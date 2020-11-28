Iredell County real estate transactions: Nov. 15-19

From N. Jolly to N. Jolly and R. Allgood, Lot 28 of Hillcrest, 523 Carolina Ave. S., Statesville, $2,000, on Nov. 19.

From Z. and K. Seely to B. Sanchez, Lot 8 of Midway Park, 133 Potts Grant Lane, Statesville, $179,000, on Nov. 19.

From M. and M. Coddington to M. Myers, Lot 9 of Forest Park Development, 212 Magnolia St., Statesville, $197,000, on Nov. 19.

From E. and K. and K. Runge to Y. De La Cruz, Lot 17 of Casa Grande, 186 Trailway Dr., Statesville, $15,000, on Nov. 19.

From T. and T. Hollens to J. Gonzalez, Lot 23 of Lakeridge, 401 Brookfield Dr., Statesville, $15,000, on Nov. 19.

STONY POINT

From Substitute Trustee Services, Inc./TR and J. Jones to C. Ward, Lot 18 of Lindsey Farm Acres, 147 Millet Dr., Stony Point, $41,000, on Nov. 17.

From Millsaps-Sweeney Developers, D. Millsaps/PTNR to B. Miles, Lot 3 of West Iredell Acres, West Valley Lane, Stony Point, $15,000, on Nov. 17.

From Millsaps-Sweeney Developers and D. Millsaps/PTNR to CMH Homes, Inc., Lot 35 of West Iredell Acres, 127 Greenmont Dr., Stony Point, $20,000, on Nov. 19.

TROUTMAN