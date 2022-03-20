Iredell County real estate transactions: March 6-12

From Lennar Carolinas, LLC to WCP SFR Properties, LLC, Lot 124 of Falls Cove at Lake Norman, 131 Port Bow Drive, Troutman, $452,500, on March 7.

From Lennar Carolinas, LLC to F. Connors, Lot 122 at Falls Cove at Lake Norman, 123 Port Bow Drive, Troutman, $431,000, on March 8.

From NVR, Inc. to K. and R. Blanchet, Lot 175 of Weathers Creek, Troutman, $343,000, on March 9.

From J. Athanas to J. Bubb Jr., Lot 29 of Meadow Glen, 121 Shenandoah Loop, Troutman, $302,000 on March 10.

From Lennar Carolinas, LLC to D. and K. Galloway, Lot 145 of Falls Cove at Lake Norman, 137 Outrigger Lane, Troutman, $418,000, on March 10.

From V. Stone/Indvl & Admr, R. Stone, E. Reavis, T. Lackey, S. and R. Koonts and T. Hargett/Est to L. Miller/TR, K. Miller/TR and Miller Living Trust, 23.394 acres, 112 Arthurs Road, Troutman, $500,000, on March 10.

From NVR, Inc. to A. and P. Rogers, Lot 163 of Weathers Creek, Troutman, $292,500, on March 10.

From V. and L. Bot to J. Montano, Lot 48 of Winding Forest, 156 Crooked Branch Way, Troutman, $48,000, on March 11.