Iredell County real estate transactions: March 14-20

The following deeds were filed in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from March 14-20. For more information regarding specific plots of land, visit www.co.iredell.nc.us/Departments/RegDeeds.
TOP FIVE
From BBC Sequoia LLC to D.R. Horton, Inc., Sequoia Forest lots, Charlotte Highway, Mooresville, $2,937,000, on March 19.
From S. White to D. and S. Patel, (Lot 147), 670 Normandy Road, Mooresville, $1,950,000, on March 15.
From Metrolina Capital Investors, LLC to CWH Holdings, LLC, Units 101 and 102 of Yadkin Valley Condominium, 197 Medical Park Road, Mooresville, $1,650,000, on March 17.
From First National Bank of Pennsylvania and Yadkin Valley Bank and Trust Company to Metrolina Capital Investors, LLC, Units 101 and 202 of Yadkin Valley Condominium, 197 Medical Park Road, Mooresville, $1,500,000, on March 16.
From L. and G. Webber to W. and J. Bolstad, Lot 54 of Bay Crossing, 225 Bay Shore Loop, Mooresville, $1,000,000, on March 16.
CLEVELAND
From L. Campbell to T. and C. Bedson, Lot 43 of Deer Valley, 116 Deer Valley Drive, Cleveland, $76,000, on March 16.
DAVIDSON
From Ridge Walk, LLC to Peachtree Residential NC, LLC, Lot 6 of Ridge Walk, 117 Copper Pine Lane, Davidson, $128,000, on March 15.
From S. and K. Deskevich to Oak Hill Homes NC, LLC, Lot 24 of Anniston, 195 Logan Crossing #24, Davidson, $105,000, on March 18.
HARMONY
From D. and M. Parise to S. Medley, Lot 49 of Harmony Country Estates, Rabbit Highway, Harmony, $18,500, on March 18.
From S. and S. Snow to RJM Farms, LLC, metes and bounds, 190 and 674 Eagle Mills Road, Harmony, $255,000, on March 18.
From M. Anderson to S. and C. Turner, (Lots 5-8), 147 and 153 Woodland Bend Drive, Harmony, $20,000, on March 18.
HIDDENITE
From C. Joyce/GDN and R. Levan Sr. to R. Levan Sr., L. Lippard, C. Joyce and R. Levan, Jr., lots, Hill Farm Road, Hiddenite, $4,000, on March 19.
From C. Joyce/GDN and R. Levan Sr. to R. Levan Sr., G. Houston, C. Joyce and R. Levan Jr., 53.36 acres, Hill Farm Road, Hiddenite, $3,000, on March 19.
MOORESVILLE
From S. and C. Laing to SRF JV-1 Property LLC, Lot 103 of Tall Oaks, 125 Sterling Terrace Drive, Mooresville, $200,000, on March 15.
From Robert W. Steinberg Revocable Trust Agreement, S. Steinberg/TR, R. Steinberg/Est and R. Finck/Exr to T. and L. Wachob, Lot 345 of Morrison Plantation, 154 Trotter Ridge Drive, Mooresville, $309,500, on March 15.
From C. and D. and D. Kendrick to J. and G. Metzler, Lot T48 of Waterlynn Place Townhomes, 157 Leyton Loop, Mooresville, $205,000, on March 15.
From M. and D. and D. Surratt to C. Mann, 1.52 acres, 1554 Landis Highway, Mooresville, $85,000, on March 15.
From G. Lane to E. Hubbard, T. Ranck-Hubbard, T. Ranck Hubbard and T. Hubbard, (Lot 12), 114 Stingray Court, Mooresville, $555,000, on March 15.
From M. and C. and C. Dusharm to Opendoor Property Trust I, Lot 6 of Pecan Hills, 145 Pecan Hills Drive, Mooresville, $500,000, on March 15.
From K. and N. LeBlanc to C. and K. Wood, Lot 27 of Foxfield, 107 Hanson Place, Mooresville, $430,000, on March 15.
From D. Orr to G. and V. Duryea, Lot 30 of Stafford, 172 Jennymarie Road, Mooresville, $325,000, on March 15.
From N. and C. Froh to P. Holguin, Lot 26 of Meadows at Coddle Creek, 115 Wrangler Drive, Mooresville, $410,000, on March 15.
From S. and E. and E. Duggan to L. and L. Genail, 1.606 acres, Lot 10 of Powers Estates, 01 Oakridge Farm Highway, Mooresville, $94,000, on March 15.
From T. and S. Janiczek to P. and S. Wassmuth, Lot 158 of Harbor Cove, 207 Chandeleur Drive, Mooresville, $360,000, on March 15.
From J. and J. and J. McDonald to C. and D. Gonzalez, Lot 2 of Grand Oaks, 258 Oak Tree Road, Mooresville, $500,000, on March 15.
From C. and C. and C. Blair to S. Booth, Lot 155 of Davidson Pointe, 276 Bridges Farm Road, Mooresville, $365,000, on March 15.
From N. DiCosmo to Do Better Development LLC, (Lot 1634), 541 Kemp Road, Mooresville, $460,000, on March 15.
From Y. and R. Miller to J. MacFarlane, (Lot 1), 607-609 W. McLelland Ave., Mooresville, $300,000, on March 15.
From D. Lutz to J. Overcash, metes and bounds, 1 acre, 152 Shepherd Road, Mooresville, $175,000, on March 15.
From J. and J. Bogar, M. Radley, S. Reynolds/AIF and S. Reynolds/AIF to F. and M. Brandafino, Lot 84 of Harbor Cove, 190 Pamlico Lane, Mooresville, $330,000, on March 15.
From R. and K. and K. Majewski to Opendoor Property Trust I, Lot 123 of Waterlynn, 126 Tulip Drive, Mooresville, $302,000, on March 15.
From F. and K. Paige to AMH NC Properties Two LP, Lot 529 of Curtis Pond, 140 Saye Place, Mooresville, $321,000, on March 15.
From Opendoor Property Trust I to Progress Charlotte, LLC, Lot 14 of Greencroft, 128 Zolder Lane, Mooresville, $289,500, on March 16.
From E. McConnell, V. Patterson/Indvl & AIF, S. Johnston, F. Patterson, D. Johnston, T. Williams and M. and P. Crotty to MTS CLT, LLC, 10.745 acres, Shearers Road, Mooresville, $395,500, on March 16.
From J. and R. Lipe and J. Blackwelder to MTS CLT, LLC, Tracts 2 and 3, 0.366 acre and 9.032 acres, Shearers Road and Faith Road, Mooresville, $345,500, on March 16.
From J. Cagle to MTS CLT, LLC, 0.503 acre, 783 Faith Road, Mooresville, $85,000, on March 16.
From J. Blackwelder and J. and R. Lipe to MTS CLT, LLC, 1.329 acres, Shearers Road, Mooresville, $350,000, on March 16.
From J. and H. Rees to F. Reppi, Lot 28 of Huntington Ridge, 153 Huntington Ridge Place, Mooresville, $716,000, on March 16.
From K. and C. Hegedus to M. and L. Lowery, Lot 367 Morrison Plantation, 151 Autry Ave., Mooresville, $311,000, on March 16.
From J. Moore and C. Sokolowski to A. Hirsch and C. Vlieg, .48 acre, 1603 Shearers Road, Mooresville, $415,000, on March 16.
From D.R. Horton, Inc. to W. and E. Russell, Lot 372 of Atwater Landing, Mooresville, $323,500, on March 16.
From G. and N. Lester to L. Hurley, Lot 73 of Bay Crossing, 143 Tea Olive Lane, Mooresville, $660,000, on March 16.
From D. McConnell/Indvl & Exr, E. Haire/Est, W. and S. and W. Haire and N. McConnell to K. Meadows and J. Cobb, (Lot 1), 2 acres, Mt. Ulla Highway, Mooresville, $265,000, on March 16.
From D. McConnell/Indvl & Exr, E. Haire/Est, W. and S. and W. Haire and N. McConnell to Nest Homes, LLC, (Lot 2), 1 acre, Mt. Ulla Highway, Mooresville, $85,000, on March 16.
From J. and J. Trebing to S. and M. Medley, Lot 137 of Pecan Hills, 155 Bay Laurel Drive, Mooresville, $650,000, on March 16.
From The Trust Company of Toledo, N.A./TR to J. and B. Boss, Lot 476 of The Point, 135 Ballston Drive, Mooresville, $875,000, on March 16.
From Lennar Carolinas, LLC to Adjess Associates 20, LLC, Lot 19 of Gambill Forest, 107 Goodleigh Lane, Mooresville, $281,500, on March 16.
From D.R. Horton, Inc. to K. and R. Majewski, Lot 272 of Atwater Landing, 190 Longleaf Drive, Mooresville, $411,500, on March 16.
From P. and P. and M. Atwood to N. Terpak, lots, Fremont Park, 234 Fremont Loop, Mooresville, $250,000, on March 16.
From JRN Investments, LLC to NVR, Inc., multiple lots and parcels, Lots 22-27 of Langtree at Waterfront, 135 Beacon Drive, Mooresville, $572,000, on March 16.
From T. Martin to Quality Fine Grading of North Carolina, Inc., (Lot 136), 162 Culpeze Road, Mooresville, $480,000, on March 16.
From C. Adcock to D. and L. Riso, (Lot 1615), 358 Lakeview Shores Loop, Mooresville, $600,000, on March 17.
From L. and P. Gomez to A. McGrowder, Lot 329 of Morrison Plantation, 122 Trotter Ridge Drive, Mooresville, $380,000, on March 17.
From D.R. Horton, Inc. to M. Gillen and R. Zagari, Lot 110 of Meadows at Coddle Creek, Mooresville, $335,000, on March 17.
From B. and B. Carrigan to Opendoor Property Trust I, Lot 29 of Allison Park, 140 Kilmer Lane, Mooresville, $270,500, on March 17.
From Action Industrial Leasing LLC to Jeff Fultz Racing, Inc., Lot 21 of Mazeppa Road Industrial Park, 110 Bevan Drive, Mooresville, $198,000, on March 17.
From J. Carney to FKH SFR PropCo D., L.P., Lot 24 of Water Oak at Lake Norman, 144 Water Oak Drive, Mooresville, $355,000, on March 17.
From D.R. Horton, Inc. to Hamilton Montgomery & Scott, LLC, Lot 325 of Atwater Landing, 175 Yellow Birch Loop, Mooresville, $369,000, on March 17.
From A. and R. and R. Vasko to D. and M. Hickey, Lot 188 of Mallard Head Country Club, 114 Widgeon Lane, Mooresville, $725,000, on March 17.
From Nest Homes, LLC to A. and R. Vasko, Lot 34 of Creek Stone, 273 Country Lake Drive, Mooresville, $554,000, on March 17.
From R. Coffman to J. Phipps and M. Leaver, Lot 43 of Davidson Pointe, 160 Lilac Mist Loop, Mooresville, $337,000, on March 17.
From B. McCloskey/Est and B. Setzer/Admr to M. Mora, Lot 1084 Woodburn Crossing, 147 Limerick Road, Mooresville, $180,000, on March 17.
From Sullivan Tierney Industries, LLC to F. Kendrick and T. Davidson, 2.727 acres, 282 Isle of Pines Road, Mooresville, $560,000, on March 17.
From What A Buy, LLC to S. and L. Chapter, two tracts, one acre and metes and bounds, Charlotte Highway, Mooresville, $490,000, on March 18.
From B. Thomas to S. Strickland, two tracts, 719 Oak St., Mooresville, $50,000, on March 18.
From R. Kandy and M. Thomas to EMG, LLC, Lot 244 of Stafford, 128 Tetcott St., Mooresville, $425,000, on March 18.
From M/I Homes of Charlotte, LLC to G. and P. and P. Barrera, Lot 141 of Heritage at Neel Ranch, 124 Dawn Run Loop, Mooresville, $298,000, on March 18.
From S. Browder, S. Alcantara and A. Browder to M. and J. Luterek, Lot 74 of Reed Creek, 225 Blackberry Lane, Mooresville, $255,000, on March 18.
From C. and K. Frew to J. Kent and N. Salyer, Lot 67 of Atwater Landing, 114 Atwater Landing Drive, Mooresville, $416,500, on March 18.
From T. and J. Sunderland to T. and C. Gault, Lot 112 of The Farms, 116 Cherry Bark Drive, Mooresville, $435,000, on March 18.
From D.R. Horton, Inc. to E. and A. Stone, Lot 191 of Meadows at Coddle Creek, 123 Asher Lane, Mooresville, $354,000, on March 18.
From SC Landholdings, LLC to Nest Homes, LLC, Lot 6 of Sisters Cove, 707 Cornelius Road, Mooresville, $300,000, on March 18.
From J. Robinson and C. Hart to E. and P. Eidam, Lot 94 of Morrison Plantation, 112 Steeplechase Ave., Mooresville, $370,000, on March 18.
From M. and R. and R. Ramsey to C. Rumswinkel, Lot 7 of Wyndham Shores, 119 Castleton Drive, Mooresville, $390,000, on March 19.
From D.R. Horton, Inc. to T. and H. Coble, Lot 182 of Meadows at Coddle Creek, 117 Coddle Way, Mooresville, $375,000, on March 19.
From T. and O. McKasson to J. and M. Rogers, Lot 19 of Trillium, 174 Eagles Landing Drive, Mooresville, $475,000, on March 19.
From D.R. Horton, Inc. to P. Byrd, Lot 195 of Meadows at Coddle Creek, 107 Asher Lane, Mooresville, $340,000, on March 19.
From G. and G. Moore to V. Harris, Lot 91 of Windward Pointe, 224 Sailwinds Road, Mooresville, $125,000, on March 19.
From P. Hall to K. Bradshaw-Sias, K. Bradshaw Sias and K. Sias, 0.91 acre, 2186 Statesville Highway, Mooresville, $161,000, on March 19.
From Epcon Properties, Inc. to P. Strandburg, Lot 29 of The Courtyards at Blume Point, 116 Valleymist Lane, Mooresville, $600,000, on March 19.
From M/I Homes of Charlotte, LLC to J. and B. Quintana, Lot 143 of Heritage Neel Ranch, 118 Dawn Run Loop, Mooresville, $315,000, on March 19.
From T. and T. Engelson to K. and S. and R. Howard, Lot 35 at Curtis Pond, 178 Bluffton Road, Mooresville, $221,500, on March 19.
From J. and C. Thacker to I. N/TR and Ibrahim Suma N Living Trust, Lot 128 of Meadows at Coddle Creek, 119 W. Americana Drive, Mooresville, $360,000, on March 19.
From K. and A. West to S. and F. Kramer, Lot 18 of Pinnacle Shores, 165 Mariner Pointe Lane, Mooresville, $953,000, on March 19.
From H. and A. Compton to Do Great Real Estate LLC, metes and bounds, 1334 Mount Ulla Highway, Mooresville, $115,500, on March 19.
From J. and J. Gilbert to S. McLean, Lot 7 of Cedarcroft, 108 Foxglove Drive, Mooresville, $160,000, on March 19.
From Foundation Homes Residential, LLC to A. and K. Valerio, Lot 12 of Hidden Meadows, 203 Hidden Meadows Drive, Mooresville, $90,000, on March 19.
From C. and C. and J. Billups to C. Hawkins, Lot 231 Fairway Estates, 142 Fairway Drive, Mooresville, $420,000, on March 19.
From Standard Pacific of the Carolinas, LLC to T. and N. Hayes, Lot 40 of Byers Creek, 136 Dry Rivers Lane, Mooresville, $358,000, on March 19.
From L. and L. and L. and D. Stamm to Opendoor Property Trust I, Lot 183 of Water Oak at Lake Norman, 107 Kensington St., Mooresville, $263,500, on March 19.
From Opendoor Property Trust I to J. and G. Whitworth, Lot 25 of Muirfield, 109 Swift Creek Lane, Mooresville, $385,500, on March 19.
From D.R. Horton, Inc. to K. and A. Garton, Lot 371 of Atwater Landing, 151 Gray Willow St., Mooresville, $361,000, on March 19.
From A. Cornett and J. Templin to FKH SFR PropCo D, L.P., Lot 16 of Avalon, 136 Avalon Reserve Drive, Mooresville, $346,000, on March 19.
From Eastwood Construction Partners, LLC to O. and M. Johnson, Lot 37 of Briargate, 122 Suggs Mill Drive, Mooresville, $350,500, on March 19.
From D.R. Horton, Inc. to Y. Argueta, Lot 103 of Lakewalk, 152 Hanks Bluff Drive, Mooresville, $332,500, on March 19.
From D. and K. Hill to A. Canton, metes and bounds, 0.23 acre, 332 W. McLelland Ave., Mooresville, $229,500, on March 19.
From Standard Pacific of the Carolinas, LLC to J. and L. Torchia, Lot 41 of Byers Creek, 138 Dry Rivers Lane, Mooresville, $356,500, on March 19.
From D.R. Horton, Inc. to S. and M. Perkins, Lot 102 of Lakewalk, 154 Hanks Bluff Drive, Mooresville, $332,000, on March 19.
From Eastwood Construction Partners, LLC to C. Brown, Lot 36 of Briargate, 120 Suggs Mill Drive, Mooresville, $393,500, on March 19.
From R. and R. and P. Berry to P. and A. O’Donnell, Lot 159 of Harbor Cove, 203 Chandeleur Drive, Mooresville, $365,000, on March 19.
OLIN
From Payne Rock Investments, LLC to J. and R. Blackledge, Lot 3 of Forney Acres, 109 Shearin Lane, Olin, $14,000, on March 19.
STATESVILLE
From ASU Capital LLC to A. Adimoolah, metes and bounds, 221 E. Bell St., Statesville, $60,000, on March 15.
From Substitute Trustee Services, Inc./TR and E. Dann III to N. Patel, metes and bounds, 1434 Huggins St., Statesville, $61,000, on March 15.
From M. Rincon to A. Staub, Lot 5 of Country Landing, 124 Sara Lane, Statesville, $230,000, on March 15.
From K. and J. King to A. and K. Peters, 0.240 acre, 1521 10th St., Statesville, $58,500, on March 15.
From Godfrey Wood Yard, Inc. and Wilson Godfrey Limited Partnership to K. Burns, two tracts, 38.219 acres and 17.030 acres, TBD Wilkesboro Highway, Statesville, $332,500, on March 15.
From MGI Props NC 1, LLC to Resicap North Carolina Owner LLC, three tracts, Lot 44 of Woodlawn and metes and bounds, 144, 146 and 148 Woodlawn Drive, Statesville, $516,000, on March 15.
From W. and A. and A. Mollohan to Smoky Mountain Equity LLC, multiple tracts and parcels, Lot 2 of Statesville Development, 830, 832, 834, 841, 905 8th St., Statesville, and 110 E. Bell St., Statesville, $230,000, on March 15.
From L. and L. and L. and L. Shreckengost to Opendoor Property Trust I, metes and bounds, 0.62 acre, Lot 25 of Beaver Farm, 129 Shiloh Road, Statesville, $140,500, on March 15.
From Smoky Mountain Equity LLC to Heavens Homes, LLC, multiple tracts and parcels, 830, 832, 834, 841, 905 8th St., Statesville, and 110 E. Bell St., Statesville, $302,500, on March 15.
From H. and R. Simpson to D. and L. Thomas, Lots 21-24 of Monticello Heights, 150 Arrow Lane, Statesville, $190,000, on March 15.
From F. Squicciarini to N. and A. Poston, Lot 41 of Ridgewood, 108 Jenwood Court, Statesville, $27,500, on March 15.
From T. Robinson and L. Corder to M. and J. Stetson, Lot 6 of Cross Creek, 247 Scotts Creek Road, Statesville, $207,000, on March 15.
From R.W. Wright Construction & Contracting, Inc. to O.Y.L. Specialists, LLC, Lot 2 of Graystone Meadow, Foxglove Drive, Statesville, $42,000, on March 15.
From Dependable Development, Inc. to True Homes, LLC, Lots 17, 22, 60 and 85 of Larkin Phase 6B, Statesville, $282,500, on March 16.
From Old Sage Partners, LLC to 5 Star Statesville Express, LLC, 1.047 acres, 117 Turnersburg Highway, Statesville, $639,500, on March 16.
From T. Handy and W. Kufeld to B. and N. Troublefield, two tracts, Lot 73 of Cedar Hills and metes and bounds, 225 Mapleleaf Road, Statesville, $200,000, on March 16.
From M. and T. Stephens to A. Bisson, Lots 134-138 of Iredell Heights, 416 Nixon Road, Statesville, $181,000, on March 16.
From Cecil Enterprises Limited Partnership and R. Dowdle/PTNR to J. Reynolds, Lot 10 of Druid Hills, 716 Oakdale Drive, Statesville, $144,000, on March 16.
From F. and K. Distefano to S. and E. Salyers, Lot 196 of Shannon Acres, 409 Westchester Road, Statesville, $400,000, on March 16.
From R. and S. Lowery to T. and K. Vance, Lots 1-8 of Greenberry Place, 128 Holly Brook Lane, Statesville, $959,000, on March 16.
From W. and D. Helton and V. and M. Morris to J. Hill and A. Shuford, Lot 39 of Canterbury, 143 Candlestick Drive, Statesville, $186,500, on March 16.
From R. Ballard, R. Lambert, D. Ballard, K. Lambert/Indvl & Admr, J. Lambert, C. Lambert/Indvl & Admr and T. Lambert to S. and E. Worley, 0.69 acre, 115 Gains Lane, Statesville, $7,000, on March 16.
From C. and D. Bumgarner to A. Sherman, Lot 176 of Martha’s Ridge, 2545 Andes Drive, Statesville, $335,000, on March 16.
From E. Wooten to M. Harrelson, (Lot 3), 181 Bess Road, Statesville, $260,000, on March 17.
From J. and J. and D. White to B. Everidge, metes and bounds, Lot 3 of Holland Farms Development, 327 Holland Drive, Statesville, $146,500, on March 17.
From Mecklenburg Restoration LLC to F. Corbin, J. Cooper-Corbin, J. Cooper Corbin and J. Corbin, Lot 42 of Ridgewood on Lake Norman, 106 Jenwood Court, Statesville, $28,500, on March 17.
From M. and M. Prascak to J. and A. Terrell, Lot 74 of Windemere, 104 Habersham Loop, Statesville, $63,000, on March 17.
From J. and J. and J. Paul to K. Goodwin, Lot 39 of Windforest, 168 Woodbrook Lane, Statesville, $40,000, on March 17.
From B. and A. Martin to T. and A. O’Connell, Lot 105 of Spring Shore, 115 Hickory Point Court, Statesville, $338,000, on March 17.
From Davis Marketing Group, Inc. to H. Freeman, (Lot 6), Catspaw Lane, Statesville, $114,500, on March 17.
From D. Poston/Exr and P. Poston/Est to J. Kinney, (Lots 1 and 2), TBD (1.067 and 7.167 acres), Friendship Road, Statesville, $30,000, on March 17.
From C. Schaffer and C. Reid to M. Sansbury, V. Freeman-Thibault, V. Freeman Thibault and V. Thibault, Lot 11 of Fairview Farms, 111 Fairgate Drive, Statesville, $235,000, on March 17.
From CMH Homes, Inc. to B. Sutton and A. Matheson, 1.795 acres, 867 Mocksville Highway, Statesville, $215,000, on March 18.
From G. Buff to N. and T. Heesch, (Lot 13), 505 High Point Ave., Statesville, $55,000, on March 18.
From Dream Estates Carolinas, LLC to Beezee LLC, 0.229 acre, 512 Salisbury Road, Statesville, $77,000, on March 18.
From E. and E. and R. and R. Russell to G. Herrin, Lot 12 of Ridgewood on Lake Norman, Windingwood Drive, Statesville, $25,000, on March 18.
From T. and C. Russo to R. and S. Massey, (Lot 1), 1545 Old Mountain Road, Statesville, $360,000, on March 18.
From True Homes, LLC to Nexgen Holdings 20 LLC and Nexgen Holdings, LLC, Lot 23 of Larkin, 210 Canada Drive, Statesville, $306,000, on March 18.
From P. Sherriff to N. McGuire, metes and bounds, PT L2-3 Tsumas-West addition to Chipley Park, 154 Crosswhite Lane, Statesville, $135,000, on March 18.
From A. and D. Slaughter to N. McGuire, Lots 173-176 of Iredell Heights, 138 Victoria Drive, Statesville, $160,000, on March 18.
From J. Brown, J. Burns and C. Ervin to Hyde Homes, LLC, (Lots 52-57), Jo Monni Loop, Statesville, $23,000, on March 18.
From Redmond-Raymer, Inc. to EnergyUnited Electric Membership Corporation, Lot 1, Wilkesboro Highway, Statesville, $84,500, on March 18.
From D. and R. Harrison to S. and J. Roberts, 1.30 acres, PT Lots 5-6 of Druid Hills, 743 Springdale Road, Statesville, $320,000, on March 18.
From T. Zeman to N. Weber, Lot 147 of Harbor Watch, Bargate Drive, Statesville, $35,000, on March 18.
From P. and J. Foy to Innovative Home Pros, LLC, (Lot 1), 403 Brevard St., Statesville, $72,000, on March 18.
From True Homes, LLC to W. and D. Leer, Lot 12 of Larkin, 180 Canada Drive, Statesville, $299,500, on March 19.
From K. Harrington to Better Path Homes, LLC, Lot 13 of Statesville Development Company, 1020 4th Street, Statesville, $12,000, on March 19.
From D. and P. and P. Koepnick to S. Miller, Lots 2-4 of Mia Estates, Statesville, $190,000, on March 19.
From K. and S. Brown to T. and O. McKasson, Lot 45 of Windemere, 194 Windemere Isle Road, Statesville, $470,000, on March 19.
From C. and C. Renfro to D & R Builders, LLC, metes and bounds, 127 Wickersham Drive, Statesville, $32,500, on March 19.
From J. Byers to D&R Builders, LLC, Lot 1 of Brookmeade, Cambridge Place, Statesville, $30,000, on March 19.
From J. and G. Casey to C. and J. Burns, 1.30 acres, Lot 5 of Shady Rest Acres, 165 Suzanne Lane, Statesville, $25,000, on March 19.
TROUTMAN
From C. and C. and J. and J. Evans to J. Robinson, Lot 4 of Forest Glen, 124 Stately Pines Drive, Troutman, $190,000, on March 15.
From M. Whitlow Jr. to W. and S. Deal and M. Whitlow Jr., 2.02 acres, South Main Street, Troutman, $4,500, on March 15.
From S. Mazag to K. Ingram, Lot 31 of South Trace, 805 Trace Court, Troutman, $301,000, on March 15.
From C. and A. and A. Davala to Edward Falls & Renegar, PLLC/TR and William B. Barnette Irrevocable Life Insurance Trust, metes and bounds, 224 Wesley St., Troutman, $275,000, on March 15.
From S. Honbarger, S. Plyler and C. Honbarger to B. Miller Jr., Lots 18 and 19 of Palomino Park, 172 Sorrel Lane, Troutman, $85,000, on March 16.
From NVR, Inc. to M. and M. McCall, Lot 166 of Weather’s Creek, Troutman, $300,000, on March 17.
From Nest Homes, LLC to R. and K. Perona, Lot 23 of Sanders Ridge, 145 Sugar Hill Road, Troutman, $414,500, on March 18.
From J. Krug to J. and L. Temple, (Lot 2), 508 S. Main St., Troutman, $233,000, on March 18.
From N. and M. and M. Zaso to C. and S. and K. Ziegler, Lot 10 of Pleasant Garden, 142 Garden St., Troutman, $200,000, on March 18.
From Touche’, LLC to A. and S. Browder, Lot 2 of Touche LLC, 340 Autumn Leaf Road, Troutman, $425,000, on March 18.
From True Homes, LLC to R. Fraelich and J. Wendzicki, Lot 24 of Sutters Mill II, 138 Fairfield Drive, Troutman, $282,000, on March 19.
From J. Case and T. and T. Menster to M. King, 0.64 acre, 485 S. Main St., Troutman, $128,500, on March 19.
From Windstone Crossing, Inc. to S. Doutt, Lot 19 of Windstone Crossing, 173 Windstone Drive, Troutman, $336,000, on March 19.
From W. and G. and G. Cornett to G. and N. Ostwalt, 11.302 acres, Pineville Road, Troutman, $120,000, on March 19.
From CMH Homes, Inc. to D. Gibson, Lot 84 of Rocky Creek Cove, 165 Brook Creek Drive, Troutman, $180,000, on March 19.
UNION GROVE
From R. and B. Simmerson to B. and K. Gregory, Lots 1-2 140 and 148 Labrador Drive, Union Grove, $37,000, on March 19.