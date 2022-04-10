Iredell County real estate transactions: March 27-31

The following deeds were filed in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from March 27-31. For more information regarding specific plots of land, visit www.co.iredell.nc.us/Departments/RegDeeds

TOP FIVE

From 149 Plantation Ridge, LLC to FSP Holdings 1, LLC, 1.92 acres, 149 Plantation Ridge Drive, Mooresville, $4,275,000, on March 31.

From JSN Properties, LLC to Heritage Place Real Estate, LLC, two tracts, 6.11 acres and metes and bounds, 1372 and 1376 Eufola Road, Statesville, $3,800,000, on March 31.

From D. and D. and K. Haigney to E. and J. Chapman, Lot 450 of The Point, 124 Brownstone Drive, Mooresville, $3,720,000, on March 31.

From A. Sommerville/TR, Anne Elisabeth Sommerville Revocable Living Trust of 2010, A. Sommerville/TR, and Albert Kenneth Sommerville Revocable Living Trust of 2010 to D. Loebach/TR and Donna E. Loebach Trust, Lot 7 of West Paces, 214 Westpaces Road, Mooresville, $2,800,000, on March 31.

From Buller River Development Partners, Buller River Development Partners, LP to ET-9 LP, multiple parcels, 161 Dunlap Loop, Statesville, 139 Slate Lane, Statesville, 156 Pumice Drive, Statesville, 176 Nottingham Circle, Statesville, 238 Carlyle Road, Troutman, $1,778,000, on March 31.

HARMONY

From H. and C. Howell to C. and K. Shook, 5.75 acres at 410 Lake Mullis Road, Harmony, $80,000, on March 28.

From S. Revis to A. Blakley, metes and bounds, 2107 Sandy Springs Road, Harmony, $85,000, on March 28.

From L. and L. Mayers to A. Mayers, .606 acre +/-, 467 Shaw Road, Harmony, $43,000, on March 29.

From M. Hutchens to E. Johnson and X. Little, Lot 3 of Harmony Country Estates, 286 Little Wilkesboro Road, Harmony, $250,000, on March 29.

From CJ Homes Inc. to A. and T. Lellie, Lot 12 of Harmony Country Estates, 113 Tranquility Lane, Harmony, $312,500, on March 30.

From R. and P. and P. Johnston to NuHomes Owner, LLC, four parcels, Lots, 27, 30, 31 and 36 of Harmony Country Estates, 118, 124 and 144 Tranquility Lane, Harmony and Rabbit Highway, Harmony, $66,000, on March 31.

From M. and M. and C. Templeton to L. Gonzalez, (Lot 3), 1001 E. Memorial Highway, Harmony, $4,500, on March 31.

From J. Haden and J. and J. Truslow to D. Brasells, Lot 16 of Jericho Ridge, 118 Damron Lane, Harmony, $136,000, on March 31.

MOORESVILLE

From K. Floody and V. Werly to D. and R. Martin, Lot 13 of Watertree Landing, 212 Indian Trail, Mooresville, $735,000, on March 28.

From 120 Doster Land Trust and D. Greco/TR to A. Vitanza, Lot 9 of Mooresville Mill Village, 120 Doster Avenue, Mooresville, $175,000, on March 28.

From 218 Gannett VR, LLC to Homework Investments Granite Bay LLC, (Lot 3), 218 Gannett Drive, Mooresville, $1,250,000, on March 28.

From Real Prosperity LLC to T. and L. Shutler, tract 1, 118 Steam Engine Drive, Unit 105, Mooresville, $150,000, on March 28.

From D.R. Horton, Inc. to V. Venkatesh, Lot 15 of Sequoia Forest, 110 Sequoia Forest Drive, Mooresville, $407,000, on March 28.

From Princeton Asset Management, LLLP, J. Cernuto/PTNR and Princeton Asset Management, LP to J. and C. Blotter, Lot 7 of Greenbay Forest, 167 Greenbay Road, Mooresville, $85,000, on March 28.

From D. and B. Harris to OP Gold, LLC, Lot 73 of Northbridge, 121 Snow Fountain Lane, Mooresville, $655,000, on March 28.

From RJW Trust, R. Watkins/TR and J. Watkins/TR to T. Gray, Lot 1 of Mallard Head Country Club, 215 Webbed Foot Road, Mooresville, $955,000, on March 28.

From H. and C. and C. Clark to The Ron and Linda Verburgt Family Trust, Lot 18 of Devonshire, 374 Blume Road, Mooresville, $630,000, on March 29.

From B. and B. and M. Meredith to J. Dai and L. Jiang, Lot 36 of Surfside Estates, 108 Harborview Place, Mooresville, $560,000, on March 29.

From NC Property LLC to Judas Properties, LLC, 4.691 acres on Judas Road, Mooresville, $215,000, on March 29.

From R. Rizzotto to A. and A. Woods, Lot 22 of Woodleaf, 158 Blue Ridge Trail, Mooresville, $130,000, on March 29.

From P. Ladd to Adjess Associates 19, LLC, Lot 8 of Cedarcroft, 116 Foxglove Drive, Mooresville, $240,000, on March 30.

From C. Heller and K. and K. Martin to R. and J. Anderson, Lot 6 of Country Meadows, 130 Country Meadows Drive, Mooresville, $356,000, on March 30.

From B. and T. and T. Tyson to S. and R. Ave, Lot 35 of Emerald Green Townhomes, 208 Aztec Circle, Mooresville, $360,000, on March 30.

From K. Ballard to R. and C. Easterwood, Lot 2 of Huntington Woods, 0.671 acre, 137 Huntington Lane, Mooresville, $400,000, on March 30.

From D. and D. Hood and D. Greene to M. and R. Lashua, Lot 6 of Lakeside Farm, Mooresville, $530,000, on March 30.

From A. and B. Kaplan to Opendoor Property J, LLC, Lot 65 of Glynwater, 159 Broken Pine Lane, Mooresville, $394,000, on March 30.

From D. Janagama to BSFR I Owner I L.P., Lot 1 of Forest Hills, 387 Talbert Road, Mooresville, $319,000, on March 30.

From B. and S. Daubenmire to W. and M. Ellison, Lot 53 of Atwater Landing, 127 Atwater Landing Drive, Mooresville, $560,000, on March 30.

From Offerpad SPE Borrower A, LLC to B. and A. Kaplan, Lot 14 of Trillium, 161 Eagles Landing Drive, Mooresville, $588,000, on March 30.

From M. Lowrance/Indvl & Exr, A. Lowrance/Est and V. and W. and W. Snyder to 319 Rolling Hill Road, LLC, Lot 30 of Lakeside Park, Rolling Hill Road, Mooresville, $1,000,000, on March 30.

From MHB Investments, LLC to G. Reyes, metes and bounds, 544 W. McLelland Avenue, Mooresville, $144,000, on March 31.

From E. Tilt to SFR Acquisitions 2 LLC, Lot 33 of Diamondhead, 138 Sapphire Drive, Mooresville, $540,000, on March 31.

From J. Dedmon, J. Marks and B. Dedmon III to B. Cook and R. Homan, 1 acre, 155 Blackwelder Farm Drive, Mooresville, $450,000, on March 31.

From J. and T. Barker to J. and M. Nester, Lot 25 of Sisters Cove, 140 Sisters Cove Court, Mooresville, $950,000, on March 31.

From McNeil Lane, LLC to D. Gonzalez, L. Ochoa-Gomez, L. Ochoa Gomez and L Gomez, Lot 2 of The Estates at Oak Tree Ridge, 108 McNeil Lane, Mooresville, $75,000, on March 31.

From C. and C. Siniard to R. Kane, Lot 26 of Regal Oaks, 181 Regal Circle, Mooresville, $390,000, on March 31.

From M. and T. Frye to A and H. Tomlinson, Lot 9 of White Oaks Acres, 814 Lone Oak Lane, Mooresville, $300,000, on March 31.

From S. and S. Bryant and A. and A. Bowen to Smoky Mountain Equity LLC, two tracts, Lot 12 of White Oaks, 296 Heritage Place, Mooresville, $308,000, on March 31.

From Foundation Homes Residential LLC to M. Lyle and K. McCreary, Lot 7 of Streamside Estates, 133 Streamside Estates Drive, Mooresville, $650,000 on March 31.

From J. Montano and C. Gardia to S. Taylor, Lot 14 of Serene Lake, 107 Jami Wind Court, Mooresville, $1,100,000, on March 31.

From Opendoor Property Trust I to M. and D. Dellinger, three tracts, metes and bounds, 131 Market Road, Mooresville, $245,000, on March 31.

From J. Vavoulis, K. Vavoulis/Agt and H. Vavoulis to L. Bailey, Lot 66 of Brookhaven, 173 Portestown Way, Mooresville, $260,000, on March 31.

From D. and D. and C. and C. Stellhorn to T. and T. Talmage, Lot 68 of Pine Isle, 108 Ivyridge Court, Mooresville, $659,000, on March 31.

From A. and T. Fox to M. Christensen and P. Walcott, Lot 56 of Harris Village, 112 Lamplighter Lane, Mooresville, $500,000, on March 31.

STATESVILLE

From R. and K. and K. and L. Bills to J. and B. Moore, 0.64 acre, 165 Poppy Lane, Statesville, $195,000, on March 28.

From A. and A. Moleta to M. and T. Ballard, Lot 15 of Fairmont Fields, 108 Windrow Lane, Statesville, $265,000, on March 28.

From Providence Farm, LLC and Family Land Development, LLC to B. and R. Barry, Lot 29 of New Salem Estates, 545 New Salem Road, Statesville, $42,000, on March 28.

From Acorn Development, Inc. to Hedley Homes, Inc., Lots 145-147 of Dalwan Heights, Mary Ann Lane, Statesville, $9,000, on March 28.

From Acorn Development, Inc. to Hedley Homes, Inc., Lot 56 of Rolling Hills, 1215 Suncrest Avenue, Statesville, $11,000, on March 28.

From M. Harris to K. and K. Loeffler, 0.16 acre, (Lots 151 and 152), Harris Street, Statesville, $5,000, on March 28.

From M. and M. and E. Angell and M. Dunning to M. and J. Miller, Lot 118 of Shannon Acres, 219 E. Glen Eagles Road, Statesville, $30,000, on March 28.

From A. and A. Morris to Catamount Properties 2018, LLC, Lot 21 of Swann Crossing, 176 Swann Crossing Lane, Statesville, $222,000, on March 29.

From T. Gillespie/Exr and B. Gillespie/Est to S. and S. Sengkhamphong, 426 Coolidge Avenue, Statesville, $250,000, on March 29.

From Tisko Holdings, LLC and Tisko, LLC to Straight Path Real Estate Solutions, LLC, Lot 11 of Statesville Development Company, 4th Street, Statesville, $13,000, on March 29.

From Tisko Holdings, LLC to Straight Path Real Estate Solutions, LLC, (Lot 48), N. Tradd Street, Statesville, $13,000, on March 29.

From Tisko Holdings, LLC to David Miller Realty & Investment, Inc., Lot 11 of Statesville Development Company, 4th Street, Statesville, $13,000, on March 29.

From R. and B. Ikard to WRGJR Properties, LLC, Lot 168 of Harbor Watch, 129 Laurel Ridge Drive, Statesville, $35,000, on March 29.

From Bonzer Property Management, LLC to 191 Booker Drive LLC, metes and bounds, 416 Hawthorne Dr., Statesville, $80,500, on March 29.

From Trustee Services of Carolina, LLC/TR to K. Slaughter, Lot 49 of Village Point, 107 Heartwood Lane, Statesville, $124,500, on March 29.

From A. Jones Jr./TR and Residuary Trust of Augustus L. Jones Sr. to D. Smith and R. Antrican, Lot 26 of Barium Seasons Village, 244 Winter Flake Drive, Statesville, $550,500, on March 29.

From M. and J and J. Haire and L. Haire/AIF to L. Haire, 0.9158 acre, 484 Island Ford Road, Statesville, $103,000, on March 29

From O. and M. Hernandez and M. Mendoza to Branch Capital Investments LLC, (Lot 1), 339 S. Miller Avenue, Statesville, $25,000 on March 29.

From L. and L. Anselmo to D. Tanner, Lot 12 of Druid Hills, 706 Springdale Road, Statesville, $300,000, on March 29.

From D. and L. Meadows to W. Sorensen, 1.10 acres, Buffalo Shoals Road, Statesville, $110,000, on March 29.

From A. Bruner to C. and K. Sudman, Lot 20 of Ashley Park, 202 Fieldstone Circle, Statesville, $210,000, on March 30.

From Z. Campbell to Nino’s Welding LLC, Lots 10-12 of Park Grove, 635 Hartness Road, Statesville, $217,500, on March 30.

From King City Investments LLC to Boma Vacation Rentals LLC, metes and bounds, 146 E. Bell Street, Statesville, $160,000, on March 30.

From T. Cantrell, T. Vowels and C. Cantrell to K. Rudd, Lot 4 of Old Farm, 2526 Scalybark Road, Statesville, $229,000, on March 30.

From Hinckley Gauvain, LLC to Helmsman Homes, LLC, metes and bounds, Greencrest Lane, Statesville, $30,000, on March 30.

From Hinckley Gauvain, LLC to Helmsman Homes, LLC, Lot 42 of Brookmeade, 3307 Lancaster Drive, Statesville, $35,000, on March 30.

From Hedley Homes, Inc. to Investcar, LLC, Lots in Dalwan Heights, 2101, 2105 and 2109 Mary Ann Lane, Statesville, $40,000, on March 30.

From Investcar, LLC to Carolina Modern Homes LLC, Lots in Dalwan Heights, 2101, 2105 and 2109 Mary Ann Lane, Statesville, $59,000, on March 30.

From J. Stone to A. Acosta, Lot 1 of Hickory Hills, 2559 Hickory Highway, Statesville, $247,000, on March 30.

From Opendoor Property Trust I to SFR JV-2 Property LLC, Lot 45 of Tara’s Trace, 2301 Wexford Way, Statesville, $365,000, on March 30.

From J. Whitaker to C. Nissley, two tracts, 10.12 acres and metes and bounds, 629 Garden Valley Road, Statesville, $240,000, on March 30.

From K. and C. and C. Crump to J. and W. Sigler, Lot 53 of River Oaks Landings, 107 Dockside Lane, Statesville, $150,000, on March 30.

From SKLG Investments, LLC to M. and C. DeShiro, (Lot 3), 407 N. Lackey Street, Statesville, $150,000, on March 30.

From I. Miller to M. Price, metes and bounds, 216 N. Greenbriar Road, Statesville, $227,000, on March 30.

From T. and D. Gray to H. Duarte-Lemus, H. Duarte Lemus and H. Lemus, Lot 4 of Forest Meadows, 131 Vectra Drive, Statesville, $9,000, on March 30.

From M. and K. Utz to MCH SFR NC Owner 3 LP, Lot 8 of Larkin, 162 Canada Drive, Statesville, $427,000, on March 30.

From D. Scott and L. Scott/AIF to C. Clary and K. Holman, Unit 629 of Victoria-Anne Condominiums, 629 Davie Avenue, Statesville, $235,000, on March 30.

From Buller River Development Partners and Buller River Development Partners, LP to ET-9 LP, metes and bounds, PT of Lot 26 Abernathy Farm, 196 Sharon School Road, Statesville, $295,000, on March 30.

From True Homes, LLC to G. and V. Calhoun, Lot 69 of Larkin, 133 Divot Lane, Statesville, $399,500, on March 30.

From True Homes, LLC to G. Cillo and J. Thomas, Lot 81 of Larkin, 113 Chip Shot Court, Statesville, $405,000, on March 30.

From Dependable Development, Inc. to True Homes, LLC, Lots 395, 455 and 456 of Hidden Lakes, Statesville, $246,500, on March 30.

From N. and L. Overholt to Four Corners of Charlotte, LLC, Lot 207 of Tara’s Trace, 2160 Edenderry Drive, Statesville, $340,000, on March 30.

From R. Ramseur to AO Propco 2 LP, Lots 50-52 of Park Grove, 701 Woods Drive, Statesville, $172,500, on March 31.

From J. and T. Clements to CMH Homes, Inc., (Lot 18), 529 Damascus Church Road, Statesville, $16,500, on March 31.

From B. Cook to MCH SFR NC Owner 3 LP, Lot 64 of Hidden Lakes, 125 Jobe Drive, Statesville, $336,000, on March 31.

From Blessing 2 Blessing Inc. to Legendary Estate Enterprise and Management Group, LLC, metes and bounds, 350 Brevard Street, Statesville, $90,000, on March 31.

From True Homes, LLC to S. Shirley, Lot 66 of Larkin, 128 Divot Lane, Statesville, $394,000, on March 31.

From Legendary Estate Enterprise and Management Group, LLC to Investcar LLC, metes and bounds, 350 Brevard Street, Statesville, $121,000, on March 31.

From A. and D. Ramos to E. Santiago, Lot 5 of Shenandoah, 129 Desiree Drive, Statesville, $185,000, on March 31.

From Tarheel Construction Services LLC to Shedley Investments LLC, metes and bounds, 402 Stockton Street, Statesville, $300,000, on March 31.

From J. and T. Allen to Z. Jordan and A. Julian, Lot 10 of Blueberry Hill Estates, 116 Blueberry Hill Drive, Statesville, $640,000, on March 31.

From C. and C. and M. Scott to Trunorth Homes, LL, .76 acre, Links Drive, Statesville, $29,000, on March 31.

From S. and D. Stikeleather to Sidenbury Holdings, LLC, 93.214 acres, Bell Farm Road, Statesville, $728,000, on March 31.

From T. and T. and S. and S. and D. Stikeleather to Sidenbury Holdings, LLC, two tracts, 22.769 acres and 3.201 acres, Bell Farm Road Statesville, $197,000, on March 31.

From Goshen Mortgage REO LLC, Plant Home Lending LLC/AIF, Goshen Mortgage, LLC/TR and GDBT I Trust 2011-1 to D. Demarko, metes and bounds, 1442 School Street, Statesville, $74,500, on March 31.

From Opendoor Property Trust I to D. Law, two tracts, Lot 7 of Lippard Springs and metes and bounds, 740 Old Mountain Road, Statesville, $337,000, on March 31.

From Investcar, LLC to Crombie Management, LLC, metes and bounds, 350 Brevard Street, Statesville, $133,000 on March 31.

From G. and G. Webster to A. and S. Langston, Lot 30 of Autumn Brook, 125 Autumn Mist Road, Statesville, $485,000, on March 31.

From V. and N. Xiong to TNT Holding LLC, metes and bounds, 1345 Old Salisbury Road, Statesville, $70,000, on March 31.

From J. Graham Jr. to J. Levis, (Lot 3), 152 Tarheel Lane, Statesville, $230,000, on March 31.

From C. Watson to 1902 5th Street Land Trust, metes and bounds, 1902 5th Street, Statesville, $500, on March 31.

From Shedley Investments, LLC to Investcar, LLC, metes and bounds, 402 Stockton Street, Statesville, $335,000, on March 31.

From Investcar, LLC to Heavens Homes LLC, metes and bounds, 202 Stockton Street, Statesville, $400,000, on March 31.

From R. and M. Neilson to C. Wellman, (Lots 205-210), 247 and 251 Little Farm Road, Statesville, $7,500, on March 31.

From B. and B. and L. and L. Cook to E. and K. Peveler, Lot 26 of North Crossing, 158 Foy Lane, Statesville, $325,000, on March 31.

From Barton Building, LLC to N. and A. High, Lot 89 of Lakewood Estates, 168 Delight Loop, Statesville, $263,000, on March 31.

From M. and K. St. Onge to A. and D. Mistler, two tracts, .84 acre and 92/100 acre, 607 Old Mountain Road, Statesville, $232,000, on March 31.

From B and C. Childs to K. and M. Combs, Lot 111 of Spring Shore, Hickory Point Court, Statesville, $169,500, on March 31.

From J. McLelland III/Indvl & Exr & TR, M. McLelland/Est, K. McLelland and Magdalene B. McLelland Testamentary Trust to C. and B. Call, Lots 17 and 18 of Beverly Heights, 210 Museum Road, Statesville, $372,000, on March 31.

STONY POINT

From J. D’Aleo to R. Tuttle, Lot 25 of Riverwalk, 126 Stonecliff Lane, Stony Point, $50,000, on March 29.

From G. and B. Jones to J. and K. Privette, two tracts, 1.008 acres and 15.085 acres, Bolick Road, Stony Point, $60,000, on March 30.

From J. and C. Bechtold to V. West, Lot 26 of Riverwalk, 122 Stonecliff Lane, Stony Point, $132,500, on March 31.

From R. and V. Parker to C. Hughes and S. Murphy, Lot 33 of Riverwalk, 108 Overlook Drive, Stony Point, $435,000, on March 31.

TROUTMAN

From ARVM 5, LLC to ARMM Asset Company 1 LLC, Lot 20 of South Trace, 756 Georgie Street, Troutman, $417,500, on March 28.

From C. Clemons and L. and L. Kaufholz to B. Carilli and J. Townsend, Lot 22 of Falls Cove at Lake Norman, 170 Fall Cove Drive, Troutman, $460,000, on March 28.

From ELG Investments, LLC to M. Ferre, Lot 642 Emerald Creek Drive, Troutman, $189,000, on March 29.

From VGL Realty LLC to B. Vargas and J. Anselmo, Lot 181 of Falls Cove at Lake Norman, 135 Rooster Tail Lane, Troutman, $440,000, on March 29.

From ARVM 5, LLC to AMNL Asset Company 2 LLC, Lot 55 of Dogwood Estates, 138 Princess Loop, Troutman, $353,000, on March 29.

From C. and C. Dotson and K. and K. Thompson to RS Rental III-A, LLC, Lot 56 of Inglewood, 526 Stratford Road, Troutman, $238,000, on March 29.

From True Homes, LLC to J. and J. Hosack, Lot 7 of Sutters Mill II, 102 Fairfield Drive, Troutman, $353,500, on March 29.

From NVR, Inc. to P. Pierce, Lot 185 of Weather’s Creek, 107 Harborough Avenue, Troutman, $310,000, on March 29.

From Lennar Carolinas, LLC to K. Cassinelli, Lot 269 of Falls Cove at Lake Norman, 104 Tackle Box Drive, Troutman, $423,000, on March 30.

From True Homes, LLC to M. and R. Stewart, Lot 45 of Sutters Mill II, 173 Fairfield Drive, Troutman, $463,000, on March 30.

From N. and C. Lindquist to R. Boraks/TR, Ronald Boraks Trust Agreement, J. Boraks/TR and Julie Baltz Boraks Trust Agreement, Lot 43 of Wildlife Bay, 129 Eagle Chase Lane, Troutman, $1,500,000, on March 30.

From Dependable Development, Inc. to True Homes, LLC, Lots, Sutters Mill II, Troutman, $254,500, on March 30.

From Lavery Homes LLC to S. and T. Carro, Lot 4 of The Park, 515 State Park Road, Troutman, $95,000, on March 30.

From T. Livesay/Exr, K. Livesay/Est and G. and B. Livesay to J. Rivera and A. Allegro, Lot 92 of Meadow Glen, 171 Shenandoah Loop, Troutman, $400,000, on March 31.

From J. and L. Damery to AO Propco 2 LP, Lot 151 of Inglewood, 215 Valleybrook Lane, Troutman, $228,000, on March 31.

From B. and D. Diaz to Northlake Developers, LLC, Lot 55 of Winding Forest, 120 Winding Forest Drive, Troutman, $38,000, on March 31.

From Purpose Real Estate Group, LLC and Bright Future Funding, LLC to K. Pozega and J. Cochran, Lot 60A of Inglewood, 310 Valleybrook Lane, Troutman, $245,000, on March 31.

From NVR, Inc. to G. Cortes, Lot 186 of Weather’s Creek, 113 Harborough Avenue, Troutman, $317,500, on March 31.