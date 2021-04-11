Iredell County real estate transactions: March 28-April 3

From Lennar Carolinas, LLC to J. and E. Cruz, Lot 4 of Falls Cove at Lake Norman, 228 Falls Cove Dr., Troutman, $363,500, on March 30.

From True Homes, LLC to J. and M. Roberts, Lot 17 of Sutter’s Mill II, 124 Fairfield Dr., Troutman, $294,000, on March 31.

From W. Smith and J. York, to BBC Troutman, LLC, two tracts, 1.140 acres and 3.197 acres, 118 Weatherstone Lane, Troutman, $390,000, on April 1.

From J. and S. and S. Cardwell to BBC Troutman, LLC, two tracts, 1.39 acres and metes and bounds, 127 Shady Creek Lane, Troutman, and Charlotte Hwy., Troutman, $349,000, on April 1.

From W. Smith to BBC Troutman, LLC, metes and bounds, Charlotte Hwy., Troutman, $163,500, on April 1.

From B. and B. and D. Cardwell to BBC Troutman, LLC, Lot 1 Shady Creek Lane, Troutman, $41,500, on April 1.

From J. and E. Cruz to BBC Troutman, LLC, tract 1, 2.021 acres, 1202 Charlotte Hwy., Troutman, $227,000, on April 1.

From J. and J. and G. Walton to G. and S. Molyneaux, Lots 53-54 of Kelly Farmsteads, 160 Fieldhaven Place, Troutman, $430,000, on April 1.