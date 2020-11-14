Iredell County real estate transactions: Oct. 28-Nov. 4

From Kenneth E. Neff Living Trust, A. Neff/TR and J. Neff/TR to A. Neff, Lot 24 of Shady Cove Acres, Troutman, $325,000, on Oct. 30.

From T. and C. Pierce to C. O’Brien, Lot 52 of Wiltshire Creek, 105 W. Panther Creek Rd., Troutman, $239,000, on Oct. 30.

From S. and S. Gordinier to J. Strickland and S. Anderson, Lot 15 of Falls Park, 512 Stillwater Rd., Troutman, $419,000, on Oct. 30.

From N. Broome and L. and W. Cuthrell to Calvin Creek Development, LLC, 72.941 acres, Autumn Leaf Road, Troutman, $802,500, on Oct. 30.

From M and J. and J. Murdock, and J. and J. and E. Brown to Calvin Creek Development, LLC, 47.163 acres, Perth Road, Troutman, $778,500, on Oct. 30.

From R. and T. Dula to E. Belanger, metes and bounds, 564 Flower House Loop, Troutman, $325,000, on Nov. 2.

From B. and P. Brawley to Personal Handcrafted Displays, Inc., three tracts, metes and bounds, 693 North Main St., Troutman, $850,000, on Nov. 3.

From K. and R. Hensley to Trunorth Homes, LLC, 0.984 acre, Lot 15 of Wagner Heights, 216 and 220 Autumn Leaf Rd., Troutman, $32,000, on Nov. 3.