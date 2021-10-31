Iredell County real estate transactions: Oct. 15

The following deeds were filed in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from Oct. 15. For more information regarding specific plots of land, visit www.co.iredell.nc.us/Departments/RegDeeds.
TOP FIVE
From P. and G. Robinson to C. and K. Gundler, (Lot 310), 314 Lakeview Shores Loop, Mooresville, $1,500,000, on Oct. 15.
From J. and A. Smith to R. Dahl, Lot 15 of The Enclave, 150 W. Maranta Road, Mooresville, $1,500,000, on Oct. 15.
From South Iredell Community Development Corporation to Wilcombs, LLC, Lot 1B of Mooresville Business Park East, Mooresville, $1,028,500, on Oct 15.
From S. and R. Ely to J. Meneses III and D. Del Balzo, Lot 42 of Harbor Cove, 220 Chandeleur Drive, Mooresville, $925,000, on Oct. 15.
From T. and C. Smiley to L. Bealer/TR and Leonard K. Bealer Family Revocable Trust, (Lot 476), 175 Washam Road, Mooresville, $750,000, on Oct. 15.
CLEVELAND
From B. and B. Pedwell and M. and M. Dearborn to J. and D. Jones, Lot 2, Cottonwood Road, Cleveland, $65,000, on Oct. 15.
From K. Byers to C. Orshal and T. Foster, 0.4910 acre, 1425 Shinnville Road, Cleveland, $16,000, on Oct. 15.
HARMONY
From U.S. Bank National Association/TR, CIM Trust 2019-R2, U.S. Bank Trust National Association/TR and Rushmore Loan Management Services, LLC/AIF to J. Schmucker, two tracts, Lot 6 of Sky View Lake and metes and bounds, 214 Skyview Lake Road, Harmony, $23,500, on Oct. 15.
From R. Patterson Jr. to J. and C. Lyon, Lot 52 of Sagefield, 103 Peppertree Drive, Harmony, $160,000, on Oct. 15.
MOORESVILLE
From O. Romero and Y. Quintero to Zillow Homes Property Trust, Lot 109 of Byers Creek, 107 Blossom Ridge Drive, Mooresville, $417,000, on Oct. 15.
From R. and B. and B. Carlston to J. and L. Chiappelli, Lot 29 of Pinnacle Shores, 125 Shelter Cove Lane, Mooresville, $625,000, on Oct. 15.
From M. Bowman/Est and B. Beaver/Admr to A. and N. Davis, Lot 32 of Harris Village, 173 Dairy Farm Road, Mooresville, $420,000, on Oct. 15.
From M. Duville, I. Duville/Indvl & AIF and S. Duville to C. Rice, Lot 12 of Homestead Estates, 163 Talbert Road, Mooresville, $205,000, on Oct. 15.
From M. Perlberg to P. and L. Wright, metes and bounds, 113 Gable Road, Mooresville, $275,000, on Oct. 15.
From Lennar Carolinas, LLC to A. Ramos, Lot 104 of Gambill Forest, Mooresville, $409,000, on Oct. 15.
From M. and L. Oylear to The Dennis J. Klimek Family Trust, Lot 291 of Cherry Grove, 180 Flowering Grove Lane, Mooresville, $343,000, on Oct. 15.
From J. and J. and K. and K. Fargason to MCH SFR NC Owner 1 LP, Lot 118 of Kensington Village South, 155 King William Drive, Mooresville, $362,000, on Oct. 15.
From Future Realty, LLC and Future Realty LLC to RS Rental II, LLC, Lot 104 of Kistler Mill, 165 Stallings Mill Drive, Mooresville, $341,500, on Oct. 15.
From V. Ashley, V. Snowden and V. and D. Norton to Hinckley Gauvain, LLC, 1.651 acres, TBD Shearers Road, Mooresville, $125,000, on Oct. 15.
From D. and D. and J. Miller to OP SPE TPA1, LLC, Lot 40 of Mills Forest North, 125 Julius Lane, Mooresville, $250,000, on Oct. 15.
From M. and L. Herendeen to L. Hegg, Lot 69 of Mallard Head Country Club, 129 Billy Joe Road, Mooresville, $503,000, on Oct. 15.
From Foundation Homes Developing, LLC to R. and M. Lawler, Lot 12 of Streamside Estates, 153 Streamside Estates Drive, Mooresville, $100,000, on Oct. 15.
From W. Dainko and D. Joffe to D. McGonagle, Lot 10 of Blackberry Creek, 105 Digh Circle, Mooresville, $420,000, on Oct. 15.
From Lennar Carolnas, LLC to G. Botla and R. Gamgodi, Lot 89 of Gambill Forest, Mooresville, $447,500, on Oct. 15.
From M. and A. Haffermehl to T. and X. Williams, Lot 128 of Harris Village, 104 Forest Glen Road, Mooresville, $410,000, on Oct. 15.
STATESVILLE
From W. Gardner Jr. to J. and R. Wemlinger, two 1 acre tracts, TBD Poppy Lane, Statesville, $38,000, on Oct. 15.
From R. Barr, R. Crosson and D. Barr to R. Bogosavac, metes and bounds, 129 Park Street, Statesville, $170,000, on Oct. 15.
From R. and R. Rayle to J. Moore, metes and bounds, 111 Celeste Eufola Road, Statesville, $95,000, on Oct. 15.
From T. and S. Banizaman to WRGJR Properties, LLC, 2481 Hickory Highway, Statesville, $275,000, on Oct. 15.
From P. and P. Hasard to T. and A. Campbell, Lot 51 of Donsdale, 180 Donsdale Drive, Statesville, $410,500, on Oct. 15.
From L. and L. Ritchie to J. Ritchie, 9.0924 acres, 216 Troutman Shoals Road, Statesville, $187,500, on Oct. 15.
From P. and A. Perry and A. Lackey to L. Harrison, Lot 17 of Third Creek Place, 125 Morning Dew Drive, Statesville, $168,000, on Oct. 15.
From J. and K. and K. Spencer to C. and L. Bushey, (Lots 68-69 and 84-90), 134 Chatfield Loop, Statesville, $305,000, on Oct. 15.
From R. Flowers-Corpening, R. Flowers Corpening and R. and J. and W. and A. Corpening to OP SPE TPA1, LLC, Lot 7 of Lincoln Estates, 1140 Rita Avenue, Statesville, $120,000, on Oct. 15.
From C. Little to R. and T. Shaw, Lots 322 and 323 of Shannon Acres, 720 and 724 Saint Cloud Drive, Statesville, $370,000, on Oct. 15.
From P. and P. and S. and S. Blevins to Future Realty LLC, Lot 7 of Martha’s Ridge, 2425 Martha’s Ridge Drive, Statesville, $310,000, on Oct. 15.
From K. and D. Altomare to J. Altomare, (Lot 89), 785 Old Mountain Road, Statesville, $195,000, on Oct. 15.
From L. and S. Ervin to G. Ervin, (Lot 1), 405 Bristol Drive, Statesville, $91,000 on Oct.. 15.
From Opendoor Property Trust I to K. Thompson, Lot 12 of Sherwood Forest, 139 Robinhood Loop, Statesville, $224,000, on Oct. 15.
From M. and K. Quintanilla to Boulton Properties, LLC, Lot 9 of Willowbrook, 134 Clearview Road, Statesville, $274,000, on Oct. 15.
From True Homes, LLC to E. Wooten, Lot 17 of Larkin, 194 Canada Drive, Statesville, $350,500, on Oct. 15.
From Willow Homes, LLC to S. and A. Stroud, metes and bounds, 142 Robert Drive, Statesville, $457,000, on Oct. 15.
From C. and D. Shore to R. and G. Grant, Lot PT30 of Woodhaven Estates, Fieldcrest Drive, Statesville, $28,000, on Oct. 15.
From L. and L. and D. Cowan to Shaver Wood Products, Inc., timber deed, 25 acres, Snow Creek Road, Statesville, $154,000, on Oct, 15.
From S. and J. Hall to Shaver Wood Products, Inc. 22 acres, Snow Creek Road, Statesville, $155,500, on Oct. 15.
TROUTMAN
From L. Eberly to B. and E. Fischer, Lot 189 of Sutter’s Mill, 116 Fesperman Circle, Troutman, $410,000, on Oct. 15.
From F. Cespedes Batista, F. Batista, F. Cespedes-Batista and J. Cespedes to SFR JV-2 Property LLC, Lot 146 of Sutter’s Mill, 162 Fesperman Circle, Troutman, $350,000, on Oct. 15.
From J. Byers to J. Byers/TR, J. Byers/TR and James and Joann Byers Trust, 3.01 acres +/-, Byers Road, Troutman, $25,000, on Oct. 15.
UNION GROVE
From T. and J. and J. Cloaninger to T. Benbow, 46.85 acres, Race Path Road, Union Grove, $322,000, on Oct. 15.