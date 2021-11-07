Iredell County real estate transactions: Oct. 17-26

From D. and J. Honeycutt to B. and K. Van Wagner, Lots 7-10 of Lakeview Acres, 189 Penicillin Point, Troutman, $729,500, on Oct. 20.

From F2M Properties, LLC to J. Merkel, 1.34 acres, 114 Teross Lane, Troutman, $330,000, on Oct. 21.

From K. Herschel, K. LaPare and T. Herschel to J. Jackson, Lot 229 of Inglewood, 108 Paddington Court, Troutman, $170,000, on Oct. 21.

From B. and B. and M. Seadorf to C. Thao, Lot 6 of Twin Creek Estates, 135 Rushing Water Lane, Troutman, $490,000, on Oct. 21.

From True Homes, LLC to C. Ubinas and C. Pendergrast, Lot 62 of Sutters Mill II, 133 Fairfield Drive, Troutman, $315,500, on Oct. 22.

From J. and J. and A. and A. Levis to Northlake Developers, LLC, Lot 5 of Stillwater, 290 Stillwater Road, Troutman, $60,000, on Oct. 22.

From End Poverty Now, Inc. to M. Sagastume and S. Melenez, Lot 43 of Wiltshire Creek, 138 E. Panther Creek Road, Troutman, $13,500, on Oct. 22.

From Keep Going Investments, LLC to SFR Javelin Borrower LP, Lot 216 of Sutter’s Mill, 103 Fesperman Circle, Troutman, $323,000, on Oct. 22.