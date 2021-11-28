Iredell County real estate transactions: Nov. 9-12

The following deeds were filed in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from Nov. 9-12. For more information regarding specific plots of land, visit www.co.iredell.nc.us/Departments/RegDeeds.
TOP FIVE
From Mooresville APT Owner LLC to GEP X Landing Owner LP, 22.503 acres, 175 Carriage Club Drive, Mooresville, $64,500,000, on Nov. 12.
From Rusher Oil Company and Rusher Oil Company, Inc. to Clark Stores, LLC, Lot 3, .14 acre, 108 Brawley School Road, Mooresville, $2,961,000, on Nov. 10.
From Rushco Food Stores, Inc. to Sampson-Bladen Oil Company, Incorporated, 1.501 acres, tract 1, 1100 Brawley School Road, Mooresville, $2,838,000, on Nov. 10.
From J. and K. Smith to R. and S. Bogan, Lot 29 of Pirates Cove, 144 Morgan Bluff Road, Mooresville, $1,480,000, on Nov. 10.
From R. and K. Humphrey to M. and D. Buscher, lots, Watertree Landing, 462 Barber Loop, Mooresville, $1,200,000, on Nov. 10.
HARMONY
From W. and W. Thomas to T. Wingler/TR and Tam Leroy Wingler Revocable Living Trust, 3.355 acres, Harmony Highway, Harmony, $35,000 on Nov. 9.
HIDDENITE
From W. Wright, E. Wright/Est and E. Wright/Est to D. and D. Havlin and M. and L. Funk, metes and bounds, three tracts, 31.36 acres, 1.08 acres and Lot 13, 1195 Lambert Drive, Hiddenite, $240,000, on Nov. 9.
MOORESVILLE
From J. Telinger to SFR Javelin Borrower LP, Lot 541 of Curtis Pond, 251 Elrosa Road, Mooresville, $402,000, on Nov. 9.
From C. and J. Sovinsky and J. Kauffman to FKH SFR PropCo H, L.P., Lot 15 of The Hampshires, 131 Tilton Drive, Mooresville, $389,000, on Nov. 9.
From D. Little/Indvl & Exr, A. Turner/Est, R. Little and T. Turner/Exr to S. and S. Adams, lots, 1027 Briarhill Road, Mooresville, $50,000, on Nov. 9.
From R. and R. Hubbard to S. Selfridge and E. Goins, Lot 98 of Cherry Grove, 161 Crimson Orchard Drive, Mooresville, $682,000, on Nov. 9.
From D.R. Horton, Inc. to J. and R. Cheatham, Lot 485 of Atwater Landing, Mooresville, $466,500, on Nov. 9.
From D.R. Horton, Inc. to W. Memon and F. Hasan, Lot 30 of Sequoia Forest, Mooresville, $387,000, on Nov. 9.
From Lennar Carolinas, LLC to S. and P. Bonu, Lot 107 of Gambill Forest, Mooresville, $425,000, on Nov. 9.
From J. and J. and L. and L. Waynick to R. Hubbard, Lot 10 of The Harbour, 104 Wildiris Lane, Mooresville, $630,000, on Nov. 9.
From W. Irons/Est and W. Irons to D. and S. Pangburn, Lot 38 of The Meadows at Reed Creek, 102 Easy St., Mooresville, $388,500, on Nov. 9.
From B. and G. and G. Hardwick, S. and D. Brotherton and S. and S. and M. and T. and M. Hardwick to SFR Investments V Borrower 1, LLC, Lot 9 of The Hampshires, 135 English Hills Drive, Mooresville, $290,000, on Nov. 9.
From C. Sinclair/Indvl & AIF, R. Sinclair, M. Ware, M. and C. Alexander and L. Houston to M. and R. Harris, metes and bounds, McNeely Estates, 450 Clay St., Mooresville, $70,000, on Nov. 9.
From K. and D. Baierlein to AMH NC Properties Two L.P., Lot 36 of Curtis Pond, 210 Almora Loop, Mooresville, $391,000, on Nov. 10.
From P. Williams to L. Viebrock, Lot 173 of Meadows at Coddle Creek, 135 Coddle Way, Mooresville, $418,000, on Nov. 10.
From D. McCluskey to C and A. Etzig, Lot 26 of Wildwood Cove, 200 Wildwood Cove Drive, Mooresville, $678,500, on Nov. 10.
From S. and L. Tancona to J. to L Corso, Lot 83 of Lakewalk, 197 Hanks Bluff Drive, Mooresville, $476,000, on Nov. 10.
From S. and C. Dorff to FKH SFR PropCo H, L.P., Lot 134 of Meadows at Coddle Creek, 103 W. Americana Drive, Mooresville, $425,000, on Nov. 10.
From N. and J. Sherrill to Mile High Borrower 1 (Income), LL, Lot 64 of Tall Oaks, 175 Sweetmartha Drive, Mooresville, $297,000, on Nov. 10.
From N. and N. Lucas Jr. to J. Sorrentino and M. Groth, Lot 239 of Curtis Pond, 103 Royalton Road, Mooresville, $370,000 on Nov. 10.
From L. Ditrolio and L. Valentine to P. and P. Kreins, Lot 16 of Palos Verde Estates, 106 Palos Verde Drive, Mooresville, $620,000, on Nov. 10.
From Habitat for Humanity of the Charlotte Region, Inc. to T. and M. Britt, Lot 12 of Burke Crossings, 138 Burke Circle, Mooresville, $195,000, on Nov. 10.
From Future Realty, LLC to FKH SFR PropCo H, L.P., Lot 5 of The Meadows at Reed Creek, 122 Red Tip Lane, Mooresville, $405,000, on Nov. 10.
From H. Bost, H. Bucknum and T. Bost to Offerpad SPE Borrower A, LLC, Lot 31 of Mills Pond, 1020 Cornelius Road, Mooresville, $242,000, on Nov. 10.
From Thomas McConnell Family LLC to Mill Village Cottages, LLC, Lot 8 of Mooresville Mill Village, 235 E. Wilson Ave., Mooresville, $190,000, on Nov. 10.
From Lennar Carolinas, LLC to S. and C. Paulson, Lot 76 of Gambill Forest, Mooresville, $313,500, on Nov. 12.
From NVR, Inc. to D. and D. Dew, Lot 19A of Waterfront at Langtree, 146 Beacon Drive, Mooresville, $431,500, on Nov 12.
From W. and K. Bogue to G. Gunter, K. Odom and K. Armstrong, Lot 67 of Stafford, 185 Welcombe St., Mooresville, $605,000, on Nov. 12.
From Opendoor Property J LLC to G. and B. Smith, Lot 3 of Terrace Acres, 112 Terrace Road, Mooresville, $250,000, on Nov. 12.
From J. and J. and A. and A. Cadle and A. Meinhardt to T. Vutz and P. Khuralyn Vutz, Lot 79 of Cypress Landing Townhomes, 136 Cypress Landing Drive, Mooresville, $291,000, on Nov. 12.
From Opendoor Property Trust I to R. Spierowski, Lot 19 of Fernleaf, 634 Kenway Loop, Mooresville, $547,500, on Nov. 12.
From Lennar Carolinas, LLC to A. Manuel and M. Pedro, Lot 106 of Gambill Forest, Mooresville, $443,000, on Nov. 12.
From T. and T. and C. and C. Schnitzlein to D. and F. Gallagher, Lot 84 of Morrison Plantation, 149 N. Wendover Trace Ave., Mooresville, $430,000 on Nov 12.
From N. and K. Cory to L. Cory, metes and bounds, (Lot 7), 350 Chuckwood Road, Mooresville, $165,000, on Nov. 12.
From A. and A. Gregory, A. Eulitt and L. Gregory to J. Riddle, Lots 11 and 12 of Millswood Place, 642 Millswood Drive, Mooresville, $515,500, on Nov 12.
From K. Ballard and G. Chronister to K. and R. Ballard, Lot 28 of Lakeview Shores, Mooresville, $93,000, on Nov. 12.
From G. and L. Passen to BAF 3, LLC, Lot 34 of Harbor View – Pelican Point, 255 Collingswood Road, Mooresville, $383,000, on Nov 12.
From Lennar Carolinas, LLC to R. Scott, Lot 105 of Gambill Forest, Mooresville, $395,500, on Nov. 12.
From A. and H. Delargy and H. Diggs to T. Kendall, two tracts, lots, 261 Mackwood Road, Mooresville, $240,000 on Nov. 12.
STATESVILLE
From J. and J. and A. and A. Rhyne to P. and S. Blevins, metes and bounds, 550 Lakeside Drive, Statesville, $475,000, on Nov. 9.
From R. and M. and M. Slack to H. Watson, Lot 58 of Mitchell Aire, 411 Florence Circle, Statesville, $320,000, on Nov. 9.
From R. and E. Johnson to Lakota Partners, LLC, Lots 16-18 of Sherwood Forest, Robinhood Loop, Statesville, $33,000, on Nov. 9.
From M. Wright to SFR Javelin, Borrower LP, Lot 12 of Larkin Golf Club, 121 Ridgemont Lane, Statesville, $388,000, on Nov. 9.
From D. and A. and A. Keller to L. and B. Hartbarger, .5910 acre, 444 W. End Ave., Statesville, $555,000, on Nov. 9.
From K. and K. Alongi and K. St. Clair to MCH SFR NC Owner 1 LP, Lot 271 of Hidden Lakes, 143 Clove Hitch Drive, Statesville, $363,000, on Nov. 9.
From G. Taylor and J. Shoemaker/AIF to R. and M. Slack, multiple tracts, 146 Chantilly Lane, Statesville, $415,000, on Nov. 9.
From D. Ervin to Wilson Building, Inc., Lot 32 of Alexander Knoll, 369 Alpine Circle, Statesville, $25,000, on Nov. 9.
From J. and W. and J. and S. O’Sullivan to M. and B. Schober, Lot 18 of Windemere, 146 Windemere Isle Road, Statesville, $684,000, on Nov. 9.
From G. and G. Wilhelm to E. Jenkins/TR, J. Jenkins/TR and Jenkins Family Trust, two tracts, 2.09 acres and Lots 1-6, 186 Longview Road, Statesville, $260,000, on Nov. 9.
From P. and J. and J. Reynolds to J. and A. Plyler, 2.92 acres, TBD Shiloh Road #6, Statesville, $60,500, on Nov. 9.
From T. and J. Snelling to T. Trimberberger, Lot 74 of Fox Den Country Club, 105 Players Park Circle, Statesville, $360,000, on Nov. 9.
From Opendoor Property J LLC to ARVM 5, LLC, Lot 31 of Lippard Springs, 101 St. Martins Lane, Statesville, $249,500, on Nov. 10.
From M. and M. and K. Zachary to T. Boggs, Lot 6 of Chimney Ridge, 117 Chimney Ridge Lane, Statesville, $300,000, on Nov. 10.
From M. and M. Cree to S. and D. Hamrick, Lot 10 of Northlake, 111 Wylie Trail, Statesville, $355,000, on Nov. 10.
From A. and L. Smith to K. and M. Zachary, Lot 4 of Meadow Oaks, 250 Meadow Oaks Drive, Statesville, $393,000, on Nov. 10.
From G. Johnson to Solution Home Buyers, LLC, two tracts, (Lot 9), .8 acre, 162 and 166 Fonda Road, Statesville, $78,000 on Nov. 10.
From Solution Home Buyers, LLC to K. and D. Altomare, Lot 9, tract 1, 162 Fonda Road, Statesville, $100,000, on Nov. 10.
From Solution Home Buyers, LLC to K. and D. Altomare, (Lot 8), Fonda Road, Statesville, $15,000 on Nov. 10.
From T. and T. Simmons to B. Studier and A. Sokolowski, Lot 17 of Dove Meadow, 109 Bird Haven Drive, Statesville, $355,000, on Nov. 10.
From True Homes, LLC to J. Ramirez, Lot 85 of Larkin, 151 Canada Drive, Statesville, $328,000, on Nov. 10.
From Providence Farm, LLC and Family Land Development, LLC to N. Datti and S. Vakada, Lot 8 of New Salem Estates, 528 New Salem Road, Statesville, $41,000, on Nov. 10.
From P. Parson/TR and Xavier Hines Trust to 505 Falls ST, LL, (Lot 59), 505 Fall St., Statesville, $124,500, on Nov. 10.
From N. Trang to Providence Management & Investments, LLC, multiple lots, Third Street, Statesville, $50,000, on Nov 10.
From Equity Trust Co. and Sterling Trust/Cust to N. and D. Patterson, 1 acre, 472 Rimrock Road, Statesville, $90,000, on Nov. 10.
From Qwest Investment Properties, LLC to P. and J. Graziano, Lot 38 of Dalwan Heights, 343 Walton Drive, Statesville, $275,000, on Nov. 12.
From M. Ahern to G. and R. Marlowe, Lot 27 of Larkin, 222 Canada Drive, Statesville, $370,000, on Nov. 12.
From Raper Management Group, LLC to J. and M. Aldrich, (Lots 1-3), 173, 175 and 179 Old Miller Road, Statesville, $85,000, on Nov. 12.
From L. Day/TR and Barry H. Cowan Living Trust to M. Romero, Lot 22 of Brookwood Hills II, 1013 Harmony Drive, Statesville, $198,000, on Nov. 12.
From C. and E. Hill to F. Villacorta, B. Caliz De Serrano and B. Serrano, Lot 11 of Westover, 3223 Jurney Ave., Statesville, $227,500, on Nov. 12.
From B. Whittenton to Want To Sell Now, LLC, Lot 35 of Victoria Village, 801 Prince Albert Court, Statesville, $125,000 on Nov. 12.
From J. and J. and W. Huffman to E. Rossen, Lot 87 of Deercroft at Granville Grant, 112 Caribou Drive, Statesville, $271,000, on Nov. 12.
From N. and N. Loftin and J. Halek/AIF to F. Masters, two tracts, 0.386 acres and metes and bounds, 541 E. Monbo Road, Statesville, $135,000, on Nov. 12.
From C. and L. Lewis to D. Binette, Lot 10 of Swann Crossing, 113 Swann Crossing Lane, Statesville, $300,000, on Nov. 12.
From V. Jenkins/Exr & Indvl & AIF, E. Waugh/Est, A. Jenkins, V. and V. Waugh Jr., R Ramsey, R. McCall and S. and R. Lippard to Secure Store Park, LLC, 5.84 acres, 2010 Old Mountain Road, Statesville, $340,000, on Nov. 12.
From S. Johnston to J. and R. Lyon, metes and bounds, 1297 E. Monbo Road, Statesville, $40,000, on Nov. 12.
From D. and R. Potts to A&D Rental Properties LLC, Lots 21-24 of Oakdale Heights, 1818 Arlington Ave., Statesville, $110,000, on Nov. 12.
STONY POINT
From R. Dobson/Indvl & Exr, D. Dobson/ N. Walker/Est and R. and R. Walker to G. and J. Weekly, two tracts, 1.86 acres and 2.20 acres, 129 Pressly Farm Road, Stony Point, $295,000, on Nov. 10.
From J. and K. Trotta to C. and J. McClements, Lot 38 of Riverwalk, 124 Oak Point Lane, Stony Point, $15,000, on Nov. 10.
TROUTMAN
From J. Longino and B. and B. Vaughan to J. and S. Trimberger, metes and bounds, .668 acre, 430 Wagner St., Troutman, $360,000, on Nov. 9.
From True Homes, LLC to A. Corbett and L. Vasquez, Lot 56 of Sutter’s Mill II, 147 Fairfield Drive, Troutman, $376,000, on Nov. 10.
From CMH Homes, Inc. to Z. Alaouil and Freedom Homes #667, Lot 60 of Rocky Creek Cove, 116 Brook Creek Drive, Troutman, $224,000, on Nov. 10.
From A. and A. and M. Erich to L. and D. O’Neill, Lot 11 of Kings Acres, 208 Jasmine Circle, Troutman, $80,000, on Nov. 10.
From CMH Homes, Inc. to A. Abato, Lot 85 of Rocky Cove, 171 Brook Creek Drive, Troutman, $181,000, on Nov. 10.
From Lennar Carolinas, LLC to A. and R. Burns, Lot 161 of Falls Cove at Lake Norman, 130 Rooster Tail Lane, Troutman, $419,000, on Nov. 12.
From C. Reichard and M. and M. Morales to T. and B. Clark, Lot 124 of Inglewood 463 West Ave. W. Troutman, $136,000, on Nov. 12.
From The Echelon Group LLC to C. and J. Burr, Lot 6 of Falls Park, 420 Stillwater Road, Troutman, $583,500, on Nov. 12.