Iredell County real estate transactions: Sept. 16-24

The following deeds were filed in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from Sept. 16-24. For more information regarding specific plots of land, visit www.co.iredell.nc.us/Departments/RegDeeds.

TOP FIVE

From V. Robertson, R. Robertson/Indvl & TR, J. and J. Sands, W. Robertson/Indvl & TR, D. Robertson, V. Goforth/TR, William C. Robertson Family Trust, Dobson Properties, LLC and L. and M. Dobson to Statesville Logistics, LLC, 157.839 acres, Turnersburg Highway, Statesville, $7,125,000, on Sept. 20.

From Jemsite Development, LLC to ITAC 506, LLC, five tracts, approximately 65.68 acres at Amity Hill Road, Troutman, $6,800,000, on Sept. 16.

From 163 Rolling Hills, LLC to 163 Rolling Hills Road, LLC, Lot 4 of Lakeside Park, 163 Rolling Hill Road, Mooresville, $4,200,000, on Sept. 16.

From P. and J. Wolfe to D. and C. Palmer, Lot 709 of The Point, 160 Attleboro Place, Mooresville, $3,900,000, on Sept. 22.

From P. Graham to Vineyard Drive Partners, LLC, Lot 72 of The Point on Norman, 117 Vineyard Drive, Mooresville, $3,490,000, on Sept. 22.

DAVIDSON

From Peachtree Residential, LLC to S. Wyatt, Lot 5 of Ridge Walk, 115 Copper Pine Lane, Davidson, $983,500, on Sept. 23.

HARMONY

From CMH Homes, Inc. to B. Gomez-Mendez, B. Gomez Mendez, B. Mendez, L. Medina-Jimenez, L. Medina Jimenez, and L. Jimenez, Lot 22 of Rimrock Estates, 143 Stagecrest Drive, Harmony, $275,000 on Sept. 16.

From C. and N. and N. Hager to W. and T. Knox, 2.3211 acres, TBD Noel Road, Harmony, $16,000, on Sept. 16.

From A. and P. Mayers to M. Sparks, .606 acre, 467 Shaw Road, Harmony, $163,000, on Sept. 19.

From P. and E. York, R. and M. Speaks, S. and H. McCollum, C. and P. Speaks, E. and R. Fulp and J. Speaks to S. and H. McCollum, 1.69 acres, 122 Ireland Road, Harmony, $104,000 on Sept. 20.

From P. and E. York, R. and M. Speaks, S. and H. McCollum, C. and P. Speaks, E. and R. Fulp and J. Speaks to S. and H. McCollum, .29 acre, Union Grove Road, Harmony, $3,500, on Sept. 20.

From P. and E. York, R. and M. Speaks, S. and H. McCollum, C. and P. Speaks, E. and R. Fulp and J. Speaks to S. and H. McCollum, 1.5 +/- acres, Lots 2-5, off Union Grove Road at Ireland Road, Harmony, $12,000, on Sept. 20.

From P. and E. York, R. and M. Speaks, S. and H. McCollum, C. and P. Speaks, E. and R. Fulp and J. Speaks to S. and H. McCollum, 1.54 acres, Lots 6-9, off Union Grove Road at Ireland Road, Harmony, $10,000, on Sept. 20.

From P. and E. York, R. and M. Speaks, S. and H. McCollum, C. and P. Speaks, E. and R. Fulp and J. Speaks to S. and H. McCollum, 1.54 acres +/- acres, Lots 10-13, 122 Ireland Road, Harmony, $12,000, on Sept. 20.

From P. and E. York, R. and M. Speaks, S. and H. McCollum, C. and P. Speaks, E. and R. Fulp and J. Speaks to J. Speaks, 1.929 +/- acres off Union Grove Road, Harmony, $32,000, on Sept. 20.

From WJH LLC to B. Westcott, Lot 24 of Rock Gate Estates, 116 Anderson Acres Drive, Harmony, $255,000, on Sept. 23.

MOORESVILLE

From T. and T. and P. and P. Hager to T. and P. Hager, T. Ragan and T. Hager, Lot 10 of Fremont Park, 235 Fremont Loop, Mooresville, $3,000, on Sept. 16.

From J. Crews Jr., B. Cunningham and B. Crews to Opendoor Property Trust I, Lot 94 of Waterfront at Langtree, 110 Lanyard Drive, Unit C, Mooresville, $385,000, on Sept. 16.

From S. Mayhew/Admr & Indvl, K. Mayhew, B. and J. and J. Long and K. Plyler/Est to Kahlon Properties, LLC, two tracts, metes and bounds, 440 N. Academy St., Mooresville, $132,000, on Sept. 16.

From EFC Associates, Inc. to K. and W. and K. Onion, Lot 3 of Glinda Hills, 125 Dorothy Lane, Mooresville, $115,000, on Sept. 16.

From K. and K. and M. Benedict to E. McIntosh and A. Peritore, Lot 64 of Monterey Landing, 126 Monterey Drive, Mooresville, $580,000, on Sept. 16.

From Max Properties L.L.C. to E. Melis, Lots 1 and 2 of Patterson Heights, 353 Lee St., Mooresville, $167,000, on Sept. 16.

From F. and F. Bohm and C. Hitchens to E. and C. Sherline, Lot 6 of Marina Village, 134 Baywatch Drive, Mooresville, $425,000, on Sept. 16.

From Tri Pointe Homes Holdings, Inc. and Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. to M. and N. Von Seggern, Lot 35 of Forest Lake townhomes, 113 Isleworth Ave., Mooresville, $419,000, on Sept. 16.

From H. and H. and D. and D. Childers to P. and S. Field, Lot 127 of Harris Village, 108 Forest Glen Road, Mooresville, $505,000, on Sept. 16.

From Carolina Wild 1, LLC to 120 Commercial Drive, LLC, Lot 36 of Timber Ridge, 120 Commercial Drive, Mooresville, $800,000, on Sept. 16.

From K. Rogers to E. Wright and A. Barrionuevo, Lot 5 of Deerwood No. 1, 139 Deerwood Lane, Mooresville, $394,000, on Sept. 16.

From M. and M. and M. Marsh to Heaven Properties, LLC, Lot 8 of Mooresville Mill Village, 303 Lutz Ave., Mooresville, $27,000, on Sept. 16.

From D.R. Horton, Inc. to M. Muthuraj and J. Muthuchamy, Lot 58 of Sequoia Forest, 121 Kona Road, Mooresville, $464,000, on Sept. 16.

From N. and N. and W. McLellan to D. and A. Harris, Lot 24 of Spring Run subdivision, Mooresville, $505,000, on Sept. 16.

From D.R. Horton, Inc. to A. Rathinam, Lot 68 of Sequoia Forest, 104 Kona Road, Mooresville, $426,000, on Sept. 19.

From L. and T. and T. Snyder to A. Lee and J. Kanyik, Lot 43 of Sunridge Place, 119 Woodsong Lane, Mooresville, $272,500, on Sept. 19.

From Tri Pointe Homes Holdings, Inc. and Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. to R. and J. Criollo, Lot 18 of Forest Lake Townhomes, 1270 Brawley School Road, Mooresville, $343,500, on Sept. 19.

From A. and R. Allen and R. Thomas to K. Wallhermfechtel/TR and Karen Paulette Wallhermfechtel Revocable Trust, Lot 15 of Gabriel Estates, 107 Umberly Court, Mooresville, $440,000, on Sept. 19.

From J. and J. Kath and A. and W. and W. Macasieb to Department of Transportation, 0.536 acre, 1258 River Highway, Mooresville, $129,000, on Sept. 19.

From J. Zenzayer and W. Ho to D. Vila and V. Ayala, Lot 35 of Autumn Grove, 128 Harvest Wind Court, Mooresville, $572,000, on Sept. 19.

From M. Jones to L. and T. Snyder, Lot 93 of Villages at Oak Tree, 161 Oak Village Parkway, Mooresville, $300,000, on Sept. 19.

From M. and M. Fox and A. Fox/AIF to S. Myers, tract one, Unit 12 of Northgate Off Main Condominiums, 308 Knops Nob Drive, Mooresville, $320,000, on Sept. 19.

From D.R. Horton, Inc. to B. and W. Cronce, Lot 70 of Sequoia Forest, 152 N. Ranney Way, Mooresville, $488,500, on Sept. 19.

From W. Jaeck to RMJ Development LLC, Lot 2 of Mooresville Mill Village, 608 Spruce St., Mooresville, $112,500, on Sept. 20.

From Lennar Carolinas, LLC to E. and M. Gustafson, Lot 253 of Gambill Forest, Mooresville, $518,000, on Sept. 20.

From T. and T. Dave to J. Mulliken and R. Sisk, Lot 23 of Brantley Place, 110 Camforth Drive, Mooresville, $285,000, on Sept. 20.

From A. Cernas, M. Ventura and M. Guardado to N. Cabrera, metes and bounds, TBD Doolie Road, Mooresville, $95,000, on Sept. 20.

From M. and M. and K. Breen to S. and T. Velasco, Lot 34 of Devonshire, 232 Patternote Road, Mooresville, $635,000, on Sept. 20.

From S. Guiton, S. and S. Brokaw and M. Guiton Jr./AIF to J. Spears, Lot 26 of Carolwoods, 163 Louise Drive, Mooresville, $100,000, on Sept. 20.

From GZR, LLC to GJM Properties, LLC, Unit A of ZM Associates Condominium, Lugnut Lane, Mooresville, $1,000,000, on Sept. 20.

From D. Granger to 127 Gannett Drive, LLC, Lot 13 of Lake View Heights, 127 Gannett Drive, Mooresville, $550,000, on Sept. 21.

From Invictus Investments, LLC to BAF 3, LLC, Lot 45 of Water Oak at Lake Norman, 136 E. Morehouse Ave., Mooresville, $377,500, on Sept. 21.

From Lennar Carolinas, LLC to A. Phillips, Lot 144 of Gambill Forest, 234 Eden Ave., Mooresville, $402,500, on Sept. 21.

From BT Aspen Borrower LLC to KRE BT NC Owner LP, Lot 10 of The Hampshires, 104 Hampshire Drive, Mooresville, $415,500, on Sept. 21.

From N. and R. Carpenter to R. Carpenter, metes and bounds, 1603 Landis Highway, Mooresville, $40,000, on Sept. 21.

From D.R. Horton, Inc. to M. Richardson and A. Taal, Lot 35 of Sequoia Forest, 107 Sequoia Forest Drive, Mooresville, $400,000, on Sept. 21.

From G. and P. Gazaille to R. Smith, Lot 55 of Mallard Head Country Club, 126 Billy Jo Road, Mooresville, $596,500, on Sept. 21.

From E. Grogan and A. Walsh/AIF to LPF Blvd North Carolina, L.P., Lot 15 of Lochmere,151 Vance Crescent Drive, Mooresville, $390,000, on Sept. 21.

From A. and L. Perley to R. and S. Decker, metes and bounds, 2166 Statesville Highway, Mooresville, $450,000, on Sept. 21.

From M. and M. Hayden to T. Thao, metes and bounds, Armour Lane, Mooresville, $8,000, on Sept. 21.

From Taylor Morrison of Carolinas, Inc. to S. Fong, Lot 186 of Stafford at Langtree, 163 Tetcott St., Mooresville, $620,000, on Sept. 22.

From R. Philemon/Indvl & Exr and J. Philemon/Est to M. and T. Miller, (Lots 34-36), 150 and 152 Market Road, Mooresville, $85,000, on Sept. 22.

From S. Barrington and J. Chima to N. Quagliata, Lot 13 of Oakwood, 321 W. Stewart Ave., Mooresville, $239,000, on Sept. 22.

From Lennar Carolinas, LLC to Z. Willis and M. Gray, Lot 211 of Gambill Forest, Mooresville, $450,500, on Sept. 22.

From Mi Casa Su Casa Property Development, Inc. to S. Campbell, Lot 7 of Jack-Don, Inc., 406 Cabarrus Ave., Mooresville, $450,000, on Sept. 22.

From Lennar Carolinas, LLC to O. Duque and C. Henao, Lot 191 of Gambill Forest, 115 Abersham Drive, Mooresville, $428,000, on Sept. 22.

From W. and W. and M. Smith to NMD Property, LLC, Lot 11 of Creekwood Village, 159 Creekwood Drive, Mooresville, $350,000, on Sept. 22.

From J. McNair/Indvl & AIF, J. McNair/Indvl & AIF and C. and C. McNair to O. Keene and A. Scouten, Lot 177 of Windward Pointe, 197 Clear Springs Road, Mooresville, $260,000, on Sept. 22.

From K. Card to R. Bauder, Lot 35 of Waterlynn Grove, 114 Synandra Drive, A, Mooresville, $401,000, on Sept. 23.

From T and C. Hunt to D. Kouperman and W. Gurley III, Lot 68 of Brook Glen Crossing, 267 Brook Glen Drive, Mooresville, $415,000, on Sept. 23.

From K. and K. and C. Winchester to J. and R. Wilk, Lot 97 of Lakewalk, 195 Canoe Pole Lane, Mooresville, $698,000, on Sept. 23.

From D. and J. Storie to Nest Homes, LLC, two tracts, Lots 16 and 17 of Lakeside Park, 140 Raceway Drive, Mooresville, $2,250,000, on Sept. 23.

From Lennar Carolinas, LLC to S. and P. Vu, Lot 145 of Gambill Forest, 232 Eden Ave., Mooresville, $403,000, on Sept. 23.

From J. Russell to K. Norman, Lot 165 of Meadows at Coddle Creek, 152 Coddle Way, Mooresville, $445,000, on Sept. 23.

From T. and T. and C. and C. Kaufhold to J. and H. Dumford, Lot 12 of Rocky River Estates, 131 Colony Drive, Mooresville, $550,000, on Sept. 23.

From Taylor Morrison of Carolinas, Inc. to S. Davis and B. Lester, Lot 189 of Stafford, 171 Tetcott St., Mooresville, $544,500, on Sept. 23.

From C. Ceraolo and G. Ceraolo/Indvl & AIF to M. Ball and C. Anderson, Lot 17 of Huntington Woods, 148 Huntington Lane, Mooresville, $680,000, on Sept. 23.

From Taylor Morrison of Carolinas, Inc. to K. Savel and K. Card, Lot 185 of Stafford, 161 Tetcott St., Mooresville, $555,000, on Sept. 23.

From D. and D. Knapp Jr. to B. and B. Barbee and L. Parker, Lot 15 of Churchill Estates, 165 Secretariat Lane, Mooresville, $563,000, on Sept. 23.

STATESVILLE

From D. Meehan to B. and A. Thomas, two tracts, Lot 9 of Glen Ridge, 158 Brandywine Loop, Statesville, and Lot 5 of Berta Davidson estate, Statesville, $74,000, on Sept. 16.

From B. and C. and C. Warren to MFR Properties, LLC, 0.34 acre, East Monbo Road, Statesville, $5,000, on Sept. 16.

From A. and A. and S. Shoemaker to F. Uribe and T. Perry, one acre, 530 Barry Oak Road, Statesville, $295,000, on Sept. 16.

From R. and F. Holland to SFR JV-HD Property LLC, Lot 20 of Fox Den, 143 Fleming Drive, Statesville, $380,000, on Sept. 16.

From K. Ashley to A. and C. Rucker, two parcels, metes and bounds and 0.086 acre, 2240 Cline St., Statesville, $106,500, on Sept. 16.

From Shedley Holdings 1, LLC to J. and T. Black, 318 Harrill St., Statesville, $150,000, on Sept. 16.

From B. Dalton, B. Ellison and W. and L. and W. Dalton to EJAH PROPERTIES, LLC and EGNOR ELITE, LLC, Lot 12 of Coolwood, 713 Cool Spring Road, Statesville, $85,000, on Sept. 16.

From Catamount Properties 2018, LLC to C. Woodall and H. Yount, Lot 21 of Swann Crossing, 176 Swann Crossing Lane, Statesville, $270,000, on Sept. 19.

From Dependable Development, Inc. to True Homes, LLC, multiple lots and parcels of Hidden Lakes subdivision, Statesville, $492,500, on Sept. 19.

From J. and A. Lowe to East Atlantic Homes, LLC, (Lot 1), 474 James Farm Road, Statesville, $495,000, on Sept. 19.

From Geoff Stafford, Inc. to T and N. Bullock, Lot 20 of Henkel-Craig-Shaver Development, 1707 Wilson W. Lee Boulevard, Statesville, $247,000, on Sept. 19.

From Buller River Development Partners and Buller River Development Partners, LP to A. Ge, Lot 92 of Spring Forest subdivision, 144 Spring Forest Drive, Statesville, $390,000, on Sept. 19.

From L. Harmon, S. and S. Haynes, K. Causby and S. and S. and L. Harmon to Statesville Logistics, LLC, 24.7 acres and metes and bounds, 751 and 747 Turnersburg Highway, Statesville, $1,182,500, on Sept. 19.

From Opendoor Property Trust I to SFR JV-2 Property LLC, Lot 81 of The Oaks at Brookgreen, 1619 Brookgreen Ave., Statesville, $255,000, on Sept. 19.

From M. Tyner to J. and K. Bailey, Lot 1 of Glenn Echo addition, 108 Robin Lane, Statesville, $240,000, on Sept. 19.

From J. Johnson to J. Johnson, L. Upright and J. Johnson, two tracts, 1.8310 acres and metes and bounds, 265 Bruce Farm Road and lot, Statesville, $1,500, on Sept. 19.

From Peeks Inc. to L. Church, Lot 20 of Meadow Creek, 208 Hidden Brook Drive, Statesville, $11,000, on Sept. 19.

From A. and A. Smith, A. and A. Cass and J. and J. Smith to C. Blanchard, metes and bounds, 403 S. Greenbriar Road, Statesville, $195,000, on Sept. 19.

From S. and S. Coffey and S. and S. and N. Thornburg to A. Lagunas-Lemus, A. Lagunas Lemus and A. Lemus, Lot 36 of Beechwood, 204 Jeremy Lane, Statesville, $120,000, on Sept. 20.

From D. Curtis to J. Davis, 0.997 acre, more or less, 169 Tucker Road, Statesville, $28,500, on Sept. 20.

From R. Hill/Exr and P. Eudy/Est to Lifespan, Inc., Hartness Road, Statesville, $175,000, on Sept. 20.

From G. Payne/Gdn, G. Payne/Gdn and M. Troutman/Est to S. Millington, metes and bounds, 189 Crawford Road, Statesville, $237,500, on Sept. 20.

From C. and K. and K. Clouse to B. and E. Helmick, Lot 89 of Deer Crossing, 118 Sundance Circle, Statesville, $348,000, on Sept. 20.

From D. and L. Cross to T. Dave, Lot 42 of Deercroft at Granville Grant, 168 Antler Drive, Statesville, $373,000, on Sept. 20.

From Holy Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church, Inc. to A. Cruz, (Lot 2), 430 Coolidge Ave., Statesville, $135,000, on Sept. 20.

From Terra Firma Associates LLC to A. and S. Bowman, Lot 31 of Hillcrest No 2, 529 Carolina Ave. South, Statesville, $249,000, on Sept. 20.

From D. Troutman to C. Hutchens, tract one, 1.19 acres, more or less, 1591 Old Mountain Road, Statesville and tract two, 0.235 acre, Old Mountain Road, Statesville, $292,000, on Sept. 20.

From J. and A. and M. and M. Fussell to J. and T. Gibson, Lots 65 and 66 of Wendover Hills, 804 Birchcrest Circle, Statesville, $342,000, on Sept. 20.

From W. and E. and E. Jenkins to E. and J. Thompson, 4.96 acres, 278 Massey Deal Road, Statesville, $279,500, on Sept. 20.

From H. Tomlin, S. Franklin, B. Tomlin and R. Franklin to R. Rosser/TR and Robert Lyndon Rosser Revocable Trust, (Lots 7-9), 1091 Turnersburg Highway, Statesville, $135,000, on Sept. 20.

From H. Brown to R. Boatwright and C. Hildebrand, Lot 44 of Bethany Trace, 146 Mount Zion Drive, Statesville, $260,000, on Sept. 21.

From C. Thompson to P. Dull, tract one, Lot 17 of City of Statesville Community Development, Dobson Avenue, Statesville, tract two, metes and bounds, 407 Dobson Ave., Statesville, $140,000, on Sept. 21.

From R. and K. Meremonte to J. Parlier, (Lots 6 and 7), 352 and 358 N. Center St., Statesville, $133,000, on Sept. 21.

From Opendoor Property Trust I to J. and E. Robinson, Lot 22 of The Oaks at Brookgreen, 926 Ashland Ave., Statesville, $267,000, on Sept. 21.

From K5 Partners, LLC to H. and P. Holly, 13.06 acres off Knox Farm Road, Statesville, $200,000, on Sept. 21.

From A. and S. Eperthener to J. Volmer, Lot 41 of Westwood Development, 340 Westwood Drive, Statesville, $181,500, on Sept. 21.

From P. and P. and D. Shaw to D. and C. Butler, two tracts, Lots 13 and lot of Mountain Road Village, 526 Bethlehem Road, Statesville, $247,000, on Sept. 21.

From T. Painton to J. and C. Rolph, Lot 17 of Flint Ridge, 136 Spearpoint Lane, Statesville, $230,000, on Sept. 22.

From Providence Farm, LLC and Family Land Development, LLC to F. and S. Bell, Lot 1 of New Salem Estates, 478 New Salem Road, Statesville, $27,000, on Sept. 22.

From Terra Firma Associates, LLC to S. Segovia and Y. Gamino, Lot 25 of Brookhollow Estates, 266 Scotts Creek Road, Statesville, $244,000, on Sept. 22.

From Slate Investment Holdings, LLC to GVII-RS Ownerco LLC, (Lot 2), 421 W. Sharpe St., Statesville, $222,500, on Sept. 22.

From True Homes, LLC to F. and E. Yeboah, Lot 111 of Martha’s Ridge, 108 Trissy Court, Statesville, $381,500, on Sept. 22.

From Hinckley Gauvain, LLC to Helmsman Homes, LLC, Lots 1, 2 and 3, Safriet Loop, Statesville, $150,000, on Sept. 23.

From M. Raymer to C. Favata III, 5.294 acres, 2433 S. Chipley Ford Road, Statesville, $324,000, on Sept. 23.

From Hinckley Gauvain, LLC to Helmsman Homes, LLC, Lot 11 of Park Grove, Brandon Street, Statesville, $34,000, on Sept. 23.

From T. Lytton and B. and B. Ross to Kennedy Properties, LLC, Lots 107 and 108 of Vance Henkel Company Shaver, 1812 Wilson W Lee Boulevard, Statesville, $40,000, on Sept. 23.

From R. and R. and S. and S. Wormack to Hyphen Real Estate Group, LLC, Lot 1 of Stewart Court, 615 Stewart Court, Statesville, $50,000, on Sept. 23.

From D & S Property Management, L.L.C. to MCH SFR NC Owner 1B LP, Lot 166 of Tara’s Trace, 2150 Wexford Way, Statesville, $292,000, on Sept. 23.

From L. Clanton to P. King, four tracts, 10-1/2 acres, Bard Lane; 20-1/8 acres, 179 Bard Lane; 25 acres, 160 Bard Lane; and 16 acres, 220 Bard Lane, Statesville, $28,000, on Sept. 23.

From S. Smith to T. McGrath, Lot 27 of Broad Meadow, 153 Broad Meadow Drive, Statesville, $185,000, on Sept. 23.

From Grande Homes Company to C. and A. Neer, Lot 7 of Deer Creek, 2304 James Way Drive, Statesville, $500,000, on Sept. 23.

From Imperial Home Offer, LLC to D. and A. Johnson, Lot 30 of Jan Joy Acres, 228 Ivy Run Court, Statesville, $165,000, on Sept. 23.

From Props Galore, LLC to Quarles Investments LLC, metes and bounds, 1210 Fifth St., Statesville, $56,000, on Sept. 23.

From S. and E. White to P. and D. Mills, Lot 11 of West Holland Farms Development, 671 N. Bost St., Statesville, $83,000, on Sept. 23.

STONY POINT

From C. and M. Payne to M. Sherwood, Lot 5 of Riverwalk, 127 Pier Point Drive, Stony Point, $65,000, on Sept. 19.

From White Wolf Properties, Inc. to Birchcraft Builders, LLC, Lot 3 of Fieldcroft, 199 Sweet Cherry Lane, Stony Point, $415,500, on Sept. 21.

TROUTMAN

From True Homes, LLC to B. Bayless, Lot 5 of Sutters Mill II, 143 Parkmont Drive, Troutman, $398,500, on Sept. 16.

From Lennar Carolinas, LLC to N. and S. Falotico, Lot 274 of Falls Cove at Lake Norman, 130 Walleye Lane, Troutman, $470,000, on Sept. 16.

From Lennar Carolinas, LLC to P. Wido, Lot 215 of Falls Cove at Lake Norman, Troutman, $483,000, on Sept. 16.

From End Poverty Now, Inc. to Hinckley Gauvain, LLC, Lot 66 of Rocky Creek Cove, 148 Brook Creek Drive, Troutman and Lots 18 and 19 of Wiltshire Creek, 171 and 175 E. Panthers Creek Road, Troutman, $35,000, on Sept. 19.

From G. and E. Bankston to T. Rice and M. Vaughan, Lot 5 of Parkstone, 133 Parkstone Drive, Troutman, $140,000, on Sept. 20.

From G. Steele/TR and Grace E. Steele Revocable Living Trust to L. Adams and C. Booth, Lot 7 of Captains Cove, 110 Captains Way, Troutman, $500,000, on Sept. 20.

From LGI Homes-NC, LLC to N. Lukong, Lot 53 of Colonial Crossing, 163 Tradesmen Trail, Troutman, $383,000, on Sept. 20.

From LGI Homes-NC, LLC to H. Tarver, Lot 70 of Colonial Crossing, 127 Tradesmen Trail, Troutman, $338,000, on Sept. 20.

From NVR, Inc. to A. Harris, Lot 201 of Weathers Creek subdivision, Troutman, $386,500, on Sept. 20.

From LGI Homes-NC, LLC to G. Mattox Jr., Lot 66 of Colonia Crossing, 109 Wheelwright Way, Troutman, $396,000, on Sept. 20.

From K. and K. Bowser Jr., J. and J. and W. and W. Parridgen and A. Bowser to P. Woods, metes and bounds, approximately 2.709 acres, 000 Old Mountain Road, Troutman, $30,000, on Sept. 20.

From Troutman Bowman, LLC to NVR, Inc., Lot 141 of Weathers Creek, Troutman, $80,500, on Sept. 20.

From Lennar Carolinas, LLC to Cirrus Property Management Inc., Lot 245 of Falls Cove at Lake Norman, 194 Tackle Box Drive, Troutman, $449,500, on Sept. 21.

From NVR, Inc. to L. Salazar and A. Velez, Lot 118 of Weather’s Creek, 177 Crownpiece St., Troutman, $395,000, on Sept. 21.

From LGI Homes-NC, LLC to SFR JV-HD Property LLC, Lot 67 of Colonial Crossing, 105 Wheelwright Way, Troutman, $330,000, on Sept. 22.

From Lennar Carolinas, LLC to M. and G. Olszewski, Lot 234 of Falls Cove at Lake Norman, 222 Tackle Box Drive, Troutman, $484,500, on Sept. 22.

From S. and H. Jackson to R. Sampson, Lot 17 of Martha’s Vineyard, 155 Painted Bunting Drive, Troutman, $429,000, on Sept. 22.

From Dependable Development, Inc. to True Homes, LLC, Lots 89-90 and 149 of Sutters Mill II, 112, 114 and 137 Forbes Lane, Troutman, $155,000, on Sept. 23.

From J. Mahar to M. and N. Scarola, 8.01 acres, 214 Clontz Hill Road, Troutman, $635,000, on Sept. 23.