Iredell County real estate transactions: Oct. 7-14

The following deeds were filed in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from Oct. 7-14. For more information regarding specific plots of land, visit www.co.iredell.nc.us/Departments/RegDeeds.
TOP FIVE
From Mooresville Hotel, Inc. to Napali Mooresville I, LLC, 2.264 acres, (Lot 1), 209 Medical Park Road, Mooresville, $16,800,000, on Oct.14.
From Epperson Holdings, LLC to 3006 Baucom, LLC, two tracts, 31.043 and metes and bounds, 128 Foothills Drive, Statesville, and Taylorsville Highway, Statesville, $6,100,000, on Oct. 8.
From T. and T. and J. and J. Wickwire to T. Michael/TR, Teresa Michael Living Trust and 2019 Restatement of the Teresa Michael Living Trust, Lot 835 of The Point, 168 Broad Sound Place, Mooresville, $6,000,000, on Oct. 12.
From Perth 224, LLC to D.R. Horton, Inc. metes and bounds, 45.972 acres and 73.138 acres, Perth Road and Autumn Leaf Road, Troutman, $5,019,000, on Oct. 11.
From B. and B. and B. and F. and F. Perry to K. and T. Kirwan, .783 acre, Lot 1 of Isle of Pines, 656 Isle of Pines Road, Mooresville, $3,080,000, on Oct.14.
CLEVELAND
From H. and B. Fernandez to VSP Charlotte LLC, Lot 6 of Fairhaven, 139 Fairhaven Lane, Cleveland, $253,000, on Oct. 7.
From H. and L. Hensley to E. Cheely, Lot 32 of Deer Valley, 179 Deer Valley Drive, Cleveland, $160,000, on Oct. 13.
HARMONY
From B. and B. and J. Grose to J. and K. Marlowe, metes and bounds, 601 North Meadow Road, Harmony, $425,000, on Oct. 8.
From J. and S. Stevenson to A. Revels, Lot 24 of Harmony Country Estates, 166 Tranquility Lane, Harmony, $14,500, on Oct. 12.
From J. and S. Stevenson to A. Revels, Lot 25 of Harmony Country Estates, 160 Tranquility Lane, Harmony, $14,500, on Oct. 12.
From M. Wilkins and W. Butner to D. and C. Umbarger, .4591 acre, 3000 Harmony Highway, Harmony, $105,000, on Oct. 13.
HIDDENITE
From J. Goebel/TR and C. Pitts Jr. to K. Van Nest, 48.147 acres, Martin Farm Lane, Hiddenite, $194,000, on Oct. 8.
MOORESVILLE
From D. Kilian to S. Johnson, Lot T70 of Waterlynn townhome, 136 Morning Mist Lane, Mooresville, $333,000, on Oct. 7.
From T. and T. and T. Tinkham to D. and A. Eller, Lot 12 of Sunset Pointe II at The Harbour, 119 Cades Cove Lane, Mooresville, $250,000, on Oct. 7.
From M. and B. Peace to M. and R. Alford, Lot 56 of Foxfield, 338 E. Waterlynn Road, Mooresville, $567,000, on Oct. 7.
From Atmore Properties, LLC to J. and K. Cooper, Lot 29 of Bridgeport, 103 Claremont Way, Mooresville, $460,000, on Oct. 7.
From D. and C. and C. Wolfe to R. and K. Pomponio, Lot 85 of Davidson Pointe, 166 Lavender Bloom Loop, Mooresville, $525,000, on Oct. 7.
From Lennar Carolinas, LLC to D. Pierre-Louis, D. Pierre Louis and D. Louis, Lot 91 of Gambill Forest, Mooresville, $398,500, on Oct. 7.
From M. Sweet to Yamasa Co., Ltd., Lot 116 of Brantley Place, 120 Daventry Place, Mooresville, $278,000, on Oct. 7.
From W. and V. Zielenski to D. and C. Wolfe, Lot 42 of Davidson Pointe, 164 Lilac Mist Loop, Mooresville, $690,000, on Oct. 7.
From OP SPE TPA1, LLC to M. and N. Scarola, metes and bounds, 539 W. Wilson Ave., Mooresville, $200,000, on Oct. 7.
From J. and J. and L. and L. Cogar to T. Wright and A. Sauerbrey, Lot 167 of Harbour Cove, 126 Harbor Cove Lane, Mooresville, $465,000, on Oct. 8.
From D. Mazzone to W. and J. White, Lot 84 of Harris Village, 150 Dairy Farm Road, Mooresville, $535,000, on Oct. 8.
From B. and K. Son to D. and S. Agrella, Lot 31 of Morrison Cove, 115 Jousters Court, Mooresville, $600,000, on Oct. 8.
From J. Verbos to N. Reichenbach, Lot 113 of Harris Village, 106 Elmhurst Lane, Mooresville, $420,000, on Oct. 8.
From K. and K. and M. Richardson to W. and M. Robbe, tract 1, 104 Pier 33 Drive Court, Unit 314, Mooresville, $285,000, on Oct. 8.
From N. and N. Patel to S. and A. Clark, Lot 19 of Lakeshore Hills, 111 Lakeshore Hills Drive, Mooresville, $750,000, on Oct. 8.
From D. Pedulla II and T. Pedulla/Indvl & AIF to P. Cerullo, two tracts, Lots 34-35 of Hillcrest and metes and bounds, 162 Linwood Road, Mooresville, $220,000, on Oct. 8.
From C. and H. and H. Johnson to L. and H. Ely, Lot 64 of Estates at Sundown Cove, 278 Corona Circle, Mooresville, $580,000, on Oct. 8.
From R. and R. and D. Clark to P. and M. Altham, Lot 72 of North Shore II, 116 Mussel Lane, Mooresville, $795,000, on Oct. 8.
From D. Vermillion/Indvl & Exr, D. Vermillion/Indvl & Exr, K. Luczak and N. Peters/Est to M. Callen, Lot 60 of The Courtyards at Blume Point, 133 Valleymist Lane, Mooresville, $560,000, on Oct. 8.
From D. Sander/Est, M. Dagenhart/Indvl & Exe, S. and S. Woods, D. and K. Sander and T. and T. and T. Atkins to D. and J. Storie, two tracts, metes and bounds and 0.134 acre, Tuskarora Trail, Mooresville, $1,190,000, on Oct. 8.
From T. Rodesiler to Mile High Borrower 1 (Core), LLC, Lot 113 of Brantley Place, 114 Daventry Place, Mooresville, $249,000, on Oct. 8.
From Princeton Asset Management, LLLP, Princeton Asset Management, LP and J. Cernuto/PTNR to J. and A. Gibson, Lot 34 of McCrary Woods, Holt Lane, Mooresville, $380,000, on Oct. 8.
From L. and C. Roberts and J. Sinclair to SFR JV-HD Property LLC, Lot 95 of Kensington Village South, 147 N. Cromwell Drive, Mooresville, $377,500, on Oct. 8.
From J. and C. Medina to Zillow Home Property Trust, Lot 237 of Morrison Plantation, 164 Autry Ave., Mooresville, $385,000, on Oct. 8.
From D. and M. Earley to RS Rental II, LLC, Lot 28 of Brook Glen, 111 Brook Glen Drive, Mooresville, $317,500, on Oct. 8.
From RSKKS Properties, LLC to RS Rental II, LLC, metes and bounds, 795 E. Iredell Ave., Mooresville, $256,000, on Oct. 8.
From Peachtree Residential NC, LLC to Peachtree Residential, LLC, Lot 411 of Morrison Plantation, 376 Montibello Drive, Mooresville, $100,000, on Oct. 8.
From E. Cornelius and D. Cornelius/AIF to A. Cella and Z. Dunham, Lot 9 of Meadowbrook, 115 Old Meadowbrook Road, Mooresville, $32,500, on Oct. 8.
From J. and J. and E. and E. Mullins to SN NC, LLC Lot 28 of Tall Oaks, 183 Devon Forest Drive, Mooresville, $338,000, on Oct. 8.
From F. and K. Congel to BAF 3, LLC, Lot 62 of The Meadows at Reed Creek, 148 Easy St., Mooresville, $365,000, on Oct. 11.
From D. and S. Considine to USCMF SN NC A, LLC, Lot 105 of Kensington Village South, 144 N. Cromwell Drive, Mooresville, $395,000, on Oct. 11.
From C. and C. and E. and E. Sandke to T. Sabedra, Lot 37 of Muirfield, 174 Lockerbie Lane, Mooresville, $394,000, on Oct. 11.
From D.R. Horton, Inc. to M. Hayes Jr., Lot 22 of Sequoia Forest, Mooresville, $347,500, on Oct. 11.
From Orchard Property III, LLC to J. Love/TR, E. Love/TR and Jesshill E. Love and Elizabeth G. Love Revocable Living Trust, Lot 28 of Monterey Landing, 114 Paseo Drive, Mooresville, $548,000, on Oct. 11.
From P. Kabamba and H. Kabedi to BAF 3, LLC, Lot 134 of Kensington Village South, 174 King William Drive, Mooresville, $405,000, on Oct. 12.
From M. Lowrance/Exr and A. Lowrance/Est to J. Michaud, lots, Glenwood Heights, 251 Glenwood Drive, Mooresville, $130,000, on Oct. 12.
From T. Nesbit and J. Huang to P. and J. Terhaar, Lot 12 of Yacht Cove, 111 Ketch Court, Mooresville, $945,000, on Oct. 12.
From D. and E. Levesque to A. and L. Klug, Lot 89 of Byers Creek, 166 Rainberry Drive, Mooresville, $470,000, on Oct. 12.
From A. Horne, A. Haga and R. Horne Jr. to G. and T. Hamby, Lot 146 of Foxfield North, 216 Alexandria Drive, Mooresville, $468,000, on Oct. 12.
From A. and A. Deem to USCMF SN NC A, LLC, Lot 65 of Reed Creek, 108 Blackberry Lane, Mooresville, $360,000, on Oct. 12.
From J. and S. Castro to FKH SFR PropCo H, L.P., Lot 92 of Lakewalk, 120 Boatwright Lane, Mooresville, $423,500, on Oct. 12.
From G. and S. Stropko to Offerpad SPE Borrower A, LLC, Lot 58 of Bradford Glyn, 112 Old Willow Road, Mooresville, $321,500, on Oct. 12.
From J. and J. Aultman to D. Burch Jr., Lot 6 of The Hampshires, 145 English Hills Drive, Mooresville, $285,000, on Oct. 12.
From M. and M. Niccolai to T. Torrence and D. Neyer, Lot 51 of Gibbs Cove, 185 Hickory Hill Road, Mooresville, $850,000, on Oct. 12.
From C. Seeley/Exr & Indvl, S. Davis/Est, F. Seeley Jr., S. Midgette, S. McVerry and S. and F. Lane to A. and C. Hames, Lot 23 of Harris Village, 143 Dairy Farm Road, Mooresville, $355,000, on Oct. 12.
From Nest Homes, LLC to R. and R. Evenson, Lots 1 and 1A of Collins Grove, 107 Collins Grove Court, Mooresville, $525,500, on Oct. 12.
From H. and M. Seyller to A. Jeppesen, Lot 13 of White Oak Acres, 1323 Grace Meadow Drive, Mooresville, $280,000, on Oct. 13.
From T. and S. Chambers to B. and L. Smith, Lot 21 of Greycliff, 156 Gray Cliff Drive, Mooresville, $509,000, on Oct. 13.
From M. and J. Altman to L. and H. and A. Lam, Lot 449 of Atwater Landing, 420 Preston Road, Mooresville, $480,000, on Oct. 13.
From F. Rogers to G. and G. Shoe, Lot 35 of Lakewalk, 108 Rosebay Drive, Mooresville, $452,000, on Oct. 13.
From S. and S. Arnold to T. and M. Bruin, Lot 47 of Watertree Landing, 446 Barber Loop, Mooresville, $100,000, on Oct. 13.
From T. and J. and J. Halvorson to N. and J. Patel, Lot 68 of The Hampshires, 134 W. Cavendish Drive, Mooresville, $425,000, on Oct. 13.
From F. Richardson to B. and D. Cavanaugh, Lot 13 of Waterlynn Grove, 113 Synandra Drive, Mooresville, $338,000, on Oct. 13.
From K. Vaughn to OP SPE TPA1, LLC, Lot 165 of Winborne, 143 Markham Drive, Mooresville, $288,000, on Oct. 13.
From R. James, S. Reagan and S. James to C. and H. White, Lot 500 of The Point on Norman, 1796 Brawley School Road, Mooresville, $1,325,000, on Oct. 13.
From LLG Trustee LLC/TR and W. and A. Goodrich to Boat Family Limited Partnership LLC, Lot 26 of Watertree Landing, 374 Indian Trail Road, Mooresville, $660,000, on Oct. 13.
From J. Saulnier to C. and T. Mangual, Lot 42 of Harris Crossing, 137 Collenton Lane, Mooresville, $340,000, on Oct. 13.
From M. and M. Scherer to W. and H. Gordon, Lot 975 of The Point, 136 Brockton Lane, Mooresville, $1,000,000, on Oct.13.
From H. and V. and V. Kent to J. Pfarr and R. Feltman, Lot 152 of Pecan Hills, 178 Bay Laurel Drive, Mooresville, $400,000, on Oct. 13.
From D. R. Horton, Inc. to A. and J. Reeves, Lot 290 of Atwater Landing, 350 Preston Road, Mooresville, $493,500, on Oct.13.
From C. and C. and C. Collins to ARAJO Investments, LLC, Lot 97C of Langtree at Waterfront, 111 Lanyard Drive, Mooresville, $384,000, on Oct. 13.
From P. Durkin to Keep Going Investments, LLC, Lot 111 of Curtis Pond, 156 Elrosa Road, Mooresville, $310,000, on Oct. 14.
From Keep Going Investments, LLC and Keep Going Investments LLC to ARVM 5, LLC, Lot 111 of Curtis Pond, 156 Elrosa Road, Mooresville, $335,000, on Oct. 14.
From J. and L. Plaisted to H. McMullin and P. Applegate, Lot 52 of Cornelius Estates, 106 Alyah Lane, Mooresville, $401,000, on Oct. 14.
From J. Hubbard/Est, Y. Rhyne/Indvl & Exr and J. Rhyne to G. and T. Tennant, Lot 3 of Oakridge, 105 Panther Hill Lane, Mooresville, $75,000, on Oct. 14.
From C. Sortino to Yamasa Co., Ltd., Lot 108 of Allison Park, 1080 Emerson Drive, Mooresville, $320,000, on Oct. 14.
From C. and C. Newsome to BAF 3, LLC, Lot 93 of Curtis Pond, 135 Scanlon Road, Mooresville, $375,000, on Oct. 14.
From K. and C. McCormick to K. Vaughn, Lot 35 of The Meadows at Reed Creek, 105 Easy St., Mooresville, $385,000, on Oct. 14.
From J. and J. and D. Starrett to R. Diaz, Lot 26 of Freeze Crossing, 158 Freeze Crossing Drive, Mooresville, $230,000, on Oct.14.
From J. Gresser, J. Blakemore-Gresser, J. Blakemore Gresser, and J. Gresser to D. Ngo, Lot 3 of Newport Village, 114 Plymouth Road, Mooresville, $288,000, on Oct. 14.
From OP SPE TPA1, LLC to P. and J. Silva, Lot 190 of Cherry Grove, 146 Weeping Spring Drive, Mooresville, $465,000, on Oct. 14.
From K. and R. Rhoades to A. and C. Souto, Lot 31 of The Harbour, 188 Sunrise Circle, Mooresville, $1,450,000, on Oct. 14.
From North Main Development, LLC, Habitat for Humanity of the Charlotte Region, Inc. and Our Towns of North Mecklenburg-South Iredell Habitat for Humanity to K. Brooks, Lot 9 of Mills Avenue townhomes, 364 E. Mills Ave., Mooresville, $189,000, on Oct. 14.
From Colony Construction Inc. to A. and J. Miljenovic, (Lot 6), 350 Sundown Road, Mooresville, $630,000, on Oct. 14.
From B. and B. Kruger to M. Rodriguez and M. Marin, metes and bounds, 544 Brumley Road, Mooresville, $210,000, on Oct. 14.
From Roe Ltd. to Ebert Lane Properties, LLC, Lots 2 and 3 of Roe Ltd. Property, Ebert Lane, Mooresville, $1,090,000, on Oct. 14.
From M. and C. LeBaron to K. and C. McCormick, Lot 67 of Red Oaks, 1329 Timberlane Terrace, Mooresville, $495,000, on Oct. 14.
From R. Dickson to Porter Homes LLC, (Lot 489), 2487 Brawley School Road, Mooresville, $1,100,000, on Oct. 14.
From K. Granzeier to K. Menscer, Lot 47 of Oakbrook, 147 Lismark Drive, Mooresville, $275,000, on Oct. 14.
From D. and T. Gilmore to T. McPherson, Lot 3 of Creekwood Village, 117 Creekwood Drive, Mooresville, $170,000, on Oct. 14.
From R. and R. and C. and C. Lyman to J. Brown and M. Paradowski, Lot 37 of Poplar Grove, 243 Tawny Bark Drive, Mooresville, $470,000, on Oct. 14.
From S. and A. and A. Marshall to C. and K. Mottice, Lot 18 of Grand Bay, 110 Grand Bay Drive, Mooresville, $605,000, on Oct. 14.
OLIN
From D. and B. Hutchens to M. Mueterthies and K. Sauser, 619 Sloans Mill Road, Olin, $500,000, on Oct. 8.
From A. and A. Revels to Y. Lerman, (Lot 7), 345 Rash Road, Olin, $280,000, on Oct. 13.
STATESVILLE
From E. and P. and C. and G. and G. Pope, L. and P. and P. Schulz and L. and D. Shipley to T. and T. Elmore, metes and bounds, 14.74 +/- acres Garden Valley Road, Statesville, $48,000, on Oct. 7.
From D. Cashion to F. and J. Settlemyer, 4293 Taylorsville Highway, Statesville, $185,000, on Oct. 7.
From W. and C. Whittenton to TXI Operations, L.P., tracts A and B, 2.227 acres and 4.832 acres, Western Heights, Statesville, $31,500, on Oct. 7.
From C. Sandridge to S. Montross/TR and S. Sam Montross Trust, Lot 20 of Top of the Lake, 105 Lake Top Lane, Statesville, $268,000, on Oct. 7.
From G. and G. Robinson to G. and B. Wootton, Lot 37 of River Oaks Landing, 224 Bluewater Drive, Statesville, $663,000, on Oct. 7.
From Moose-Rogers Properties, LLC to Pogue’s Life, LLC, Lots 41-47 of Old Mountain Road, Statesville, $56,000, on Oct. 7.
From J. and J. and M. Ellenburg to M. Hunter and D. McLain, 302 W. End Ave., Statesville, $300,000, on Oct. 7.
From Dixieland, Inc. to J. Vandorn, Lot 40 of The Landings, 133 Greenwich Drive, Statesville, $194,500, on Oct. 7.
From J. Rice-Blenkhorn, J. Rice Blenkhorn and J. Blenkhorn to S. Puga and E. Vargas, 3.951 acres, (Lot 4), 599 E. Lewis Ferry Road, Statesville, $210,000, on Oct. 7.
From E. Foster to Magnolia Lakes Partners, LLC, two tracts, (Lots 1 and 2), 518 Sylvia Street, Statesville and 525 Brevard St., Statesville, $39,000, on Oct. 7.
From Redhead Land & Development, LLC to T. Karrenstein, Lot 2 of Pintail Oaks, Statesville, $87,500, on Oct. 7.
From R. and T. Stankwytch to Iredell Partners, LLC, metes and bounds, Bell Farm Road, Statesville, $330,000, on Oct. 7.
From PJ Mac Inc. to K. Fleming and C. Konsul, metes and bounds, 169 Porter Road, Statesville, $236,000, on Oct. 8.
From Dependable Development, Inc. to True Homes, LLC, Lot 382 of Hidden Lakes, Statesville, $82,500, on Oct. 8.
From Dependable Development, Inc. to True Homes, LLC, Lots 381 and 385 of Hidden Lakes, Statesville, $246,500, on Oct. 8.
From Better Path Homes, LLC to M. Rucker and S. Morrison, Lot 9 of Burlington Mills Corporation, 930 Winston Ave., Statesville, $200,000, on Oct. 8.
From S. and J. and J. Albright to R. and S. Campbell, metes and bounds, 2.26 acres +/-, Lot 8 of Stewart Court, Statesville, $11,000, on Oct. 8.
From P. and T. McGaha to K. and L. and I. Bath, Lot 4 of Briarcliff Acres, 128 Blaythorne Lane, Statesville, $485,000, on Oct. 8.
From M. Davis to I. Johnson, (Lots 12 and 13), 1099 Turnersburg Highway, Statesville, $255,000, on Oct. 8.
From Substitute Trustee Services, Inc./TR and D. and T. Dalton to U.S. Bank, National Association/TR and Truman 2016 SC6 Title Trust, Lot 33 of Loyd Acres, 125 Trent Road, Statesville, $125,500, on Oct. 8.
From True Homes, LLC to T. Jackson, Lot 184 of Hidden Lakes, 193 Clove Hitch Drive, Statesville, $298,000, on Oct. 8.
From B. and E. Anderson to S. and H. Baldwin, Lot 14 of Stone Creek, 179 Stone Creek Drive, Statesville, $14,000, on Oct. 8.
From Buller River Development Partners to K. Opel, Lot 11 of Mor-Vue Circle, 131 S. Mor Vue Loop, Statesville, $225,000, on Oct. 8.
From A. Tayes/Est, A. Carpenter/Indvl & Exr, A. Jones/Indvl & Exr and S. Carpenter to H. Perez, K. Cisneros and K. Romero Cisneros, 1.2885 acres, 795 Friendship Road, Statesville, $180,500, on Oct. 8.
From Gauvain Wood, LLC to Helmsman Homes, LLC, Lots 1, 3, 4 and 8 of Caper Street Village, 796, 804, 808 and 817 Caper St., Statesville, $140,000, on Oct. 8.
From Magnolia Lakes Partners, LLC to Helmsman Homes, LLC, Lots 403, 441, 444 and 445 of Oak Creek, 109 and 112 Sunwood Court, 109 Teak Drive, Statesville, $140,000, on Oct. 8.
From R. and S. Wooten to Future Realty LLC, Lot 104 of Hidden Lakes, 147 Water Ski Drive, Statesville, $280,000, on Oct. 8.
From S. and S. and A. Dunlap to R. Walden, Lot 76 of Brookdale, 912 Sherwood Lane, Statesville, $325,000, on Oct. 8.
From S. Osborne, A. Aalaam and B. and M. Young to S. Ramseur and C. Phifer, Lot 53 of Featherstone, 244 Maristone Drive, Statesville, $171,000, on Oct. 8.
From I. and M. Burner and M. Pendergrast to SFR JV-2 Property LLC, Lot 28 of Stonebridge, 140 Vermillion Loop, Statesville, $277,500, on Oct.11.
From T. Morton to C. and D. Urquia, Lot 32 of Woodhaven Estate, 216 Fieldcrest Drive, Statesville, $35,000, on Oct. 11.
From P. and P. Newsom, S. Franklin, S. Newsom and S. Franklin to J. and L. Latragna, Lot 13 of Red Chimney Meadows, 108 Mallory Lane, Statesville, $295,000, on Oct. 11.
From Boggs Investments LLC to S. Adams, Lot 119 of Olde Statesville, 160 Boiling Brook Drive, Statesville, $161,000, on Oct. 11.
From R. and R. and P. and P. Gill to Foxcroft Investors LLC, metes and bounds, 1003 Fox Ave., Statesville, $125,000, on Oct. 1.
From G. Chahal and K. Patel to M. Biggs, Lot 1 of Loray Business Park, 124 Tarlton Road, Statesville, $500,000, on Oct. 11.
From S. and S. and J. Perry to S. and R. Seuss, 21.795 acres, tract 5C, Perry Estate, Statesville, $199,000, on Oct. 12.
From K. Leach to M. and D. Armbruster, Lot 58 of Seven Springs, 426 Seven Springs Loop, Statesville, $326,000, on Oct. 12.
From Brixmor Holdings 1, SPE, LLC to Agree Eastern, LLC, Parcel 3B and 3C of Crossroads Shopping Center, Statesville, $2,493,000, on Oct. 12.
From R. Morgan to M. and T. Marcil, Lot 14 of Larkin, 104 Blackstone Court, Statesville, $269,000, on Oct. 12.
From J. and L. Settle to L. and B. Settle, Lots 35-36 of Oakland Heights, 1266 Mitchell Ave., Statesville, $237,000, on Oct. 12.
From Redhead Land & Development, LLC to T. McNeely and J. Reaves, Lot 3 of Pintail Oaks, Statesville, $120,000, on Oct. 12.
From L. Watt to Solution Home Buyers LLC, (Lot 9), 1126 Caldwell St., Statesville, $35,000, on Oct. 12.
From Successful Property Solutions, LLC to ARVM 5, LLC, Lot 20 of Hillcrest, 532 Virginia Ave., Statesville, $240,000, on Oct. 12.
From Solution Home Buyers LLC to EJC Rental LLC, (Lot 9), 1126 Caldwell St., Statesville, $55,000, on Oct. 12.
From W. and T. Moore to G. Boxley, Lot 73 of Deer Crossing, 232 Sundance Circle, Statesville, $268,000, on Oct. 12.
From D. Stevenson and J. Phifer to B. Lipe and T. Moore, 0.769 acre, 634 Scotts Creek Road, Statesville, $10,000, on Oct. 12.
From W.F. Pressly Land Company and W. Pressly Jr./PTNR to K. and M. Zachary, 5.486 acres, Red Chimney Road, Statesville, $73,500, on Oct. 12.
From L. Allen/Indvl & AIF, L. Allen/Indvl & AIF, L. Allen/Indvl & AIF and C. and C. Allen to J. Lanford Jr., 0.849 acre, +/-, 106 Mitchell Trail Road, Statesville, $80,000, on Oct. 12.
From B. and A. Harwell to B. Wolfe, Lots 42-45 of Iredell Heights, 170 Devon Lane, Statesville, $201,000, on Oct. 12.
From L. and L. Stephens to A. Hartness, Lot 4 of Fairmount Fields, 115 Windrow Lane, Statesville, $200,000, on Oct. 12.
From B. and B. and K. Alexander to G. Sigmon and D. Cartner, Lot 21 of Piney Oaks, 238 Beech Brook Lane, Statesville, $350,000, on Oct. 13.
From J. and B. and B. Roten to S. and R. Carson, (Lot 14), 573 Mock Mill Road, Statesville, $100,000, on Oct. 13.
From J. and J. and B. and B. Sipes to J. and S. Byerly, 5 acres, 185 Lippard Farm Road, Statesville, $355,000, on Oct. 13.
From Better Path Homes, LLC to Diversified Residential Homes 1, LLC, Lot 10 of Burlington Mills Corporation, 934 Winston Ave., Statesville, $190,000, on Oct. 13.
From E. Badra to M. Badra, Lot 89 of Jan Joy Acres, 2111 Beauty St., Statesville, $14,000, on Oct. 13.
From C. and M. and M. and M. Ostwalt, A. and D. Hines and D. Goodin to A. Hines, .3145 acre, 168 Beechnut Lane, Statesville, $140,000, on Oct. 13.
From C. and K. Liles and K. Cockeran to J. and D. Mattson, Lots 31 and 32 of Brookdale, 465 Sullivan Road, Statesville, $420,000, on Oct. 13.
From B. and V. Barker to B. Boyd, Lot 3 of Old Bridge, Statesville, $200,000, on Oct.13.
From K. Leophard to M. Munguia, metes and bounds, (Lot 4), 228 E. Bell St., Statesville, $20,000, on Oct. 13.
From D. and T. Bragg to K. Simmons, 2 acres, 900 Elmwood Road, Statesville, $235,000, on Oct. 14.
From J. DeCarlo to NC Asset Management, LLC, Lot 6 of Bristol Terrace, 604 Bristol Terrace, Statesville, $47,000, on Oct. 14.
From T. and A. Campbell to A. Demetz, 1.253 acres, 468 Jane Sowers Road, Statesville, $300,000, on Oct. 14.
From D. and C. Rigby, M. and H. Huskey, AJ Causey Family Limited Partnership, A.J. Causey Family Limited Partnership and C. Causey/PTNR to I-40 Investments, LLC, multiple tracts, International Drive, Statesville, $180,500, on Oct. 14.
From J. and J. and J. and B. and B. and M. and L. Dobson, J. Richard, E. and E. VanPoole and L. and L. and M. Shealy to W. and S. Stewart, 5.60 acres, Pisgah Church Road, Statesville, $27,500, on Oct.14.
From J. Bowers to N. Canarte, metes and bounds, PT14 of Lakeside Development, 554 Brookdale Drive, Statesville, $195,000, on Oct. 14.
From S. and D. and D. Mitcham to R. and E. Kestler, Lot 33 of Three Oaks, 135 English Oaks, Lane, Statesville, $345,000, on Oct. 14.
From J. Cook to J. and M. Barrier, 20 acres, 679 Bowles Farm Road, Statesville, $132,500, on Oct. 14.
From T. and B. Campbell to L. Martinez and M. Ortega, 0.6781 acre, 1325 Eufola Road, Statesville, $140,000, on Oct. 14.
STONY POINT
From S. and S. Wellman to W. and C. Nedrow, Lot 23 of Cain Road Estates, 115 Straw Drive, Stony Point, $125,000, on Oct. 13.
TROUTMAN
From J. and P. Pagani and P. Johnson to R. Graves and L. Macnamara, Lot 3, 182 Lockhard Circle, Troutman, $82,000, on Oct. 8.
From Windstone Crossing, Inc. to M. Davis and R. Ellis, Lot 3 of Windstone Crossing, 113 Windstone Drive, Troutman, $375,000, on Oct. 8.
From True Homes, LLC to J. Simpson and M. Jones, Lot 185 of Sutter’s Mill II, 163 Parkmont Drive, Troutman, $305,500, on Oct. 8.
From D. and M. Woodward to W. and S. Deal, Lot 16 of Twin Coves on Morrison, 146 Apache Road, Troutman, $89,000, on Oct. 8.
From Troutman Bowman, LLC to NVR, Inc., Lot 176 of Weather’s Creek, Troutman, $78,500, on Oct. 11.
From R. and J. Rase to E. and K. Martin, Lot 9 of Martha’s Vineyard, 119 Painted Bunting Drive, Troutman, $415,000, on Oct. 12.
From T. and T. and G. Hutchens to MCH SFR NC Owner 1 LP, Lot 194 of Sutter’s Mill, 128 Fesperman Circle, Troutman, $342,000, on Oct. 12.
From R. and A. Mays to J. Rouse, Lot 1 of Sunset Bay, 137 Sunset Bay Drive, Troutman, $540,000, on Oct. 12.
From True Homes, LLC to H. Sevilla and I. Penate, Lot 57 of Sutter’s Mill II, 145 Fairfield Drive, Troutman, $306,500, on Oct. 12.
From J. and C. Nye to C. and S. Scott, Lot 4 of Wildlife Bay, 123 Deer Run Drive, Troutman, $505,000, on Oct. 12.
From NVR, Inc. to D. and J. Barter, Lot 183 of Weather’s Creek, Troutman, $342,000, on Oct. 12.
From N. Talbert to J. and J. Peterson, Lots 20 and 21 of Perry Heights, 136 Levo Drive, Troutman, $345,000, on Oct. 13.
From R. King/Est, L. Adcox/Indvl & Exr, C. Adcox Jr./Indvl & AIF, A. and G. Allen and R. and V. and C. and A. King to G. and H. Roberts, Lot 52 of Twin Creek Estates, 179 Twin Creeks Drive, Troutman, $340,000, on Oct. 13.
From M. and M. Goodman to RS Rental II, LLC, Lot 21 of Forest Glen, 145 Misty Springs Road, Troutman, $230,000, on Oct. 13.