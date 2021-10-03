Iredell County real estate transactions: Sept. 17-22

The following deeds were filed in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from Sept. 17-22. For more information regarding specific plots of land, visit www.co.iredell.nc.us/Departments/RegDeeds.
TOP FIVE
From Autumn Leaf 256, LLC to D.R. Horton, Inc. 153.391 acres, Autumn Leaf Road, Troutman, $10,611,500, on Sept. 17.
From Gerico NC, LLC and Normandy PRTN, LLC to Westhall (NC) Owner III, LLC, 54.246 acres +/-, Normandy Road, Mooresville, $4,050,000, on Sept. 21.
From M. and M. and A. Monroe to R. and S. Linders, Lot 3 of Washam Point, 124 Washam Road, Mooresville, $1,450,000, on Sept. 20.
From P. Grabowski/TR, E. Grabowski/TR, E. Grabowski/TR and The Grabowski Family Trust to P. Warren, Lot 5 of Northshore II, 125 Wynswept Drive, Mooresville, $1,425,000, on Sept. 22.
From C. and C. and S. and B. Herrin to M. and R. Mulligan, (Lot 164), 119 Milledge Drive, Mooresville, $1,395,000, on Sept. 17.
CLEVELAND
From C. Meade, C. Hooper and I. and I. Meade to R. Mash, Lot 95 of Willow Ridge, 125 Goneaway Lane, Cleveland, $100,500, on Sept. 20.
HAMPTONVILLE
From J. and J. Lewis and J. and M. and M. Adams to J. and C. Smith, metes and bounds, Eagle Mills Road, Hamptonville, $159,000, on Sept. 17.
HARMONY
From C. and B. Benge and G. and C. Edwards to T. Gunter, two tracts, 1.167 acres and 0.131 acre, 1511 W. Memorial Highway, Harmony, $65,000, on Sept. 17.
MOORESVILLE
From T. and X. Williams to FKH SFR PropCo H, L.P., Lot 98 of Oaks on Main, 162 Wellshire St., Mooresville, $384,000, on Sept. 17.
From Peachtree Residential NC, LLC to K. and P. Temple, Lot 4 of Lakeside on Brawley, 108 Fairfax Court, Mooresville, $1,093,000, on Sept. 17.
From G. and G. and P. Jernigan to P. and V. Vo, Lot 24 of Beacon Pointe, 211 Bullfinch Road, Mooresville, $1,275,000, on Sept. 17.
From S. and K. Lonneman to Opendoor Property Trust I, Lot 13 of Lakewood Crossings, 104 Periwinkle Lane, Mooresville, $611,500, on Sept. 17.
From K. Lee to J. and L. DiMatteo, Lot 40 of Winslow Bay, 148 Foxtail Drive, Mooresville, $410,000, on Sept. 17.
From J. and B. Bullock to S. and A. Lauricella and D. and R. Wolf, Lot 59 of Reed Creek, 157 Rose St., Mooresville, $300,000, on Sept. 17.
From J. and A. Ignatz to D. and M. Arnold, 110 Steam Engine Drive, Unit 101, Mooresville, $140,000, on Sept. 17.
From Opendoor Property C, LLC and Opendoor Property C, LLC to B. and C. Berry, 0.788 acre, metes and bounds, 125 Sandstone Loop, Mooresville, $336,000, on Sept. 17.
From B. and B. and J. Baker to J. and M. Altman, Lot 55 of Lakewalk, 197 Blueview Road, Mooresville, $507,000, on Sept. 17.
From Future Realty, LLC to FKH SFR PropCo H, L.P., Lot 3 of Water Oak at Lake Norman, 135 Water Oak Drive, Mooresville, $378,000, on Sept. 17.
From J. and L. Brown to USCMF SN NC A, LLC, Lot 108 of Tall Oaks, 130 Chere Helen Drive, Mooresville, $302,000, on Sept. 17.
From D. Stevens to M. and S. Ortiz, Lots PT22 and 23 of Forest Hills, 347 Cedar St., Mooresville, $280,000, on Sept. 17.
From L. and L. and S. and S. Dillon to Vesta Investments, LLC, Lot 982 Lake Norman Recreation Lots, Periwinkle Lane, Mooresville, $250,000, on Sept. 17.
From EMG Contracting, LLC to C. and S. Smith, metes and bounds, 136 W. Park Ave., Mooresville, $320,000, on Sept. 17.
From E. Preston to E. and P. Russell, Lot 99 of Morrison Plantation, 118 N. Wendover Trace Ave., Mooresville, $430,000, on Sept. 17.
From Future Realty, LLC to N. Guda and S. Singalreddy, Lot 106 of Cypress Landing Townhomes, 142 S. Arcadian Way, Mooresville, $285,000, on Sept. 17.
From C. and P. Boortz to A. and A. and M. Crider, Lot 22 of Millswood Place, 104 Emily Circle, Mooresville, $405,000, on Sept. 17.
From Kenneth Bealer Homes, Inc. to J. and L. Johnson, (Lot 3), 144 Balmoral Drive, Mooresville, $285,000, on Sept. 17.
From P. and K. Brawley to H. and M. Seyller, 1.4 acres, 721 W. Park Ave., Mooresville, $299,000, on Sept. 17.
From L. Neal to J. and L. Claxton, Lot 187 of Morrison Plantation, 111 Middleton Place, Mooresville, $365,000, on Sept. 20.
From G. McKee III and S. Mauney to Zillow Homes Property Trust, Lot 116 of Lakewalk, 110 Canoe Pole Lane, Mooresville, $557,500, on Sept. 20.
From D. Snider/Indvl & AIF, D. Snider/Indvl & AIF and R. Snider to Opendoor Property J LLC, Lot 6 of Highland Crossing, 131 Scotland Drive, Mooresville, $338,000, on Sept. 20.
From A. and T. Simpson to K. Buckley and M. Maddalena, Lot 1 of Harbor View Herring Bay, 106 Hideaway Lane, Mooresville, $400,000, on Sept. 20.
From J. and J. and M. English to S. and C. Wiley, Lot 12 of Broadview Loop, 182 Broadview Circle, Mooresville, $710,000, on Sept. 20.
From D. Miller to F. Destree, Lot 51 of Bridgeport, 129 Southhaven Drive, Mooresville, $420,000, on Sept. 20.
From P. and J. Mauro to RM1 SFR PropCo A, L.P., Lot 59 of Meadows at Coddle Creek, 107 E. Americana Drive, Mooresville, $439,000, on Sept. 20.
From D.R. Horton, Inc. to M. Hutchinson, Lot 68 of Lakewalk, 163 Hanks Bluff Drive, Mooresville, $460,000, on Sept. 20.
From Oakbrooke, Inc. to J. and A. Field, Lot 87 of Harbor Landing, 226 Harbor Landing Drive, Mooresville, $72,500, on Sept. 20.
From Martinray Holdings, LLC to Nest Homes, LLC, Lots 1-4 of Patterson Grove, Juniper Road, Mooresville, $290,000, on Sept. 21.
From S. and J. Balance to P. Walliser, Lot 392 of Morrison Plantation, 316 Montibello Drive, Mooresville, $675,000, on Sept. 21.
From J. and D. Nester to G. Bouchakian/TR, Gay C. Bouchakian Trust UTA, E. Burg/TR and Eileen D. Burg Trust UTA, Lot 53 of Watertree Landing, 494 Barber Loop, Mooresville, $760,000, on Sept. 21.
From J. and S. Brown to AMH NC Properties Two L.P., Lot 115 of The Hampshires, 106 Peterborough Drive, Mooresville, $311,500, on Sept. 21.
From S. and S. Bennett and S. Mayeski to BAF 3, LLC, Lot 194 of Water Oak at Lake Norman, 131 Kensington St., Mooresville, $295,000, on Sept. 21.
From Lennar Carolinas, LLC to B. and P. Love, Lot 57 of Gambill Forest, Mooresville, $445,000, on Sept. 21.
From T. and L. Tran to J. Bermudez and A. Amaya, Station 115, 140 Locomotive Lane, Suite 101, Mooresville, $213,000, on Sept. 21.
From D. and D. and A. Wagoner and A. Harper to A. Sheikh, Lot 50 of Gibbs Cove, 177 Hickory Hill Road, Mooresville, $962,000, on Sept. 21.
From Central United Methodist Church, C. Black/TR and J. Howard/TR to R. and J. Vega, Lot 113 of Franklin Grove, 1451 Pine Needle Lane, Mooresville, $327,000, on Sept. 21.
From M. Ancerewicz to D. Idol, Lot 49 of Bridgeport, 135 Southhaven Drive, Mooresville, $475,000, on Sept. 21.
From T. and C. Jackson to Zillow Homes Property Trust, Lot 101 of Kensington Village South, 152 N. Cromwell Drive, Mooresville, $442,000, on Sept. 21.
From D.R. Horton, Inc. to M. Suliman, Lot 13 of Sequoia Forest, Mooresville, $376,000, on Sept. 21.
From James C. Gabriel Living Trust, L. Gabriel/TR & Exr and J. Gabriel/Est to C. Pless, metes and bounds, Overhead Bridge Road, Mooresville, $349,000, on Sept. 21.
From C. Hovis to S. Dorsett, Lot 85 of Sunridge Townhomes, 165 Forest Ridge Road, Mooresville, $260,500, on Sept. 21.
From R. and G. Oglesby to B. Todd and E. Lopez, 0.92 acre, 142 Shepherd Road, Mooresville, $228,500, on Sept. 21.
From J. and J. and L. Richardson to C. Todd, Lot 122 of Davidson Pointe, 259 Bridges Farm Road, Mooresville, $384,000, on Sept. 21.
From D.R. Horton, Inc. to D. Vidler and H. Kelly, Lot 16 of Sequoia Forest, Mooresville, $381,500, on Sept. 22.
From Do Great Real Estate, LLC to H. and A. Compton, lots, 1334 Mount Ulla Highway, Mooresville, $2,000, on Sept. 22.
From Zillow Homes Property Trust to USCMF SN NC A, LLC, Lot 83 of Glynwater, 137 Dannyn Grove Court, Mooresville, $400,000, on Sept. 22.
From C. Wood to Zillow Homes Property Trust, Lot 164 of Cedarcroft, 240 Indian Paint Brush Drive, Mooresville, $281,000, on Sept. 22.
From F. Grassmick, S. Johnson/AIF, M. Grassmick/AIF and M. Grassmick to S. and S. Jarvis, Lot 105 of Villages at Oaktree, Abbotswood Place, Mooresville, $255,000, on Sept. 22.
From C. and C. and P. Edwards and J. Johnson to G. Edwards and O. Leapley, Legacy Village, 128 Steinbeck Way, Unit B, Mooresville, $240,000, on Sept. 22.
From J. and S. Miller to M. Campbell, M. Szeredy and M. Campbell-Szeredy, Lot 9 of Winslow Bay, 155 Walmsley Place, Mooresville, $321,500, on Sept. 22.
From D.R. Horton, Inc. to A. and Y. Vines, Lot 10 of Sequoia Forest, Mooresville, $371,500, on Sept. 22.
From N. May, N. Forgione and A. May to D. Amberge-Graubard, D. Amberge Graubard and D. Graubard, Lot 6 of Heritage at Neel Ranch, 114 E. Neel Ranch Road, Mooresville, $300,000, on Sept. 22.
From J. and J. Kaleniecki and A. Schmolke/AIF to R. and B. Oxford, Lot 1016 of Sconset Village at the Point, 118 Tuscany Trail, Mooresville, $810,000, on Sept. 22.
STATESVILLE
From N. Moncer to J. Thornley and T. Foss Jr., Lot 1 of Beagle Run, 139 Short Dog Lane, Statesville, $500,000, on Sept. 17.
From Substitute Trustee Services, Inc./TR and T. and A. Stewart to I. Wiest, Lot 93 of Northmont, 117 Marsh Drive, Statesville, $58,000, on Sept. 17.
From True Homes, LLC to B. Pietroski, Lot 174 of Hidden Lakes, 212 Clove Hitch Drive, Statesville, $279,500, on Sept. 17.
From C&H Rentals, LLC to C. and H. Stewart, Lot 35 of River Oaks Landings, 232 Bluewater Drive, Statesville, $175,000, on Sept. 17.
From Buller River Development Partners and Buller River Development Partners, LP to to J. Skinner and D. Fields, Lot 2 of Country Woods Estates, 119 Stockbridge Lane, Statesville, $269,500, on Sept. 17.
From True Homes, LLC to G. and S. Toomey, Lot 64 of The Landings, 140 Dublin Court, Statesville, $256,500, on Sept. 17.
From S. Froehlich and C. and C. Miller Jr. to Opendoor Property Trust I, Lot 112 of Westover, 816 Wellwood Ave., Statesville, $185,000, on Sept. 17.
From B. and A. Martin to C. and H. Semenske, two tracts, Lot 104 of Spring Shore and metes and bounds, Hickory Point Court, Statesville, $13,000, on Sept. 17.
From A. and T. and T. Alexander, C. and D. Wingler and L. and P. West to A. and C. Burgess, 1.332 acres, 765 E. Monbo Road, Statesville, $325,000, on Sept. 17.
From E. and J. Garner to OP SPE TPA1, LLC, Lot 7 of Chimney Ridge, 105 Chimney Ridge Lane, Statesville, $263,500, on Sept. 17.
From Opendoor Property Trust I to MCH SFR NC Owner 1 LP, Lot 96 of Hidden Lakes, 179 Water Ski Drive, Statesville, $373,000, on Sept. 17.
From Nest Homes, LLC to AVHS NC I LLC, Lot 10 of Stonebridge, 133 Vermillion Loop, Statesville, $240,000, on Sept. 17.
From Nest Homes, LLC to AVHS NC I LLC, Lot 11 of Stonebridge, 135 Vermillion Loop, Statesville, $240,000, on Sept. 17.
From J. and J. Wilcox and E. Wilcox/AIF to E. and E. Townsend, Lot 19 of Tsumas-West addition to Chipley Park, 246 Harriet Lane, Statesville, $165,000, on Sept. 17.
From A. and A. Bartlett and J. Elkins to F. and H. Vogt, Lot 147 of Beverly Heights, 417 Beverly Drive, Statesville, $232,000, on Sept. 17.
From Castlegate Builders, LLC to J. Justus, Lot 64 of Castlegate, 125 Greythorn Drive, Statesville, $349,000, on Sept. 20.
From G. and A. Filip to M. Cannova II and K. Sebastian, Lot 34 of Dogwood Hills, 109 Trillium Drive, Statesville, $650,000, on Sept. 20.
From S. and S. Yost to Buller River Development Partners, Lot 4 Bevis Lane, Statesville, $14,000, on Sept. 20.
From A. and A. Smith and J. Lankford to J. and B. Parker, Lot 6 of The Highlands at Lake Norman, 120 Shadow Ridge Court, Statesville, $749,000, on Sept. 20.
From J. and K. Lambert to RS Rental II, LLC, Lot 8 of Piney Oaks, 156 Beech Brook Lane, Statesville, $269,000, on Sept. 20.
From P. and H. Matofiy to M. and T. Sanacore, metes and bounds, 893 Old Mocksville Road, Statesville, $467,000, on Sept. 20.
From B. and A. Schmidt to M. Cohen, 0.238 acre, 1545 Bristol Road, Statesville, $115,000, on Sept. 20.
From M. and L. and A. Wells to J. Ramsy, Lot 6 of Laurel Grove, 141 Hickory Nut Drive, Statesville, $147,000, on Sept. 20.
From L. and L. and M. and M. Hoffman, M. Hofmann and C. Douglass to S. Fell, two tracts, metes and bounds, 627 Brevard St., Statesville, $132,000, on Sept. 20.
From CJ Homes, Inc. and CJ Homes Inc. to D. and S. Adams, Lot 9 of Brantwood, 462 Jane Sowers Road, Statesville, $225,000, on Sept. 20.
From Augustine Properties, LLC to J. Hilton VI, two tracts, Lot 25 of Glenn Echo and metes and bounds, 129 Dallas Lane, Statesville, $195,000, on Sept. 20.
From B. and P. St. John to T. Setzer, 1.205 acres, 179 Sharon School Road, Statesville and 0.402 acre off of Sharon School Road, Statesville, $295,000, on Sept. 20.
From M. Warren, B. Warren/Indvl & AIF and C. Warren to MFR Properties, LLC, 16 acres, East Monbo Road, Statesville, $224,000, on Sept. 21.
From P. Richard to J. and J. and H. Goodin, metes and bounds, 111 Skyuka Road, Statesville, $115,000, on Sept. 21.
From M. Brown, M. Bates and C. Brown to J. and D. Velky, Lot 90 of Wildewood, 111 Edgefield Court, Statesville, $340,000, on Sept. 21.
From T. Bullion and C. Duncan to D. Lykins, Lot 26 of Autumn Brook, 126 Sierra Chase Drive, Statesville, $405,000, on Sept. 21.
From M. Vanalst to Opendoor Property J, LLC, Lot 169 of Shannon Acres, 408 Saint Andrews Road, Statesville, $428,500, on Sept. 21.
From S. Miller, S. Burns and Z. Miller to E. and J. Garner, Lot 32 of Olde Statesville, 188 Tarrington Drive, Statesville, $240,000, on Sept. 21.
From T. Walker to Future Realty LLC, Lot 33 of Tara’s Trace, 2232 Wexford Way, Statesville, $285,000, on Sept. 21.
From J. and M. Johnson to J. Vega, metes and bounds, 186 Antietam Road, Statesville, $50,000, on Sept. 21.
From S. Johnson to FKH SFR PropCo H, L.P., Lot 54 of Fox Den Country Club, 113 Fox Den Circle, Statesville, $471,000, on Sept. 21.
From B. Adkins to D. Triventi, Lot 20 of Hickory Hills, 134 Winberry Lane, Statesville, $135,000, on Sept. 21.
From C. Hutchins/Indvl & AIF and D. Hutchins to C. and D. Hutchins and C. Grainger, 1.208 acres, 194 Eagles Refuge Drive, Statesville, $2,500, on Sept. 22.
From Peeks, Inc. to P. Craig and T. Rokey, Lot 49 of Meadow Creek, 145 Hidden Brook Drive, Statesville, $11,000, on Sept. 22.
From K. Miller to R. and S. Rudisill, two tracts, 5.071 acres and Lot 3, 1334 Old Mountain Road, Statesville, $190,000, on Sept. 22.
From Opendoor Property Trust I to E. and C. Flores, Lot 121 of Meadow Oaks, 116 Upper Oak Drive, Statesville, $480,000, on Sept. 22.
From A. and C. Waugh to J. and S. Giampa, (Lot 3), 637 N. Center St., Statesville, $200,000, on Sept. 22.
From J. Ostwalt Jr./Comr to D. Harris, two tracts, metes and bounds, 139 Houpe Road, Statesville, $126,500, on Sept. 22.
From B. Rankin to J. and C Meador, Lots PT111 and 112 of Dalwan Heights, 607 Randa Drive, Statesville, $235,000, on Sept. 22.
From Augustine Properties LLC to Opendoor Property J, LLC, Lot 31 of Lippard Springs, 101 St. Martins Lane, Statesville, $245,500, on Sept. 22.
From Pig Pickins Restaurants, LLC to Greanleaf NNN N010, LLC, 1.390 acres, 1703 Wilkesboro Highway, Statesville, $1,276,000, on Sept. 22.
From R. Starks to T. Ashcraft, metes and bounds, TBD (0.68 acres) McAllister Road, Statesville, $9,000, on Sept. 22.
From D. and J. Mills to G. and H. Weyrauch, Lots 33-35 of Park Grove, 330 N. Oakwood Drive, Statesville, $342,000, on Sept. 22.
From S. and S. and V. and V. Brown to R. and B. Compton, (Lot 2), 150 Manitou Trail, Statesville, $590,000, on Sept. 22.
From C. and C. and K. and K. McHenry to M. Rakowski, Lot 1 of Lucy’s Valley, 117 Airborne Lane, Statesville, $95,000, on Sept. 22.
From W. and W. and A. Garrelts to M. and K. Vogel, Lots 23-24 of Blueberry Hill Estates, Statesville, $145,000, on Sept. 22.
STONY POINT
From C. and C. Davis to J. Stine and A. Davis, 1.124 acres, 120 Bolick Road, Stony Point, $75,000, on Sept. 17.
From J. Harris to P. and L. Lum, 3 acres, Harris Bridge Road, Stony Point, $20,000, on Sept. 20.
From J. and C. and C. Wilson to M. Shiah, Lot 55 of Riverwalk, 274 Gardner Point Drive, Stony Point, $37,500, on Sept. 22.
TROUTMAN
From Full Throttle Investments, L.L.C. to J. and T. Lancaster, Lot 1 containing 1.140 acres, Lot 3 containing 0.672 acre, SFR 1 containing 1.807 acres and SFE 3 containing 0.351 acre of Flex 42 subdivision, Troutman, $350,000, on Sept. 17.
From Troutman Bowman, LLC to NVR, Inc., Lot 127 of Weather’s Creek, Troutman, $78,500, on Sept. 17.
From M. and L. Nesbit to L. and P. Drake, 6.068 acres, State Park Road, Troutman, $102,000, on Sept. 20.
From Rankin Holding, LLC to David Gray Properties, LLC, .4650 acre, 602 S. Eastway Drive, Troutman $310,000, on Sept. 20.
From Rankin Holding, LLC to David Gray Properties, LLC, .4650 acre, S. Eastway Drive, Troutman, $65,000, on Sept. 20.
From K. and J. Doonan to RS Rental II, LLC, Lot 87 of Meadow Glen, 212 Shenandoah Loop, Troutman, $273,000, on Sept. 20.
From Buller River Development Partners and Buller River Development Partners, LP to B. Peterson/TR, J. Peterson/TR, Brian Peterson & Jackie Peterson Trust and R. and M. Erwin, Lot 6 of Talley Ridge, 126 Talley Ridge Drive, Troutman, $261,000, on Sept. 21.
From Adams Homes AEC, LLC to N. and J. Stowers, Lot 104 of Sanders Ridge, 136 Sugar Hill Road, Troutman, $334,000, on Sept. 21.
From True Homes, LLC to S. and L. Leal, Lot 31 of Sutter’s Mill II, 152 Fairfield Drive, Troutman, $339,500, on Sept. 21.
From R. and R. and P. Best to S. Thompson, Lot 3 of Ryan Woods, 115 Trae Court, Troutman, $240,000, on Sept. 21.
From Nest Homes, LLC to D. and C. Crow, Lot 5 of Parkertown, 410 Parkertown Road, Troutman, $399,000, on Sept. 22.
From Troutman Bowman, LLC to NVR, Inc., Lot 177 of Weather’s Creek, Troutman, $78,500, on Sept. 22.
From True Homes, LLC to B. and A. Jackson, Lot 29 of Sutter’s Mill II, 148 Fairfield Drive, Troutman, $300,000, on Sept. 22.
From J. and J. and M. Bost to J. and M. Lambert, Lot 11 of Magic Forest, 147 Ty Lin Way, Troutman, $182,000, on Sept. 22.