Iredell County real estate transactions: March 21-27

The following deeds were filed in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from March 21-27. For more information regarding specific plots of land, visit www.co.iredell.nc.us/Departments/RegDeeds.
TOP FIVE
From P. and K. Hennigan to S. and D. Schmidt, Lot 31 of The Point on Norman, 107 Tisbury Lane, Mooresville, $2,600,000, on March 23.
From L. and A. Johnson to H. and K. Stanley, Lot 12 of Isle of Pines #2, 708 Isle of Pines Road, Mooresville, $1,850,000, on March 22.
From F. and F. and L. Cipriano to L. and T. Draughn, Lot 25 of Wildlife Bay, 210 Deer Run Drive, Troutman, $1,475,000, on March 22.
From J. Bradford and R. and R. Grimm to Heart of Statesville, LLC, (Lots 16-17) 0.753 acre, 738 Bryant St., Statesville, $1,100,000, on March 26.
From Revocable Living Trust of Nellie O. Wrenn, S. Alexander/Indvl & TR, S. Alexander/Indvl & TR, R. Brawley III/Indvl & TR, R. Brawley III/Indvl & TR, D. Alexander and D. Brawley to MT Land, LCC, 8.55 acres, East Plaza Drive, Mooresville, $1,000,000, on March 24.
CLEVELAND
From M. and M. and P. and P. Johnson to J. Foster and R. and D. Maier, 4.6983 acres, 667 and 669 Barry Oak Road, Cleveland, $340,500, on March 24.
From M. and D. Smith to V. and J. Broadbent, Lot 8 of Deer Valley, 128 Wilkins Way, Cleveland, $128,500, on March 26.
From J. Campbell/TR and Campbell Family Trust to Max Cruise, LLC, tract 3, 1140 Shinnville Road, Cleveland, $292,500, on March 26.
DAVIDSON
From North Mecklenburg Properties, LLC to V. Adler, 0.87 acre, 1830 Shearers Road, Davidson, $222,500, on March 22.
From E. Leazer and B. and B. Hudspeth to B. and S. Shore, metes and bounds, .92 acre, 1760 Shearers Road, Davidson, $77,500, on March 23.
HARMONY
From S. and S. Carney to H. and Y. Canales, 0.717 acre, 463 Rock Springs Road, Harmony, $120,000, on March 22.
From Farm 4A, LLC to J. and A. Collins, two tracts, 25.8974 acres and 25.9528 acres, Harmony Highway, Harmony, $280,000, on March 24.
From J. Stone/Comr, J. Stone/Comr, G. Taylor/Exr and Y. Brandon/Est to J. Ward, 1.58 acres, North Meadow Road, Harmony, $16,000, on March 26.
LOVE VALLEY
From 2011 Properties, LLC to M. Owen III/TR, D. Owen/TR and Millard Owen Revocable Living Trust, metes and bounds, (Lots PT26 and 27), McCarran Trail, Love Valley, $8,500, on March 25.
MOORESVILLE
From R11 Company, L.L.C. to Way Development, LLC multiple lots and parcels, 511 Sharpe St., Mooresville and 524, 528 and 532 Cabarrus Ave., Mooresville, $260,000, on March 22.
From W. and M. Wingate to J. and R. Wright, Lot 123 of Parkmont, 140 Sequoia St., Mooresville, $303,000, on March 22.
From NVR, Inc. to H. Seidehamel, Lot 85E of Langtree at Waterfront, 122 Lanyard Drive, Mooresville, $300,000, on March 22.
From D.R. Horton, Inc. to K. West, Lot 277 of Atwater Landing, 180 Longleaf Drive, Mooresville, $412,000, on March 22.
From M. Gabriel/Est, K. Pawlowski/Indvl & Exr, R. Pawlowski, J. and S. Gabriel, J. and C. McClenachan to R. and K. Pawlowski, Lot 17 of The Harbour, 121 Bay Port Lane, Mooresville, $515,000, on March 22.
From Opendoor Property Trust I to J. Karmatz, Unit 103 (re-recording), 118 Steam Engine Drive, Mooresville, $117,000, on March 22.
From B. and K. Delorenzo to R. Dezego and K. Zvacek, Lot 38 of Rockridge Point, 142 Farm Knoll Way, Mooresville, $725,000, on March 22.
From P. Twitty/TR and The David Wayne Davis Testamentary Trust to P. and P. Vegas, Lot 124 of Fremont Park, 159 Faith Road, Mooresville, $285,000, on March 22.
From M. Nicely to A. and J. Pipas, (Lot 1), 744 Faith Road, Mooresville, $150,000, on March 22.
From K. and K. and K. Hepler and K. Spence to L. and E. Teare, Lot 6 of Cedarcroft, 100 Foxglove Drive, Mooresville, $230,000, on March 22.
From M. Carver to SFR JV-1 Property LLC, Lot 117 of Tall Oaks, 162 Chere Helen Drive, Mooresville, $200,000, on March 22.
From S. Davis, S. Wiley and A. Davis to S. and J. Fisher, Lot 65 of Cedarcroft, 108 Indian Paint Brush Drive, Mooresville, $203,000, on March 22.
From H. and B. Brantley, J. Lowe, S. Myers/AIF, C. and C. Lowe, J. and J. Wickham and M. and M. Lowe to Stoney Ridge Properties, LLC, 19.327 acres, I-77 Highway, Mooresville, $231,000, on March 23.
From D. Smith II to E. Tritt and A. Morgan, Lot 14 of Kistler Mill, 210 Stallings Mill Drive, Mooresville, $270,000, on March 23.
From K. and C. Miller to H. and M. Basmas, Lot 84 of Glynwater, 143 Dannyn Grove Court, Mooresville, $415,000, on March 23.
From R. and R. Manwarren to J. Martinez and D. Fajardo, Lot 23 of Burke Crossings, 110 Burke Circle, Mooresville, $167,000, on March 23.
From NVR, Inc. to S. Gopireddy, Lot 86D of Waterfront at Langtree, Lanyard Drive, Mooresville, $273,000, on March 23.
From V. Guerin to C. Carlucci, Lot 101 of Talbert Townes, 157 Talbert Town Loop, Mooresville, $107,000, on March 23.
From D.R. Horton, Inc. to A. Blackwell, Lot 205 of Meadows at Coddle Creek, 133 Cup Chase Drive, Mooresville, $312,500, on March 23.
From A. and A. and L. Anderson to CMH Homes, Inc., (Lot 1), 119 Marietta Road, Mooresville, $24,000, on March 23.
From S. and T. Gibson to FKH SFR PropCo D, L.P., Lot 122 of Winbourne, 140 Cinebar Road, Mooresville, $294,000, on March 23.
From P. and B. Contos to FKH SFR PropCo D, L.P., Lot 3 of Harris Crossing, 107 N. Cromwell Drive, Mooresville, $287,000, on March 23.
From J. and T. Jacobs to FKH SFR PropCo D, L.P., Lot 8 of Linwood Farms, 109 Farnham Way, Mooresville, $278,000, on March 24.
From C. Lique to L. and D. Strockbine, Lot 13 of Bridgeport, 112 Northampton Drive, Mooresville, $431,000, on March 24.
From K. Fuqua to L. Whitley, Lot 1004 of The Villas at Morrison Plantation, 122D Mint Ave., Mooresville, $339,000, on March 24.
From D. Bryant to N. and I. Badra, Lot 290 of Waterlynn, 118 Waterlynn Club Drive, Mooresville, $289,500, on March 24.
From Eastwood Construction Partners, LLC to S. and K. Ayuyu, Lot 15 of Briargate, 119 Suggs Mill Drive, Mooresville, $359,000, on March 24.
From D.R. Horton, Inc. to S. Ponagandla, Lot 286 of Atwater Landing, 342 Preston Road, Mooresville, $395,500, on March 24.
From M/I Homes of Charlotte, LLC to J. Parker, Lot 139 of Heritage at Neel Ranch, 145 W. Neel Ranch Road, Mooresville, $279,000, on March 24.
From D.R. Horton, Inc. to R. Scotland, Lot 288 of Atwater Landing, 346 Preston Road, Mooresville, $419,500, on March 24.
From D.R. Horton, Inc. to C. and C. Sisko, Lot 400 of Atwater Landing, 405 Preston Road, Mooresville, $400,500, on March 24.
From D.R. Horton, Inc. to S. Osei-Bonsu, S. Osei Bonsu, S. Bonsu, A. Osei-Bonsu, A. Osei Bonsu, A. Bonsu, Lot 380 of Atwater Landing, 116 Maritime St., Mooresville, $332,500, on March 25.
From E. and E. and C. and C. Sandke to J. Satchwill, Lot 6 of Mooresville Mills Village, 212 W. Lowrance Ave., Mooresville, $158,000, on March 25.
From N. and A. Nelson to G. and M. Peretz, Lot 176 of Stafford, 139 Tetcott St., Mooresville, $365,000, on March 25.
From Stanley Martin Homes, LLC and Stanley Martin Companies, LLC to J. and L. Hutchings, Lot 12 of Shinnville Ridge, 169 Butler Drive, Mooresville, $437,000, on March 25.
From S. and S. Hastings to P. Mosher/TR and Peggy D. Mosher Trust Agreement, Lot 18 of Davidson Pointe, 171 Lavender Bloom Loop, Mooresville, $625,000, on March 25.
From E. Robles/Est, K. Merrill/Admr & AIF, Emma Enid Robles Trust, H. De Ifarraquerri/TR and H. Ybarra/TR to Opendoor Property Trust I, Lot 45 of Harbor Landing, 191 Harbor Landing Drive, Mooresville, $305,500, on March 25.
From B. Kaczynski to N. and M. Schwarz, Lot 34 of Monterey Landing, 431 Catalina Drive, Mooresville, $420,000, on March 25.
From H. Scharding, H. Weed and B. Scharding to Opendoor Property Trust I, Lot 123 of Winborne, 136 Cinebar Road, Mooresville, $227,500, on March 25.
From NVR, Inc. to M. Mackey, Lot 56A of Langtree at Waterfront, 135 Lanyard Drive, Mooresville, $349,000, on March 25.
From J. and A. Aunon to R. and C. Wakefield, Lot 33 of St. Andrews Village, 110 Turnberry Lane, Mooresville, $335,000, on March 25.
From D.R. Horton, Inc. to G. and C. Manseau, Lot 196 of Meadows at Coddle Creek, 105 Asher Lane, Mooresville, $350,000, on March 25.
From D.R. Horton, Inc. to IH6 Property North Carolina, L.P., Lot 387 of Atwater Landing, 122 Maritime St., Mooresville, $317,500, on March 25.
From M. and C. Annas to N. and R. Gilman, Lot 14 of Clippers Run, 120 Clipper Lane, Mooresville, $350,000, on March 25.
From D.R. Horton, Inc. to J. and A. Wheeler, Lot 71 of Meadows at Coddle Creek, 140 Championship Drive, Mooresville, $355,000, on March 25.
From C. and J. Mohr to A. and J. Otterline, Lot 93 of Hempstead, 113 Sheridan Court, Mooresville, $316,500, on March 26.
From D.R. Horton, Inc. to K. Kelly, Lot 274 of Atwater Landing, 186 Longleaf Drive, Mooresville, $404,500, on March 26.
From D.R. Horton, Inc. to O. and N. Gurcanlar, Lot 79 of Meadows at Coddle Creek, 141 Candlelight Way, Mooresville, $320,000, on March 26.
From A. and R. Rojas to IH6 Property North Carolina L.P., Lot 141 of Tall Oaks, 108 Sterling Terrace Drive, Mooresville, $230,000, on March 26.
From S. Rossi to L. and E. Johnson to Lot 238 of The Point on Norman, 1717 Brawley School Road, Mooresville, $850,000, on March 26.
From J & S Investments of Lake Norman, LLC to Hudson SFR Property Holdings II LLC, .17 acre, Lots PT 28 and 29 of Cedarcroft, 155 Kerr St., Mooresville, $185,000, on March 26.
From W. and G. and G. Coleman to T. and L. Metz, two tracts, metes and bounds, 517 Walnut St., Mooresville, $155,000, on March 26.
From OP SPE TPA1, LLC to SFR JV-1 Property LLC, Lot 12 of Greencroft, 133 Zolder Lane, Mooresville, $247,500, on March 26.
From M. Will and K. Maldonado to O. Chambers, Lot 14 of Winslow Bay, 110 Sandreed Drive, Mooresville, $354,000, on March 26.
From D.H. Horton, Inc. to B. Jackson-Turner, B. Jackson Turner and B. and M. Turner, Lot 203 of Meadows at Coddle Creek, 137 Cup Chase Drive, Mooresville, $339,000, on March 26.
From S. Honer to S. and C. Palmese, Lot 41 of Regency Lake Village, 130 Hazelton Loop, Mooresville, $155,000, on March 26.
From Eastwood Construction Partners, LLC to K. and A. Wilson, Lot 38 of Briargate, 124 Suggs Mill Drive, Mooresville, $357,500, on March 26.
From M/I Homes of Charlotte, LLC to L. and S. Sanney, Lot 135 of Heritage at Neel Ranch, 133 W. Neel Ranch Road, Mooresville, $309,000, on March 26.
From D. Wilhite/Est, B. Fenn/Exr & TR, The Dawn S. Wilhite Family Irrevocable Trust and The Dawn S. Wilhite Family Irrevocable Trust to A. Swami and J. Collins III, Lot 374 of The Farms, 334 Kemp Road, Mooresville, $680,000, on March 26.
From D. and A. Carroll and S. and M. Chard to D. and A. Carroll, (Lot 24), 690 Beaten Path Road, Mooresville, $325,500, on March 26.
From LH Waterfront Construction, LLC to J. Hagemann, Lot 2 of East Lake, 114 Rustic Way Lane, Mooresville, $479,000, on March 26.
From D.R. Horton, Inc. to W. Ireland, Lot 354 of Atwater Landing, 223 Atwater Landing Drive, Mooresville, $296,000, on March 26.
From J & S Investments of Lake Norman, LLC to FKH SFR PropCo D, L.P., Lot 125 of Tall Oaks, 181 Bellelaine Drive, Mooresville, $203,000, on March 26.
From D.R. Horton, Inc. to L. and C. Biggers, Lot 373 of Atwater Landing, 138 Maritime St., Mooresville, $339,000, on March 26.
OLIN
From F. and A. Murdock to G. and A. Honeychuck, Lots 25 and 26 of Holly-Bob Farms, Olin, $95,000, on March 26.
STATESVILLE
From 505 Fall Land Trust and E. Salchak/TR to Xavier Hines Trust, (Lot 59), 505 Fall St., Statesville, $35,000, on March 22.
From W. and B. Babb to J. Norton, multiple tracts, 4251 Taylorsville Highway, Statesville, $85,000, on March 22.
From The Margaret Ann Cartwright and Peter William Spargo Living Trust, M. Cartwright/TR and P. Spargo/TR to T. and K. Greene, Lot 35 of The Highlands at Lake Norman, 126 Creek Cove Lane, Statesville, $52,500, on March 22.
From C. and T. Bruton to J. and V. Hatcher, Lot 83 of Larkin Golf Club, 107 Jana Drive, Statesville, $280,000, on March 22.
From A. Crawford to S. and A. Osbeck, two tracts, 1 acre and 0.387 acre, 182 Feimster Place Lane, Statesville, $215,000, on March 22.
From T. and T. and T. Gregory, K. and R. Nixon and R. and T. Gregory to D. and J. Coleman, Lot 54 of Spring Meadows, 159 Spring Meadows Lane, Statesville, $320,000, on March 22.
From K. Turner and E. Miller to C. Mays, 641 Shelton Ave., Statesville, $85,000, on March 22.
From L. and M. Shadley and A. and N. Hedley to M. and R. Edelbrock, (Lots 15 and 16), 408 Wilson St., Statesville, $55,000, on March 22.
From True Homes, LLC to S. and J. Elliott, Lot 277 of Hidden Lakes, 155 Clove Hitch Drive, Statesville, $230,000, on March 23.
From P. and P. and E. Keville to J. and S. Cook, Lot 5 of Southview Estates, 144 Southview Drive, Statesville, $255,000, on March 23.
From L. and L. Cole to FKH SFR PropCo D, L.P., Lot 32 of Mulberry Street Commons, 621 N. Mulberry St., Statesville, $194,000, on March 23.
From R. and A. Warricks to B. Corson, 2 acres, 204 Longview Road, Statesville, $117,500, on March 23.
From T. Jackson and H. Smith to K. and K. Hepler, Lot 8 of Fifth Creek Estates, 149 Poplar Leaf Lane, Statesville, $291,000, on March 23.
From Equity Trust Company to K. Whisenant, three parcels, Lot 13 of Wendover Hills, and metes and bounds, Avalon St., Statesville, $301,500, on March 23.
From Adams Homes AEC, LLC to C. and T. Bruton, Lot 50 of Northlake, 153 Northlake Drive, Statesville, $248,000, on March 23.
From NIRAE Properties, LLP to Shedley Investments, LLC, 517 Western Ave., Statesville, $50,000, on March 23.
From R. Payattakool and J. Lundy to B. and F. Backus, Lot 20 of Wheatfield, 132 Logan Ridge Drive, Statesville, $316,000, on March 24.
From K. and R. Ball to Perth Properties, LLC, Lots 21-23 Wesley Heights, 2325 Cline St., Statesville, $38,500, on March 24.
From P. Elliott to L. Brady, (Lots 8 and 9), 524 Damascus Church Road, Statesville, $121,500, on March 24.
From J. Woolsey to D. Gibson and S. Long, Lot 62 of Lippard Springs, 146 Stonefield Drive, Statesville, $232,000, on March 24.
From R. and R. and M. Nielson to C. and Y. Barnhill, (Lots 77-80), TBD Robinette Lane, Statesville, $13,000, on March 24.
From P. Clark to G. Scott and S. Stephens, Oakwood Condominiums, 133 N. Oakwood Drive, Statesville, $190,000, on March 24.
From T. and J. Shearman to A. and J. Bravo, Lot 17 of The Landings, 105 Gatwick Court, Statesville, $323,000, on March 24.
From J. and A. Prosser to J. and M. Zoll, Lot 154 of Deercroft, 121 W. Morrison Creek Road, Statesville, $332,000, on March 24.
From D. and D. Brewer and J. Collins/AIF to J. and J. Bailey, three tracts, Lot 4, 37 and 38 of Beverly Heights, 1800 Chipley Ford Road, Statesville, 301 and 305 Macon Drive, Statesville, $425,000, on March 25.
From J. and T. Chuby to Lake Luxury Homes, LLC, Lot 40 of Audubon Acres, 132 Meadowlark Lane, Statesville, $40,000, on March 25.
From C. and C. and L. Setzer to Lucas Properties Real Estate Investment Company, LLC, Lot 10 of Hokeland Heights, Hoke Lane, Statesville, $3,500, on March 25.
From Lucas Properties Real Estate Investment Company, LLC, to ASE Investment Corp, Lot 10 of Hokeland Heights, Hoke Lane, Statesville, $6,000, on March 25.
From Fourth Properties, LLC to Department of Transportation, metes and bounds, Lot 1 of Kitchings Development Company, 1804 Davie Ave, Statesville, $15,000 on March 25.
From 120 S. Elm St., LLC to N. and S. Deneault, (Lot 2), 818 Radio Road, Statesville, $95,000, on March 25.
From B. and M. Jolly to D. Beaver, Unit 211 of Ramsey Oaks, 211 Ramsey Court, Statesville, $110,000, on March 25.
From True Homes, LLC to C. Wright, Lot 214 of Hidden Lakes, 123 Galley Lane, Statesville, $221,000, on March 25.
From Captain Investments, LLC to Solution Home Buyers, LLC, Lots 6-10 of Unity Heights, 1705 E. Cloaninger Ave., Statesville, $45,500, on March 26.
From W. and W. and M. Palmes to C. Troutman, 16.70 acres, Shelton Avenue, Statesville, $55,000, on March 26.
From Solution Home Buyers, LLC to Makarios Holdings, LLC, Lots 6-10 of Unity Heights, 1705 E. Cloaninger Ave., Statesville, $69,000, on March 26.
From T. and T. and S. and S. and S. Anderson to T. and D. Allen, Lot 33 of Deer Creek, 2415 Falcon Lane, Statesville, $500,000, on March 26.
From G. and G. and P. Jordan to M. and S. Bowman, 1.068 acres, Jane Sowers Road Statesville, $25,000, on March 26.
From K. Ellis to Jones Estates East Court NC, LLC, parcels metes and bounds, 125 Fraley Road, Statesville, $900,000, on March 26.
From B.F.K., LLC to Weyerhaeuser NR Company, timber deed, 34 acres, Branchwood Road, Statesville, $41,500, on March 26.
From J. and A. Painter to T. and S. Anderson, Lot 47 of Dobbs Valley II, 199 Cedar Lake Drive, Statesville, $717,500, on March 26.
From S. and M. Ramseur to D. Henry III, 1.013 acres, more or less, Barnyard Lane, Statesville, $10,000, on March 26.
From M. and P. Ballard to N. McGuire, Lots 23 and 24 of Keller Acres, 106 Kiser Lane, Statesville, $155,000, on March 26.
From M. and P. Johnson to O. Arellano, 122 Sylvan Drive, Statesville and Lot 108 Forest Acres, Statesville, $10,000, on March 26.
From A. and T. Waugh to Successful Property Solutions, LLC, Lot 20 of Hillcrest, 532 Virginia Ave., Statesville, $62,500, on March 26.
From SFS Properties, LLC to N. Castle, metes and bounds, 422 West Front St., Statesville, $241,500, on March 26.
From D. Young to H. and B. Cozart, 5.28 acres, TBD Society Road, Statesville, $63,500, on March 26.
From E. Chaaban and F. Aawar to V. Merino and I. Henriquez, Lot 206 of Tara’s Trace, 2154 Edenderry Drive, Statesville, $245,000, on March 26.
From M. and C. Richon to D. and S. Woodward, Lots 5 and 6 of Gold Leaf, TFD Gold Leaf Lane, Statesville, $20,000, on March 26.
From NIRAE Properties, LLP to 236 Kelly Street, Inc., .857 acre, 236 Kelly St., Statesville, $225,000, on March 26.
From Opendoor Property Trust I to R. and K. Garrett, Lot 31 of Canterbury, 126 Cartway Lane, Statesville, $205,000, on March 26.
From Better Path Homes, LLC to B. Beyer, Lot 8 of Burlington Mills Corporation, 926 Winston Ave., Statesville, $175,000, on March 26.
STONY POINT
From J. and J. and P. and P. Gray to H. and D. and S. Harkey, 0.449 acre, Lindsey Farm Road, Stony Point, $21,000, on March 26.
From K. Pharr/Indvl & Admr and D. Pharr/Est to H. Pharr, tracts metes and bounds, 145 Jody Lane, Stony Point, $10,000, on March 26.
TROUTMAN
From N. and J. Stowers to K. Mangrum and C. West, Lot 9 of Eastern Heights, 140 Addison Place, Troutman, $185,500, on March 22.
From W. and W. and C. and W. and S. Pedigo to A. Vaseleniuck and H. Abrams, Lot 127 of Meadow Glen, 116 Meadow Glen Drive, Troutman, $250,000, on March 22.
From N. Adams and N. Sawyers to K. and K. Riffle, Lot 10 of Sunset Bay, 113 Covedale Court #10, Troutman, $55,000, on March 22.
From L. Blackwell IV and C. Tyndall to R. and M. Johnson, Lot 130 of Sutter’s Mill, 157 Fesperman Circle, Troutman, $300,000, on March 22.
From True Homes, LLC to W. and M. Wingate, Lot 188 of Sutters Mill II, 155 Parkmont Drive, Troutman, $383,500, on March 23.
From C. and C. and C. Clontz to J. and S. Fulk, metes and bounds, 165 Spicewood Circle, Troutman, $100,000, on March 23.
From Adams Homes AEC, LLC to B. and T. Chenault, Lot 16 of Sanders Ridge, 110 Cotton Creek Drive, Troutman, $327,000, on March 23.
From Lennar Carolinas, LLC to N. and N. Olson, Lot 5 of Falls Cove at Lake Norman, 224 Falls Cove Drive, Troutman, $317,000, on March 23.
From NVR, Inc. to A. Francis IV, Lot 165 of Weather’s Creek, 184 Crosstie Lane, Troutman, $270,000, on March 24.
From Lennar Carolinas, LLC to S. and J. Johnson, Lot 26 of Falls Cove at Lake Norman, 161 Port Bow Drive, Troutman, $331,000, on March 25.
From J. Pizzuto/TR, Pizzuto Trust and J. Pizzuto/TR to D. and K. Drummond, Lot 31 of Carlyle Farms, 127 Grafton Place, Troutman, $257,000, on March 25.
From J. and L. Wolff to D. Brzezinski and P. Knudson, 1.99 acres, Lots 1 and 2 of Atkinson Acres, 323 State Park Road, Troutman, $306,000, on March 26.
From S. Lemings to M. Mingle and H. Lunsford III, 3.764 acres, 165 Lipe Road, Troutman, $149,000, on March 26.
From G. and G. and S. and S. Molyneaux to L. Borek, Lot 35 of Kelly Farmsteads, 131 Fieldhaven Place, Troutman, $305,000, on March 26.
From Troutman Bowman, LLC to NVR, Inc., Lot 149 of Weather’s Creek, Troutman, $78,500, on March 26.
From J. Pagani to C. and J. Whitney, (Lot 1), 458 State Park Road, Troutman, $225,000, on March 26.
From A. Douglass, A. Sears and R. Douglass to SFR JV-1 Property LLC, Lot 18 of Eastern Heights, 123 Addison Place, Troutman, $235,000, on March 26.
UNION GROVE
From W. and R. White to P. Ireland, 0.173 acre, 1891 W. Memorial Highway, Union Grove, $20,000, on March 22.