Iredell County real estate transactions: Sept. 13-19

The following deeds were filed in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from Sept. 13-19. For more information regarding specific plots of land, visit www.co.iredell.nc.us/Departments/RegDeeds.
TOP FIVE
From Patrick Joseph Distinctive Homes, LLC to A. and E. Ross, Lot 88 of The Point on Norman, 163 Falmouth Rd., Mooresville, $3,800,000, on Sept. 16.
From K. Turner/Indvl & AIF and T. Woods to B. and M. Maddox, 0.764 acre, (Lot 154) 552 Stonemarker Rd., Mooresville, $1,175,000, on Sept. 18.
From R. and N. Vargas to S. and A. Gaskins, Lot 17 of Sisters Cove, 124 Sisters Cove Court, Mooresville, $900,000, on Sept. 17.
From C. and C. and M. Jarrett to R. and S. Strickland, (Lot 195), 254 Paradise Peninsula Rd., Mooresville, $740,000, on Sept. 18.
From Suite Holdings, LLC to Stein5 Real Holdings, LLC, 0.09 acre, 218-222 N. Main St., Mooresville, $695,000, on Sept. 16.
DAVIDSON
From Concept Homes, LLC to M. Franck, Lot 16 of Riverstone at Anniston, 164 Riverstone Dr., Davidson, $667,500, on Sept. 15.
From Kenneth Bealer Homes, Inc. to G. and R. Bonsu, two tracts, Lot 129 of The Point on Norman, The Point Drive, Davidson, $310,000, on Sept. 18.
HARMONY
From S. Shaver, M. and G. Rousseau and S. and H. Hedrick to S. and H. Hedrick, two tracts, 1-1/3 acre and ¼ acre, 2866 Harmony Highway, Unit 2870, Harmony, $20,000, on Sept. 14.
From R. and M. Mitchell to T. and B. Ireland, (Lot 5), 107 Cheshire Ridge Rd., Harmony, $10,000, on Sept. 15.
From Prescott Services, LLC to S. Gregory and J. Barnes, Lot 11 of Dutchman Creek Estates, 143 Windmill Court, Harmony, $125,000, on Sept. 15.
From J. and G. James and T. and M. Wellman to F. Reyes and M. Benitez, 10.987 acres, TBD Powell Bridge Road, Harmony, $50,000, on Sept. 15.
From J. and N. Smyre to J. and J. Reavis, 1 acre, 148 Roswell Rd., Harmony, $26,000, on Sept. 16.
From A. McCreary, A. Kupka and T. Harrison to E. McCorristin, Lot 20 of Cheshire Ridge, 144 Whispering Dr., Harmony, $60,000, on Sept. 17.
From J. Keiger and M. Hagler to C. Kirkman, metes and bounds, 0.340 acre, (Lot 6), 130 Hayes St., Harmony, $94,000, on Sept. 17.
MOORESVILLE
From H. and R. Stentz to P. Gresham, Lot 26 of Waterlynn, 127-F Walnut Cove Dr., Mooresville, $245,000, on Sept. 14.
From T. and J. White to R. and E. Lindsay, Lot 78 of Muirfield, 117 Lockerbie Lane, Mooresville, $300,000, on Sept. 14.
From N. Reenberg to W. Ekert, Lot 325 of The Farms, 138 Alder Springs Lane, Mooresville, $635,000, on Sept. 14.
From T. George, V. Waldron/Indvl & AIF, V. Waldron/Indvl & AIF and R. and D. Waldron to R. and A. Harris, Lot 9 of Northgate off Main, 103 Kirsche Court, Mooresville, $260,000, on Sept. 14.
From M. Wood to R. and D. Kettering, Lot 11 of Waterlynn, 111 Walnut Cove Dr., Unit 4, Mooresville, $230,000, on Sept. 14.
From Georgia Mills, L.L.C. to D.R. Horton, Inc., Lot 16 of Lakewalk, 104 Chase Water Dr., Mooresville, $72,500, on Sept. 15.
From P. Marshall to J. and R. Duncan, Lot 12 of Laurelwood, 111 Horsestable Court, Mooresville, $260,000, on Sept. 15.
From I. and I. and W. Ethington to G. and V. Alongi, 128 Locomotive Lane, Unit 110, Mooresville, $145,000, on Sept. 15.
From K. and K. and S. Lytle to P. Hezar, Lots 5-6 of Patterson Heights, 344 Lee St., Mooresville, $50,000, on Sept. 15.
From B. and L. D’Agostino to S. and J. Le Feber, Lot 17 of Franklin Grove, 249 Charter Oak Court, Mooresville, $285,000, on Sept. 15.
From M. and R. Guisinger and R. Geinosky to C. and J. Lela, Lot 33 of Morrison Cove, 114 Jousters Court, Mooresville, $470,000, on Sept. 15.
From K. Kuhlman to D. and J. Caterino, Lot 87 of Chesapeake Point, 326 Cove Creek Loop, Mooresville, $540,000, on Sept. 15.
From S. and H. Price to K. Michener, Lot 163 of Waterlynn, 110 Edenton Lane, Mooresville, $288,000, on Sept. 15.
From A. and M. Sadowski to R. Henson and S. Dolan, Lot 257 of Linwood Farms, 120 Middle Grove Dr., Mooresville, $265,000, on Sept. 15.
From C. and M. Vass to J. and L. O’Neill, Lot 3 of North Shore I, 125 High Sail Court, Mooresville, $555,000, on Sept. 15.
From D.R. Horton, Inc. to L. and P. Murphy, Lot 265 of Meadows at Coddle Creek, 135 Eternal Dr., Mooresville, $285,000, on Sept. 15.
From M. Donaldson, L. Kroeger, L. Donaldson and L. Allen to A. Governale and C. Knight, Lot 538 of Curtis Pond, 158 Saye Place, Mooresville, $300,000, on Sept. 15.
From D.R. Horton, Inc. to J. and A. Bartus, Lot 343 of Atwater Landing, 175 Cherry Birch St., Mooresville, $306,000, on Sept. 15.
From S. and P. McCarter, D. Neel and A. Clyde to Shepherd’s Landing, LLC, 0.092 acre, Charlotte Hwy., Mooresville, $6,000, on Sept. 15.
From E. and D. Tipton to A. and M. Sadowski, Lot 235 of Linwood Farms, 111 Humbold Place, Mooresville, $296,000, on Sept. 15.
From J. Menzinger and K. Butler to K. and T. Maffei, (Lot 24), 135 Lakeshore Hills Dr., Mooresville, $490,000, on Sept. 16.
From C. and S. Taylor to C. Barrera and J. Lapak, 521 W. McLelland Ave., Mooresville, $130,000, on Sept. 16.
From W. and W. Allman, R. and W. Gladden, L. and L. and L. Lilly, R. Harbison and Z. Espinoza to R. and W. Gladden, (Lot 1), 107 Woodridge Lane, Mooresville, $40,000, on Sept. 16.
From D. and S. Alexander and P. and K. Callaway to S. Strickland, 1.146 acres, 727 Oak St., Mooresville, $210,000, on Sept. 16.
From A. Rollans to S. Brown, Lot 20 of Edgemoor, 506 Fieldstone Rd., Mooresville, $224,000, on Sept. 16.
From A. Maynard to C. and S. Moore, two tracts, Lots 36-39 and 40-44 of Beverly Park, 144 Sardis Rd., Mooresville, $218,000, on Sept. 16.
From M. and A. Sullivan to K. and M. Baltich, Lot TBD Kenway Loop, Mooresville, $72,000, on Sept. 16.
From D.R. Horton, Inc. to G. and M. Reuter, Lot 33 of Meadows at Coddle Creek, 108 Wrangler Dr., Mooresville, $361,000, on Sept. 16.
From Crabb Property Management, LLC to W. and L. Bonomo, (Lot 84), 242 Tennessee Circle, Mooresville, $477,500, on Sept. 16.
From D.R. Horton, Inc. to J. and J. Miclean, Lot 168 of Atwater Landing, Mooresville, $391,000, on Sept. 16.
From Eastwood Construction Partners, LLC to A. Kuppusamy and P. Palaniyandi, Lot 17 of Waterlynn Grove, 113 Synandra Dr., Mooresville, $245,000, on Sept. 16.
From GCAM Briargate LLC to Eastwood Construction Partners, LLC and Eastwood Construction, LLC, Lot 25 and 37 of Briargate, 131 Tiller Way, Mooresville and 122 Suggs Mill Dr., Mooresville, $116,500, on Sept. 17.
From Celestial Vista, LLC to E. and P. Killian, metes and bounds, (Lot 11), 249 E. Catawba Ave., Mooresville, $65,000, on Sept. 17.
From C. and C. Johnson to G. and N. Marino, Lot 113 of Kensington Village South, 154 King William Dr., Mooresville, $279,000, on Sept. 17.
From K. Johnson to V. and J. Ciurciu, Lot 44 of Woodland Hills, 115 Broadbill Dr., Mooresville, $425,000, on Sept. 17.
From S. Darius, K. Icart-Darius, K. Icart and K. Darius to K. and K. Zimmerman, Lot 40 of Wildwood Cove, 145 Kenway Loop, Mooresville, $73,500, on Sept. 17.
From Eastwood Construction Partners, LLC to K. Carothers, Lot 19 of Waterlynn Grove, 107 Synandra Dr., Mooresville, $280,000, on Sept. 17.
From D.R. Horton, Inc. to P. Jacobelli and R. Stavrakas, Lot 265 of Atwater Landing, 347 Preston Rd., Mooresville, $372,500, on Sept. 17.
From D.R. Horton, Inc. to G. and S. Rice, Lot 184 of Meadows at Coddle Creek, 113 Coddle Way, Mooresville, $363,000, on Sept. 17.
From J. and L. Appleby to J. and K. Barney, Lot 102 of Stafford, 119 Torridge Ave., Mooresville, $375,000, on Sept. 17.
From R. and E. Gaboriault to A. Gibson, Lot 156 of Tall Oaks, 215 Sweetmartha Dr., Mooresville, $235,000, on Sept. 17.
From J. and J. McLaughlin and E. Montiel to M. and A. Lee, 128 Locomotive Lane, Unit 102, Mooresville, $160,000, on Sept. 18.
From Eastwood Construction Partners, LLC to A. and S. Farber, Lot 8 of Briargate, 139 Suggs Mill Dr., Mooresville, $367,500, on Sept. 18.
From J. Epstein, D. Camensky/AIF and L. and L. Epstein to M. Yorukoglu, Lot 24 of Surfside Estates, 122 Ski Haven Place, Mooresville, $352,000, on Sept. 18.
From D. and C. Beaver to J. and T. Fleming, Lot 6 of Catalina Ridge, 113 Alisha Lane, Mooresville, $443,000, on Sept. 18.
From E. and M. Banaszak to LH Waterfront Construction, LLC, Lot 2 of East Lake, 114 Rustic Way Lane, Mooresville, $46,000, on Sept. 18.
From J. and A. Neman to B. Brzezinski and P. Lee, Lot 221 of Pecan Hills, 126 Sugar Magnolia Dr., Mooresville, $320,000, on Sept. 18.
From U. and S. Parui to A. Fifer and M. Vanast, Lot 152 of Morrison Plantation, 120 Cloister Lane, Mooresville, $343,000, on Sept. 18.
From A. and A. Holden to K. Price, Lot 22 of Poplar Grove, 124 Tall Oak Dr., Mooresville, $382,000, on Sept. 18.
From Foundation Homes Residential, LLC to N. and K. Whitten, (Lot 5), 163 Hidden Meadows Dr., Mooresville, $597,500, on Sept. 18.
From D.R. Horton, Inc. to R. Joshi, Lot 254 of Atwater Landing, 185 Longleaf Dr., Mooresville, $369,500, on Sept. 18.
From D.R. Horton, Inc. to M. Bessler, Lot 169 of Atwater Landing, Mooresville, $412,000, on Sept. 18.
From Eastwood Construction Partners, LLC to M. Williams, Lot 66 of Briargate, 117 Toxaway St., Mooresville, $344,000, on Sept. 18.
From R. and R. and K. and K. Smith to E & M Limited Partnership, Lot 40 of Bradford Glyn, 107 Canopy Court, Mooresville, $250,000, on Sept. 18.
From Substitute Trustee Services, Inc./TR and R. and J. Ramsay to TPM Properties Limited Partnership, Lot 7 of Doolie Meadows, 148 Kendra Dr., Mooresville, $237,500, on Sept. 18.
MOUNT ULLA
From M. and D. Karriker to T. Azamova and I. Cucos, metes and bounds, 1462 Mount Ulla Hwy., Mount Ulla, $235,000, on Sept. 18.
OLIN
From M. and D. Sloan, S. and C. Gregory, L. Sloan, T. Jones and T. and T. and A. and A. Sloan to J. Sloan, 31.887 acres on Huie Road, Olin, $128,000, on Sept. 14.
From W. and W. and A. Reece to J. and H. Phillips, tract 3, Bray Estates, 4.549 acres, 617 Tatum Rd., Olin, $280,500, on Sept. 17.
STATESVILLE
From D. and L. Davis to J. and T. Perry, two tracts, metes and bounds, 18.286 acres, 708 Mills Garden Rd., Statesville, $510,000, on Sept. 14.
From S. and D. Johnson to D. and K. McCrary, Lot 11 of Oakhurst Place, 241 Oakhurst Rd., Statesville, $500,000, on Sept. 14.
From Davis Marketing Group, Inc. to D. and S. Zimpel, Lot 7 of Davis Marketing Group, Inc. Catspaw Lane, Statesville, $110,000, on Sept. 14.
From A. Cruz to R. and D. Yarborough, Lots 38-40 of North Bellevue, 1320 Forest Park Dr., Statesville, $184,000, on Sept. 14.
From H. and T. Masters to C. and E. Peterson, 6.4 acres, Masters Hollow Lane, Statesville, $32,000, on Sept. 14.
From M. Smaldino/TR, J. Smaldino/TR and The Smaldino Revocable Living Trust to C. and D. Ballard, Lot 68 of Windemere, 104 Crofton Ct., Statesville, $80,000, on Sept. 14.
From C. and D. and N. and K. and K. Lapish and K. and K. Earnest to Augustine Properties, LLC, Lot 2 of Fieldstone Farm, 112 Fieldstone Farm Dr., Statesville, $80,000, on Sept. 15.
From N. Broyhill to I. Garcia, Lot 7 of Saddlebrook, 672 Garden Valley Rd., Statesville, $10,000, on Sept. 15.
From P. and P. and E. Moore to J. Anderson, two tracts, 0.402 acre, Lot 9 of Southwood, 106 Southwood Dr., Statesville, $260,000, on Sept. 15.
From Kenson Homes, LLC to J. Hellie and J. Cimino, Lot 3 of Carson Creek, 259 Lone Pine Rd., Statesville, $270,000, on Sept. 15.
From Kenson Homes, LLC to K. Gotto, Lot 4 of Carson Creek, 253 Long Pine Rd., Statesville, $275,000, on Sept. 15.
From T. Ballard, T. Gail and T. and T. and T. and L. Ballard to E. Conley, Lot 6 of Green Acres, 312 Brookfield Dr., Statesville, $135,000, on Sept. 15.
From C. Burgin to M. Morales, M. Canizares and C. Garcia, PT18, 19 and 20, 915 Wood St., Statesville, $172,000, on Sept. 15.
From M. Cash/Est and E. Holton to H. Estrada and R. Reyes, (Lot 97), 427 Woodlawn Dr., Statesville, $19,000, on Sept. 15.
From S. and S. Santee to C. Lapish, Lot 46 of Mountain Road Village, 128 Sonja Dr., Statesville, $128,500, on Sept. 15.
From G. and G. Mayhorn to N. Cummings, Lot 15 of Village Point, 225 Village Point Dr., Statesville, $140,000, on Sept. 15.
From M. and M. and M. Ferguson to J. Gaudio and K. Raines, Lot 1 of Larkin Golf Club, 205 Hunters Hill Dr., Statesville, $345,000, on Sept. 16.
From P. Deal, G. Wyatt, T. and S. Hensley, W. and K. Haneline, B. Shepherd, T. and J. and T. Conley, M. and B. Richardson and A. Ashley to A. and A. Jones, metes and bounds, 167 Oak Forest Dr., Statesville, $85,000, on Sept. 16.
From J. Brown to L. Dulin, (Lot 7), Safriet Road, Statesville, $22,500, on Sept. 16.
From S. Clark to A. and H. Johnson, Lot 120 of Windemere, 119 Habersham Loop, Statesville, $66,000, on Sept. 16.
From D. and R. Campbell and M. and M. and D. Miller to M. and A. Guillory, 3.750 acres, 321 Lookout Dam Rd., Statesville, $35,000, on Sept. 16.
From W. and L. Barbour to S. and B. McCloskey, Lots 88 and 89 of Spring Shore Development, 152 Mimosa Rd., Statesville, $630,000, on Sept. 16.
From SDH Charlotte, LLC to C. Eckes, Lot 15 of Autumn Brook, 149 Sierra Chase Dr., Statesville, $313,000, on Sept. 16.
From E. and K. Runge to M. Vazquez, Lot 31 and 32 of Casa Grande, 231 and 237 Trailway Dr., Statesville, $25,000, on Sept. 16.
From True Homes, LLC to T. and B. Loftin, (Lot 162), 222 Hidden Lakes Rd., Statesville, $201,500, on Sept. 17.
From Z. and A. Pope to D. Triventi, metes and bounds, 727 N. Miller Ave., Statesville, $40,000, on Sept. 17.
From T. and T. and M. Bibleheimer to T. and K. Mayberry, Lot 27 of Windemere Island, 290 Windemere Isle Rd., Statesville, $175,000, on Sept. 17.
From M. and J. Little to W. and D. Montgomery, Lot 68 Shady Stream Dr., Statesville, $17,000, on Sept. 17.
From S. and S. Young to J. and M. Diliberto, Lot 94 of Larkin Golf Club, 107 Canada Dr., Statesville, $282,000, on Sept. 17.
From M. and J. Little to W. and D. Montgomery, Lot 69 Shady Stream Dr., Statesville, $6,500, on Sept. 17.
From Gem Custom Homes, LLC to W. and S. Schumacher, Lot 89 of Harbor Watch, 128 S. Harbor Watch Dr., Statesville, $23,000, on Sept. 17.
From Silver Wave Properties, Inc. to A. and E. Kraft, Lot 32 of Featherstone, 112 Tanbridge Dr., Statesville, $14,000, on Sept. 17.
From True Homes, LLC to G. and G. Lattanzio, Lot 240 of Hidden Lakes, Statesville, $235,000, on Sept. 17.
From Lake Luxury Homes, LLC to S. and K. Craig, Lot 25 of Castlegate, 140 Greythorn Dr., Statesville, $271,000, on Sept. 17.
From Max Properties, LLC to C. Petty, Lot 7 of Bloomfield, 241 Wilson St., Statesville, $110,000, on Sept. 17.
From Withawd, LLC to T. and G. Devine, 7.485 acres, Lewis Ferry Rd., Statesville, $25,000, on Sept. 18.
From M. and K. McAlpin to A. and A. Jones, 0.857 acre, 634 Jennings Rd., Statesville, $200,000, on Sept. 18.
From M. and J. Little to R. and S. Proctor, Lot 74, Country Woods, 0.841 acre, Shady Stream Drive, Statesville, $19,000, on Sept. 18.
From R. and R. Sherlin to W. Kivett, H. Spillane and S. Kivett, 444 W. Front St., Statesville, $250,000, on Sept. 18.
From P. Chase to E. and K. Ivers, Townhouse B, Building B-7 Catspaw at Heronwood, 526 Catspaw Lane, Statesville, $375,000, on Sept. 18.
From C. Marlow/Indvl & Exr, C. Marlow/Indvl & Exr, M. Moore/Est, M. Hayes, T. Marlow, T. Harris and M. and L. McGee to M. and R. Whittaker, 0.577 acre, 238 Longview Rd., Statesville, $26,000, on Sept. 18.
From Green Street Holdings, LLC to JTAFUEL, LLC, 0.274 acre, Lot 1, South Green Street, Statesville, $45,500, on Sept. 18.
From Green Street Holdings, LLC to SocialEyes Consultants, LLC, 0.632 acre, Lot 2, South Green Street, Statesville, $104,500, on Sept. 18.
From T. and C. Rhyne to J. and A. Wilson, Lot 12 of Statesville Development Company, 1208 5th Street, Statesville, $36,000, on Sept. 18.
From R. and R. Howell and T. Thao to E & M Limited Partnership, Lot 84 of Castlegate, 131 Castle Pines Lane, Statesville, $225,000, on Sept. 18.
STONY POINT
From V. and T. Thavichith to C. and J. Wilson, Lot 55 of Riverwalk, 274 Gardner Point Dr., Stony Point, $17,000, on Sept. 18.
TROUTMAN
From J. and J. and E. Baxter to C. and H. Brannen, Lot 7 of Sunset Bay, 103 Covedale Court, Troutman, $52,000, on Sept. 14.
From End Poverty Now, Inc. to M. Sagastume and S. Melenez, Lots 14-15, 42, 50 and 58 of Wiltshire Creek, 100, 139, 142 and 143 E. Panther Creek Rd., Troutman and 114 W. Panther Creek Rd., Troutman, $71,000, on Sept. 14.
From H. and H. and H. and N. Sanders and V. and T. Morrison to C. and V. and F. Carnasciali, Lot 12 of Rocky Creek Cove, 165 Ridge Creek Dr., Troutman, $177,000, on Sept. 15.
From J. and P. and E. and R. Dagenhardt to Full Throttle Investments, LLC, 5.258 acres, Flower House Loop, Troutman, $270,000, on Sept. 16.
From R. and E. Duncan to L. and C. Phillips, Lot 46 of Hawkes Bay, 133 Tinker Place, Troutman, $295,000, on Sept. 16.
From B. and J. Washburn to S. and H. Jackson, Lot 17 of Martha’s Vineyard, 155 Painted Bunting Dr., Troutman, $300,000, on Sept.16.
From True Homes, LLC to S. Yerrathota and S. Benjamin, (Lot 64), 197 Sutters Mill Dr., Troutman, $289,000, on Sept. 17.
From Grande Home Company, to C. and P. Allard, Lot 37 of Falls Park, 664 Stillwater Rd., Troutman, $390,000, on Sept. 18.
From Dependable Development, Inc. to True Homes, LLC, Lot 13 of Sutters Mill, Troutman, $64,000, on Sept. 18.
From J. Gemes/Est, J. Gemes/Est, K. Hart/Exr & Indvl, D. and D. Hart, K. and A. Gemes, J. Johnson and A. Anderson to K. and J. Doonan, Lot 87 of Meadow Glen, 212 Shenandoah Loop, Troutman, $194,000, on Sept. 18.
UNION GROVE
From T. Ireland to J. and E. Purgason, (Lots 115-122), 1148 Sloans Mill Rd., Union Grove, $90,000, on Sept. 17.
