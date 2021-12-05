Iredell County real estate transactions: Nov. 14-17

From T. and T. Harmon to M. Garces, (Lot 62 and 63), 1105 Caldwell St., Statesville, $40,000, on Nov. 18.

From J. and J. Teed to J. and K. Nicks and D. and L. Czupryna, Lot 19 of Audubon Acres, corner of Hummingbird Lane and Meadowlark Lane, Statesville, $21,000, on Nov. 18.

From M. and M. and S. Kepley to D. and B. Pero, three tracts, 1.257 acres, 0.458 acre and 0.498 acre, 427 N. Greenbriar Road, Statesville, $930,000, on Nov. 18.

From J. and S. Trivette to L. and D. Self, two tracts, 4.014 acres and 1 acre, 149 Liz Drive, Statesville, $250,000, on Nov. 18.

STONY POINT

From J. Kinney and J. Johnson to J. Arnett, Lot 2 of Quail Point Estates, 00 Abner Road, Stony Point, $56,000, on Nov. 16.

TROUTMAN

From Troutman Bowman, LLC to NVR, Inc., Lots 160 and 161 of Weather’s Creek, Troutman, $157,000, on Nov. 15.

From DPG Properties, LLC to BYSNA Investment 2, LLC, Lot 144 of Meadow Glen, 159 Scotch Irish Lane, Troutman, $30,000, on Nov. 15.