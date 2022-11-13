Iredell County real estate transactions: Oct. 30-Nov. 5

The following deeds were filed in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from Oct. 30-Nov. 5. For more information regarding specific plots of land, visit www.co.iredell.nc.us/Departments/RegDeeds.

TOP FIVE

From B. and M. Murash to W. Hawkins/TR, S. Hawkins/TR and B & S Hawkins Family Trust, Lot 1334 of The Point, 185 Milford Circle, Mooresville, $2,950,000, on Oct. 31.

From C. Ochoa, J. Gaona and J. Ochoa to A. Herrera, Lot 42 of Bay Crossing, 169 Bay Shore Loop, Mooresville, $2,000,000, on Nov. 2.

From R. and L. Shaw to T. Dority-Shanklin, T. Dority Shanklin and T. and T. Shanklin, two tracts, Lot 39 of Lake Norman Bonanza and 0.02 acre, 384 Ponderosa Circle, Mooresville, $1,800,000, on Nov. 3.

From D. and T. Komito to K. and J. MacGibbon, two tracts, Lot 86 and 0.15 acre, 177 Asbury Circle, Mooresville, $1,610,000, on Oct. 31.

From A. and A. and P. Tellefsen to K. Foley and M. Shelton, Lot 73 of Anniston, 126 Burnell Place, Davidson, $1,000,000, on Oct. 31.

HARMONY

From M. and M. Call and M. Trivette to A. Thompson and A. Yusko, Lot 17 of Dutchman Creek Estates, 338 Hickory Grove Road, Harmony, $137,000, on Oct. 31.

From WJH LLC to T. Lancaster-Passley, T. Lancaster Passley and T. Passley, Lot 61 of Rock Gate Estates, 114 Four Andrews Drive, Harmony, $222,500, on Oct. 31.

From S. McIntyre/Indvl & AIF, G. McIntyre, D. and N. and C. Barney, W. Whitley/TR and Jesse Thomas Barney Self-Settled Special Needs (Payback) Trust to W. Krumroy, 0.690 acre, 546 Kennesaw Road, Harmony, $88,000, on Nov. 3.

From F. Calvario and F. Agustin to A. Jacinto, Lot 16 of Cheshire Ridge, 173 Trivette Road, Harmony, $4,500, on Nov. 4.

From F. Agustin and F. Calvario to N. Magana, Lot 20 of Cheshire Ridge, 193 Trivette Road, Harmony, $4,500, on Nov. 4.

From J. and A. Murphy to T. Knight, Lot 5 of Rock Gate Estates, 114 Hannah Sue Court, Harmony, $13,000, on Nov. 4.

From C. and C. Mills to J.T. Alexander & Son, Inc. two tracts, metes and bounds, 3299 and 3305 Harmony Highway, Harmony, $178,000, on Nov. 4.

From Bud’s Oil Company, Inc. to J.T. Alexander & Son, Inc., four tracts, metes and bounds, 111 Tomlin Road, Harmony, $22,000, on Nov. 4.

MOORESVILLE

From Opendoor Property Trust I to L. Plouffe, Lot 1022 of Woodburn Crossing, 140 Marakery Road, Unit D, Mooresville, $245,000, on Oct. 31.

From K. Czerwinski and E. and E. Wolf to A. Taylor, Lot 3 of Waterlynn Grove, 176 Waterlynn Ridge Road, Townhouse C, Mooresville, $300,000, on Oct. 31.

From HH&N Properties, LLC to 124-103 Poplar Pointe, LLC, Talbert Pointe Business Park Condominium #2, Unit 103, 124 Poplar Pointe Drive, Mooresville, $405,000, on Oct. 31.

From Taylor Morrison of Carolinas, Inc. to P. Akkinapalli and A. Chada, Lot 190 of Stafford at Langtree, 175 Tetcott Street, Mooresville, $562,000, on Oct. 31.

From L. and L. and A. Harkness to J. Salisbury, Lots 1 and 2 of Harkness Estates, Templeton Road, Mooresville, $702,000, on Oct. 31.

From R. and E. Pegram to T. and M. Linford, Lot 425 of The Farms, 124 Ironwood Court, Mooresville, $760,000, on Oct. 31.

From Woodbridge Partners, LLC to Princeton Homes, LLC, Lot 65 of Woodleaf, 105 Trent Pines Drive, Mooresville, $79,000, on Oct. 31.

From Woodbridge Partners, LLC to Princeton Homes, LLC, Lot 98 of Woodleaf, 120 Cedar Branch Court, Mooresville, $79,000, on Oct. 31.

From Tri Pointe Homes Holdings, Inc. and Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. to P. Salerno II, Lot 30 of Forest Lake Townhomes, 119 Isleworth Avenue, Mooresville, $378,000, on Oct. 31.

From D. and A. Ingraham to M. and G. and B. Insogna, Lot 28 of Springdale, 125 Springdale Acres Drive, Mooresville, $155,500, on Nov. 1.

From Meritage Homes of the Carolinas, Inc. to J. and H. Dunn, Lot 27 of Shepherds Landing, 117 Guardian Gate Drive, Mooresville, $410,000, on Nov. 1.

From R. and B. Southers to M. and H. Nicolakis, 0.373 acre, 1677 Perth Road, Mooresville, $255,000, on Nov. 1.

From Meritage Homes of the Carolinas, Inc. to F. Urrea and M. Galarza, Lot 29 of Shepherds Landing, 111 Guardian Gate Drive, Mooresville, $392,500, on Nov. 1.

From J. White and J. Gartner to P. Emerling, Lot 27 of Rockridge Point, 131 Farm Knoll Way, Mooresville, $700,000, on Nov. 1.

From D. and D. Sultan and M. Sultain/AIF to Investcar, LLC, metes and bounds, 210 Mazeppa Road, Mooresville, $190,000, on Nov. 1.

From Investcar, LLC to Sunburst Properties LLC, metes and bounds, 210 Mazeppa Road, Mooresville, $210,000, on Nov. 1.

From Lennar Carolinas, LLC to K. and L. Byrnes, Lot 268 of Gambill Forest, Mooresville, $510,000, on Nov. 1.

From J. and J. Garabedian to S. Lutes, Lot 30 of Lake Norman Airpark, 114 Amelia Lane, Mooresville, $950,000, on Nov. 1.

From S. and S. Kunz to J. and E. Waller, Lot 52 of North Shore II, 120 Wynswept Drive, Mooresville, $699,000, on Nov. 1.

From C. Goins and B. Anderson to J. and R. Turner and M. Gonzales, Lot 4 of Serene Lake, 307 Faith Road, Mooresville, $550,000, on Nov. 1.

From C. Newton to M. Holt, Lot 119 of The Farms, 111 Ferngrove Court, Mooresville, $570,000, on Nov. 1.

From R. and C. Disibbio to Tegdirb, LLC, two tracts, metes and bounds, 2907 Charlotte Highway, Mooresville, $400,000, on Nov. 1.

From L. Borak/Est, D. Borak/Indvl & Admr, R. and G. Clingan and B. Borak to G. Lee, Lot 403 of Talbert Townes, 138 Talbert Town Loop, Mooresville, $270,000, on Nov. 2.

From M. and K. Raskay to IIF SFR LP, Lot 29 of Curtis Pond, 166 Bluffton Road, Mooresville, $333,000, on Nov. 3.

From S. and S. Miller to J. Alamina and V. McGinnis, Lot 65 of Waterlynn, 127 Morning Mist Lane, E, Mooresville, $290,000, on Nov. 3.

From R. Irby/TR and Barbara I. Bobbitt Living Trust to C. Galloway, Lot 68 of Cypress Landing Townhomes, 173 N. Arcadian Way, Mooresville, $330,000, on Nov. 3.

From R. and R. and S. and S. Vitkus to P. Lohan, Lot 73 of Fern Brook, 140 Fernbrook Drive, Mooresville, $605,000, on Nov. 3.

From S. and D. Baranyi to A. and K. Roberson, Lot 124 of Heritage at Neel Ranch, 165 Willow Valley Drive, Mooresville, $355,000, on Nov. 3.

From D. Ngo and J. Nguyen/AIF to S. and D. Baranyi, Lot 3 of Newport Village, 114 Plymouth Road, Mooresville, $350,000, on Nov. 3.

From G. Palacios and N. Cruz to K. and A. Allen, .637 acre, more or less, 824 Pine Street, Mooresville, $630,000, on Nov. 3.

From J. and S. Haire to M. and A. Landers, Lot 43 of Parkmont, 181 Wrangell Drive, Mooresville, $435,000, on Nov. 3.

From Thomas Godley Partners, LLC to 4KSW, LLC, Williamson Village, Units 4201 and 4301, 514 Williamson Road, Suite 421, Mooresville, $900,000, on Nov. 4.

From T. Anzalone/TR, T. Anzalone/TR, The Thomas N. Anzalone Revocable Living Trust, L. Anzalone/TR and The Lisa S. Anzalone Revocable Living Trust to K. and K. Klasic, Lot 67 of North Shore II, 136 Mussel Lane, Mooresville, $780,000, on Nov. 4.

From M. Ortega to R. and C. Stahl, Lot 42 of Oakbrook, 125 Lismark Drive, Mooresville, $290,000, on Nov. 4.

From Helmsman Homes, LLC to NexPoint SFR SPE 1, LLC, Lot 19 of Fosters Glen, 108 Fosters Glen Place, Units A & B, Mooresville, $624,500, on Nov. 4.

From Tri Pointe Homes Holdings, Inc. and Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. to H. and C. Thomas, Lot 31 of Forest Lake Townhomes, 119 Isleworth Avenue, Mooresville, $406,500, on Nov. 4.

From J. Barnett to S. Piazza, Lots 31-34 of Beverly Park, 139 Sardis Road, Mooresville, $228,000, on Nov. 4.

From F. Campi, F. Edixon and A. Campi to B. and P. Nemeth, Lot 6 of Lochmere, 123 Vance Crescent Drive, Mooresville, $382,000, on Nov. 4.

From S. Kerr to W. and S. Blase, Lot 58 of Allison Park, 120 Dickens Court, Mooresville, $350,000, on Nov. 4.

From A. and D. Bardsley to M. Brazil, Lot 10 of Beechtree Bay, 132 Chestnut Bay Lane, Mooresville, $986,000, on Nov. 4.

From J. and J. and M. and M. Patterson to J. and E. Stevenson, Lot 59 of Ashlyn Creek, 217 Branchview Drive, Mooresville, $534,000, on Nov. 4.

From F. and F. Bomgardner to L. Root, two tracts, Lots 3 and 23 of Cardinal Acres, 171 Westmoreland Road, Mooresville, $90,000, on Nov. 4.

From Hinckley Gauvain, LLC to Helmsman Homes, LLC, two tracts, TBD West Catawba Avenue, Mooresville, $70,000, on Nov. 4.

From D. Todd to C. and H. Craddock, Lot 5 of Creeks Edge, 125 Streamside Place, Mooresville, $515,000, on Nov. 4.

From Lennar Carolinas, LLC to P. and L. Morales, Lot 137 of Gambill Forest, Mooresville, $414,500, on Nov. 4.

STATESVILLE

From B. and C. Hildebrand to B. and C. and D. Hildebrand, Lot 11 of Cross Creek, 111 Cross Creek Drive, Statesville, $56,000, on Oct. 31.

From J. and J. Caramillo and B. Espinola to L. Mejia, one acre, 127 Mason Dixon Lane, Statesville, $20,000, on Oct. 31.

From M. and E. Mitchell and V. and R. Hogan to R. and H. Hogan, three tracts, 4-1/8 acre, 2.977 acres and one acre, 127 Nook Lane, Statesville, $160,000, on Oct. 31.

From Douglas Dussel Pritchard, MD, PLLC and Douglas Dussell Pritchard, MD, PLLC to HLRE, LLC, Signal Hill Office, 610 Signal Hill Drive Extension, Unit 2, Statesville, $725,000, on Oct. 31.

From MGI Props NC 1, LLC to J. Bradley, Lot 48 of Beagle Run, 114 Sams Way, Statesville, $315,000, on Oct. 31.

From M. and S. Reavis to E. Jacinto, Lot 20 of Lone Pine Meadows, 124 Portman Lane, Statesville, $340,000, on Oct. 31.

From B. and B. and B. Waugh, J. and E. and E. Trivette and N. Reavis to Deter Property Group, LLC, metes and bounds, 613 N. Kelly Street, Statesville, $15,000, on Oct. 31.

From N. Vandestreek to J. Torrence, M. Wilkerson-Torrence, M. Wilkerson Torrence and M. Torrence, Lot 8 of Chestnut Acres, 256 Chestnut Grove Road, Statesville, $253,000, on Oct. 31.

From R. Dearman to E. Maynard, lots, Oakland Heights Hedrick addition, 706 Hedrick Drive, Statesville, $235,000, on Oct. 31.

From MAX Properties, LLC to C. Ellis, Lot 18 of Henkel-Craig Livestock Company, 421 N. Tradd Street, Statesville, $140,000, on Oct. 31.

From B. and K. Sigmon to R. and J. Plott, Lots 13 and 14 of Country Woods Estate, 137 and 139 West Haven Drive, Statesville, $423,000, on Oct. 31.

From D. Reid to Zen Acquisitions, LLC, metes and bounds, 616 Cherry Street, Statesville, $55,000, on Oct. 31.

From K.A. Watt Construction, Inc. to M. Brown, Lot 7 of Country Landing, 124 Rachel Lane, Statesville, $333,000, on Oct. 31.

From Deter Property Group, LLC to S. and W. Waters, metes and bounds, 613 N. Kelly Street, Statesville, $30,000, on Oct. 31.

From C. and C. Allison, S. Willard, D. Bunton, R. Bunton/Exr & Indvl and D. Bunton/Exr & Indvl to S. Cook-Yeaw, S. Cook Yeaw and S. and J. Yeaw, two tracts, two acres and metes and bounds, 1902 Lynnwood Drive and lot, Statesville, $310,000, on Oct. 31.

From N. and G. Hughes to M. Sigmon, Lot 101-104 of Wildwood Park, Wildwood Loop, Statesville, $18,000, on Nov. 1.

From D. and A. and A. Keller to A. Ottone, Lot 40 of Graystone Meadow, 146 Doe Run Lane, Statesville, $50,000, on Nov. 1.

From V. King/Exr & Indvl, P. Snook Sr./Est, P. Snook Jr./Exr & Indvl, T. King, S. Snook, J. and K. Maggard, D. and J. Buzard and S. Snook to K. Vang and K. Her, Lot 24 of Pine Ridge Estates, 192 Conifer Drive, Statesville, $75,000, on Nov. 1.

From H. Marshall to H. Marshall, S. Padgett, H. Jordan, D Marshall Jr. and S. Mason, Lot 9 of Kyles Wood, 146 Pinkney Lane, Statesville, $2,000, on Nov. 2.

From B. and K. and K. Mann to A. and J. Hanna, 0.321 acre, 221 Brookdale Drive, Statesville, $378,000, on Nov. 2.

From C. Purcell to D. Waldrop/TR and Danny D. Waldrop Living Trust, lots, Country Club Estates, 614 Greenway Drive, Statesville, $243,000, on Nov. 2.

From W. and R. and R. Cross to M. and K. Smith, Lot 131 of Shannon Acres, 316 E. Glen Eagles Road, Statesville, $500,000, on Nov. 2.

From Buller River Development Partners to M. and S. Reavis, two tracts, 133 Wickersham Drive, Statesville, $395,000, on Nov. 2.

From D. Waldrop/TR and The Danny D Waldrop Living Trust to H. McCalvin, metes and bounds, 614 Greenway Drive, Statesville, $143,000, on Nov. 2.

From C. and M. Smith to Tiffany Property Investments LLC, Lot 72 of Camelot Acres, 464 Mocksville Highway, Statesville, $148,000, on Nov. 2.

From R. and V. Winthop to B. and K. Mann, 0.278 acre, 501 Carroll Street, Statesville, $420,000, on Nov. 2.

From B. and R. Hawthorne to F. Crawford-Randall, F. Crawford Randall and F. and H. Randall, Lot 13 of Seven Springs, 175 Seven Springs Loop, Statesville, $489,000, on Nov. 3.

From D. and S. Gagnon to K. and S. Emig, Lots 9-12 of Wildwood Park, 113 Wildwood Loop, Statesville, $213,000, on Nov. 3.

From J. Knox, L. Carver/Indvl & AIF and B. Carver to D. Henderson, Lot 22 of Carter’s Farm, 180 Carters Farm Drive, Statesville, $62,500, on Nov. 3.

From R. Johnson and D. Chipps to M. Arevalo and M. Monrreal, Lot 16 of Sherrill Estates, 2511 Pacer Lane, Statesville, $122,000, on Nov. 4.

From M. Douglas to B. and J. Hutchinson, two tracts, 2.417 acres and lot, Larkin Sloan Estate, 1315 Scotts Creek Road, Statesville, $425,000, on Nov. 4.

From M. Nelson to M. and B. Goddard, Lot 87 of Wildewood, 111 Quail Springs Road, Statesville, $295,000, on Nov. 4.

From True Homes, LLC to K. Honeycutt and S. Evernham, Lot 332 of Hidden Lakes, 138 Mooring Drive, Statesville, $348,000, on Nov. 4.

STONY POINT

From J. and E. Riner to P. Smith, Lot 9 of West Iredell Acres, metes and bounds, 151 West Valley Lane, Stony Point, $66,000, on Nov. 2.

TROUTMAN

From Lennar Carolinas, LLC to W. Durham and M. Deaton, Lot 224 of Falls Cove at Lake Norman, 229 Tackle Box Drive, Troutman, $486,500, on Oct. 31.

From LGI Homes-NC, LLC to L. Stadelman/TR and Lesley J. Stadelman Living Trust, Lot 26 of Colonial Crossing, 157 Colonial Reserve Avenue, Troutman, $330,000, on Oct. 31.

From NVR, Inc. to S. Novak, Lot 1 of Weathers Creek, 143 Crownpiece Street, Troutman, $381,500, on Oct. 31.

From LGI Homes-NC, LLC to C. and A. Rigert, Lot 33 of Colonial Crossing, 137 Colonial Reserve Avenue, Troutman, $391,000, on Oct. 31.

From Lennar Carolinas, LLC to P. Cheek and B. and J. Eick, Lot 271 of Falls Cove at Lake Norman, 142 Walleye Lane, Troutman, $431,500, on Oct. 31.

From J. and K. Keenan to J. and B. Beveridge, 305 Wagner Street, Troutman, $390,000, on Oct. 31.

From Lennar Carolinas, LLC to T. and K. Mayberry, Lot 273 of Falls Cove at Lake Norman, Troutman, $491,000, on Nov. 1.

From LGI Homes-NC, LLC to A. and M. Lupinski, Lot 28 of Colonial Crossing, 151 Colonial Reserve Avenue, Troutman, $373,000, on Nov. 1.

From Lennar Carolinas, LLC to S. Khuon, B. Meas, S. Khoun and B. Tep, Lot 216 of Falls Cove at Lake Norman, 211 Tackle Box Drive, Troutman, $492,000, on Nov. 1.

From Lennar Carolinas, LLC to A. Sigei, Lot 233 of Falls Cove at Lake Norman, Troutman, $449,500, on Nov. 1.

From Standard Pacific of the Carolinas, LLC to M. and S. Williams, Lot 223 of Falls Cove at Lake Norman, Troutman, $467,500, on Nov. 1.

From Lennar Carolinas, LLC to J. Pilgreen, Lot 225 of Falls Cove at Lake Norman, 231 Tackle Box Drive, Troutman, $491,500, on Nov. 1.

From G. and G. and M. Gonzalez to D. Mills, Lot 3 of Pheasant Run, 239 Overcash Road, Troutman, $188,000, on Nov. 3.

From Lennar Carolina, LLC to M. and L. Flores, Lot 221 of Falls Cove at Lake Norman, 223 Tackle Box Drive, Troutman, $487,000, on Nov. 4.

UNION GROVE

From C. and M. and T. Howard to J. and A. Isenhour, 19.192 acres, Howards Bridge Road, Union Grove, $155,000, on Nov. 2.