 407 East Broad St., Statesville, $116,000, on June 17.
From T. and V. Turner to M. and R. Armstrong, 0.059 acre, Barry Oak Road, Statesville, $1,000, on June 17.
From Transcera Investments LLC to Dixon Ross Properties LLC, lot, 930 Cherry St., Statesville, $55,000, on June 17.
From E. Holt Jr., D. Holt/AIF and NIRAE, LLP to NIRAE Properties, LLP, Lot 9 of Brookmeade, 103 Brookmeade Dr., Statesville, $33,000, on June 18.
From True Homes, LLC to M. and M. Hancock, Lot 5 of Larkin, 150 Canada Dr., Statesville, $315,000, on June 18.
From C. and T. Colegrove to N. and A. Samra, Lot 55 of Hidden Lakes, 161 Jobe Dr., Statesville, $325,000, on June 18.
From E. and D. Nesbit to Optimistic Venture Group, LLC, ¼ acre, 162 South Miller Ave., Statesville, $50,000, on June 18.
From Patino Properties, LLC to D. Reid, Lot 5 of Coolwood, 1320 River Hill Road, Statesville, $140,000, on June 18.
From SLM Carwash Corp. to Ellis Building Company, LLC, 0.6759 acre, 530 Turnersburg Highway, Statesville, $176,000, on June 18.
From Dependable Development, Inc. to True Homes, LLC, Lot 274 of Hidden Lakes, Statesville, $54,500, on June 19.
From Dependable Development, Inc. to True Homes, LLC, Lot 224 of Hidden Lakes, Statesville, $54,500, on June 19.
From Dependable Development, Inc. to True Homes, LLC, Lots 43, 47, 49 and 50 of Larkin, Statesville, $280,000, on June 19.
From R. Cunningham to D. and J. Hand, metes and bounds, Lot 6 of Druid Hills, 634 Oakdale Dr., Statesville, $206,000, on June 19.
From D. and B. Setzer to R. Zebrowski and K. Barlow, metes and bounds, tract 1, Lot 21 of Brookwood Hills, 1011 Harmony Dr., Statesville, $193,000, on June 19.
From Freedom Mortgage Corporation to Secretary of Veterans Affairs, metes and bounds, 2925 Eastway Dr., Statesville, $101,000, on June 19.
From K. James/TR, Louis H. James Living Trust and S. Dickerson/TR to B. and K. Flantos, 4.244 acres, 171 Davidson Road, Statesville, $170,000, on June 19.
From C. and K. Moser to A. Reagan, Lot 11 of Larkin, 104 Blackstone Court, Statesville, $198,000, on June 19.
From Alabama Housing Finance Authority to O. Bonilla, metes and bounds, 215 Whites Mill Road, Statesville, $65,000, on June 19.
From W. Johnson and A. and A. Waugh to G. Bare, Lot 5 of Willowbrook, 112 Clearview Road, Statesville, $100,000, on June 19.
From W. Tilley/Exr & TR, R. Tilley/Est, D. Levan/TR, D. Levan/TR and The Robinette C. Tilley Living Trust to HB Statesville 1, LLC, 2.071 acres, 2339 West Front St., Statesville, $165,000, on June 19.
From Sam J. Brookshire Family Trust, B. Brookshire/TR and R. Fox/TR to PR Management, LLC, three parcels, 0.216 acre and metes and bounds, 101 West Allison St., Statesville, $125,000, on June 19.
From R. McLaurin to J. Thooft and S. Roberts, Lot 148 of Valley Brook, 1432 Winter Dr., Statesville, $200,000, on June 19.
From RWP 4, LLC, B. Brookshire/TR and The Barney L. Brookshire Revocable Trust to PR Management, LLC, 0.52 acre, 1211 West Front St., Statesville, $125,000, on June 19.
From R. and M. Lodgek to I. and S. Ou, Lot 331 of Shannon Acres, 741 Saint Andrews Road, Statesville, $45,000, on June 19.
TROUTMAN
From J. and V. Leonti to C. and K. Miller, Lot 127 of Inglewood, 222 Sikeston Court, Troutman, $155,000, on June 15.
From M. Lane II, D. Jamieson-Lane, D. Jamieson, D. Lane and D. Jamison to A. Crosby, Lot 19 of Rocky Creek Cove, 195 Ridge Creek Dr., Troutman, $160,000, on June 15.
From D. Terry to D. and D. Cochrane, Lot 36 of Winding Forest, 161 Crooked Branch Way, Troutman, $37,000, on June 15.
From Lennar Carolinas, LLC to R. and E. Smith, Lot 82 of Falls Cove at Lake Norman, 217 Falls Cove Dr., Troutman, $285,000, on June 16.
From G. Pollex, J. Pollex/Indvl & AIF and J. Pollex/Indvl & AIF to R. and J. Canning, Lot 44 of Hawkes Bay, 182 Windwood Lane, Troutman, $884,000, on June 16.
From Windstone Crossing, Inc. to I. Kurvers and J. Gregory, Lot 14 of Windstone Crossing, 157 Windstone Dr., Troutman, $278,500, on June 16.
From J. and J. and M. and M. McGuire to W. and N. Grabb, 0.97 acre, Lot 32 and of Morrison Point, 871 Morrison Farm Road, Troutman, $258,500, on June 18.
From P. and P. Washington to D. Hellmer, Lot 6 of Pheasant Run, 253 Overcash Road, Troutman, $126,000, on June 19.
From Martinray Holdings, LLC to D. and J. Costanzo, Lot #3, Fern Hill Road, Troutman, $40,000, on June 19.
From Lennar Carolinas, LLC to K. and K. Moffat, Lot 8 of Falls Cove at Lake Norman, 214 Falls Cove Dr., Troutman, $312,000, on June 19.
From Lennar Carolinas, LLC to J. and C. McGown, Lot 14 of Falls Cove at Lake Norman, 198 Falls Cove Dr., Troutman, $305,000, on June 19.
