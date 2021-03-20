Iredell County real estate transactions: March 7-13

North Carolina Public health restaurant and food-stand inspections in Iredell County, March 7-13.
3 Reyes, 247-B E. Plaza Drive, Mooresville, 90.50/A
Boxcar Grille, 3103 Taylorsville Highway, Statesville, 92/A
China Express, 123 C Trade Court, Mooresville, 93/A
Dunkin Donuts #357135, 121 Mecklynn Road, Mooresville, 96/A
Dunkin Donuts/Baskin Robbins, 842 Williamson Road, Mooresville, 96.50/A
El Jarocho Mexican Restaurant, 108 Landson Drive, Suite A, Statesville, 95/A
Hilton Garden Inn Grille, 1017 Salisbury Road, Statesville, 98/A
Iron Grill, 125-B Trade Court, Mooresville, 97.50/A
K & W Cafeteria, 1175 Glenway Drive, Statesville, 92.50/A
Kat’s Patch, 629 N. Main St., Troutman, 90/A
Ledbetter’s Grill, 1136 Barkley Road, Statesville, 92/A
Marty’s Pub & Grill, 211 W. Broad St., Statesville, 95/A
Pasta Amore, 240 W. Broad St., Statesville, 91.50/A
Publix Meat & Sushi #1539, 134 Venture Lane, Statesville, 99/A
Shop N Save Store, 1105 Mecklenburg Highway, Mooresville, 97.50/A
Tacontento Mexican Restaurant, 116 W. Broad St., Statesville, 96.50/A
Tim’s Table, 133 N. Main St., Mooresville, 100/A
Tokyo Japanese Seafood & Steakhouse, 539-V E. Plaza Drive, Mooresville, 95/A
About the Scores
The sanitation grading of all restaurants, food stands, drink stands and meat markets is based on a system of scoring in 10 basic sanitation categories. Grades are as follows: A (90 and over), B (80-89), C (70-79). Permits shall be revoked for establishments receiving a score of less than 70 percent.