Iredell County real estate transactions: Sept. 10-16

The following deeds were filed in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from Sept. 10-16. For more information regarding specific plots of land, visit www.co.iredell.nc.us/Departments/RegDeeds.
TOP FIVE
From Greenbriar Bowman, LLC to Lennar Carolinas, LLC, two tracts, approximately 59.367 acres off of South Greenbriar Road, Statesville, $3,710,000 on Sept. 13.
From R. and R. Ledsinger to Cheryl A. Dunn Living Trust, Lot 57 of The Point on Norman, 111 Chatham Road, Mooresville, $2,000,000, on Sept. 13.
From A. and A. and A. Perrino to Put It Down LLC, Lot 561 of The Point on Norman, 141 Jeremy Point Place, Mooresville, $2,000,000, on Sept. 15.
From M. and A. Duchaine to T. and J. Boisvert, Lot 325 of The Point on Norman, 172 Atlantic Way, Mooresville, $1,975,000, on Sept. 15.
From M. and M. Wike to E. and K. Burke, Lot 22 of Highlands at Lake Norman, 117 Stone Harbor Court, Statesville, $1,400,000, on Sept. 16.
DAVIDSON
From S. and C. Hewitt to S. and S. Bloom, Lot 111 of Anniston, 166 Timberside Drive, Davidson, $863,000, on Sept. 15.
HAMPTONVILLE
From D. and J. and J. and T. and T. Haynes, R. and R. Prevette, C. and C. and S. and A. and S. Haynes, J. Prevette and L. Haynes/Est to J. Kelly, 6.45 acres, Eagle Mills Road, Hamptonville, $51,000, on Sept. 16.
HARMONY
From F. and G. Smith to CJ Homes Inc., Lot 12 of Harmony Country Estates, 113 Tranquility Lane, Harmony, $16,000, on Sept. 13.
From P. and J. Yountz and L. and L. and J. Jenkins to S. Foley, 1 acre, 127 Countryside Road, Harmony, $193,500, on Sept. 14.
From LLG Trustee LLC/TR and S. and E. Hafford to Prescott Services, LLC, Lot 14 of Sedgefield, 132 Nettlebrook Lane, Harmony, $13,000, on Sept. 15.
From A. and L. Kinsinger to T. and A. McClure, metes and bounds, 2687 Harmony Highway, Harmony, $110,000, on Sept. 16.
HIDDENITE
From D. and D. Whitley to S. Whitley, 2.25 acres, 151 Martin Farm Lane, Hiddenite, $5,000, on Sept. 14.
MOORESVILLE
From C. and K. Stilwell to J. and A. Early, Lot 60 of Davidson Downes, 111 Avon Place Lane, Mooresville, $360,000, on Sept. 10.
From S. Hicks and G. and M. Caudill to WRM Investments NC, LLC, 110 Steam Engine Drive, Unit 106, Mooresville, $158,000, on Sept. 10.
From D.R. Horton, Inc. to N. and J. Jay, Lot 9 of Sequoia Forest, Mooresville, $354,000, on Sept. 10.
From L. and S. Strunk to D. Foland, two tracts, Lot 10 and PT Lot 11 of Red Oaks, 1038 Briarcliff Road, Mooresville, $430,000, on Sept. 10.
From D. and M. Walters to Olympus Borrower, LLC, Lot 213 of Winborne, 129 Grayland Road, Mooresville, $270,000, on Sept. 10.
From R. and C. Samson to B. and L. Woodward, Lots 83 and 84 of Harbor Landing, Harbor Landing Drive, Mooresville, $555,000, on Sept. 10.
From Foley Home Sales LLC to C. Coy, Lot 7 of Country Meadows, 134 Country Meadows, Mooresville, $250,000, on Sept. 10.
From R Dickert and S. Centeno to B. and J. Torrence, Lot 18 of Iredell Development Co., 152 Manor Circle, Mooresville, $265,000, on Sept, 10.
From B. and B. Tarle to M. Izzard, Lot 11 of Deerwood, 182 Deerwood Lane, Mooresville, $565,000, on Sept. 10.
From D.R. Horton, Inc. to K. Sunkara and S. Ramineni, Lot 8 of Sequoia Forest, Mooresville, $371,000, on Sept. 10
From A. and J. Ripoll to D. Ronzino, Lot 111 of Cedarcroft, 407 Cedarcroft Drive, Mooresville, $272,000, on Sept. 10.
From J. Riebe and J. Turley to G. Groulx and A. Darby, Lot 118 of Fremont Park, 153 Fremont Loop, Mooresville, $255,000, on Sept. 10.
From W. and L. Foster to E. Grigoryan, Lot 45 of Muirfield, 112 Huntly Lane, Mooresville, $435,000, on Sept. 10.
From M. Matlock to E. and C. McCord, Lot 63 of Meeting Street Townhomes at Morrison Plantation, 125 Quarter Lane, Mooresville, $276,000, on Sept. 10.
From C. and M. and M. Kilakis to SFR JV-2 Property LLC, Lot 115 of Kensington Village South, 150 King William Drive, Mooresville, $375,000, on Sept. 10.
From R. and R. and M. and M. Brown to L. Lewis, Lot 64 of Curtis Pond, 322 Almora Loop, Mooresville, $460,000, on Sept. 10.
From A. and A. Gonzalez and D. Rodriguez to True North Borrower North Carolina, LLC, Lot 82 of Tall Oaks, 181 Everett Park Drive, Mooresville, $290,000, on Sept. 10.
From M. and M. and J. and J. Lucas to Zillow Homes Property Trust, Lot 72 of Foxmoor, 123 Tara Lynn Court, Mooresville, $259,500, on Sept. 13.
From B. and A. Dowless to Opendoor Property Trust I, Lot 120 of Brook Glen Crossing, 113 Midglen Court, Mooresville, $377,500, on Sept. 13.
From V. Gottiveeti and B. Gangavaram to Zillow Homes Property Trust, Lot 101 of Cypress Landing Townhomes, 154 S. Arcadian Way, Mooresville, $307,500, on Sept. 10.
From J. and A. Hunt to J. Cortegana, Lot 10 of Wood Hills, 164 Dorothy Lane, Mooresville, $205,000, on Sept. 13.
From C. and C. and S. Ehl to Investcar, LLC, 1.04 acres, 402 Shinnville Road, Mooresville, $200,000, on Sept. 13.
From Investcar, LLC to Realty Solutions of NC, LLC, 1.04 acres, 402 Shinnville Road, Mooresville, $230,000, on Sept. 13.
From S. and S. and A. Nettleton to A. Benkiel, Lot 132 of Curtis Pond, 155 Bluffton Road, Mooresville, $317,000, on Sept. 13.
From J. and T. Harris to M. Walker, Lot 56 of Harbor Landing, 144 Harbor Landing Drive, Mooresville, $430,000, on Sept. 13.
From K. Dueland and S. Boerst to SB Land, LLC, Lot 6 of Queens Cove, 185 Harwell Road, Mooresville, $850,000, on Sept. 13.
From Old Squaw, LLC to D. and R. Denham, Lot 4 of Devonshire, 290 Blume Road, Mooresville, $584,000, on Sept. 13.
From Stanley Martin Homes, LLC to M. and M. Borja, Lot 70 of Shinnville Ridge, 120 Shinnville Ridge Lane, Mooresville, $484,500, on Sept. 13.
From M. and M. and J. Lucas to Zillow Homes Property Trust, Lot 1033 of Woodburn Crossing, Mooresville, $186,000, on Sept. 13.
From J. and K. Watts to Progress Charlotte, LLC, Lot 115 of Tall Oaks, 140 Everett Park Drive, Mooresville, $285,000, on Sept. 13.
From A. Ford and A. Moore to D. and A. Coyne, Lot 1 of White Oaks Acres, 1213 S. Magnolia Street, Mooresville, $285,000, on Sept. 13.
From E. and L. St. John to P. Cawn and F. Mills, Lot 151 of Harbor Cove, 132 Pamlico Lane, Mooresville, $500,000, on Sept. 13.
From Zebulun Homes, LLC to A. Keeney, Lot 1 of BST IRA LLC, 370 Water Street, Mooresville, $190,500, on Sept. 13.
From S. and T. Wallace to The Marland Y. Defonzo Irrevocable Residential and Income Trust, Lot 84 of Meeting Street Townhomes at Morrison Plantation, 180 Welton Way, Mooresville, $278,500, on Sept. 13.
From JRN Investments, LLC to NVR, Inc., Lots 65-67 of Langtree at Waterfront, 108 Helm Lane, Mooresville, $242,500, on Sept. 13.
From C. and B. Lockamy to Keep Going Investments, LLC, Lot 323 of Curtis Pond, 122 Glennallen Road, Mooresville, $309,500, on Sept. 13.
From Keep Going Investments, LLC to SFR XII Charlotte Owner 1, LP, Lot 323 of Curtis Pond, 122 Glennallen Road, Mooresville, $343,500, on Sept. 13.
From Renew Properties, LLC to J. Harward, Lot 31 of Windward Pointe, 104 Crystal Bay Drive, Mooresville, $170,000, on Sept. 13.
From B. Pope/Est, D. and V. Pope, D. Yeganian/Indvl & Exr and C. Yeganian Jr. to S. and C. Pandit, Lot 12 of Harbor View Herring Bay, 244 Hideaway Lane, Mooresville, $425,500, on Sept. 13.
From BEC Builders, LLC to C. and A. Overcash, Lot 4 of Meadowbrook, 247 Timberland Loop, Mooresville, $371,000, on Sept. 14.
From D. and L. Tobin and L. Barbagelata to Opendoor Property Trust I, Lot 26 of Kistler Mill, 158 Stallings Mill Drive, Mooresville, $357,000, on Sept. 14.
From B. Kwaiser/Indvl & AIF, B. Kwaiser/Indvl & AIF and B. and B. Kwaiser to W. and J. Burgess, Lot 122 of The Farms, 121 Ferngrove Court, Mooresville, $513,000, on Sept. 14.
From T. and T. Seiler to B. Reiter, Lot 201 of Morrison Plantation, 111 S. Audubon Avenue, Mooresville, $359,000, on Sept. 14.
From Zillow Homes Property Trust to NR SN NC A, LLC, Lot 125 of Harris Village, 118 Garden Gate Lane, Mooresville, $390,000, on Sept. 14.
From B. and B. Bemis, N. and N. McDaniel and D. Streevey to SFR JV-2 Property LLC, Lot 280 of Linwood Farms, 141 Morning Sun Drive, Mooresville, $330,000, on Sept. 14.
From Speedbird, LLC to Triple C Vision, LLC, 11.227 acres, 111 Westmoreland Road, Mooresville, $1,100,000, on Sept. 14.
From G. and V. Sanders to J. Anderson, (Lot 2), 107 Barkland Lane, Mooresville, $195,000, on Sept. 14.
From Atwater Waterfront, LLC to Nest Homes, LLC, Lot 80 of Atwater Landing, 130 Preston Road, Mooresville, $255,000, on Sept. 14.
From Sills Springs Development, LLC and Sills Springs Development LLC to Nest Homes, LLC, Lot 7 of Sills Creek Plantation, 150 Sills Creek Lane, Mooresville, $85,000, on Sept. 14.
From The Carrie L. Protheroe Revocable Living Trust and L. Hill/TR to L. Proctor and I. Patel, Lot 23 of Bridgeport, 107 Prestwood Lane, Mooresville, $615,000, on Sept. 14.
From Zillow Homes Property Trust to MCH SFR NC Owner 1 LP, Lot 613 of Curtis Pond, 287 Glennallen Road, Mooresville, $375,000, on Sept. 14.
From J. and D. Pike to M. Maddux, Lot 24 of Bridgeport, 103 Prestwood Lane, Mooresville, $625,500, on Sept. 15.
From Sills Springs Development, LLC and Sills Springs Development LLC to Nest Homes, LLC, Lot 14 of Sills Creek Plantation, 127 Sills Creek Lane, Mooresville, $85,000, on Sept. 15.
From D. DesRosiers to J. and K. Nelson, Lot 175 of Morrison Plantation, 127 Cloister Lane, Mooresville, $475,000, on Sept. 15.
From J. and S. Kennedy to The Sawtelle Pien Family Trust, Lot 1058, 149 Hideaway Lane, Mooresville, $450,000, on Sept. 15.
From A. and J. Reeves to A. LeBlanc and A. Cusumano, Lot 12 of Cedar Woods, 132 Cedar Woods Drive, Mooresville, $680,000, on Sept. 15.
From C. Smith to The Eduardo Velez Revocable Trust, Lot 281 of Curtis Pond, 285 Almora Loop, Mooresville, $395,000, on Sept. 15.
From New Day Investments of NC, LLC to Lyon Holdings, LLC, Morlake Executive Suites Condominium, Building No. 3, 118 Morlake Drive, Suite 100, Mooresville, $1,200,000, on Sept. 15.
From Max Properties, L.L.C. to Opendoor Property Trust I, metes and bounds, 646 Ashe Street, Mooresville, $131,500, on Sept. 15.
From C. and M. Kramer to Z. and J. Barnard, Lot 375 of Curtis Pond, 362 Almora Loop, Mooresville, $410,000, on Sept. 15.
From D. Dowell/Admr & Indvl, C. Sherrill/Est, E. Dowell, P. and B. and J. and L. Wally and B. Kaigler to Progress Charlotte, LLC, Lot 91 of Franklin Grove, 670 Highland Ridge Road, Mooresville, $300,000, on Sept. 15.
From Future Realty, LLC and Future Realty LLC to RM1 SFR PropCo A, L.P., Lot 8 of The Meadows at Reed Creek, 130 Meadow Pond Lane, Mooresville, $395,000, on Sept. 15.
From P. Gupta to S. Pappireddy and K. Mittapalli, Lot 17 of The Cove at Morrison Plantation, 136 Flora Vista Drive, Mooresville, $507,500, on Sept. 15.
From Dalton Lambert Homes, LLC to Opendoor Property J, LLC, Lot 9 of Iredell Development Company, 930 E. Center Avenue, Mooresville, $212,000, on Sept. 15.
From J. and S. Sendlewski to MCH SFR NC Owner 1 LP, Lot 19 of Curtis Pond, 144 Bluffton Road, Mooresville, $313,000, on Sept. 15.
From D.R. Horton, Inc. to M. and J. Frankel, Lot 291 of Atwater Landing, 352 Preston Road, Mooresville, $497,500, on Sept. 15.
From Peachtree Residential, LLC to J. and K. Schultz, Lot 7 of Lakeside on Brawley, 2588 Brawley School Road, Mooresville, $810,000, on Sept. 16.
From R. and E. and E. Schwendeman to AMH NC Properties Two L.P., Lot 151 of Winborne, 118 Nahcotta Drive, Mooresville, $311,000, on Sept. 16.
From Lennar Carolinas, LLC to J. Fleming and C. Debenedetto, Lot 50 of Gambill Forest, 153 Lamberth Loop, Mooresville, $348,000, on Sept. 19.
From K. Barnes and N. Hjerth to S. Murphy/TR, L. Murphy/TR and Sean P. Murphy & Leslie C. Murphy Revocable Trust, Lot 25 of Creeks Edge, 250 Steamside Place, Mooresville, $560,000, on Sept. 16.
From J. Marko and U. Niklasch to J. and P. Bubenzer, Lot 1676, .974 acre, 125 Indian Trail, Mooresville, $275,000, on Sept. 16.
From S. and J. Pope to K. Smith and J. McLaurin, metes and bounds, 0.28 acre +/-, 532 Kistler Street, Mooresville, $230,000, on Sept. 16.
From R. and R. and R. and T. and T. Bowles to D. Fuller and S. Garlock, two tracts, metes and bounds and 1.190 acres, 242 Kistler Farm Road, Mooresville, $450,000, on Sept. 16.
From R. and D. and D. Ammons to L. and R. Farrell, Lots 100 and 101 of Bells Crossing, 149 Bells Crossing Drive, Mooresville, $975,000, on Sept. 16.
From E. Wendzicki to L. Taylor, Lot 214 Meadows at Coddle Creek, 113 Cup Chase Drive, Mooresville, $387,000, on Sept. 16.
From S. and P. and P. Goodman to R. and L. Howard, two tracts, Lot 23 of Harbor Landing, and 0.13 acre, Sagemore Road, Mooresville, $670,000, on Sept.16.
From P. and S. and D. and S. and C. Bailey to SB & CB Investments, LLC, Lot 36 of Stafford, 138 Stibbs Cross Road, Mooresville, $300,000, on Sept. 16.
From Nest Homes, LLC to Kennerly Towns Development, LLC, multiple parcels, 5.279 acres, Kennerly Avenue and Briarhill Road, Mooresville, $850,000, on Sept. 16.
From MIOP, LLC to G. MacDonald, Lot 16 of The Villages at Isle of Pines, 125 E. Vista View Place, Mooresville, $79,500, on Sept. 16.
From Timberline and M. Blankenship/PTNR to Grandfather Homes, Inc. Lot 1 of Preserve at Windsor Pointe, Mooresville, $859,000, on Sept. 16.
From Lennar Carolinas, LLC to L. and A. Forte, Lot 69 of Gambill Forest, Mooresville, $401,500, on Sept. 16.
From J. and J. Bilyeu to Opendoor Property Trust I, Lot 11 of Tennessee Circle, 275 Tennessee Circle, Mooresville, $536,500, on Sept. 16.
From Lennar Carolinas, LLC to D. Joyce, Lot 63 of Gambill Forest, Mooresville, $416,000, on Sept. 16.
From Lennar Carolinas, LLC to L. Hargett, Lot 80 of Gambill Forest, Mooresville, $347,000, on Sept. 16.
From R. and C. Wallace to J. and J. Ruiz, Lot 21 of Greenbay Forest, 315 Greenbay Road, Mooresville, $667,500, on Sept. 17.
OLIN
From J. Pinzon to E. Martinez, Lot 12 of Forney Acres, 161 Forney Drive, Olin, $30,000, on Sept. 15.
STATESVILLE
From Goddard & Peterson, PLLC/TR, T. Campbell and R. McLean to NYMT Loan Trust I, Lot 231 of Forest Acres, 109 Tulip Tree Court, Statesville, $58,000, on Sept. 10.
From C. Nesbit Sr., J. Allison-Nesbit, J. Allison Nesbit, and J. Nesbit to L. and C. Sawyer, 0.383 acre, Lot 28 of River Hill Heights, 848 River Hill Road, Statesville, $125,000, on Sept. 10.
From J. and B. Harper to T. and K. and K. Greer, Lot 31 of Fox Den Country Club, 129 Hunters Hill Drive, Statesville, $550,000, on Sept. 10.
From R. Shoemaker/Est, C. Peacock/Indvl & Exr, C. Peacock/Indvl & Exr, D. Peacock, S. and S. and R. Campbell, L. and H. Hope, and K. and J. McRee to T. and C. Sherrill, .6082 acre, 1521 Old Mountain Road, Statesville, $47,000, on Sept. 10.
From True Homes, LLC to R. and W. Gebelein, Lot 40 of Larkin, 213 Canada Drive, Statesville, $373,000, on Sept. 10.
From T. McNaughton and M. Shughart to H. Weiss/TR, D. Weiss/TR and The Harry and Dianne Weiss Living Trust, 332 Nursery Lane, Statesville, $156,000, on Sept. 10.
From Morrow and Caitlin Gordon, LLC to LMY, Inc., metes and bounds, 212 S. Center Street, Statesville, $50,000, on Sept. 10.
From M. and M. Sockman to C. and J. Sheppard, 0.831 acre, 140 Pilch Road, Statesville, $160,000, on Sept. 10.
From J. McCoy, K. Talley and K. McCoy to J. and S. Kiser, 6.178 acres, 286 Friendship Road, Statesville, $322,500, on Sept. 10.
From R. and M. and M. Nicholson and K. and K. Kelly to M. Fournier, metes and bounds, 431 Kenilworth Road, Statesville, $359,000, on Sept. 10.
From J. and J. Long to R. and C. Lyman, Lot 24 of Deercroft at Granville Grant, 143 Doe Trail Lane, Statesville, $285,000, on Sept. 10.
From Albertelli Law Partners North Carolina, P.A./TR, Albertelli Law Partners North Carolina, P.A. and J. and P. Marcella to U.S. Bank National Association/TR, Mortgage Equity Conversion Asset Trust 2011-1 and Mortgage Equity Conversion Asset Trust 2011-1, Mortgage-Backed Securities 2011-1, Lots 249-251 of Forest Acres, Big Forest Drive, Statesville, $88,500, on Sept. 13.
From S. and C. and C. Saunders to C. and K. Blankenship, Lot 99 of Lippard Springs, 236 Rumple Hill Drive, Statesville, $270,000, on Sept. 13.
From J. and A. and A. Daye to M. Adams, Lot 12 of West-Holland Farms Development, 681 N. Bost Street, Statesville, $212,000, on Sept. 13.
From J. and J. and T. and T. Patton to R. and M. Benware, Lot 12 of Stones Edge, 157 Gemstone Drive, Statesville, $147,000, on Sept. 13.
From M. and R. Edelbrock to S. Wood, (Lots 15 and 16), 408 Wilson Street, Statesville, $150,000, on Sept. 13.
From R. and R. Feimster Jr. to J. and D. Incammicia, Lot 2 of Shannon Acres, 3116 E. Broad Street, Statesville, $258,000, on Sept. 13.
From G. and L. Reynolds and L. Bares to E. Olsen and S. Nelson, Lot 152 of Valley Brook, 1441 Winter Drive, Statesville, $275,000, on Sept. 13.
From K. and R. Livingston to C. and A. Campbell, tract I, 2 acres and tract II, 6 acres, 462 Mock Mill Road, Statesville, $540,000, on Sept. 13.
From Slate Building Group LLC to MCH SFR NC Owner 1, LP, 0.22 acre, (Lot 16), 209 Armfield Street, Statesville, $239,000, on Sept. 13.
From D. and D. Norris to T. Hall, 1.38 acres, 149 Crews Lane, Statesville, $225,000, on Sept. 13.
From HBHC, LLC to Holloway Family Homes North Carolina, LLC, Lot 2 of Graystone Meadows, 105 Foxglove Drive, Statesville, $42,000, on Sept. 13.
From O.Y.L. Specialists, LLC to Hillcrest View Estates, LLC, Lot 8 of Carter’s Farm, 105 Capstone Court, Statesville, $42,000, on Sept. 13.
From O.Y.L. Specialists, LLC to Holloway Family Homes North Carolina, LLC, Lot 35 of Dogwood Hills, 3133 Meadow Rue Lane, Statesville, $47,500, on Sept. 13.
From T. Bebber to J. Beachy, two tracts, Lots 4 and 5, 534 S. Green Street, Unit 536 and vacant lot, Statesville, $110,000, on Sept. 13.
From J. and J. and T. Alexander to Investcar, LLC, 0.912 acre, 145 Mock Mill Road, Statesville, $55,000, on Sept. 14.
From Investcar, LLC to Nutrigains, LLC, 0.912 acre, 145 Mock Mill Road, Statesville, $122,000, on Sept. 14.
From K. and L. Bell to B. and C. Dishmond, Lot 44 of Poplar Ridge, 295 Bluegill Lane, Statesville, $325,000, on Sept. 14.
From J. Parks to T. Steele, Lot 32 of River Hill Heights, 824 River Hill Road, Statesville, $15,000, on Sept. 14.
From J. and G. Ross to W. Grant, Lot 5 of Parkwood Acres, 119 Parkwood Lane, Statesville, $260,000, on Sept. 14.
From Midland Trust Co./Cust and Christopher Todd Riddle to D. Pineda-Pineda, D. Pineda Pineda, D. Pineda and A. Diaz, Lot 8 of Oakland Heights Estates, 732 West Pine Circle, Statesville, $238,000, on Sept. 14.
From D. and W. McKinney to D. McHargue Jr. and Custom Homes by Lisa, Inc., 350 Cooper Farm Road, Statesville, $15,000, on Sept. 14.
From Goddard & Peterson, PLLC/TR and D. Thomas to Affinity Capital LLC, Lot 11 of Key Acres, 129 Pounders Ridge Lane, Statesville, $54,000, on Sept. 14.
From D. Fleegle/TR and Douglas J. Fleegle Revocable Trust to J. Holcomb and K. Robinette, Lot 44 of Graystone Meadow, 124 Doe Run Lane, Statesville, $480,000, on Sept. 14.
From D. and S. Bess to D. and K. Carver, 0.92 acre, 159 Proust Road, Statesville, $353,500, on Sept. 14.
From C. Higgins/Exr and F. Scarboro/Est to Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, metes and bounds, 373 Brookview Road, Statesville, $69,500, on Sept. 15.
From J. and J and S. and S. Dean to Greystone Realty Group LLC, Lots 47-49 of Beagle Run, 108, 114 and 120 Sams Way, Statesville, $68,000, on Sept. 15.
From CF 7811, LLC to C. Atkins Sr. and R. Hunt, Lot 21 of Fourth Creek Crossing, 503 S. Greenbriar Road, Statesville, $120,000, on Sept. 15.
From The Guy E. Haddix and Linda C. Haddix Revocable Trust, G. Haddix/TR and L. Haddix/TR to S Tucker Holdings, LLC, 1.60 acres, Hartness Road, Statesville, $982,000, on Sept. 15.
From NREM N.C., LLC to S. and S. Landry, (Lot 3), 1092 Bethesda Road, Statesville, $350,000, on Sept. 15.
From LLG Trustee LLC/TR and J. and S. Flanagan to Movin’ on Ventures, LLC, metes and bounds, 2752 Peachtree Road, Statesville, $78,000, on Sept. 15.
From N. Hope/Indvl & AIF and T. Hope to DAE Premier Group, LLC and Pinti Properties, LLC, PT Lot 13 of Green Acres, metes and bounds, Dillon Drive, Statesville, $10,000, on Sept. 15.
From D Squared Building Solutions, LLC to B. Gentry, Lot 48 of Donsdale, 256 Donsdale Drive, Statesville, $17,500, on Sept. 15.
From J. and C. and D. Jenkins to FKH SFR PropCo H, L.P., Lot 64 of Lakeridge, 409 Lakeridge Drive, Statesville, $278,000, on Sept. 15.
From True Homes, LLC to O. and V. Castiglione, Lot 178 of Hidden Lakes, 209 Clove Hitch Drive, Statesville, $296,500, on Sept. 15.
From D. and D. and H. and H. Gant and J. Cooper/AIF to A. Munivez, Lot 72 of Harbor Watch, 250 Laurel Cove Road, Statesville, $502,000, on Sept. 15.
From T. and T. McCoy to CMH Homes, Inc., (Lot 4), Log Drive, Statesville, $10,000, on Sept. 15.
From Opendoor Property Trust I to Ribbon Home SPV I, LLC, Lots 4 and 5 of Brookmeade, 108 Brookmeade Drive, Statesville, $365,000, on Sept. 16.
From Adams Homes AEC, LLC to K. Holmes and R. Wilkins, Lot 81 of Fox Den Country Club, 165 Fox Den Circle, Statesville, $369,000, on Sept. 16.
From O. and F. Hasan to I. and P. Hayfron, Lots 3 and 4 of City of Statesville Community Development, 905 Marshall Street, Statesville, $80,000, on Sept. 16.
From A. Plyler to J. and C. Wade, (Lot 25), 130 Blueberry Lane, Statesville, $220,000, on Sept. 16.
From L. and R. Forrest to M. and J. Bielan, Lot 4 of Red Chimney Meadows, 123 Mallory Lane, Statesville, $300,000, on Sept. 16.
From J. and W. Myers and C. and T. DeHart to A. Warren, Lot 3 of Westover, 3214 Jurney Avenue, Statesville, $215,000, on Sept. 16.
From Opendoor Property Trust I to SFR JV-2 Property LLC, Lot 21 of Tara’s Trace, 2316 Wexford Way, Statesville, $281,500, on Sept. 16.
From L. and L. Payne and B. Huffman to R. Ricciardi, 10.55 acres, 227 Rocky Lane, Statesville, $550,000, on Sept. 16.
Three tracts, 503 Fall Street, Statesville, 902 McLaughlin Street, Statesville, 1422 Woodruff Street, Statesville, $52,000, on Sept. 19.
From M. and A. and A. Lyon to P. and T. Dye, 11.746 on Lewis Ferry Road, Statesville, $120,000, on Sept. 16.
From TWP PCP State Retail, LLC to F. Cabra and J. Alcantara, metes and bounds, Turnersburg Highway, Statesville, and 117, 121 and 127 Cowan Lane, Statesville, $99,000, on Sept. 16.
From W. and W. and D. Owen, C. and E. Hutchison and J. Moe to C. and S. Rosales, Lot 37 of Park Grove, 604 Red Fox Trail, Statesville, $21,000, on Sept. 16.
STONY POINT
From W. and E. and E. Jenkins to Westward Farms, LLC, 5 acres on Westward Road, Stony Point, $640,000, on Sept. 15.
TROUTMAN
From Helmsman Homes, LLC to RM1 SFR PropCo A, L.P., Lot 57 of Wiltshire Creek, 120 W. Panther Creek Road, Troutman, $301,000, on Sept. 10.
From Helmsman Homes, LLC to FKH SFR PropCo H, L.P., Lot 53 of Wiltshire Creek, 111 W. Panther Creek Road, Troutman, $271,000, on Sept. 10.
From G. and S. Beaumont to I. and S. Antonie, Lot 34 of Winding Forest, 145 Crooked Branch Way, Troutman, $60,000, on Sept. 10.
From J. and J. and T. Lancaster to Sela Development, LLC, tract 2, 126 Murdock Road, Troutman, $265,000, on Sept. 13.
From J. Weatherford to J. Folger, Lot 1 of Rocky Creek Cove, 495 Clontz Hill Road, Troutman, $100,000, on Sept. 13.
From Helmsman Homes, LLC to RM1 SFR PropCo A, L.P., Lot 51 of Wiltshire Creek, 101 W. Panther Creek Road, Troutman, $301,000, on Sept. 13.
From Dependable Development, Inc. to True Homes, LLC, Lots 42 and 50 of Sutter’s Mill II, 161 and 174 Fairfield Drive, Troutman, $127,500, on Sept. 14.
From Lennar Carolinas, LLC to A. Vargas, Lot 190 of Falls Cove at Lake Norman, 165 Rooster Tail Lane, Troutman, $337,500, on Sept. 14.
From F. and F. Sims to A. Duarte, 0.56 acre, Lot 46 of Rocky Creek Cove, 174 Ridge Creek Drive, Troutman, $140,000, on Sept. 14.
From TruNorth Homes, LLC to A. Gray and J. Warren, Lot 68 of Normandy Break, 104 Autumn Leaf Road, Troutman, $340,000, on Sept. 14.
From Goddard & Peterson, PLLC/TR and T. and C. Scanlon to Chase DRM, LLC, Lot 62 of Westwinds, 128 Craver Lane, Troutman, $99,500, on Sept. 15.
From C. and D. Greco to S. Taylor and R. Holder, Lot 7 of Sparrows Pass, 423 Ostwalt Amity Road, Troutman, $265,000, on Sept. 16.
From Lennar Carolinas, LLC to D. Pefferman, Lot 154 of Falls Cove at Lake Norman, 158 Rooster Tail Lane, Troutman, $364,000, on Sept. 16.
From M. Hooper and D. Hooper, two tracts, metes and bounds, Overcash Road, Troutman, $10,000, on Sept. 16.
From Adams Homes AEC, LLC to G. Ruiz and L. Santiago, Lot 12 of Sanders Ridge, 126 Cotton Creek Drive, Troutman, $337,500, on Sept. 16.