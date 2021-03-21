Iredell County real estate transactions: March 7-13

From J. and J. and B. Hope to R. and M. Lippard, (Lots 1 and 2), 185 River Run Road, Statesville and 3.93 acres, River Run Road, Statesville, $386,000, on March 12.

From L. Robinson, Jr. to M. Faulkner, metes and bounds, 0.810 acre, 703 Westminster Drive, Statesville, $224,000, on March 12.

TROUTMAN

From True Homes, LLC to A. Gover, Lot 14 of Sutters Mill, Troutman, $257,500, on March 8.

From Troutman Bowman, LLC to NVR, Inc. Lots 5 and 167-169 of Weather’s Creek subdivision, Troutman, $314,000, on March 8.

From EAEA, LLC to A. and J. Porcello, Lot 11 of Twinn Coves on Morrison Plantation, 147 Lively Lane, Troutman, $450,000, on March 9.

From Dependable Development, Inc. to True Homes, LLC, Lots 30, 58, 61 and 62 of Sutters Mill II, Troutman, $254,500, on March 9.

From Windstone Crossing, Inc. to L. Lamarche, Lot 16 of Windstone Crossing, 165 Windstone Drive, Troutman, $298,000, on March 9.

From R. Haynes to S. and J. Sanday, metes and bounds, 0.49 acre, 118 Spicewood Circle, Troutman, $250,000, on March 10.

From True Homes, LLC to J. Graves, Lot 11 of Sutters Mill II, Troutman, $360,000, on March 11.