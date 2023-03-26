The following deeds were filed in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from March 12-18. For more information regarding specific plots of land, visit www.co.iredell.nc.us/Departments/RegDeeds.

TOP FIVE

From CB Portfolio Owner (Fund IV) LLC to Elam Group Mooresville, LLC, 3.008 acres, 118 Regency Center Drive, Mooresville, $4,782,500, on March 15.

From D. and L. Gordon to J. and J. Waide, Lots 118 and 119 of The Point, 151 Easton Drive, Mooresville, $3,708,000, on March 17.

From Trade Court SC, LLC to Trade Ct Holdings LLC, 1.5778 acres, 122 and 124 Trade Court, Mooresville, $2,860,000, on March 16.

From N. and S. Kennedy to D. and L. Weer, Lot 1005 of Sconset Village at The Point, 128 Bunker Way, Mooresville, $1,530,000, on March 15.

From J. Byrd and D. Hartsema to P. and V. McDonald, Lot 1374 of The Point, 122 Chesterwood Court, Mooresville, $1,525,000, on March 14.

HARMONY

From J. and J. Barker to KLR Real Estate, LLC, (Lots 26-30), 3241 Harmony Highway, Harmony, $1,190,000, on March 14.

From B. and B. and B. Holland to B. Sloan, 1.03 acres, 457 Butler Mill Road, Harmony, $4,500, on March 15.

From M. and S. and S. Wallace to M. Byrd, two tracts, metes and bounds, 122 Ivydale Road, Harmony and 5.84 acres, more or less, Rabbit Highway, Harmony, $110,000, on March 16.

MOORESVILLE

From N. and N. and K. Dye to H. and C. Merkel, Lot 366 of The Farms, 353 Bayberry Creek Circle, Mooresville, $950,000, on March 13.

From Legacy Constructors, LLC to D. and N. Rogers, Lot 164 of Davidson Downes, 114 Castleview Lane, Mooresville, $1,218,000, on March 13.

From P. and R. Clontz to J. and L. Dunn, Lot 104 of Crescent Lane and Timber Corp., 124 Seneca Place, Mooresville, $800,000, on March 13.

From J. and M. Ward to Offerpad SPE Borrower A, LLC, Lot 18 of Crosby Woods, 133 Beam Drive, Mooresville, $328,500, on March 14.

From Opendoor Property Trust I to S. Whitmire and M. Vaughan, Lot 12 of Eden Park, 142 Eden Ave., Mooresville, $441,000, on March 14.

From LLG Trustee LLC/TR and D. Allred to Chase DRM LLC, Lot 79 of Cedarcroft, 105 Indian Paint Brush Drive, Mooresville, $176,500, on March 14.

From C. Taylor to P. and K. Holdier, Lot 50 of Allison Park, 350 Kilmer Lane, Mooresville, $410,000, on March 14.

From L. and P. Harrelson to E. and M. Miller, Lot 6 of Malibu Pointe, 149 Malibu Road, Mooresville, $750,000, on March 14.

From JKB Smart Residential, LLC to Yamasa Co., Ltd., Lot 126 of Reed Creek, 600 Reed Creek Road, Mooresville, $310,000, on March 14.

From J. Alcantara to L. Campey, tracts, Unit 305 of Pier 33 condominiums, Pier 33 Drive, Mooresville, $300,000, on March 15.

From L. Metzler, L. Shearer and M. Metzler to T. Wallace, Lot 322 of Glynnwater, 110 Grey Oak Lane, Mooresville, $449,000, on March 15.

From J. Newman to R. and J. Read, Lot 28 of Ferncliff Estates, 857 Vintage Drive, Mooresville, $435,000, on March 15.

From S. and J. Urbach to S. and M. Wilmer, Lot 152 of Meadows at Coddle Creek, 105 W. Northstone Road, Mooresville, $470,000, on March 15.

From NVR, Inc. to S. Heidenreich, Lot 213 of Stafford, 208 Tetcott St., Mooresville, $526,000, on March 15.

From D. and P. Nantz to Slate Investment Holdings, LLC, Lot 32 of Ferncliff Estates, Ferncliff Drive, Mooresville, $120,000, on March 15.

From Oak Springs, LLC to A. and K. Feldman, Lot 8 of Davidson Pond, 145 Ryleigh Dan Place, Mooresville, $125,000, on March 15.

From B. and B. and W. and K. Wooten to L. Gonzalez, metes and bounds, Midway Lake Road, Mooresville, $4,500, on March 15.

From Grandfather Homes, Inc. to T. and T. Engel, Lot 4 of The Preserve of Windsor Pointe, 135 Potomac Lane, Mooresville, $1,098,000, on March 16.

From Tri Pointe Homes Holdings, Inc. and Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. to K. Guarinello, Lot 110 of Forest Lake Townhomes, 118 Isleworth Ave., Mooresville, $370,000, on March 16.

From Waypointe Developer, LLC to Bell Fund VII Mooresville, LP, 0.12 acre, Perth Road, Mooresville, $50,000, on March 16.

From T. and T. and E. Campbell to M. Nielsen and N. Kehrli, Lot 72 of Meadows at Coddle Creek, 144 Candlelight Way, Mooresville, $475,000, on March 16.

From R. and R. and K. Hatfield to Expansion Land, LLC, Lot 4 of Pineview, 196 Ruby Road, Mooresville, $125,000, on March 16.

From C. and S. Peterson to E. Moore and C. Posey, Lot 35 of Fernleaf, 1109 Fern Hill Road, Mooresville, $150,000, on March 16.

From G. and C. Miner to R. Langone and L. Peng, Lot 343 of The Farms, 114 Anderson Farm Court, Mooresville, $900,000, on March 17.

From O. and D. Pichardo to A. Bhat and K. Bulsara, lot 22 of Greenbay Forest, 319 Greenbay Road, Mooresville, $850,000, on March 17.

From M. Howell to D. Sanchez and M. Zeolite, Lot 802 of The Villas at Morrison Plantation, 114-B Mint Ave., Mooresville, $432,500, on March 17.

From B. and J. Falgout to L. and K. Lovell, Lot 109 of Meadows at Coddle Creek, 112 Stock Lane, Mooresville, $535,000, on March 17.

OLIN

From P. and P. and A. and A. Busque to M. and K. and W. and J. Petry, metes and bounds, 22.985 acres, more or less, Indian Hill Road, Olin, $195,000, on March 15.

STATESVILLE

From WCSK LLC to Brown Neuwirth, LLC, Lot D of Creekside, Phase II, 1431 Fern Creek Drive, Statesville, $250,000, on March 13.

From TSH Enterprises, LLC to Strong Glass LLC, Lot 12-14 of Statesville Development Company, 802 Wilmington Ave., Statesville, $16,500, on March 13.

From John R. McCormick Contracting, LLC to J. and P. Barry, Lot 47 of Statesville Redevelopment Commission Property, 915 Adams St., Statesville, $205,000, on March 13.

From J. and J. Everidge to G. and M. and S. Bustle, (Lot 1), 139 Ottare Farm Lane, Statesville, $125,000, on March 13.

From A. Ospina to M. Rivers, lots, Statesville Development Company, 1020 Wilmington Ave., Statesville, $259,000, on March 13.

From Perm Guard Trust and M. Boyd/TR to G. Huether Jr., tracts, 443 W. Bell St., Statesville, $163,000, on March 13.

From L. Lanier to L. and A. and R. and J. Lanier, (Lot 19), 116 May Drive, Statesville, $1,500, on May 13.

From Opendoor Property Trust I to A. Miola, Lot 163 of Tara’s Trace, 2162 Wexford Way, Statesville, $280,000, on March 14.

From J. Goforth/Est, D. Thompson/Indvl & Exr and L. Thompson to P. and L. Reed, Lot 125 of Meadow Oaks, 123 Wheatridge Drive, Statesville, $400,000, on March 14.

From M. and M. and J. Cable to N. Hernandez, Lot 39 of Country Woods Estate, 178 Oak Haven Drive, Statesville, $250,000, on March 14.

From M. Daniels to Purple Tree, LLC, Lot 28 of Whispering Pines, 1232 Williams Road, Statesville, $12,000, on March 14.

From A. and B. Yates to J. Ellis, Lot 5 of Buffalo Heights, 127 Harold Lane, Statesville, $23,000, on March 14.

From Purple Tree, LLC to F. Alvarado, Lot 28 of Whispering Pines, 1232 Williams Road, Statesville, $19,000, on March 14.

From Journey Capital, LLC to L. and O. Anselmo, lots, Statesville Development Company, 815 Goldsboro Ave., Statesville, $205,000, on March 14.

From Lowery Properties, Inc. and R. Lowery III/PTNR to The Echelon Group LLC, metes and bounds, 0.5079 acre, 3440 E. Broad St., Statesville, $330,000, on March 14.

From C. and Y. Rodriguez and Y. Arango to W. Cooper and J. Meeks, Lot 13 of Druid Hills, 703 Georgia Ave., Statesville, $500,000, on March 14.

From J. Baynes/Indvl & AIF and S. Baynes to M. English, Lot 28 of Meadowbrook, 1408 Yadkin St., Statesville, $175,000, on March 14.

From Maurice L. Hurd, LLC to P. and C. Parker, Lots 16, 17, 32 and 33 of Western Heights, 207 S. Oakland Ave. and Dent Street, Statesville, $180,000, on March 14.

From K. and K. and S. Blossom to Northlake Developers, LLC, 4.713 acres, Lots 156 and 157 of Harbor Watch, Statesville, $100,000, on March 15.

From Kenson Homes, LLC to D. Arenas and J. Chavez, Lot 10 of Carson Creek, 215 Lone Pine Road, Statesville, $508,000, on March 15.

From L. and J. Taylor to SFR JV-2 Property LLC, Lot 112 of Olde Statesville, 188 Boiling Brook Drive, Statesville, $285,000, on March 15.

From L. Dudley/TR to New Vision Trust/Cust and John Garabedian Trad IRA, metes and bounds, 531 Walnut St., Statesville, $110,000, on March 15.

From Allison Woods Family Limited Partnership, RLLLP, T. Allison/PTNR, W. Allison/PTNR and A. Kincaid/PTNR to J. and M. Fussell, 3.880 acres, U.S. Highway 21, Turnersburg Highway, Statesville, $15,500, on March 15.

From S. and K. Craig to M. and S. Root, Lot 25 of Castlegate, 140 Greythorn Drive, Statesville, $395,000, on March 15.

From S. and G. Gaines to Z. and J. Roberts, Lot 17 of Canterbury, 177 Candlestick Drive, Statesville, $235,000, on March 15.

From Ridgewater Construction, LLC to S. and K. Craig, Lot 11 of Lloyd Acres, 147 Cottontail Lane, Statesville, and Lot 12 of Lloyd Acres, 116 Witherspoon Lane, Statesville, $375,000, on March 15.

From W. Rhoton III/GDN to R. Gardner, Lot 30 of River Oaks Landings, 123 Pier Drive, Statesville, $35,000, on March 15.

From A. and A. Baker to M. and M. Shorey, Lot 4 of Woodrose Park, 117 Ethel Lane, Statesville, $248,000, on March 15.

From D. and D. Brown to T. Golds, Lot 5 of Larkin Multi Family Development, 108 Davenport Drive, Unit C, Statesville, $265,000, on March 15.

From Silverwave Properties, Inc. to R. Ruiz, Lot 59 of Featherstone, 206 Maristone Drive, Statesville, $18,500, on March 16.

From J. Neal to P. and S. Gil, Lot 158 of Country Club Estates, 607 Harmony Drive, Statesville, $273,000, on March 17.

From Ridgewater Construction, LLC to S. and P. Rebeck, Lot 2 of Loyd Acres, 184 Bevis Lane, Statesville, $360,000, on March 17.

From Providence Management & Investments, LLC to R. Jason Jr. and J. Hayes, metes and bounds, 1007 Brown Summit Ave., Statesville, $229,000, on March 17.

From True Homes, LLC to D. Betancur and S. Phommarath, Lot 127 of Martha’s Ridge, 107 Dyssa Loop, Statesville, $429,000, on March 17.

From Eastwood Construction Partners, LLC to C. and K. Boschele, Lot 42 of Dogwood Grove, 140 W. Heart Pine Lane, Statesville, $483,500, on March 17.

From D. Johnson/Indvl & TR, K. and K. Johnson, Alfred W. Johnson Revocable Trust Agreement, Ercelle P. Johnson Revocable Trust Agreement and N. Johnson/TR to M. and A. Johnson, 7.425 acres, Snow Creek Road, Statesville, $38,000, on March 17.

From Huntley Equity & Estate, LLC to A. and A. Streeter, Lot 16 of Meadow Brook, 1411 Reid St., Statesville, $152,000, on March 17.

From Land Air Group, Inc. to True Homes, LLC, Lots 138, 157, 160 and 186 of Martha’s Ridge, Statesville, $292,000, on March 17.

TROUTMAN

From True Homes, LLC to H. Popp and R. Jackson, Lot 148 of Sutters Mill II, 139 Forbes Lane, Troutman, $338,000, on March 13.

From B. Hayyim to JAM Real Property L.L.C., Lot 84 of Falls Cove at Lake Norman, 227 Falls Cove, Troutman, $402,500, on March 13.

From NVR, Inc. to T. and P. Batewell, Lot 34 of Weather’s Creek, 146 Browband St., Troutman, $328,000, on March 13.

From Troutman Bowman, LLC to NVR, Inc., Lot 22 of Weather’s Creek, 116 Browband St., Troutman, $82,000, on March 13.

From R. and J. Rowland to F. Davis/TR, K. Davis/TR and Davis Family Legacy Trust, Lot 21 of Windstone Crossing, 170 Windstone Drive, Troutman, $470,000, on March 14.

From NVR, Inc. to L. Erickson, Lot 41 of Weather’s Creek, 162 Browband St., Troutman, $305,000, on March 14.

From D. and M. Lira to A. Jackson, Lot 22 of Summertree, 255 Summertree Drive, Troutman, $14,000, on March 15.

From T. and T. and S. Benbow and S. McMahan to S. Wyatt, Lot 57 of Meadow Glen, 137 Valley Glen Drive, Troutman, $320,000, on March 15.

From J. and J. and A. and A. Levis to H. North and G. McKown, 0.97 acre, 869 Perth Road, Troutman, $325,000, on March 15.

From Ross Pittman Consult Group, Inc. to M. and S. Williamson, metes and bounds, 316 E. Church St., Troutman, $290,500, on March 16.

From True Homes, LLC to A. and D. Garay, Lot 142 of Sutters Mill II, 203 Parkmont Drive, Troutman, $449,500, on March 16.

From NVR, Inc. to E. Yang and P. Vue, Lot 26 of Weather’s Creek, 124 Browband St., Troutman, $305,000, on March 17.

From R. and R. and J. Thompson to O. Torres, J. Margueiz and L. Espino, Lot 61 of Westwind, 124 Craver Lane, Troutman, $225,000, on March 17.

From J. Hoover/Exr and E. Spears/Est to F. and R. Woodard, Lots 33 and 34 of Allison Acres #1, 116 Spring Oaks Drive, Troutman, $326,000, on March 17.

From Dependable Development, Inc. to True Homes, LLC, Lots 115, 121, 122 and 134 of Sutters Mill II, Troutman, $240,000, on March 17.