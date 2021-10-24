Iredell County real estate transactions: Oct. 7-14

From Troutman Bowman, LLC to NVR, Inc., Lot 176 of Weather’s Creek, Troutman, $78,500, on Oct. 11.

From R. and J. Rase to E. and K. Martin, Lot 9 of Martha’s Vineyard, 119 Painted Bunting Drive, Troutman, $415,000, on Oct. 12.

From T. and T. and G. Hutchens to MCH SFR NC Owner 1 LP, Lot 194 of Sutter’s Mill, 128 Fesperman Circle, Troutman, $342,000, on Oct. 12.

From R. and A. Mays to J. Rouse, Lot 1 of Sunset Bay, 137 Sunset Bay Drive, Troutman, $540,000, on Oct. 12.

From True Homes, LLC to H. Sevilla and I. Penate, Lot 57 of Sutter’s Mill II, 145 Fairfield Drive, Troutman, $306,500, on Oct. 12.

From J. and C. Nye to C. and S. Scott, Lot 4 of Wildlife Bay, 123 Deer Run Drive, Troutman, $505,000, on Oct. 12.

From NVR, Inc. to D. and J. Barter, Lot 183 of Weather’s Creek, Troutman, $342,000, on Oct. 12.

From N. Talbert to J. and J. Peterson, Lots 20 and 21 of Perry Heights, 136 Levo Drive, Troutman, $345,000, on Oct. 13.

From R. King/Est, L. Adcox/Indvl & Exr, C. Adcox Jr./Indvl & AIF, A. and G. Allen and R. and V. and C. and A. King to G. and H. Roberts, Lot 52 of Twin Creek Estates, 179 Twin Creeks Drive, Troutman, $340,000, on Oct. 13.