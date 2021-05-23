Iredell County real estate transactions: May 9-15

From M. McNellis to Trunorth Homes, LLC, Lots PT 67 and 68 of Normandy Break, 104 Trellis Lane, Troutman, $28,000, on May 10.

From True Homes, LLC to Barol Investment Group 20 LLC, Lot 23 of Sutter’s Mill II, 136 Fairfield Drive, Troutman, $340,000, on May 10.

From R. and S. Crider to C. and S. Lasheff, Lot 15 of Falls Park, 504 Stillwater Road, Troutman, $410,000, on May 10.

From G. and G. Wilson to G. and F. Wilson, Lot 114 of Inglewood, 403 West Ave., W., Troutman, $1,000, on May 11.

From MMLP, LLC to B. Larson/TR and Bruce E. Larson Revocable Trust, 22.315 acres, Perry Road, Troutman, $225,000, on May 11.

From F. Brown Jr. and C. and C. Kilpatrick to J. and M. White, Lot 54 of Martha’s Vineyard, 140 Scarlet Tanager Road, Troutman, $307,000, on May 12.

From End Poverty Now, Inc. to Magnolia Lakes Partners, LLC, Lots 32 and 33 of Wiltshire Creek, 166 and 170 E. Panther Creek Road, Troutman, $20,000, on May 12.

From ELG Investments, LLC to R. and R. Peabody, Lot 20 of Hawks Landing, 108 Jayhawk Court, Troutman, $595,000, on May 13.

From Troutman Bowman, LLC to NVR, Inc., Lots 6 and 7 of Weather’s Creek, Troutman, $157,000, on May 13.