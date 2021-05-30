Iredell County real estate transactions: May 16-20

From Opendoor Property Trust I to C. Kennedy and R. Johnson, Lot 240 of Inglewood, 348 West Avenue West, Troutman, $210,000, on May 17.

From K. Evans/TR, Z. Evans/TR and The Evans Trust to J. and L. Galati, Lot 53 of Twin Creek Estates, 183 Twin Creeks Drive, Troutman, $470,000, on May 17.

From D. Kline and R. Payton to E. and S. Hamburg, Lot 23 of Falls Cove-Streamwood, 172 Streamwood Road, Troutman, $585,000, on May 18.

From MNF III Acquisitions, LLC to Town of Troutman, Lots 1-4 of North Ave. Village, 333, 337, 341 and 345 North Ave., Troutman, $285,000, on May 18.

From CMH Homes, Inc. to A. Medina, Lot 11 of Rocky Creek Cove, 161 Ridge Creek Drive, Troutman, $167,500, on May 18.

From Lennar Carolinas, LLC to L. and J. Asbury, Lot 114 of Falls Cove of Lake Norman, 133 Slip Shot Lane, Troutman, $384,000, on May 18.

From W. Cook Jr. to W. and J. Cook, metes and bounds, Lot 6 of Cor-Del, 176 Lytton Farm Road, Troutman, $1,000, on May 18.

From C. and H. Linyard and D. and K. and K. and D. and A. and T. and J. Lail to W. and J. East, two parcels, 0.91 acre, 334 South Main St., Troutman, $230,000, on May 18.