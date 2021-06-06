Iredell County real estate transactions: May 21-26

From G. and G. Grant to Gauvain Wood, LLC, Lots 1 and 3-8 Caper Street Village, Statesville, $100,000, on May 26.

From T. Watts, T. Sherrow, K. and L. Sigmon and R. McKenna to K. Martin, Ramsey Oaks, 239 Ramsey Court, Statesville, $70,000, on May 26.

From T. and M. Cruz to D. and E. York, Lot 16 of River Rock, 173 Pumice Drive, Statesville, $120,000, on May 26.

From S. Filippelli to B. Sparks, C. Wilson and R. Lewis, two tracts, metes and bounds and Lot 2 of Meadow-Oaks of Ft. Dobbs, 2133 and 2149 S. Chipley Ford Road, Statesville, $231,000, on May 26.

From R. and M. and Neilson and M. Nielson to Grande Homes Company, Lot 11 of Buffalo Creek, 162 Buffalo Creek Drive, Statesville, $63,000, on May 26.

From K. White to T. White, Lot 12 of Fairview Farms, 106 Zurich Lane, Statesville, $295,000, on May 26.

From S. Nichols, S. Bennett and A. Nichols to Opendoor Property Trust I, Lot 8 of Meadowbrook, 1334 Reid St., Statesville, $175,000, on May 26.

From M. Shaffer to SFR JV-1 Property LLC, Lot 204 of Martha’s Ridge, 2301 Marthas Ridge Drive, Statesville, $270,000, on May 26.

STONY POINT