Iredell County real estate transactions: Nov. 22-Dec. 1

The following deeds were filed in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from Nov. 22-Dec. 1. For more information regarding specific plots of land, visit www.co.iredell.nc.us/Departments/RegDeeds.
TOP FIVE
From S. and S. and S. and S. Kaufman to L. Anderson/TR and Stacy Diane Black Section 12 Trust, Lot 11 of the Point on Norman, 198 Quaker Rd., Mooresville, $2,590,000, on Dec. 1.
From P. and A. Indries to G. Adams, Lot 19 of Pinnacle Shores, 112 Camp Lane, Mooresville, $2,350,000, on Nov. 23.
From B. Edenfield to V. and J. Ciurciu, Lot 1329 of The Point on Norman, 215 Milford Circle, Mooresville, $2,150,000, on Nov. 24.
From J. Stinson/Indvl & AIF, J. Stinson/Indvl & AIF, L. and L. Stinson and K. and K. Talbert to Giant Oak, LLC, 106.82 acres, 681 and 711 Wallace Springs Rd., Statesville, $1,600,500, on Nov. 25.
From Lakewalk Waterfront, LLC to Nest Homes, LLC, Lots 153 and 155 of Lakewalk, 111 and 115 Little Indian Loop, Mooresville, $1,100,000, on Nov. 30.
HAMPTONVILLE
From D. and D. Holcomb to C. and M. Barnette, 18.386 acres, 763 Eagle Mills Rd., Hamptonville, $125,000, on Nov. 30.
HARMONY
From B. and B. and D. and D. Conklin to J. Mantle and A. Epperson, 5 acres, 1367 Union Grove Rd., Harmony, $363,000, on Nov. 24.
From R. and R. Horn to J. and R. Sparks, metes and bounds, 1391 East Memorial Hwy., Harmony, $225,000, on Dec. 1.
MOORESVILLE
From D.R. Horton, Inc. to S. and M. Wick, Lot 189 of Meadows at Coddle Creek, 131 Asher Lane, Mooresville, $353,500, on Nov. 23.
From D.R. Horton, Inc. to M. and L. Grigsby, Lot 209 of Meadows at Coddle Creek, 125 Cup Chase Dr., Mooresville, $311,500, on Nov. 23.
From D.R. Horton, Inc. to S. Smith, Lot 181 of Meadows at Coddle Creek, 119 Coddle Way, Mooresville, $327,000, on Nov. 23.
From M. and T. Clancy to J. and M. Quarles, Lot 47 and Pt. Lot 48 of Harbor Landing, 196 Harbor Landing Dr., Mooresville, $525,000, on Nov. 23.
From J. and J. McLaurin to L. Vega, three tracts, metes and bounds, 272 E. McNeely Ave., Mooresville and TBD N. Magnolia Street, Mooresville, $144,000, on Nov. 23.
From M. and M. Devine to C. and A. Haag, Lot 7 of Picwyck Village, 113 Downy Thistle Lane, Mooresville, $307,500, on Nov. 23.
From D.R. Horton, Inc. to R. and P. Marrs, Lot 262 of Atwater Landing, 341 Preston Rd., Mooresville, $380,000, on Nov. 23.
From D.R. Horton, Inc. to W. and T. Gonzalez, Lot 92 of Meadows at Coddle Creek, 109 Candlelight Way, Mooresville, $298,500, on Nov. 23.
From M. and M. Paradzinsky to LH Waterfront Construction, LLC, 0.726 acre, (Lot 1152), 383 Riverwood Rd., Mooresville, $99,000, on Nov. 23.
From J. and J. and R. Walter to C. Opiela and M. Keweye, Lot 54 of Oaks on Main, 104 Wellshire St., Mooresville, $390,000, on Nov. 23.
From D.R. Horton, Inc. to AMH NC Properties Two, L.P., Lot 313 of Atwater Landing, 142 Gray Willow St., Mooresville, $331,000, on Nov. 23.
From D.R. Horton, Inc. to P. and A. Miller, Lot 310 of Atwater Landing, Mooresville, $323,000, on Nov. 23.
From T. and J. Dicristofaro to L. Herring and Z. Reff, Lot 427 of The Farms, 119 Ironwood Court, Mooresville, $700,000, on Nov. 23.
From K. Huffstetler/TR & Exr, Lanah Brooke Kruger Trust and R. Kruger/Est to Z. and C. Wood, two tracts, Lot 18 of Indian Hill and .02 acre, 808 Big Indian Loop, Mooresville, $175,000, on Nov. 23.
From R. and R. and D. Wolf to JRE Seven, LLC, Lot 313 of Glynwater, 158 Fox Hollow Rd., Mooresville, $330,000, on Nov. 23.
From D.R. Horton, Inc. to J. and H. Hawk, Lot 122 of Meadows at Coddle Creek, 128 West Americana Dr., Mooresville, $332,500, on Nov. 23.
From J. Palmieri and K. Niven to S. and E. Ludlow, Lot 231 of Curtis Pond, 109 Karlstad Lane, Mooresville, $365,000, on Nov. 23.
From M. Earnhardt/Indvl & Exr, J. Earnhardt/Est, F. Morgner, A. Metzger, G. McIntyre/AIF and C. and K. Jones to C. Bullis, Lot 50 of Tall Oaks, 191 Devon Forrest Dr., Mooresville, $230,000, on Nov. 23.
From R. and R. Hoce to D. Brooks II, (Lot 55), 166 Marietta Rd., Mooresville, $500,000, on Nov. 23.
From B. and T. Withey to M. and A. Jacobs, Lot 48 of Johnson Manor, 114 Boxtail Way, Mooresville, $295,000, on Nov. 23.
From Standard Pacific of the Carolinas, LLC to K. Nleya, Lot 23 of Byers Creek, 130 West Morehouse Ave., Mooresville, $310,000, on Nov. 24.
From J. and J. and S. and S. Schall to L. Campbell, metes and bounds, 328 Kelly Ave., Mooresville, $255,000, on Nov. 24.
From NVR, Inc.to F. Byrd, Lot 11C of Langtree at Waterfront, 154 Beacon Dr., Mooresville, $438,500, on Nov. 24.
From Lennar Carolinas, LLC to M. and D. Torres, Lot 22 of Gambill Forest, Mooresville, $335,500, on Nov. 24.
From J. Jansen to T. and E. Struss, Lot 75 of Kensington Village North, 105 Knightsway Dr., Mooresville, $319,000, on Nov. 24.
From D.R. Horton, Inc. to C. and D. Porter, Lot 170 of Atwater Landing, Mooresville, $413,500, on Nov. 24.
From G. Diaz to J. and T. Broslawsky, Lot 5 of Yacht Harbour, 274 Yacht Rd., Mooresville, $565,000, on Nov. 24.
From D. and R. Drescher to W. Eller, Lot 1123 of Woodburn Crossing, 158 Limerick Rd., Mooresville, Mooresville, $160,000, on Nov. 24.
From D.R. Horton, Inc. to M. Rizwan, Lot 164 of Atwater Landing, Mooresville, $405,000, on Nov. 24.
From IQ Custom Construction, Inc. to J. and E. Jordan, Lot 40 of Shavender’s Bluff, 459 Beaten Path Rd., Mooresville, $562,000, on Nov. 24.
From Morrison Suites, LLC to Hutton Street Partners, LLC, Lot 4 of Brawley Flats, Mooresville, $149,000, on Nov. 24.
From A. and S. Muhktar to C. Pelaez and V. De Muskus, Lot 125 of Brookhaven, 156 Portestown Way, Mooresville, $165,000, on Nov. 24.
From C. and C. Smith and D. Simmons to G. Munoz and N. Loor, Lot 74 of Tall Oaks, 180 Everett Park Dr., Mooresville, $261,000, on Nov. 24.
From F. and C. and C. Seeley to B. Dennis, Lot 58 of Franklin Grove, 131 Silverleaf Lane, Mooresville, $485,500, on Nov. 24.
From NVR, Inc. to N. Lyssikatos, Lot 10D of Waterfront at Langtree, 154 Beacon Dr., Mooresville, $430,000, on Nov. 24.
From J. Jurney and M. Hupalowsky to S. and T. Gaskins, Lots 124-127 of Whitman Park, 169 Goodwin Circle, Mooresville, $148,000, on Nov. 24.
From D.R. Horton, Inc. to C. and C. Peterson, Lot 321 of Atwater Landing, 183 Yellow Birch Loop, Mooresville, $372,000, on Nov. 24.
From Opendoor Property J LLC to H. White and K. Gilmore, Lot 5 of Sherwood Forest, 630 Sherwood Place, Mooresville, $366,000, on Nov. 24.
From R. and E. Strickler to M. and E. Adams, Lot 2 of Shamrock Investment Properties, LLC, 256 Brumley Rd., Mooresville, $450,000, on Nov. 25.
From Lennar Carolinas, LLC to J. Beck and A. Regan, Lot 13 of Gambill Forest, Mooresville, $293,500, on Nov. 25.
From Standard Pacific of the Carolinas, LLC to J. Reyes and E. Lopez, Lot 17 of Byers Creek, 131 West Morehouse Ave., Mooresville, $345,000, on Nov. 25.
From D.R. Horton, Inc. and D.R. Horton, Inc. to W. and M. Horan, Lot 77 of Lakewalk, Mooresville, $351,000, on Nov. 25.
From Standard Pacific of the Carolinas, LLC to J. Duncan, Lot 6 of Byers Creek, 155 West Morehouse Ave., Mooresville, $334,500, on Nov. 25.
From A. Koreneff and P. Gordon to G. and C. Sorensen, Lot 2 of Lake View Heights, 215 Gannett Dr., Mooresville, $522,000, on Nov. 25.
From Eastwood Construction Partners, LLC to S. and J. Rockwell, Lot 16 of Waterlynn Grove, 113 Synandra Dr., Mooresville, $273,000, on Nov. 25.
From T. Broxton to C. and M. Martin, Lot 48 of Ashlyn Creek, 108 Tartan Place, Mooresville, $355,000, on Nov. 25.
From D. Giannotto/Indvl & AIF and T. and T. Giannotto to J. Mahon and B. Giannotto, Lot 203 of Linwood Farms, 122 Edgington St., Mooresville, $240,000, on Nov. 25.
From Sanctified Homes L.L.C. and Sanctified Homes LLC to S. Fitz-Roy, S. Fitz Roy and S. Roy, tract B, 447 Patterson Ave., Mooresville, $245,000, on Nov. 25.
From R. and J. Boleware to J. and B. Keating, Lot 45 of Autumn Grove, 121 Harvest Wind Court, Mooresville, $409,000, on Nov. 25.
From D. and D. and R. Teeter, B. and L. Graham, J. and W. Redden, B. Thomas and A. McConnell to Glass Door Investments, LLC, Lot 4 of Shepherds Bluff, Mooresville, $25,000, on Nov. 25.
From D.R. Horton, Inc. to S. Kluttz, Lot 113 of Meadows at Coddle Creek, 104 West Americana Dr., Mooresville, $324,500, on Nov. 25.
From J. Ostwalt/Comr to J. and O. Phomsaly, metes and bounds, Lot 23 of Whippoorwill Woods, 110 Wood Thrush Lane, Mooresville, $268,000, on Nov. 25.
From S. and D. Poynton to P. Moricone and D. Smith, Lot 111 of Allison Park, 1050 Emerson Dr., Mooresville, $230,000, on Nov. 25.
From G. and G. and M. Childress to J. and R. Walter and S. Millen, Lot 9 of Wellesley West, 143 W. Warfield Dr., Mooresville, $495,000, on Nov. 25.
From T. and D. Cominsky to R. and E. Hussey, two tracts, Lot 132 of Mallard Head Country Club, 117 Spring Run Dr., Mooresville, $513,000, on Nov. 25.
From A. and C. Schechtman to S. Moston, Lot 23 of Greencroft, 153 Flanders Dr., Mooresville, $265,000, on Nov. 25.
From A. Kay/TR and The Trust Agreement for Lazar Kay to D. and A. Gonsiorowski, (Lot 104), 398 Stonemarker Rd., Mooresville, $845,000, on Nov. 25.
From D.R. Horton, Inc. to C. Sargent, Lot 74 of Atwater Landing, 111 Carolina Ash Lane, Mooresville, $396,000, on Nov. 30.
From M. and L. Blaney to V. and S. King, Lot 51 of Harris Village, 111 Harris Farm Rd., Mooresville, $320,000, on Nov. 30.
From F. and D. Banzhof to D. Ashton/TR, J. Ashton/TR and Ashton Family Trust, Lot 11 of Malibu Pointe, 105 Beach Lane, Mooresville, $658,000, on Nov. 30.
From T. and J. Wolfe to F. and D. Banzhof, Lot 7 of Monterey Landing, 111 Monterey Dr., Mooresville, $353,000, on Nov. 30.
From R. and J. Lacoursiere to Sylvia L. Weber Trust, Lot 50 of Northbridge, 134 Snow Fountain Lane, Mooresville, $355,000, on Nov. 30.
From B. and K. Lee to B. Porter, Lot 12 of Curtis Pond, 104 Elba Dr., Mooresville, $282,000, on Nov. 30.
From T. and K. Sobolewski to Ribbon Home SPV II, LLC, Lot 12 of Wyndham Shores, 141 Castleton Dr., Mooresville, $350,000, on Nov. 30.
From J. and L. Stetz to K. and J. Oakley, Lot 47 of The Cove at Chesapeake Pointe, 117 Isle Run Dr., Mooresville, $675,000, on Nov. 30.
From C. and S. Beck to W. Askew, Lot 982 of The Pointe, 120 Brockton Lane, Mooresville, $870,000, on Nov. 30.
From B and G Properties, LLC to G. Passen and L. Whitley, Lot 7 of Lakeview Haven, 142 Direct Dr., Mooresville, $81,000, on Nov. 30.
From Standard Pacific of the Carolinas, LLC to K. Ciceron, Lot 5 of Byers Creek, Mooresville, $345,000, on Dec. 1.
From R. Morales, M. Morales Jr./Agt and M. Morales to AMH NC Properties Two L.P., Lot 58 of Greencroft, 107 Fleishhacker Place, Mooresville, $246,000, on Dec. 1.
From Princeton Asset Management, LLLP and Princeton Asset Management, LP to J. Silva, Lot 14 of Greenbay Forest, 243 Greenbay Rd., Mooresville, $80,000, on Dec. 1.
From R. Howard to Opendoor Property Trust I, Lot 14 of Greencroft, 128 Zolder Lane, Mooresville, $255,500, on Dec. 1.
From J. and J. Desrochers and J. Stevenson to J. and C. Shannonhouse, Lot 8 of Whispering Oaks, 145 Pine Mist Dr., Mooresville, $498,500, on Dec. 1.
From V. Chappell to J&T Properties of LKN, LLC, 1.81 acres, 438 Bluefield Rd., Mooresville, $230,000, on Dec. 1.
From C. and S. Doutt to S. Boudreaux, Lot 10 of Mills Pond, 104 Mills Valley Dr., Mooresville, $197,000, on Dec. 1.
From M. and E. Strickland to E. and M. Haverkamp, Lot 3 of White Oaks #5, 921 Hampton Place, Mooresville, $305,000, on Dec. 1.
From R. and R. and C. and C. Goldbold to H. and R. Crum, Lot 75 of Linwood Farms, 210 Golden Valley Dr., Mooresville, $325,000, on Dec. 1.
From 139 Bayberry Creek, LLC to K. Daley, Lot 441 of The Farms, 139 Bayberry Creek Circle, Mooresville, $645,000, on Dec. 1.
From T. and J. Hoffmann to M. Orr, (Lot 51), 355 Agnew Rd., Mooresville, $575,000, on Dec. 1.
From F. Kistler to L. and T. Simmons, (Lots 50-56 and 57-61), 211 Oliphant Rd., Mooresville, $125,000, on Dec. 1.
From B. and H. Williams to D. Robinson, Lot 30 of The Cove at Morrison Plantation, 106 Clarendon St., Mooresville, $275,000, on Dec. 1.
From L. Leahy to C. Ainsworth, Lot 154 of Waterlynn, 115 Edenton Lane, Mooresville, $340,000, on Dec. 1.
From ZIP Properties, Inc. to Constance Holdings, LLC, two tracts, Suites B 102 and 103 of Knox Landing Condominiums, 132 Joe Knox Blvd., Mooresville, $355,000, on Dec. 1.
MOUNT ULLA
From P. and D. and D. Byars to V. Coscarelli and P. Richardson, 1 acre, 2220 Triplett Rd., Mount Ulla, $216,000, on Nov. 25.
STATESVILLE
From J. Holmes and M. Gray to L. Holmes, (Lots 73 and 74), 1106 Lerain Court, Statesville, $14,000, on Nov. 23.
From S. and M. Humes and H. Francios/AIF to C. and J. Lykes, metes and bounds, E. Greenbriar Road, Statesville, $6,000, on Nov. 23.
From J. Simonson to K. Opper, 0.477 acre, PT Lots 15 and 16 of Forest Hills addition, 826 Meadow Rd., Statesville, $172,000, on Nov. 23.
From C and C. and G. Ward to Renovated Homes, LLC, Lot 84 of Deer Park, 382 Deerchase Circle, Statesville, $82,000, on Nov. 23.
From R. Dudley/Comr, P. Pritchard/Est and R. Pritchard/Est to S. Marlowe-Wilcox, S. Marlowe Wilcox and S. Wilcox, .7055 acre, 860 Scotts Creek Rd., Statesville, $7,000, on Nov. 23.
From M. Bardill/Comr and F. and R. Pishner to K. Canales, Lot 27 of Sunset Village, 149 Horizon Dr., Statesville, $15,000, on Nov. 23.
From Dependable Development, Inc. to True Homes, LLC, Lots 31, 38 and 39 of Larkin, Statesville, $210,000, on Nov. 23.
From M. Bardill/Comr and T. Long Jr. to J. Josey, metes and bounds, Lot 11 of Park Place, 631 E. Front St., Statesville, $32,500, on Nov. 23.
From B. and K. Ward to C. Bowlen, Lot 14 of Brookemeade, 3505 Cambridge Place, Statesville, $275,000, on Nov. 23.
From B. and S. Rankin to L. and C. Simpson, metes and bounds, 239 North Mulberry St., Statesville, $305,000, on Nov. 23.
From T. and K. and T. Sharpe to W. Summers, Lot 43 of Warren Estates, 1221 Old Mountain Rd., Statesville, $125,000, on Nov. 23.
From W. and W. Summers to L. Jacobs, Lot 43 of Warren Estates, 1221 Old Mountain Rd., Statesville, $125,000, on Nov. 23.
From R. and J. Reavis to F. and A. Reavis, 2.583 acres, 125 Chevy Lane, Statesville, $135,000, on Nov. 23.
From R. and E. Sanders to J. and C. Bistis, B-2 Unit E of Catspaw at Heronwood, 504 Catspaw Lane, Statesville, $375,000, on Nov. 23.
From E. and E. and M. and M. Dagenhart to M. and D. Tetil, 4.882 acres on Pisgah Church Road, Statesville, $49,000, on Nov. 23.
From R. and R. Boyd to J. Slaughter, F. Hartsog-Slaughter, F. Hartsog Slaughter and F. Slaughter, Lot 6 of Park Place, 722 East Broad St., Statesville, $143,000, on Nov. 23.
From D. and C. Quisol to J. Brown, (Lot 9), 175 Angel Oaks Dr., Statesville, $199,000, on Nov. 23.
From C. and G. Chandler to B. and B. Goodman, three tracts, 0.88 acre and metes and bounds, 231 Lewis Ferry Rd., Statesville, $205,000, on Nov. 24.
From G. and G. and R. and R. Murphy to J. and B. Sipes, 24.953 acres, 00 Island Ford Road, Statesville, $150,000, on Nov. 24.
From True Homes, LLC to N. Becerra, Lot 276 of Hidden Lakes, Statesville, $221,500, on Nov. 24.
From J. and J. and D. and D. and D. and J. and L. and L. Massey to McLain Farms, Inc., 77.510 acres, Wilkesboro Hwy., Statesville, $621,000, on Nov. 24.
From S. and S. and S. and P. Massey to McLain Farms, Inc., 19.920 acres, Yadkin Valley Road, Statesville, $160,000, on Nov. 24.
From D. and D. and D. and M. Goodman to McLain Farms, Inc., 20.170 acres, Yadkin Valley Road, Statesville, $162,000, on Nov. 24.
From A. and T. and T. Lentz and L. and R. and R. Troutman to McLain Farms, Inc. 34.887 acres, 232 Branchwood Road, Statesville, $280,000, on Nov. 24.
From J. and K. Walker to K. Jolly, metes and bounds, 148 Corry Dr., Statesville, $95,000, on Nov. 24.
From M. and J. Davidson and J. Kincaid to A. Hodges and T. Triplett, Lot 39 of The Landings, 139 Greenwich Dr., Statesville, $186,000, on Nov. 24.
From J. Kinney/Indvl & Exr and T. Kinney/Est to C. Puma and J. Baynes, .43 acre, (Lot 39 and PT40), Melviney Street, Statesville, $12,000, on Nov. 24.
From K. and P. Wooten to C. Livingtson, Lot 13 of Park Place, 819 Wood St., Statesville, $140,000, on Nov. 24.
From D. and M. Lockhart to B. and C. Halter, (Lot 5), 133 Hallmark Estates Dr., Statesville, $74,000, on Nov. 25.
From W. and B. and B. and T. and C. Kilpatrick to R. Neaves, two tracts, Lots 5 and 6 of Dunlap Gate, 1488 Turnersburg Hwy., Statesville, $179,000, on Nov. 25.
From D. and L. Bear to J. and K. Gray, 4.0166 acres, 747 Swann Rd., Statesville, $298,000, on Nov. 25.
From BMK Holding, LLC to J. Brown and M. Moffett, (Lot 7), 196 Bostian Lake Rd., Statesville, $194,000, on Nov. 25.
From M. and M. Troutman, P. Wise, J. and J. and J. Hoover, G. Troutman Jr., L. Kennedy-Troutman/Est, L. Kennedy Troutman/Est and L. Troutman/Est to W. Meador, 2.4 acres, Buffalo Shoals Road, Statesville, $35,000, on Nov. 25.
From F. Hosseini/Indvl & Exr & Admr, C. Hosseini/Est and C. Lemmonds to B. and C. Edwards, 0.215 acre, 426 Davie Ave., Statesville, $238,000, on Nov. 25.
From True Homes, LLC to J. and M. Grossnicklaus, Lot 45 of Larkin, Statesville, $338,000, on Nov. 25.
From C. Coryell to C. and K. Price, (Lot 56), 189 Northmont Dr., Statesville, $240,000, on Nov. 25.
From E. Scroggs to Equity Trust Company/Cust and B. Confoy/IRA, ½ acre, 621 West Sharpe St., Statesville, $16,000, on Nov. 25.
From A. and J. Wofford to L. Mitchell, Lot 192 of Country Club Estates, 558 Greenway Dr., Statesville, $131,000, on Nov. 25.
From H. and L. Jolly to H. Bess, 12.071 acres, 768 Mountain View Rd., Statesville, $72,000, on Nov. 25.
From Collier Properties, LLC to Dixieland, Inc., Lot 40 of The Landings, 133 Greenwich Dr., Statesville, $20,000, on Nov. 25.
From J. and E. Craig to K. and S. Bruner, 1 acre, 189 Wagon Trail Lane, Statesville, $10,000, on Nov. 25.
From F. Wright/TR and Faith Ann Wright Family Trust to S. and S. Rumphrey, Lot 108 of Harbor Watch, 123 N. Harbor Watch Dr., Statesville, $50,000, on Nov. 30.
From M. and M. and E. Self and S. Haden to T. Torri and K. McCann, Lot 11 of Windemere Island, 327 Windemere Isle Rd., Statesville, $220,000, on Nov. 30.
From D. Clark and D. and F. Otterbein to J. and B. Johnston and B. Baird, 0.158 acre, metes and bounds, 115 N. Green St., Statesville, $253,500, on Nov. 30.
From C. and R. Hart to Piedmont Landco, LLC, 0.110 acre, Salisbury Road, Statesville, $15,000, on Nov. 30.
From Fourgone Investments, Inc. to Dixieland, Inc., 0.735 acre, TBD Bell Farm Road, Statesville, $11,000, on Nov. 30.
From J. Daly/GRDN and D. Ervin to D. and L. Kirby, 1.461 acre, 117 Mardon Lane, Statesville, $100,000, on Nov. 30.
From M. and M. Castro and R. Tirado to J. and D. LeFaivre, metes and bounds, 228 Bauer Dr., Statesville, $146,000, on Nov. 30.
From WRGJR Properties, LLC to S. and J. Rinaman, Lot 130 of Harbor Watch, 255 Harbor Ridge Dr., Statesville, $68,000, on Nov. 30.
From J. and J. Burchette to T. Johnson, Lot 45 of Compton Park, 154 Idlebrook Rd., Statesville, $210,000, on Nov. 30.
From M. San Jose III and D. San Jose/Indvl & AIF to J. and L. Sevigny, Lot 111 of Windemere, 107 E. Tattersall Dr., Statesville, $67,500, on Nov. 30.
From V. Jordan and F. Jordan/AIF to K. and L. Tarpey, Lot C of Holland Farms Development, 306 Holland Circle, Statesville, $120,500, on Nov. 30.
From True Homes, LLC to R. Thomas, Lot 50 of Larkin, Statesville, $327,000 on Dec. 1.
From N. and L. and L. Tillman to N. and M. Andrews, Lot 67 of Wildewood, 127 Harvest Pointe Dr., Statesville, $245,000, on Dec. 1.
From J. and B. Hope to J. Dobson and H. Washburn, 2.430 acres, 419 Japul Rd., Statesville, $25,000, on Dec. 1.
From P. and P. O’Connor to Wright Price Properties, LLC, multiple tracts and parcels, 118, 119 and 127 Arizona Dr., Statesville, 123 and 154 New Mexico Dr., Statesville, and 3.7 acres and 4.14 acres, Brookview Rd., Statesville, $150,000, on Dec. 1.
From Silver Wave Properties, Inc. to B. Isenhour, Lot 54 of Featherstone, 236 Maristone Dr., Statesville, $15,000, on Dec. 1.
From T. Pigg to E. and E. Hayes, Lot 85 of Deercroft at Granville Grant, 102 Caribou Dr., Statesville, $195,000, on Dec. 1.
From K. Rains, K. Broadway and J. Gaudio to H. and C. Grainger, 0.583 acre, Lot 6 of Farmview Farms, 130 Fairgate Dr., Statesville, $225,000, on Dec. 1.
From Chanduo Properties, LLC, Series 19 to Makarios Holdings, LLC, 0.173 acre, Lots PT9 and PT10 of Park Place, 117 S. Oakwood Dr., Statesville, $77,500, on Dec. 1.
From J. and J. and G. Davenport to J. Mize and P. Styers, metes and bounds, 611 Georgia Ave., Statesville, $185,000, on Dec. 1.
From Gracie Properties, LLC to R. and V. Keatley, two tracts, metes and bounds, 118 Castle Creek Rd., Statesville, $249,000, on Dec. 1.
STONY POINT
From J. and C. and C. Wilson to M. and L. Craig, (Lot 19), 219 Riverwalk Rd., Stony Point, $820,000, on Dec. 1.
TROUTMAN
From D. and J. and J. Hurst to D. Hester, Lot 58 of Falls Cove-Streamwood, 197 Chaska Loop, Troutman, $455,000, on Nov. 23.
From S. Woodard to SMSRH REH2, LLC, (Lot 181), 146 Roundstone Rd., Troutman, $610,000, on Nov. 23.
From Adams Homes AEC, LLC to J. and C. Trenkler, Lot 15 of Sanders Ridge, 114 Cotton Creek Dr., Troutman, $317,000, on Nov. 23.
From D. Malcoln/Indvl & Exr, P. Malcolm/Est, P. Malcolm, R. and S. Luffman and M. and S. Denney to K. and M. Roberson, multiple tracts and parcels, 675 and 677 Wagner St., Troutman, $280,000, on Nov. 23.
From Troutman Bowman, LLC to NVR, Inc., Lots 164-166 of Weather’s Creek, Crosstie Lane, Troutman, $235,500, on Nov. 24.
From End Poverty Now, Inc. to J. Alatriste, four tracts, Lots 22-25 of Rocky Creek Cove, 207, 211, 215 and 219 Ridge Creek Dr., Troutman, $25,000, on Nov. 24.
From Lennar Carolinas, LLC to M. and N. Devita, Lot 101 of Falls Cove at Lake Norman, 111 Slip Shot Lane, Troutman, $319,000, on Nov. 24.
From Dependable Development, Inc. to True Homes, LLC, Lots 16 and 71 of Sutter’s Mill II, Troutman, $127,500, on Nov. 24.
From D. Emery to B. Motley, metes and bounds, Perry Road, Troutman, $525,000, on Nov. 24.
From B. Brawley and B. Brawley/AIF to Jabula Properties, LLC, metes and bounds, 283 Houston Rd., Troutman, $97,000, on Nov. 24.
From J. and S. Johansen to S. Salts and A. Marler, (Lot 63), 199 Sutter’s Mill Dr., Troutman, $367,500, on Nov. 25.
From P. and M. Stone to Premier Lake and Mtn Properties, LLC, Lot 45 of Meadow Glen, 127 Park Vista Dr., Troutman, $220,000, on Nov. 25.
From J. and J. and J. and J. and S. Sloan to B. Regans, Lots 7 and 8 of Pinecroft, 155 and 161 State Park Rd., Troutman, $282,000, on Nov. 25.
From J. and J. and C. and C. Parlier to R. and K. Berklite, Lot 30 of Hawkes Bay, 111 Nautilus Court, Troutman, $262,000, on Nov. 25.
From J. Ambrose to P. White and X. Yang, (Lot 37), 174 Willow Point Rd., Troutman, $929,500, on Nov. 30.
From DPG Properties, LLC to R. and K. Burford, Lot 100 of Meadow Glen, 104 Kenton Court, Troutman, $29,500, on Nov. 30.
From S. and C. Hinson to W. Harmon and J. Lackey, Lot 177 of Sutter’s Mill, 246 Fesperman Circle, Troutman, $305,000, on Dec. 1.
From D. and A. and A. Fotherby to S. and D. Sexton, Lot 29 of Oak Ridge, 146 Fallen Acorn Dr., Troutman, $440,000, on Dec. 1.
From B. Miller and M. Cockrell to H. Miller, 1.1871 acres, (Lot 1), 165 W. Thomas St., Troutman, $232,000, on Dec. 1.
From R. and R. and H. Crum to B. Miller and M. Cockrell, Lot 3 of Flowerhouse Meadows, 520 Flower House Loop, Troutman, $280,000, on Dec. 1.
From J. and H. Karant and M. and S. Lyman to A. and T. Pitoscia, 0.66 acre, metes and bounds, 135 Coventry Hills Lane, Troutman, $705,000, on Dec. 1.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.