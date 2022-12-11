Iredell County real estate transactions: Nov. 27-Dec. 3

The following deeds were filed in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from Nov. 27-Dec. 3. For more information regarding specific plots of land, visit www.co.iredell.nc.us/Departments/RegDeeds.

TOP FIVE

From Templeton Family Limited Liability Company to Mooresville BTR II, LLC, 59.14 acres, more or less, Mecklenburg Highway, Mooresville, $7,392,500, on Nov. 29.

From MPG Williamson Road LLC to 171 Williamson LLC, lot, 171 Williamson Road, Mooresville, $2,358,000, on Dec. 2.

From A. and H. Bernardini to S. and P. Brown, Lot 1230 of The Point, 2093 Brawley School Road, Mooresville, $2,315,000, on Dec. 2.

From MPG Williamson Road LLC to 179 Williamson LLC, lot, 179 Williamson Road, Mooresville, $2,242,500, on Dec. 2.

From Nest Homes, LLC to M. and I. Kostko, Lot 155 of Lakewalk, 111 Little Indian Loop, Mooresville, $1,965,000, on Nov. 29.

CLEVELAND

From J. and M. Parker to R. Class, Lot 95 of Willow Ridge, 125 Goneaway Lane, Cleveland, $160,000, on Dec. 1.

From C. and A. Boardwine to A. and R. Harkey, 3.637 acres, off Rowan Road, Cleveland, $24,000, on Dec. 2.

HAMPTONVILLE

From R. and C. Shuffler to M. and E. Hill, tracts and parcels, Old Wesley Road, Hamptonville, $625,000, on Dec. 2.

HARMONY

From Farmony Park, LLC to A. Poole, Lot 10 of Farmony Park, Galliher Road, Harmony, $83,000, on Nov. 28.

From M. and J. Chatham to Z. and J. Gaither, metes and bounds, 219 Loganway Road, Harmony, $50,000, on Nov. 28.

From F. and D. Copfer to J. and W. McGuire, 1.761 acres, 672 Abbeydale Road, Harmony, $213,000, on Nov. 29.

From HMS Harmony, LLC to MAR Acquisitions, LLC, metes and bounds, Harmony Highway, Harmony, $375,000, on Nov. 30.

From WJH LLC to ET-16 LP, Lots 43, 54, 110 and 112 of Ridgecrest and Lot 30 of Rock Gate Estates, 132 and 212 Grassy Meadow Lane, Statesville, 134 and 142 Mountain Crest Drive, Statesville, and 148 Jo Creek Lane, Harmony, $1,007,000, on Nov. 30.

MOORESVILLE

From Windward Sailview, LLC to A. Snow and J. Whitaker, Lots 158 and 159 of Windward Pointe, 244 Clear Springs Road, Mooresville, $25,000, on Nov. 28.

From C&D Investment Company, Inc. to United States Postal Service, metes and bounds, 115 Institute St., Mooresville, $500,000, on Nov. 28.

From Lennar Carolinas, LLC to J. Handyside, Lot 198 of Gambill Forest, 143 Abersham Drive, Mooresville, $395,000, on Nov. 28.

From Tri Pointe Homes Holdings, Inc. and Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. to K. Bellamy, Lot 114 of Forest Lake Townhomes, 114-B Isleworth Ave., Mooresville, $355,500, on Nov. 28.

From H. McMullin and P. Applegate to J. and R. Kelley, Lot 52 of Cornelius Estates, 106 Alyah Lane, Mooresville, $440,000, on Nov. 28.

From H. and H. Castles and J. and J. Chafin to P. and S. Higginson, Lot 2 of Estates at Sundown Cove, 151 Corona Circle, Mooresville, $674,500, on Nov. 28.

From E. and S. and S. Raven to Yamasa Co., Ltd., Lot 21 of Kistler Mill, 178 Stallings Mill Drive, Mooresville, $370,000, on Nov. 28.

From D. and K. Dunn to R. and A. Letto, Lot 35 of Franklin Grove, 1411 Pine Needle Lane, Mooresville, $410,000, on Nov. 28.

From F. Lopez and S. Castillo to D. and C. Ritch, Lot 57 of Woodleaf, 342 Kenway Loop, Mooresville, $1,220,000, on Nov. 28.

From J. Cochrane/Admr, J. Cochran/Admr and W. Cochrane/Est to S. Saminathan, Lot 151 of Morrison Plantation, 118 Cloister Lane, Mooresville, $425,000, on Nov. 28.

From T. and T. and K. Tiller and K. Labbon to Mooresville BTR II, LLC, 12.155 acres, Deerwood Lane, Mooresville, $793,000, on Nov. 29.

From G. Strange/AIF and B. Bass to Mooresville BTR II, LLC, 5.922 acres, 1046 Mecklenburg Highway, Mooresville, $210,000, on Nov. 29.

From J. and A. Mastrean to C. and M. Kahler, Lot 93 of The Villages at Byers Creek, 174 Rainberry Drive, Mooresville, $468,000, on Nov. 29.

From Lennar Carolinas, LLC to J. Simon, Lot 127 of Gambill Forest, 178 Kennerly Center Drive, Mooresville, $427,500, on Nov. 29.

From Taylor Morrison of Carolinas, Inc. to M. and N. Crispino, Lot 194 of Stafford, 183 Tetcott St., Mooresville, $549,500, on Nov. 29.

From Taylor Morrison of Carolinas, Inc. to J. Diaz-Llaneza, J. Diaz Llaneza, J. Llaneza, M. Diaz-Llaneza, M. Diaz Llaneza, and M. Llaneza, Lot 152 of Reid’s Cove on Lake Norman, 111 Crossvine Drive, Mooresville, $668,000, on Nov. 29.

From W. Whitesides to P. Dingler, Lot 16 of Wildwood Acres, 206 Wildwood Acres Circle, Mooresville, $7,500, on Nov. 29.

From BWA Builders, LLC to K. and C. Knipp, Lot 19 of Bethany Place, 140 Albany Drive, Mooresville, $600,000, on Nov. 29.

From Lennar Carolinas, LLC to E. Thomas and L. Hunt, Lot 368 of Gambill Forest, 197 Abersham Drive, Mooresville, $523,000, on Nov. 29.

From J. and J. and F. and F. Pierre to I. and R. Sirbu, Lot 140 of The Hampshires, 225 English Hills Drive, Mooresville, $270,000, on Nov. 29.

From D. Van Rinsvelt/Indvl & AIF, D. Calderone and J. Van Rinsvelt to N. and C. Welch, Lot 199 of Cherry Grove, 181 Weeping Spring Drive, Mooresville, $560,000, on Nov. 29.

From K. and J. Therrien to R. Rajan and C. Santhakumari, Lot 298 of Curtis Pond, 211 Elba Drive, Mooresville, $465,000, on Nov. 29.

From G. and S. Nathaniel to V. Nathaniel, 1.1715 acres, 253 W. Statesville Ave., Mooresville, $363,000, on Nov. 29.

From Lennar Carolinas, LLC to C. and J. Lane, Lot 149 of Gambill Forest, 224 Eden Ave., Mooresville, $360,000, on Nov. 29.

From Lennar Carolinas, LLC to C. and E. Stundon, Lot 176 of Gambill Forest, 221 Eden Ave., Mooresville, $423,500, on Nov. 29.

From Lennar Carolinas, LLC to M. and J. Crowl, Lot 140 of Gambill Forest, 159 Dubois Drive, Mooresville, $446,500, on Nov. 29.

From R. and S. Barto to C. and E. Gregory, Lot 16 of Yacht Shores, 109 Wisteria Lane, Mooresville, $664,000, on Nov. 29.

From J. Conder, C. Conder/AIF, C. Conder/AIF and E. and E. Conder to Browning-Bailey House Trust, Lot 4 of The Villages at Isle of Pines, 111 W. Vista View Place, Mooresville, $420,000, on Nov. 29.

From Lennar Carolinas, LLC to S. and R. McNally, Lot 197 of Gambill Forest, 197 Abersham Drive, Mooresville, $493,500, on Nov. 30.

From Lennar Carolinas, LLC to D. and E. Cindric, Lot 141 of Gambill Forest, 161 Dubois Drive, Mooresville, $456,000, on Nov. 30.

From T. and T. and D. and T. and T. and J. and G. and G. and M. Hager to K. Enriquez, Lot 12 of Iredell Development Company, 914 E. Center Ave., Mooresville, $289,000, on Nov. 30.

From Lennar Carolinas, LLC to D. and C. Habersang, Lot 200 of Gambill Forest, 153 Abersham Drive, Mooresville, $460,500, on Nov. 30.

From Lennar Carolinas, LLC to M. and D. Cross, Lot 202 of Gambill Forest, 154 Dubois Drive, Mooresville, $481,500, on Nov. 30.

From Lennar Carolinas, LLC to W. Anderson III, Lot 201 of Gambill Forest, 160 Dubois Drive, Mooresville, $385,000, on Nov. 30.

From A. and S. Minotti to K. and S. Barnes, Lot 1 of Stonegate, 105 English Ivy Lane, Mooresville, $670,000, on Nov. 30.

From Rest Holdings, LLC to S. and R. Barto, Lot 30 of The Cove at Morrison Plantation, 106-D Clarendon St., Mooresville, $387,000, on Nov. 30.

From T. Pennella and R Frey Jr. to C. and C. Wright, Lot 71 of Woodleaf, 129 Trent Pines Drive, Mooresville, $885,000, on Nov. 30.

From R. and J. Seas to C. Santorine, Lot 32 of The Cove at Morrison Plantation, 114 Clarendon St., Unit A, Mooresville, $410,000, on Nov. 30.

From Lennar Carolinas, LLC to B. Vickers, Lot 363 of Gambill Forest, 209 Abersham Drive, Mooresville, $441,000, on Nov. 30.

From Lennar Carolinas, LLC to R. and J. Melillo, Lot 154 Gambill Forest, 212 Eden Ave., Mooresville, $370,000, on Nov. 30.

From Oak Springs, LLC to Monterey Bay Charlotte LLC, Lot 37 of Davidson Pond, 118 Wilharr Court, Mooresville, $190,000, on Nov. 30.

From Lennar Carolinas, LLC to M. and K. Relyea, Lot 214 of Gambill Forest, 159 Abersham Drive, Mooresville, $428,000, on Dec. 1.

From Lennar Carolinas, LLC to A. and J. Beard, Lot 150 of Gambill Forest, 220 Eden Ave., Mooresville, $420,500, on Dec. 1.

From Lennar Carolinas, LLC to L. and H. Mosby, Lot 139 of Gambill Forest, 155 Dubois Drive, Mooresville, $418,500, on Dec. 1.

From Lennar Carolinas, LLC to C. and O. Eniang, Lot 318 of Gambill Forest, 216 Abersham Drive, Mooresville, $547,500, on Dec. 1.

From Lennar Carolinas, LLC to J. and E. Hernandez, Lot 312 of Gambill Forest, 196 Abersham Drive, Mooresville, $414,000, on Dec. 1.

From Lennar Carolinas, LLC to J. Pappas, Lot 315 of Gambill Forest, 206 Abersham Drive, Mooresville, $507,000, on Dec. 1.

From Lennar Carolinas, LLC to D. Kuiper, Lot 314 of Gambill Forest, 202 Abersham Drive, Mooresville, $449,000, on Dec. 1.

From Jay-Cai Builders, LLC to B. and J. Golab, (Lot 2), 417 Shepherd Road, Mooresville, $405,000, on Dec. 1.

From Lennar Carolinas, LLC to S. Sweitzer, Lot 269 of Gambill Forest, 127 Doncaster Drive, Mooresville, $489,000, on Dec. 1.

From Lennar Carolinas, LLC to M. and J. Hamel, Lot 264 of Gambill Forest, Mooresville, $620,500, on Dec. 1.

From D. Stoltzfus and A. Greer to P. Walker, Lot 24 of Mills Forest, 154 Overcreek Road, Mooresville, $330,000, on Dec. 1.

From Helmsman Homes, LLC to NexPoint SFR SPE 3, LLC, Lot 13 of Fosters Glen, 120 A&B Fosters Glen Place, Mooresville, $624,500, on Dec. 1.

From K. Drake/Est, M. Drake/Admr and D. and D. Drake to K. Dueland, Lot 10 of Foxmoor, 838 Rebecca Jane Drive, Mooresville, $235,000, on Dec. 1.

From Porter Homes LLC to Brawley Luxury Rentals LLC, (Lot 489), 2487 Brawley School Road, Mooresville, $1,543,000, on Dec. 2.

From A. and A. Voelker to C. and J. Alexander, Lot 157 of Winborne, 111 Markham Drive, Mooresville, $310,000, on Dec. 2.

From B. and T. MacDougall to S. and A. Ferrell, Lot 62 of Morrison Plantation, 229 Montibello Drive, Mooresville, $635,000, on Dec. 2.

From S. and O. King to D. and C. Pfohl, Lot 31 of Johnson Manor, 147 Boxtail Way, Mooresville, $465,000, on Dec. 2.

From Orange Pelican Properties, LLC to M. and A. Halkitis, Lot 7 of Brookridge Shores, 106 Brookridge Lane, Mooresville, $304,000, on Dec. 2.

From K. and D. Steen to A. Dunn, Lot 267 of Atwater Landing, 353 Preston Road, Mooresville, $485,000, on Dec. 2.

From Opendoor Property Trust I to J. and S. Edelen, Lot 149 of Water Oak at Lake Norman, 153 E. Morehouse Ave. Mooresville, $355,000, on Dec. 2.

From The Sims Family 2000 Trust, L. Sims/TR, S. Sims/TR and B. Sims to M. Holmes, M. Panks-Holmes, M. Panks Holmes and M. Holmes, Lot 116 of Woodland Hills, 171 Ringneck Trail, Mooresville, $600,000, on Dec. 2.

From J. and J. and S. Sheesley to B. Thackston, 1.141 acres, 1696 Charlotte Highway, Mooresville, $310,000, on Dec. 2.

From Kazakos Brothers Properties, LLC to EMCW, LLC, 1.384 acres, 530 E. Plaza Drive, Mooresville, $1,100,000, on Dec. 2.

From Taylor Morrison of Carolinas, Inc. to A. Malhotra, Lot 133 of Reid’s Cove on Lake Norman, 181 Winterberry St., Mooresville, $560,000, on Dec. 2.

From Edward Jones Trust Company/TR and Barbara London Ussery Trust to Lakehouse 7, LLC, Lot 15 of Bearsfoot Bay, 169 Cherokee Drive, Mooresville, $875,000, on Dec. 2.

From S. and S. and N. Bowles to B. Udowitz and L. Cannizzaro, metes and bounds, 7.810 acres, 355 Linwood Road, Mooresville, $610,000, on Dec. 2.

From Thomas McConnell Family, LLC to J. and W. Redden, 0.26 acre, 156 S. Sycamore St., Mooresville, $135,000, on Dec. 2.

STATESVILLE

From J. Piotrowski to T. Coulbourn and L. Broyhill, metes and bounds, 608 Georgia Ave., Statesville, $271,000, on Nov. 28.

From Tar Heel Management Resource, LLC to J. St. Clair, lots, Lake Side Development, 556 Brookdale Drive, Statesville, $125,000, on Nov. 28.

From S. and T. Petrosky to M. Bushey, Lot 27 of Rolling Hills, 1303 Rolling Lane, Statesville, $155,000, on Nov. 28.

From True Homes, LLC to J. and C. Wilson, Lot 334 of Hidden Lakes, 144 Mooring Drive, Statesville, $388,000, on Nov. 28.

From M. Warren to G. Cruz, Lots 6-8 of High Grove, 466, 470 and 474 E. Monbo Road, Statesville, $110,000, on Nov. 28.

From PDG, LLC to W. and T. Moore, Lot 40 of Tsumas-West addition to Chipley Park, 239 Harriet Lane, Statesville, $220,000, on Nov. 28.

From WJH LLC to P. Brooks and E. Morgan, Lot 111 of Ridgecrest, 138 Mountain Crest Drive, Statesville, $219,500, on Nov. 28.

From L. and L. Souza to E. and L. Orner, Lot 18 of Oakland Heights, 489 Summit Ave., Statesville, $210,000l, on Nov. 28.

From J. Lane/TR, Ernest H. Lane and Margaret D. Lane Revocable Living Trust to S. Holland, A. Scott-Holland, A. Scott Holland and A. Holland, Lot 25 of Nelly Green Estates, 2643 Fines Creek Drive, Statesville, $445,000, on Nov. 28.

From True Homes, LLC to M. and R. Blacker, Lot 115 of Martha’s Ridge, Statesville, $376,000, on Nov. 29.

From K. Herrington to E. Simmons, Lot 23 of Coolwood, 175 Coolwood Drive, Statesville, $80,000, on Nov. 29.

From V. Rimmer to J. Mooe Sr., 2.69 acres, 160 Mount Hermon Road, Statesville, $170,000, on Nov. 29.

From Journey Capital, LLC to V. Chavez, Lot 8 of Statesville Development Company, metes and bounds, 1359 Fifth St., Statesville, $209,000, on Nov. 29.

From A. and A. Lawal to S. Copney, Lots 74 and 157 of Henkel-Craig Livestock Company, 1805 Fifth St., Statesville, $129,500, on Nov. 29.

From J. and K. Coley to Elliott & Co LLC, Lots 40 and 41 of Forest Hills, 850 Woodland Road, Statesville, $203,000, on Nov. 29.

From WJH LLC to Y. Bai and M. Chen, Lot 105 of Ridgecrest, 139 Mountain Crest Drive, Statesville, $219,000, on Nov. 30.

From R. Springer/Indvl & AIF and D. Springer to J. Kincaid, Lot 3 of Country Woods Estate, River Hill Road, Statesville, $27,500, on Nov. 30.

From R. Springer/Indvl & AIF and D. Springer to R. Poole, Lot 4 of Country Woods Estate, West Haven Drive, Statesville, $27,500, on Nov. 30.

From J. Kendall to T. Freeman, 1.016 acres, 121 Pine Tree Road, Statesville, $269,000, on Nov. 30.

From Bethany Presbyterian Church of Statesville (PCUSA), Inc., H. Ingram/Est and D. Wallace/Exr to M. Pubrese and N. Miller, 2.243 acres, +/- Wooten Farm Road, Statesville, $320,000, on Nov. 30.

From S. and S. Douglas to Solution Home Buyers, LLC, two tracts, 2.984 acres and Lot 36 of Loyd Acres, 140 Trent Road, Statesville and Lot 36 of Loyd Acres, off Clements Road, Statesville, $42,000, on Nov. 30.

From Solution Home Buyers, LLC to P. Guerrero-Alonso, P. Guerrero Alonso, P. Alonso and D. Narjarro, two tracts, 2.984 acres and Lot 38 of Loyd Acres, 140 Trent Road, Statesville and off Clements Road, Statesville, $60,000, on Nov. 30.

From G. Vargas to L. Montalvo and C. Ramos, Lots 34-36 of Oakland Heights, 1245 Mitchell Ave., Statesville, $183,000, on Nov. 30.

From M. and A. Selvey to J. Willett, Lot 10 of Wayside Estates, 119 Red Walnut Drive, Statesville, $150,000, on Nov. 30.

From L. and T. Isenhour and C. and C. Reid to B. and M. Smith, Lot 80 of Jan-Joy Acres, 2106 Joe Road, Statesville, $165,000, on Nov. 30.

From WJH LLC to ET-16 LP, Lots 43, 54, 110 and 112 of Ridgecrest and Lot 30 of Rock Gate Estates, 132 and 212 Grassy Meadow Lane, Statesville, 134 and 142 Mountain Crest Drive, Statesville, and 148 Jo Creek Lane, Harmony, $1,007,000, on Nov. 30.

From CES Investments, LLC to V. Guevara, Lot 19 of Village Point, 136 Heartwood Lane, Statesville, $195,000, on Dec. 1.

From C. and C. and C. Hartley and W. Hartley/AIF to Opendoor Property Trust I, lots, Holland Farms Development, 521 Holland Drive, Statesville, $194,000, on Dec. 1.

From D. and D. Pritchard and W. Jennings to W. and G. Guerrasio, Lot 17 of Meadow-Oaks, 172 Meadow Oaks Drive, Statesville, $410,000, on Dec. 1.

From E. Campbell to Iredell Water Corporation, metes and bounds, 0.810 acres, Nixon Road, Statesville, $10,000, on Dec. 1.

From A. Fletcher Jr./Indvl & TR, A. Fletcher/Indvl & TR, Alan R. Fletcher Jr. Irrevocable Trust and N. Fletcher to F. Shepherd Jr., Lot 19 of Deer Creek, 2205 James Way, Statesville, $650,000, on Dec. 1.

From R. Chilton to D. Griffin, 2.22 acres, 565 Bell Farm Road, Statesville, $350,000, on Dec. 1.

From B. and B. and L. and L. Graves to Caroland Equity, LLC, Lot 25 of Bank Heights, 911 Knox Ave., Statesville, $62,500, on Dec. 1.

From W. Combs/TR, R. Combs/TR, R. Combs/TR, A. Combs/TR and Bobby E. Combs Living Trust to Brown Family Asset Management, LLC, tracts, 565 and 571 Elmwood Road and lot on Longview Road, Statesville, $68,000, on Dec. 1.

From J. and J. Pitts to S. Koutroulakis, 0.500 acre, Lot 217 Raider Road, Statesville, $15,000, on Dec. 1.

From M. and J. Nicholson to Smoky Mountain Equity, LLC, (Lot 66), Fifth Street, Statesville, $5,000, on Dec. 2.

From M. Marquess, A. Williamon/AIF and J. and J. and S. Marquess to E. Land III, Unit 1524 of Chestnut Commons Condominiums, Phase I, 1524 Forest Park Drive, Statesville, $260,000, on Dec. 2.

From M. Asnes to K. Timm, Lot 28 of Davidson Woods, 131 Whistling Pines Drive, Statesville, $255,000, on Dec. 2.

From S. Brown and M. Slaughter to T. Albro, 0.580 acre, 1222 Scotts Creek Road, Statesville, $200,000, on Dec. 2.

From J. Cockrell/Exr, C. Cockrell/Est, C. and L. Cockrell, C. and C. and R. Cates and M. and D. Cockrell to Bryan Property Management, LLC, Lots 101-104 of East Field Estates, 2416 Belle Terre Drive, Statesville, $165,000, on Dec. 2.

From True Homes, LLC to L. and D. Phifer, Lot 329 of Hidden Lakes, 126 Mooring Drive, Statesville, $372,500, on Dec. 2.

From Z. and K. Greene to D. and J. Vinson, Lot 148 of Lippard Springs, 181 Lippard Springs Circle, Statesville, $395,000, on Dec. 2.

From Wells Fargo Bank, NA to K. Izaguirrez and J. Andrade, metes and bounds, 1906 E. Cloaninger Ave., Statesville, $63,000, on Dec. 2.

From W. Morrison, J. Hedrick-Morrison, J. Hedrick Morrison and J. Morrison to T. and C. Douglas, 14.898 acres, Silas Mill Road, Statesville, $87,000, on Dec. 2.

From True Homes, LLC to M. and D. Dew, Lot 351 of Hidden Lakes, 135 Mooring Drive, Statesville, $380,000, on Dec. 2.

From H. and J. Eason to B. Bowman, metes and bounds, 446 Charles St., Statesville, $80,000, on Dec. 2.

TROUTMAN

From N. and A. Lemings to S. Goodman, Lot 6 of Eastern Heights, 116 Addison Place, Troutman, $267,000, on Nov. 28.

From Troutman Bowman, LLC to NVR, Inc., Lots 34 and 41 of Weathers Creek, Troutman, $160,500, on Nov. 28.

From LGI Homes-NC, LLC to A. and M. Langley, Lot 22 of Colonial Crossing, 160 Tanner Loop, Troutman, $335,000, on Nov. 30.

From Troutman Bowman, LLC to NVR, Inc., Lot 35 of Weathers Creek, Troutman, $80,500, on Nov. 30.

From LGI Homes-NC, LLC to J. and K. Taylor, Lot 20 of Colonial Crossing, 156 Tanner Loop, Troutman, $325,000, on Dec. 1.

From True Homes, LLC to B. and S. Fernandez, Lot 146 of Sutters Mill II, 143 Forbes Lane, Troutman, $376,000, on Dec. 1.

From LGI Homes-NC, LLC to C. Barlament, Lot 17 of Colonial Crossing, 148 Tanner Loop, Troutman, $378,000, on Dec. 2.

From M. and N. Cowan and J. Saunders to K. and A. Polite, (Lot 2), 422 Pilch Road, Troutman, $25,000, on Dec. 2.

From Opendoor Property J LLC and Opendoor Property J, LLC to C. Fox, Lot 56 of Dogwood Estates, 142 Princess Loop, Troutman, $355,000, on Dec. 2.

UNION GROVE

From T. Norton/Indvl & Admr, R. Davis/Est, B and B. Norton, D. and D. Shumaker and T. and R. Loudermelt to J. and J. Byler, 12.62 acres, 741 Coolbrook Road, Union Grove, $95,000, on Dec. 1.