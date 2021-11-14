Iredell County real estate transactions: Oct. 27-29

From E. Cruz Jr. to D. and R. Bryde, Lots 8 and 9 of Bristol Park Terrace, 2833 Glenview Drive, Statesville, $150,000, on Oct. 29.

From C. and C. and R. and R. Ross to Petram, LLC, 11.162 acres, Sain Road, Statesville, $150,000, on Oct. 29.

From G. and H. Miller to C. Holloway, Lot 7 of Oakland Heights, 610 Hedrick Drive, Statesville, $335,000, on Oct. 29.

STONY POINT

From C. Jenkins/TR, C. Jenkins/TR, R. Stone/TR, R. Lackey/TR and Temple Baptist Church to M. Martin, (Lot 1), 624 W. Lackey Farm Road, Stony Point, $250,000, on Oct. 29.

TROUTMAN

From B. Chavis to Ecno, LLC and Land Deals, 1.482 acres, Carlyle Road, Troutman, $20,000, on Oct. 27.

From Ecno, LLC and Land Deals to B. Kososki, 1.482 acres, Carlyle Road, Troutman, $40,000, on Oct. 27.

From T. Webb, C. and C. Brown and C. Webb to S. Brunner, Lot 15 of Pheasant Run, 309 Overcash Road, Troutman, $260,000, on Oct. 27.

From D. and S. Neumann to P. McLaughlin, Lots 17 and 18 of Summertree, 235 Summertree Drive, Troutman, $90,000, on Oct. 28.