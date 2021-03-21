Iredell County real estate transactions: March 7-13

The following deeds were filed in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from March 7-13. For more information regarding specific plots of land, visit www.co.iredell.nc.us/Departments/RegDeeds.
TOP FIVE
From CJAM Property Holdings, LLC to Riverside Cement Company, two tracts, 6.6 acres and 35.062 acres, Wilksboro Highway, Statesville and 1519 Wilkesboro Highway, Statesville, $3,800,000, on March 9.
From T. and J. Pelow to T. and J. Loveland, Lot 1140 of The Point, 178 Cape Cod Way, Mooresville, $2,328,000, on March 9.
From J. and M. Potter to T. and E. Tyler, Lot 473 of The Point, 106 Billinsgate Court, Mooresville, $1,595,000, on March 8.
From L. and L. and D. Abruzzesa to DHL Investments, LLC, Unit S-7 of Cove Key condominium building, 108 S. Cove Key Lane, Mooresville, $1,035,000, on March 10.
From C. McAuley/TR, The Charles M. McAuley and Claudyne W. McAuley Living Trust and C. McAuley/TR to E. Lomas, Lot 391 of The Point, 122 Wellfleet Lane, Mooresville, $1,000,000, on March 8.
DAVIDSON
From Peachtree Residential NC, LLC to J. and C. Schulz, Lot 169 of Anniston, 182 Walking Horse Trail, Davidson, $670,000, on March 9.
HARMONY
From Star Milling Company, Inc. to B. and A. Alexander, 26 acres +/- off Cranfill Road, Harmony, $126,500, on March 8.
From S. Jones, R. Franklin/AIF and C. and M. and M. and K. Parker to Harmony Oaks Farm, LLC, 111.695 acres, Countryside Road, Harmony, $518,500, on March 9.
MOORESVILLE
From J. and J. and J. Clark to G. Reis, G. Moreira Reis and L. Toney, Lot 80 of Kensington Village South, 110 Drury Lane, Mooresville, $277,500, on March 8.
From S. and D. Spath to P. and S. Arroyo, Lot 60 of Windward Pointe, 122 Regatta Lane, Mooresville, $115,000, on March 8.
From H. and T. Kruger to A. Carney, Lot 1 of Brookridge Shores, 109 Fulton Farms Lane, Mooresville, $394,000, on March 8.
From R. and A. and A. Regans to IH6 Property North Carolina, L.P., Lot 62 of Winbourne, 196 Markham Drive, Mooresville, $225,000, on March 8.
From B. and K. Kilby to D. Keck and R. Rising, (Lots 46-52), 157 Foursquare Road, Mooresville, $230,000, on March 8.
From C. and C. and M. and M. Cornelius to Edwards Timber Company, Inc., timber deed, 38 acres, 124 Bluefield Road, Mooresville, $76,000, on March 8.
From M. Abba/TR, Abba Revocable Trust and S. Mirzapour to D. and A. Burleson, Lot 184 of Water Oak at Lake Norman, 109 Kensington St., Mooresville, $252,000, on March 8.
From D.R. Horton, Inc. to J. and D. Lizarralde, Lot 287 of Atwater Landing, 344 Preston Road, Mooresville, $392,500, on March 8.
From J. and L. Eisele to J. and P. Jackson, (Lot 43), 148 Honeysuckle Lane, Mooresville, $650,000, on March 8.
From NVR, Inc. to B. Davis, Lot 89A of Langtree at Waterfront, 122 Lanyard Drive, Mooresville, $299,000, on March 8.
From J. and E. and E. Rice to Yamasa Co., Ltd., Lot 5 of The Hampshires, 147 English Hills Drive, Mooresville, $275,000, on March 8.
From C. Shao to Progress Charlotte, LLC, Lot 49 of Lochmere, 165 Matlen Drive, Mooresville, $295,000, on March 9.
From JSL Properties LLC to L. Jimenez, metes and bounds, 548 Faith Road, Mooresville, $50,000, on March 9.
From D. and T. Freeman to Opendoor Property Trust I, Lot 127 of Cedarcroft, 272 Indian Paint Brush Drive, Mooresville, $161,500, on March 9.
From Standard Pacific of the Carolinas, LLC to C. Page and K. Davis, Lot 39 of Byers Creek, 134 Dry Rivers Lane, Mooresville, $348,500, on March 9.
From Lemon Bowl Renovations LLC to C. and A. Caruana, metes and bounds, Lots 177 and 178 of Mallard Head Country Club, 310 Mallard Way, Mooresville, $552,000, on March 9.
From J. and K. Gill and K. McCaffery to Yamasa Co., Ltd., Lot 26 of Tall Oaks, 116 Kristens Court Drive, Mooresville, $238,000, on March 9.
From RTR Homes Inc. to 1424 W A LLC, 0.44 acre, metes and bounds, Lots 15 and 16 of Eastern Heights, 150 Elm St., Mooresville, $152,000, on March 10.
From G. Miller to Movin’ On Ventures, LLC, Lot 7 of Mooresville Mill Village, 210 E. Lowrance Ave., Mooresville, $55,500, on March 10.
From NVR, Inc. to W. Fairchild, Lot 88B of Langtree at Waterfront, Lanyard Drive, Mooresville, $273,500, on March 10.
From P. Reilly/Est, C. Reilly/Indvl & Exr, N. Reilly, B. and M. Costello, W. and H. and S. Reilly, S. and M. Martin, T. and D. and B. and K. Reilly, M. Reilly/TR and J. and C. and E. Scherer to M. and C. Dobish, Lot 147 of Commodore Peninsula, 316 Commodore Loop, Mooresville, $250,000, on March 10.
From T. and E. Campbell to R. and T. Frederick, Lot 39 of Edgemoor, 406 Fieldstone Road, Mooresville, $230,000, on March 10.
From D. and K. Small to O. Hernandez, A. Turrubiartez and V. Chavez, Lot 135 of Fremont Park, 180 Fremont Loop, Mooresville, $228,000, on March 10.
From Templeton Property, LLC to S. Flake, Lot 14 of Wilton Forest, Club Drive, Mooresville, $38,500, on March 10.
From R. and F. Shealey to W. and C. Gardner, Lot 71 of Shinnville Ridge, 110 Shinnville Ridge Lane, Mooresville, $479,000, on March 10.
From J. and S. Almond to K. and G. Surface, Lot 25 of Crystal Bay, 181 Crystal Circle, Mooresville, $725,000, on March 10.
From M/I Homes of Charlotte, LLC to L. Castro, L. Londono Castro and Y. Cedeno, Lot 117 of Heritage at Neel Ranch, 150 West Neel Ranch Road, Mooresville, $266,500, on March 11.
From M/I Homes of Charlotte, LLC to E. Galvin, Lot 161 of Heritage at Neel Ranch, 201 Caversham Drive, Mooresville, $313,000, on March 11.
From R. and B. Montambo to Opendoor Property J, LLC, Lot 34 of Lochmere, 107 Meandering Way Lane, Mooresville, $286,000, on March 11.
From D. and D. and D. Isaman to W. and D. Dolan, Lot 43 of Imperial Point, 105 Tamer Road, Mooresville, $405,000, on March 11.
From E. and E. Azarian to Colony Construction Inc., Lot 44 of Mooreland Estates, 229 Elysian Drive, Mooresville, $95,000, on March 11.
From B. and S. Whitehurst to A. and J. Reyes, Lot 40 of Edgewater, 185 Herons Gate Drive, Mooresville, $477,000, on March 11.
From D. Hallman to R. and B. Montambo, Lot 2 of Lake Norman Airpark, 119 Airplane Court, Mooresville, $515,000, on March 11.
From R. and K. Pawlowski to D. and C. Hazlehurst, Lot 76 of The Harbour, 258 Bay Harbour Road, Mooresville, $495,000, on March 11.
From Atwater Waterfront, LLC to Nest Homes, LLC, Lot 78 of Atwater Landing, 124 Preston Road, Mooresville, $280,000, on March 11.
From Bacon Development, LLC to D. and C. Phillips, Lot 2 of Lakeview Haven, 112 Direct Drive, Mooresville, $659,000, on March 11.
From Niblock Homes, LLC to M. Mayor, Lot 17 of Robinson Ridge, 142 Robinson Ridge Drive, Mooresville, $237,000, on March 11.
From S. and J. Gurley to A. Warren, metes and bounds, 0.917 acre, 1400 Shearers Road, Mooresville, $148,000, on March 11.
From LJC of Lake Norman, LLC to RJM Holdings, LLC, metes and bounds, River Highway, Mooresville, $340,000, on March 11.
From K. and K. Alexander and K. Sidak to A. Porter, Lot 22 of Mooresville Mill Village, 310 Short Ave., Mooresville, $181,500, on March 11.
From D. and Y. Larkin to R. Larkin/TR, D. Larkin/TR and The Larkin Living Trust, Lot 11 of Pineview, 451 Isle of Pines Road, Mooresville, $395,000, on March 12.
From J. and D. Midgett to W. Bergenson, Lot 4 of Serene Lake, 143 Jennymarie Road, Mooresville, $325,000, on March 12.
From B. and J. Conlon to M. Torti and B. Madera, Lot 57 of Edgewater Park, 184 Herons Gate Drive, Mooresville, $522,500, on March 12.
From B. Wilson to IH6 Property North Carolina, L.P., Lot 303 of Atwater Landing, 180 Atwater Landing Drive, Mooresville, $350,000, on March 12.
From Opendoor Property Trust I to J. Karmatz, Station 115 condominiums, 118 Steam Engine Drive, Unit 103, Mooresville, $117,000, on March 12.
From NVR, Inc. to A. Mroz, Lot 87C of Langtree at Waterfront, Lanyard Drive, Mooresville, $279,000, on March 13.
From Lennar Carolinas, LLC to Adjess Associates 20, LLC, Lot 10 of Gambill Forest, 129 Goodleigh Lane, Mooresville, $286,500, on March 12.
From D.R. Horton, Inc. to J. and J. Spoelstra, Lot 398 Atwater Landing, Mooresville, $412,500, on March 12.
From M. and A. Gordon to B. and B. Slack, Lot 6 of Shinnville Ridge, 139 Butler Drive, Mooresville, $500,000, on March 12.
From G. and C. Tortorelis to OP SPE TAP1, LLC, Lot 12 of Greencroft, 133 Zolder Lane, Mooresville, $245,000, on March 12.
From H. Mahmood and A. Reis to S. and D. Ward, Lot 1 of Bells Crossing, 183 S. San Agustin Drive, Mooresville, $470,000, on March 12.
From J. Dickinson and K. Flanigan to F. and S. Walker, 0.403 acre, Lots 6 and PT7 of Oakwood, 221 W. Stewart Ave., Mooresville, $335,000, on March 12.
From N. and A. Chamberlain to B. and N. Stokholm, Lot 24 of Robinson Woods, 480 Robinson Road, Mooresville, $545,000, on March 12.
From D.R. Horton, Inc. to K. and E. Gilot, Lot 399 of Atwater Landing, Mooresville, $392,000, on March 12.
From D.R. Horton, Inc. to J. and B. Conlon, Lot 255 of Atwater Landing, 187 Longleaf Drive, Mooresville, $380,500, on March 12.
From B. Alexander and S. Kowalke to G. and M. Grose, Lot 95 of Chesapeake Pointe, 382 Cove Creek Loop, Mooresville, $574,000, on March 12.
MOUNT ULLA
From D. and P. Loury to J. and S. Cardwell, W. Smith and J. York, tracts, 178 Willow Stone Lane, Mount Ulla, $520,000, on March 11.
STATESVILLE
From Craven & McDowell, P. Craven/PTNR and H. McDowell Jr./PTNR to Dixieland, Inc. Lot 61 of Ridgecrest, Grassy Meadow Lane, Statesville, $30,000, on March 8.
From Rockstar Capital Development Group, L.P. and Rockstar Capital Development Group, LP to Buller River Development Partners, LP, Lots 41-42 of River Heights subdivision, Statesville, $20,500, on March 8.
From S. Williamson/Indvl & Exr, D. Williamson/Est and D. Williamson/Est to L. Grady, Lot 7 of Flint Ridge, 361 Massey Deal Road, Statesville, $160,000, on March 8.
From A. Hedley, L. Shadley, N. Hedley and M. Shadley to C. and R. Farris, Lot 9 of Woodlawn, 523 Woodlawn Drive, Statesville, $46,000, on March 8.
From D. and M. Page to Imperial Concrete Inc., Lots 1-22 of W.H. Kimball Farm subdivision, Amity Hill Road, Statesville, $28,000, on March 8.
From True Homes, LLC to J. and D. Chapman, Lot 46 of Larkin, Statesville, $342,000, on March 8.
From C. Campbell/Exr, J. Spann/Est, H. Spann and A. and J. Skinner to S. Hinson, two tracts, 0.52 acre and 1.47 acres, Lots 51-56 of Woodside Park, 2229 Old Wilkesboro Road, Statesville, $155,000, on March 8.
From M. Lalumondier, M. McLendon, M. Greco, T. and S. Kenny and S. and M. and S. Lalumondier to C2C Ventures, LLC, 2.48 acres, James Farm Road, Statesville, $38,000, on March 8.
From L. Bollinger, M. Hines and G. and R. Meadows to J. and M. Cook, Lots 1 and 2 of Winterfield, Old Mountain Road, Statesville, $5,000, on March 8.
From D. and N. Murray to S. and S. Hager, Lot 2 of Brookmeade, .77 acre, 107 Brookmeade Drive, Statesville, $355,000, on March 8.
From TDL Properties, LLC to Slate Building Group, LLC, 0.23 acre, 201 Armfield St., Statesville, $25,500, on March 8.
From L. Langford Jr. to D. and E. LaCroix, Lot 10 of Barium Seasons Village, 180 Winter Flake Drive, Statesville, $362,000, on March 8.
From TDL Properties, LLC to Slate Building Group, LLC, 0.22 acre, 209 Armfield St., Statesville, $25,500, on March 8.
From D. Edwards, D. Pelliccio and M. Edwards to Investcar, LLC, metes and bounds,
Lot 39 of Mitchell College Foundation, Inc., 2609 Caroline St., Statesville, $124,000, on March 9.
From Investcar, LLC to RTR Homes Inc., Lot 39 Mitchell College Foundation, Inc., 2609 Caroline St., Statesville, $157,500, on March 9.
From J. Harmon/Est, S. Harmon/Exr, S. Harmon/Exr, S. Blankenship, C. Haller, A. Jenkins, C. Solsol, C. and A. and C. and G. and K. and K. and F. and K. Harmon and T. Jones to B. and A. Mahaffey, 4.0155 acres, 146 Wootie Drive, Statesville, $265,000, on March 9.
From ASU Capital, LLC to S. and C. Oby, Lots 51-52 of Diamond Hill, 825 Opal St., Statesville, $70,000, on March 9.
From Buildings, Inc. to N. Lee and M. Xiong, Lot 4 of Stones Edge, 129 Gemstone Drive, Statesville, $14,000, on March 9.
From T. and S. Powell, Forge Trust and IRA Services Trust Company to Green Arrow, Inc., 1/3 acre, Lots PT17 and PT18 of Bloomfield, 1120 Alexander St., Statesville, $54,000, on March 9.
From N. Ricketts to B. and C. Sharpe, Lot 33 of Camelot Acres, 3315 E. Broad St., Statesville, $200,000, on March 9.
From Jun Hong, LLC to R & L Riverfront, LLC, metes and bounds, 875 Opal St., Statesville, $119,000, on March 9.
From M. Neaves/Admr, The Estate of Mary Neaves Massey and M. Massey/Est to K. and D. Jones, Lot 17 of Bloomfield, 230 N. Oakland Ave., Statesville, $34,000, on March 9.
From K. and D. Jones to Investcar, LLC, Lot 17 of Bloomfield, 230 N. Oakland Ave., Statesville, $53,000, on March 9.
From J. and J. Hudson and Hudson Farms to Shaver Wood Products, Inc., timber deed, 10 acres, 170 Hudson Lane, Statesville, $18,000, on March 10.
From Zen Homes, LLC and C. and W. Allen to R. Dingley, Lots 82 and 83 of Diamond Hill, 904 Jost St., Statesville, $143,000, on March 10.
From Investcar, LLC to K. Fennig, Lot 17 of Bloomfield, 230 N. Oakland Ave., Statesville, $65,000, on March 10.
From F. and F. Lizotte to M. Carbajal and H. Cruz, Lot 178 of Forest Acres, 101 Big Forest Drive, Statesville, $13,500, on March 10.
From Agape Faith Church and Agape Faith Church, Inc. to Iglesia De Dios Peniel, Lots 1 and 2 of Agape Faith Church, Inc., 179 S. Shady Rest Road, Statesville, $275,000, on March 10.
From L. Mason to D. and H. Blethen, (Lot 10), 4096 Wilkesboro Highway, Statesville, $200,000, on March 10.
From B. and M. Newlin to N. and J. Harris, Lot 45 of Autumn Brook, 155 Autumn Mist Road, Statesville, $350,000, on March 10.
From A. and N. Hedley and L. and M. Shadley to Armfield Properties, LLC, Lot 15 of Statesville Land Development Company, 620 Armfield St., Statesville, $50,000, on March 10.
From R. and D. Meyer to T. Bridges, Lots 15 and 16 of Top of the Lake, Lake Top Lane, Statesville, $195,000, on March 10.
From B. and J. Bass to B. and J. and T. Bass, R. McCall and T. Miller, 2.289 acre, 368 Old Mountain Road, Statesville, $3,000, on March 10.
From CM and AE Properties, LLC to MMIT Group Fund 2020A, LLC, Lot 25 of Windemere Island, 302 Windemere Isle Road, Statesville, $350,000, on March 10.
From True Homes, LLC to M. Ahern, Lot 27 of Larkin Phase 6B, Statesville, $275,500, on March 11.
From H. and H. and T. and T. Little to A. and K. Barnett, Lot 69 of Three Oaks, 117 Grace Lynn Drive, Statesville, $305,000, on March 11.
From J. and R. Brannon to A. and J. Lisuzzo, Lot 30 of Larkin Golf Club, 137 Margo Lane, Statesville, $325,000, on March 11.
From S. and P. Taggett to Aerohead, Incorporated, Lot 8 Cypress Acres Lane, Statesville, $19,000, on March 11.
From True Homes, LLC to J. Virella, Lot 283 of Hidden Lakes, Statesville, $239,500, on March 11.
From T. and E. Potts and D. and R. Shew to T. and S. Benfield, 3 acres, Old Mountain Road, Statesville, $13,000, on March 11.
From Buller River Development Partners, LP to S. Jeong/TR, Sarah Jeong Living Trust, D. Farnworth/TR and Don Farnworth Living Trust, Lot 8 of Jan Joy Acres, 2212 Beauty St., Statesville, $203,000, on March 11.
From A. Hill to D. Mitchell, Lot 21 of Ashley Park, 206 Fieldstone Circle, Statesville, $154,000, on March 11.
From G. and B. Huntley, E. and B. Johnson and C. and R. and A. Huntley to M. and R. Beachy, Lots PT 29 of Bank Heights, metes and bounds, 923 Knox Ave., Statesville, $35,000, on March 12.
From D. and D. and F. Rives to A. Hill, Lot 80 of Westover, 3510 Flint Drive, Statesville, $145,000, on March 12.
From True Homes, LLC to L. and T. Starkey, Lot 26 of Larkin, Statesville, $277,500, on March 12.
From D. Rokes to J. Potts, Lot 30 of Shannon Acres, 441 Augusta Drive, Statesville, $70,500, on March 12.
From Equity Trust Company, Sterling Trust Company/Cust and R. Parker to E. Blackburn, metes and bounds, Lot PT5 of Bloomfield, 231 N. Lackey St., Statesville, $125,000, on March 12.
From J. and J. and B. Hope to R. and M. Lippard, (Lots 1 and 2), 185 River Run Road, Statesville and 3.93 acres, River Run Road, Statesville, $386,000, on March 12.
From L. Robinson, Jr. to M. Faulkner, metes and bounds, 0.810 acre, 703 Westminster Drive, Statesville, $224,000, on March 12.
TROUTMAN
From True Homes, LLC to A. Gover, Lot 14 of Sutters Mill, Troutman, $257,500, on March 8.
From Troutman Bowman, LLC to NVR, Inc. Lots 5 and 167-169 of Weather’s Creek subdivision, Troutman, $314,000, on March 8.
From EAEA, LLC to A. and J. Porcello, Lot 11 of Twinn Coves on Morrison Plantation, 147 Lively Lane, Troutman, $450,000, on March 9.
From Dependable Development, Inc. to True Homes, LLC, Lots 30, 58, 61 and 62 of Sutters Mill II, Troutman, $254,500, on March 9.
From Windstone Crossing, Inc. to L. Lamarche, Lot 16 of Windstone Crossing, 165 Windstone Drive, Troutman, $298,000, on March 9.
From R. Haynes to S. and J. Sanday, metes and bounds, 0.49 acre, 118 Spicewood Circle, Troutman, $250,000, on March 10.
From True Homes, LLC to J. Graves, Lot 11 of Sutters Mill II, Troutman, $360,000, on March 11.
From True Homes, LLC to C. and B. Finley, Lot 12 of Sutters Mill II, Troutman, $315,000, on March 12.
From B. and B. and E. and E. Austin to C. and A. Burgess, 0.495 acre, 518 S. Main St., Troutman, $52,000, on March 12.
From K. Mangrum to C. Swain, Lot 8 of American Thread Company, 327 Field Drive, Troutman, $105,000, on March 12.
From True Homes, LLC to T. and D. Gresham, Lot 71 of Sutters Mill, 179 Sutters Mill Drive, Troutman, $300,000, on March 12.
From W. Burden/Indvl & AIF and L. Burden to E. Martin, (Lots 9-12), 452 Patterson St., Troutman, $185,000, on March 12.
From W. and A. Jackson to D. and K. Small, Lot 12 of Aberdeen Village, 126 Aberdeen Drive, Troutman, $265,000, on March 12.