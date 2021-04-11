Iredell County real estate transactions: March 28-April 3

The following deeds were filed in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from March 28-April 3. For more information regarding specific plots of land, visit www.co.iredell.nc.us/Departments/RegDeeds.
TOP FIVE
From Mooresville Plaza LLC to Jordan Realty, LLC, parcels, 614 Brawley School Rd., Mooresville, $4,900,000, on March 30.
From Teeter Realty Company, Inc. to Christ Community Church — Mooresville, Inc., three tracts, metes and bounds, N. Main St., Mooresville, $2,900,000, on March 31.
From W. Smith, J. York, B. and L. Smith and S. and J. Cardwell to BBC Troutman, LLC, metes and bounds, 1162 Charlotte Hwy., Troutman, $1,730,000,on April 1.
From M. and U. Klinger to D. and K. Norman, metes and bounds, 12.954 acres, Scotsman Drive, Troutman, $1,159,000, on March 31.
From C. and J. Onsrud to B. Stueber/TR, R. Stueber/TR and Stueber Family Trust, (Lot 174), 252 Riverbend Dr., Mooresville, $1,150,000, on March 30.
CLEVELAND
From J. Perry and T. Perry/AIF to W. Burrus Jr., Lot 36 of Willow Ridge, 191 Winding Arbor Circle, Cleveland, $160,000, on March 31.
HARMONY
From J. Fordyce to W. Fordyce, 2-3/4 acres, 3165 Harmony Hwy., Harmony, $125,000, on March 29.
From R. and R. and L. Blackburn to Solution Home Buyers, LLC, Lot 14 of Mt. Bethel Estates, 176 Flora Lane, Harmony, $36,500, on March 30.
From Solution Home Buyers, LLC to J. Portillo and E. Rodriguez, Lot 14 of Mt. Bethel Estates, 176 Flora Lane, Harmony, $50,000, on March 30.
HIDDENITE
From R. and L. Blankenship, S. Palmer and S. Blankenship to Stilwell Farm, LLC, 56.913 acres off Pisgah Ridge Circle, Hiddenite, $242,000, on April 1.
MOORESVILLE
From D.R. Horton, Inc. to C. and K. Pacini, Lot 78 of Meadows at Coddle Creek, 143 Candlelight Way, Mooresville, $350,000, on March 29.
From F. Brown to R. and J. Jablonski, Lot 901 of The Villas at Morrison Plantation, 118 Mint Ave., Mooresville, $330,000, on March 29.
From D.R. Horton, Inc. to P. and B. Kracinovsky, Lot 192 of Meadows at Coddle Creek, 121 Asher Lane, Mooresville, $372,000, on March 29.
From M. Bardill/Comr and Manna Construction Corporation to M. and D. Mayhew, 0.95 acre, Turner Street, Mooresville, $3,000, on March 29.
From D.R. Horton, Inc.to D. and Y. Konin, Lot 275 of Atwater Landing, 184 Longleaf Dr., Mooresville, $381,500, on March 29.
From D.R. Horton, Inc.to H. Zhang and A. Hao, Lot 375 of Atwater Landing, 132 Maritime St., Mooresville, $339,500, on March 29.
From Princeton Asset Management, LLLP, J. Cernuto/PTNR and Princeton Asset Management, LP to D. Ludwig and E. Edelen, Lot 11 of Greenbay Forest, 211 Greenbay Rd., Mooresville, $76,000, on March 29.
From D.R. Horton, Inc. to P. Goradia, Lot 278 of Atwater Landing, 176 Longleaf Dr., Mooresville, $403,500, on March 29.
From D.R. Horton, Inc.to P. Peets-Butcher, P. Peets Butcher and P. Butcher, Lot 77 of Meadows at Coddle Creek, 145 Candlelight Way, Mooresville, $333,500, on March 29.
From D.R. Horton, Inc. to T. and R. and D. and L. Rynecki, Lot 422 of Atwater Landing, 419 Preston Rd., Mooresville, $387,500, on March 29.
From Overcash Properties Limited Partnership RLLLP to Portofino Enterprises, LLC, 2.83 acres, 2059 Charlotte Hwy., Mooresville,$180,000, on March 29.
From R. and L. Lorelike to K. Montoya and M. Rodriguez, Lot 361 of Curtis Pond, 280 Glennallen Rd., Mooresville, $331,000, on March 29.
From M. and M. Morton to F. Lee, (Lot 314), 173 Waddell Rd., Mooresville, $758,500, on March 29.
From RCM Industries, LLC to H. Guard and L. McLaughlin, metes and bounds, Lot 10 of Eastern Heights, 141 Elm St., Mooresville, $170,000, on March 29.
From D.R. Horton, Inc. to T. Byers and C. Kirksey, Lot 377 of Atwater Landing, 126 Maritime St., Mooresville, $304,500, on March 29.
From NVR, Inc. to H. and L. Heyer, Lot 55B of Langtree at Waterfront, 135 Lanyard Dr., Mooresville, $361,000, on March 30.
From Beech Street Real Estate Holdings, LLC to G. and A. Cipolla, Lot 74 of Sunridge Townhomes, 161 High Ridge Rd., Mooresville, $198,000, on March 30.
From J. and S. Denton to M. and A. Jackson, Lot 7 of Lakewood Crossing, 1100 Fern Hill Rd., Mooresville, $575,000, on March 30.
From X. Guo and H. Han to SFR Javelin Borrower LP, Lot 47 of Brantley Place, 168 Camforth Dr., Mooresville, $260,500, on March 30.
From Lakeshore Holdings, LLC to M. and L. Morin, Lot 25 of Hidden Meadows, 186 Hidden Meadows Dr., Mooresville, $659,000, on March 30.
From E. and S. Hausfeld to J. and S. Harrison, Lot 4 of Will’s Lane, 199 Robinson Rd., Mooresville, $760,000, on March 30.
From L. Fox, E. Hausfeld/AIF and T. Fox to J. and S. Harrison, Lot 1 of Will’s Lane, Robinson Road, Mooresville, $100,000, on March 30.
From T. and T. and C. and C. Setz to K. and M. Popowycz, Lot 21of Brookhaven, 103 Delargy Circle, Mooresville, $195,000, on March 30.
From Lennar Carolinas, LLC to T. and D. Oborne, Lot 11 of Gambill Forest, 127 Goodleigh Lane, Mooresville, $309,000, on March 30.
From M. and S. and S. Bonilla to J. Myers, Lot 4 of Millswood Place, 674 Millswood Dr., Mooresville, $360,000, on March 30.
From B. Brown to T. Knapp, H. Ave-Knapp, H. Ave Knapp and H. Knapp, metes and bounds, 172 Foursquare Rd., Mooresville, $150,000, on March 30.
From D. and C. Bjornson to E. and S. Hausfeld, Lot 231 of Byers Creek, 196 Blossom Ridge Dr., Mooresville, $404,500, on March 30.
From T. Carpenter/TR and The Carpenter Family Trust to D. and C. Bjornson, two tracts, (Lot 5), 0.007 acre, 133 Keats Rd., Mooresville, $250,000, on March 30.
From A. Emmett to N. Bennett, Lot 134 of Davidson Pointe, 285 Bridges Farm Rd., Mooresville, $360,000, on March 30.
From D. and D. and A. Gibbs to Offerpad (SPVBorrower1), LLC, Lot 33 of Bradford Glyn, 190 Bradford Glyn Dr., Mooresville, $265,000, on March 30.
From Eastwood Construction Partners, LLC to M. and L. Rette, Lot 21 of Briargate, 141 Tiller Way, Mooresville, $369,000, on March 30.
From C. and B. Bosshart to Opendoor Property Trust I, Lot 75 of Oaks on Main, 197 Wellshire St., Mooresville, $379,000, on March 30.
From D.R. Horton, Inc. to S. Friesner, Lot 355 of Atwater Landing, 221 Atwater Landing Dr., Mooresville, $340,500, on March 30.
From Ribbon Home SPV II LLC and Ribbon Home SPV II, LLC to J. Blackwelder, Lot 206 of Meadows at Coddle Creek, 131 Cup Chase Drive, Mooresville, $298,500, on March 30.
From MFR Properties, LLC to GZR, LLC, Lot 5 of The Retreats, 1267 Brawley School Rd., Mooresville, $150,000, on March 31.
From J. Whitfield Sr., L. Barnes, M. and J. Whitfield, E. Barnes, C. Cason, B. Rimes and J. and J. McDonald to Solution Home Buyers, LLC, Lot 67 of Brantley Place, 124 Brantley Place Dr., Mooresville, $135,000, on March 31.
From Solution Home Buyers, LLC to Slate Investment Holdings, LLC, Lot 67 of Brantley Place, 124 Brantley Place Dr., Mooresville, $162,000, on March 31.
From I. and M. Bodea to S. Leander, Lot 25 of Poplar Grove, 108 Tall Oak Dr., Mooresville, $406,000, on March 31.
From 44 South Central Corp to M. and R. Miller, Lot 30 of The Harbour, 105 Hunter Spring Lane, Mooresville, $500,000, on March 31.
From B. and B. and A. and A. Edwards to K. and M. Smith, Lot 335 of Linwood Farms, 127 Centerpoint Dr., Mooresville, $340,000, on March 31.
From J. Carpenter to B. and A. Edwards, metes and bounds, 1.18 acres, 1617 Landis Hwy., Mooresville, $370,000, on March 31.
From C.C. & C.A., LLC to J. Rubio, M. Barajas and M. Solis De Barajas, one acre, 514 N. Broad St., Mooresville, $70,000, on March 31.
From T. Kelley to J. and K. Batalha, Lot 22 of Kistler Mill, 174 Stallings Mill Dr., Mooresville, $310,000, on March 31.
From M. and M. and R. Blacker to M. and P. Pistole, Lot 6 of Winslow Bay, 137 Comata Rd., Mooresville, $352,000, on March 31.
From Way Development, LLC to MNF III Acquisitions, LLC, Lots 2-4, 524, 528 and 532 Cabarrus Ave., Mooresville, and Lot 5 of East End, 511 Sharpe St., Mooresville, $286,000, on March 31.
From J. and S. and S. Hogle to S. and D. Gilliam, Lot 53 of Linwood Farms, 211 Golden Valley Dr., Mooresville, $415,000, on March 31.
From J. and D. Starrett to C. and T. Leach, Lot 4 of Windward Pointe, 124 Sailwinds Rd., Mooresville, $86,000, on March 31.
From S. and B. Facen to M. and A. Mathew, Lot 28 of Woodleaf, 134 Blue Ridge Trail, Mooresville, $980,000, on March 31.
From R. and M. Peters to S. and S. Miller, Lot T65 of Waterlynn Townhomes, 127 Morning Mist Lane, Unit E, Mooresville, $223,000, on March 31.
From T. and K. and L. Richmeier to J. Oliphant and S. Benson, Station 115, 140 Locomotive Lane, Suite 108, Mooresville, $157,000, on March 31.
From A. and B. Shaw to J. and I. Perry, Lot 74 of Pinnacle Shores, 191 Plantation Dr., Mooresville, $705,000, on March 31.
From Eastwood Construction Partners, LLC to B. and D. Morley, Lot 14 of Briargate, 121 Suggs Mill Dr., Mooresville, $366,000, on March 31.
From N. and S. Beebe to H. McCluskey and K. McCarthy, Lot 46 Shinnville Ridge, 103 Bedford Lane, Mooresville, $567,500, on March 31.
From M. and P. Siegfried to B. and J. Child, Lot 48 of Edgewater Park, 123 Egrets Walk Place, Mooresville, $570,000, on March 31.
From B. and B. McCall to J. and A. Smith, (Lot 1), 696 White Oaks Road, Mooresville, $475,000, on March 31.
From N-Five Properties, LLC to P. and J. Jeffries, 0.25 acre, more or less, 414 Water St., Mooresville, $165,000, on March 31.
From W. McCord to D. Rojas and L. Isaacs, Lot 184 of Curtis Pond, 139 Elba Dr., Mooresville, $335,000, on March 31.
From D. Disco and J. Fletcher to T. Bui and M. Nguyen, Lot 40 of Windward Pointe, 115 Crystal Bay Dr., Mooresville, $268,000, on March 31.
From T. Honeycutt and C. Bennett/AIF to J. and M. Gross, 34.873 acres, 287 Mackwood Rd., Mooresville, $544,000, on March 31.
From T and J. McEwen to D. and S. Maynard, Lot 276 of Morrison Plantation, 114 Morrocroft Lane, Mooresville, $308,500, on April 1.
From G. Brewer to J2 Investments, LLC, Lots 66-68 of Idlewood Harbor, 296 and 322 Elysian Dr., Mooresville, $130,000, on April 1.
From D.R. Horton, Inc. to P. Stercay, Lot 289 of Atwater Landing, 348 Preston Rd., Mooresville, $405,000, on April 1.
From D.R. Horton, Inc. to S. Johnson, Lot 351 of Atwater Landing, 143 Cherry Birch St., Mooresville, $326,000, on April 1.
From L. and K. Johnson to A. Austin and W. Bowie, Lot 417 of Morrison Plantation, 395 Montibello Dr., Mooresville, $390,000, on April 1.
From NVR, Inc. to P. Davis, Lot 53D of Langtree at Waterfront, 135 Lanyard Dr., Mooresville, $351,500, on April 1.
From B. Ferry to T. and T. Bailey, (Lots 17-20), 125 Estelle Rd., Mooresville, $55,000, on April 1.
From A. and A. and A. Roberts and S. Gordon to Lake Norman Carriage Homes, LLC, two tracts, metes and bounds, 106 and 110 Brawley School Rd., Mooresville, $325,000, on April 1.
From D.R. Horton, Inc. to L. Liu, Lot 393 of Atwater Landing, 121 Maritime St., Mooresville, $340,500, on April 1.
From M. and K. Perkins to K. and K. Rhyne Lot 514 of Curtis Pond, 129 Saye Place, Mooresville, $312,000, on April 1.
From D. and N. and N. Warden to K. and M. Perkins, Lot 8 of Dupree Estates, 155 Dupree Lane, Mooresville, $447,500, on April 1.
From D.R. Horton, Inc. to W. McDonald and P. Cloud, Lot 190 of Meadows at Coddle Creek, 127 Asher Lane, Mooresville, $364,500, on April 1.
From M. and A. and A. Seibert to SPH Three, LLLP, Lot 145 of Parkmont, 148 Wrangell Dr., Mooresville, $302,000, on April 1.
From C. and L. Freeman to L. and K. Johnson, Lot 37 of Greenbay Forest, 471 Greenbay Rd., Mooresville, $649,000, on April 1.
From D. and D. Sexton to D. and R. Jopling, 0.377 acre, 316 Patterson Ave., Mooresville, $172,000, on April 1.
From S. and X. Helsabeck to I. Pate and M. Swanson, Lot 50 of Avalon, 186 Paradise Hills Circle, Mooresville, $385,000, on April 1.
From T. Frank and B. Devalk to R. Knoth, Lot 67 of Hampshires, 161 Mott Rd., Mooresville, $285,500, on April 1.
From LKN Homes, LLC to V. Gutierrez, Lot 1 of Harbor View Pelican Point, 105 Stumpy Creek Rd., Mooresville, $325,000, on April 1.
From C. and C. and T. Michael to Ardmore Water’s Edge, LLC, Lot 10 of Alcove Commons, 135 Templeton Rd., Mooresville, $450,000, on April 1.
From R. Sherrill to A.J. Perley Real Estate Holdings, LLC, metes and bounds, 2086 Statesville Hwy., Mooresville, $125,000, on April 1.
STATESVILLE
From Fox Den Acres, Inc. to J. Moore and C. Bridges, Lot 9 of Apple Valley, 150 Apple Valley Lane, Statesville, $18,000, on March 29.
From M. Bardill/Comr, K. Harris/Invdl & Exr, B. Harris/Est and K. Harris to Olmec Building & Investment Group, Lots 53-55 of Moore-Holland subdivision, 136 Rimmer Rd., Statesville, $55,500, on March 29.
From M. Bardill/Comr, J. and P. and T. and I. Jones and I. and J. Rogers to T. Ferguson, metes and bounds, 530 S. Tradd St., Statesville, $4,500, on March 29.
From 1st Choice Housing, Inc. to T. Sanford, Lots 5-8 of West Iredell Sites, 104 West Iredell Circle, Statesville, $239,500, on March 29.
From A. and A. Jones to D. Brown, Lots 98-100 of Rayon Park, 618 Park Dr., Statesville, $18,000, on March 29.
From T. and B. Ledger to CMH Homes, Inc., Lot 75 of Deer Park, TBD Deerchase Circle, Statesville, $13,500, on March 29.
From P. and J. and A. and A. Ward to M. and D. Richey, Lots 76 and 77 of Jan Joy Acres, 2116 and 2120 Joe Rd., Statesville, $210,000, on March 29.
From E. and W. Langley to D. Franco, Lot 109 of Westover, 810 Wellwood Ave., Statesville, $157,000, on March 29.
From Polk Industrial Properties, LLC to Forever Southern, LLC, two tracts, 2.161 acres, and 0.238 acre, 123 Berry St., Statesville $145,000, on March 29.
From B. Sigmon to B. Lipe and T. Moore, 12.88 acres, Scotts Creek Road, Statesville, $98,500, on March 29.
From M. Karrenstein to Redhead Land & Development, LLC, three tracts, 34.937 acres and metes and bounds and 0.16 acre, Laurel Cove Road, Statesville, $375,000, on March 29.
From R. and K. Chandgie to Augustine Properties LLC, two tracts, Lot 200 of Country Club Estates, 582 Greenway Dr., Statesville, $82,000, on March 29.
From K. Ueno and R. Bostwick to A. Martinez, Lot 9 of Fourth Creek Crossing, 532 S. Greenbriar Rd., Statesville, $183,000, on March 29.
From J. Bess to A. Wellman, 1.828 acres, 233 Watermelon Rd., Statesville, $40,000, on March 20.
From G. and S. Mott to P. and J. Pearson, (Lot 56), 1102 King St., Statesville, $75,000, on March 29.
From Substitute Trustee Services, Inc./TR and Pinnacle Plus Property Investments Inc. to CLC Investments, Inc., metes and bounds, 921 Marshall St., Statesville, $27,500, on March 30.
From Green Arrow, Inc. to Better Path Homes, LLC, (Lot 87), Old Charlotte Road, Statesville, $9,500, on March 30.
From Green Arrow, Inc. to Better Path Homes, LLC, (Lot 88), Old Charlotte Road, Statesville, $9,500, on March 30.
From J. Phillips to R. James, Lots 33 and 34 of Oakland Heights, 1272 Mitchell Ave., Statesville, $37,500, on March 30.
From Terra Firma Associates, LLC to H. Brown, Lot 44 of Bethany Trace, 146 Mt. Zion Dr., Statesville, $179,000, on March 30.
From C. and E. Ruppe to K. and T. Jeter, Lot 77 of Four Deer Crossing, 210 Sundance Circle, Statesville, $237,000, on March 30.
From Y. Pimiento to K. and T. Cone, Lots 1-14, Central Drive, Statesville, $28,000, on March 30.
From L. Berry and L. Wapner/AIF to L. Berry and L. Wapner, Lot 83 of Old Farm, 610 Colonial Dr., Statesville, $500, on March 30.
From Iredell Properties, Inc. to K & J Martin Holdings, LL, tracts metes and bounds, 601-603 S. Mulberry St., Statesville, $120,000, on March 30.
From 236 Kelly Street, Inc. to K & J Martin Holdings, LLC, .857 acre, 236 Kelly St., Statesville, $575,000, on March 30.
From J. and C. and M. Shoobridge to J. Owen, Lot 28 of North Crossing, 146 Foy Lane, Statesville, $246,000, on March 30.
From H. and H. Wilkerson Jr. to A. Hess, (Lots 47-51), 162 Jo Monni Loop, Statesville, $185,000, on March 30.
From K. and A. and A. Stanford to J. Stewart and P. Heckemeyer, (Lots 30-33 and 71-74), 354 Mocksville Hwy., Statesville and vacant lots, Parlier Street, Statesville, $240,000, on March 31.
From D. and G. and G. McCann to R. and J. Taylor, Lot 35 of Greenbriar Farms, 306 Gaston Court, Statesville, $350,000, on March 31.
From W. and V. Brawley to J. and B. Crawford, Lot 68 of Shannon Acres, 3212 E. Broad St., Statesville, $317,000, on March 31.
From Blackburn Enterprises Unlimited, LLC to K. and L. Rogers, Lot 7 of Buffalo Creek, 187 Buffalo Creek Dr., Statesville, $44,000, on March 31.
From W. and J. and J. and P. Godfrey, B. and D. McCloud and B. and C. Godfrey to W. Godfrey, 32.02 acres, 4893 Wilkesboro Hwy., Statesville, $304,000, on March 31.
From D. and D. and B. Grant and R. Cleaves/AIF to R. Duran-Vargas, R. Duran Vargas, R. Vargas and R. Duran, Lot 24 of Meadowbrook, 500 N. Miller Ave., Statesville, $147,500, on March 31.
From T. Ayers to B. Mercer, (Lots 31-33, 126 and PT 138), 1783 Old Mountain Road, Statesville, $175,000, on March 31.
From D. and D. Brown and K. Proctor/AIF to D. and D. Dombrosky, Lot 57 of Fox Den Country Club, 125 Fox Den Circle, Statesville, $311,500, on March 31.
From D. and A. Clifton to J. and C. Gurley, Lot 90 of Deercroft, 124 Caribou Dr., Statesville, $189,000, on March 31.
From B. and L. and L. Blackwelder to B. and T. O’Bryan, metes and bounds, 2179 Old Wilkesboro Rd., Statesville, $305,000, on March 31.
From K. and K. and S. Clarke to J. Doby and C. Ralston, 1.124 acres, Buffalo Shoals Road, Statesville, $26,000, on March 31.
From J. and L. Lackey to P. Walker, Lot 23 of Pine Ridge Estates, 204 Conifer Dr., Statesville, $112,000, on March 31.
From R. Jenkins to C. and J. Hall, 20.177 acres, Wilkesboro Highway, Statesville, $60,000, on March 31.
From S. and R. and R. Pierce to R. Johnson, A. Lopez and A. Pino Lopez, Lots 5 and 6 of Forest Meadows, 126 and 130 Vectra Dr., Statesville, $155,000, on March 31.
From Adams Homes AEC, LLC to J. and M. Bailey, Lot 69 of Northlake, 138 Northlake Dr., Statesville, $314,500, on April 1.
From K. Heitmann and A. and A. and J. Deter to C. and P. Ralston, metes and bounds, 802 Prince Albert Court, Statesville, $166,500, on April 1.
From V. Beaver, D. Dagenhart/Indvl & AIF, K. and K. and R. Donaldson, A. and A. and A. Beaver and A. and R. Ross to Beaver Holdings, LLC, multiple tracts and parcels, 121 W. Water St., Statesville, $270,000, on April 1.
From M. and J. Miles to R. and B. Oliver, metes and bounds, 7.87 acres, 1754 Buffalo Shoals Rd., Statesville, $473,500, on April 1.
From S. and R. Griffith to M. Abbey, (Lot 13), 1213 4th Street, Statesville, $57,500, on April 1.
From M. Welborn/Indvl & AIF, G. and S. Welborn, D. Tond, M. Sager and J. and L. and B. and T. Waudby to Betty Path Homes LLC, 0.12 acre, 617 Newbern Ave., Statesville, $12,000, on April 1.
From J. and J. Stecker to J. and S. Martin, metes and bounds, 2149 Wilkesboro Hwy., Statesville, $195,000, on April 1.
From D. and K. Brooke to J. McCrae, Lot 19 of Deer Crossing, 144 Deer Haven Dr., Statesville, $200,000, on April 1.
From C. and C. and J. and D. Hendrix to SDRE, LLC, 0.361 acre, 127 N. Green St., Statesville, $150,000, on April 1.
From Rockstar Capital Development Group, LP to Buller River Development Partners, LP, multiple lots and parcels, Lots 129, 131, 132, 134-137 and 142 of Lippard Springs, Statesville, $111,000, on April 1.
From Wealth Cap Funds, LLC to N. Robbins, 229 N. Patterson St., Statesville, $128,000, on April 1.
From T. Watkins to Better Path Homes, LLC, .306 acre, Lots 10 and 11 of Statesville Development, .306 acre, vacant lot, 7th Street, Statesville, $24,000, on April 1.
From Terra Firma Associates, LLC to T. Youngblood, Lot 221 of Angel Oaks, 112 Morningstar Court, Statesville, $193,000, on April 1.
From Castlegate Builders, LLC to T. Gryder, Lot 1 of Castlegate, 295 Absher Farm Loop, Statesville, $313,500, on April 1.
From ST1, LLC to B. Rees and G. and M. Cave, Lot 2 of Castlegate, 305 Absher Farm Loop, Statesville, $309,500, on April 1.
From CLC Investments, Inc. to Investcar, LLC, (Lots 10-12), metes and bounds, 921 Marshall St., Statesville, $39,000, on April 1.
From Investcar, LLC to Heavens Homes, LLC, (Lots 10-12), metes and bounds, 921 Marshall St., Statesville, $47,000, on April 1.
TROUTMAN
From True Homes, LLC to V. Harman and J. Scott, Lot 52 of Sutter’s Mill, 176 Sutter’s Mill Dr., Troutman, $324,000, on March 29.
From Waterview Investments, LLC to B. and M. Cunningham, Lot 49 of Winding Forest, 148 Crooked Branch Way, Troutman, $35,000, on March 29.
From Trunorth Homes, LLC to E. Lakeman and N. Niemiec, 0.974 acre, Lots 15-16 of Wagner Heights II, 220 Autumn Leaf Rd., Troutman, $355,000, on March 30.
From Troutman Bowman, LLC to NVR, Inc., Lot 150 of Weather’s Creek, Troutman, $78,500, on March 30.
From Lennar Carolinas, LLC to L. and W. Whitley, Lot 1 of Falls Cove at Lake Norman, 240 Falls Cove Dr., Troutman, $351,000, on March 30.
From E. Kurti to Your New Home, LLC, Lot 53 of Falls Cove-Streamwood, 241 Ashmore Circle, Troutman, $65,000, on March 30.
From Lennar Carolinas, LLC to J. and E. Cruz, Lot 4 of Falls Cove at Lake Norman, 228 Falls Cove Dr., Troutman, $363,500, on March 30.
From True Homes, LLC to J. and M. Roberts, Lot 17 of Sutter’s Mill II, 124 Fairfield Dr., Troutman, $294,000, on March 31.
From W. Smith and J. York, to BBC Troutman, LLC, two tracts, 1.140 acres and 3.197 acres, 118 Weatherstone Lane, Troutman, $390,000, on April 1.
From J. and S. and S. Cardwell to BBC Troutman, LLC, two tracts, 1.39 acres and metes and bounds, 127 Shady Creek Lane, Troutman, and Charlotte Hwy., Troutman, $349,000, on April 1.
From W. Smith to BBC Troutman, LLC, metes and bounds, Charlotte Hwy., Troutman, $163,500, on April 1.
From B. and B. and D. Cardwell to BBC Troutman, LLC, Lot 1 Shady Creek Lane, Troutman, $41,500, on April 1.
From J. and E. Cruz to BBC Troutman, LLC, tract 1, 2.021 acres, 1202 Charlotte Hwy., Troutman, $227,000, on April 1.
From J. and J. and G. Walton to G. and S. Molyneaux, Lots 53-54 of Kelly Farmsteads, 160 Fieldhaven Place, Troutman, $430,000, on April 1.
From R. and J. Mendrick to E. Foster and L. and P. and C. Vega, 1.24 acres, 168 Barkdale Rd., Troutman, $190,000, on April 1.