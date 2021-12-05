Iredell County real estate transactions: Nov. 14-17

The following deeds were filed in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from Nov. 14-17. For more information regarding specific plots of land, visit www.co.iredell.nc.us/Departments/RegDeeds.
TOP FIVE
From T&C Farm Holdings, LLC to Family Trust of Brian Richard Deegan and Marissa Shay Deegan, 35.231 acres, 1525 Shinnville Road, Cleveland, $2,100,000, on Nov. 15.
From O. Johnson and O. Pyankova to M. and A. Fuhr, Lot 12 of The Harbour, 267 Lake Mist Drive, Mooresville, $1,380,000, on Nov. 16.
From Grandfather Homes, Inc. to K. Whitman, Lot 6 of The Preserve at Windsor Pointe, 132 Potomac Lane, Mooresville, $1,250,000, on Nov. 16.
From G. and V. Whitten to J. and S. Hurd, Lot 38 of Lake Norman Bonanza, 378 Ponderosa Circle, Mooresville, $1,000,000, on Nov. 18.
From A. and T. Wigginton to M. Salman, Lot 13 of Pinnacle Shores, 120 Manitoba Lane, Mooresville, $930,000, on Nov. 16.
CLEVELAND
From C. and K. Stacy to D. and A. Hopkins, two tracts, 3.911 acres and 10.018 acres, 139 Brawley Road, Cleveland, $775,000, on Nov. 17.
HARMONY
From R. and R. and L. Grose to B. Burgess, 8.028 acres, TBD Autumn Road, Harmony, $40,000, on Nov. 15.
From P. Yountz/Exr and R. Gregory/Est to B. and B. Ladd, Lots 30-32, 150 Quiet Acres Trail, Harmony, $173,500, on Nov. 16.
From R. and P. Johnston to CJ Homes Inc., Lot 2 of Harmony Country Estates, 290 Little Wilkesboro Road, Harmony, $14,500, on Nov. 16.
MOORESVILLE
From Mooresville Pharmacy East, LLC to AMA Capital, LLC, .23 acre, 439 E. Statesville Ave., Mooresville, $350,000, on Nov. 15.
From C. and C. and L. Carter to B. and A. Zinser, Lots 17 and 18 of Spring Acres, 135 Trollingwood Lane, Mooresville, $500,000, on Nov. 15.
From M. Scaglione to Opendoor Property Trust I, Lot 140 of Reed Creek, 172 Diamond Drive, Mooresville, $276,000, on Nov. 15.
From F. and N. Johnson to Opendoor Property Trust I, metes and bounds, 1.01 acres, Lot 128 of Davidson Downes, 215 Sink Farm Road, Mooresville, $516,000, on Nov. 15.
From J. and J. Hines to S. Carver, Lot 16 of Brookside, 166 Holly Ridge Drive, Mooresville, $538,000, on Nov. 15.
From Timberline to Grandfather Homes, Inc., Lot 6 of The Preserve at Windsor Pointe, 132 Potomac Lane, Mooresville, $894,000, on Nov. 15.
From James F. and Betty I. Lilley Revocable Trust, D. Jellison/TR, D. Jellison/TR, B. Lilley/TR and The Lilley Heritage Trust to Zillow Homes Property Trust, Lot 11 of Underhill Village, 524 Jakes Ridge Lane, Mooresville, $235,500, on Nov. 15.
From P. Lejasbunde/Indvl & TR, S. Lejasbunde/Indvl & TR and The Peter and Silvia Lejasbunde Living Trust to S. Vingle, Lot 31 of Bridgeport, 192 Southhaven Drive, Mooresville, $455,000, on Nov. 15.
From JMB Holdings, Inc. to S. and W. Knapik, Lot 3 of Wiggins Walk, 724 Wiggins Road, Mooresville, $80,000, on Nov. 15.
From E. Ladimir and K. Wuerfel to BAF 3, LLC, Lot 92 of Idlewood Harbor, 157 Mooreland Road, Mooresville, $332,000, on Nov. 15.
From TRABOH3 LLC to Offerpad SPV Borrower G, LLC, Lots 27-29 of Trexler Heights, 312 Cook St., Mooresville, $234,000, on Nov. 15.
From C. and C. Herr and P. and P. Comer IV to S. Bouchard, Lot 42 of Brookhaven, 131 Delargy Circle, Mooresville, $228,000, on Nov. 15.
From F. Freeze to J. and K. Palmatier, Lots 5 and 6 of Winthrow Creek Farms, 125 Johns Pond Lane, Mooresville, $399,000, on Nov. 16.
From Lennar Carolinas, LLC to M. Reynolds, Lot 77 of Gambill Forest, Mooresville, $314,500, on Nov. 16.
From B. Henderson to D. Janagama, Lot 1 of Forest Hills, 387 Talbert Road, Mooresville, $245,000, on Nov. 16.
From H. Hastings to R. and C. Shade, Lot 13 of Country Meadows, Grassland Drive, Mooresville, $297,000, on Nov. 16.
From D and A. Hopkins to C. and E. Buckingham, Lot 64 of Trillium, 104 Heron Cove Loop, Mooresville, $562,000, on Nov. 16.
From D.R. Horton, Inc. to S. Shrestha, Lot 20 of Sequoia Forest, Mooresville, $375,500, on Nov. 16.
From S. and S. Knight to J. Cortez and M. Isidoro, 0.38 acre, 123 Market Road, Mooresville, $106,000, on Nov. 16.
From B. and A. Atarji to R. Silverstein and A. Ramos, metes and bounds, 163 Brook Glen Drive, Mooresville, $345,000, on Nov. 16.
From H. and A. Bernardini to M. and R. Schindler, Lot 38 of The Courtyards at Blume Point, 109 Wellspring Way, Mooresville, $550,000, on Nov. 16.
From Mooresville Pharmacy, LLC to T. Julig, metes and bounds, Lot 1 of Peninsula Partners, Brawley School Road, Mooresville, $170,000, on Nov. 17.
From W. and J. Sigler to J. and S. Saylor, Lot 16 of Beacon Pointe II, 293 Marietta Road, Mooresville, $689,000, on Nov. 17.
From NVR, Inc. to T. and E. Scherr, Lot 17C of Waterfront at Langtree, 146 Beacon Drive, Mooresville, $456,500, on Nov. 17.
From Offerpad SPV Borrower G, LLC to G. Hutcheson, Lot 80 of Mills Pond, 116 Milbros Lane, Mooresville, $282,000, on Nov. 17.
From T. and J. Gigliotti and J. Mills to MCH SFR NC Owner 1 LP, Lot 48 of Waterlynn, 120 Glade Valley Ave., Mooresville, $360,000, on Nov. 17.
From A.D. Honeycutt Properties NC, LLC to Mallard Head Development Corp., metes and bounds, Brawley School Road, Mooresville, $500, on Nov. 18.
From R. and T. Robl to FKH SFR PropCo I, L.P., Lot 43 of Meadows at Coddle Creek, 143 Chance Road, Mooresville, $469,000, on Nov. 18.
From W. Campbell to Zillow Homes Property Trust, Lot 103 of Gabriel Estates, 165 Shepherd Hill Drive, Mooresville, $353,500, on Nov. 18.
From Brawley Downs, LLC to P. and M. Young, Lot 1 of Brawley Downs, Mooresville, $250,000, on Nov. 18.
From S. Stephens, S. Stein and R. Stephens to J. and T. French, Lot 2 of Sherwood Forest, 680 Sherwood Place, Mooresville, $370,000, on Nov. 18.
From D. Chevalier to Progress Charlotte, LLC, Lot 157 Cedarcroft Development, 301 Cedarcroft Drive, Mooresville, $280,000, on Nov. 18.
From Lennar Carolinas, LLC to D. and A. Osborne, Lot 111 of Gambill Forest, Mooresville, $432,000, on Nov. 18.
From J. and J. and W. Goble to T. and C. Nicoll, Lot 46 of Bells Crossing, 119 Leaning Tower Drive, Mooresville, $715,000, on Nov. 18.
From M. and K. Hoffman to Zillow Homes Property Trust, Lot 36 of Harris Crossing, 123 Collenton Lane, Mooresville, $318,000, on Nov. 18.
From Opendoor Property Trust I to B. and T. and L. Shifflett, Lot 37 of Waterlynn Townhomes, 122 Walnut Cove Drive, Unit D, Mooresville, $245,000, on Nov. 18.
From S. and A. Wolff to T. Lacey to D. Beeler, Lot 31 of Waters Edge, 104 Waters Edge Court, Mooresville, $405,500, on Nov. 18.
From Evan Harding, LLC to S. and K. Vang, Lot 92 of Sunridge Townhomes, 151 Forest Ridge Road, Mooresville, $220,000, on Nov. 18.
From Opendoor Property Trust I to T. Nguyen and R. Gonzalez, Lot 34 of Harris Crossing, 119 Collenton Lane, Mooresville, $308,000, on Nov. 18.
From S. and S. and J. Klein to Zillow Homes Property Trust, Lot 256 Winborne Drive, 106 Winborne Drive, Mooresville, $370,500, on Nov. 18.
From North Main Development, LLC, Habitat for Humanity of the Charlotte Region, Inc., Our Towns of North Mecklenburg-South Iredell Habitat for Humanity, Inc. to A. Stinson, Lot 7 of Mills Avenue Townhomes, 368 E. Mills Ave., Mooresville, $189,000, on Nov. 18.
From Jacques Camargue to Hinckley Gauvain, LLC, metes and bounds, 533 Gantt St., Mooresville, $62,500, on Nov. 18.
From C. and A. Romano to R. Solis and A. Ledezma, Lot 59 of Kistler Mill, 144 Dovetail Drive, Mooresville, $350,000, on Nov. 18.
From R. and R. and P. and P. Sacharoff to OP SPE TPA1, LLC, Lot 271 of Meadows at Coddle Creek, 124 Eternal Drive, Mooresville, $385,000, on Nov. 18.
STATESVILLE
From H. and C. Mendoza and C. Hernandez De Mendoza to SFR JV-2 Property LLC, Lot 36 of Tara’s Trace, 2220 Wexford Way, Statesville, $300,000, on Nov. 15.
From True Homes, LLC to N. Hyman and M. Shook, Lot 188 of Hidden Lakes, 183 Clove Hitch Drive, Statesville, $266,500, on Nov. 15.
From Buildings, Incorporated to Buller River Development Partners, Lot 25 of Stones Edge, Statesville, $15,000, on Nov. 15.
From Stone Edge, Inc. to Buller River Development Partners, multiple lots and parcels, Stones Edge, Statesville, $135,000, on Nov. 15.
From P. Benton/Est, A. Benton/Indvl & Admr, L. Cummings/Indvl & Admr, D. Cummings and R. and M. Benton to C. and A. Case, Lots 15 and 16 of Flint Ridge, 139 and 140 Spearpoint Lane, Statesville, $63,000, on Nov. 15.
From M. Ullman and R. and J. Smithwick to D. Galan, two tracts, (Lot 1), 210 and 214 Mindon Place, Statesville, $1,000, on Nov. 15.
From Magnolia Lakes Partners, LLC to Helmsman Homes, LLC, (Lots 1 and 2), 518 Sylvia St., Statesville and 525 Brevard St., Statesville, $39,000, on Nov. 15.
From Q. Tran to Harbinger Corporation, Lot 16 of Statesville Development Company, 629 S. Race St., Statesville, $7,500, on Nov. 15.
From Transformation Properties LLC to 8Horses LLC, metes and bounds, 522 Stockton St., Statesville, $25,000, on Nov. 15.
From D. Mason to Logan United Presbyterian Church of Statesville, Incorporated and Logan Presbyterian Church, USA, 0.89 acre, 216 Logan New Amity Road, Statesville, $25,000, on Nov. 15.
From K. and K. Wood and K. and K. and W. Fridolfson to S. and P. Rajapaksa, (Lot 8), 112 Rosa Jane Court, Statesville, $500, on Nov. 15.
From K. and K. Wood and W. Fridolfson to CMH Homes, Inc., (Lot 3), 115 Rosa Jane Court, Statesville, $25,000, on Nov. 15.
From K. and K. Wood and W. Fridolfson to CMH Homes, Inc., (Lot 6), 108 Rosa Jane Court, Statesville, $25,000, on Nov. 15.
From CMH Homes, Inc. to A. Singleton, (Lot 4), 188 Log Drive, Statesville, $156,500, on Nov. 15.
From A. Cruz to M. Mason, Lot 35 of Fulton Heights, 1120 Fulton Drive, Statesville, $230,000, on Nov. 15.
From L. and S. Perdue to W. and M. Mills, 4.840 acres on Baymount Drive, Statesville, $77,500, on Nov. 15.
From M. and N. Capel to Opendoor Property Trust I, Lot 2 of Pinecrest Estates, 883 E. Monbo Road, Statesville, $495,500, on Nov. 15.
From E. and E. Fox to D. and C. Herendeen, (Lots 1 and 2), 3.710 acres and 5.578 acres, 210 Volt Circle, Statesville, $475,000, on Nov. 15.
From Buller River Development Partners and Buller River Development Partners LP to M. Moayedzadeh/TR, N. Haghighi/TR and Nume Trust, Lot 9 of Brookmeade, 103 Brookmeade Drive, Statesville, $266,000, on Nov. 16.
From N. Fraser to J. and T. Harden, Lot 45 of Beagle Run, 101 Sams Way, Statesville, $80,000, on Nov. 16.
From G. Batten and S. Foley to Catawba Capital, LLC, Lots PT16-21 of Oakland Heights, 1518-1524 Arlington Ave., Statesville, $100,000, on Nov. 16.
From Eden Enterprises, Inc. to J. and J. Bowers, Lot 21 of Pinehurst Forest, 349 Forest Hollow Drive, Statesville, $4,000, on Nov. 16.
From V. Cooper to CGJR Properties LLC, metes and bounds, 422 Buffalo Shoals Road, Statesville, $110,000, on Nov. 16.
From M. Myers to M. and K. Tucker, two tracts, metes and bounds and 6.77 acres, Bell Farm Road and 172 Sampson Drive, Statesville, $350,000, on Nov. 16.
From E. Cogar, E. Rowe and J. Cogar to C. and J. Medina, Lot 27 of Stonecrest at Idlebrook, 174 Brandenburg Drive, Statesville, $203,000, on Nov. 16.
From T. Nguyen and H. Lam to D. and A. Keller, Lot 40 of Graystone Meadow, Doe Run Lane, Statesville, $48,000, on Nov. 16.
From True Homes, LLC to E. Carrera and D. Sepulveda, Lot 216 of Hidden Lakes, 131 Galley Lane, Statesville, $274,000, on Nov. 16.
From Buller River Development Partners and Buller River Development Partners, LP to G. Simas, Lot 42 of River Hill Heights, Statesville, $276,500, on Nov. 16.
From J. Fink and J. Dishmond to Zen Acquisitions, Lot 2 of Statesville Development Company, 518 S. Race St., Statesville, $38,000, on Nov. 16.
From D. Looser to R. and M. Smith, Lot 7 of Mountain View Estates, 776 Midway Road, Statesville, $420,000, on Nov. 16.
From K. Moore to C. and K. Stiltner, Lot 6 of Village Point, 177 Village Point Drive, Statesville, $174,000, on Nov. 16.
From M. Greco and R. Squires to RS Rental II, LLC, Lot 90 of Jan-Joy Acres, 2113 Beauty St., Statesville, $208,500, on Nov. 16.
From True Homes, LLC to G. and G. Potts, Lot 60 of The Landings, 124 Dublin Court, Statesville, $274,000, on Nov. 16.
From S. Slade/TR, J. Slade/TR, Sandra K. Slade Living Trust and Jeffrey H. Slade Living Trust to G. and V. Hoffbauer, Lot 21 of Woodbridge Estates, 192 Draper Drive, Statesville, $36,500, on Nov. 16.
From Deaton Bros., Inc. to M. and J. Holleman, metes and bounds, TBD S. Green Street, Statesville, $22,500, on Nov. 16.
From Zen Acquisitions, LLC to B. Agnew-Wasson, B. Agnew Wasson and B. Wasson, Lot 47 of Diamond Hill, 829 Opal St., Statesville, $190,000, on Nov. 17.
From C. and C. and L. Adams to Heavens Homes, LLC, Lots 16 and 17 of White Farm, 1109 Turnersburg Highway, Statesville, $80,000, on Nov. 17.
From J. and J. and G. and G. Alexander to D. Wilson, Lot 4 of Hill Terrace, 425 Hill St., Statesville, $92,000, on Nov. 17.
From F. and M. and M. Jacinto to P. Hasard, Lot 65 of Deer Crossing, 209 Sundance Circle, Statesville, $22,000, on Nov. 17.
From C. and L. Sullivan to J. and M. Goodin, 3.15 acres, 115 Morris Drive, Statesville, $50,000, on Nov. 17.
From Limosa, LLC to J. Reyes, Lot 19 of Mountain Road Village, 486 Bethlehem Road, Statesville, $65,000, on Nov. 17.
From L. Harmon and S. Abee to R. Crow and B. Kovalchuk, Lot 18 of Fox Creek, 137 Nottingham Circle, Statesville, $303,500, on Nov. 17.
From J. and J. Quintero and N. and N. Mejia to IH6 Property North Carolina L.P., Lot 2 of Wendover Woods, 703 Phoenix St., Statesville, $250,000, on Nov. 18.
From Opendoor Property J LLC to A. Anastacio, Lot 9 of Triple Oaks, 104 Triple Oaks Lane, Statesville, $195,000, on Nov. 18.
From 1st Choice Housing, Inc. to A. and C. Diaz, Lots 1-4 of West Iredell Sites, 2665 Old Mountain Road, Statesville, $279,000, on Nov. 18.
From K. Norris/TR and L. Wilson Martin Marital Trust to B. and D. Swicegood, Lot 4 of Salem Park, Sain Road, Statesville, $15,000, on Nov. 18.
From D. and B. Pero to F. Vignola, M. McLeish-Vignola, M. McLeish Vignola and M. Vignola, Lots 33 and 34 of Graystone Meadows, 149 Foxglove Drive, Statesville, $840,000, on Nov. 18.
From W. Tilley to S. Bordeaux, Lot 94 of Harbor Watch, 198 S. Harbor Watch Drive, Statesville, $40,000, on Nov. 18.
From T. and S. Sandahl to A. and T. Wilhelm, Lot 119 of Lippard Springs, 202 Lippard Springs Circle, Statesville, $355,000, on Nov. 18.
From J. and J. and K. Mooe to OP SPE TPA1, LLC, Lot 5 of Bloomfield, 406 N. Lackey St., Statesville, $164,000, on Nov. 18.
From T. and T. Harmon to M. Garces, (Lot 62 and 63), 1105 Caldwell St., Statesville, $40,000, on Nov. 18.
From J. and J. Teed to J. and K. Nicks and D. and L. Czupryna, Lot 19 of Audubon Acres, corner of Hummingbird Lane and Meadowlark Lane, Statesville, $21,000, on Nov. 18.
From M. and M. and S. Kepley to D. and B. Pero, three tracts, 1.257 acres, 0.458 acre and 0.498 acre, 427 N. Greenbriar Road, Statesville, $930,000, on Nov. 18.
From J. and S. Trivette to L. and D. Self, two tracts, 4.014 acres and 1 acre, 149 Liz Drive, Statesville, $250,000, on Nov. 18.
STONY POINT
From J. Kinney and J. Johnson to J. Arnett, Lot 2 of Quail Point Estates, 00 Abner Road, Stony Point, $56,000, on Nov. 16.
TROUTMAN
From Troutman Bowman, LLC to NVR, Inc., Lots 160 and 161 of Weather’s Creek, Troutman, $157,000, on Nov. 15.
From DPG Properties, LLC to BYSNA Investment 2, LLC, Lot 144 of Meadow Glen, 159 Scotch Irish Lane, Troutman, $30,000, on Nov. 15.
From Flipico, LLC to M. and C. Hilton, Lot 2 of Rolling Wood, 148 Pinewood Street, Troutman, $415,000, on Nov. 15.
From Lennar Carolinas, LLC to T. Burns, Lot 186 of Falls Cove at Lake Norman, 149 Rooster Tail Lane, Troutman, $388,500, on Nov.16.
From Dependable Development, Inc. to True Homes, LLC, Lot 41 of Sutter’s Mill, 172 Fairfield Drive, Troutman, $64,000, on Nov. 16.
From J. and J. Teran and K. and K. Ortiz to L. Gehart, Lot 23 of Aberdeen Village, 137 Aberdeen Drive, Troutman, $290,000, on Nov. 16.
From True Homes, LLC to N. Khan and A. Hallman, Lot 53 of Sutters Mill II, 153 Fairfield Drive, Troutman, $293,000, on Nov. 16.
From S. Rogers and M. and T. Troutman to B & T Holdings, LLC, tracts 2 and 3, 0.5785 acre and 0.0461 acre, 310 S. Eastway Drive, Troutman, $30,000, on Nov. 16.
From Troutman Bowman, LLC to NVR, Inc., Lots 185 and 186 of Weather’s Creek, Troutman, $157,000, on Nov. 17.
From Opendoor Property C, LLC to D. and E. Clay, Lot 115 of Falls Cove – Streamwood, 236 Ashmore Circle, Troutman, $564,000, on Nov. 18.