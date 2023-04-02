The following deeds were filed in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from March 19-25. For more information regarding specific plots of land, visit www.co.iredell.nc.us/Departments/RegDeeds.

TOP FIVE

From T. and C. Douglas to Troutman Logistics Owner, LLC, tract 3, 9.889 acres, Perry Road, Troutman; tract 4, 43.358 acres, 782 Perry Road, Troutman; and tract 5, 46.490 acres, 182 Trackside Road, Troutman, $5,598,500, on March 23.

From J. Murdock to Troutman Logistics Owner, LLC, tract 1, 28.412 acres, 205 Ostwalt Amity Road, Troutman, and tract 2, 26.065 acres Perry Road, Troutman, $2,477,000, on March 23.

From Troutman Logistics Land, LLC to Troutman Logistics Owner, LLC, multiple tracts and parcels, tracts 6 and 7, 155 and 195 Trackside Road, Troutman; tract 8, 760 and 766 Perry Road, Troutman; tract 9, 0.142 acre, 664 S. Main St., Troutman; tract 11, 0.249 acre on US 21, 664 S. Main St., Troutman; tract 12, 0.253 acre, 658 Trackside Road, Troutman; and tract 13, 0.081 acre, 105 Trackside Road, Troutman; $1,472,500, on March 23.

From R. and R. and C. and C. Johnson to A. and T. Laureti, two tracts, Lot 303 and P/O 304, 231 and 237 Waddell Road, $1,381,000, on March 24.

From D. Shanklin and R. Shanklin/AIF to B. and P. Hatfield, lots, 124 Keven Drive, Troutman, $1,150,000, on March 23.

DAVIDSON

From National Residential Nominee Services, Inc. to E and J. Soria, Lot 1 of Riverstone at Anniston, 123 Riverstone Drive, Davidson, $845,000, on March 23.

HARMONY

From Farmony Park, LLC to M. and K. Barfield, Lot 2 of Farmony Park, 13.44 acres, 705 E. Memorial Highway, Harmony, $135,000, on March 20.

From M. Milcher/Exr and R. Brown/Est to J. Fox, 3-1/2 acres, TBD Trivette Road, Harmony, $53,000, on March 22.

From J & F Ventures, LLC to J. and B. Bost, Lot 1 of Rock Gate Estates, 644 Mt. Bethel Road, Harmony, $290,000, on March 22.

From Triwall Acres LLC to J. Valle and T. Swaim, Lot 5 of Triwall Acres, LLC, 114 Cornwall Road, Harmony, $195,000, on March 223.

From Farmony Park, LLC to K. Caviness, 26.84 acres, 777 E. Memorial Highway, Harmony, $235,000, on March 23.

From CMH Homes, Inc. to J. and V. Karasinski, Lot 23 of Cheshire Ridge, 119 Cheshire Ridge Road, Harmony, $246,000, on March 23.

MOORESVILLE

From S. Patton and S. Hawkins to J. and S. Hetman, Lots 29 and R of Cove View Park, 117 Ensign Place, Mooresville, $225,000, on March 20.

From H. and H. Mori to M. Hungarter/TR and Maryann O. Hungarter Living Trust, Lot 99 of Langtree at Waterfront, 111 Lanyard Drive, Unit C, Mooresville, $405,000, on March 20.

From A. and J. Valle to R. and J. Adams, Lot 1018 of Sconset Village at The Point, 106 Tuscany Trail, Mooresville, $900,000, on March 20.

From NVR, Inc. to E. and S. York, Lot 217 of Stafford, 198 Tetcott Street, Mooresville, $488,500, on March 20.

From Taylor Morrison of Carolinas, Inc. to N. Reynolds and D. Neira, Lot 145 of Reid’s Cove on Lake Norman, 202 Winterberry Street, Mooresville, $660,000, on March 20.

From Expansion Land, LLC to 8209 Village Harbor LLC, Lot 4 of Pineview, 196 Ruby Road, Mooresville, $200,000, on March 20.

From R. and R. Rickert and K. and K. Singleton to S. Wells/TR, E. Houseworth/TR and Scott W. Wells 2023 Revocable Trust, Lot 266 of Curtis Pond, 128 Alborn Drive, Mooresville, $350,000, on March 20.

From Lennar Carolinas, LLC to S. and K. Kuehm, Lot 168 of Gambill Forest, 110 Eden Hall Lane, Mooresville, $400,000, on March 20.

From J. and P. Bubenzer to Kayak Kove, LLC, 0.974 acre, more or less, 125 Indian Trail, Mooresville, $245,000, on March 21.

From S. and A. Nelson to Opendoor Property Trust I, Lot 25 of Meadows at Coddle Creek, 117 Wrangler Drive, Mooresville, $471,000, on March 21.

From C. Thierfeld and M. Kuhl to J. and M. Johns, Lot 139 of Woodlands, 109 Buckthorn Court, Mooresville, $440,000, on March 21.

From Taylor Morrison of Carolinas, Inc. to T. Troy, Lot 228 of Reid’s Cove on Lake Norman, 109 Reid’s Cove Drive, Mooresville, $530,500, on March 21.

From C. Long to D. Greenslade/TR, D. Greenslade/TR and Revocable Living Trust Agreement of David L. Greenslade and Dannette M. Greenslade, Lot 28 of Spring Acres, 140 Quiet Cove Road, Mooresville, $459,000, on March 21.

From G. and T. and T. Nelson to Ryko Properties LLC, Lot 3 of Carefree Estates, 2896 Charlotte Highway, Mooresville, $450,000, on March 21.

From R. Barnette/TR and Richard McCoy Barnette Revocable Living Trust to J. Lingle and B. Funk, Lot 8 of Serene Lake, 145 Jami Wind Court, Mooresville, $490,000, on March 21.

From S. and S. and L. and L. Norwood to G. and C. Gaden, Lot 105 of Avalon, 133 Avalon Reserve Drive, Mooresville, $390,000, on March 21.

From Manchester Financial NC, LLC to The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Hospital Authority, 1.2417 acres, more or less, Lot 10B-2 of Mooresville Town Center subdivision plat, Center Square Drive, Mooresville, $1,025,000, on March 22.

From R. Wright and S. Price to M. and E. Davidson, Lot 29 of Isle of Pines, 592 Isle of Pines Road, Mooresville, $950,000, on March 22.

From B. and K. Lackey to AJL Properties and Consulting Inc., metes and bounds, 475 S. Academy Street, Mooresville, $26,000, on March 22.

From Rest Holdings, LLC to G. and B. Vlahos, Lot 11 of Waterlynn Grove, 117 Synandra Drive, Unit B, Mooresville, $342,000, on March 22.

From Opendoor Property J LLC and Opendoor Property J, LLC to C. and G. Wiatrowski, Lot 10 of Waterslide Landing, 103 Shadyview Lane, Mooresville, $572,000, on March 22.

From Meritage Homes of the Carolinas, Inc. to W. and A. Reynolds, Lot 47 of Shepherds Landing, 115 Johns Cardinal Drive, Mooresville, $443,000, on March 3.

From J. and J. Chavez to S. and J. Forte, Lot 96 of Gambill Forest, 104 Lamberth Loop, Mooresville, $505,000, on March 22.

From L. Collier to J. and B. Clark, Lot 114 of Bay Crossing, 121 Summerwind Drive, Mooresville, $255,000, on March 22.

From E. and J. Deku to V. Gangireddy and S. Gopala Reddy Talla, Lot 56 of The Farms, 120 Swamp Rose Drive, Mooresville, $580,000, on March 22.

From K. and K. and C. and C. Miller to K. and K. Rhyne, Lot 12 of Highland Ridge, 141 Tall Fern Loop, Mooresville, $499,000, on March 23.

From J. and S. Clearfield to D. and K. Robertson, Lot 153 of Winborne subdivision, 110 Nahcotta Drive, Mooresville, $385,000, on March 23.

From A. and A. Nantz and L. Dye to K. and E. Campbell, Station 115, Unit 205, 118 Steam Engine Drive, Mooresville, $265,000, on March 23.

From T. and L. Zywiolek to D. Smitek/TR, K. Smitek/TR and Smitek Family Revocable Trust, Lot 86 of Stafford, 139 Welcombe Street, Mooresville, $540,000, on March 24.

From Lennar Carolinas, LLC to S. and E. and D. Quijano, Lot 162 of Gambill Forest, 111 Eden Hall Lane, Mooresville, $400,000, on March 24.

From R. and J. Chilton to J. and I. Modes, Lot 259 of Meadows at Coddle Creek, 117 Eternal Drive, Mooresville, $419,000, on March 24.

From N. Yang and S. Kue to J. and C. Porter, Lot 11 of Homestead Estates, 167 Talbert Road, Mooresville, $220,000, on March 24.

From J. Overcash Jr./Est, J. Overcash/Est, O. Overcash, J. Overcash/AIF, S. Nelson/Exr, E. Overcash/Est, J. Overcash/Est, L. Carnes/TR & Indvl, L. Carnes/Indvl & TR, C. Underwood/TR & Indvl, C. Underwood/Indvl & TR, Marital Trust U/W/O Eury John Overcash, R. Overcash/Est, J. Carnes, B. and B. and B. and B. Sheen, B. Fleming, B. Russell, R. Fleming and J. and J. Underwood Jr. to J. Overcash and G. Wilson, 1.93 acres, Statesville Highway, Mooresville, $12,000, on March 24.

From Mastermind Elite Inc and Mastermind Elite Inc. to Williams Russell Group, Inc., Lot 2 of William Wallace Whitman Estate, 108 Lost Tree Lane, Mooresville, $700,000, on March 24.

From W. and W. and C. Campbell to Yamasa Co., Ltd., Lot 178 of Curtis Pond, 103 Milroy Lane, Mooresville, $312,000, on March 24.

OLIN

From A. Weisner, C. Earle/Indvl & Exr, W. Weisner/Est, B. Roberts/TR and William Franklin Weisner Testamentary Trust to D. Oehler/TR, The Donald L. Oehler Revocable Trust/TR and The Susie B. Oehler Revocable Trust, 12.6466 acres, Union Grove township, area of Eupeptic Springs Road, Olin, $130,000, on March 20.

From T. and T. and M. Wiles to T. and J. Hoke, Lot 1 of Heathstead, 881 Tabor Road, Olin, $235,000, on March 21.

From S. Nash and S. and D. and D. Brown to D. Hensler, 5.702 acres, 348 Sloans Mill Road, Olin, $340,000, on March 24.

STATESVILLE

From D. and L. and L. Byers to L. and J. Dishmond, metes and bounds, one acre, more or less, Wilkesboro Highway, Statesville, $96,000, on March 20.

From R. Elwood to W. Reini, two tracts, Country Club Estates subdivision, 0.4326 acre and 0.286 acre, Greenway Drive, Statesville, $260,000 on March 20.

From C. and S. Stroud to S. and A. Williams, .600 acre, 154 Stevenson Farm Road, Statesville, $255,000, on March 20.

From Superior Home Rentals North, LLC to Pine Leaf Rentals, LLC, Lots 7 and 9 of Highland, 313 W. Bingham Street, Statesville, $175,000, on March 20.

From City of Statesville to BVJ Properties, LLC, Lot 3 of Statesville Community Development, Lerain Court, Statesville, $21,000, on March 20.

From Habitat for Humanity of the Charlotte Region, Inc. and Our Towns of North Mecklenburg-Iredell Habitat for Humanity, Inc. to P. James, 0.31 acre, metes and bounds, 1637 W. Front Street, Statesville, $219,000, on March 20.

From A. and A. Cox to Barton Building LLC, Lot 1 of The Landings, 359 Bethlehem Road, Statesville, $38,500, on March 20.

From True Homes, LLC to J. Luong and S. Hicks, Lot 169 of Martha’s Ridge, 2523 Andes Drive, Statesville, $315,000, on March 20.

From P. and P. Johnson to D. Higdon, Lot 6 of Park Place, 646 Wood Street, Statesville, $168,500, on March 20.

From W. Bowden to P. Nebel, Lot 376 of Hidden Lakes, 145 Hidden Lakes Road, Statesville, $285,000, on March 20.

From I. Timofeyev and G. Stepanyuk to V. Pavon and M. Mosqueda, Lot 4 of Pressley Acres, 126 Porter Road, Statesville, $220,000, on March 20.

From Straight Path Real Estate Solutions, LLC to P & C Homes, LLC, metes and bounds, Winston Avenue, Statesville, $18,500, on March 21.

From International Church of the Foursquare Gospel, Cornelius Foursquare Church #30418 and Grace Covenant Church to Morland Statesville, LLC, metes and bounds, 13.10 acres, 1249 Morland Drive, Statesville, $847,500, on March 21.

From Straight Path Real Estate Solutions, LLC to P & C Homes, LLC, (Lot 48), 415 N. Tradd Street, Statesville, $18,500, on March 21.

From F. and L. Miller to A. and N. Cahoon and D. O’Leary, Lot 58 of Jan Joy Acres, 1912 Beauty Street, Statesville, $285,000, on March 21.

From B. Major/TR, B. Major/TR, M. Major/TR, M. Major/TR and The Barry E. Major and Martha M. Major Revocable Trust Agreement to R. Charbonneau, Lot 2 of Forest Park addition, 1111 Knox Street, Statesville, $145,000, on March 21.

From Straight Path Real Estate Solutions, LLC to P & C Homes, LLC, Lot 11 of Statesville Development Company, 1216 4th Street, Statesville, $18,500, on March 21.

From R. Brown and B. Iyoob to M. and H. Smith, Lot 61-63 of Murdock Development, 326 Nursery Lane, Statesville, $186,500, on March 21.

From C. and S. and S. Smith to City of Statesville, .30 acre, 140 Eldorado Drive, Statesville, $46,500, on March 21.

From A. and A. Hollifield to BYN LLC, Lot 52 of Brookhollow Estate, Bowman Road, Statesville, $15,000, on March 21.

From R. Finley/TR, R. Finley/TR, Finley Living Trust and B. Finley/TR to T. Enos, Lot 6 and 7 of Country Life Estates, Hilltop Drive, Statesville, $15,000, on March 21.

From J. Manuel to L. and D. Summey, Lot 7 of Broad Meadow, 121 Broad Meadow Drive, Statesville, $105,000, on March 22.

From J. and T. Maloney to L. Nelson, Lot 2 of Galliher Estates, 191 Ashley Acres, Statesville, $220,000, on March 22.

From S. Robertson to J. and K. Pineda, metes and bounds, 218 Garfield Street, Statesville, $37,000, on March 22.

From D. Cooke to D. Lawrence/TR and MKD Trust, (Lots 66-69), 818 Clay Street, Statesville, $78,000, on March 22.

From R. and S. Griffith to M. and C. Her, Lot 22 of Pine Ridge Estates, 212 Conifer Drive, Statesville, $148,000, on March 22.

From LandQuest Carolinas, LLC and LandQuest, LLC to Iredell County, multiple tracts and parcels, (Lots 27-28 and Lots 30-32), Twin Oaks Road, Statesville, $80,000, on March 22.

From M. Cardona and J. Rodriguez to 517 Monroe Street, LLC, metes and bounds, 517 Monroe Street, Statesville, $72,500, on March 22.

From D. and D. Maitland to SFR JV-2 Property LLC, Lot 52 of Jan-Joy Acres, 2010 Beauty Street, Statesville, $235,000, on March 23.

From A. and G. Lawing to D. and T. Willis, Lot 64 of Northlake subdivision, 158 Northlake Drive, Statesville, $380,000, on March 23.

From K. Ostwalt to V. Johnson and A. Jackson, (Lots 15-23), 3481 Amity Hill Road, Statesville, $220,000, on March 23.

From Solution Realty Group, LLC to Nunez Holdings, LLC, Lot 52 of Country Life Estates, Fox Run Drive, Statesville, $35,000, on March 23.

From E. and J. Maynard to M. and R. and R. Blottie, lots, Oakland Heights Hedrick addition, 706 Hedrick Drive, Statesville, $310,000, on March 23.

From Helmsman Homes, LLC to C. Ferguson, Lot 19 of Greencrest, 505 Holly Street, Statesville, $285,000, on March 23.

From Statesville Building Company, LLC to R. and D. Forsythe, (Lots 1 and 2), 1597 and 1605 Old Mountain Road, Statesville, $416,000, on March 23.

From Stockton 110, LLC to Bluebird Commons Limited Partnership, 2.457 acres, Stockton Street, Statesville, $550,000, on March 23.

From Barton Building, LLC to Y. Ortega-Gordillo, Y. Ortega Gordillo and Y. Gordillo, Lot 25 of Lakewood Estates, 114 Tower Drive, Statesville, $265,000, on March 23.

From J. and T. McCann to K. Pardue and M. Bishop, Lot 45 of Donsdale, 274 Donsdale Drive, Statesville, $375,000, on March 23.

From Zitofsky Capital Management, Inc. to Queen City Property Buyers, LLC, Lots 1-5 of Zitofsky Capital Management, Inc., 315, 317, 321, 331 and 337 Brookfield Drive, Statesville, $150,000, on March 23.

From C. Horn to B. and J. Krupla, Lot 96 of Cedar Hills, 156 Mapleleaf Road, Statesville, $245,000, on March 24.

From Stanco Properties LLC to Hackanax Construction, LLC, Lot 90, Old Charlotte Road, Statesville, $22,500, on March 23.

From Freedom Mortgage Corporation and Covius Mortgage Solutions, LLC/AIF to I. MacDonald, two one acre tracts, 3321 Wilkesboro Highway, Statesville, $170,000, on March 24.

From Leaf Properties, LLC to Zoom Property Buyers LLC, metes and bounds, 3419 Taylorsville Highway, Statesville, $72,500, on March 24.

From J. Limon-Carbajal, J. Limon Carbajal, J. Carbajal and C. Limon to EMS Contracting, LLC, two tracts, Lots 72 and 73 of Henkel-Craig Livestock Shaver Property, 1803 5th Street, Statesville, $50,000, on March 24.

From Straight Path Real Estate Solutions, LLC to C. Newsome, (Lots 1 and 2), Garfield Street, Statesville, $23,000, on March 24.

From P. Edmiston/Est, A. Edmiston/Exr & Indvl, W. and M. Edmiston, A. Sayess, A. Edmiston and S. Sayess to F. Edmonds, J. Miller-Edmonds, J. Miller Edmonds and J. Edmonds, 1.061 acres, 2549 Amity Hill Road, Statesville, $300,000, on March 24.

From G. and D. Hull to L. Brawley, Lot 12 of Larkin Multi Family Development, 104 Blackstone Court, C, Statesville, $259,000, on March 24.

From True Homes, LLC to M. Orellana, J. Lemus and G. Munguia, Lot 123 of Martha’s Ridge, 2518 Andes Drive, Statesville, $301,000, on March 24.

From PoP Homes-GSO, LLC to J. Zacholl, Lot 14 of Fairview Farms, 122 Zurich Lane, Statesville, $277,000, on March 24.

From Eastwood Construction Partners, LLC to K. and M. Rogers, Lot 66 of Dogwood Grove, 108 Old Field Road, Statesville, $442,500, on March 24.

From Eastwood Construction Partners, LLC to R. and J. Chilton, Lot 61 of Dogwood Grove, 115 Farrier Lane, Statesville, $434,000, on March 24.

From W. and M. Beatty to K. McNaughton, Lots 58-60 of Level Land Development, 595 Georgia Avenue, Statesville, $175,000, on March 24.

STONY POINT

From M. Jenkins to W. and E. Jenkins, .7915 acre, 240 Westward Road, Stony Point, $70,000, on March 21.

From G. and D. and D. Ferguson to C. and C. Sharpe, +/- 21.649 acres off Harris Bridge Road, Stony Point, $190,000, on March 23.

From S. and G. Gaines to R. and K. Wilson, Lot 21 of Riverwalk, 135 Gardner Point Drive, Stony Point, $46,000, on March 23.

TROUTMAN

From Troutman Bowman, LLC to NVR, Inc., Lots 145 and 146 of Weather’s Creek, 112 and 114 Weymouth Avenue, Troutman, $163,500, on March 20.

From Superior Home Rentals South, LLC to Pine Leaf Rentals, LLC, Lot 128 of Inglewood, 226 Buckingham Court, Troutman, $180,000, on March 20.

From K. and B. Brown to Town of Troutman, two tracts, metes and bounds, Wagner Street, Troutman, $200,000, on March 21.

From TruNorth Homes, LLC to S. and R. Nelson, Lot 1 of Brothers Brook Minor subdivision, 451 Hoover Road, Troutman, $365,000, on March 21.

From S. and P. Goodman to R. and P. Clontz, Lot 6 of Eastern Heights, 116 Addison Place, Troutman, $276,500, on March 21.

From Troutman Bowman, LLC to NVR, Inc., Lots 153-155 of Weathers Creek, 113, 115 and 117 Weymouth Avenue, Troutman, $245,500, on March 22.

From J. and J. and J. Hoover to R. and F. Woodard, 0.735 acre, undeveloped lot off of Spring Oaks Lane, Troutman, $40,000, on March 22.

From MMIT Group Fund 2020A LLC to D. Lacopo, Lot 622 of Falls Cove—Parkwood, 185 Timber Lake Drive, Troutman, $700,000, on March 22.

From Waterview Investments, LLC to A. and S. Everhart, Lot 33 of Winding Forest, 139 Crooked Branch Way, Troutman, $85,000, on March 23.

From Wintergreen Properties and Investments, LLC to TruNorth Homes, LLC, Lot 147 Sikeston Court, Troutman, $50,000, on March 23.

From C. and L. Blackshear to A. and B. Butcher, Lot 9 of Georgia Mills Plantation, 682 Houston Road, Troutman, $515,000, on March 23.

From K. and K. and E. and E. O’Toole to A. Dempsey and A. Nichter, metes and bounds, 0.48 acre, 287 Lockhard Circle, Troutman, $825,000, on March 23.

From D.R. Horton, Inc. to L. and W. Graf, Lot 43 of Falls Cove at Lake Norman, 106 Rhuidean Court, Troutman, $466,000, on March 23.

From NVR, Inc. to E. and L. Kaskon, Lot 44 of Weathers Creek, 168 Browband Street, Troutman, $346,500, on March 24.

From J. and E. Oteng to D. Dobbins, Lot 24 of Dogwood Estates, South Eastway Drive, Troutman, $67,000, on March 24.