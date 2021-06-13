Iredell County real estate transactions: May 26-June 3

The following deeds were filed in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from May 26-June 3. For more information regarding specific plots of land, visit www.co.iredell.nc.us/Departments/RegDeeds.
TOP FIVE
From Tharpe Family Limited Partnership, RLLLP and Tharpe Family Limited Partnership to Parker-Hannifin Corporation, metes and bounds, 149 Crawford Road, Statesville, $3,340,000, on May 27.
From T. and T. and J. and J. Tiem to K. and S. Lohmeyer, Lot 393 of The Point, 132 Wellfleet Lane, Mooresville, $1,550,000, on May 28.
From J. and J. Szatmary, A. Ramos-Szatmary, A. Ramos Szatmary and A. Szatmary to H. and C. Nagel, Lot 26 of Windemere Island, 296 Windemere Isle Road, Statesville, $1,325,000, on June 3.
From T. and L. and J. and P. Davis, S. and S. Warnock, S. and V. Davis and J. and C. Mueller to The William G. Ayyad Trust, (Lot 433), 130 Points End Drive, Mooresville, $1,200,000, on May 27.
From M. and D. and D. Fiore to J. and D. Hahl, Lot 14 of The Point on Norman, 144 Old Post Road, Mooresville, $1,150,000, on June 3.
CLEVELAND
From K. Teeters to W. and L. Roach, tract 2, 190 Resource Drive, Cleveland, $542,000, on May 28.
HARMONY
From K. and D. Calhoun to C. Holcombe, Lot 13-15, 1393 Union Grove Road, Harmony, $265,000, on May 27.
From W.T. Payne and Son, Inc. to J. and J. Sells, two tracts, 1.576 acres and 36.117 acres, Powell Bridge Road, Harmony, $280,000, on May 28.
From E. and L. Grimaldi and L. Ferretiz to S. Lopez and M. Berrios, Lot 7 of “21 Acres” subdivision, 2639 Harmony Highway, Harmony, $11,000, on May 28.
From R. Bagley to Eagle Mills Investments, LLC, Lots 1-2, 4-6 and 9-13 of Archer’s Ridge, 105, 110, 111, 116, 122, 123, 128, 129, 132, 133 Arrowwood Lane, Harmony, $175,000, on June 3.
From P. Williams to Eagle Mills Investments, LLC, Lot 14 of Archer’s Ridge, 104 Arrowood Lane, Harmony, $19,000, on June 3.
MOORESVILLE
From J. and M. Trask to G. Smith, Lot 55 of Bridgeport, 149 Ashford Hollow Lane, Mooresville, $453,000, on May 26.
From M. and G. Williams to C. and L. Price, Lot 371 of The Point on Norman, 105 Wild Harbor Road, Mooresville, $865,000, on May 26.
From J. and C. Mills to L. Abernathy, metes and bounds, 1.432 acre, 131 Melody Lane, Mooresville, $81,500, on May 27.
From W. and W. and H. Mills to L. Abernathy, two tracts, Lot 16 and 4.8762 acres, 00 801 Highway, Mooresville, $81,500, on May 27.
From W. and W. and H. and J. and C. and C. Mills to L. Abernathy, 29 acres, tract 1, metes and bounds, (Lots 15-16), 00 801 Highway, Mooresville, $613,500, on May 27.
From Q7 Ventures, LLC and W D & G Enterprises to 242 Rolling Hill Road, LLC, Lot 44 of Lakeside Park, 242 Rolling Hill Road, Mooresville, $871,500, on May 27.
From P. Fenninger to V. Sablan Jr., Lot 15 of Johnson Manor, 135 Johnson Manor St., Mooresville, $373,000, on May 27.
From L. and T. Ridgwell to H. and J. Wegrzyn, Lot 47 of The Woodlands, 277 River Birch Circle, Mooresville, $46,500, on May 27.
From J. and G. Nesbit to Helmsman Homes, LLC, Lot 6 of Pirates Cove, 125 Blackbeard Lane, Mooresville, $50,000, on May 27.
From R. and R. and C. Blizzard to J. and C. King, Lot 5 of Edgemoor No. 2, 501 Fieldstone Road, Mooresville, $280,000, on May 27.
From M. and K. O’Tuel to M. and A. Troutman, Lot 291 of The Point on Norman, 117 Whaling Lane, Mooresville, $1,094,000, on May 27.
From The Secretary of Veterans Affairs to E. Argueta, metes and bounds, 212 Cedar St., Mooresville, $247,000, on May 27.
From Georgia Mills, L.L.C., to D.R. Horton, Inc., Lots 59-64 of Lakewalk, 139, 141, 145, 147, 151 and 153 Hawks Bluff Drive, Mooresville, $434,000, on May 27.
From F. and R. Bruno to K. and K. Ramsburg, Lot 194 of Harbor Cove, 137 Chandeleur Drive, Mooresville, $397,500, on May 27.
From L. and L. Stamm to J. Kashuba/TR, J. Kashuba/TR and Kashuba Revocable Living Trust, Lot 20 of Beacon Pointe, 237 Bullfinch Road, Mooresville, $1,100,000, on May 27.
From M/I Homes of Charlotte, LLC to Y. Herrera-Ibarra, Y. Herrera Ibarra and Y. and H. Ibarra, Lot 116 of Heritage at Neel Ranch, 146 West Neel Ranch Road, Mooresville, $351,000, on May 27.
From J. and W. Zapp to T. and S. Freel, Lot 81 of Foxfield North, 149 Oxford Drive, Mooresville, $490,000, on May 27.
From D.R. Horton, Inc. to M. Kapinga and J. Kanyinda, Lot 87 of Meadows at Coddle Creek, Mooresville, $325,500, on May 27.
From L. and J. Werder to M. and H. Shytle, Lot 37 of Mooreland Estates, 250 Elysian Drive, Mooresville, $950,000, on May 27.
From S. and T. Akkad to Opendoor Property Trust I, Lot 34 of Kistler Mill, 156 Rusty Nail Drive, Mooresville, $335,500, on May 27.
From M. and M. and K. and K. Williams to T. Volkmann and K. Eberle, Lot 157 of Davidson Pointe, 272 Bridges Farm Road, Mooresville, $388,000, on May 27.
From J. and J. Ickes and K. Schupbach to The Eduardo Velez Revocable Trust, Lot 116 at Water Oak at Lake Norman, 188 Water Oak Drive, Mooresville, $385,000, on May 27.
From BAT Wholesaling, LLC to BTH Residential, LLC, Lot 7 of Meadowbrook, 136 Old Meadowbrook Road, Mooresville, $212,500, on May 27.
From C. Bender/Exr and E. Petty/Est to M. Petty, Lot 3 of White Oaks Acres, 1217 Grace Meadow Drive, Mooresville, $191,000, on May 27.
From C. and D. and D. McDaniel to CLC Investments Inc., metes and bounds, 211 E. McNeely Ave., Mooresville, $55,000, on May 27.
From K. McCarthy to M. and N. Brehl, Lot 39 of Waterlynn, 118 Silverspring Place, Mooresville, $421,000, on May 27.
From T. Vause to BAF 3, LLC, Lot 46 of Kensington Village North, 132 King William Drive, Mooresville, $350,000, on May 27.
From B. and N. Scully and J. and S. Jakubowski, Lot 83 of The Farms, 131 Cherry Bark Drive, Mooresville, $396,000, on May 27.
From R. and L. and L. Hayes to SFR JV-1 Property LLC, Lot 59 of Brantley Place, 114 Brantley Place Drive, Mooresville, $299,500, on May 28.
From B. and L. Haniford and M. Haniford/Est to N. and N. Alcalde, Lot 49 of Northington Woods, 120 Whispering Cove Court, Mooresville, $610,000, on May 28.
From D.R. Horton, Inc. to J. and L. Eisele, Lot 241 of Meadows at Coddle Creek, 112 Asher Lane, Mooresville, $371,500, on May 28.
From A. and A. and L. and L. Nelson to K. Smith, Lot 73 of Muirfield, 116 Montrose Drive, Mooresville, $375,000, on May 28.
From K. and L. Sebold to S. and B. Corey, Lot 99 of The Hampshires, 131 Peterborough Drive, Mooresville, $265,000, on May 28.
From K. and L. Green to C. Mastor, Lot 100 of Ashyn Creek, 120 Willowbrook Drive, Mooresville, $565,000, on May 28.
From C. Court, A. Diguardi-Court, A. Diguardi Court and A. Court to B. and J. Panichella, Lot 124 of Lakewalk, 142 Canoe Pole Lane, Mooresville, $525,000, on May 28.
From NVR, Inc. to J. Blackham, Lot 68D of Langtree at Waterfront, 104 Helm Lane, Mooresville, $313,000, on May 28.
From L. and L. and J. Ervin to R. Duffy and M. and J. Itkin, Lot 92 of Heritage at Neel Ranch, 172 Glastonbury Drive, Mooresville, $376,000, on May 28.
From D. and L. Hawkes to B. Pierson, Lot 19 of Hidden Meadows, 222 Hidden Meadows Drive, Mooresville, $729,500, on May 28.
From M. and M. and K. Wodzinski to AMH NC Properties Two L.P., Lot 174 of Linwood Farms, 162 Golden Valley Drive, Mooresville, $314,000, on May 28.
From Manchester Financial NC, LLC to Ceenta Fairview Properties, LLC, Lot 10B of Mooresville Town Center, 1.25 acres along Center Square Drive, Mooresville, $1,005,000, on May 28.
From M. and A. Feinberg to OfferPad (SPVBorrower1), LLC, Lot 56 of Johnson Manor, 101 Boxtail Way, Mooresville, $280,000, on May 28.
From L. and L. Godwin to T. and W. Dunn, Lot 35 of Harbor Cove, 188 Chandeleur Drive, Mooresville, $399,000, on May 28.
From J. and J. and J. and J. and A. and A. Belk to B. and M. Krokson, 394 N. Broad St., Mooresville, $175,000, on May 28.
From C. Gardner to J. Black, Lot 135 of Reed Creek, Mooresville, $181,000, on May 28.
From The Sarah Beth Kump Trust and S. Kump/TR to D. and R. Borowski, Lot 15 of Brookside, 167 Holly Ridge Drive, Mooresville, $685,000, on May 28.
From J. and V. Williams to VSP Charlotte LLC, 1.71 acres, 156 Robinson Road, Mooresville, $260,000, on May 28.
From J. and J. and A. Justice to L. and J. Ervin, Lot 82 of Northbridge, 107 Delany Lane, Mooresville, $515,000, on May 28.
From T. and K. and K. Darland to J. Allen III, Lot 53 of The Point on Norman, 119 Mayfair Road, Mooresville, $1,000,000, on May 28.
From B. and L. Deblasio to D. Oliver, Lot 1 of Poplar Grove, 177 Poplar Grove Road, Mooresville, $425,000, on May 28.
From W. and L. Hemm to R. and S. Sidberry and M. Bushrod, Lot 12 of Greenbay Forest, 225 Greenbay Road, Mooresville, $520,000, on May 28.
From E. Ruiz to J. Zuidema, Lot 13 of Ketchie Acres, 129 Sun Lane, Mooresville, $60,000, on May 28.
From J. Starnes and D. Coppo to K. and M. Kisting, Lot 6 of Colony Place, 308 Colony Drive, Mooresville, $780,000, on May 28.
From T. and T. and A. Haynes to M. and R. and L. O’Regan, Lot 322 of Cherry Grove, 166 Crimson Orchard Drive, Mooresville, $392,000, on May 28.
From M. and T. Ryan to R. Larkin/TR, D. Larkin/TR and Larkin Living Trust, Lot 53 of Lake Norman Air Park, 114 Hughes Lane, Mooresville, $1,000,000, on May 28.
From R. and M. Ligh to BAF 3,LLC, Lot 520 of Curtis Pond, 105 Saye Place, Mooresville, $325,000, on May 28.
From D.R. Horton, Inc. to H. Hendrickson, Lot 85 of Meadows at Coddle Creek, 125 Candlelight Way, Mooresville, $344,500, on June 1.
From M. and M. and J. Greene to D. and M. Jones, metes and bounds, 881 Mt. Ulla Highway, Mooresville, $125,000, on June 1.
From R. and T. and T. and T. Moore to N. and R. Olszewski, Lot 3 of Meadows Farm, 562 Wiggins Road, Mooresville, $620,000, on June 1.
From M. and M. Hicks to M. and M. Hicks, Lot 4 of Lakeview Shores, 126 Aqua Drive, Mooresville, $2,500, on June 1.
From D.R. Horton, Inc. to L. Barry, Lot 414 of Atwater Landing, 109 Neill Estate Lane, Mooresville, $364,500, on June 1.
From C. and B. Mavuluri to B. Sundari and S. Dongari, Lot 61 of Waterlynn, 143 Silverspring Place, Mooresville, $355,000, on June 1.
From C. and C. Wheat to P. Sterling and M. and A. Viterise, Lot 162 of Byers Creek, 121 Byers Commons Drive, Mooresville, $421,000, on June 1.
From Zillow Homes Property Trust to J. Guerrero, Lot 59 of Waterlynn, 139 Silverspring Place, Mooresville, $408,500, on June 1.
From S. and K. Orr to L. Bray-McDaniel, L. Bray McDaniel, L. McDaniel, A. Bray-McDaniel, A. Bray McDaniel, A. McDaniel, Lot 77 of Bay Crossing, 140 Tea Olive Lane, Mooresville, $982,000, on June 1.
From Melmar Investments for Retirement, LLC to L. Paglen and R. Specht, Lot 103 of The Meadows at Reed Creek, 125 Red Tip Lane, Mooresville, $349,000, on June 1.
From AD Honeycutt Properties, NC, LLC to Sebring Partners, LLC, 6 acres, Brawley School Road, Mooresville, $400,000, on June 1.
From R. Vangara and P. Chintakrindi to N. Khirsariya, Legacy Village Residential Inc., 121 Irving Ave., Unit E, Mooresville, $225,000, on June 1.
From E. and E. and E. Reiner, R. Reiner/AIF and R. Reiner/AIF to H. and B. Van Pelt, Lot 18 of Harbor View Pelican Point, 119 Collingswood Road, Mooresville, $372,000, on June 1.
From D. and B. Wilson to Magnolia Lake Partners LLC, 24 lots, Oak Creek and Forest Acres, Mooresville, $242,000, on June 1.
From D.R. Horton, Inc. to N. Durbin and S. Olvera, Lot 379 of Atwater Landing, 118 Maritime St., Mooresville, $375,000, on June 1.
From D.R. Horton, Inc. to J. Chen and Y. Zang, Lot 437 of Atwater Landing, 133 Cherry Birch St., Mooresville, $345,000, on June 1.
From M. and N. Lawrence to Hudson SFR Property Holdings II, LLC, Lot 189 of Curtis Pond, 119 Elba Drive, Mooresville, $335,000, on June 1.
From J. and F. and D. and D. Brown to F. and C. De Cespedes, .44 acre, 194 Eastport Lane, Mooresville, $275,000, on June 1.
From Chase DRM LLC to M. and S. Veruovic, Lot 1233 Woodburn Crossing, 202B Limerick Road, Mooresville, $213,000, on June 1.
From S. and T. Erwin to ARVM 5, LLC, Lot 44 of Gabriel Estates, 109 Banterling Court, Mooresville, $320,000, on June 2.
From M. and M. Harris to BAF 3, LLC, Lot 111 of Reed Creek, 356 Reed Creek Drive, Mooresville, $331,000, on June 2.
From D. and L. Flynn to R. and T. Moore, Lot 61 of Walden Ridge, 151 Walden Drive, Mooresville, $837,000, on June 2.
From E. and C. Flores to M. and A. Hiskes, Lot 24 of Cherry Grove, 114 Flowering Grove Lane, Mooresville, $400,000, on June 2.
From E. Hayes and J. Arment to C. and C. Hall, Lot 14 of Greycliff, 155 Gray Cliff Drive, Mooresville, $360,500, on June 2.
From G. Precht/TR, George H. Precht and Nicolina Precht Revocable Living Trust to E. Hayes, Lot 114 of Reed Creek, 380 Reed Creek Road, Mooresville, $310,000, on June 2.
From T. and T. and T. and T. Sterrett to M. and S. Hartslief, 1.14 acres, 179 Grasshopper Circle, Mooresville, $770,000, on June 2.
From D. Skibitsky and M. Winter to A. and C. Doll, Lot 47 of Stafford, 162 Stibbs Cross Road, Mooresville, $579,000, on June 2.
From Overcash Properties Limited Partnership, RLLLP, J. Holt/PTNR, J. Meadows/PTNR and J. Meadows/PTNR to MMIT Group Fund 2020A LLC, Lot 7 of Idlewood Harbor, 584 Williamson Road, Mooresville, $625,000, on June 2.
From C. and D. Crase to D. and K. Wissinger, Lot 28 of Lakeshore Hills, 126 Lakeshore Hills Drive, Mooresville, $518,000, on June 2.
From F. and F. and E. and E. Radcliff to A. and B. Ballard, 4.690 acres, 401 W. Center Ave., Mooresville, $250,000, on June 2.
From STDC1, LLC to B. Findlay, Unit C23 of Late Apex Storage Condominium, Mooresville, $81,500, on June 2.
From R. and R. and L. Gilmore to K. Layne, 34.56 acres, Teeter Road, Mooresville, $575,000, on June 2.
From J. and H. Lund to J. and J. Zell, Lot 1 of Red Oaks, 1096 Briarcliff Road, Mooresville, $343,500, on June 3.
From L, and E. Johnson to R. Bonen-Clark, R. Bonen Clark, R. Clark, D. Bonen-Clark, D. Bonen Clark and D. Clark, Lot 45 of Davidson Pointe, 152 Lilac Mist Loop, Mooresville, $650,000, on June 3.
From D. and D. Marvel to A. Lechlak, Lot 45 of Sunridge Place, 123 Woodsong Lane, Mooresville, $220,000, on June 3.
From B. and B. and M. Holm to J. and K. Gillett, Lot 9 of Whippoorwill Woods, 108 Kingfisher Drive, Mooresville, $390,000 on June 3.
From E. and R. Clay to J. and A. Ims, Lot 59 of The Habour, 241 Bay Harbour Road, Mooresville, $435,000, on June 3.
From I. and I. and T. Clark to O. Rodriguez and T. Diaz, Lot 245 of Winborne, 130 Winborne Drive, Mooresville, $287,000, on June 3.
From P. and M. Van Ginhoven to to Robert Simonian and S. Jewell, Lot 62 of The Farms, 106 Magnolia Farms Lane, Mooresville, $900,000, on June 3.
From J. Halliday to C. and K. Rensing, Lot 97 of Gabriel Estates, 115 Akerman Place, Mooresville, $360,000, on June 3.
From H. and C. Nagel to M. and K. Busch, Lot 36 of Greenbay Forest, 465 Greenbay Road, Mooresville, $810,000, on June 3.
From D. Buffington to H. Hou, Lot 81 of Holiday Harbor, 249 Chuckwood Road, Mooresville, $302,000, on June 3.
From Nest Homes, LLC to C. and L. Dera, Lot 7 of Collins Grove, 114 Collins Grove Court, Mooresville, $350,000, on June 3.
From D.R. Horton, Inc. to J. Infantolino Jr. and C. Kissel, Lot 401 of Atwater Landing, 128 Neill Estate Lane, Mooresville, $369,500, on June 3.
OLIN
From J. Dobson to Weyerhaeuser NR company, timber deed, 350 Current Road, Olin, $21,500, on May 27.
From Triwall Acres, LLC to CMH Homes, Inc. two tracts, 0.931 acre and Lot 40 of Con-Lee Heights, 192 and 196 Con Lee Drive, Olin, $19,000, on June 1.
STATESVILLE
From W. and L. and L. Elmore to T. and T. Elmore, 28.993 acres, 217 Hawks Road, Statesville, $145,000, on May 27.
From C. and C. Deal to E. Portillo, Lot 51 of Coolwood, 121 Northfield Road, Statesville, $145,000, on May 27.
From J. and B. Hill to A. and B. Campbell, metes and bounds, 130 Park St., Statesville, $270,000, on May 27.
From Castlegate Builders, LLC to P. and A. Love, Lot 99 of Castlegate, 285 Absher Farm Loop, Statesville, $305,500, on May 27.
From N. Hope/Indvl & AIF, N. Hope/Indvl & AIF and T. Hope to Helmsman Homes, LLC, two tracts, 6.785 acres, Lots 2 and 3 Beauty St., Statesville and Lot 5 Salisbury Road, Statesville, $35,000, on May 27.
From C. and J. Sullivan to Dacosta Real Estate Holdings, LLC, Lot 14 of Lincoln Estate, 1107 Rita Ave., Statesville, $37,500, on May 27.
From Rockstar Capital Development Group, LP to Buller River Development Partners, LP, Lot 28 of Fox Creek, Nottingham Circle, Statesville, $16,500, on May 27.
From J. and T. Dillingham to D. Waugh and K. Bolick, Lot 63 of Riverwalk, 221 Rivercliff Drive, Statesville, $23,000, on May 27.
From T. and J. Sivacek to B. and L. McClain, Lot 34 of Williams Farm, 145 Charis Lane, Statesville, $296,500, on May 27.
From EAEA, LLC to E. Tsumas, 0.284 acre, Lots PT 22-25 of Park Grove, 334 N. Oakwood Drive, Statesville, $216,000, on May 27.
From J. and L. and L. Johnson to Buller River Development Partners, LP, Lot 23 of River Rock, 156 Pumice Drive, Statesville, $19,500, on May 27.
From C. and J. and J. Parker to D. and K. Tomany, Lot 28 of Ashbrook Park, 137 Ashbrook Road, Statesville, $259,000, on May 27.
From True Homes, LLC to R. and D. Reid, Lot 52 of Landings, 112 Heathrow Lane, Statesville, $305,000, on May 27.
From W. and S. Kerley to T. Milligan, Lots 33-37 of Hillcrest, 425 Virginia Ave., Statesville, $195,000, on May 27.
From Optimistic Venture Group, LLC to K. Johnson, two tracts, 1.0230 acre and 0.3011 acre, 217 Arlie Loop, Statesville, $243,000, on May 27.
From K. and P. Hughes to RS Rental I, LLC, Lot 167 of Olde Statesville, 105 Coddington Lane, Statesville, $240,000, on May 28.
From M. Oden to M. Casimiro and T. Diaz, Lots 215-216 of Rayon Park, Bristol Road, Statesville, $8,500, on May 28.
From V. and D. Barber to D. Latham, S. Merkerson-Latham, S. Merkerson Latham and S. Latham, Lot 52 of Larkin Golf Club, 116 Jana Drive, Statesville, $385,000, on May 28.
From Adams Homes AEC, LLC to E. and J. Garcia, Lot 76 of Northlake, 165 Wylie Trail, Statesville, $326,500, on May 28.
From A. and A. Melville to G. and G. Sim, Lot 3 of Windemere Island, 281 Windemere Isle Road, Statesville, $229,500, on May 28.
From W. and C. and C. Norman to F. Grande and F. Sanchez, Lots 14 and 15 of Statesville Development Company, 1408 Wilson W. Lee Blvd., Statesville, $51,500, on May 28.
From R. and R. and S. and S. and J. and A. and A. Hartness to R. and S. and J. and A. and K. and J. Hartness, Lot 16 of Westover, 804 Chal Drive, Statesville, $1,000, on May 28.
From M. Bacote to Opendoor Property Trust I, Lot 12 of Sherwood Forest, 139 Robinhood Loop, Statesville, $216,000, on May 28.
From R. and K. Bourgeois to Opendoor Property Trust I, Lot 239 of Hidden Lakes, 167 Hidden Lakes Road, Statesville, $265,000, on May 28.
From B. Anderson to R. Warfield, Lot 42 of Audubon Acres, Meadowlark Lane, Statesville, $20,000, on May 28.
From Deerfield Company, LLC to Windstone Construction, Inc., Lot 13 of Ridgewood on Lake Norman, 227 Windingwood Drive, Statesville, $30,000, on May 28.
From C. Ayers and C. Miller to K. and K. Chisom, (Lot 32), 1325 Scotts Creek Road, Statesville, $240,000, on May 28.
From J. and L. Wansley to C. and D. Hardin, Lot 17 of Ridgewood on Lake Norman, 246 Windingwood Drive, Statesville, $157,500, on May 28.
From S. and S. Pinkerton to Opendoor Property Trust I, Lot 3 of Arlie Acres, 146 Arlie Loop, Statesville, $167,500, on May 28.
From Kenson Homes, LLC to T. and L. Fleissner, metes and bounds, 38.136 acres, 239 Lone Pine Road, Statesville, $360,000, on May 28.
From D. Daugherty to Sohail Peterson Trust, metes and bounds, Lot 20 of Statesville Development, 1522 Wilson W. Lee Blvd., Statesville, $25,000, on May 28.
From P. Pressly to J. Pressly, Lot 11 of Argyle Place, 929 Argyle Court, Statesville, $205,000, on May 28.
From D. and A. Chick to J. Hyman and J. Smith, two tracts, Lot 5 of Forest Park and metes and bounds, 201 N. East End Ave., Statesville, $400,000, on May 28.
From True Homes, LLC to H. and L. Gray, Lot 41 of Larkin, 209 Canada Drive, Statesville, $368,500, on May 28.
From L. and L. and S. Ellis to K. and S. Blossom, 4.713 acres, Lot 156 and 157 of Harbor Watch, 128 Stoneleigh Drive, Statesville, $95,000, on May 28.
From True Homes, LLC to N. Godfrey, Lot 231 of Hidden Lakes, 104 Galley Lane, Statesville, $214,000, on May 28.
From Buller River Development Partners, LP to Salina/Pomonkey North Carolina, LLC, metes and bounds, 105 N. Greenbriar Road, Statesville, $261,000, May 28.
From C. and C. Alexander to Opendoor Property Trust I, Lot 21 of Tara’s Trace, 2316 Wexford Way, Statesville, $264,500, on June 1.
From R. Jackson to K. Bunch, Lot 34 of Buffalo Shoals Park, 133 Laurel Cove Road, Statesville, $34,000, on June 1.
From J. and N. Kassman to M. and C. Rodriguez, Lot 15 of Dogwood Hills, 138 Columbine Drive, Statesville, $689,500, on June 1.
From M. and M. and B. and B. Estes to C. MacBrien and K. Jacobs, 0.87 acres, 239 S. Shady Rest Road, Statesville, $32,000, on June 1.
From E. and E. and E. Snead to L. Hernandez and D. Chavez, Lot 25 of Key Acres, 113 Span Lane, Statesville, $23,000, on June 1.
From N. and T. Williams to Hudson SFR Property Holdings II LLC, Lot 234 of Hidden Lakes, 177 Hidden Lakes Road, Statesville, $303,000, on June 1.
From R. Curlee/Est, A. Ammon/Indvl & Exr and T. Ammon to J. and T. Chuby, Lot 20 of Piney Oaks, 230 Beech Brook Lane, Statesville, $180,000, on June 1.
From G. and L. and B. and C. Langdale to J. and C. Vickers, 22 acres, Vaughn Mill Road, Statesville, $120,000, on June 1.
From N. Hope/Indvl & AIF and T. Hope to Slate Investment Holdings, LLC, Lots 148 and 149 of Dalwan Heights, 611 Sharon Drive, Statesville, $24,000, on June 2.
From R. and R. Enriquez to K. and H. Brunson, Lot 53 of Hidden Lakes, 169 Jobe Drive, Statesville, $355,000, on June 2.
From A. and L. and L. Cox to T. and S. Moore, Lot 9 of Hallmark Estates, 153 Hallmark Estates Drive, Statesville, $80,000, on June 2.
From W. and A. Chapman to R. and C. Campbell, Lot 45 of The Landings, 117 Heathrow Lane, Statesville, $310,000, on June 2.
From T. and L. Messick to C. Shumake, 0.917 acre, 213 Bostian Lake Road, Statesville, $197,500, on June 2.
From Wilson Building, Inc. to O.Y.L. Specialists, LLC, Lot 8 of Carter’s Farm, 105 Capstone Court, Statesville, $33,000, on June 2.
From S. Case to T. Williams and R. Heaton, Lot 1 of Evans Acres, 282 Gantt Horn Road, Statesville, $143,500, on June 2.
From K. and K. Cochran to R. Holloway and T. Brown, metes and bounds, 761 N. Center St., Statesville, $304,000, on June 2.
From G. and L. Lewis to K. Corry, metes and bounds, 417 Armfield St., Statesville, $170,000, on June 2.
From N. and H. Collins to J. Bolton and K. Handler, Lot 28 of Fox Den, 119 Fleming Drive, Statesville, $312,000, on June 2.
From K. Taylor to C. Callahan, Lot 7 of Danbury Forest, 142 Danbury Lane, Statesville, $100,000, on June 2.
From Shedley Investments, LLC to S. and G. Chavez, metes and bounds, 1706 5th St., Statesville, $60,000, on June 2.
From S. Miller to S. and H. Miller, 5 acres, 464 Prospect Church Road, Statesville, $1,500, on June 3.
From The Danny MacArthur Loftin Revocable Trust and D. Loftin/TR to MFR Properties, LLC, 14.96 acres, East Monbo Road, Statesville, $172,500, on June 3.
From A. Worley to D. Weiss and K. Breed, Lot 188 of Deercroft, 125 Deercroft Drive, Statesville, $241,000, on June 3.
From O. and O. Funez and O. and N. and N. and N. Guifarro to RS Rental I, LLC, (Lot 79), 732 Boulder Place, Statesville, $180,000, on June 3.
From J. Jarrell to N. and N. McDaniel, Lot 93 of Springs Shore, 93 Mimosa Road, Statesville, $14,000, on June 3.
From Solution Home Buyers, LLC to Dove Holding LLC, 0.771 acre, 1377 Buffalo Shoals Road, Statesville, $130,000, on June 3.
From J. and E. Moose to Shedley Holdings 1, LLC, 5 tracts, Lot 147 of Country Club Estates, Lot 37 and 38, 57-63 and 40 of Greenwood Grove, 318 Harrill St., Statesville, 520 Margaret Drive, Statesville, 927 E. Front St., Statesville, $172,500, on June 3.
From MEG 2, LLC to G. Kercher and S. Leedy, two tracts, Lot 26 and 27 of Sunbrook, 131 Woodview Drive, Statesville, $230,500, on June 3.
From Sell Land Fast LLC and Sell Land Fast, LLC to M. Kester, (Lot 70), Coretta Avenue, Statesville, $1,500, on June 3.
From Adams Homes AEC, LLC to L. and P. Jones, Lot 49 of Northlake, 149 Northlake Drive, Statesville, $379,000, on June 3.
STONY POINT
From B. and B. and D. Wodecki to G. and A. Penman, Lot 11 of Riverwalk, 172 Ridge Point Drive, Stony Point, $81,500, on May 27.
From Stanfield & Company, L.L.C. and Nichols and Stanfield, L.L.C. to R. Dudley, Lot 23 of Lindsey Farm Acres, 117 Millet Drive, Stony Point, $70,000, on June 2.
From L. and L. Burns and W. Burns/Indvl & AIF to Liberty Shores, LLC, Lots 44-45 and 86 of Sanford Sparks Farm 579 Stewart Rock Road, Stony Point, $110,000, on June 2.
From K. and K. Rector and J. and J. Beyer Jr. to D. and H. White, 12 acres, Calhoun Road, Stony Point, $108,000, on June 2.
From White Wolf Properties, Inc. to Birchcraft Builders LLC, Lot 2 of Fieldcroft, 189 Sweet Cherry Lane, Stony Point, $18,000, on June 3.
From R. and J. Miller to R. and T. Goodman, Lot 30 of Riverwalk, 234 Rivercliff Drive, Stony Point, $345,000, on June 3.
TROUTMAN
From True Homes, LLC to L. Dalton, Lot 68 of Sutters Mill II, 117 Fairfield Drive, Troutman, $299,000, on May 27.
From L. Moore to Queen City Home Inspection, LLC, Lot 1 and 2 of Morrison Point, 777 Morrison Farm Road, Troutman, $250,000, on May 27.
From Adams Homes AEC, LLC to M. Christopher, Lot 102 of Sanders Ridge, 144 Sugar Hill Road, Troutman, $307,000, on May 27.
From Lennar Carolinas, LLC to J. Peschock and L. Allen, Lot 115 of Falls Cove at Lake Norman, 135 Slip Shot Lane, Troutman, $354,000, on May 27.
From R. and R. and R. Swanson to E. Jesanis, ¼ acre, 117 Autumn Leaf Road, Troutman, $101,500, on May 28.
From J. and A. VanDrake to A. and M. Koch, Lot 22 of Shady Cove Acres, 167 Shady Cove Road, Troutman, $335,000, on May 28.
From Troutman Bowman, LLC to NVR, Inc., Lots 133 and 134, Weather’s Creek, Troutman, $157,000, on May 28.
From D. Burford and B. Burford/Agt to T. Gould, Lot 23 of Carlyle Farms, 242 Carlyle Road, Troutman, $168,000, on May 28.
From Perth Properties, LLC to B. and S. Whaley, Lots 2-6 of Honeycutt Acres, Troutman, $210,000, on June 1.
From D. and E. Sima to R. and J. Kelley, Lot 60 of Twin Creek Estates, 146 Twin Creeks Drive, Troutman, $54,000, on June 2.
From J. Jones/Indvl & AIF, J. Jones/Indvl & AIF and R. and R. and S. Jones to Troutman Commercial Properties, LLC, three tracts, 4.999 acres, 1.499 acres and 0.995 acres, 709 S. Main St., Troutman, $465,000, on June 2.
From Nest Homes, LLC to C. and S. Manning, Lot 7 of Sanders Ridge, 127 Round Rock Road, Troutman, $460,000, on June 2.
From True Homes, LLC to T. Smith, Lot 69 of Sutters Mill II, 115 Fairfield Drive, Troutman, $343,000, on June 3.
UNION GROVE
From J. and J. Perry and D. and G. Gerken to R. and L. Mann, 59.78 acres, West Memorial Highway, Union Grove, $306,000, on June 2.