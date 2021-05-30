Iredell County real estate transactions: May 16-20

The following deeds were filed in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from May 16-20. For more information regarding specific plots of land, visit www.co.iredell.nc.us/Departments/RegDeeds.
TOP FIVE
From D. and T. Deal to B. and D. Dennis, Lot 35 of Pine Isle, 171 Waterford Drive, Mooresville, $2,300,000, on May 19.
From MSMC Holdings, LLC to Cambridge Ventures, LLC, Lot 16 of Mooresville Gateway, 109 Professional Park Drive, Mooresville, $1,825,000, on May 18.
From M. and L. McCuen to H. and M. Desai, Lot 2 of George Church, 114 Hickory Hill Road, Mooresville, $1,700,000, on May 17.
From J. and T. Boone to M. Laun and D. Petruska, Lot 53 of Sisters Cove, 114 Twin Sisters Lane, Mooresville, $1,402,000, on May 20.
From M. and M. Sabbagh to S. Arnold, (Lot 97), 441 Barber Loop, Mooresville, $1,350,000, on May 19.
HARMONY
From J. Smith to R. and C. Mitzel, 1.988 acres, 718 Powell Bridge Road, Harmony, $250,500, on May 19.
From C. Sarcona and C. Hafford to Renovated Homes, LLC, Lot 3 of Rimrock Estates, 105 Stagecrest Drive, Harmony, $82,500, on May 19.
From M. and S. Wallace to J. Bustle, .231 acre, more or less, Ivydale Road, Harmony, $2,000, on May 19.
From L. and J. Williard, L. Johnson/Exr, L. Johnson/Exr, K. Smith/Est, C. Smith/Indvl & Exr, C. Smith/Indvl & Exr and N. and A. and A. Smith to D. and C. Parham, 30.679 acres, tract Abbeydale Road and Powell Bridge Road, Harmony, $100,000, on May 20.
From J. and J. and J. Wells to R. Mayer, Lot 41 of Bethel Park, 113 Wells Lane, Harmony, $26,000, on May 20.
From C. Blanton to A. Reyes and A. Chavez, 1.452 acres, 181 Reavis Road, Harmony, $119,500, on May 20.
MOORESVILLE
From D.R. Horton, Inc. to C. Forrest, Lot 84 of Meadows at Coddle Creek, Mooresville, $312,000, on May 17.
From R. Lundquist to BAF 3, LLC, Lot 12 of Harbor View, 116 Whimbrel Lane, Mooresville, $334,500, on May 17.
From D.R. Horton, Inc. to S. Schumacher, Lot 245 of Meadows at Coddle Creek, 128 Cup Chase Drive, Mooresville, $340,500, on May 17.
From D.R. Horton, Inc. to L. Vang, V. Nguyen and L. Tran, Lot 112 of Meadows at Coddle Creek, Mooresville, $327,500, on May 17.
From L. and J. Cripe to D. and A. Bhingradia, Lot 134 of Bells Crossing, 256 S. San Agustin Drive, Mooresville, $558,000, on May 17.
From E. Duncan and J. Gumaer to D. and A. Jones, Lot 21 of Oaks on Main, 131 Cole Drive, Mooresville, $350,000, on May 17.
From C. and C. White to L. and S. Chronister, Lot 114 of Bells Crossing, 134 Abbeville Lane, Mooresville, $620,000, on May 17.
From R. and A. Brecher to A. and M. Patrick, Lot 9 of Cherry Grove, 153 Laurel Glen Drive, Mooresville, $450,000, on May 17.
From C. McCord to J. and B. Gularson, Lot 722 of The Point, 130 Rehoboth Lane, Mooresville, $1,297,000, on May 17.
From NC Property LLC to J. Onekhena, Lot 65 of Baycrossing, 220 Bay Crossing Drive, Mooresville, $659,000, on May 17.
From E. and J. Whitehead to D. Howell, Lot 71 of Windward Pointe, 103 Regatta Lane, Mooresville, $170,000, on May 17.
From M. and Y. Mayo to J. and K. Petritz, Lot 163 of Linwood Farms, 143 Heywatchis Drive, Mooresville, $453,000, on May 17.
From STDC1, LLC to Race City Select Holdings, LLC, Late Apex Storage Condominium, Unit B12, Mooresville, $405,000, on May 17.
From NVR, Inc. to G. and A. Lapin, Lot 71 of Langtree at Waterfront, 104 Helm Lane, Townhome A, Mooresville, $316,000, on May 17.
From STDC1, LLC to J. and K. Tak, Late Apex Storage Condominium, Unit B14, Mooresville, $82,500, on May 18.
From A. and J. Kuczmarski to L. Barnes, metes and bounds, 0.46 acre, (Lot PT3), 112 Barkland Lane, Mooresville, $165,000, on May 17.
From D.R. Horton, Inc. to C. and J. Menendez and J. Monterroza Menendez, Lot 240 of Meadows at Coddle Creek, 116 Asher Lane, Mooresville, $344,500, on May 18.
From D. and H. and H. Gant to Bat Wholesaling, LLC, metes and bounds, Lot 7 of Meadowbrook, 136 Old Meadowbrook Road, Mooresville, $190,000, on May 18.
From H. and E. Nudi to J. and C. Weakland, Lot 21 of Lakewood Crossing, 124 Harvest Lane, Mooresville, $639,000, on May 18.
From D.R. Horton, Inc. to C. Leonard-Rubin, C. Leonard Rubin and C. and I. Rubin, Lot 415 of Atwater Landing, 111 Neill Estate Lane, Mooresville, $344,500, on May 18.
From C. Howard and J. Alcantar to T. and H. Klugh, Lot 1 of Larkhaven Pointe, 139 Larkhaven Lane, Mooresville, $640,000, on May 18.
From M/I Homes of Charlotte, LLC to C. Williams and D. Smart, Lot 113 of Heritage at Neel Ranch, 138 West Neel Ranch Road, Mooresville, $309,500, on May 18.
From A. and A. Porcello and J. Eisele to M. and A. O’Donnell, Lot 32 of Pirates Cove, 130 Morgan Bluff Road, Mooresville, $1,150,000, on May 18.
From STDC1, LLC to Acoustica, LLC, Late Apex Storage Condominium, Unit B9, Mooresville, $232,000, on May 18.
From Carolinas Properties LLC to SFR JV-1 Property LLC, Lot 102 of Gabriel Estates, 103 Akerman Place, Mooresville, $285,000, on May 19.
From K. and K. Stelzer and N. Leblanc to J. and S. Jemmott, 0.63 acre, 161 McInnis Road, Mooresville, $670,000, on May 19.
From D. and D. and R. and R. Mott to W. and A. Foutch, Lot 233 of Byers Creek, 188 Blossom Ridge Drive, Mooresville, $442,000, on May 19.
From Eastwood Construction Partners, LLC to J. Piazza and J. Kornblatt, Lot 27 of Briargate, 121 Tiller Way, Mooresville, $406,000, on May 19.
From Pinnacle Properties of Lake Norman, LLC to M. and J. Weber, Lot 84 of Bay Crossing, 178 Bay Crossing Drive, Mooresville, $700,000, on May 19.
From M/I Homes of Charlotte, LLC to B. Bukauskas, Lot 115 of Heritage at Neel Ranch, 144 West Neel Ranch Road, Mooresville, $285,500, on May 19.
From M. and M. Sabbagh to S. Arnold, Lot 47 of Watertree Landing, 446 Barber Loop, Mooresville, $100,000, on May 19.
From D.R. Horton, Inc. to Y. Liu and A. Zhou, Lot 356 of Atwater Landing, Mooresville, $339,500, on May 19.
From R. and R. and M. and M. Sherrill to C. Leisure, ½ acre, 712 N. Church St., Mooresville, $182,000, on May 19.
From PAX ANIMI, LLC to D. and V. Russell, Lot 3 of Catalina Place, 111 Catalina Place Drive, Mooresville, $375,000, on May 20.
From T. and L. Herrera, H. Ibarra, Y. Herrera Ibarra, Y. Ibarra and Y. Herrera-Ibarra to D. Dickerson Jr. and R. Barrington, two tracts, metes and bounds, 826 E. Iredell Ave., Mooresville, $240,000, on May 20.
From C. and C. and J. and J. Swedenberg to M. Bay, Lot 3 of Mooresville Mill Village, 309 East Lowrance Ave., Mooresville, $95,000, on May 20.
From J. and M. Cummings to K. and J. Rekasi, Lot 269 of Cherry Grove, 112 Cardinal Berry Court, Mooresville, $360,000, on May 20.
From P. Hoffmann and J. Vajda to Helmsman Homes, LLC, Lot 5 of Lutz Place, Lutz Avenue, Mooresville, $25,000, on May 20.
From A&I Martin Holdings, LLC to F. McConnell, Lot 32 of Davidson Downes, 199 Sink Farm Road, Mooresville, $300,000, on May 20.
From J. and B. Culbertson to Navegante Partners, LLC, metes and bounds, 109 C and C Lane, Mooresville, $125,000, on May 20.
From M. and K. Schoepke to S. and L. Weiss, Lot 257 of Stafford, 206 Stibbs Cross Road, Mooresville, $387,000, on May 20.
From STDC1, LLC to R. Levi, Late Apex Storage Condominium, Units A10 and A11, Mooresville, $237,500, on May 20.
From D.R. Horton, Inc. to L. House, Lot 86 of Meadows at Coddle Creek, Mooresville, $350,500, on May 20.
MOUNT ULLA
From J. and M. Murdock to W. and H. Wicker, 6.34 acres, French Belk Road, Mount Ulla, $98,500, on May 30.
OLIN
From A. Templeton/Est, J. Everidge/Admr & Indvl, G. Everidge and J. and A. Cass to G. Gonzalez and Z. Torres, Lot 2 of Glenn Acres, 168 Red Hawk Lane, Olin, $160,000, on May 19.
STATESVILLE
From R. and N. Duncan to J. Little, 1.429 acres, Laurel Creek Road, Statesville, $22,000, on May 17.
From M. and K. White to Custom Homes By Lisa, Inc., Lot 11 of North Crossing, 143 Foy Lane, Statesville, $18,500, on May 17.
From Dixieland, Inc. to J. Hargrove, Lot 39 of Ridgecrest, 129 Forest Grove Drive, Statesville, $156,000, on May 17.
From M. Greenwood and M. and W. Walker to B. and C. Thompson, Lot 22 of Vintage Place, 802 Chevelle Drive, Statesville, $140,000, on May 17.
From J. Milstead/Est, D. Milstead/Exr & Indvl and D and F. Blackwelder to D. and T. Lenahan, (Lots 16-19), Taylorsville Highway, Statesville, $15,000, on May 17.
From E. Harrington to R. Warfield, Lot 43 of Audubon Acres, 108 Meadowlark Lane, Statesville, $355,000, on May 17.
From Brawtus Management Company, LLC to J. and C. DiMillo, 1.577 acres, Eufola Road, Statesville, $12,000, on May 17.
From CG Realty L.L.C. to Boulton Properties LLC, Lot 146 of Olde Statesville, 117 Altondale Drive, Statesville, $251,500, on May 17.
From H. Hudgins to H. Horvath, Lots 11-12 of Cypress Acres, Statesville, $33,000, on May 17.
From D. Mason/Admr, J. McLelland/Est, R. Mason, D. Call, W. Hill, D. Mason, P. Call and E. Hill to R. and B. Millsaps, 11 acres, Mountain View Road, Statesville, $50,000, on May 17.
From W. and E. and E. Holland to Weyerhaeuser NR Company, 36.3 acres, timber deed, I-77 Highway, Statesville, $112,500, on May 18.
From C. Gaither/TR and Charles L. Gaither Revocable Trust to Weyerhaeuser NR Company, 43.1 acres, timber deed, Jennings Road, Statesville, $110,500, on May 18.
From M. Waterson/Exr & TR & Indvl, M. Waterson/Exr & TR & Indvl, H. Murillo/Est, The Hugo Murillo Testamentary Trust, W. Waterson, H. and R. and R. Murillo and S. Ardalan to C. and P. Knight, Lot 88 of Harbor Watch, 127 Harborgate Drive, Statesville, $43,000, on May 18.
From D. Pittard and J. Lawson to T. Steffey, two tracts, metes and bounds, 0.169 acre, 148 Penny Drive, Statesville, $18,000, on May 18.
From N. Gwaltney to Sturgill Holdings, LLC, Lot 2 of Brookgreen, TBD Arlington Ave., Statesville, $20,000, on May 18.
From Shedley Investments, LLC to Inseparable Sisters, LLC, 517 Western Ave., Statesville, $108,000, on May 18.
From F. and F. Gilbert, C. Gilbert/Indvl & AIF, C. Gilbert/Indvl & AIF and C. Gibert/Indvl & AIF to T. Lloyd, (Lot 26), 122 Blueberry Lane, Statesville, $144,000, on May 18.
From M. Clark/TR and The Mary Dawne Clark Living Trust to H. and N. Thompson, Ramsey Oaks, Unit 203, Ramsey Court, Statesville, $175,000, on May 18.
From True Homes, LLC to W. McDonald and N. Scott, Lot 36 of Larkin, Statesville, $302,000, on May 18.
From S. Morrison to E. and S. Bruno, Lot 435 of Oak Creek, 116 Harvest Moon Court, Statesville, $155,500, on May 18.
From R. Stanley and J. Stanley/AIF to Midland Trust Co./Cust and C. Riddle, Lot 8 of Oakland Heights Estates, 732 W. Pine Circle, Statesville, $80,000, on May 18.
From G. Abberger/TR and The Abberger Family Revocable Trust to A. Trevino and A. Navarro, Lots PT6 and 7 of Lakeside development, 545 Lakeside Drive, Statesville, $245,000, on May 18.
From Ronald Scott Properties Inc. to M. Oglesby, 0.155 acre, (Portion of Lots 28 and 29) 1925 Gay St., Statesville, $150,000, on May 18.
From M. Stanley/Indvl & Admr, H. Stanley/Est and H. and R. and T. and W. Stanley to NC RE Funding, LLC, (Lot 1), 1005 Rickert St., Statesville, $33,000, on May 18.
From M & C Stevens Properties, LLC to Investcar, LLC, 0.237 acre, Lot 107 and PT81 of Country Club Estates, 650 Club Drive, Statesville, $114,000, on May 19.
From Investcar, LLC to Qwest Investment Properties, LLC, 0.237 acre, Lot 107 and PT81 of Country Club Estates, 650 Club Drive, Statesville, $119,000, on May 19.
From J. Davis/Comr to St. Hilaire Construction, LLC, Unit 1538 of Chestnut Commons, Statesville, $135,000, on May 19.
From M. and M. Cartner to M. and L. Cartner, metes and bounds, Vaughn Mill Road, Statesville, $300,000, on May 19.
From M. and M. and M. and M. Cox to A. Gabriel, Lot 11 of Park Grove, Brandon Street, Statesville, $8,500, on May 19.
From D. and A. and A. Gibbs to A. Gabriel, Lot 24 of Ridgewood on Lake Norman, 111 Southern Horizon Drive, Statesville, $25,000, on May 19.
From M. Sloop to D. and G. Lemke, metes and bounds, Lot 86 of Harbor Watch, 118 N. Harbor Watch Drive, Statesville, $475,000, on May 19.
From True Homes, LLC to R. and E. Lamb, Lot 170 of Hidden Lakes, Statesville, $270,000, on May 19.
From S. Johnson to Y. Power and F. Castillo, two tracts, 0.5179 acre, (Lots 19 and 20), 125 Damascus Church Road, Statesville, $190,000, on May 19.
From G. and T. Charles to Buller River Development Partners, LP, Lot 9 of River Rock, 149 Pumice Drive, Statesville, $19,500, on May 19.
From Helmsman Homes, LLC to G. and N. Stewart, Lot 45 of Meadowbrook, 492 Gray St., Statesville, $210,000, on May 19.
From C. Myers/TR and The Charles Clinton Myers Trust to A. Shook, Lot 32 of Ridgecrest, 114 Forest Grove Drive, Statesville, $95,000, on May 19.
From M. and J. and J. Church to S. Turner, Lots 56 and 57 of Reynolda, 323 Reynolda Drive, Statesville, $100,000, on May 19.
From Substitute Trustee Services, Inc./TR and C. and V. Harmon to E. Dugan, metes and bounds, 143 Houpe Road, Statesville, $52,500, on May 20.
From G. Stephen/TR, J. Stephen/TR and Jeanette L. Stephen and Gregory R. Stephen Living Trust to Morningstar Developers, LLC, Lot 274 of Shannon Acres, 629 St. Andrews Road, Statesville, $55,000, on May 20.
From J. and T. Hollifield, R. Hollified/Indvl, Admr & AIF, R. and R. Hollifield, R. Hollified/Est and S. Faries/Est to N. and M. De Ceasar, Lot 32 of Williams Farm, 140 Charis Lane, Statesville, $355,000, on May 20.
From T. and S. Tomlinson to M. and K. Hill, Lot 107 of Harbor Watch, 113 N. Harbor Watch Drive, Statesville, $48,000, on May 20.
From D. and T. Campbell to Teramore Development, LLC, approximately 4.898 acre tract Sharon School Road, Statesville, $299,000, on May 20.
From H. and S. and S. and H. and H. and K. and K. Sampsel to H. Hernandez, metes and bounds, 334 S. Race St., Statesville, $100,000, on May 20.
From J. and G. and G. Casey to Opendoor Property Trust I, Lot 14 of Suburban Acres, 238 Oak Grove Road, Statesville, $192,500, on May 20.
From Heavens Homes, LLC to StanCo Properties, LLC, Lot 90, Old Charlotte Road, Statesville, $12,000, on May 20.
From S. Mercer to J. and S. Mercer, Lots 61-64 of Eastfield Estates, 2511 Belle Terre Drive, Statesville, $250,000, on May 20.
From F. McKinney/TR, B. McKinney/TR and McKinney Living Trust to B&D Storage, LLC, 3.704 acres, 129 Marble Road, Statesville, $1,160,000, on May 20.
From R. and R. and M. Crandall to J. Spruill, Lot 12 of Druid Hills, 713 Brookdale Drive, Statesville, $199,000, on May 20.
TROUTMAN
From J. Jones to Trunorth Homes, LLC, Lot 1 of Normandy Breaks, 105 Trellis Lane, Troutman, $28,000, on May 17.
From R. and H. and H. Coughlin to T. and T. Hilliard, Lot 8 of Georgia Mills Plantation, 670 Houston Road, Troutman, $440,000, on May 17.
From Lennar Carolinas, LLC to B. Rogers, Lot 116 of Falls Cove at Lake Norman, 139 Slip Shot Lane, Troutman, $384,000, on May 17.
From B. and L. Jones to M. Leonard and G. Twist, Lot 70 of Falls Cove-Streamwood, 141 Chaska Loop, Troutman, $490,000, on May 17.
From Opendoor Property Trust I to C. Kennedy and R. Johnson, Lot 240 of Inglewood, 348 West Avenue West, Troutman, $210,000, on May 17.
From K. Evans/TR, Z. Evans/TR and The Evans Trust to J. and L. Galati, Lot 53 of Twin Creek Estates, 183 Twin Creeks Drive, Troutman, $470,000, on May 17.
From D. Kline and R. Payton to E. and S. Hamburg, Lot 23 of Falls Cove-Streamwood, 172 Streamwood Road, Troutman, $585,000, on May 18.
From MNF III Acquisitions, LLC to Town of Troutman, Lots 1-4 of North Ave. Village, 333, 337, 341 and 345 North Ave., Troutman, $285,000, on May 18.
From CMH Homes, Inc. to A. Medina, Lot 11 of Rocky Creek Cove, 161 Ridge Creek Drive, Troutman, $167,500, on May 18.
From Lennar Carolinas, LLC to L. and J. Asbury, Lot 114 of Falls Cove of Lake Norman, 133 Slip Shot Lane, Troutman, $384,000, on May 18.
From W. Cook Jr. to W. and J. Cook, metes and bounds, Lot 6 of Cor-Del, 176 Lytton Farm Road, Troutman, $1,000, on May 18.
From C. and H. Linyard and D. and K. and K. and D. and A. and T. and J. Lail to W. and J. East, two parcels, 0.91 acre, 334 South Main St., Troutman, $230,000, on May 18.
From Lennar Carolinas, LLC to C. Baldwin and C. Weber, Lot 30 of Falls Cove at Lake Norman, 164 Port Bow Drive, Troutman, $335,500, on May 19.
From True Homes, LLC to J. Kincaid, Lot 65 of Sutter’s Mill II, Troutman, $290,500, on May 19.
From Lennar Carolinas, LLC to D. and M. Dayvolt, Lot 120 of Falls Cove at Lake Norman, 151 Slip Shot Lane, Troutman, $377,000, on May 19.
From J. Goebel/TR, M. James and K. Murdock to Les Beshears, LLC, 2 acres, 170 Troutman Shoals Road, Statesville, $99,000, on May 20.
From Lennar Carolinas, LLC to J. and K. Gibson, Lot 118 of Falls Cove at Lake Norman, 145 Slip Shot Lane, Troutman, $330,000, on May 20.
From M. and D. Core to E. and R. Barban, two tracts, 0.476 acre and 0.66 acre, 108 and 117 Winding Shore Road, Troutman, $275,000, on May 20.
From G. and R. Gilbert to C. and D. Crase, Lot 50 of Falls Cove-Streamwood, 253 Ashmore Circle, Troutman, $565,000, on May 20.