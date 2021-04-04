Iredell County real estate transactions: March 21-27

TROUTMAN

From N. and J. Stowers to K. Mangrum and C. West, Lot 9 of Eastern Heights, 140 Addison Place, Troutman, $185,500, on March 22.

From W. and W. and C. and W. and S. Pedigo to A. Vaseleniuck and H. Abrams, Lot 127 of Meadow Glen, 116 Meadow Glen Drive, Troutman, $250,000, on March 22.

From N. Adams and N. Sawyers to K. and K. Riffle, Lot 10 of Sunset Bay, 113 Covedale Court #10, Troutman, $55,000, on March 22.

From L. Blackwell IV and C. Tyndall to R. and M. Johnson, Lot 130 of Sutter’s Mill, 157 Fesperman Circle, Troutman, $300,000, on March 22.

From True Homes, LLC to W. and M. Wingate, Lot 188 of Sutters Mill II, 155 Parkmont Drive, Troutman, $383,500, on March 23.

From C. and C. and C. Clontz to J. and S. Fulk, metes and bounds, 165 Spicewood Circle, Troutman, $100,000, on March 23.

From Adams Homes AEC, LLC to B. and T. Chenault, Lot 16 of Sanders Ridge, 110 Cotton Creek Drive, Troutman, $327,000, on March 23.

From Lennar Carolinas, LLC to N. and N. Olson, Lot 5 of Falls Cove at Lake Norman, 224 Falls Cove Drive, Troutman, $317,000, on March 23.