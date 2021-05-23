Iredell County real estate transactions: May 9-15

The following deeds were filed in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from May 9-15. For more information regarding specific plots of land, visit www.co.iredell.nc.us/Departments/RegDeeds.
TOP FIVE
From Boyce Land Co., Inc. to Land Air Group, Inc., +/- 28.93 acres Martha’s Ridge, Simonton Road, Statesville, $3,000,000, on May 13.
From K. Ireland to JKM Holdings, LLC, (Lot 192), 233 Paradise Peninsula Road, Mooresville, $2,400,000, on May 10.
From R. and R. and T. Brincefield to R. and K. Moser, Lot 42 of Sunset Pointe II At The Harbor, 108 Tranquil Cove Road, Mooresville, $1,875,000, on May 14.
From G. and B. and B. Keener to S. and E. Bledsoe, Lot 494 of The Point on Norman, 1744 Brawley School Road, Mooresville, $1,525,000, on May 14.
From S. and E. Bledsoe to HJ, LLC, two tracts, 0.779 acre, Lot 5 of Shady Grove, Mooresville, $1,450,000, on May 12.
CLEVELAND
From D. Stutts to A. Wiley and H. Johnston, metes and bounds, 343 Brawley Road, Cleveland, $222,000, on May 13.
HARMONY
From C. Jenkins to A. and J. Cape, two tracts, metes and bounds, (Lot 3), 198 Skyview Lake Road, Harmony, $65,000, on May 12.
From J. and J. Barker to T. Wingler/TR and Tam Leroy Wingler Revocable Living Trust, 0.7154 acre, 3253 Harmony Highway, Harmony, $28,000, on May 12.
From Chris Bullin Builders, Inc. and J. and A. Martin to D. and M. Cassidy, Lots 25 and 26 of Rimrock Estates, 125 Stagecrest Drive, Harmony, $157,500, on May 14.
MOORESVILLE
From M. and A. Seiler to M. and A. Relyea, Lot 6 of Thunderhill Park, 345 Tuskarora Trail, Mooresville, $848,000, on May 10.
From R. and C. Samson to F. Foster and R. Copeland, Lot 22 of Mills Forest, 123 Greentree Drive, Mooresville, $260,000, on May 10.
From 17 Mooresville, LLC to True Homes, LLC, Lots 5-7, West Park Ave., Mooresville, $165,000, on May 10.
From Opendoor Property Trust I to I. and E. Budin, Lot 80 of Avalon, 173 Paradise Hills Circle, Mooresville, $385,000, on May 10.
From W. and W. Turner and D. Reiner to T. and M. Goad, Lot 26 of Harbor View Pelican Point, 179 Collingswood Road, Mooresville, $540,000, on May 10.
From G. and G. and C. Littell to P. Gilbert/TR, R. Gilbert/TR, The Pamela K. Gilbert Revocable Trust and The Reed M. Gilbert Revocable Trust, Lot 88 of Woodland Hills, 182 Ringneck Trail, Mooresville, $1,050,000, on May 10.
From J. Murphy and L. and L. Thomas to Carolinas Properties, LLC, Lot 102 of Gabriel Estates, 103 Akerman Place, Mooresville, $260,000, on May 10.
From Opendoor Property Trust I to J. and K. Miller, Lot 38 of Johnson Manor, 136 Boxtail Way, Mooresville, $375,000, on May 10.
From STDC1, LLC to C. and M. Dewitt, Late Apex Storage Comdominium, Unit B1, Mooresville, $172,500, on May 10.
From T. and D. Andrews to W. and D. Kane and A. and D. Trocke, Lot 15 of Cherry Grove, 177 Laurel Glen Drive, Mooresville, $580,000, on May 11.
From R. and R. Peabody to S. and S. Bandaru, Lot 234 of Waterlynn, 132 Sandspur Drive, Mooresville, $378,000, on May 11.
From Phifer I. Johnson Limited Partnership, RLLLP, J. Johnson/PTNR and B. Johnson/PTNR to Brown-RR, LLC, 2.9057, (Lot 2), 111 Rocky River Road, Mooresville, $600,000, on May 11.
From L. Eliseo to Nest Homes, LLC, Lot 42 of Indian Hill, 670 Big Indian Loop, Mooresville, $110,000, on May 11.
From 1424 W A, LLC to B. Gann, .60 acre, (Lots 10-16), 135 Estelle Road, Mooresville, $255,000, on May 11.
From D.R. Horton, Inc. to A. Guzman, Lot 411 of Atwater Landing, Mooresville, $344,500, on May 11.
From S. and S. and L. and L. Zwilling to L. and R. Buhler, 1.41 acre, (Lot 3), 141 Hermance Lane, Mooresville, $1,400,000, on May 11.
From D.R. Horton, Inc. to K. and M. DeLuca, Lot 435 of Atwater Landing, Mooresville, $332,000, on May 12.
From Eastwood Construction Partners, LLC to J. and B. Caolo, Lot 26 of Briargate, 123 Tiller Way, Mooresville, $406,000, on May 12.
From D.R. Horton, Inc. to J. and D. Baribeault, Lot 239 of Meadows at Coddle Creek, 124 Asher Lane, Mooresville, $363,500, on May 12.
From D. and D. Wood to J. Radecki and M. Kuncze, Lot 1036 of Sconset Village at The Point, 118 Yale Loop, Mooresville, $870,000, on May 12.
From Nest Homes, LLC to Nest Homes of the Carolinas, LLC, Lot 42 of Indian Hill, 670 Big Indian Loop, Mooresville, $150,000, on May 12.
From D. and D. and T. and T. Williams to C. Kopparthi, C. Reddy Kopparthi and G. Sidda, Lot 143 of Waterlynn, 152 Farmers Folly Drive, Mooresville, $416,000, on May 12.
From J. and L. Stroud to R. and M. Tise, Lot 10 of Back Forty 142 Malibu Road, Mooresville, $1,045,000, on May 12.
From C. Durham to D. Malash and A. Bezak, Lot 47 of Windsor Woods, 144 Drawbridge Court, Mooresville, $245,000, on May 12.
From L. and J. Lee to C. Pipas, .23 acre, PT4, 5 and 6 of Cascade Mills, 629 Brookwood St., Mooresville, $170,000, on May 12.
From S. and S. and T. and T. Paterson to J. Hussaini, J. Al-Hussaini, J. and J. Al Hussaini, J. Al-Hussaini and J. Hussaini, Lot 42 of Sunridge Place, 117 Woodsong Lane, Mooresville, $205,000, on May 12.
From E. Shumaker to B. Fischmann and M. McCormick, Unit H of 100 Park West Townhomes, Mooresville, $242,000, on May 12.
From S. and T. Haffey, T. Landtiser Haffey and T. Landtiser-Haffey to M. and H. Bieber, Lot 15 of The Harbour, 111 Bay Port Lane, Mooresville, $680,000, on May 12.
From D.R. Horton, Inc. to IH6 Property North Carolina, L.P., Lot 386 of Atwater Landing, 102 Maritime St., Mooresville, $345,000, on May 12.
From J. and J. Stevenson to T. and B. Pfeffer, 5.483 acres, Lots 21 and 27 of Cornelius Estates, 102 Sparta Drive, Mooresville, $160,000, on May 12.
From Village Real Estate Investments LLC to SFR JV-1 Property LLC, Lot 1 of Foxmoor, 892 Rebecca Jane Drive, Mooresville, $250,000, on May 13.
From S. and A. Myers to C. and E. Reed, two tracts, (Lots 1 and 2), 668 Faith Road, Mooresville, $1,222,500, on May 13.
From A. Myers, A. and A. Grissom and S. and S. Myers to S. Myers, Lot 33 of Meeting Street Townhomes at Morrison Plantation, 129 Singleton Road, Mooresville, $234,000, on May 13.
From J. and J. Opal to J. and J. Glass, 3.9102 acres, combination of Lot 955 CL&T and Lot 2 of Carlton Lane East, 116 Venus Lane, Mooresville, $860,000, on May 13.
From V. and V. and T. and T. Faulx to J. Paquette and C. Chabot, Lot 47 of Glynwater, 250 Fox Hollow Road, Mooresville, $350,000, on May 13.
From J. Reiman to Ellis Rental Properties, LLC, metes and bounds, Lot 6 of Cascade Rayon Mills, 6 Cascade St., Mooresville, $125,000, on May 13.
From 17 Mooresville LLC to True Homes, LLC, (Lots 8-13), W. Park Ave., Mooresville and Annette Street, Mooresville, $330,000, on May 13.
From S. and S. and D. Poynton to S. and M. Babin, Lot 96 of Kistler Mill, 116 Dovetail Drive, Mooresville, $285,000, on May 13.
From D.R. Horton, Inc. to A. and J. Kern, Lot 83 of Meadows at Coddle Creek, Mooresville, $323,500, on May 13.
From Tru North Homes, LLC to D. and K. Olds, Lot 2 of Brook Glen, 293 Shinnville Road, Mooresville, $385,000, on May 13.
From B. and L. Neckameyer to AMH NC Properties Two L.P., Lot 262 of Linwood Farms, 112 Golden Valley Drive, Mooresville, $298,000, on May 13.
From P. and T. Morin to S. and M. Machado, Lot 7 of Shepherd’s Bluff, 175 Shepherd’s Bluff Drive, Mooresville, $50,000, on May 13.
From M. and M. Boyce to S. and R. Schmitt, two tracts, Lot 5 of Spring Acres, 0.024 acre, 200 Quiet Cove Road, Mooresville, $680,000, on May 13.
From JC Development Company, LLC to Northlake Developers, LLC, Lot 7 of Fishermen’s Cove, 225 Hermance Lane, Mooresville, $100,000, on May 13.
From LCB Properties, LLC to Hogan’s Family Investments, LLC, Lot 3 of South Fork Business Park, Mazeppa Road, Mooresville, $145,000, on May 13.
From J. and M. Peterson to C. Owens, metes and bounds, 178 Mackwood Road, Mooresville, $214,000, on May 13.
From S. and S. and M. Schmidt to K. and W. Dillard, Lot 24 of The Meadows at Reed Creek, 118 Red Tip Lane, Mooresville, $315,000, on May 13.
From A. and R. Bornkamp to B. and C. Dockery, Lot 220 of Cherry Grove, 166 Laurel Glen Drive, Mooresville, $430,000, on May 13.
From D.R. Horton, Inc. to P. and T. Scott, Lot 353 of Atwater Landing, Mooresville, $355,500, on May 13.
From J. and L. Dunlap to A. and M. Ambriz, Lot 113 of Curtis Pond, 104 Madelia Place, Mooresville, $292,500, on May 14.
From A. and J. Pipas to T. and J. Jolly, Lot 1 of Meadowbrook, 124 Timberland Loop, Mooresville, $265,000, on May 14.
From J. and J. Dixon to R. and S. Bhatt, Lot 11 of Byers Creek, 143 W. Morehouse Ave., Mooresville, $370,000, on May 14.
From K. Hanrahan to J. and L. Walsh, Lot 153 of Meadows at Coddle Creek, 112 E. Northstone Road, Mooresville, $325,000, on May 14.
From M. Hinson to O. Maldonado, Lot 21 of Regency Lake Village, 148 Inverness Loop, Mooresville, $77,000, on May 14.
From STDC1, LLC to M. Coughlin, Late Apex Storage Condominium, Unit B5, Mooresville, $167,000, on May 14.
From M. and C. and C. Mitchell to A. Martinez and P. Butnam, Lot 8 of Brookridge Shores, Mooresville, $775,000, on May 14.
From F. Reissman to Ribbon Home SPV II, LLC, 1.57 acres +/- (Lot 31), 146 Robinson Road, Mooresville, $345,000, on May 14.
From D.R. Horton, Inc. to J. and J. Constance, Lot 419 of Atwater Landing, 123 Neill Estate Lane, Mooresville, $329,500, on May 14.
From S. Hall to The Allison D. Kiene Living Trust, Lot 193 of Mallard Head Country Club, 222 Pintail Run Lane, Mooresville, $515,000, on May 14.
From D. and T. Brannon to V. Goldstein, Lot 28 of Water Oak at Lake Norman, 154 Water Oak Drive, Mooresville, $312,000, on May 14.
From STDC1, LLC to G. and V. Gantt, Late Apex Storage Condominium, Unit C4, Mooresville, $194,000, on May 14.
From H. and H. Reece to Z. Aumick and B. Sexton, Lot 28 of Bridgeport, 107 Claremont Way, Mooresville, $385,000, on May 14.
From H. and H. Brown to J. and D. Starrett, Lot 26 of Freeze Crossing, 158 Freeze Crossing Drive, Mooresville, $106,000, on May 14.
From D. and D. and T. and T. Dickenson to Carolina Properties, LLC, Lot 50 of Curtis Pond, 245 Royalton Road, Mooresville, $305,000, on May 14.
From STDC1, LLC to F. Colombino, Late Apex Storage Condominium, Unit No. C24, Mooresville, $129,500, on May 14.
From STDC1, LLC to C. Mills, Late Apex Storage Condominium, Unit C5, Mooresville, $110,000, on May 14.
From P. Lodge to G. Vasudevan and M. Venkatraman, Lot 35 of Briargate, 118 Suggs Mills Drive, Mooresville, $380,000, on May 14.
From D.R. Horton, Inc. to IH6 Property North Carolina L.P., Lot 1 of Atwater Landing, 142 Cherry Birch St., Mooresville, $342,000, on May 14.
From F. and M. Armino to S. and A. St. Aubin, Lot 210 of Cherry Grove, 122 Laurel Glen Drive, Mooresville, $440,000, on May 14.
STATESVILLE
From J. Holly to RS Rental I, LLC, Lot 90 of Fox Den, 182 Wedge View Way, Statesville, $290,000, on May 10.
From J. Smith to C. Andersen, Lot 23 of Fairwinds, 124 Robins Hill Lane, Statesville, $123,000, on May 10.
From K. and E. Barber to Opendoor Property Trust I, Lot 62 of Larkin Golf Club, 136 Jana Drive, Statesville, $397,000, on May 10.
From J. Bost to J. and K. Adams, 3.126 acres, 187 Absher Farm Loop, Statesville, $260,000, on May 10.
From The C. Nolton Boan, Jr., Revocable Trust Agreement, C. Boan/TR and C. Boan/TR to Brancy Properties, LLC, two tracts, Lots 40-45 and Lot 47 of The Statesville Redevelopment Commission Property, 915, 1003, 1009, 1015, 1021 and 1027 Adams St., Statesville, $28,000, on May 10.
From Zen Homes, LLC and C. and W. Allen to C. Sessoms, Lots 80 and 81 of Diamond Hill, 816 Jost St., Statesville, $157,000, on May 10.
From M. and S. Daniel to Boulton Properties, LLC, Lot 94 of Olde Statesville, 125 Valencia Lane, Statesville, $237,000, on May 10.
From True Homes, LLC to J. Dorph, Lot 230 of Hidden Lakes, Statesville, $269,000, on May 11.
From B. and K. and K. Bass to M. Gochnauer, 0.226 acre, Elmwood Road, Statesville, $3,500, on May 11.
From True Homes, LLC to A. and M. McCrillis, Lot 282 of Hidden Lakes, Statesville, $250,000, on May 11.
From D. De La Torre and D. Torre to L. and L. Finney, 0.654 acre, 248 Shumaker Drive, Statesville, $160,000, on May 11.
From B. and G. Abrams to Better Path Homes, LLC, metes and bounds, Lots 13 and 14 Block C North Statesville Land Co., Poplar St., Statesville, $18,000, on May 11.
From Lake Luxury Homes, LLC to R. and L. Myers, Lot 118 of Castlegate, 185 Staffordshire Drive, Statesville, $291,000, on May 11.
From R. and R. and T. and T. Labelle to C. Fidler, Lot 12 of Barium Seasons Village, 188 Winter Flake Drive, Statesville, $380,000, on May 11.
From E. and D. and D. Thomas to B. Covey, 526 Alexander St., Statesville, $237,000,on May 11.
From J. and S. Gilbert to M. and J. Bovee, Lot 8 of The Highlands at Maple Creek, 170 Ravencrest Drive, Statesville, $760,000, on May 11.
From N. and J. McColl to W. and L. Kleinhenz, Lot 268 of Shannon Acres, 618 St. Cloud Drive, Statesville, $24,000, on May 11.
From D. Rimmer to Solution Home Buyers, LLC, .771 acre, 1377 Buffalo Shoals Road, Statesville, $59,000, on May 12.
From State Employees’ Credit Union to SECU*RE, Inc., Lot 8 of Windy Hill Acres, 126 Windy Hill Road, Statesville, $92,000, on May 12.
From J. and S. and S. Moore to J. and S. Gilbert, Lot 15 of Graystone Meadow, 198 Foxglove Drive, Statesville, $490,000, on May 12.
From J. and J. Smith to C. Burke, Lot 14 of Landsdowne, 205 Barbary Drive, Statesville, $89,500, on May 12.
From C. Cundiff and C. Bermudez to FKH SFR PropCo D, L.P., Lot 264 of Hidden Lakes, 129 Clove Hitch Drive, Statesville, $297,000, on May 12.
From W. and L. Sanchez to Carolinas Properties, LLC, Lot 78 of Wildewood, 103 Harvest Pointe Drive, Statesville, $260,000, on May 12.
From L. and G. Beaver to WRGJR Properties, LLC, .53 acre, 116 Karmen Lane, Statesville, $20,000, on May 12.
From R. and M. Neilson to S. Mitchell, Lot 18 of Salem Park, 124 Salem Loop, Statesville, $210,000, on May 12.
From Statesville Glens LLC to Slate Investment Holdings, LLC, Lot 13 of Mitchell College Foundation, 212 Montgomery Drive, Statesville, $14,000, on May 12.
From Statesville Glens LLC to Slate Investment Holdings, LLC, Lot 38 of Mitchell College Foundation, Caroline Street, Statesville, $14,000, on May 12.
From Midland Trust Company/Cust to A. Moore and A. Gumbley, 1.0838 acres, 186 Log Cabin Road, Statesville, $150,000, on May 13.
From D. Walton to G. Wright, Lot 276 of Shannon Acres, 628 St. Andrews Road, Statesville, $80,000, on May 13.
From G. and C. and C. Hackney to R. and K. Egan, Lot 14 of Woodbridge Estates, 124 Draper Drive, Statesville, $576,500, on May 13.
From D. Myers-Miller/TR, D. Miller/TR, D. Myers Miller/TR and Harry J. Myers Revocable Trust to R. Ankrum, 10.05 acres, 74.48 acres, 28.44 acres, 76.04 acres and 67.33 acres, multiple tracts, Elmwood Road, Statesville, $1,100,000, on May 13.
From D. Miller/TR, D. Myers-Miller/TR, D. Myers Miller/TR, D. Miller/TR, D. Myers-Miller/TR, D. Myers Miller/TR and Nancy S. Myers Family Trust to R. Ankrum, metes and bounds, 5.6416 acres, 85.5 acres and 67.33 acres, multiple tracts, Elmwood Road, Statesville, $1,100,000, on May 13.
From M. Kimbrough to StanCo Properties, LLC, (Lot 1-4), Hunt Street, Statesville, $10,500, on May 13.
From Adams Homes AEC, LLC to M. and K. Levas, Lot 51 of Northlake, 157 Northlake Drive, Statesville, $292,000, on May 13.
From J. and J. and S. Hitt to J. and I. Nelson, north and south tract, 2.73 acres, 0.81 acre and 1.92 acres, 550 Brookhaven Road, Statesville, $142,000, on May 13.
From B. and B. and R. Brendle, A. and A. Colin and M. and M. and J. and J. Brendle to Morningstar Developers, LLC, Lot 260 of Shannon Acres, 605 St. Cloud Drive, Statesville, $50,000, on May 14.
From R. and S. Dyson to Buller River Development Partners, LP, Lot 13 of Dunlap Gate, 161 Dunlap Loop, Statesville, $8,500, on May 14.
From Seaboard Farm and Forestry LLC to J. and K. Parlier, Lot 13 of Poplar Ridge, 300 Bluegill Lane, Statesville, $16,500, on May 14.
From A. and A. Arriaza and N. and N. Jarquin to Grande Homes Company, Lot 7 of Deer Creek, 2304 James Way, Statesville, $38,000, on May 14.
From D. Hartness/TR, D. Hartness/TR, Amended and Restated Wayne E. Weber Revocable Trust Agreement and R. Matthews/TR to D. Goodrich, metes and bounds, (Lots 24-25), Stockton St., Statesville, $240,000, on May 14.
From F. and F. and B. and B. Bell to L. Ramos and L. Nunes Ramos, Lots 254-257 of Broadview, 303 S. Greenbriar Road, Statesville, $167,000, on May 14.
From P. and L. Allen to Optimistic Venture Group, LLC, Lot 29 of Ridgecrest Estates, 0.743 acre, 147 Ridge Run Drive, Statesville, $16,000, on May 14.
From J. and J. and S. Hitt to S. Kurtich, .494 acre, 173 Shanna Lane, Statesville, $23,000, on May 14.
From D & S Property Management, LLC to J. Myers, metes and bounds, 606 Island Ford Road, Statesville, $160,000, on May 14.
From J. and J. Fox to D. and M. Richon, multiple tracts, Oak Knoll sub. and Beulah Road, Statesville, $344,000, on May 14.
From McLaughlin Corp LLC to M. Scott, Lot 21 of Lakeridge, 391 Brookfield Drive, Statesville, $17,500, on May 14.
From T. Wilcox/GRDN and A. Burgess to K. Wilcox, Lot 4 of Gebrail Acres, 378 Chestnut Grove Road, Statesville, $50,000, on May 14.
From W. and W and L. McBane to S. Haffey, T. Landtiser-Haffey, T. Haffey and T. Landtiser Haffey, Lot 226 of Shannon Acres, 531 St. Cloud Drive, Statesville, $452,000, on May 14.
STONY POINT
From A. and A. and D. Wilkes to M. and M. Natoli, Lot 35 of Cain Road Estates, 116 Burning Lane, Stony Point, $249,000, on May 10.
From C. and G. Ward to A. Cranfill and A. Gibbons, Lot 18 of Lindsey Farm Acres, 147 Millet Drive, Stony Point, $150,500, on May 11.
From T. and D. and D. Waugh to J. and S. Barker, two tracts, 148 Beacon Ridge Drive and Lot 12, Stony Point, $700,000, on May 12.
From K. Taliana to C. and B. Fagan, Lot 6 of Riverwalk, 146 Ridge Point Drive, Stony Point, $70,000, on May 13.
TROUTMAN
From Troutman Bowman, LLC to NVR, Inc., Lots 170 and 4 of Weather’s Creek, Troutman, $157,000, on May 10.
From J. Hyatt to FKH SFR PropCo D, L.P., Lot 78 of Sutter’s Mill, 159 Sutter’s Mill Drive, Troutman, $366,000, on May 10.
From Dependable Development, Inc. to True Homes, LLC, Lots 33, 55, 56 and 60 of Sutter’s Mill II, Troutman, $254,500, on May 10.
From Adams Homes AEC, LLC to O. and E. Martinez, Lot 101 of Sanders Ridge, 148 Sugar Hill Road, Troutman, $364,500, on May 10.
From S&S Acquisitions, LLC to Hudson SFR Property Holdings II, LLC, Lot 150 of Inglewood, 209 Valleybrook Lane, Troutman, $144,500, on May 10.
From M. McNellis to Trunorth Homes, LLC, Lots PT 67 and 68 of Normandy Break, 104 Trellis Lane, Troutman, $28,000, on May 10.
From True Homes, LLC to Barol Investment Group 20 LLC, Lot 23 of Sutter’s Mill II, 136 Fairfield Drive, Troutman, $340,000, on May 10.
From R. and S. Crider to C. and S. Lasheff, Lot 15 of Falls Park, 504 Stillwater Road, Troutman, $410,000, on May 10.
From G. and G. Wilson to G. and F. Wilson, Lot 114 of Inglewood, 403 West Ave., W., Troutman, $1,000, on May 11.
From MMLP, LLC to B. Larson/TR and Bruce E. Larson Revocable Trust, 22.315 acres, Perry Road, Troutman, $225,000, on May 11.
From F. Brown Jr. and C. and C. Kilpatrick to J. and M. White, Lot 54 of Martha’s Vineyard, 140 Scarlet Tanager Road, Troutman, $307,000, on May 12.
From End Poverty Now, Inc. to Magnolia Lakes Partners, LLC, Lots 32 and 33 of Wiltshire Creek, 166 and 170 E. Panther Creek Road, Troutman, $20,000, on May 12.
From ELG Investments, LLC to R. and R. Peabody, Lot 20 of Hawks Landing, 108 Jayhawk Court, Troutman, $595,000, on May 13.
From Troutman Bowman, LLC to NVR, Inc., Lots 6 and 7 of Weather’s Creek, Troutman, $157,000, on May 13.
From G. Moore to J. and P. Fowler, Lot 135 of Meadow Glen, 119 Scotch Irish Lane, Troutman, $247,000, on May 14.