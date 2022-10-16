Iredell County real estate transactions: Oct. 2-5

The following deeds were filed in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from Oct. 2-5. For more information regarding specific plots of land, visit www.co.iredell.nc.us/Departments/RegDeeds.

TOP FIVE

From AAA SE Storage II, LLC to Mooresville Self Storage LLC, tract one, 5.106 acres and tract two, metes and bounds, 1238 and 1246 River Highway, Mooresville, $17,607,500, on Oct. 3.

From Fourth Creek SE Storage LLC to Statesville Storage LLC, 4 acres, Pump Station Road, Statesville, $8,900,500, on Oct. 3.

From MTL of Statesville, LLC to NS Retail Holdings, LLC, 1.413 acres, 951 Davie Avenue, Statesville, $4,125,000, on Oct. 5.

From P. and A. Indries to T. and D. Rusin, Lots 82 and 83 of Woodleaf, 1033 Fern Hill Road, Mooresville, $2,150,000, on Oct. 4.

From J. and J. and D. Gaydac to A. Wood/TR, D. Wood/TR, Alan S. Wood Revocable Trust and Deborah J. Wood Revocable Trust, Lot 650 of The Point, 115 Standish Lane, Mooresville, $2,030,000, on Oct. 3.

MOORESVILLE

From P. and S. Anderson to A. and C. Johnson, Lot 40 of Bells Crossing, 149 Leaning Tower Drive, Mooresville, $875,000, on Oct. 3.

From Tri Pointe Homes Holdings, Inc. and Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. to S. Eaton and T. James, Lot 33 of Forest Lake Townhomes, 113 Isleworth Ave., Mooresville, $355,000, on Oct 3.

From W. and K. Dignan to C. and J. Stoecklein, (Lot 1), Fern Hill Road, Mooresville, $1,545,000, on Oct. 3.

From Lennar Carolinas, LLC to D. and E. Warham, Lot 131 of Gambill Forest, Mooresville, $466,000, on Oct. 3.

From D. and K. Norman to R. Przybylski II and V. Hicks, Lot 14 of White Oaks Acres, 1213 Fieldstone Road, Mooresville, $415,000, on Oct. 3.

From W. and J. and J. Cordell to L. Garay, Lot 73 of Winborne, 152 Markham Drive, Mooresville, $365,000, on Oct. 3.

From J. Thorn to LPF Blvd North Carolina, L.P., Lot 86 of Gabriel Estates, 110 Northland Ave., Mooresville, $402,000 on Oct. 3.

From M. Delehanty to A. Chasnis and T. Heider, (Lot 131), 114 Rockabill Lane, Mooresville, $1,560,000, on Oct. 4.

From Axelrod, Inc. to Prime Carolinas, LLC, metes and bounds, 317 W. Center Ave., Mooresville, $185,000, on Oct. 4.

From D. and K. Fisher to S. Gabra and W. Bergenson, metes and bounds, 103 Fremont Loop, Mooresville, $155,000, on Oct. 4.

From Lennar Carolinas, LLC to V. and L. Geraghty, Lot 207 of Gambill Forest, Mooresville, $465,500, on Oct. 4.

From L. and N. Radley to C. and T. McFarland, Lot 391 of Curtis Pond, 430 Almora Loop, Mooresville, $430,000, on Oct. 4.

From B Hale to M. Nicholson, Lot 19 of Mills Forest, 136 Greentree Drive, Mooresville, $335,000, on Oct. 4.

From Gaus Family Revocable Living Trust Agreement, K. Gaus/TR, S. Gaus/TR and S. Gaus/TR to Northlake Developers, LLC, Lot 48 of Woodleaf, 260 Kenway Loop, Mooresville, $105,000, on Oct. 4.

From J. Hinson and J. Mayes to OP SPE TPA1, LLC, Lot 145 of Tall Oaks, 259 Sweetmartha Drive, Mooresville, $335,000, on Oct. 4.

From H. Shrewsbury/Est, R. Lefler Jr./Exr & Indvl, R. Lefler Jr./Exr & Indvl, S. and S. Lefler, C. and R and T. and H. and J. Lusk and J. Sabol to T. and L. Gowens, Lot 64 of Autumn Grove, 127 Autumn Grove Lane, Mooresville, $410,000, on Oct. 4.

From R. Pejsa to P. Leto, Lot 143 of Villages at Oak Tree, 114 Bevington Way, Mooresville, $305,000, on Oct. 4.

From Orchard Property II, LLC to S. and C. Rance, Lot 121 of Stafford, 180 Welcombe St., Mooresville, $532,000, on Oct. 5.

From J. and B. Miller to K. Mossholder, Lot 13 of Lakeview ENT, 315 Alexander St., Mooresville, $27,500, on Oct. 5.

From D. and D. and E. Shields to C. Zamarripa, 114 Elm St., Mooresville, $218,000, on Oct. 5.

From C. and C. Grunert to V. Ongkingco, Lot 141 of Kensington Village South, 124 Southhampton St., Mooresville, $360,000, on Oct. 5.

From J. and R. and R. Turner to LPF Blvd North Carolina, L.P., Lot 61 of Greene Croft, 102 Fleishhacker Place, Mooresville, $380,000, on Oct. 5.

From D. and J. Silverbloom to D. Garcia and R. Bonilla, Lot 178 of Windward Pointe, 191 Clear Springs Road, Mooresville, $260,000, on Oct. 5.

From Oak Springs LLC to M. and V. Myers, Lot 23 of Davidson Pond, 134 Addison Emory Lane, Mooresville, $219,000, on Oct. 5.

OLIN

From P. and A. and A. Busque to S. Flory, 3.810 acres, 547 Indian Hill Road, Olin, $130,000, on Oct. 3.

STATESVILLE

From Eastwood Construction Partners, LLC, Eastwood Construction LLC and Eastwood Homes to C. and K. Noelke, Lot 58 of Dogwood Grove, 118 Farrier Lane, Statesville, $487,500, on Oct. 3.

From M. and D. Hensley to Opendoor Property Trust I, Unit 270 of Powder House Hill Condominiums, 270 Kelly St., Statesville, $128,000, on Oct. 3.

From J. and K. Ridings to R. Ankrum/TR and Ricky J. Ankrum Trust, Lot 13 of Lone Pine Meadows, 132 Lonehart Lane, Statesville, $365,000, on Oct. 3.

From VM Pronto, LLC to AMNL Asset Company 3 LLC, tract 1, 0.899 acre, 117 Macy Lane, Statesville, $299,500, on Oct. 3.

From R. and P. Bae to MCH SFR NC Owner 1B LP, Lot 91 of The Oaks at Brookgreen, 1517 Brookgreen Ave., Statesville, $264,000, on Oct. 3.

From J. Wooten to M. Carpenter, metes and bounds, 1.12 acres, 128 Scroggs Cemetery Road, Statesville, $110,000, on Oct. 3.

From True Homes, LLC to C. Segall, Lot 113 of Martha’s Ridge, 104 Trissy Court, Statesville, $353,000, on Oct. 3.

From S. Murdock to C. and S. Murdock, Lots 46 and 47 of Meadow-View Estates, 137 Dellinger Drive, Statesville, $225,000, on Oct. 3.

From J. and A. Plyler to S. and R. McIntosh, Lot 2 of Remington Acres, 408 Shiloh Road, Statesville, $244,000, on Oct. 3.

From D. Dyckes to N. Dyckes, Lot 3 of Park Place, 716 E. Front St., Statesville, $140,000, on Oct. 3.

From C. Lewallen and C. Saunders to L. and D. Smith, Lots 193-196 of West Iredell Sites, 104 Molly Lane, Statesville, $219,000, on Oct. 3.

From M. Loftin to F. Alvarado, Lot 16 of Sharon Ridge, 128 Sharon Ridge Lane, Statesville, $25,500, on Oct. 3.

From J. and A. Plyler to C. Mercer and D. Williams, Lot 3 of Remington Acres, 414 Shiloh Road, Statesville, $244,000, on Oct. 3.

From Family Trust of the Last Will and Testament of Brady H. Johnson of Iredell County, Brady H. Johnson Family Trust, N. Johnson/TR, N. Johnson/TR, S. Johnson/TR and J. Johnson to JJGIT Estate Holdings, LLC, 0.52 acre, 1301 W. Front St., Statesville, $375,000, on Oct. 3.

From J. Johnson to JJGIT Estate Holdings, LLC, 0.18 acres, 1313 W. Front St., Statesville, $45,000, on Oct. 3.

From Cecil Enterprises Limited Partnership to E. Yacinthe, Lot 12 of Druid Hills, 724 Oakdale Drive, Statesville, $210,000, on Oct. 3.

From I. Campuzano and N. Juan to J. Rodriguez and M. Perez, .520 acre and .50 acre, Dusty Loop, Statesville, and Amity Hill Road, Statesville, $20,000, on Oct. 3.

From E. Murdock to R. and S. Gordon, three tracts, metes and bounds, 924 Maplewood Lane, Statesville, $300,000, on Oct. 3.

From Concord Presbyterian Church, Statesville, North Carolina, Presbyterian Church (U.S.A.) to M. and T. Cook, 0.091 acre strip, Taylorsville Highway, Statesville, $500, on Oct. 4.

From J. Johnson to Purpose Real Estate Group LLC, .57 acre, 282 Wood Bridge Road, Statesville, $165,000 on Oct. 4.

From M. Langston/Indvl & AIF, M. Langston/Indvl & AIF, A Fuster and D. Langston to J. and B. Tomsic, Lot 248 of Shannon Acres, 3326 Sedgefield Road, Statesville, $355,000, on Oct. 4.

From R. and M. Smith to L. and N. Radley, 2.277 acres, 136 River Run Road, Statesville, $347,000, on Oct. 4.

From C and N. Ferral to M. and S. Jackson, Lot 165 of Harbor Watch, Harbor Ridge Drive, Statesville, $64,000, on Oct. 4.

From C. Gomez and D. Blanco to E. Gallegos and D. Yanes, Lot 10 of Statesville Development Company, 1134 Fifth St., Statesville, $50,000, on Oct. 4.

From D. Rogers to D. and J. Ayers, Lot 150 of Hidden Lakes, 107 Trick Ski Lane, Statesville, $320,000, on Oct. 4.

From M. Eldridge and L. Yarborough to E. Murdock, Unit 1335 of Indian Ridge Cluster Homes, 1335 Radio Road, Statesville, $235,000, on Oct. 4.

From KELJO, LLC to R. and A. Pharr, Lots 29 and 30 of Woodlawn, 525 Park Drive, Statesville, $110,000, on Oct. 4.

From P. and G. and G. Lamoureux to D. and J. Hemric, Lot 11 of Cedar Ridge, 151 Cedar Ridge Loop, Statesville, $25,000, on Oct. 4.

From T. and R. Sherrill to D. Glascock and A. Beato, Lots 53 and 54 of Wesley Heights, 2304 Cline St., Statesville, $127,500, on Oct. 5.

From K. and J. Williams to A. Pounders, (Lot 1), 646 Jennings Road, Statesville, $175,000, on Oct. 5.

From H. and H. Denny to J. Wyatt, Lot 1 of River Run II, 282 River Run Road, Statesville, $250,000, on Oct. 5.

From C. Terry to M. Horowitz, Lot 51 of Woodhaven Estates, 136 Sutton Court, Statesville, $125,000, on Oct. 5.

From C. Terry to M. Horowitz, Lot 52 of Woodhaven Estates, 138 Sutton Court, Statesville, $125,000, on Oct. 5.

From J. McCurdy/Est, K. Simmons/Indvl & Exr, K. Pate, J. and J. Simmons Jr., G. and J. Haithcox, J. and T. McCurdy and J. and J. and T. and D. Kale to W. Thraikill Jr., metes and bounds, 716 Westminster Drive, Statesville, $250,000, on Oct. 5.

From CMH Homes, Inc. to A. Patterson and J. Adams, Lot 1 of Apple Valley, 116 Apple Valley Lane, Statesville, $188,000, on Oct. 5.

From H. and M. and M. Williams to JJGIT Estate Holdings, LLC, 0.33 acre, 1309 W. Front St., Statesville, $99,000, on Oct. 5.

STONY POINT

From P. and V. Ford to M. Chinikaylo, Lot 36 of Riverwalk, 136 Oak Point Lane, Stony Point, $17,500, on Oct. 4.

TROUTMAN

From B. and D. Argrett to SN North Carolina II, LLC, Lot 36 of Falls Cove, 148 Falls Cove Drive, Troutman, $433,500, on Oct. 3.

From Opendoor Property J LLC to A. Pangle, Lot 10 of Sutter’s Mill, 314 Fesperman Circle, Troutman, $425,000, on Oct. 3.

From A. Poole, A. Fulson, J. Poole, III and B. and R. Sanders to A. and E. Pettit, Lot 129 of Sutter’s Mill, 159 Fesperman Circle, Troutman, $400,000 on Oct. 4.

From LGI Homes-NC, LLC to I. Nwangwu, Lot 58 of Colonial Crossing, 130 Wheelwright Way, Troutman, $396,000, on Oct. 4.

From Lennar Carolinas, LLC to B. Hale and A. Brandalik, Lot 236 of Falls Cove, Troutman, $453,000, on Oct. 5.

From Lennar Carolinas, LLC to R. Bryant, S. Sturgell-Bryant, S. Sturgell Bryant and S. Bryant, Lot 219 of Falls Cove at Lake Norman, 219 Tackle Box Drive, Troutman, $476,000, on Oct. 5.

From P. Jones, E. Schrader-Jones, E. Scharder Jones, and E. Jones to T. and S. Schneider, Lot 86 of Falls Cove, 163 Ashmore Circle, Troutman, $650,000, on Oct. 5.