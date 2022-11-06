Iredell County real estate transactions: Oct. 23-29

The following deeds were filed in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from Oct. 23-29. For more information regarding specific plots of land, visit www.co.iredell.nc.us/Departments/RegDeeds.

TOP FIVE

From River City Associates, L.L.C. to Cameron Mooresville Marina TIC #1, LLC and Cameron Mooresville Marina TIC #2, LLC, three tracts, 1.125 acres, 4.683 acres and 1.06 acres, Pinnacle Lane, Mooresville, $7,700,000, on Oct. 26.

From D. Makielski/TR, The Dennis J. Makielski Amended and Restated Revocable Trust, P. Makielski/TR and The Patricia S. Makielski Amended and Restated Revocable Trust to Trustees of the 114 Cape Cod Revocable Trust, Lot 1134 of The Point, 114 Cape Cod Way, Mooresville, $4,041,500, on Oct. 26.

From R. and I. Sirbu to L. Collier, Lot 120 of Baycrossing, 152 Summerwind Drive, Mooresville, $1,500,000, on Oct. 27.

From P. and P. and C. Page and C. Davison to Lakenorman Hosts LLC, (Lot 134 in Section 11), 116 McNaron Lane, Mooresville, $1,350,000, on Oct. 27.

From Titan Custom Builders, Inc. to R. and K. Hand, Lot 1 of Helms Port on Lake Norman, 103 Myers Port Way, Mooresville, $1,000,000, on Oct. 24.

CLEVELAND

From M. Donaldson to J. Farthing and A. Jamison, Lot 14 of Willow Ridge, 168 Winding Arbor Circle, Cleveland, $150,000, on Oct. 25.

From L. Booth and L. Ayala to K. and C. Gibbons, Lot 3 of Deer Valley, 117 Wilkins Way, Cleveland, $175,000, on Oct. 27.

HARMONY

From WJH LLC to A. Cruz, Lot 65 of Rock Gate Estates, 616 Mount Bethel Road, Harmony, $233,000, on Oct. 27.

MOORESVILLE

From Lennar Carolinas, LLC to J. Pinzon, J. Valencia Pinzon, D. Hernandez and D. Gomez Hernandez, Lot 146 of Gambill Forest, 230 Eden Avenue, Mooresville, $410,500, on Oct. 24.

From Tri Pointe Homes Holdings, Inc. and Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. to C. Boucher, Lot 27 of Forest Lake Townhomes, 119 E Isleworth Avenue, Mooresville, $458,500, on Oct. 24.

From Lennar Carolinas, LLC to K. and W. Horton, Lot 260 of Gambill Forest, Mooresville, $492,500, on Oct. 24.

From A. and P. and P. Kilian to L. and L. Stamm, Lot 703 of The Villas at Morrison Plantation, 110 Mint Avenue, Mooresville, $435,000, on Oct. 24.

From Lennar Carolinas, LLC to C. and T. Owens, Lot 142 of Gambill Forest, 240 Eden Avenue, Mooresville, $407,500, on Oct. 24.

From Chase DRM LLC and Chase DRM, LLC to Brians COM LLC, metes and bounds, two tracts, 0.908 acre and 1.25 acres, 856 Cornelius Road, Mooresville, $225,000, on Oct. 24.

From D. Mayhew to Mill Village Cottages, LLC, metes and bounds, 344 E. Wilson Avenue, Mooresville, $100,000, on Oct. 24.

From N. Whitman/Indvl & TR, Robert A. Graham Revocable Living Trust Agreement, D. Whitman, M. and J. Bostick and S. and J. Croley to J. and D. Collins, Lot 12 of Harbor View, 116 Tanager Lane, Mooresville, $470,000, on Oct. 24.

From Lennar Carolinas, LLC to K. and R. Grime, Lot 263 of Gambill Forest, Mooresville, $574,000, on Oct. 24.

From Tri Pointe Homes Holdings, Inc. and Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. to M. Patel, Lot 22 of Forest Lake Townhomes, 1276 Brawley School Road, Mooresville, $371,000, on Oct. 24.

From A. and B. Neiheiser to J. Campechano, J. Ramirez Campechano, M. Hernandez and M. Nolasco Hernandez, Lot 66 of Islewood Harbor, 306 Elysian Drive, Mooresville, $107,000, on Oct. 25.

From W. and P. King to S. King, Lot 356 of Cherry Grove, 225 Forest Walk Way, Mooresville, $500,000, on Oct. 25.

From Taylor Morrison of Carolinas, Inc. to S. Kandasamy and S. Ramasamy, Lot 191 of Stafford at Langtree, 177 Tetcott Street, Mooresville, $557,500, on Oct. 25.

From C. Civitarese to J. and A. Johnson, 2.69 acres, (Lots 1 and 2), 208 Faith Road, Mooresville, $417,000, on Oct. 25.

From Lennar Carolinas, LLC to N. Rochester, Lot 135 of Gambill Forest, Mooresville, $429,000, on Oct. 25.

From Meritage Homes of the Carolinas, Inc. to S. and H. Nagappagari, Lot 9 of Shepherds Landing, Mooresville, $434,000, on Oct. 26.

From R. Christenbury to M. Stone, Lot 3 of Sunny Manor, 711 Norman Drive, Mooresville, $315,000, on Oct. 26.

From A. and A. and M. and T. Bocker and T. and M. Meyers to Pinnacle Sales and Direct Mail, Inc., lot, metes and bounds, 401 E. Plaza Drive, Mooresville, $379,000, on Oct. 26.

From Rebel Alliance LLC and Kelly Goddard Group LLC to J. and M. Cottingham, Lot 74 of Davidson Downes, 137 Canterbury Place Road, Mooresville, $520,000, on Oct. 27.

From Nest Homes, LLC to M. Dailey, F. McKenna-Dailey, F. McKenna Dailey and F. Dailey, Lot 8 of Sills Creek Plantation, 156 Sills Creek Lane, Mooresville, $601,000, on Oct. 27.

From D. Suggs to K. and K. Tellier, (Lot 1), 519 Faith Road, Mooresville, $341,500, on Oct. 27.

From Lennar Carolinas to G. and A. Nair, Lot 261 of Gambill Forest, Mooresville, $544,000, on Oct. 27.

From Lennar Carolinas, LLC to G. and D. Pizarro, Lot 244 of Gambill Forest, Mooresville, $504,000, on Oct. 27.

From JKB Smart Residential, LLC to A. and T. James, Lot 127 of Reed Creek, 608 Reed Creek Road, Mooresville, $210,000, on Oct. 27.

From D. Saulnier to T. Goodman, Lot 52 of Waterlynn Place Townhomes, 157 Leyton Loop, Unit #F, Mooresville, $260,000, on Oct. 27.

From Lennar Carolinas, LLC to P. Narayanasamy, Lot 262 of Gambill Forest, Mooresville, $537,500, on Oct. 27.

From A. Lopez to J. Summerson, metes and bounds, Shearer Road, Mooresville, $130,000, on Oct. 27.

From R. and L. Smith to J. Walter, portion of Lot 10 of Red Oaks, 256 Timberland Loop, Mooresville, $330,000, on Oct. 27.

From Lennar Carolinas, LLC to J. Ford and L. Thomas, Lot 206 of Gambill Forest, Mooresville, $447,000, on Oct. 27.

From Opendoor Property Trust I to F. and L. Novak, Lot 386 of Curtis Pond, 410 Almora Loop, Mooresville, $480,000, on Oct. 28.

From J. and J. Demars to S. Taylor, Station 115 Condominiums, 128 Locomotive Lane, Unit 105, Mooresville, $245,000, on Oct. 28.

From G. and G. Williams, S. Benton-Williams, S. Benton Williams and S. Williams to B. Knigge, Lot 29 of Emerald Green Townhomes, 190 Aztec Circle, Mooresville, $385,000, on Oct. 28.

From P. and P. and L. Sutherland to W. Dorner, Lot 13 of Morrison Cove, 164 Longboard Road, Mooresville, $700,000, on Oct. 28.

From Taylor Morrison of Carolinas, Inc., to J. and A. Horn, Lot 225 of Stafford at Langtree, 180 Tetcott Street, Mooresville, $610,500, on Oct. 28.

From Smoky Mountain Equity LLC to BT Investment Properties, LLC, Lot 59 of Cedarcroft Development, 238 Cedarcroft Drive, Mooresville, $210,000, on Oct. 28.

From J. Amabile to A. and N. Faheem, Lot 7 of The Heritage at Neel Ranch, 116 E. Neel Ranch Road, Mooresville, $375,000, on Oct. 28.

From G. and E. and E. Jobst to L. Smith, Lot 120 of Parkmont, 146 Sequoia Street, Mooresville, $420,000, on Oct. 28.

From Nest Homes, LLC to R. and L. Krausz, Lot 9 of Sills Creek Plantation, 160 Sills Creek Lane, Mooresville, $585,000, on Oct. 28.

From W. Jackson/TR and The William Thomas Jackson Revocable Trust Agreement to M. and P. Casatelli, (Lot 102), 134 Fern Haven Lane, Mooresville, $752,000, on Oct. 28.

From A. and S. Gupta to S. Welling and R. Bigelow, metes and bounds, 0.652 acre, 167 Little Creek Road, Mooresville, $200,000, on Oct. 28.

From KGDI, LLC to Peachtree Residential NC, LLC, Lot 8 of Fairfax at Mallard Head, 133 Dabbling Duck Circle, Mooresville, $85,000, on Oct. 28.

From K. Wilson and K. Beatty to A. and B. Hughey, Lot 31 of Shinnville Ridge, 153 Shinnville Ridge Lane, Mooresville, $685,000, on Oct. 28.

From Lennar Carolinas, LLC to F. Vessell, Lot 184 of Gambill Forest, 106 Abersham Drive, Mooresville, $359,000, on Oct. 28.

From Lennar Carolinas, LLC to R. Burgos, Lot 205 of Gambill Forest, Mooresville, $467,000, on Oct. 28.

From M. Salter to A. and J. Hayes, Lot 38 of Poplar Grove, 236 Tawny Bark Drive, Mooresville, $585,000, on Oct. 28.

From G. and M. and S. and D. and D. Speaks, C. Speaks/Indvl & Exr and L. Speaks/Est to S. Speaks, two tracts, Lot 34 and metes and bounds, 127 Bobwhite Lane, Mooresville, $301,000, on Oct. 28.

From DPH, LLC to L. Allen III, 613 Gum Street, Mooresville, $225,000, on Oct. 28.

STATESVILLE

From M. Caruso/Indvl & AIF, M. Caruso/Indvl & AIF and C. and D. Caruso to C. Burke/TR, Connie Denise Burke Revocable Living Trust, J. Burke/TR and Jerry Allen Burke Revocable Living Trust, metes and bounds, Taylors Pass Trail, Statesville, $500, on Oct. 24.

From T. Dale III to C. Burke/TR, Connie Denise Burke Revocable Living Trust, J. Burke/TR and Jerry Allen Burke Revocable Living Trust, metes and bounds, 111 Cowboy Trail, Statesville, $15,000, on Oct. 24.

From T. Sharpe Jr. to E. Chavez, three tracts, metes and bounds, 530 Monroe Street, Statesville, $179,000, on Oct. 24.

From S. Tesch, S. Heyne and J. Tesch to Opendoor Property Trust I, Lot 163 of Tara’s Trace, 2162 Wexford Way, Statesville, $265,500, on Oct. 24.

From J. Wilcox and K. Stone/AIF to A. Nance and W. Reams, 0.96 acre, 3146 Salisbury Highway, Statesville, $65,000, on Oct. 24.

From Dependable Development, Inc. to True Homes, LLC, Lots 325, 327, 359, 435, 444 and 445 of Hidden Lakes, Statesville, $468,500, on Oct. 24.

From S. Pendergrass/Indvl & Admr, M. Carter/Est, S. Josey, L. and J. Carter, P. and K. Moore, M. Beaver, L. and L. and N. and T. Carter, A. Shelton and C. and C. Pendergrass to S. and C. Troutman, three tracts, metes and bounds, 142 Carter Lane, Statesville, $155,000, on Oct. 24.

From True Homes, LLC to A. Brown, Lot 114 of Martha’s Ridge, 103 Tuppy Court, Statesville, $458,000, on Oct. 24.

From Q. Polson to Hyde Homes, LLC, Lot 22 of Ridgewest Estates, 146 Ridge Run Drive, Statesville, $13,000, on Oct. 24.

From Wilson & Wilson of NC, LLC to K. Ward, Lot 41 of Lakeridge, 416 Lakeridge Drive, Statesville, $285,000, on Oct. 24.

From J. and K. Harris to N. Harris, Lot 36 of Beaver Farm, Seven Oaks Lane, Statesville, $10,000, on Oct. 24.

From Opendoor Property Trust I to D. Ellis, Lot 7 of Cross Creek, 253 Scotts Creek Road, Statesville, $272,000, on Oct. 24.

From H. Taing and V. Mey to Habitat for Humanity of The Charlotte Region, Inc., 0.31 acre, metes and bounds, 1637 W. Front Street, Statesville, $219,000, on Oct. 25.

From Dirt Creek Management LLC to M. and K. Nethken, Lot 3, 556 Island Ford Road, Statesville, $125,000, on Oct. 25.

From True Homes, LLC to A. and S. Larkin, Lot 357 of Hidden Lakes, Statesville, $375,500, on Oct. 25.

From A. and A. and A. Deriso and C. Hawks to D. Deriso, 0.673 acre, more or less, 128 Daisey Baer Lane, Statesville, $190,000, on Oct. 25.

From B. and N. Thomas to MPNW, LLC, 0.47 acre, 349 Mills Garden Road, Statesville, $317,000, on Oct. 25.

From D. Budd II/TR and Statesville Christian Center, Inc. to First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company, two tracts, 1103 Wilson W Lee Blvd., Statesville, $175,500, on Oct. 25.

From M. and M. and P. and P. Miller to A. and R. Llamas, (Lot 1), 181 Monticello Road, Statesville, $285,000, on Oct. 25.

From Opendoor Property Trust I to C. and T. Phipps, Lots 17-20 of Eastfield Estates, 115 Highview Circle, Statesville, $290,000, on Oct. 26.

From W. Benfield to E. Foster and H. Narinesingh, metes and bounds, 0.741 acre, 1086 Turnersburg Highway, Statesville, $39,000, on Oct. 25.

From S. and S. Stevenson and K. Harris to Narrow Paths, Inc. and Sole Legacy, LLC, Lot 10 of Whispering Pines, 340 Vernon Lane, Statesville, $115,000, on Oct. 26.

From P. Harrelson/Indvl & Exr, M. Moore/Est and R. Harrelson to Oak Street, LLC, Lot 9 of Wendover Hills, 906 Avalon Street, Statesville, $219,000, on Oct. 26.

From D. and A. Poovey to Livewireexperts, LLC, Lots 5, 7 and 9 of Forest Creek, 1384 Scotts Creek Road, Statesville and 119, 129 and 137 Forest Creek Drive, Statesville, $22,500, on Oct. 26.

From R. and R. and C. Garcia to M. and N. Morris, Lot 33 of Larkin Golf Club, 131 Margo Lane, Statesville, $535,000, on Oct. 26.

From M. and A. and A. Lyon to S. and G. Warkenthien and S. Griff, 13.781 acres, Lewis Ferry Road, Statesville, $725,000, on Oct. 26.

From True Homes, LLC to J. Ray, Lot 352 of Hidden Lakes, Statesville, $414,000, on Oct. 26.

From True Homes, LLC to S. Galvis and C. Moran, Lot 354 of Hidden Lakes, Statesville, $333,000, on Oct. 26.

From T. Overcash to D. Elliott, 0.6156 acre, Lippard Farm Road, Statesville, $21,000, on Oct. 26.

From Opendoor Property Trust I to T. Loewen, Lot 73 of Spring Shore, 125 Mimosa Road, Statesville, $330,000, on Oct. 27.

From D. and R. Lambert to 622 Anderson Street, LLC, four tracts, metes and bounds and 0.303 acre, 622 Anderson Street, Statesville, $160,000, on Oct. 27.

From Trunorth Homes, LLC to C. and K. Johnson, Lot 60 of Davidson Woods, 197 Winding Cedar Drive, Statesville, $368,500, on Oct. 27.

From The Red Dirt Group, LLC to R. Wood, 0.102 acre, 1411 Huggins Street, Statesville, $125,000, on Oct. 27.

From Collier Properties, LLC to B. and D. Curtin, Lot 2 of The Landings, 267 Bethlehem Road, Statesville, $5,000, on Oct. 28.

From TRWG Holdings, LLC to Oak Street, LLC, two tracts, metes and bounds, 138 Beechnut Lane, Statesville, $252,000, on Oct. 28.

From True Homes, LLC to B. and D. Clark, Lot 96 of Martha’s Ridge, 2686 Andes Drive, Statesville, $333,500, on Oct. 28.

From M. and J. Welling to C. Benson, Lot 3 of Carington, 3564 Carington Lane, Statesville, $295,000, on Oct. 10.

From B. and B. and B. Byrd to S. Sarmadi, Lots 1 and 2 of Statesville Development Company, 1107 8th Street, Statesville, $65,000, on Oct. 28.

From R. Speaks to Landquest Carolinas, LLC, Lot 13 of Brookemeade, TBD Cambridge Place, Statesville, $15,000, on Oct. 28.

From R. and P. Campbell, C. Campbell/Indvl & AIF and A. and A. Campbell to M. Gonzalez, Lots 22, 23 and 24 of East Side Park, 211 Eastside Drive, Statesville, $84,000, on Oct. 28.

STONY POINT

From G. McGrane to A. Adelson, Lot 2 of Cain Road Estates, 125 Cain Road, Stony Point, $175,000, on Oct. 27.

From L. and T. and T. Scott to M. Abba, Lot 20 of Riverwalk, 215 Riverwalk Road, Stony Point, $700,000, on Oct. 28.

TROUTMAN

From Dependable Development, Inc. to True Homes, LLC, Lots 142, 163 and 181-183 of Sutter’s Mill II, 169, 171, 175 and 203 Parkmont Drive, Troutman; and 105 Mansell Lane, Troutman, $294,000, on Oct. 24.

From B. and T. Caldwell to C. Kowalczyk, lots, 142 Annabelle Road, Troutman, $120,000, on Oct. 24.

From M. and M. Tomlin to C. Wagner, 2.69 acres, Weddington Lane, Troutman, $30,000, on Oct. 25.

From True Homes, LLC to A. and M. Hanson, Lot 147 of Sutters Mill II, 141 Forbes Lane, Troutman, $399,500, on Oct. 25.

From Lennar Carolinas, LLC to G. and J. Miller, Lot 218 of Falls Cove at Lake Norman, 217 Tackle Box Drive, Troutman, $460,000, on Oct. 25.

From J. Whitworth to Opendoor Property Trust I, Lot 22 of Forest Glen, 147 Misty Springs Road, Troutman, $239,000, on Oct. 26.

From Legacy Property Solutions, LLC to A. Cernas, (Lot 2 and 3), 133 and 137 Overcash Road, Troutman, $148,500, on Oct. 26

From NVR, Inc. to C. and T. Gravil, Lot 199 of Weathers Creek, Troutman, $358,500, on Oct. 26.

From NVR, Inc. to M. Jackson and M. Patterson, Lot 198 of Weathers Creek, Troutman, $346,000, on Oct. 26.

From R. Burchette, R. Arthurs, J. Burchette, J. Arthurs, S. and R. Ward, T. Szary, E. Benson, N. Riddle and D. and D. Arthurs to J. and E. O’Brien, 3.26 acres, more or less, 240 Dunwoody, Troutman, $27,500, on Oct. 26.

From Troutman Bowman, LLC to NVR, Inc., Lot 33 of Weathers Creek, Troutman, $80,500, on Oct. 26.

From Lennar Carolinas, LLC to R. and C. Garcia, Lot 272 of Falls Cove at Lake Norman, Troutman, $466,500, on Oct. 27.

From C. Reynolds and N. Thompson to P. and R. Hartline, 1.69 acres, 493 Fern Hill Road, Troutman, $490,000, on Oct. 27.

From R. and J. Kelley to Blue Wave Custom Builders, Inc., Lot 60 of Twin Creeks Estates, 146 Twin Creeks Drive, Troutman, $250,500, on Oct. 27.

From NVR, Inc. to C. and E. Orbista, Lot 109 of Weathers Creek, 195 Crownpiece Street, Troutman, $380,500, on Oct. 28.

From Equity Ventures Group, LLC to M. and M. Guerin, Lots 96 and 97 of Silo Acres, 137 Suzuki Drive, Troutman and a 0.46 acre vacant lot adjacent to 137 Suziki in Troutman, $439,000, on Oct. 28.

From Lennar Carolinas, LLC to M. and A. Berner, Lot 231 of Falls Cove at Lake Norman, 228 Tackle Box Drive, Troutman, $487,000, on Oct. 28.

From Lennar Carolinas, LLC to G. Stovel, Lot 226 of Falls Cove at Lake Norman, 233 Tackle Box Drive, Troutman, $449,500, on Oct. 28.

From J. Banner and O. Rochnowska to D. Landy Jr., Lot 46 of Winding Forest, 168 Crooked Branch Way, Troutman, $640,000, on Oct. 28.

From Ellis Redevelopment LLC to H. and K. Cummings, 1.26 acres, 1031 Perth Road, Troutman, $285,000, on Oct. 28.

From NVR, Inc. to A. and E. Keller, Lot 47 of Weathers Creek, Troutman, $381,000, on Oct. 28.