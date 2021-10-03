Iredell County real estate transactions: Sept. 17-22

TROUTMAN

From Full Throttle Investments, L.L.C. to J. and T. Lancaster, Lot 1 containing 1.140 acres, Lot 3 containing 0.672 acre, SFR 1 containing 1.807 acres and SFE 3 containing 0.351 acre of Flex 42 subdivision, Troutman, $350,000, on Sept. 17.

From Troutman Bowman, LLC to NVR, Inc., Lot 127 of Weather’s Creek, Troutman, $78,500, on Sept. 17.

From M. and L. Nesbit to L. and P. Drake, 6.068 acres, State Park Road, Troutman, $102,000, on Sept. 20.

From Rankin Holding, LLC to David Gray Properties, LLC, .4650 acre, 602 S. Eastway Drive, Troutman $310,000, on Sept. 20.

From Rankin Holding, LLC to David Gray Properties, LLC, .4650 acre, S. Eastway Drive, Troutman, $65,000, on Sept. 20.

From K. and J. Doonan to RS Rental II, LLC, Lot 87 of Meadow Glen, 212 Shenandoah Loop, Troutman, $273,000, on Sept. 20.

From Buller River Development Partners and Buller River Development Partners, LP to B. Peterson/TR, J. Peterson/TR, Brian Peterson & Jackie Peterson Trust and R. and M. Erwin, Lot 6 of Talley Ridge, 126 Talley Ridge Drive, Troutman, $261,000, on Sept. 21.