Iredell County real estate transactions: May 1-7

The following deeds were filed in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from May 1-7. For more information regarding specific plots of land, visit www.co.iredell.nc.us/Departments/RegDeeds.

TOP FIVE

From Pruitt Development Corporation to JMS Mooresville 2 LLC, (Lot 1), 142 Stutts Road, Mooresville, $17,108,000, on May 5.

From GMF Brawley School Road, LLC to JMS Mooresville LLC, 2.047 acres, Lot 4 of Mayhew Promenade, 1110 Brawley School Road, Mooresville, $12,250,000, on May 5.

From B. and B. and B. Sigmon to Westmoreland Development Partners, LLC, metes and bounds, 112.6 acres Westmoreland Road, Troutman, $2,352,000, on May 2.

From Wilson Properties Limited Partnership I, RLLLP, Wilson Properties Limited Partnership I, Wilson Properties Limited Partnership, T. Wilson/TR, Thomas L. Wilson Revocable Trust/PTNR, and J. Wilson/PTNR to JLR Maple Tree Holdings, LLC, 3.391 acres, 181 Walker Road, Statesville, $1,950,000, on May 6.

From J. and J. and M. and M. Bailey to B. Hoke/TR, M. Norton/TR and Hoke-Norton Family Trust, Lot 7 of Pinnacle Shores, 127 Sienna Lane, Mooresville, $1,600,500, on May 2.

CLEVELAND

From D. and K. and K. Dorman to D. Cambria, Lot 14 of Fairhaven, 185 Fairhaven Lane, Cleveland, $9,000, on May 3.

From J. and J. Smith to J. Smith, Lot 70 of Willow Ridge, 136 Morcroft Lane, Cleveland, $60,000, on May 4.

DAVIDSON

From W. and M. and M. Sparenberg to D. Yackeren, Lot 163 of Anniston, 112 Overlook Ridge Lane, Davidson, $1,050,000, on May 4.

HARMONY

From J. Haden, J. and J. Truslow, P. and B. and T. Clanton, S. and S. Bolden and M. and S. Clanton to R. Lindmark, Lot 18 of Jericho Ridge, 123 Damron Lane, Harmony, $17,000, on May 2.

From E. and A. Gaither to A. and A. St. John, two tracts, 124 and 128 E. Memorial Highway, Harmony, $242,000, on May 4.

From K. and K. Campbell to L. and H. Breon, metes and bounds, 16.7 acres +/-, Cranfill Road, Harmony, $210,000, on May 6.

MOORESVILLE

From S. Nicholson, A. Ray/Indvl & Admr, L. Hager/Est and J. Ray to P. and S. Bailey, two tracts, metes and bounds, 115 and 117 Nance Farm Road, Mooresville, $85,000, on May 2.

From Opendoor Property Trust I to SFR JV-2 Property LLC, Lot 53 of Brantley Place, 119 Brantley Place Drive, Mooresville, $374,000, on May 2.

From L. Corriher to I. and J. Wakim, Lot 59 of Cascade Rayon Mills, 668 Brookwood Drive, Mooresville, $218,000, on May 2.

From F. and D. Banzhof to E. and S. Barish, Lot 7 of Monterey Landing, 111 Monterey Drive, Mooresville, $550,000, on May 2.

From G. and J. Tolbert to J. and T. Rodriguez, Lot 31 of Fernleaf, 712 Kenway Loop, Mooresville, $635,000, on May 2.

From K. and K. Vernlin to S. and K. Cobb, Lot 110 of Harris Village, 177 Elizabeth Hearth Road, Mooresville, $485,000, on May 2.

From M. and M. and R. and R. Fortin to M. and K. Pires, Lot 40 of The Harbour, 152 Sunrise Circle, Mooresville, $1,450,000, on May 2.

From S. Johnson to M. Burgess and K. Jackson, Lot 351 of Atwater Landing, 143 Cherry Birch St., Mooresville, $470,000, on May 2.

From A. and A. and C. and C. Mehall to SN North Carolina II, LLC, Lot 306 of Linwood Farms, 114 Lacona Trace, Mooresville, $440,000, on May 2.

From D. King and W. and W. Allison to M. Nagengast and D. Bergamotto, Lot 187 of Byers Creek, 128 Creekside Crossing Lane, Mooresville, $442,000, on May 2.

From G. and M. and M. Schmidt to J. Ye and Q. Sun, Lot 194 of Atwater Landing, 132 Longleaf Drive, Mooresville, $535,000, on May 2.

From J. Nelson and I. Pearson to D. Roberg and S. and L. and L. Higgins, Lot 37 of Windsor Woods, 121 Drawbridge Court, Mooresville, $400,000, on May 2.

From K. and A. Royster to N. Russell, 0.77 acre, 622 W. Wilson Ave., Mooresville, $210,000, on May 3.

From S. and M. Boudreaux to Opendoor Property Trust I, Lot 10 of Mills Pond, 104 Mills Valley Drive, Mooresville, $318,500, on May 3.

From J. and J. and N. Billings to M. Allen/TR, F. Franklin III/TR, Family Trust and D. Allen, (Lot 88), 359 Riverwood Road, Mooresville, $915,000, on May 3.

From E. Johnson Jr. and T. Johnson/Agt to M. Campbell, Lot 19 of Ashley Woods, 139 Knight N Gail Drive, Mooresville, $201,500, on May 3.

From R. and S. Latterell to E. and S. Colonna, Lot 33 of Wyndham Shores, 149 Kilborne Road, Mooresville, $500,000, on May 3.

From E. Manning to M. and M. and M. Nielsen, Lot 77 of Briargate, 118 Toxaway St., Mooresville, $440,000, on May 3.

From Opendoor Property J LLC to P. and B. Wolf, Lot 51 of Johnson Manor, 108 Boxtail Way, Mooresville, $383,000, on May 4.

From J. and M. Gross to A. and H. Delargy, 2.637 acres, 287 Mackwood Road, Mooresville, $245,000 on May 3.

From B. and T. Flowe to SN North Carolina II, LLC, Lot 48 of Glynwater, 107 Misty Arbor Lane, Mooresville, $430,000, on May 4.

From K. Rose and L. Brosseau to D. and F. Medina, Lot 68 of Meeting Street Townhomes at Morrison Plantation, 115 Quarter Lane, Mooresville, $275,000, on May 4.

From J. Robinson to E. Cappelmann, Lot 30 of Emerald Green Townhomes, 192 Aztec Circle, Mooresville, $342,000, on May 4.

From Nest Homes, LLC to M. and J. Tonzola, Lots 5 and 5A of Collins Grove, 122 Collins Grove Court, Mooresville, $534,000, on May 4.

From M. and M. Norton to K. Schindler, Lot 1012 of Woodburn Crossing, 121 Marakery Road, Mooresville, $245,000, on May 4.

From J. Lee to D. and S. Szabo, Lot 29 of Diamondhead, 122 Sapphire Drive, Mooresville, $665,000, on May 4.

From C. Mervart to A. and A. Schupansky, Lot 38 of Creekwood Village, 117 Duval Court, Mooresville, $355,500, on May 4.

From Zillow Homes Property Trust to A. Kopaska, Lot 71 of Linwood Farms, 116 Bushnell Place, Mooresville, $505,000, on May 4.

From H. and H. and A. Lutz to J. Ross, Lot 186 of Heritage at Neel Ranch, 192 Willow Valley Drive, Mooresville, $410,000, on May 4.

From D. and L. Skidmore to A. and J. Goldstein, Lot 22 of Lakeview Shores, 265 Lakeshore Drive, Mooresville, $580,000, on May 4.

From J. Harris to J. Diaz, Lot 83 of Cypress Landing Townhomes, 128 Cypress Landing Drive, Mooresville, $330,000, on May 4.

From R. and S. Ellis to BAF 3, LLC, Lot 65 of Foxmoor, 100 Tara Lynn Court, Mooresville, $266,000, on May 4.

From M. and D. Hughes to N. and K. Flanigan, Lot 17 of Lake View Heights, 120 Barton Place, Mooresville, $554,000, on May 4.

From Spands 302 Pier 33, LLC to L. Floyd, tract one, Unit 302 Pier 33 Condos, Mooresville, $389,000, on May 4.

From J. and J. and K. and K. Gomola to D. and J. Strobalakos, Lot 1 of Cedars Edge, 104 Jess Court, Mooresville, $645,000, on May 4.

From D. and D and D. Burnworth to B. and A. Hickman, Lake Lot 1102A of Cowans Ford Development, 578 Normandy Road, Mooresville, $1,495,000, on May 4.

From K. and K. Novak to C. Lapre, Lot 129 of Meeting Street Townhomes at Morrison Plantation Phase 3, 105 Chawton Lane, Mooresville, $293,000, on May 4.

From D. and D. and T. Chance to D. Martinez and L. Felix, 1.3444 acres, (Lot 2), 1107 Locust St., Mooresville, $35,000, on May 5.

From HPA Borrower 2018-1 MS LLC and SFR Borrower 2021-2 LLC to G. and L. Reese, Lot 12 of The Meadows at Reed Creek, 144 Meadow Pond Lane, Mooresville, $290,500, on May 5.

From T. and T. and P. and P. and P. Williams to Constance Holdings LLC, (Lot 22), 383 Yacht Road, Mooresville, $829,000, on May 5.

From L. Scafidi and T. Oliphant to D. and J. Smith, Unit 3 of Sherman Oaks Townhomes, 109 Sherman Oaks Lane, Mooresville, $225,000, on May 5.

From Sunset Homes LLC and Sunset Homes, LLC to K. and R. Slifka, Lot 34 of Shepherds Bluff, 135 Sheep Path Drive, Mooresville, $533,000, on May 5.

From Helmsman Homes to BPREP SFR Owner, LLC, Lot 5 of Lutz Place, 304 Lutz Ave., Mooresville, $345,000, on May 5.

From R11 Company, LLC to Hinckley Gauvain, LLC, ¼ acre, 436 W. McLelland Ave., Mooresville, $75,000, on May 5.

From J. Sellers to L. Sellers and A. Dunbar, two tracts, Lot 18 of Lakeview Shores and 0.30 acre, 117 Viewpoint Lane, Mooresville, $290,500, on May 5.

From K. and J. Haire to T. and B. Flowe, Lot 208 of Pecan Hills, 120 Chollywood Drive, Mooresville, $445,500, on May 5.

From Z. and Z. and D. Hathaway to L. and N. Durham, Lot 1 of The Village on Park, 103 Ivy Creek Lane, Mooresville, $475,000, on May 5.

From R. and R. and L. Krausz to J. and K. Haire, Lot 64 of Walden Ridge, 119 Walden Drive, Mooresville, $635,000, on May 5.

From J. and J. and C. Hatcher to M. Stark, metes and bounds, 228 E. Wilson Ave., Mooresville, $141,000, on May 5.

From Opendoor Property C LLC to S. Beltran, Lot 79 of Harris Crossing, 117 Richland Lane, Mooresville, $355,000, on May 5.

From Taltic Properties, LLC to T. Cordes and E. Baltich, Lot 30 of The Meadows at Reed Creek, 142 Red Tip Lane, Mooresville, $367,000, on May 5.

From P. and P. and D. McDaniel to SFR Investments V Borrower 1, LLC, Lot 76 of Foxmoor, 867 Rebecca Jane Drive, Mooresville, $345,000, on May 6.

From NH Landholdings, LLC to Nest Homes, LLC, Lot 24 of Creek Stone, 234 Country Lake Drive, Mooresville, $74,000, on May 6.

From J. and B. Yeagley to J. Spragins, Lot 76 of Mills Pond, 111 Waderich Lane, Mooresville, $305,000, on May 6.

From S. and S. and M. and M. Marks to B. and S. Chrysler, two tracts, Lot 6 and .5 acre, 129 Live Oak Lane, Mooresville, $854,500, on May 6.

From D. and M. and M. Hackett to Department of Transportation, metes and bounds, Lot 2 of Windsor Woods, 107 Shining Armor Court, Mooresville, $25,000, on May 6.

From The Muriel Virginia Blair Glover Irrevocable Trust, E. Grimes/TR and E. Grimes/TR to E & M Limited Partnership, (Lot 256), 277 Hermance Lane, Mooresville, $1,585,000, on May 6.

From The Muriel Virginia Blair Glover Irrevocable Trust, E. Grimes/TR & Exr, E. Grimes/TR & Exr, M. Glover and V. Glover/Est to E & M Limited Partnership, metes and bounds, Hermance Lane, Mooresville, $15,000, on May 6.

From J. and J. and A. and A. Burris to K. and J. Frank, (Lot 26), 131 Lakefront Drive, Mooresville, $536,000, on May 6.

From J. and S. Waddell to M. and T. Lekawa, Lot 129 of Franklin Grove, 683 Franklin Grove Drive, Mooresville, $525,000, on May 6.

From M. and K. Baum to D. Hardy, Station 115 Condominiums, Unit 103, 128 Locomotive Lane, Mooresville, $197,000, on May 6.

From J. Fenlason to C. Sauerbrey, 1.54 acres, 234 Templeton Road, Mooresville, $365,000, on May 6.

From A. Mangini to H. Sylo and B. Stewart, Lot 12 of Lakeview Shores, 149 Lakeshore Drive, Mooresville, $716,000, on May 6.

OLIN

From L. Davis and M. and M. Allen to R. Wright and L. Reist, Lot 15 of Holly Ridge, 191 Ashford Drive, Olin, $235,000, on May 5.

From J. Rogers to Ragland Holdings, LLC, 1.620 acres, 105 Waggy Tails Lane, Olin, $215,000, on May 5.

STATESVILLE

From R. and R. Creedmore to R. Creedmore, B. Williams, N. Creedmore, B. Vinson and J. Frederick, (Lots 21-25), 495 and 501 Turnersburg Highway, Statesville, $8,000, on May 2.

From WJH LLC to Hudson SFR Property Holdings III, LLC, Lot 104 of Ridgecrest, 135 Mountain Crest Drive, Statesville, $191,500, on May 2.

From S. and R. Settlemyer to P. Moore, 1.984 acres, Eufola Road, Statesville, $10,000, on May 2.

From H. and S. Sampsel and J. and K. Best to Boma Vacation Rentals, LLC, three tracts, metes and bounds, 235, 237 and 322 Brevard St., Statesville, and 324 Stockton St., Statesville, $300,000, on May 2.

From True Homes, LLC to P. Gandy Jr. Lot 74 of Larkin, 121 Divot Lane, Statesville, $468,000, on May 2.

From Third Creek Eagle, LLC to City of Statesville, 1990 Salisbury Highway, Statesville, $5,000, on May 2.

From D. and D. and S. and S. Trivneti to C. Hill, metes and bounds, 720 N. Miller Ave., Statesville, $140,000, on May 2.

From Red Pill Partners, LLC to MCH SFR NC Owner 3 LP, Lot 106 of Fox Den, 110 Tenth Green Court, Statesville, $433,000, on May 3.

From Albertelli Law Partners North Carolina, P.A./TR and W. and R. Jones to YL Properties LLC, 1-1/2 acres, 339 Monticello Road, Statesville, $105,000 on May 3.

From J. and J. and M. and M. Tolle to N. and C. White, (Lot 18), Bostian Lake Road, Statesville, $3,500, on May 3.

From R. and M. and F. Hall to Imperial Home Offer, LLC, Lot 30 of Jan-Joy Acres, 228 Ivy Run Court, Statesville, $91,000, on May 3.

From D. and D. and K. and K. Padgett to D. Jennings, Lot 48 of Bellwood, Katie Lane, Statesville, $18,000, on May 3.

From T. Watts and D. Dennington to SFR JV-2 Property LLC, Lot 64 of Tara’s Trace, 2262 Taras Trace Drive, Statesville, $362,500, on May 3.

From Steve W. Caldwell Construction LLC to Livewirexperts, LLC, three tracts, Lots 6, 10 and 25 of Forest Creek, 125 and 150 Forest Creek Drive, Statesville, $55,000, on May 3.

From Homes 2 Cash Now LLC and Homes2CashNow, LLC to AO Propco 2 LP, Lot 31 of Westover Reavis Tsumas addition, 712 Winterfield Road, Statesville, $149,000, on May 3.

From W. and W. and D. Etnoyer to R. White IV, Lot 93 of Spring Forest, 134 Spring Forest Drive, Statesville, $480,000, on May 3.

From D. and D. and N. and N. Currier to J. and J. Miles, Lot 45 of Spring Forest, 133 Howard Pond Loop, Statesville, $420,000, on May 3.

From Opendoor Property Trust I to A. Metsch, Lot 12 of Lakewood Estates, 113 Delight Loop, Statesville, $205,000, on May 3.

From T. and M. and M. Stone to Lakeshore Development Company, four tracts, 520 Hickory Ave., Statesville, 509 High Point Ave., Statesville, 1608 Scott Road, Statesville, and 1529 Wilson Lee Boulevard, Statesville, $290,000, on May 3.

From S. Fecho and J. and J. Moray to SFR JV-2 Property LLC, Lot 19 of Mulberry Street Commons, 536 N. Mulberry St., Statesville, $319,500, on May 3.

From C. Burlinson/Indvl & Admr, C. Burlinson/Indvl & Admr and J. Burlinson/Est to J. and J. Talton, metes and bounds, Miller Farm Road, Statesville, $310,000, on May 3.

From F. and F. Godbey and R. and A. Roll to Department of Transportation, metes and bounds, 387 Turnersburg Highway, Statesville, $30,000, on May 4.

From W. and W. and N. and N. DeGroot to Rayna Properties LLC, Lot 140 of Olde Statesville, 120 Altondale Drive, Statesville, $348,000, on May 4.

From M. and M. Janow to R. and C. Duran, Lot 106 of Harbor Watch, North Harbor Watch Drive, Statesville, $510,000, on May 4.

From IRA Services Trust Company to Dixon Home Collection, LLC, (Lots 76 and 159), 1809 5th St., Statesville, $59,000, on May 4.

From D. Eyrich, D. and S. Williams and D. and L. Broome to A. and T. Ober, Lot 133 of Forest Acres, 165 Arbor Drive, Statesville, $15,000, on May 4.

From Substitute Trustee Services, Inc,.TR and R. Biddle to C. Moose, three tracts, Monroe Street, Statesville and Jackson Street, Statesville, $193,000, on May 4.

From B. and C. Long and C. Edmonson to A. and L. Warchol, Lot 33 of Wheatfield, 117 Logan Ridge Drive, Statesville, $405,000, on May 4.

From L. R. Wooten Building Co., Inc. to Fulfilled Hope Investments, LLC, 3.566 acres, vacant lot on Phoenix Street, Statesville, $110,000, on May 4.

From Agape Faith Church to True Vine Ministries, Inc., metes and bounds, 188 S. Shady Rest Road, Statesville, $375,000, on May 4.

From Hedley Homes, Inc. to Carolina Total Homes, LLC, Lot 56 of Rolling Hills, 1215 Suncrest Ave., Statesville, $25,000, on May 4.

From L. Stamper to C. and I. Graham, Lots PT47-49 of Park Grove, 702 Woods Drive, Statesville, $150,000, on May 4

From M. and M. Guerin to R. and J. Lyon, Lot 25 of The Highlands at Lake Norman, 114 Stone Harbor Court, Statesville, $200,000, on May 4.

From OP SPE TPA1, LLC to S. Bell, Lot 5 of Bloomfield, 406 N. Lackey St., Statesville, $194,000, on May 4.

From B. Silver to A. Smith, Lot 28 of Sherwood Forest, 134 Robinhood Loop, Statesville, $208,000, on May 4.

From J. and L. Miles to L. Bowers, two tracts, 0.666 acre and metes and bounds, 2215 Mocksville Highway, Statesville, $175,000, on May 4.

From R. and S. Griffith to J. and L. Miles, 6.078 acres, 177 Battle Road, Statesville, $475,000, on May 4.

From W. Southard/Indvl & Exr, R. Pearce/Est and M. Southard to C. Elder, two tracts, metes and bounds, 115 Saint Jill Circle, Statesville, $200,000, on May 4.

From B. Corado and A. Claribel to Castillo Investments, LLC, Lot 32 of Greencrest, 527 Central Drive, Statesville, $7,000, on May 4.

From M. and E. and E. Monk to D. Lemus, Lot4 of River Run II, 118 River Bank Road, Statesville, $10,000 on May 5.

From Rayna Properties LLC to FKH SFR Propco J, L.P., Lot 54 of Hidden Lakes, 165 Jobe Drive, Statesville, $420,000, on May 5.

From A. Deloach, A and A. Lewis and M. Deloach to K. Finan, Lot 11 of Ashley Park, 205 Fieldstone Circle, Statesville, $197,000, on May 5.

From S. and S. Sloan to Sharpesburg Investment, Inc., Lot 29 of Deercroft at Granville Grant, 115 Doe Trail Lane, Statesville, $230,000, on May 5.

From Sharpesburg Investments, Inc. to SFR Javelin Borrower L.P., Lot 29 of Deercroft at Granville Grant, 115 Doe Trail Lane, Statesville, $293,500, on May 5.

From D. Ashcraft to T. Sisengrath and S. Yang, Lot 20 of Green Acres, 310 Dillon Drive, Statesville, $130,000, on May 5.

From V. Garnett to CMH Homes, Inc. (Lot 38), 413 Twin Oaks Road, Statesville, $11,500, on May 5.

From S. Galvis to SFR JV-2 Property LLC, Lot 44 of Olde Statesville, 127 Coddington Lane, Statesville, $380,000, on May 6.

From M. Koenig to C. and A. Blankenship, tract 8 of River Rock Farms, TBD Lookout Dam Road, Statesville, $25,000, on May 6.

From R. and R. and D. Harrington to Better Path Homes, LLC, metes and bounds, 620 Poplar St., Statesville, $21,500, on May 6.

From K. and C. Crump to E. and N. Lee, Lots 96 and 97 of River Oaks Landing, 112 Perch Court, Statesville, $44,000, on May 6.

From K. and K. and K. and K. Bair to D. Clay, Lot 16 of Castlegate, 172 Staffordshire Drive, Statesville, $340,000, on May 6.

From M. and C. Richon to K. Patel, (Lot 1), 108 Country Drive, Statesville, $40,000, on May 6.

From K. and K. and C. and C. Crump to T. and M. Stilwell, Lot 52 of River Oaks Landings, 103 Dockside Lane, Statesville, $140,000, on May 6.

From A. Gross to D. and L. Freeman, Lot 25A of Windforest, 207 Wind Forest Drive, Statesville, $11,500, on May 6.

From Opendoor Property Trust I to D. Brandstetter, Lot 79 of Berkshire Hills, 603 Berkshire Drive, Statesville, $310,000, on May 6.

From Jalasco, Inc. and Jalasco Incorporated to K. and C. Crump, Lots 80 and 81 of River Oaks Landing, 117 and 121 Starboard Lane, Statesville, $42,000, on May 6.

From Eastwood Construction Partners, LLC, Eastwood Construction, Eastwood Construction, LLC and Eastwood Homes to G. Taylor, Lot 26 of Pine Forest, 151 Planters Drive, Statesville, $495,000, on May 6.

From Land Air Group, Inc. to True Homes, LLC, multiple lots and parcels, Martha’s Ridge, Statesville, $876,000, on May 6.

From Fountain Wealth Associates, LLC to N. Nguyen/TR, J. Diamond/TR and Diamond Nguyen Family Trust, metes and bounds, Lot PT9 of Statesville Development Co., 1222 5th St., Statesville, $54,000, on May 6.

From J. and C. Brewer to A. and C. Stephens, 10.004 acres, Friendship Road, Statesville, $70,000, on May 6.

STONY POINT

From R. and B. Ikard to C. Hernandez, Lot 18 of Riverwalk, 261 Rivercliff Drive, Stony Point, $15,000, on May 2.

TROUTMAN

From Adams Homes AEC, LLC to S. and C. Corrigan, Lot 36 of Sanders Ridge, 203 Sugar Hill Road, Troutman, $413,000, on May 2.

From Adams Homes AEC, LLC to W. and P. Andreotti, Lot 110 of Sanders Ridge, 116 Sugar Hill Road, Troutman, $423,000, on May 2.

From J. and J. and K. Morrison to M. and S. Sharpe, Lot 22 of Holly Branch, 121 Holly Branch Lane, Troutman, $775,000, on May 2.

From Adams Homes AEC, LLC to E. and D. Toro, Lot 98 of Sanders Ridge, 164 Sugar Hill Road, Troutman, $343,000, on May 2.

From SKLG Investments, LLC to J. and W. Shelter, Lot 232 of Inglewood, 109 Downing St., Troutman, $227,500, on May 3.

From M. and M. Castellanos, M. Carranza Castellanos and N. Castellanos to D. and T. Reed, Lot 60 of Palomino Park, 141 Sorrel Lane, Troutman, $187,000, on May 3.

From Troutman Bowman, LLC to NVR, Inc., Lot 19 of Weathers Creek, 110 Browband St., Troutman, $80,500, on May 4.

From NVR, Inc. to J. and C. Burns, Lot 15 of Weathers Creek, 115 Crownpiece St., Troutman, $352,500, on May 4.

From NVR, Inc to S. Nithyanandham, Lot 137 of Weathers Creek, 116 Crownpiece Street, Troutman, $305,000, on May 4.

From Troutman Bowman, LLC to NVR, Inc., Lots 52 and 199 of Weathers Creek, Troutman, $160,500, on May 4.

From E. and D. Toro to USCMF SN NC A, LLC, Lot 144 of Sutter’s Mill, 156 Fesperman Circle, Troutman, $445,000, on May 5.

From D. Thompson, L. Thompson/Indvl & AIF, L. Thompson/Indvl & AIF, J. Goforth, C. and E. and C. Thompson, S. Thorn and A. Thompson to Speedway LLC, Lot 5 of Troutman Towne Center, Troutman, $400,000, on May 6.

From True Homes, LLC to M. Bachman and S. Lineman, Lot 75 of Sutters Mill, 103 Fairfield Drive, Troutman, $358,500, on May 6.

From Troutman Bowman, LLC to NVR, Inc. Lot 201 of Weathers Creek, Troutman, $80,500, on May 6.

From A. and C. Phillips to J. and S. Krajack, 1 acre, Charlotte Highway, Troutman, $295,000, on May 6.

UNION GROVE

From M. and M. and K. Somers, L. and L. Puryear, G. and G. and G. Childers and J. and C. and C. Lunsford to B&C Timbers, LLC and G&G Forest Products, 4.338 acres, tract 1, TBD West Memorial Highway, Union Grove, $100,000, on May 2.

From M. and M. and K. Somers, L. and L. Puryear, G. and G. Childers and J. and C. and C. Lunsford to B&C Timbers, LLC and G&G Forest Products, 24.322 acres, TBD West Memorial Highway, Union Grove, $600,000, on May 2.