Iredell County real estate transactions: May 26-June 3

From J. and A. VanDrake to A. and M. Koch, Lot 22 of Shady Cove Acres, 167 Shady Cove Road, Troutman, $335,000, on May 28.

From Troutman Bowman, LLC to NVR, Inc., Lots 133 and 134, Weather’s Creek, Troutman, $157,000, on May 28.

From D. Burford and B. Burford/Agt to T. Gould, Lot 23 of Carlyle Farms, 242 Carlyle Road, Troutman, $168,000, on May 28.

From Perth Properties, LLC to B. and S. Whaley, Lots 2-6 of Honeycutt Acres, Troutman, $210,000, on June 1.

From D. and E. Sima to R. and J. Kelley, Lot 60 of Twin Creek Estates, 146 Twin Creeks Drive, Troutman, $54,000, on June 2.

From J. Jones/Indvl & AIF, J. Jones/Indvl & AIF and R. and R. and S. Jones to Troutman Commercial Properties, LLC, three tracts, 4.999 acres, 1.499 acres and 0.995 acres, 709 S. Main St., Troutman, $465,000, on June 2.

From Nest Homes, LLC to C. and S. Manning, Lot 7 of Sanders Ridge, 127 Round Rock Road, Troutman, $460,000, on June 2.

From True Homes, LLC to T. Smith, Lot 69 of Sutters Mill II, 115 Fairfield Drive, Troutman, $343,000, on June 3.

UNION GROVE

From J. and J. Perry and D. and G. Gerken to R. and L. Mann, 59.78 acres, West Memorial Highway, Union Grove, $306,000, on June 2.