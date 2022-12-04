Iredell County real estate transactions: Nov. 20-26

The following deeds were filed in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from Nov. 20-26. For more information regarding specific plots of land, visit www.co.iredell.nc.us/Departments/RegDeeds.

TOP FIVE

From L. and L. and M. Rader to M. and M. Williams, two tracts, metes and bounds, 1446 Mount Ulla Highway, Mooresville, $1,350,000, on Nov. 21.

From A. and K. and K. Millsaps to Mazeppa Bowman, LLC, two tracts, approximately 14.6 acres near Stafford Lane, Mooresville, $1,185,000, on Nov. 22.

From S. Hatcher to LH Waterfront Construction, LLC, Lot 9 and metes and bounds, 113 Keats Road, Mooresville, $950,000, on Nov. 22.

From B. Harris/Indvl & Exr, J. Stafford/Est, P. White/Indvl & Exr, P. Shoe/Indvl & Exr., D. White and M. Shoe to Mazeppa Bowman, LLC, 11.474 acres, 138 Stafford Lane, Mooresville, $800,000, on Nov. 22.

From M. and E. Stephens to M. and R. Grilli, Lot 9 of Palos Verde Estates, 131 Palos Verde Drive, Mooresville, $723,000, on Nov. 21.

HARMONY

From J. Bunton/Est and M. Snurr/Exr to J. Parsons, two tracts, 3.30 acres and metes and bounds, 291 Aaron Road, Harmony and 3.30 acres Aaron Road, Harmony, $100,000, on Nov. 21.

From D. and D. and B. and B. Davis to T. Potts, .710 acre, 136 Raven Road, Harmony, $500, on Nov. 23.

MOORESVILLE

From M. and S. and S. Allegro to M. Leach, Lot 6 of Lake Vista subdivision, Mooresville, $57,500, on Nov. 21.

From Tri Pointe Homes Holdings, Inc. and Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. to S. Siniscalchi, Lot 24 of Forest Lake Townhomes, 1276-C Brawley School Road, Mooresville, $359,000, on Nov. 21.

From W. and W. and N. and N. Grabb to K. and L. Kietzmann, Lot 27 of Shepherd’s Bluff, 117 Bluff Meadow Lane, Mooresville, $540,000, on Nov. 21.

From J. and J. and J. and J. Latine to J. Ye and Q. Sun, Lot 125 of Atwater Landing, 134 Carolina Ash Lane, Mooresville, $475,000, on Nov. 21.

From F. Powell and D. Thornton to E. Alcantara, Lot 509 of Curtis Pond, 147 Saye Place, Mooresville, $408,000, on Nov. 21.

From Lennar Carolinas, LLC to M. Lussier and H. Abernathy, Lot 366 of Gambill Forest, 203 Abersham Drive, Mooresville, $520,000, on Nov. 21.

From S. and J. Parker to P. and M. Abirached, Lot 19 of Huntington Woods, 136 Huntington Lane, Mooresville, $478,000, on Nov. 21.

From Lennar Carolinas, LLC to T. Onyiriuka, Lot 370 of Gambill Forest, 191 Abersham Drive, Mooresville, $411,500, on Nov. 21.

From Lennar Carolinas, LLC to T. and M. Rydell, Lot 177 of Gambill Forest, 229 Eden Ave., Mooresville, $330,000, on Nov. 21.

From S. and B. Jordan to SFR JV-2 Property LLC, Lot 24 of The Hampshires, 144 Hampshire Drive, Mooresville, $290,000, on Nov. 21.

From Meritage Homes of the Carolinas, Inc. to R. and H. Pitale, Lot 12 of Shepherds Landing, 120 Guardian Gate Drive, Mooresville, $435,500, on Nov. 21.

From D. Payne, K. Baldwin-Payne, K. Baldwin Payne and K. Payne to W. and L. Lambert, Lot 115 of Villages at Oak Tree, 195 Oak Village Parkway, Mooresville, $325,000, on Nov. 21.

From M. and M. Parker to P. Brammer, Lot 131 of Cedarcroft Development, 373 Cedarcroft Drive, Mooresville, $200,000, on Nov. 21.

From Lennar Carolinas, LLC to J. Batista and L. Molina, Lot 271 of Gambill Forest, 123 Doncaster Drive, Mooresville, $385,500, on Nov. 21.

From D. Robinson to R. Rodriguez, Lot 82 of Windsor Woods, 106 Round Keep Lane, Mooresville, $360,000, on Nov. 21.

From NC Marketing Team, LLC and G. and T. Mitchell to M. Ortega and J. Castro, 0.893 acre, 257 Shinnville Road, Mooresville, $256,000, on Nov. 21.

From T. Tahsler, C. Legg and R. and D. Tahsler to Coronilla Properties, LLC, Lot 59 of Winslow Bay, 154 Coronilla Road, Mooresville, $470,000, on Nov. 21.

From Taylor Morrison of Carolinas, Inc. to L. Thota, Lot 194 of Stafford, 185 Tetcott St., Mooresville, $570,500, on Nov. 21.

From W. Hunter/TR and The William Francis Hunter Revocable Trust to Pintail Holdings LLC, Lot #3 of Sunshine Estates, 153 Sunshine Drive, Mooresville, $35,500, on Nov. 21.

From P. and S. Geiger to J. Lontz and D. Siler, Lot 38 of Parkmont, 203 Wrangell Drive, Mooresville, $455,000, on Nov. 21.

From Concept Homes, LLC to Johnson Dairy Partners LLC, 7.5 acres, more or less, metes and bounds, 292 Johnson Dairy Road, Mooresville, $350,000, on Nov. 22.

From Taylor Morrison of Carolinas, Inc. to S. and T. Fiumefreddo, Lot 227 of Stafford at Langtree, 168 Tetcott St., Mooresville, $575,000, on Nov. 22.

From D. and P. White and P. Shoe to Mazeppa Bowman, LLC, three tracts, 0.812 acre, 0.341 acre and 0.115 acre, Stafford Lane, Mooresville, $650,000, on Nov. 22.

From L. and M. Strazzabosco to Mazeppa Bowman, LLC, 0.566 acre, 130 Stafford Lane, Mooresville, $250,000, on Nov. 22.

From Meritage Homes of the Carolinas, Inc. to D. Anzini, Lot 13 of Shepherds Landing, 122 Guardian Gate Drive, Mooresville, $380,000, on Nov. 22.

From Lennar Carolinas, LLC to K. Bergin, Lot 313 of Gambill Forest, 200 Abersham Drive, Mooresville, $417,000, on Nov. 22.

From Lennar Carolinas, LLC to K. Czerwinski and E. Wolf, Lot 204 of Gambill Forest, 150 Dubois Drive, Mooresville, $438,500, on Nov. 22.

From Taylor Morrison of Carolinas, Inc. to A. Chilka, Lot 158 of Reid’s Cove on Lake Norman, 113 Crossvine Drive, Mooresville, $634,500, on Nov. 22.

From Lennar Carolinas, LLC to L. Lawrence, Lot 365 of Gambill Forest, 205 Abersham Drive, Mooresville, $407,000, on Nov. 22.

From M. Berridge/Indvl & Exr, J. Stevens/Est and A. Berridge to M. Liu and Y. Wang, Lot 9 of The Villages at Isle of Pines, 114 W. Vista View Place, Mooresville, $530,000, on Nov. 22.

From R. and C. Harbison to M. Mutchler and S. Thomas, Lot 6 of Blackberry Creek, 131 Digh Circle, Mooresville, $690,000, on Nov. 22.

From Lennar Carolinas, LLC to B. Wagner and J. Dalzell, Lot 151 of Gambill Forest, 218 Eden Ave., Mooresville, $390,500, on Nov. 22.

From Lennar Carolinas, LLC to P. Applegate and H. McMullin, Lot 199 of Gambill Forest, 147 Abersham Drive, Mooresville, $439,000, on Nov. 22.

From B. and S. Fernandez to C. Ellis, B. Phillips-Ellis, B. Phillips Ellis and B. Ellis, Lot 1 of Waterlynn, 201 E. Waterlynn Road, Mooresville, $400,000, on Nov. 22.

From J. and J. O’Malley to T. Tahsler and C. Legg, Lot 29 of Gabriel Estates, 131 Northland Ave., Mooresville, $393,000, on Nov. 23.

From Taylor Morrison of Carolinas, Inc. to K. Shaik, Lot 224 of Stafford at Langtree, 184 Tetcott St., Mooresville, $551,000, on Nov. 23.

OLIN

From K. Foulks, M. and M. Pruitt, J. and J. Hodges and K. and K. Jones to Oak Acres, LLC, 1.497 acres, metes and bounds, 637 Sloans Mill Road, Olin, $45,000, on Nov. 21.

From J. Turner to T. and K. Galliher, two tracts, Lot 4 and 0.807 acre, 461 Eupeptic Springs Road, Olin and Eupeptic Springs Road, Olin, $620,000, on Nov. 22.

STATESVILLE

From True Homes, LLC to C. Hollingsworth, Lot 458 of Hidden Lakes, 111 Batten Ridge Drive, Statesville, $350,000, on Nov. 21.

From J. and K. Shamblin to J. Shamblin, 0.859 acre, 1836 Arlington Ave., Statesville, $4,500, on Nov. 21.

From True Homes, LLC to K. Allison, Lot 120 of Martha’s Ridge, 102 Tuppy Court, Statesville, $395,000, on Nov. 21.

From E. Ellis/Indvl & Admr, M. Ellis/Est, J. Ostwalt Jr./GDN and A. and I. Ellis to B. Yassine and M. Kelly Jr., three tracts, Lot 5 of Valley Stream Park and metes and bounds, 318 Valley Stream Road, Statesville and Valley Stream Road, Statesville, $460,000, on Nov. 22.

From R. Overman/Indvl & Exr, L. Overman and G. Daniels/Est to M. and B. Widener, Lots 6 and 7 of Sherwood Forest addition II, Friar Tuck Road, Statesville and 162 Little John Road, Statesville, $385,000, on Nov. 22.

From C. Cheek/Indvl & Exr, D. Cheek Jr. and R. and T. Rhodes to W. and H. Wilson, metes and bounds, 630 N. Oakland Ave., Statesville, $195,000, on Nov. 22.

From True Homes, LLC to D. and L. Greenstein, Lot 358 of Hidden Lakes, 117 Mooring Drive, Statesville, $350,500, on Nov. 22.

From Slate Investment Holdings, LLC to T. McAlinden, Lot 30 of Mitchell College Foundation, Inc., 195 Montgomery Drive, Statesville, $335,000, on Nov. 22.

From D. Patrum to B. Bruck and V. Navaroli, 0.763 acre, TBD New Salem Road, Statesville, $11,000, on Nov. 23.

From M. and K. Merucci to T. and M. Livermore, Lot 38 of Northlake, 116 Wylie Trail, Statesville, $505,000, on Nov. 23.

From L. Owens/Indvl & Exr, A. Owens/Est and M. and C. and C. and R. Owens to J. and S. Hetman, metes and bounds, 116 Orville Road, Statesville, $140,000, on Nov. 23.

From D. Briceno and L. Florez to L. and F. Beesmer, metes and bounds, 258 Edgewood Drive, Statesville, $363,000, on Nov. 23.

From Opendoor Property Trust I to R. Pickens III, Lot 6 of Tsumas-West addition to Chipley Park, 111 Dove Circle, Statesville, $208,000, on Nov. 23.

From Eastwood Construction Partners, LLC, Eastwood Construction, LLC and Eastwood Homes to H. Nguyen, Lot 57 of Dogwood Grove, 116 Farrier Lane, Statesville, $417,000, on Nov. 23.

From Affinity Capital, LLC and Affinity Capital LLC to L. McClure and N. Young, Lot 5 of Village Point, 171 Village Point Drive, Statesville, $245,000, on Nov. 23.

STONY POINT

From Millsaps-Sweeney Developers and D. Millsaps/PTNR to CMH Homes, Inc. Lots 19 and 20 of West Iredell Acres, TBD West Valley Lane, Stony Point, $25,000, on Nov. 23.

TROUTMAN

From Dependable Development, Inc. to True Homes, LLC, Lots 141, 143 and 148 or Sutters Mill II, 205 Parkmont Drive, Troutman, and 139 Forbes Lane, Troutman, $155,000, on Nov. 21.

From NVR, Inc. to M. Dealmeida, Lot 43 of Weather’s Creek, 166 Browband St., Troutman, $344,000, on Nov. 21.

From True Homes, LLC to A. Reid II, Lot 98 of Sutters Mill II, 138 Forbes Lane, Troutman, $436,500, on Nov. 21.

From J. and K. Murdock to D. and K. Haneline, 3.888 acres, 175 Hoover Road, Troutman, $400,000, on Nov. 21.

From LGI Homes-NC, LLC to T. Abernathy, Lot 35 of Colonial Crossing, 131 Colonial Reserve Ave., Troutman, $353,000, on Nov. 22.

From M. and B. Widener to D. and C. Grover, Lot 110 of Sutter’s Mill, 199 Fesperman Circle, Troutman, $420,500, on Nov. 22.

From Lennar Carolinas, LLC to N. and K. Winecoff, Lot 277 of Falls Cove at Lake Norman, 235 Tackle Box Drive, Troutman, $494,000, on Nov. 22.

From Lennar Carolinas, LLC to C. and K. Coleman, Lot 230 of Falls Cove at Lake Norman, 230 Tackle Box Drive, Troutman, $416,000, on Nov. 22.

From NVR, Inc. to J. Garcia and A. Cosme, Lot 37 of Weathers Creek, 154 Browband St., Troutman, $379,000, on Nov. 22.

From Lennar Carolinas, LLC to T. and T. Gaither, Lot 229 of Falls Cove at Lake Norman, 232 Tackle Box Drive, Troutman, $468,000, on Nov. 22.

From S. Thompson to M. Canecchia and S. Wheeler, Lot 3 of Ryan Woods, 115 Trae Court, Troutman, $350,000, on Nov. 22.

From Lennar Carolinas, LLC to J. and J. Latine, Lot 228 of Falls Cove at Lake Norman, 236 Tackle Box Drive, Troutman, $467,000, on Nov. 22.

From Lennar Carolinas, LLC to H. and M. Taylor, Lot 220 of Falls Cove at Lake Norman, 221 Tackle Box Drive, Troutman, $390,000, on Nov. 23.

From LGI Homes-NC, LLC to C. Allison and J. Blagg, Lot 31 of Colonial Crossing, 143 Colonial Reserve Ave., Troutman, $330,000, on Nov. 23.

From LGI Homes-NC, LLC to K. Haas, Lot 21 of Colonial Crossing, 158 Tanner Loop, Troutman, $343,000, on Nov. 23.

From Adams Homes AEC, LLC to J. and C. Boggs, Lot 2 of Sanders Ridge, 107 Round Rock Road, Troutman, $387,000, on Nov. 23.

From Equity Ventures Group, LLC to N. and B. Roberts, 3.976 acres, 142 Suzuki Drive, Troutman, $515,000, on Nov. 23.

UNION GROVE

From P. and R. Padgett to S. Lowry Jr., 10 acres, 502 Zeb Road, Union Grove, $327,000, on Nov. 22.