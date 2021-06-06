Iredell County real estate transactions: May 21-26

The following deeds were filed in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from May 21-26. For more information regarding specific plots of land, visit www.co.iredell.nc.us/Departments/RegDeeds.
TOP FIVE
From D. Carratello/TR, J. Carratello/TR, Domenick Carratello Living Trust and Judith Ann Carratello Living Trust to L. and H. Morgenthaler, Lot 1211 of The Point, 150 S. Longfellow Lane, Mooresville, $2,325,000, on May 26.
From C. and K. Kemp to B. and G. Roland, Lot 108 of Wildlife Bay, 146 Maple View Drive, Troutman, $1,325,000, on May 26.
From D. and K. Segur to P. Koures and C. Marean, Lots 1 and 2 of Harbor View, 124 Kiskadee Drive, Mooresville, $950,000, on May 21.
From Nest Homes, LLC to C. and C. and C. Matthews, Lot 85 of Atwater Landing, 106 Shumard Oak Lane, Mooresville, $940,000, on May 21.
From Ameritat, LLC to Vandrake Investments, LLC, two tracts, Lot 94 of Commodore Peninsula and 0.13 acre, 120 Surfside Lane, Mooresville, $850,000, on May 25.
CLEVELAND
From RSKKS Properties, LLC to J.and B. Seger, 1.09 acres, Lot PT55 of Willow Ridge, 145 Watermoss Drive, Cleveland, $148,000, on May 24.
DAVIDSON
From D. Bellas to A. Shammas and E. Wagner, metes and bounds, 3321 Greystone Road, Davidson, $545,000, on May 21.
From B. and L. Pappas to J. Bremnor, Lot 139 of Anniston, 287 Walking Horse Trail, Davidson, $845,000, on May 24.
HARMONY
From Stackhouse Properties LLC to CMWC Rental Properties, LLC, multiple tracts and parcels, Harmony Meadows, Harmony, $515,000, on May 21.
From R. Kimbrell/Indvl & Exr, F. Foland/Est, E. Kimbrell, K. and C. Cook and J. and A. Kimbrell to B. and H. Peacock, metes and bounds, Lots 3 and PT5 of Rock Springs Acres, 1114 Powell Bridge Road, Harmony, $140,000, on May 21.
From J. Sharpe and D. Sharpe/AIF to J. and S. Sharpe, 2.186 acres, East Memorial Highway, Harmony, $500, on May 24.
From J. Portillo, J. Sorto Portillo, E. Rodriguez and E. Segovia Rodriguez to D. Cardona, A. Rivera and A. Flores Rivera, 2.03 acres, Lot 14 of Mt. Bethel Estates, 176 Flora Lane, Harmony, $65,000, on May 25.
From E. and A. Gaither to L. and L. Gonzalez, metes and bounds, 111 East Memorial Highway, Harmony, $30,000, on May 26.
From G. and G. and K. Holland and A. Bustle to Maness Properties Limited Partnership, RLLLP, two tracts, 30.01 acres, 572 Mt. Bethel Road, Harmony, $306,500, on May 26.
MOORESVILLE
From C. Jones/TR and Cheryl Charlotte Jones Living Trust to A. Hopper, Pier 33 Condominiums, 107 Pier 33 Drive, Unit 109, Mooresville, $312,000, on May 21.
From D.R. Horton, Inc.to K. and B. Bowman, Lot 88 of Meadows at Coddle Creek, Mooresville, $354,000, on May 21.
From R. and G. Hoffman to A. and C. Silvestri, Lot 38 of Spring Acres, 179 Quiet Cove Road, Mooresville, $435,000, on May 21.
From C. and B. Sorel to J. and A. Dysart, Pier 33 Condominiums, 104 Pier 33 Drive, Unit 309, Mooresville, $484,000, on May 21.
From E. Victorine and E. Smith to A. and R. Chism, (Lot 2), 638 White Oaks Road, Mooresville, $480,000, on May 21.
From M. and L. Perry to L. Wick, Lot 47 of Foxfield North, 282 E. Waterlynn Road, Mooresville, $481,000, on May 21.
From C. Haskell/Comr and J. and G. Griffin to Onyx Bay Trust, Lots 37-39 of Cascade Rayon Mills, 36 Selma Drive, Mooresville, $81,000, on May 21.
From C. Marcy to V. Arrigo/TR, J. Arrigo/TR and Victor P. Arrigo and Janeen B. Arrigo Family Trust, Lot 22 of Shavender’s Bluff, 271 Beaten Path Road, Mooresville, $565,500, on May 21.
From NVR, Inc. to A. Kurtz, Lot 70B of Langtree at Waterfront, 104 Helm Lane, Mooresville, $284,500, on May 21.
From R. and C. Pollock to J. and C. Halpain, metes and bounds, 0.539 acre, 540 Hager Lake Road, Mooresville, $190,000, on May 21.
From D.R. Horton, Inc. to J. and A. Hawk, Lot 243 of Meadows at Coddle Creek, 106 Asher Lane, Mooresville, $350,000, on May 21.
From P. Strandburg to S. and M. Thomsen, Lots 7 and 7A of Cedar Woods, 139 Cedar Woods Drive, Mooresville, $663,500, on May 21.
From J. and D. and D. Robinson to D. and S. Yungfleisch, Lot 25 of Highland Ridge, 126 Tall Fern Loop, Mooresville, $433,000, on May 21.
From J. and J. Edwards to Hudson SFR Property Holdings II LLC, 123 of Reed Creek, 508 Reed Creek Road, Mooresville, $276,000, on May 21.
From D.R. Horton, Inc. to J. and H. Degioanni and C. Adcock, Lot 98 of Meadows at Coddle Creek, Mooresville, $361,500, on May 21.
From J. Bremnor to W. and B. Vigue, Lot 114 of Cypress Landing Townhomes, 108 S. Arcadian Way, Mooresville, $250,000, on May 21.
From D. and A. and A. Dellinger to Carolinas Home Properties, LLC, Lot 8 of Mooresville Mill Village, 633 Spruce St., Mooresville, $110,000, on May 21.
From C. and C. and L. Gruner to T. Barbee and K. Eagle, Lot 20 of Harbor Cove, 150 Harbor Cove Lane, Mooresville, $405,000, on May 21.
From R&B Enterprises of Salisbury, Inc. to Nest Homes, LLC, Lots 1, 1A and 2 of Collins Grove, 107 and 115 Collins Grove Court, Mooresville, $110,000, on May 21.
From A. and M. Merritt to OP SPE TPA1, LLC, Lot 97 of Avalon, 111 Paradise Hills Circle, Mooresville, $390,000, on May 21.
From M/I Homes of Charlotte, LLC to D. and E. Love, Lot 114 of Heritage at Neel Ranch, 140 West Neel Ranch Road, Mooresville, $280,500, on May 21.
From C. and M. Karwoski to E. and N. Estrada, Lot 110 of Bells Crossing, 116 Abbeville Lane, Mooresville, $682,000, on May 21.
From E. and C. Weatherman and R. and F. Goodrum to MV2 Investments, LLC, 1.280 acres, metes and bounds, 505 and 519 N. Main St., Mooresville and 114 and 120 Institute Ave., Mooresville and 504 N. Church St., Mooresville, $375,000, on May 21.
From E. and C. Weatherman to MV2 Investments, LLC, two tracts, 508 and 512 N. Church St., Mooresville, $100,000, on May 21.
From E. Hill to J. Hill and D. King, metes and bounds, 225 Presbyterian Road, Mooresville, $167,000, on May 21.
From Southern Cottage Corporation to W. and T. McLaughlin, metes and bounds, 129 Sandstone Loop, Mooresville, $48,000, on May 21.
From S. Huntsinger to M. Christenbury, Lot 3 of Cedarcroft, 116 Cedarcroft Drive, Mooresville, $172,500, on May 21.
From Q. and D. Feagins to SFR JV-1 Property LLC, Lot 91 of Cedarcroft, 356 Cedarcroft Drive, Mooresville, $220,000, on May 21.
From W. and W. and C. and C. Young to J. and K. Hartman, Lot 73 of Johnson Manor, 139 Martingale Ave., Mooresville, $275,000, on May 24.
From D.R. Horton, Inc. to J. and M. Antonelli, Lot 218 of Meadows at Coddle Creek, 103 Cup Chase Drive, Mooresville, $341,500, on May 24.
From D.R. Horton, Inc. to W. Liborius, J. De Hidalgo and J. Hidalgo, Lot 385 of Atwater Landing, Mooresville, $353,500, on May 24.
From SPH Three, LLLP to W. Scroggins and Y. Guerrero, Lot 145 of Parkmont, 148 Wrangell Drive, Mooresville, $340,000, on May 24.
From C. Brown/TR and Brown Revocable Living Trust to M. Quqa, Lot 32 of Poplar Grove, 116 Sycamore Slope Lane, Mooresville, $390,000, on May 24.
From Zero Bearcreek, LLC to R. and B. Yarbrough, (Lot 1727), Bearcreek Road, Mooresville, $240,000, on May 24.
From A. Layton/TR and Layton Legacy Trust to C. Steinmann and D. Osborne, (Lot 275), 270 Lakeview Shores Loop, Mooresville, $575,000, on May 24.
From JMNC Properties, LLC to R. Sanap, Lot 1305 Talbert Townes, 155 Kallie Loop, Mooresville, $255,000, on May 24.
From E. and D. Lail to C. Lail, Lot 27 of Mills Pond, 105 Mills Valley Drive, Mooresville, $135,000, on May 24.
From J. and A. Trunzo to Opendoor Property Trust I, Lot 13 of Ferncliff Estates, 131 Gossett Court, Mooresville, $449,000, on May 24.
From J. Elliott to BAF 3, LLC, Lot 94 of Idlewood Harbor, 167 Mooreland Road, Mooresville, $352,500, on May 24.
From M. and M. Culbreath and L. Culbreth/Est to C. and D. Noiseux, Lot 81 of Franklin Grove, 665 Highland Ridge Road, Mooresville, $331,000, on May 24.
From The Ranjini Minijenahallivenkatesh Iyer Revocable Living Trust, R. Iyer/TR, V. Kadaveru/TR and The Vankata Vara Prasad Kadaveru Revocable Living Trust to V. Gupta, Lot 31 of The Cove at Morrison Plantation, 106 Clarendon St., Unit E, Mooresville, $325,000, on May 24.
From L. Youles/TR and The Amended and Restated Laura J. Youles Revocable Trust Agreement to J. and D. Coleman, Lot 70 of Atwater Landing, 126 Atwater Landing Drive, Mooresville, $415,000, on May 24.
From D.R. Horton, Inc. to C. Pegram, Lot 409 of Atwater Landing, Mooresville, $307,500, on May 24.
From A. and M. Ravelo to S. and K. Powers, Lot of The Orchard, 105 Orchard Farm Lane, Mooresville, $535,000, on May 24.
From T. Bistok/TR, M. Bistok/TR and Bistok Family Legacy Trust to C. and A. Dasilva, Lot 116 of Davidson Downes, 132 Sink Farm Road, Mooresville, $610,000, on May 24.
From Ruch Carolina, LLC to SFR JV-1 Property LLC, two tracts, Lots 22 and 26 of Kensington Village North, 104 and 112 Queen Anne Lane, Mooresville, $573,500, on May 25.
From M. and A. Ruch and A. Cope to SFR JV-1 Properties LLC, Lot 127 of The Hampshires, 106 Newbury Drive, Mooresville, $235,000, on May 25.
From D.R. Horton, Inc. to C. and H. Besoiu, Lot 178 of Meadows at Coddle Creek, 125 Coddle Way, Mooresville, $389,000, on May 25.
From Y. Liang, M. Chen and Q. Liang to RM1 SFR PropCo A, L.P., Lot 150 of Water Oak at Lake Norman, 102 Pavillion Lane, Mooresville, $360,000, on May 25.
From V. Autio to C. and P. Taylor, Lot 47 of Tall Oaks, 227 Everett Park Drive, Mooresville, $185,000, on May 25.
From K. and K. Shumaker to R. Hart, 0.55 acre, 185 Midway Lake Road, Mooresville, $161,000, on May 25.
From NVR, Inc. to M. Purser, Lot 69 of Langtree at Waterfront, Mooresville, $295,500, on May 25.
From M. Bajek, M. Cook and J. Bajek to BAF 3, LLC, Lot 8 of Regency Lake Village, 179 Hazelton Loop, Mooresville, $320,000, on May 25.
From C. Ciocco to OP SPE TPA1, LLC, Lot 250 of Morrison Plantation, 112 Charing Place, Mooresville, $330,000, on May 25.
From Bi-Part Development, LLC to M. Morgan, Lot 2 of Saylors Watch, 105 Saylors Watch Lane, Mooresville, $699,000, on May 25.
From D. and R. Culbertson to E. Sharpe Jr., 1.23 acres, more or less, 186 Parkertown Road, Mooresville, $13,000, on May 25.
From J. Campbell to T. Benjamin, Lot 144 of Brookhaven, 113 Summerwood Drive, Mooresville, $180,000, on May 25.
From Albertelli Law Partners, P.A./TR, L. Fraga and A. Gracia to Chase DRM, LLC, Lot 50 of The Meadows at Reed Creek, 124 Romany Lane, Mooresville, $253,000, on May 25.
From Standard Pacific of the Carolinas, LLC to D. Medisetti and S. Pagadala, Lot 2 of Byers Creek, 106 Dry Rivers Lane, Mooresville, $397,000, on May 25.
From T. and L. Hennessee to Y. and Z. Chen, Lot 138 Morrison Plantation, 126 Cloister Lane, Mooresville, $355,000, on May 25.
From J. and N. Wallace to P. and A. Mead, Lot 5 of Woodberry Forest, 608 Woodberry Drive, Mooresville, $312,000, on May 25.
From E. Connolly/Est, B. Evernham/Admr & Indvl , W. and W. Evernham and J. and T. Blish to A. Papp and T. Simon, Lot 320 of Glynwater, 130 Grey Oak Lane, Mooresville, $329,000, on May 25.
From G. Oates Sr. and D. and D. Avventino to W. and M. Campbell, Lot 20 of Stone Marker, 459 Stonemarker Road, Mooresville, $785,000, on May 25.
From Eastwood Construction Partners, LLC to M. and A. Coven, Lot 33 of Briargate, 105 Tiller Way, Mooresville, $394,000, on May 25.
From D. and R. May to F. and J. Johnson, Lot 26 of Parkmont, 119 Lassen Lane, Mooresville, $391,500, on May 25.
From Nest Homes, LLC to T. and T. Fea and W. and E. Govert, Lot 2 of Collins Grove, Mooresville, $477,000, on May 25.
From D. and D. and R. Loflin to S. Smith, Lot 45 of Bridgeport, 149 Southhaven Drive, Mooresville, $400,500, on May 25.
From STDC1, LLC to J. and K. Moen, Units A13 and B2 of Late Apex Storage Condominium, Mooresville, $308,500, on May 25.
From J&S Investments of Lake Norman LLC to C. and K. Held, Lot 136 of Winborne, 165 Nahcotta Drive, Mooresville, $258,000, on May 25.
From Four Corners of Charlotte, LLC to FKH SFR PropCo D, L.P., Lot 102 of Linwood Farms, 175 Pleasant Grove Lane, Mooresville, $310,000, on May 25.
From D.R. Horton, Inc. to S. Elder, Lot 2 of Meadows at Coddle Creek, 108 W. Northstone Road, Mooresville, $385,000, on May 26.
From A. and A. Lewis to D. Bentley, 1.66 acres, 116 Sadie Lane, Mooresville, $310,000, on May 26.
From D.R. Horton, Inc. to D. Muthuvairavan, Lot 397 Atwater Landing, Mooresville, $359,500, on May 26.
From J. and J. Goodman to D. and S. Goodman, Lot 37 of Shepherd’s Bluff, 109 Sheep Path Drive, Mooresville, $445,000, on May 26.
From G. and A. and A. Conway to Opendoor Property Trust I, Lot 21 of Oakbrook, 109 Cliffview Lane, Mooresville, $303,500, on May 26.
From P. Mahadevan and V. Iyer to Mile High Borrower 1 (Value), LLC, Lot 126 of Green Croft, 114 Flanders Drive, Mooresville, $285,000, on May 26.
From A. Caldwell, D. and M. Johnson, T. Johnson/Indvl & Exr and D. Johnson/Est to Fieldstone Properties, LLC, Lots 7 and 8 of Patterson Heights, 346 Bell St., Mooresville, $18,000, on May 26.
From Fieldstone Properties, LLC to Alberk Empire, LLC, Lots 7 and 8 of Patterson Heights, 346 Bell St., Mooresville, $55,000, on May 26.
From D. and C. Brinson to IPlan Group Agent/Cust, .47 acre, 640 Oak St., Mooresville, $262,000, on May 26.
From A. and T. Douglas to Yamasa Co., LTD, Lot 61 of Glynwater, 135 Broken Pine Lane, Mooresville, $290,000, on May 26.
From Eastwood Construction Partners, LLC to S. Swain and S. Patro, Lot 28 of Briargate, 119 Tiller Way, Mooresville, $400,500, on May 26.
From T. and K. Ammons to T. Ammons and A. Gadwell, 0.98 acre, 225 Little Creek Road, Mooresville, $56,000, on May 26.
OLIN
From M. and M. and E. Arrison to Optimistic Venture Group, LLC, Lot 9 of Holly Ridge, 155 Ashford Drive, Olin, $12,000, on May 24.
From E. and A. Gaither and J. and J. and R. Redmond to Tisko Farms, LLC, two tracts, metes and bounds and Lot 1 of Holly-Bob Acres, 122 Speaks Road, Olin, $98,000, on May 25.
From Triwall Acres, LLC to J. and N. Shaw, Lots 77-80 of Con-Lee Heights, 182 Con Lee Drive, Olin, $10,000, on May 25.
STATESVILLE
From C. Benfield/Est, G. Benfield/Indvl & Exr, G. Benfield/Indvl & Exr and G. Benfield/Indvl & Exr to K&T Properties V, LLC, four tracts, metes and bounds, Barry Oak Road, Statesville and Elmwood Road, Statesville, $220,000, on May 21.
From J. and S. Dehring to S. Monet, 1.01 acres, Lot 11 of Fox Creek, 191 Nottingham Circle, Statesville, $354,000, on May 21.
From K. and S. and S. Bennett to H. and S. Ferrell, Lot 35 of Lansdowne, 252 Barbary Drive, Statesville, $165,000, on May 21.
From G. and G. and E. Olivieri to J. and K. Beaver, 0.846 acre, 198 Farmwood Drive, Statesville, $215,000, on May 21.
From Hyde Homes, LLC to Buller River Development Partners, LP, Lots 52-57 Jo Monni Loop, Statesville, $30,000, on May 21.
From K. and B. and B. Stroud to Wright Mandala, LLC, Lot PT18 of Lake View, 1702 Lakeview Drive, Statesville, $92,000, on May 21.
From Purpose Real Estate Group LLC to L. and S. Smallwood, 0.288 acre, 402 N. Center St., Statesville, $314,000, on May 21.
From M. Jordan and D. Sherrill/AIF to J. and B. Phillips, Lots 26 and 27 of Warren Estates, 154 Pleasant Drive, Statesville, $250,000, on May 21.
From J. and W. and S. Swain to FKH SFR PropCo D, L.P., Lot 161 of Hidden Lakes, 220 Hidden Lakes Road, Statesville, $304,000, on May 21.
From T. Nick and C. Pritt to A. and A. and A. Williams, Lot 59 of Ridgecrest, 239 Grassy Meadow Lane, Statesville, $129,000, on May 21.
From B. and B. Krimminger to R. Crider, Lot 64 of Northlake, 158 Northlake Drive, Statesville, $290,000, on May 24.
From D. and D. Patterson to K. Lopez-Azamar, K. Lopez Azamar and K. Azamar, two tracts, Lot 39 and metes and bounds, 1016 S. Meeting St., Statesville, $90,000, on May 24.
From T. and M. Combs to E. Foster, 0.808 acre, (Lot 1), 160 Bethany Road, Statesville, $75,000, on May 24.
From K. and C. Wallick to M. Holbrook, Lot 42 of Wildewood, 110 Mossy Pond Road, Statesville, $277,000, on May 24.
From A. Shoemaker and J. Montaigne to M. Kerr, Lot 13 of Canterbury, 164 Candlewick Drive, Statesville, $220,000, on May 24.
From Tharpe Family Limited Partnership, RLLLP, Tharpe Family Limited Partnership, A. Tharpe/PTNR and D & D Machine Works, Inc. to D & D Machine Works, Inc., 0.105 acre, Crawford Road, Statesville, $2,000, on May 24.
From T. Durham/Indvl & Admr and P. Durham/Est to E. Gallegos, metes and bounds, 1414 Huggins St., Statesville, $2,000, on May 25.
From B. Johnson to Boulton Properties, LLC, Lot 172 of Tara’s Trace, 2126 Wexford Way, Statesville, $205,500, on May 25.
From True Homes, LLC to D. and R. McKnight, Lot 191 of Hidden Lakes, Statesville, $280,000, on May 25.
From K. Sarrett to K. and C. Crump, Lot 63 of River Oaks Landings, 144 Dockside Lane, Statesville, $37,000, on May 25.
From J. and J. and K. Sipes to Makarios Holdings, LLC, Lot 12 of Bloomfield, 421 Oakland Ave., Statesville, $52,000, on May 25.
From F. and J. Johnson to M. and J. Dickens, 1.509 acres, 122 Celeste Eufola Road, Statesville, $317,500, on May 25.
From B. and A. and A. Campbell and A. Cochran to Q. and A. Elliott, (Lot 10), 431 Hillcrest Road, Statesville, $175,000, on May 25.
From D. and T. Stollings to J. Cox and D. Hill, Lot 45 of Featherstone, 113 Cobalt Lane, Statesville, $205,000, on May 25.
From D. and D. and S. Fraver to B. and A. Goodman, tract 2, 2.678 acres, 3650 Amity Hill Road, Statesville, $216,000, on May 25.
From V. and B. Chang to J. Perez, 0.435 acre, Lot 4 of Holland Farms, 421 Holland Drive, Statesville, $130,000, on May 25.
From Helmsman Homes, LLC to C. and C. Herman, Lot 41B of Meadowbrook, Gray Street, Statesville, $195,000, on May 25.
From V. and E. Estes to Torres Property Investors, LLC, .63 acre, 1920 Old Wilkesboro Road, Statesville, $85,000, on May 25.
From J. and M. Lundy to Terra Nova Legacy, LLC, Lot 1 of Terra Nova Legacy LLC, TBD Woodpecker Road, Statesville, $260,000, on May 25.
From Iredell Holding, LLC to Double U Holdings, LLC, multiple tracts and parcels, Lots 33-34 and PT36 of Woodlawn, 1801 and 1809 W. Front St., Statesville and Lot 1 of Woodlawn, Security Drive, Statesville, $300,000, on May 25.
From D. and S. Fleegle to J. and T. Dingess, Lot 23 of Hillcrest, 526 Virginia Ave., Statesville, $177,000, on May 26.
From C. Constantino and E. Bjerke Jr. to L. and S. Nagy, 5 acres, 821 Bell Farm Road, Statesville, $275,000, on May 26.
From C. Yang and X. Vang to R. Gallimore and B. Lambert, two tracts, Lot 3, metes and bounds, 178 Brady Circle Road, Statesville, $235,000, on May 26.
From G. and G. Grant to Gauvain Wood, LLC, Lots 1 and 3-8 Caper Street Village, Statesville, $100,000, on May 26.
From T. Watts, T. Sherrow, K. and L. Sigmon and R. McKenna to K. Martin, Ramsey Oaks, 239 Ramsey Court, Statesville, $70,000, on May 26.
From T. and M. Cruz to D. and E. York, Lot 16 of River Rock, 173 Pumice Drive, Statesville, $120,000, on May 26.
From S. Filippelli to B. Sparks, C. Wilson and R. Lewis, two tracts, metes and bounds and Lot 2 of Meadow-Oaks of Ft. Dobbs, 2133 and 2149 S. Chipley Ford Road, Statesville, $231,000, on May 26.
From R. and M. and Neilson and M. Nielson to Grande Homes Company, Lot 11 of Buffalo Creek, 162 Buffalo Creek Drive, Statesville, $63,000, on May 26.
From K. White to T. White, Lot 12 of Fairview Farms, 106 Zurich Lane, Statesville, $295,000, on May 26.
From S. Nichols, S. Bennett and A. Nichols to Opendoor Property Trust I, Lot 8 of Meadowbrook, 1334 Reid St., Statesville, $175,000, on May 26.
From M. Shaffer to SFR JV-1 Property LLC, Lot 204 of Martha’s Ridge, 2301 Marthas Ridge Drive, Statesville, $270,000, on May 26.
STONY POINT
From P. Groff and N. Joy to J. and S. Dehring, Lot 11 of Riverwalk, 263 Gardner Point Drive, Stony Point, $259,000, on May 21.
From H. Schmidt/TR and Bruce L. & Kathy J. Ason Trust to M. and R. Funk, Lot 15 of Riverwalk, 130 Pier Point Drive, Stony Point, $286,000, on May 24.
TROUTMAN
From M. and A. Kyker to F. Lopez and S. Castillo, Lot 61 of Falls Cove-Streamwood, 183 Chaska Loop, Troutman, $65,000, on May 21.
From T. Scott to Buller River Development Partners, LP, Lot 22 of Carlyle Farm, 238 Carlyle Road, Troutman, $45,000, on May 21.
From M. and M. Stout and S. Williams/AIF to F. Nolen, Lot 32 of Summertree, 222 Summertree Drive, Troutman, $144,000, on May 21.
From Lennar Carolinas, LLC to E. and O. Ferber, Lot 119 of Falls Cove at Lake Norman, 147 Slip Shot Lane, Troutman, $361,500, on May 21.
From K. and G. Pepper to T. and L. Delisi, (Lot 1), Lytton Farm Road, Troutman, $130,000, on May 24.
From P. and J. Hofherr to C. and S. Koons, Lot 52 of Falls Cove, 258 Tackle Box Drive, Troutman, $385,000, on May 24.
From True Homes, LLC to J. and M. Perry, Lot 18 of Sutter’s Mill II, 126 Fairfield Drive, Troutman, $340,000, on May 24.
From A. Collins and J. Hamilton/AIF to Buller River Development Partners, LP, Lot 6 of Stillmeadow Estates, 111 Stillmeadow Lane, Troutman, $22,500, on May 25.
From Lennar Carolinas, LLC to F. Ortiz and N. Colon, Lot 117 of Falls Cove at Lake Norman, 141 Slip Shot Lane, Troutman, $344,500, on May 25.
From True Homes, LLC to T. McElhaney and M. Boldy, Lot 1 of Sutter’s Mill, Troutman, $297,500, on May 25.
From D. DeFlorentis/TR, and C. and R. Webb to HNK Properties, LLC, Lot 28 of Palomino Park, 240 Sorrel Lane, Troutman, $49,000, on May 25.
UNION GROVE
From S. and C. Neaves and J. and J. and S. Templeton to S. and M. Billings, 19.707 along N.C. 901, West Memorial Highway, Union Grove, $150,000, on May 26.